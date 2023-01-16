Two properties sold for more than $1 million in Lancaster County last week, according to county property transactions records.

In other trends, properties in several municipalities were transferred from private ownership to the state Department of Transportation -- in Ephrata, Christana, Manheim Township and Strasburg.

Meanwhile, in Brecknock, several properties were transferred to the township.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Jan. 2-6:

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Brecknock Township for $0.

Eli S. Weaver and Dorcas Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Aaron N. Brubaker for $600,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Linus K. Shirk and Ellen S. Shirk conveyed property on Turkey Hill Road to Benjamin K. Shirk and Erma M. Shirk for $275,000.

The estate of Michael P. Cannon and the estate of Michael Patrick Cannon conveyed property on a public road to Michael C. Cannon and Thomas V. Cannon for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Christiana Fire Company No. 1 conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Timothy L. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Timothy L. Horst and Diane R. Horst for $1.

Jason J. Earhart, Jason L. Earhart, Jessica L. Earhart and Lisa M. Earhart conveyed property on a public road to John Z. Zook and Naomi K. Zook for $310,000.

Wyatt S. Zong and Ashley S. Zong conveyed property on Countryside Drive to Ashley S. Zong for $1.

Jason L. Horst conveyed property on Weidmansville Road to Jason L. Horst and Edna S. Horst for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, Shawn D. Haines, Kala Haines and Shawn Haines conveyed property on Edgemore Drive to BML Real Estate LLC for $208,636.

Jonathan A. Zepp conveyed property on Church Street to Jonathan A. Zepp for $1.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Latshaw Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Levi S. Fisher and Lydia G. Fisher for $400,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Seth E. Nagle and James D. Nagle II conveyed property on a public road to CSW Holdings LLC for $224,000.

Anthony L. Martin and Lynelle H. Martin conveyed property on Wollups Hill Road to Benuel K. Stoltzfus and Mary S. Stoltzfus for $750,000.

Delbert N. Martin conveyed property on Whitehall Road to Delbert N. Martin and Marie Z. Martin for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Robert Keith Kline conveyed property on South Ninth Street to Columbia Borough for $229,000.

Scott Allan Shaub conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Stoltzfus Jr. for $122,000.

Matthew Edward Wardecker and Alyssa Marie Wardecker conveyed property on North Third Street to Elise L. Torres for $248,458.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 222 S. Second St. to Janelle Nolt for $183,500.

Hanover Shoe Properties LLC and Elmer Wayne Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Asher Garber and Monica Garber for $192,000.

Ernie J. Green conveyed property on Gard Court to Brandon K. Spiegel and Joanne Nazario Spiegel for $320,000.

CONOY TWP.

Dennis N. Mohr and Jerry L. Mohr conveyed property on Arch Street to C&C Insulation Inc. for $50,000.

Cynthia D. Cronce conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Dazsi and Camilla Dazsi for $295,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Arlene M. Brumbach and David E. Brumbach conveyed property on a public road to Evan G. Adams and Kelly A. Adams for $395,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Metzler Home Builders Inc. for $450,000.

Zachary Meador and Lindsey Marie Meador conveyed property on a public road to Pasquale Scorzetti Jr. and Denise Scorzetti for $330,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Leanne E. Mocniak and Joseph A. Klimas conveyed property on a public road to Joshua K. Groff and Payton A. Groff for $310,000.

Marlin W. Blough conveyed property on a public road to Fue Vue for $145,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Purushotum Nepal and Rekha Dahal for $307,000.

Andrew Jordan and Megan Jordan conveyed property on a public road to Jean-Christiean Andres Ventura and Jennifer May Ventura for $215,000.

Stanley M. Saylor and Kathryn M. Saylor conveyed property on a public road to Howard O. Custer Jr. and Barbara A. Custer for $460,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Mark A. Schnupp and Megan N. Schnupp conveyed property on a public road to Roni Gerhart and Mitch Gerhart for $325,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Charles E. Weissberg Jr. and Lorraine J. Weissberg conveyed property on a public road to Marvin S. Stoltzfus and Susan E. Stoltzfus for $429,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Marvin B. Eberly and Christine Eberly conveyed property on Reading Road to Jacob R. King and Annie S. King for $770,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Nancy Ebersol and Regina Bush conveyed property on Butter Road to Nancy Ebersol and Michael Ebersol for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

William D. Orr IV conveyed 47 E. Washington St. to Restored Investments LLC for $87,500.

