The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office on Nov. 7-9:

AKRON BOROUGH

The estate of Timothy H. Smith conveyed property on Springcrest Drive to Timothy R. Weaver and Cheryl D. Weaver for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Philip L. Moore and Kathleen A. Moore conveyed property on Clover Drive to Philip L. Moore Jr. for $1.

Wilmer W. Leaman and J. Marie Leaman conveyed property on Wheatland Drive to Patricia A. Burkhart for $364,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

US Bank Trust NA, Lodge Series III Trust and SN Servicing Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Josiah J. Witman and Erin N. Witman for $495,000.

Joline M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Boxer for $352,500.

CLAY TWP.

Janet M. Zelt conveyed property on a public road to Janet M. Zelt, Gregory H. Zelt and Eric J. Zelt for $1.

The estate of Rosemarie P. Perrazzo conveyed property on a public road to Denise A. Wilson and Dennis M. Chronister for $550,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Francis P. Silas, Francis Peter Silas, Leona Ann Silas and Leona A. Silas conveyed property on Ingham Drive to Leona A. Silas for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Steven S. Lantz and Mamie S. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to John K. Lapp and Malinda S. Lapp for $1.

Kristen L. Hoffert and Nathan S. Hoffert conveyed property on a public road to Bert J. Nye and Elizabeth A. Nye for $335,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Peggy Lampe conveyed property on a public road to Florence V. Colebank for $10.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed property on Hershey Lane to Thomas Mallilo and Lorraine Mallilo for $245,000.

CONOY TWP.

Bethany Good and Harrison G. Good conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia A. Dusenbery and Eric W. Dusenbery for $255,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Lori S. Townsley conveyed 202 N. Sixth St. to Mason J. Showalter for $160,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

NVR Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Tasha Marie Hargrove and Andre M. Cole for $417,925.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Vernon J. Bemesderfer and Lucila B. Bemesderfer conveyed property on a public road to Kevin T. Wakayama for $215,000.

Robert N. Ostella, Robert Nicholas Ostella, Kathleen M. Ostella and Kathleen Mary Ostella conveyed property on a public road to Robert N. Ostella, Kathleen M. Ostella and Robert N. & Kathleen M. Ostella Revocable Living Trust for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

James Robert Gratzinger conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel S. Esh Jr. for $200,000.

Emanuel L. Stoltzfus and Fannie Z. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Omar S. Fisher and Mary K. Fisher for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Lucille F. Vickers and Matthew J. Vickers conveyed property on Blackburn Road to Lucille F. Vickers and Matthew J. Vickers for $1.

Donald R. Eager and Pamela I. Frishkorn conveyed property on a public road to David G. Petersheim, Mary K. Petersheim and Samuel G. Petersheim for $375,000.

EARL TWP.

Alvin N. Zimmerman and Elsie Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Harlan Ray Zimmerman for $1.

Titus H. Martin and Mary M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jonas S. Martin and Esther S. Martin for $1.

Alvin N. Zimmerman and Elsie Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Harlan Ray Zimmerman and Karen B. Zimmerman for $1.

The estate of Donald C. Sweimler conveyed property on Daisy Drive to Karen H. Sweimler for $1.

Josiah J. Witman and Erin N. Witman conveyed property on a public road to Lena W. Horst for $220,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Eli Z. Shirk and Erma Shirk conveyed 81 N. Farmersville Road to Jonathan H. Martin Jr. and Elva N. Martin for $1.

Bernard R. Dospoy conveyed property on Cedar Avenue to Bernard R. Dospoy and Cynthia A. Dospoy for $1.

Mervin N. Hoover and Lucy M. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Mervin N. Hoover and Lucy M. Hoover for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Brenda R. Worden and Ruth E. Parmer conveyed property on Lemon Street to Amy E. Worden and Peter L. Baker for $250,000.

Marcia A. Shaffner and Brian K. Shaffner conveyed 1945 Larch Ave. to Bethany O. Weiss and Eric S. Weiss for $325,000.

EDEN TWP.

Samuel F. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Abner S. Glick and Susie S. Glick for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Jean R. Beard conveyed property on Ridge Road to Kenneth P. Beard for $1.

