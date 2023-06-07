Fulton Bank Penn Square 3.jpg
Lancaster-based Fulton Bank has launched a new banking program aimed at minority, women, veteran and LGBTQ business owners.

The Diverse Business Banking program features bankers who provide one-on-one mentorship, educational resources and custom solutions to meet the needs of diverse business owners. Fulton has trained the bankers to work with diverse business owners, the bank said. 

Products and services available through the program include:

  • Flexible approval criteria for loans and lines of credit.

  • Business banking product bundles.

  • SBA (Small Business Administration) products.

  • Merchant services.

  • Payroll and cash management services.

“We’re building on the work Fulton Bank has long done as a trusted advisor for our customers,” said Joel Barnett, director of commercial affinity banking. “In addition to serving diverse businesses, we want to strengthen relationships with community organizations so we can connect diverse businesses with the network and resources they need to succeed.”

For more information, go to Fulton's Diverse Business Banking website.

