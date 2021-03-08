Donna Styer and Crystal Weaver are hoping to help ten women get closer to their professional dreams.

Starting today, on International Women's Day, hopefuls can send descriptions of their business and life concerns to Styer and Weaver. Styer is the owner of D.R. Styer & Associates, and Weaver is the co-founder of Commons Company in Lancaster.

Submissions should be 200 words or less, and can be submitted via email to coaching@drstyer.org. Ten women who give submissions will receive a free half hour of training hosted by Styer and Weaver.

The women with chosen submissions will be notified on Thursday, March 11, and can then use the training anytime in March, Women's History Month.

"The past year has been challenging for all of us, and we know that sometimes all it takes to turn an obstacle into an opportunity is someone who can assist us in seeing things from a different perspective," says Styer in a press release.

For more information, reach out to Donna at coaching@drstyer.org.