Joey Funck and Lori Funck conveyed property on North Poplar Street to Jordan Ashton and Cecelia Buzzard for $234,900.

Robert Thomas Moore Jr. and Marguerite Theresa Lucia conveyed property on Hanover Street to Robert Thomas Moore Jr. and Marguerite Theresa Lucia for $1.

Richard S. Beer conveyed 527 E. Park St. to Richard S. Beer and Linda Beer for $1.

The estate of Ray E. Milbee conveyed 543 Snyder Ave. to BML Real Estate LLC for $206,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Michael R. Gehlert and Yara P. Gehlert conveyed 56 E. Walnut St. to Elisamuel Santiago-Lozada and Lillian I. Santiago for $191,000.

Charles H. Wolfersberger Jr. and Natasha A. Wolfersberger conveyed 234 W. Franklin St. to Michael A. Mozeliak Jr. for $210,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Kirsten Beth Sensenig, Patrick Richard Rehm and Kirsten Beth Rehm conveyed property on Truman Drive to William Schilling and Rebecca Schilling for $321,500.

Kenneth M. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Burkholder for $145,000.

Paul K. Landis and Arlene H. Landis conveyed property on a public road to New Life Holdings LLC for $431,000.

Guy A. Leader III and Mary F. Leader conveyed 288 S. Market St. to Amos H. Weaver and Ella Z. Weaver for $350,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

James J. Sheridan and Arleen M. Sheridan conveyed property on a public road to Kurt Patberg and Carla Patberg for $427,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Landis Farm Associates LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Laxmi Khanal for $503,425.

The estate of Joyce Kay Peters conveyed property on Sherry Lane to Daniel H. McNew and Abigail V. Riggleman for $279,900.

Susanne J. Schmucker conveyed property on Mercers Mill to Colleen M. Darby for $435,000.

Robert V. Polito conveyed property on a public road to Dennis E. Steinmetz and Michael D. Steinmetz for $1.

Mary E. Molkenthin conveyed property on Hidden Lane to Joseph P. Lloyd and Sonia Lloyd for $305,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Daniel P. Alampi and Linda E. Alampi for $577,685.

Andrea M. Livote and Michael D. Volland conveyed property on Winding Hill Drive to Katherine Decapria and Daniel Decapria for $720,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Michael F. Schaller and Helaine A. Schaller conveyed property on Grande Oak Place to Christian Contreras Lopez and Lizeth Veronica Camorlinga Guerrero for $615,000.

Linda M. Neiss conveyed property on a public road to Eduardo Martinez and Breann Martinez for $130,000.

Kathleen Tankesley and Derek Tankesley conveyed property on a public road to Derek Tankesley for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Jana H. Archer and Julie Clapsaddle conveyed property on Gralan Drive to Stephen Curtis and Deanne Curtis for $420,000.

Barry R. Ault conveyed 2200 Forry Road to Daniel B. Esh for $265,000.

Emma F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Hobson Road to Christian A. Stoltzfus and Katie M. Stoltzfus for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

David G. Weaver and Barbara B. Weaver conveyed property on Sarah Lane to Drew M. Martin and Rochelle A. Martin for $325,000.

Matthew S. Rosendale and Alycia M. Rosendale conveyed property on Cool Creek Way to Derek Diller and Sherry A. Diller for $410,000.

Mark Oplinger and Stacy Oplinger conveyed property on a public road to Ruth E. Butcher and Louis A. Butcher III for $411,000.

Robert A. Snow, Lynn C. Snow and Shelley Snow conveyed property on a public road to Lynn C. Snow and Shelley Snow for $1.

Patricia Ann Schroeder, Jayne Ellen Carlson and Marion B. Iski conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Ann Schroeder and Jayne Ellen Carlson for $1.

Patricia Ann Schroeder and Jayne Ellen Carlson conveyed property on a public road to Louis Theodos and Cathy Theodos for $279,900.

LANCASTER CITY

Nicole R. Kreider and Nrk Enterprises LLC conveyed 332 Prospect St. to Nicole R. Kreider for $1.

Rebecca A. Shirk conveyed property on East Ross Street to Jose Manuel Castro and Richard Castro Camacho for $224,900.

