The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 19-23:

AKRON BOROUGH

Lucille R. Baron conveyed 1002 Hill Crest Road to Elise Hartranft for $360,000.

BART TWP.

Anna King conveyed property on a public road to Henry S. Beiler and Anna Esh Lapp for $575,000.

Amos F. Beiler and Rebecca S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Paul Z. Beiler and Emma S. Beiler for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on East Valley Road to Hawk Valley Estates Homeowners Association for $1.

Raymond E. Good and Naomi S. Good conveyed 280 W. Maple Grove Road to Carl P. Weaver Jr. and Kimberly S. Weaver for $337,000.

Stacie Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Amy Bleyer for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Isaac M. Shirk, Anna Mae Shirk and Caernarvon Township conveyed property on Main Street to Isaac M. Shirk, Anna Mae Shirk and Caernarvon Township for $1.

Issac M. Shirk, Isaac M. Shirk and Anna Mae Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Isaac M. Shirk and Anna Mae Shirk for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Jay E. Smoker and Amy L. Smoker conveyed 1003 Rebecca Drive to Jay Earl Smoker, Amy Louise Smoker and Smoker Family Living Trust for $0.

Anna W. Horning and Ricky Esh conveyed property on a public road to Charles Tyler Fatjo and Breana Nicole Fatjo for $315,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Joanne A. McVaugh, Nelson C. McVaugh Jr. and Scott A. McVaugh conveyed property on a public road to Nelson C. McVaugh Jr. for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Gerard A. Heere and Sandra L. Heere conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Gerard A. Heere for $1.

Ryan L. Walmer and Christine Gariano conveyed 240 Pine Crest Drive to Troy A. Martin for $550,000.

The estate of Brenda A. Lutz conveyed property on Gallen Hall Road to Kevin B. Sauder for $187,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Wayne R. Petersheim and Josiah D. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to John L. Stoltzfus and Nancy S. Stoltzfus for $520,000.

Rebecca Lapp, Rebecca Lapp Stoltzfus and Rebecca S. Lapp conveyed property on Long Lane to Levi F. Lapp and Amanda F. Lapp for $550,000.

Brendan Filliaux conveyed 357 Bell Road to Micah D. Lantz and Sheri B. Lantz for $290,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Betty L. Betts conveyed property on Staman Lane to Aysia J. Allen for $1.

Patrick A. Bakes and Vicki S. Bakes conveyed 1045 Ironville Pike to Jacob S. Stoltzfus and Mary S. Stoltzfus for $240,000.

Bradley L. Haberstroh conveyed 218 Walnut St. to Adam Kendig Rohrer for $107,500.

Columbia Borough conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Borough for $1.

Edna M. Wakefield, Edna May Wakefield, Kirk J. Wakefield and James D. Wakefield conveyed property on a public road to George W. Sager and Jennifer W. Sager for $365,000.

Melanie Laura Jackson conveyed 1198 Central Ave. to Ashlyn Phillips for $265,000.

CONOY TWP.

Daniel C. Seitz, Kristen Marie Seitz and Kristen M. Seitz conveyed property on a public road to Daniel C. Seitz for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Anne E. Worley, Michael A. Messner, Charles R. Messner and Charles H. Messner conveyed property on Franklin Street to Patricia Miozza for $320,000.

Daniel B. Rogers and Selma A. Rogers conveyed 901 Sycamore Drive to Ivan Rogozin and Gabriella Rogozin for $300,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

William J. McCauley, Amanda M. McCauley and Tracy L. Elslager conveyed 115 W. High St. to William J. McCauley and Amanda M. McCauley for $1.

Alexander C. Murr, Kelly A. McHugh and Kelly McHugh conveyed property on a public road to Heather Warner for $242,000.

Gregory P. Desarro and Christen N. Desarro conveyed 615 Kiera Lane to Rachel O. Bruno and Alicia C. Bruno for $490,000.

Adam M. Gregory and Ashley N. Gregory conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Amos S. Stoltzfoos and Linda K. Stoltzfoos for $215,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Richard D. Bridgman conveyed Unit 43 to Paul J. Kimmey and Suzanne M. Kimmey for $210,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Dileep Kumar Golla for $315,900.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Gail Schwartz for $302,900.

