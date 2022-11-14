The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Oct. 31-Nov. 4:

AKRON BOROUGH

Darwin L. Horst and Bonita S. Horst conveyed property on South Ninth Street to ACAA Investments LLC for $1.

Mark L. Childs and Glenda L. Childs conveyed property on Broad Street to David L. Shirk and Lori A. Shirk for $495,000.

BART TWP.

Abner S. Glick and Susie S. Glick conveyed property on Georgetown Road to Abner S. Glick and Susie S. Glick for $1.

Abner S. Glick and Susie S. Glick conveyed property on Heyberger Road to Heyberger Trust for $406,125.

Abner S. Glick and Susie S. Glick conveyed property on Georgetown Road to Emanuel F. Stoltzfus and Sara Ann Stoltzfus for $2,194,384.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Jan M. Boyd and Randall T. Boyd conveyed property on a public road to Raymond & Eileen Martin LLC for $900,000.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to James Brian Forgie and Annette Virginia Forgie for $158,500.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Richard Mozgai and Susan Mozgai for $158,400.

Shannan R. Messner, Erika B. Martin and Erika B. Messner conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Lapins and Tammy Michelle Lapins for $332,900.

David McEldorney and Rita McEldorney conveyed property on Cedarwood Drive to Melvin H. Weaver and Alma Z. Weaver for $239,900.

Megan Waldner conveyed property on Lauschtown Road to Adelina Rose Wenger and Benjamin A. Wenger for $320,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Carole S. Calhoun conveyed property on a public road to Lucas Jon Calhoun and Stephanie Lynn Holt for $150,000.

Isaac F. Esh Jr. and Miriam Esh conveyed property on Turkey Hill Road to Lester Z. Nolt, Ruth Ann Nolt and Lamar M. Nolt for $480,000.

CLAY TWP.

Barbara A. Smith, Robert D. Smith and Beryl Ann McClay conveyed property on Meadow Drive to Randall L. Youndt and Debra J. Youndt for $330,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Charles McIntyre and Donna McIntyre for $520,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jaime Luciano and Carol Luciano for $519,800.

Irene M. Martin conveyed property on Summit Circle to Zachary Q. Fox and Megan S. Fox for $340,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Mitchell A. Mohler and Michael R. Mohler conveyed property on a public road to Bons Properties & More LLC for $170,000.

Barry L. Weitzel Sr. and Adele T. Weitzel conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Peachey and Sylvia A. Peachey for $340,000.

Blaine Derstine, Rebecca Burkholder, Stanley Bruce Derstine, Bruce Derstine, Janet M. Derstine, Beverly Wenger and Harry K. Wenger conveyed property on Thistle Drive to Zakary K. Mininger for $275,000.

Sherri Lynn Sweigert and Stacey Lynn Sechrist conveyed property on a public road to Dominic Vitale for $312,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

James M. Fluck and Ann M. Fluck conveyed property on a public road to James M. Fluck for $1.

Timothy M. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Marian Marius Stanciuc and Audrey Beth Stanciuc for $200,000.

The estate of Neal T. Showalter and The estate of Neal Thomas Showalter conveyed property on a public road to Davin H. Hurst for $254,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Kenneth G. Walkling, Eileen S. Walkling and Eileen S. Eckman conveyed property on Noble Road to Kenneth G. Walkling, Eileen S. Walkling, Eileen S. Eckman, Theresa M. Walkling and Kristopher G. Walkling for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Steven J. Plank and Jennifer L. Plank conveyed property on Wright Street to Oscar Torres and Damaris Torres for $152,000.

Brindha Lingan conveyed property on a public road to Sheena C. Simmons and Ronald J. Simmons for $184,000.

Cody Byerly and Hali Byerly conveyed property on South Fourth Street to Daniel Gouse for $126,000.

The estate of Donald H. Nikolaus and John P. Hohenadel conveyed property on Locust Street to Cimarron Investments LLC for $175,000.

The estate of William Baumann conveyed property on Maple Street to Lisa A. Marlowe and Peter M. Marlowe for $1.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed property on Plane Street to Sabry Habashy Ghattas and Ereen Sabry Ghattas for $60,000.