Nathaniel R. Jenkins, Joanne K. Jenkins and Jhavon O. Jenkins conveyed 237 S. Marshall St. to First Choice Home Buyers LLC for $85,000.

Joseph E. Buckwalter, Joy Ann Buckwalter, Peter Theodore and Petros Theodorakos conveyed 530 St. Joseph St. to Sarah J. Broadbent for $222,000.

Robert C. Penney and Sandra J. Penney conveyed 242 S. Ann St. to Jeanne E. Schlicher and Penney Family Irrevocable Trust for $1.

Jason H. Habegger conveyed property on North Mary Street to Michelle Eby for $285,000.

The estate of Joan J. Bowen and The estate of Joan Joyce Bowen conveyed property on a public road to Scott Andrew Bailey for $145,000.

Maritza Michel Castillo conveyed property on South Duke Street to David Perez Soto for $140,000.

J. Michael Lutz and Sarah M. Lutz conveyed 220 E. Orange St. to Herbert L. Miller and Patricia A. Schmidt for $850,000.

Scott Bowser and Heather Bowser conveyed property on North President Avenue to Jennifer Braun and Matthew Johnson for $625,000.

Carriage House Investing Group LLC, Myron R. Stoltzfus and Jason C. Frey conveyed property on Highland Avenue to Miguel A. Diaz and Karlisha Colon-Baez for $275,000.

Simplify Home Group LLC and Philip Symonkonh conveyed 708 Race St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $310,000.

Michael P. Gavin conveyed 234 W. Walnut St. to Michael P. Gavin and Teresa Gavin for $1.

Juan B. Galarza II and Alicia Galarza conveyed property on South Queen Street to Brandon L. Junto for $199,900.

LANCASTER TWP.

Ellis Roe and Deborah Roe conveyed property on Southport Drive to Evan J. Graeff and Shelby E. Graeff for $350,000.

Lauryn M. Kesselring conveyed 206 S. School Lane to Odessah Homes LLC for $234,000.

Justin Flory, Vangie Rynn and Vangie Flory conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Kimani K. Thomas and Latisha Ann Williams for $235,000.

Beth M. Warfel conveyed 111 School House Road to Beth S. Jones and Robert H. Jones for $375,000.

Denise E. Buckwalter conveyed property on West End Avenue to Jordan A. Harbin and Jenna M. Harbin for $270,000.

The estate of Sueanna E. Schrader conveyed 402 S. School Lane to Claudia Kelly for $311,000.

Judith L. Marinucci and Judith Lepore conveyed 1723 Crossfield Drive to Judith Lepore and Suzanne Barefoot for $1.

William F. Cifuni II conveyed 1133 Elm Ave. to Lori Paules and Ian Luta for $270,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Alvin F. Glick and Lillian S. Glick conveyed property on Queen Street to David K. Esh for $400,000.

Abram P. King and Fannie S. King conveyed property on a public road to Raymond J. King and Barbara J. King for $400,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Gregory Zittle conveyed 138 N. Cedar St. to Laura I. Trimble for $150,000.

Charles W. Besterman and Anne M. Besterman conveyed property on South Spruce Street to Marley Investments LLC for $230,000.

Andrew C. Macneill and Kathryn A. Oregan conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn A. Oregan for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, Hoover Family Partnership and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Alfred M. Caprino III and Kathryn A J Caprino for $659,660.

GRH-3 LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to William J. Wighton, Courtney J. Wighton and William J. & Courtney J. Wighton Family Trust for $549,900.

David R. Cook conveyed property on Parkwynne Road to Pamela Lynn Zook for $328,100.

Luz S. Torres and Luz S. Negron conveyed property on Pulte Road to Anthony Michael Kauffman and Lydoris Rosado for $285,000.

Patricia A. Edwards conveyed 1321 Hunter Drive to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $295,578.

Jeb Family LP, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter and Michael S. Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to J. Edward Buckwalter and Joy Ann Buckwalter for $1.

June Dey Stine and June Dey Stine Revocable Trust conveyed property on Olympia Street to June Dey Stine for $10.

Richard C. Swanson conveyed property on a public road to Abdulrazzak A. Methani, Hafeezabano A. Methani and Kiran A. Methani for $280,000.

