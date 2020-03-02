In February, Lancaster saw openings from 5 restaurants.

Five more restaurants announced big news about upsizing, moving and opening new locations in the county.

If we missed any, let us know in the comments below.

Here are what restaurants opened in Lancaster County in Feb. 2020

Scratch Bakes opened a second location, at 11 W. Chestnut Street in Lancaster city. The shop will offer a menu of pressed sandwiches, wraps and salads and also carries a variety of coffee drinks.

Pop & Perk opened in Lancaster city, at 136 N. Prince Street. The shop offers all 51 flavors of New Holland-based Emma’s Gourmet Popcorn along with a full line of tea and coffee drinks.

Made With Love Not Gluten moved its location to a larger spot in Mount Joy, at 76 E. Main Street. The store features a variety of prepared gluten-free foods, including baked goods such as breads, bagels, brownies and cakes. It also has pierogies, lasagna and pizza as well as macaroni and cheese, and pasta.

Subway reopened in Lancaster city, at 23 E. King Street. The store sells sandwiches, soups and salads.

Down on the Farm Creamery opened in Strasburg Township, at 226 Gap Road. The new shop will feature hand-dipped ice cream, milkshakes and sundaes. Waffle cones will be made on the premises.

Restaurant news announced in Lancaster County in Feb. 2020

Son's ice cream shop announced intentions to open a new location at the former Swan Hotel in Strasburg, at 2 Miller Street. The restaurant sells ice cream sundaes and milkshakes, as well as Italian ice and gelatis. It's expected to open in the spring.

La Petite Patisserie announced that it will be moving to a new location in downtown Lancaster, at 621 Harrisburg Avenue. A yet-to-be finalized cafe menu will feature soups, salads and sandwiches. Grab-and-go items will also be available and a Sunday brunch menu is planned. It's expected to open in the spring.

Alexander Coffee Bar announced it will open a coffee bar counter in Tellus360, at 24 E. King Street. In addition to coffee, Alexander Coffee Bar will feature a variety of tea drinks as well as a Mediterranean-inspired food menu that is still being finalized. It will be owned by George Zagas, who also owns Aura Espresso Room downtown.

Starbucks announced that it would be opening a new location in Manheim Township, in the Crossings at Conestoga Creek. The opening date is anticipated to be spring.

Starbucks announced that it will be opening a new location in Willow Street, at 2412 Willow Valley Drive. The cafe will open March 6.