Kevin M. Bowman, Cassi N. Hoffer and Cassi N. Bowman conveyed property on a public road to Sybak Properties LLC for $187,500.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Clyde H. Wenger and Grace I. Wenger conveyed 38 Martin Ave. to Cheerful Retreats LLC for $255,000.

Wendy M. Dejesus and Wendy M. Obrassill conveyed 207 W. Franklin St. to Melinda Marie Fulton, Richard L. Jones and Wanda M. Jones for $188,000.

The estate of Madelon L. Metzger conveyed 154 Park Ave. to Kasey Shonsky and Jacob Metzger for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Nanci B. Zuniga and Fernando Zuniga conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Darlene M. Styer conveyed property on a public road to Jay P. Burkholder for $195,000.

Barry R. Buchter Jr. and Holly M. Buchter conveyed property on a public road to Corinne R. Meyers and Corey Meyers for $215,000.

Jacinda R. Horst and Wesley D. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Barbara Wilson conveyed property on Lynn Avenue to Natasha Torres Reyes for $252,000.

James C. Fish and Debra A. Fish conveyed property on a public road to Alfonso Hernandez for $330,000.

Michael P. Gross conveyed property on a public road to Bryce Schaffer and Kaylee Kleffel Schaffer for $265,000.

Janet D. Booth conveyed property on South Homestead Drive to Rebecca A. Dowhen and Kurt Chillas for $460,000.

Lloyd M. Lapp and Anna Mae Lapp conveyed property on Stevens Street to Ggd Enterprises LP for $1.

Ezra J. Rothman, Alexandra R. Dehaas and Alexandra R. Rothman conveyed 1053 Lambley Road to Matthew D. Wetzel and Ashley L. Herr for $440,000.

Wy Enterprises LLC conveyed 2201 Wood St. to Charles Investments LLC for $245,000.

Lisa Marie Reddinger conveyed property on Leisure Road to John J. Schuchman, Valerie A. Schuchman and Joseph F. Schuchman for $330,000.

PVR PA Investment LLC conveyed property on a public road to 2901 Harrisburg Pike LLC for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Rosalia Oquendo conveyed 102 Prospect Road to Rosalia Ortiz and Carlos Manuel Oquendo for $1.

Rosalia Oquendo conveyed property on a public road to Melissa Oquendo-Abernathy and Anthony Michael Steck for $1.

Kevin J. Pobursky and Kathryn A. Pobursky conveyed property on Bridle Wreath Lane to Rup N. Ghimire and Kumari Katwal for $430,000.

Ryan M. Kopp and Sean P. Kopp conveyed property on a public road to Sean P. Kopp and Jamie L. Kopp for $633,475.

Patricia A. Nichols and Shawn A. Nichols conveyed property on a public road to Cordell King for $199,900.

Harry Shenberger Jr. and Pamela S. Shenberger conveyed property on South Sixteenth Street to Alicia Houseal for $255,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Janet D. Reeps conveyed property on Pleasant Drive to Eugene E. Shuman Jr. for $240,000.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. and McNeil-PPC Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. for $10.

Elam B. Fisher and Sylvia F. Fisher conveyed property on Stumptown Road to Stephen S. King and Susie M. King for $1.

Abraham Aviles and Katrina Aviles conveyed property on Pitney Road to Ervin L. Fisher for $250,000.

Elias S. Beiler and Linda F. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John A. Beiler for $1.

Robinson Ruiz and Viangely Feliz conveyed 169 Buckwalter Road to Abraham Aviles and Katrina A. Aviles for $324,900.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Trent S. Sprenkle conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $265,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Gerald L. Sangrey and Laura J. Sangrey conveyed 1259 High St. to Devon M. Sangrey and Emily A. Sangrey for $1.

