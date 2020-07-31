After announcing CDC-recommended cleaning methods in advance of its July 18 reopening, Dutch Wonderland has adapted its 2020 schedule to allow for more cleaning.

The Lincoln Highway East theme park will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of the 2020 season.

"We're making the adjustment based on our ability to appropriately keep the park clean," says Palace Entertainment Director of Marketing Jeffrey Eisenberg. "Additionally, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are typically our lower volume days."

Prior to reopening for the season, Dutch Wonderland announced that season passes purchased in the first half of the year will extend through this summer and into the 2021 season. To enter the park, guests must reserve a day on Dutch Wonderland's website.

For more information, read Dutch Wonderland's statement below.