Linda F. Keesey and Adrienne R. Erb conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Adam K. Forry and Kimberly J. Forry for $384,000.

Giuseppe Distasio conveyed property on a public road to Linda S. Cary for $233,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Larry G. Kreider and Donna J. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Eugene Simonson and Patricia A. Simonson for $415,000.

Richard L. Rineer Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Lisa Barker for $1.

Walter J. Subers Jr. and Ashley Hays Subers conveyed property on Hartwicke Drive to Harry Dipilla and Beverly Dipilla for $329,500.

EAST EARL TWP.

Susan M. Mazza, Linda M. Mazza and William J. Markwardt conveyed property on a public road to Ilya A. Vasilevskiy for $85,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Warren H. Nolt and Florence N. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $0.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Cheryl A. Yost conveyed 224 Plum St. to Sarae D. Solomon for $262,000.

Rodley R. Barlet and Audrey M. Barlet conveyed property on East High Street to Audrey M. Barlet for $1.

Larry E. Minnich and Kathleen M. Minnich conveyed 436 N. Mount Joy St. to Larry Ernest Minnich, Kathleen Mary Minnich and Minnich Family Living Trust for $0.

Carroll L. Kreider, J. Kenneth Kreider and Carroll L. Kreider Living Trust conveyed property on South Spruce Street to Dean A. Long II and Shanen C. Long for $230,000.

Jonathan M. Weatherholtz and Judith N. Weatherholtz conveyed 160 N. Market St. to Jonathan Michael Weatherholtz, Judith Nolt Weatherholtz and Weatherholtz Family Living Trust for $0.

The estate of Meade G. Bierly conveyed property on a public road to David S. Martin and Victoria Martin for $406,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Tatyana M. Sviontek, Mikhail D. Khokhlan and Ludmila Khokhlan conveyed 129 E. Walnut St. to Ludmila Khokhlan for $1.

Douglas Brubaker, Doreen L. Taylor and Dustin L. Brubaker conveyed 226 N. State St. to Sarek Properties LLC for $153,500.

Elise Hartranft conveyed property on Tom Avenue to Patricia M. Koons for $275,000.

Carolynn F. Dutton conveyed property on Irene Avenue to Amber N. Steffey for $265,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Natasha Mukherji and Tayush Mukherji conveyed property on a public road to Ronald E. Young for $181,900.

Herbert G. May conveyed Unit 111 to Jamie L. Copeland for $289,900.

Steven J. Tracy and Kelly A. Tracy conveyed 229 Fieldcrest Lane to Janice H. Cantwell and Garrett T. Cantwell for $323,300.

Shane W. Ruhl and Shane Ruhl conveyed property on Heritage Road to Nicolle M. Maioriello for $220,000.

David M. Harnish, Florence R. Harnish, Barry Burkholder, Elaine Burkholder and Anne E. Harnish conveyed property on Mohler Church Road to Mohler Springs Farm LLC for $1,086,330.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 867 Founders Way to Deborah M. Katz for $434,312.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Rex L. Kesser and Wanda M. Kesser for $428,131.

Erin E. Koser and Ryan W. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Kaela L. Appleman for $690,000.

Lindsay M. Stoltzfus and Anthony J. Stoltzfus conveyed 844 Kingsway Drive to My Thi Dieu Phan and Hong Lan Thi Nguyen for $325,000.

Scott A. Bishop and Ellen R. Bishop conveyed property on Windsor Drive to Jay Ridinger and Dakota Ridinger for $415,000.

Jonathan Cortes conveyed 270 Lania Drive to Jonathan C. Lee and Lea Morgan Lee for $226,000.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus Eg Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed Unit 42 to Derek F. Bigley and Ruth A. Bigley for $331,500.

The estate of Judy W. Bender conveyed property on a public road to James H. Fellenbaum for $198,500.

Norma I. Roman conveyed 1833 Wilson Ave. to Johanna Martinez Guzman and Elisaida Ortiz for $260,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Alan W. Mudrick and Debra S. Mudrick conveyed property on Farmington Place to John E. Marrs and Joanne M. Marrs for $450,000.