Sean L. Campbell, Ashlee A. Psenicka and Ashlee A. Campbell conveyed 7192 N. Franklin St. to Mia Bosna for $226,400.

Ann Elizabeth Millar conveyed 522 E. Orange St. to Abigail Oyler Selman-Pierre for $250,000.

Bray & B. Properties LLC, Reginald Easterling Jr. and Gertrudis Easterling conveyed 613 Fremont St. to Phares L. Fisher and Mary Ann Fisher for $350,000.

A. E. Binkley and Abram E. Binkley conveyed property on East Strawberry Street to Outlier Real Estate Investments LLC for $145,000.

Beatrice A. Martin and Beatrice A. Morrow conveyed 624 First St. to Mohamed Bekhit for $131,000.

Ryan E. Horst and Janelle L. Horst conveyed 302 N. Lime St. to Mantle Investments LLC for $400,000.

John I. Kurtz III conveyed 144 N. Prince St. to JMY Enterprises LLC for $516,500.

Mary Koltz conveyed 622 Poplar St. to Mary Sophia Kennedy for $1.

Robin Ann Mullins conveyed 239 N. Pine St. to Penny S. Ridgeway for $185,000.

Lancaster Vault LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed property on College Avenue to Mre Properties LLC for $799,900.

Moms House Inc. of Lancaster conveyed property on South Queen Street to 415 S. Queen St. Holdings LLC for $400,000.

Ryan Peterson and Nakisha Peterson conveyed 209 E. Clay St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $243,000.

Daniel Quinn and Trust Number 128 conveyed 128 Howard Ave. to the estate of James B. Quinn for $1.

Prestige Real Estate Group LLC conveyed 620 E. King St. to William Benjamin Demora for $359,900.

Bi Pa Holdings I. LLC and Bhatti Investments LLC conveyed property on Fremont Street to Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity for $32,500.

LANCASTER TWP.

Regina L. Jones, Regina L. Williams and George Jones conveyed 1612 Colchester Drive to Sasha L. Richardson for $219,000.

Joseph W. Hoar and Jane F. Hoar conveyed property on Millrace Drive to Joseph W. Hoar for $1.

Jennifer F. Hart conveyed property on a public road to Iris Jiangli He for $800,000.

Kathy J. Graybill and Clayton S. Graybill conveyed property on New Danville Pike to Kathy J. Graybill and Jennifer Schoenberger for $1.

Jack W. Snyder and Lynetta Z. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Allena Joy Oneil for $214,000.

Chi Bich Chau conveyed property on Valley Road to Andrew L. Tran for $10.

LEACOCK TWP.

John U. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Orchard Road to Sol E. Stoltzfus and Lavina E. Stoltzfus for $1.

Jacob M. Fisher and Sadie S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to John J. Fisher and Elizabeth F. Fisher for $1.

Ammon Jay Zook and Martha Anne Zook conveyed 33 Cattail Road to Samuel Esh Stoltzfus for $610,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

J. Scott Steffy and Susan F. Steffy conveyed property on Linden Street to Thomas H. Steffy for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Jennifer Willis and Gayle Byerly conveyed property on Sixth Street to Jennifer Willis for $1.

Timothy S. Blevins and Lori E. Blevins conveyed 231 S. Spruce St. to Kyle M. Barelli and Kerrin J. Barelli for $282,000.

434 Estate Trust and Zig-Zag Corp. conveyed property on North Cedar Street to the estate of James B. Quinn for $1.

David M. Pusey, Fred C. Raffensperger II and Leslie Jo Raffensperger conveyed property on a public road to David Pusey and Fred Raffensperger II for $1.

The estate of Gladys J F Crowl conveyed property on East Main Street to Balsam Realty LLC for $535,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Ora G. Sturgill, Robert E. Sturgill and Robert E. Strugill II conveyed property on a public road to Johnathan R. Dull for $1.

Jonathan B. Stoltzfus, Jonathon B. Stoltzfus and Sadie B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jeptha B. Stoltzfus and Hannah F. Stoltzfus for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Emily A. Good conveyed property on Wagonwheel Road to Bijan Adams and Nia Adams for $359,900.