Edward A. Paolilli and Scotti P. Smith conveyed 156 Locust St. to John S. Paolilli for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

The estate of Doris L. Kneisley conveyed property on a public road to Elias Bawell and Carol Bawell for $276,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Patrick R. Casey and Desiree L. Casey conveyed property on a public road to Dominic Sonon and Lauren Sonon for $325,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Bradley S. Hock and Sharon E. Hock conveyed property on a public road to Levi F. Stoltzfus and Katie Z. Stoltzfus for $1,400,000.

J. Kenneth Groff and Tracy Eshelman Groff conveyed property on Blossom Trail to James E. Hess and Madeline F. Hess for $349,000.

Arlin L. Benner and Deborah Ann Benner conveyed property on Trout Run Road to Kenneth Marshall Meador Jr. and Cynthia B. Meador for $200,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Robert L. Gruber, Kevin Bollinger and Rohrers Construction conveyed property on Pebble Drive to Brian Lee Miller for $493,900.

Jordan M. Trent and Melinda Y. Trent conveyed property on Freys Road to Jordan M. Trent, Jaynelle K. Trent and Melinda Y. Trent for $1.

Zachariah Nauss conveyed property on a public road to Bradley S. Hock and Sharon E. Hock for $270,000.

Patricia M. McGinty and Patricia M. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Patricia M. Miller and David W. Miller for $1.

James L. Martin III and Cathleen M. Martin conveyed property on Rheems Highway to Ferdinand Galante and Miranda Jumper for $290,000.

Charles E. Drescher conveyed property on a public road to Justin T. Drescher for $250,000.

Debra E. Hay and Kathy L. Reinert conveyed property on a public road to Nathan I. T. Hammon and Maria L. Hammon for $425,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Joseph Costello, EC Custom Homes LLC and Evan J. Costello conveyed property on Scotland Road to Graham J. Peters and Kimberly A. Peters for $380,000.

Elmer G. Petersheim and Anna K. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. King and Mary G. King for $1.

EARL TWP.

John J. Macdonald Jr. and Debra A. Macdonald conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Henninger and Laura Henninger for $425,000.

Matthew C. Wegrzyn and Sharay V. Wegrzyn conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Kufta for $510,000.

Keshav Krupa LLC conveyed property on a public road to Green Pastures Real Estate LLC for $650,000.

Jean S. Howell conveyed property on a public road to Carlos Antuna and Lucille Antuna for $530,000.

Curvin Z. Zimmerman conveyed 717 Grist Mill Road to Sara E. Zimmermann for $1.

The estate of Margaret E. Wyble and Carylon M. Wyble conveyed property on a public road to Edgar G. Sensenig and Naomi H. Sensenig for $300,000.

David W. Newswanger conveyed property on Hill Road to David W. Newswanger and Elva Z. Newswanger for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Richie A. Newswanger and Louella Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Richie A. Newswanger and Louella Newswanger for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

MM Weaver Properties Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Weaver Properties Inc. for $1.

MMW Properties LLC and Eugene Hurst conveyed property on East Main Street to Groff Farm Properties LLC for $1.

Nancy J. Eckel and Diana S. Alvord conveyed 24 W. Main St. to Samuel E. King for $286,000.

Charles L. White and Dolly L. White conveyed property on a public road to Calvin S. Groff and Janell F. Groff for $392,000

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Real Life Church of God conveyed property on State Street to Oromo Evangelical Church of Lancaster for $360,000.

Michael L. Klos and Mary E. Klos conveyed property on a public road to Omar Tirado and Phyllis Wright for $275,000.

Adriano Isernia and Patricia A. Rutherford conveyed 5203 Brook Drive to Craig M. Labuskes and Danielle R. Labuskes for $330,100.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Odell West, Jennifer West and Jennifer Henry conveyed property on North Mount Joy Street to Odell West and Jennifer West for $1.

James W. Tribble, Laura Beth Lieder Tribble and Grant Lieder Tribble conveyed 137 N. Spruce St. to Lancaster County Restoration LLC for $230,000.

James A. Young and Lisa R. Young conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Vincent Kenneth Lazzari and Theresa Anne Lazzari for $389,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Jacob A. Stief Jr. and Diane L. Stief conveyed property on a public road to Stacey L. McGallicher and Jonas L. McGallicher for $350,000.