Kathleen J. Horvat conveyed property on Arlene Drive to Cynthia Ann Snow for $220,000.

Jean K. Zablin conveyed 795 Dustin Drive to Coraima Abreu for $299,900.

Priscilla Ortiz and Priscilla Hamric conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to Angel L. Ortiz for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Helen E. Fritz, Gordon E. Fritz and Ronald W. Fritz conveyed property on a public road to Smoketown Enterprises LLC for $940,000.

Helen E. Fritz, Gordon E. Fritz and Ronald W. Fritz conveyed 2498 Old Philadelphia Pike to Smoketown Enterprises LLC for $260,000.

Gideon S. Swarey, Sylvia L. Swarey and Jacob E. Swarey conveyed property on a public road to Dipali P. Shah for $410,000.

The estate of Dawn M. Hoover and The estate of Dawn Hoover conveyed Unit 45 to Daniel L. Heichel and Karyn A. Heichel for $392,000.

Raymond L. Wenger and Donna L. Wenger conveyed Unit 54 to Raymond L. Wenger, Donna Lee Wenger and Wenger Family Trust for $1.

Joseph S. Grissinger, Stacey S. Grissinger, Joseph S. Gissinger and Stacey S. Gissinger conveyed property on Highview Drive to Faruk Cem Akpaca, Gabriela Cristina Akpaca and Howard E. Garver for $295,500.

Zander Investment Co. and James Zander conveyed property on a public road to Stephanies Suites LLC for $415,000.

Samuel F. Stoltzfus, Malinda S. Stoltzfus and Malinda F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan K. King and Lydia K. King for $2,425,000.

Norma C. Hollinger conveyed 2191 Kolb Drive to Jab Construction & Renovation LLC for $264,900.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Levon E. Burgess conveyed 1303 Willow Street Pike to Awakened Properties LLC for $160,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Carol Blom and Carol L. Blom conveyed 467 High St. to Stephen R. Albright for $33,000.

Mark A. Byler and Rebecca S. Byler conveyed property on South Queen Street to Brass Hill Homes LLC for $285,000.

David Arias Alonso, David Arias Alonso, David Arias, Eldercare Solutions Inc. and Deborah L. Berrigan conveyed 514 S. Shippen St. to Gr 332 South Queen LLC and ARG Realty Solutions LLC for $154,700.

Rite Aid of Pennsylvania LLC and Rite Aid of Pennsylvania Inc. conveyed property on a public road to 59 North Queen LLC for $10.

Jordyn A. Colombo and Jordyn Colombo conveyed property on East Fulton Street to Magline Michel and Francois Emmanuel Courtois for $200,000.

Deco Properties LLC and Nicole Dechow conveyed property on a public road to Deco Properties LLC and Monica Muuse for $30,000.

JKB Properties LLC and Jacob K. Beiler conveyed property on South Arch Street to Rafael J. Burgos for $250,000.

Elmer K. Kauffman and Sadie Mae Kauffman conveyed property on East New Street to Nicholas A. Consani and Carley D. Franks for $355,000.

Hair DFB Studios Inc. conveyed 14 N. Water St. to Melody Investments Limited for $242,000.

Nicholas Dean Harry Richards and Nicholas D Harry Richards conveyed 343 E. Marion St. to Myrna Bell and Kennith Bell for $199,900.

Lydia Medina Santana, Lydia Medina Santana and Lydia Medina conveyed 838 Fremont St. to D&R Lancaster LLC for $180,000.

Everence Foundation Unique Assets LLC conveyed 408 S. Queen St. to Emebet Baissa Gurara for $137,000.

Niquan Lee conveyed 105 Pearl St. to RSN Properties LLC for $91,357.

Sebastian Navarro Delaney, Sebastian Navarro Delaney and Lyndsey Burke conveyed property on East Vine Street to Trout Capital LLC for $475,000.

Nhu Ha Thi Pham conveyed 615 New Holland Ave. to Nhu Ha Thi Pham and Son Minh Tran for $1.

