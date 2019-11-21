Dining out: What restaurants opened and closed in Lancaster County in October 2019?

In October, Lancaster County saw openings from four restaurants.

Two restaurants closed.

Four restaurants made big announcements.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in Oct. 2019

Nonna Rosa's Traditional Italian Kitchen, at 363 S. Seventh Street, opened in Akron. The restaurant sells antipasto, salads, panini, pizza, stromboli, and other Italian-style dishes.

Casa Carlo Italian Market opened in Lancaster city, at 101 N. Queen Street. The market sells grocery items, as well as sandwiches, salads, freshly made pasta, meatballs and mozzarella.

Yahi Poke opened in Lancaster city, at 101 N. Queen Street. The restaurant features a variety of poke and hibachi bowls made with rice, protein, vegetables, sauces and other toppings.

Lancaster Downtown Deli opened in Lancaster city, at 45 N. Market Street. The deli features, lunch sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches and house-made salads.

Here are the restaurants that closed in Lancaster County in Oct. 2019

EAT, at 600 Richmond Drive in Manheim Township, closed. The restaurant sold cheesesteaks, burgers, chicken sandwiches and hoagies.

Goldie's Bakery, at 170 E. King Street in downtown Lancaster city, has closed. The restaurant served sandwiches and entrees, and also had a small bakery with breads, muffins and specialty treats.

Restaurant news, announcements in Oct. 2019

Slate Cafe, at 43 E. Main Street in Lititz, is now under new management. The new owners of the cafe are sisters Laura Heller and Anne Nye, along with Jon Wechter.

Domino's Pizza announced two new openings in Lancaster County, one at 2416 Willow Street Pike in Willow Street, and the other in Mount Joy in Donegal Square. The restaurants are projected to open by the end of the year.

Pour Man's Brewing announced that it would be opening a new taproom in downtown Ephrata, at 52 E. Main Street. The taproom will feature the brewery's beer, as well as other Pennsylvania-produced beer and wine.

Beer Wall has announced that it's debut in Lancaster. The self-service beer restaurant will reside in the former location of Pour, at 114 N. Prince Street in Lancaster city. The location is set to open in January 2020. In addition to beer, the restaurant will have a full bar with a wine, cocktail and food menu.