Justin P. Raski conveyed property on a public road to Brent Martin and Sherry Martin for $221,000.

The estate of Betty M. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Doris J. Neff and Donald M. Neff for $1.

Gerald Clifford Olson, Susan Ann Olson and Gerald & Susan Olson Trust conveyed 131 Irene Ave. to Trever Eugene Olson for $160,000.

Minerva M. Nolt conveyed 532 Pointview Ave. to Trent A. Shupp and Sarah F. Shupp for $235,000.

Kylie M. Shea and Kylie M. Hecker conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Rebecca A. Forbes for $217,500.

The estate of Betty M. Hershey conveyed 222 Washington Ave. to Karen L. Martin and Richard L. Martin for $1.

Sharon R. Pennington and Dann E. Dewitt conveyed property on Sunset Avenue to Katie Holsomback for $209,000.

Carl E. Koltz Jr. conveyed 218 W. Franklin St. to Dena Hildebrand for $212,000.

The estate of Betty M. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Doris J. Neff and Donald M. Neff for $1.

The estate of Betty M. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Doris J. Neff and Donald M. Neff for $1.

The estate of Betty M. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Karen L. Martin and Richard L. Martin for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Donald R. Fromm Jr. and Deborah A. Wolf conveyed property on Rettew Mill Road to Restored Investments LLC for $130,000.

Ronald L. Walters conveyed property on Truman Drive to Douglas L. Iehle and Amy L. Simmons for $350,000.

Thumpalil Samuel conveyed property on a public road to Mathew Samuel for $1.

FULTON TWP.

David G. Petersheim and Mary K. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Elmer G. Petersheim and Anna K. Petersheim for $1.

Elaine T. Mullen conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Lynn Keefer for $310,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Louis A. Knapp conveyed 671 Gentry Drive to Edward A. Knapp for $1.

Beth E. Keller and John F. Shoffstall Jr. & Joan Shoffstall Living Trust conveyed property on Ridgeview Avenue to Frank Charles Vitale IV and Katherine A. Vitale for $275,000.

Rhonda L. Sauder conveyed 80 Stanley Ave. to Bryce D. Consylman and Madison E. Burkhardt for $245,000.

Tej B. Chhetri and Mira D Chhetri Tiwari conveyed property on a public road to Francisco Balbuena and Marion Balbuena Aguilar for $420,000.

George W. Sager and Jennifer Whitmore Sager conveyed 30 Brandt Blvd. to Karen E. Reading for $380,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Paul B. Filloon and Alice E. Filloon for $482,361.

Michael W. Smith conveyed 201 N. Cornell Ave. to Juan Rivera and Maximina Rivera for $255,000.

William H. Alpers and Concetta T. Alpers conveyed property on Sylvan Road to Patrick Dixon and Hilary Kreider for $605,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Landis Farm Associates LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Kyle A. Morrow and Morgan R. Kaye for $590,155.

Bryan C. Edwards and Meredith A. Edwards conveyed property on a public road to Alexander W. Petron and Marion George for $625,000.

Mark B. Haldeman and Karen Y. Haldeman conveyed 202 Main St. to Robert J. McLaughlin Jr. and Megan E. Andrews for $675,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Carlene D. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Adriana Townsend and Jared Michael Leonetti for $280,000.

Edward V. Sherretta Jr. and Melissa J. Sherretta conveyed property on Oxford Road to Richard A. Layton III and Susan L. Layton for $410,000.

Casey W. Roe and Kimberly F. Roe conveyed 657 Golden Eagle Way to Susan Kiss for $500,000.

Adam C. Lints and Kathryn K. Lints conveyed property on Forest Road to Mark Anthony Lobeck and Lee Ann Lobeck for $450,000.

Jodie L. Sather and Gary W. Sather conveyed 385 Jay Lane to Jodie L. Sather for $1.

Marc Stephen Vasko and Laura D. Vasko conveyed property on a public road to Tika Khanal for $360,000.

Beulah Garber, Esther S. Shirk and Esther Susan Shirk conveyed property on Hempfield Hill Road to Rodney W. Gingrich and HHR Estate Trust Agreement for $315,000.