John Riehl conveyed 412 S. Prince St. to Michael A. Booth for $176,000.

Andrew Sergovic conveyed 116 1/2 N. Pine St. to Scott D. Heaney for $199,900.

Christine M. Alger and Michael E. Alger conveyed 307 N. West End Ave. to Alexander Meligakes and Alexa Axmacher for $380,000.

David G. Fisher and Sarah K. Fisher conveyed 476 High St. to Matthew David Holt for $169,000.

Isaac L. King Jr. and Isaac King Jr. conveyed 64 Howard Ave. to Alejandrina Vazquez for $155,000.

Toan Nguon Lam conveyed property on North Franklin Street to Patriot Electronic LLC for $510,000.

Nelda R. Shoemaker conveyed 336 College Ave. to Michael A. Shoemaker for $330,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Eric D. Hollinger and Thomas S. Grab conveyed 381 Dickens Drive to Michael Salvatore Monterosso for $270,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed 324 Atkins Ave. to Eugene G. Johnson and Emily Woodhouse for $285,000.

George T. Manos and Geoirge T. Manos conveyed 22 Grandview Ave. to Wisoba Swedi and Bertha Naloengo for $285,000.

Oscar Carrillo and Clorinda Carrillo conveyed 152 Riverside Ave. to Carrillo Family Revocable Trust for $1.

David B. Esh Jr. conveyed 105 Elmshire Drive to Levi G. Fisher for $209,000.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Joseph J. Kesselring, Barbara A. Kesselring and Lauryn Kesselring for $399,210.

Mani R. Sharma and Maniram Sharma Paudel conveyed property on Sterling Place to John Abel Ayala and Anna Luisa Rodriguez Cardoso for $232,000.

The estate of Nicholas G Celia conveyed 1406 West View Drive to Larry Whiteside for $300,000.

Nancy J. Beachler and Donald W. Beachler conveyed 21 Fairview Ave. to Tristan Capitao and Rebecca L. Coder for $215,000.

Steven E. Shapiro and Patrick M. Stambaugh conveyed 219 N. President Ave. to Sheri K. Donecker and Gregory R. Donecker for $740,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Francis J. Otto Jr. and Carol L. Otto conveyed 8 Wickerberry Place to Terry Dee Nielsen & Laniel Snow Nielsen Revocable Living Trust for $525,000.

Esther G. Smoker, Esther Grace Smoker and Thelma Jean Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Anna S. Stoltzfus for $455,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Ronald J. Strasko, Creek Hill Nursery and Bonita K. Strasko conveyed property on a public road to Creek Hill Holdings LLC for $1,198,426.

Ryan Bennett and Melissa Bennett conveyed property on Apricot Avenue to Rosario Finazzo and Rosalia Finazzo for $325,000.

Leon L. Stoltzfus and Lydia Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on Musser School Road to John L. Lapp and Katie M. Lapp for $410,000.

Kenneth P. Quino and Ken Quino conveyed 84 Quarry Road to James M. Quino for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

The estate of Gladys JF Crowl, The estate of Gladys J. Crowl, The estate of Gladys F. Crowl and The estate of Gladys Jeanette Crowl conveyed property on East Main Street to Millard Mason McKennon III for $1.

The estate of Gladys JF Crowl, The estate of Gladys J. Crowl, The estate of Gladys F. Crowl and The estate of Gladys Jeanette Crowl conveyed 513 Kissel Hill Road to Christine Beth Gresh for $1.

Christine Beth Gresh conveyed property on Kissel Hill Road to Christine Beth Gresh and Randy L. Gresh for $1.

Anthony Dimperio, Hannah Shue and Kyle Vanwinkle conveyed property on a public road to Hannah Shue for $236,817.

Arthur J. Myers Jr. and Jane Louise Myers conveyed 359 N. Broad St. to Lititz Springs Chase LP for $313,000.

Joseph Stauffer and Doris S. Hufford conveyed property on a public road to Linda C. Brewer, David B. Deckard, Michelle L. Deckard, Joseph C. Stauffer and Theresa A. Stauffer for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Jason R. Groff and Amanda J. Groff conveyed property on a public road to George T. Manos and Madison M. Manos for $340,000.

