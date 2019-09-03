Every Friday, we release the list of the latest Lancaster County restaurant inspections.

The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Here is a complete list of all restaurant inspections from August.

August 2

An excerpt from August 2: "Sliced turkey and liverwurst, a refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the sandwich cooling unit, was not compliant with datemarking by being labeled with a discard or use-by date of no more than seven days and requires discarding. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the main food preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands."

August 9

An excerpt from August 9: "Numerous winged type insects near the mop sink and the mop storage area. Yogurt and salads were held at 53 F in the small undercounter refrigerator, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded."

August 16

An excerpt from August 16: "A working container of cleaner was stored next to clean food equipment on the drainboard of the mechanical dishwasher. Cans of butane stored on a shelf next to food. Old burnt food residue and crumbs were on the stove catch-tray."

August 23

An excerpt from August 23: "WD-40, paint, cans of refrigerant, and caulk stored with food and food equipment in the storage room and the back food preparation area. Cigarettes found on the shelf above the food preparation area in the kitchen."

August 30

An excerpt from August 30: "Two emergency exit doors in the food facility have a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects. No ingredient statement placard available or a placard stating ingredients are available upon request, for donuts offered for sale."