Glenn H. Rousselle and Paula D. Rousselle conveyed property on a public road to Jon J. Segro for $180,000.

Robert H. Kramer conveyed property on a public road to Paul S. Dodson and Amanda Ritter for $435,000.

Gary Friedman and Cheryl Friedman conveyed property on Spring Run to Cory M. Zeager and Stephanie Hagen for $520,000.

Richard L. Hean and Jennie M. Hean conveyed 322 Primrose Lane to Punam Chalise for $320,000.

Brad L. Shearer conveyed 4411 Marietta Ave. to Kenneth J. Dreisbach and Mary E. Dreisbach for $355,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Stephen J. Plank and John E. Plank Jr. conveyed 30 Glendale Drive to Gavin M. High and Gloriann N. High for $280,000.

Wilmer R. Martin and Barbara A. Martin conveyed property on Glendale Drive to Juan Carlos Cardenas and Rose Joy Cardenas for $350,000.

The estate of Betty M. Hershey conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Randall J. Hershey and Penny J. Hershey for $1.

Pamela J. Oatman and Pamela Jane Oatman conveyed property on a public road to Pamela Jane Oatman for $0.

The estate of Betty M. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Randall J. Hershey and Penny J. Hershey for $1.

Charles E. Johnson Jr. and Beth A. Johnson conveyed property on Pleasant Drive to Amir Megalla and Irene Megalla for $293,000.

June F. Kimes conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Gap Bros Holdings LLC for $236,359.

Larry W. Bingaman conveyed 2121 Old Philadelphia Pike to Smoketown Associates LLC for $195,000.

Barry L. Simpson conveyed property on Enterprise Drive to John K. Dienner and Rosalyn F. Dienner for $625,000.

Douglas L. Keener conveyed property on a public road to Duane L. Keener and Shawn Marie Shay Keener for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Paul Tyson and Aimee L. Tyson conveyed property on a public road to Aimee L. Tyson for $1.

Nancy E. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Steven L. Hoak and Kiersten E. Hoak for $1.

John S. Fisher and Linda S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Jean Exum for $240,000.

Kurt A. Maier and Patricia L. Maier conveyed property on Wolgemuth Drive to Pabitra Tiwari and Hari Maya Tiwari for $495,000.

Michelle E. Vonnieda-Lagrassa conveyed property on a public road to Michelle E. Vonnieda-Lagrassa and Robert A. Lagrassa Jr. for $1.

Jon W. Giunta and Lauren R. Giunta conveyed property on Birch Drive to Cathy A. Jarrett for $330,000.

Daniel L. Metzler and Janet L. Metzler conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to George L. Sauli and Barbara M. Sauli for $175,000.

LANCASTER CITY

C. William Folkman and Nadine Folkman A conveyed 155 E. Ross St. to Parra Properties LLC for $124,000.

Sylvan S. Allgyer and Linda E. Allgyer conveyed 577 Pershing Ave. to Reynaldo Martinez and Reyes Placencio for $139,900.

Rosalind R. Dickinson conveyed 652 Poplar St. to JBC Capital LLC for $153,000.

Steven M. Carmen and Danielle A. Carmen conveyed property on Vine Street to Danielle Alysse Carmen for $10.

Nicholas Fanning conveyed 616 W. Lemon St. to Walid Hesham for $357,500.

Carter Hurst conveyed 327 E. Chestnut St. to Raeghan Oconnor and Nicolas Engle for $365,000.

Benjamin G. King Jr. and Marian J. King conveyed 551 Howard Ave. to Nexus Restoration & Emergency Services Inc. for $83,000.

Kenneth Dupree and Kyron Woods conveyed 765 Manor St. to Nathan Rittenhouse for $160,000.

Benjamin T. Shenk and Ruby A. Shenk conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Benjamin T. Shenk and Ruby A. Shenk for $1.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, Elisha Nieves, Elisha Santiago Nieves Sr, Carmen Nieves, Carmen C. Nieves, Vincent Nieves Jr, Alex Nieves, Alexander Cruz, Dorcas Nieves, Jesica Nieves, Rachel Serrano and Josefina Nieves conveyed property on a public road to Isanthes LLC for $2,791.