Christopher G. Esbenshade and Whitney E. Esbenshade conveyed property on Greenside Drive to Joseph Edward McClellan and Kerri Ann McClellan for $1,226,000.

Eden Road Partners LLC and Joseph R. Deerin conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Lancaster Bible College conveyed 5395788 4915.531 to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Jeb Family LP, Jeb & Sons LP, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Jeb & Sons Inc. and Peter C. Alecxih Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Steven M. Tucker and Jennifer A. Tucker for $427,000.

Irma Amill conveyed property on a public road to Irma Amill and Jose Amill for $1.

Kenneth E. Harnish and Linda A. Harnish conveyed property on Koser Road to Christopher F. Styers and Jessica C. Styers for $487,500.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC and Eric C. Brewer conveyed 1321 Hunter Drive to Ryan J. McNally and Janelle N. McNally for $359,000.

Joan S. MacFarlane conveyed 1950 Lititz Pike to Nathan Samuel Brown and Erin L. Brown for $445,000.

Jose Lino Lopez and Carmen A. Lopez conveyed property on a public road to Ranga Lal Chamlagai and Yamanta Chamlagai for $370,000.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on a public road to Ajay Soni and Paula S. Soni for $295,000.

MANOR TWP.

Sheri L. Reever conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Ruth Sano for $250,000.

Judith Reynolds conveyed 2724 Royal Road to Tylor J. Gutshall for $1.

The estate of Kenneth E. Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to Platinum Partners Realty LLC for $610,000.

Todd Stumpf conveyed property on Colonial Manor Drive to Sheri Reever for $420,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, Harold Altland and Harold E. Altland conveyed property on Perry Street to Front Street Properties LLC for $85,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Stephen R. Eshleman and Sandy L. Eshleman conveyed 329 River Road to Stephen R. Eshleman for $1.

Robert D. Henry and Patricia G Sloan Henry conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Douglas-Snyder and Allison Douglas-Snyder for $695,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

James S. Forry and Eric T. Conley conveyed property on a public road to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $197,000.

EZ House Buyers LLC conveyed 161 New Haven St. to Jose Luis Contreras and Yolanda Hernandez Arias for $250,000.

Lorrie A. Kunes and Joseph Beneito conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Diaz and Maggy S. Sang for $206,000.

Scott P. Cromer and Shari E. Cromer conveyed property on a public road to Carson Coleman for $280,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Mason M. Shelly conveyed property on a public road to Mason M. Shelly and Amanda N. Shelly for $1.

Emily Banks Pellitta and Emily Banks conveyed property on Parkview Drive to Joseph Crecco and Jamie D. Crecco for $370,000.

Roger L. Greenawalt and Greenawalt Family Irrevocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Roger L. Greenawalt for $1.

J. Marlin Hilsher and Janet M. Hilsher conveyed property on a public road to J. Marlin Hilsher & Janet M. Hilsher Irrevocable Trust for $1.

Travis J. Marks and Julia R. Marks conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Morgan J. Bowersox for $230,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Cynthia Keener conveyed 103 Froelich Ave. to Sean B. Reed for $222,500.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Martin Family Partnership LP, Larry E. Martin and Sally Lou Martin conveyed 100 W. Franklin St. to 110 W. Franklin Street LLC for $1,500,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Danny R. Farmer conveyed property on a public road to Christopher H. Thomas III for $150,000.

David S. Lapp and Katie Ann Lapp conveyed 335 Wolf Rock Road to David S. Lapp Jr. and Amanda Lapp for $1.

PENN TWP.

J. Edward Nissley, Philip V. Nissley, Gini Lou Horst, Kelly Sue Rittenhouse and Nissley Family Irrevocable Trust conveyed property on Newport Road to William J. Meisenbach and Amanda E. Meisenbach for $1.

J. Edward Nissley, Philip V. Nissley, Gini Lou Horst, Kelly Sue Rittenhouse and Nissley Family Irrevocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to J. Edward Nissley, Philip V. Nissley, Gini Lou Horst, Kelly Sue Rittenhouse and Nissley Family Irrevocable Trust for $1.