Erick C. Stroud conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Baseema C. Stroud and Baseema C. Sutton for $0.

June E. Wise conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Chhaya Shah for $1,368,000.

Leslie M. Odowd conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Draper and Lisa J. Draper for $490,000.

June Dey Stine conveyed property on Olympia Street to June Dey Stine and June Dey Stine Revocable Trust for $10.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

BML Real Estate LLC conveyed 244 E. High St. to Shawn Holzwart and Sandra Thistle Holzwart for $294,900.

MANOR TWP.

Jose Gascot conveyed property on Birchwood Road to Jose Gascot for $1.

Murry Companies/Sher-Wal Inc. and Sher-Wal Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Woods Edge Homeowners Association Inc. for $1.

Mark S. Irion and Mark S. Irion II conveyed property on Bender Road to Metzler Home Builders Inc. for $122,000.

Sherri R. Davidson and Daniel Galiczynski conveyed property on a public road to Sherri R. Davidson and Daniel Galiczynski for $1.

Daniel J. Gladfelter, Alyssa M. Gladfelter and Alyssa M. Lapp conveyed property on Albright Avenue to Joseph Vernon Kyle Bridgman for $264,000.

Corinne L. Dyer conveyed 2765 Chapel Road to Yahayra M Valerio Marinez for $255,000.

Matthew Mays conveyed property on a public road to David Gordon and Michelle M. Gordon for $500,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Cathy L. Stone conveyed 200 E. Front St. to Morgan Kibler and Derek Stephen Heller for $270,000.

MARTIC TWP.

The estate of Vickie Kay Hess and The estate of Vickie K. Hess conveyed property on Martic Heights Drive to William R. Mayes and Nola Ann Mayes for $60,000.

Eva Shore and Brian Shore conveyed property on a public road to Eva Shore for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Karen L. Baker conveyed 539 Staufer Court to Jadaiah Newerls for $195,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Nigum Neupaney and Ani Neupaney conveyed property on a public road to Bhim Kumari Poudyel and Kamsath Tim for $379,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Rohrer Farm Partnership LLC, Randall L. Rohrer, Corene R. Cloyd and Michael D. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Rohrer Farm Partnership LLC for $1.

Rohrer Farm Partnership LLC, Randall L. Rohrer, Corene R. Cloyd and Michael D. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Rohrer Farm Partnership LLC for $1.

Rohrer Farm Partnership LLC, Randall L. Rohrer, Corene R. Cloyd and Michael D. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Sonrise Holdings LLC for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Stephen W. Fisher Jr. and Ashley Defranco conveyed 9 Kay Drive to Ndahayo Nzabarinda for $205,000.

Michael E. Trout conveyed property on Skyline Drive to Mathew W. Taylor, Tara J. Taylor and Betty Lou Lewis for $399,900.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Andrew Besancon and Meagan Elizabeth Besancon conveyed property on a public road to Jay Daniel Beiler and Martha P. Beiler for $485,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to George Mobarak and Sharon Lee Mobarak for $505,641.

SALISBURY TWP.

Sandra L. Harbaugh, Janet E. Feister and Deborah J. Linton conveyed property on a public road to Patrick S. Harple and Kimberly A. Simmons for $17,000.

Proverb Realty LLC, Benuel S. Fisher and John R. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Welsh Mountain Property LLC for $145,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Kathleen E. Finston conveyed property on a public road to Eldon R. Stoltzfus and Sandra K. Stoltzfus for $390,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Ruth W. Haverstick conveyed property on a public road to Timothy R. Fox and Tasha J. Fox for $299,000.

WARWICK TWP.

John W. Zeswitz and Christina J. Zeswitz conveyed property on a public road to Christina J. Zeswitz, John Zeswitz and Zeswitz Family Living Trust for $0.

The estate of Martha Weaver and The estate of Martha P. Weaver conveyed property on English Ivy Drive to Robert Travis and Janet Travis for $448,000.

Phyllis J. Willard and William C. Willard conveyed property on Weaver Drive to Susan G. Hotham and Scott D. Hotham for $470,000.

Mein B. Lee, Siu Ying Lee and Siu Ling Lee conveyed 292 Tennyson Drive to Youxing Yang and Aiqing Lin for $280,000.