TMG Properties LLC and Shaun Murphy conveyed 430 Lancaster Ave. to 232 W. Chestnut St. LLC for $302,000.

Acclaim Management Co. Inc. conveyed property on North Christian Street to Faithful Real Estate Services LLC for $450,000.

The estate of Edward R. Deardorff conveyed 717 N. Plum St. to Pamela S. Sprout and Steven M. Sprout for $1.

The estate of Charles H. Bittinger, The estate of Charles H. Bittinger II and Sandra S. Bittinger conveyed property on Manheim Pike to David M. Bittinger for $1.

Alvin Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Tristen J. Stoltzfus for $210,000.

Ryan L. Gearhart conveyed 753 High St. to Linda B. King for $105,000.

Robert C. Penney and Sandra J. Penney conveyed 67 Howard Ave. to Jeanne E. Schlicher and Penney Family Irrevocable Trust for $1.

CJPS LLC and Peter Miklos conveyed 539 High St. to Moises Novarro-Cosme Jr. for $27,166.

BNG Properties LLC Joshua M. Gibbel and Matthew R. Buckwalter conveyed 435 W. Walnut St. to Samuel Charles Hayden Griffith for $1.

Modern Homes Property Management LLC and Charles Jones conveyed property on Old Dorwart Street to Mariel Rose Stoltzfus for $250,000.

Alan K. Mongeau conveyed 179 Charles Road to David R. King for $525,000.

The estate of Rosemary Winters conveyed property on Second Street to Michael Smith for $199,900.

Pitch Homes LLC and Paul B. Esh conveyed 542 Reynolds Ave. to Karli E. Rock for $200,000.

Holly Ann Williams conveyed property on a public road to Michele Melhorn for $250,000.

Lancaster Contracting Group LLC, Michael B. Loney and Daniel I. Falcon conveyed property on a public road to Kevin R. McGuinness, Teri J. McGuinness and Kevin R. McGuinness & Teri J. McGuinness Revocable Living Trust for $215,000.

Samuel S. King conveyed 55 Green St. to Ryan Mark Witherell for $142,500.

William K. Fan and Rachel A. Morales-Fan conveyed 349 E. Frederick St. to Kelsey Pollard and Katie Knudson for $260,000.

Wilfred Scott Lefever and Martha C. Lefever conveyed 652 N. Pine St. to Wilfred Scott Lefever, Martha C. Lefever and Todd Michael Walker for $1.

Elite IP LLC and Samuel J. Stoltzfus conveyed 240 S. Queen St. to Jays Rental Properties LLC for $276,000.

Jasmine I. Howard and Justin R. Ranck conveyed 531 1/2 W. King St. to Lesley A. Agnew for $249,000.

Emery A. Dewitt and Mary Ellen Dewitt conveyed 18 E. Walnut St. to P&H Town Investments LLC for $450,000.

Louise E. Mark and James D. Mark conveyed 643 Hamilton St. to Spring Valley Partners LLC for $125,000.

Christopher P. Hensley and Angela J. Inman conveyed 814 E. Chestnut St. to AAA Real Estate & Property Management LLC for $131,000.

Bram Properties Ltd. and Robyn Berg Lazarus conveyed 219 N. Concord St. to Joseph Samuel Houser for $245,000.

Eduardo Martinez conveyed 801 N. Reservoir St. to Eduardo Martinez and Breann N. Martinez for $1.

Domingo Milflores Sandoval conveyed 1322 Fremont St. to Martin Milflores Sandoval for $1.

Kowain Christian and Christian Kowain conveyed property on Church Street to Starr Nicole Clark for $209,900.

Shaun Kauffman conveyed property on North Market Street to SKJ Rentals LLC for $1.

Raul R. Sanchez and Madeleyde Gonzalez conveyed property on Fremont Street to Hector Manuel Pantojas and Lissandra Martinez for $272,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Dallas Acker and Michelle Acker conveyed 305 Spencer Ave. to Raymond J. Hibberd and Patricia F. Poteau for $408,000.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Renee Denobrega for $458,010.