William J. Meisenbach and Amanda E. Meisenbach conveyed property on Newport Road to William J. Meisenbach and Amanda E. Meisenbach for $1.

J. Edward Nissley, Philip V. Nissley, Gini Lou Horst, Kelly Sue Rittenhouse and Nissley Family Irrevocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to J. Edward Nissley, Philip V. Nissley, Gini Lou Horst, Kelly Sue Rittenhouse and Nissley Family Irrevocable Trust for $1.

Edgar G. Sensenig and Naomi H. Sensenig conveyed property on Doe Run Road to William Michael Sholly Jr. and Ashley Sholly for $335,000.

Timothy M. Siegrist, Lucy J. Siegrist and Jesse L. Siegrist conveyed property on a public road to Mark Sanders for $209,000.

J. Edward Nissley, Philip V. Nissley, Gini Lou Horst, Kelly Sue Rittenhouse and Nissley Family Irrevocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Jason R. Landis and Briana J. Landis for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

James F. Wiegand conveyed property on a public road to Alexis Doulin for $260,000.

Doris H. Kreider conveyed property on Sprecher Road to Douglas E. Hamill and Carolyn W. Hamill for $445,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Roberta P. McMullen conveyed property on Park Avenue to Emanuel S. Stoltzfus Jr. for $175,000.

James C. Pruitt and Jennifer A. Pruitt conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Benedict Selecky and Kelly Eckman for $279,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Arthur B. Wenger, Ruth M. Wenger and Kevin L. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Kathy A. Graham for $290,000.

Benjamin Metzler conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Metzler and Dana E. Hostetter for $1.

K&K Fairview Properties LLC and Kristen Youndt conveyed property on Old Line Road to John B. Esh for $155,000.

J. Dwight Martin and Ruth Ann Martin conveyed property on a public road to Ruth Ann Martin for $1.

Jmg Family LLC, Jmg Family Partnership, J. Philip Garber and Roger C. Garber conveyed property on a public road to Jmg Family LLC for $1.

Faustino J. Maisonet, Faustino Julio Maisonet, Maria A. Maisonet, Maria Antonia Maisonet and Charisse Bermudez conveyed property on a public road to Ashley K. Lechner for $232,500.

SADSBURY TWP.

Judith A. Lewis conveyed property on a public road to Walter Aaron Hardy and Mackenzie Faye Burkholder for $268,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Melvin L. Beiler and Rebecca S. Beiler conveyed property on Lime Quarry Road to Melvin L. Beiler and Rebecca S. Beiler for $1.

Urban Outfitters Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Levi B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Lime Quarry Road to Melvin L. Beiler and Rebecca S. Beiler for $15,000.

Levi B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Lime Quarry Road to Levi B. Stoltzfus for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Allyson Munro Brian and Dale Leroy Brian conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Stephen Y. Fisher Jr. and Lizzie S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

John Dwight Meck and Deborah L. Meck conveyed property on a public road to John D. Meck and Deborah L. Meck for $1.

John L. Stoltzfus and Malinda L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Sawmill Road to John L. Stoltzfus and Malinda L. Stoltzfus for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Ernest M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Nevin R. Long and C. Joyce Long for $225,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Douglas Lee Iehle conveyed property on Brian Drive to Barry Buchter Jr. and Holly Buchter for $357,500.

Samuel S. List and Rhonda G. List conveyed property on Street B to Rhonda G. List for $1.

Dereck S. Hench and Tina M. Hench conveyed 2054 Main St. to Christopher J. Carvell for $180,000.

Stephanie Neyer and Kevin Neyer conveyed property on a public road to Filippo Raia and Rosario Raia for $405,000.

Millport Road LLC, Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Treyson Holdings LLC conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Kirson Von Wenger and Abigail Zoe Wenger for $975,000.

Margaret H. Tulloch conveyed property on a public road to Mary Ellen Bloom, Laurie Ann Costello, Jill Rae Watts and Connor Wesley Watts for $300,000.