Jennifer H. Frailey conveyed property on a public road to Pamela R. Neville and Pamela R. Neville Revocable Trust for $749,900.

Terry N. Wiley conveyed 219 S. School Lane to Sara Rottenstreich and Chaim Schmelczer for $267,000.

Robert J. Donovan Jr. and Lindsey T. Donovan conveyed property on a public road to Robert J. Donovan Jr. for $1.

Frank Frascati and Christine Frascati conveyed property on Rosewood Drive to Christine Frascati for $1.

Pamela R. Neville and Pamela R. Neville Revocable Trust conveyed 1511 Center Road to Thomas R. Callahan and Katherine Ludlow Callahan for $1,195,000.

Maria A. Barton conveyed property on a public road to Gerald Joseph and Stessie Pierre for $245,900.

Jennifer E. Brown and Adam J. Brown conveyed 1122 Wheatland Ave. to Zachary C. Shedleski and Abigail L. Shedleski for $700,000.

Thomas Lints and Claudia G. Lints conveyed 1286 Meadowbrook Road to Adam C. Lints and Kathryn K. Lints for $512,000.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Aita S. Magar and Anita Majhi for $458,860.

Jiefu Yuan conveyed property on Oak Lane to Benjamin A. Sauder for $515,000.

Aslam Pervez conveyed property on Atkins Avenue to Murray Richelson and Joan Richelson for $280,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Jacob M. Riehl Jr. and Lena M. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Abner F. Riehl and Rachel L. Riehl for $700,000.

The estate of Betty M. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Joan Smith for $410,000.

Samuel B. Lapp and Sara B. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Mark Lapp for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

HM Stauffer & Sons Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Leola Real Estate LLC for $6,412,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Dominion Renovations LLC and Elizabeth A. MacCartney conveyed property on Maple Street to Harry Craig Lawson and Deborah Lee Lawson for $404,000.

The estate of Edward Ray Burger and The estate of Edward R. Burger conveyed 652 E. Main St. to Luthercare for $210,000.

Glenn S. Sensenig conveyed 10 S. Oak St. to Edward Bush for $301,500.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Weaverland Mennonite Schools and Little Britain Mennonite School Branch conveyed property on a public road to Aaron E. Stoltzfus Jr. and Emma E. Stoltzfus for $575,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Jeffrey S. Geib and Sharon K. Geib conveyed 2205 Lititz Pike to Marley Investments LLC for $275,000.

Gayenelle R. Duschl conveyed property on a public road to Judith O. Vansciver for $207,890.

Charles R. Traeger, Sylvia S. Traeger and Todd Schick conveyed property on Park Plaza to Bryan C. Edwards and Meredith A. Edwards for $380,000.

The estate of Barbara M. Koppenhafer conveyed property on a public road to George G. Gillespie and Nancy J. Gillespie for $270,000.

Artak Hamazaspyan conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan R. Lefever and Kirsten Lefever for $580,000.

Jeffery F. Fair and Stephanie A. Fair conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Willy and Joan Willy for $384,900.

AGA Thapaliya and Sita M. Thapaliya conveyed property on Roseville Road to Bal K. Acharya and Nar Maya Acharya for $290,000.

Traci A. Shissler conveyed 1548 Zarker Road to Moo Haven LLC for $178,600.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Kriti Suwal and Bishwash Aryal for $361,008.

Christian R. Weisser and Traci K. Weisser conveyed property on Suffolk Drive to Paul J. Sisbarro and Gayle B. Sisbarro for $700,000.

Willy Ong conveyed property on a public road to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $361,008.

Diane L. Howe conveyed 321 Cobblestone Court to Roberto I. Garcia and Jennifer K. Garcia for $12,000.

Antonio Vetrano and Rona Camille Vetrano conveyed property on a public road to Justin R. Willits and Amber N. Miller for $350,000.

Michael E. Diaz and Jamie A. Hamm conveyed property on a public road to Vivian A. Walsh for $349,900.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Hardik A. Multani and Janki K. Shah for $669,285.

Hugo Pierre and Louna Pierre conveyed property on Edgemoor Court to Mauro B Isidoro Cortes and Norma E. Orea Cruz for $210,000.

Willaline R. Charles conveyed 940 Parkside Lane to Dennis D. Herr for $240,000.

Erick Evangelista Alvarez and Yesenia M Disla Gonzalez conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Francis Kuma and Anita J. Kuma for $628,000.

Kevin D. Dolan, Christopher Hagstrom and Erin Hagstrom conveyed property on Honey Farm Road to Christopher S. Edie for $1.

Donald A. Kirchner and Joan S. Kirchner conveyed 536 Friendship Ave. to Awakened Properties LLC for $247,000.

Curtis D. Charles, June M. Charles and Charles Family Trust conveyed property on Parkwynne Road to Jack E. Bippus Jr. for $1.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed 1103 Frances Ave. to Jonathan Cameron for $162,500.

Kristina M. Cross and Nathan Cross conveyed property on a public road to Yang Yu Musselman and Darren J. Welch for $265,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Merle H. Lefever & June D. Lefever Revocable Living Trust and Merle H. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Horizon Capital LLC for $165,000.

The estate of Michael R. Travitz conveyed 49 S. Wolf St. to Samantha Travitz for $1.

Kathryn E. Weidner and Scott A. Weidner conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Allen Ebling and Julie E. Ebling for $245,000.

Stacy L. Mayfield, Lois Faye Nohrenhold and Lois F. Nohrenhold conveyed 24 W. Gramby St. to Jared D. Morgan for $162,000.

Randolph S. Kaylor conveyed property on South Charlotte Street to Kyla Hoffman for $115,000.

MANOR TWP.

Damaris Torres and Oscar Torres conveyed property on a public road to Kurtis Vonfunk and Sabrina Selby for $170,000.

Priscilla A. Waltman conveyed property on a public road to Roger Gross and Migdalia Gross for $319,900.

Zhuo J. Cao conveyed property on Acorn Lane to Qing Liu for $1.

Juan Rivera and Maximina Rivera conveyed 1652 Columbia Ave. to Josue Galvan and Yaquelin Limonta Lebeque for $270,000.

Linda E. Shaffer conveyed property on Hearthstone Road to Jacqueline McDermott and Dylan Pflumm for $395,000.

Elizabeth A. Bischoff conveyed property on a public road to Adam P. Sielicki III and Amy R. Cooke for $305,000.

Christopher M. McCarty and Heather J. McCarty conveyed property on Tom Paine Drive to Shane Kendig and Chelsea Rodgers for $217,000.

Barbara L. Kauffman conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County Inc. for $410,000.

Adam M. Hart conveyed property on Williamsburg Road to Scott Shank for $167,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Michael J. Sargen and Anastasia K. Sargen conveyed 32 S. Locust St. to Noble Colt LLC for $135,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Brian M. Ament conveyed property on a public road to Matthew C. Lenox for $100,000.

E. Karen Ament conveyed property on Bridge Valley Road to E. Karen Deatrich for $1.

Sylvan M. Esch and Annie S. Esch conveyed property on a public road to North Star Line Realty LLC for $285,000.

Matthew C. Lenox conveyed property on a public road to Claudia J. Potter and Samuel J. Zegley for $300,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Vincent M. Lewis conveyed property on Victoria Road to Micah D. Josephson for $354,900.

Harry R. Robinson and Rosa B. Robinson conveyed 417 Penn View Drive to Mary L. Field for $304,500.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Heidi L. Applegate conveyed 419 S. Plum St. to Raymond S. McKeeby II for $175,000.

Kaitlyn B. Esh conveyed 406 S. Plum St. to Nathan E. Harris Jr. for $212,000.

Paul L. Shearer conveyed property on a public road to Amy R. Robinson for $1.

Maria Alvarez and Jose Delacruz conveyed 704 Square St. to Jordan Cruise for $195,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Barbara S. Heistand and Barbara S. Heistand Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Traci Wynne Engelhardt and Daniel James Mertz for $282,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Sheri L. Weinhold conveyed property on Willow Ridge to Immanuel Susai for $395,000.

Carlos Antuna, Lucille Antuna and Lucille Torrez conveyed property on Spring Hollow Drive to Chester S. Petersheim and Samantha Ranea Petersheim for $425,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Joan Marie Bills conveyed property on a public road to Belmont Real Estate Holdings LLC for $250,000.

PENN TWP.

Reading R/W Co. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Eberly for $6,500.

Penn Township conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Crown LP for $126,210.

The estate of Gladys Hossler conveyed property on Meadowlark Lane to Giovanni Azzarelli and Autumn Swope for $230,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Robert J. Dano conveyed property on a public road to Jane M. Witwer, Laura Witwer and Joseph Schlitz for $400,000.

Adam S. Bonholtzer, Raina R. Johnson, Raina R. Bonholtzer and Raina Lewandowski conveyed 713 Baumgardner Road to Cory J. Mays and Dayna M. Mays for $300,000.

Jayce M. Doulin and Alexis Doulin conveyed property on a public road to James D. Book and Amy K. Book for $417,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Misty C. Burger and Robert P. Burger conveyed property on Mount Airy Road to Robert P. Burger for $1.

David E. Snyder conveyed property on Clearfield Road to Elmer J. Allgyer and Marian M. Allgyer for $775,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr., Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Brian E. Ferrara and Jennifer M. Ferrara for $396,498.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr., Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Ryan S. Doll for $348,413.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $180,000.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed property on a public road to David Hoffmeier and Amy Knocke for $369,135.

John C. Groff and Jessica S. Groff conveyed property on a public road to David S. Beiler for $115,000.

James R. Fulmer and Rosalind M. Fulmer conveyed property on a public road to John L. Esh Jr. for $340,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Jennifer M. Ferrara and Brian E. Ferrara conveyed property on Maple Avenue to Jake Mitchem and April Eller for $325,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Stephen M. Schlager conveyed property on a public road to Craig R. Hammons for $175,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Zachariah D. Hershberger for $504,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Edward Eugene Campbell for $478,900.

The estate of David A. Daub conveyed property on a public road to Diamond Bay Management Group LLC for $78,521.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Stephen R. Campbell and Tracey Campbell for $444,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Linda M. Swift conveyed property on a public road to Aaron D. Lahr and Giovanna M. Sankus for $310,000.

Harrison Enterprises II-Christiana LLC and Rose Valley Management Corp. conveyed property on a public road to M21 Capital LLC for $1,075,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

The estate of Jacob H. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Ephraim J. Esch Jr. and Rachel S. Esch for $677,000.

Rodena J. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Duane L. Blank for $1.

Glendon D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas J. Olson and Kate C. Olson for $432,500.

STRASBURG TWP.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, CBC Land Lp, SFPA Land LLC and Colleen J. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to JI Huo Yang and Qiu Rong Jiang for $408,450.

Mill Bridge Village & Campresort Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lets Go Camping LLC for $1,138,000.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Shacklett and Kendra J. Shacklett for $535,430.

WARWICK TWP.

Eric Borgia and Heather A. Griffin conveyed property on Rudy Dam Road to Thomas C. Price and Laurie J. Keller-Price for $439,900.

HH Investments LLC and Craig E. Hasson conveyed 2058 Main St. to Mike Garman for $262,500.

The estate of Mary Jean Howard and Mary A. Read conveyed property on Diane Avenue to Garrett Francis Groshong and Madison Lawhead Groshong for $309,000.

Stephen E. Gregg conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan R. Becker, Kyrie J. Becker and Jefferey A. Becker for $420,000.

Randall Lee Youndt and Debra Jean Youndt conveyed property on a public road to Vadim Lutenco and Nataliya Lutenco for $325,000.

Darren J. Sands and Mary Sands conveyed property on School House Lane to Alexander Ofray Cruz and Zamaslie I Arroyo Gonzalez for $229,900.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Warwick Crossing LLC, Chad Stoltzfus and Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Harrison Ruetiman and Rachel Ruetiman for $517,005.

The estate of Martha Weinhold and David K. Weinhold conveyed property on Rabbit Hill Road to Eric D. Weinhold for $1.

John F. Stoltzfus and Martha S. Stoltzfus conveyed 1666 Princess Anne Drive to David Lee Shoffner for $325,000.

The estate of John H. Brooks Jr. conveyed 1677 Glenn Road to Trenton B. Petersheim for $185,000.