The estate of Marlene Didner conveyed Unit 170 to Roxana Ilkhanoff for $285,000.

Kenneth B. Graham and Carol A. Graham conveyed property on a public road to Ryan M. Witmer for $305,000.

The estate of Helen T. Mechler and Karen M. Ryan conveyed 1840 Santa Barbara Drive to Karen M. Ryan for $1.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth C. Sollecito and Warren J. Pace for $120,000.

Judith A. Swatski conveyed property on Parkwynne Road to Jab Construction & Renovation LLC for $260,000.

Ruth M. Tetlow and Ruth M. Fellenbaum conveyed 405 Cobblestone Court to Marlin J. Fellenbaum Jr. and Ruth M. Fellenbaum for $1.

Stephen L. Freisher and Leonard V. Kenderdine Jr. Revocable Living Trust conveyed 1103 Frances Ave. to BML Real Estate LLC for $144,000.

Bamba Tony LLC, Anthony Selkirk, Anthony Silkirk and Mansourou Bamba conveyed 611 Pleasure Road to Cindy Lou Getz for $382,000.

Christopher R. Kelleher and Bonnie S. Kelleher conveyed 773 Integrity Drive to Francesco Caruso for $1,161,000.

Jocelyn Sarah McElwee and Frederick Harry McElwee III conveyed 2845 Southwick Drive to Jean K. Zablin for $325,000.

Gary L. Concepcion, Elizabeth A. Trozzo and Elizabeth Anne Concepcion conveyed 737 Palmer Circle to Ronald E. Barton and John F. Faust for $332,500.

Dusty R. Armstrong conveyed 311 Blossom Hill Drive to Jeffrey C. Goss and Dra Trust Agreement for $1.

Dusty R. Armstrong conveyed property on Blossom Hill Drive to Jeffrey C. Goss and Dra Trust Agreement for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Micah Shenk and Kayla Shenk conveyed 25 S. Fulton St. to Megan Moore for $233,000.

Audrey A. Sanders and Audrey A. Martin conveyed 332 Park View Drive to David L. Stauffer Sr. and Tracy A. Stauffer for $250,000.

Dean L. Garman and Karen L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Larry E. Groff and Ame S. Groff for $267,500.

MANOR TWP.

Faye Louise Bender and Faye Louise Hess conveyed property on Creekgate Court to Stacey S. Grissinger for $225,000.

Debra L. Youse conveyed property on a public road to Jm Von Leere and Jm Von Leere for $235,500.

P. Nelson Shertzer and Verna E. Shertzer conveyed property on a public road to Wesley R. Funk for $430,000.

David J. Mucko and Kim A. Mucko conveyed property on Monticello Lane to Alex Dixon and Margaret Stevenson for $230,000.

Adam D. Nissley and J. Kandace Nissley conveyed 1104 Indian Marker Road to Alexander C. Murr and Kelly McHugh for $310,000.

B. Yvonne Pisani, Jeanette M. Pisani and Jeanette M. Eschoo A conveyed 1726 Temple Ave. to Kenneth E. Dailey and Juliana M. Dailey for $234,062.

Lead Change LLC and Elizabeth D. Waters conveyed 2300 Columbia Ave. to Pak 786 LLC for $256,000.

The estate of Russell C. Coldren Jr. and The estate of Russell C. Coldren conveyed property on Pittsburg Valley Road to Matthew E. Hutchinson and Lindsey Hutchinson for $105,000.

Randolph J. Durenberger and Miriam K. Durenberger conveyed 1004 Wheaton Drive to Nicholas G. Goodling and Tonya McCaskell for $430,000.

MCKB Properties LLC and Craig G. Hartranft conveyed 172 Tracy Berg Road to Richard L. Rios for $230,000.

Michelle A. Long conveyed property on Indian Marker Road to Travis Dantinne and Kimberley Humbard for $385,000.

A. Richard Trommer and Joanne L. Trommer conveyed 2938 Columbia Ave. to Graystone Properties LLC for $105,000.

MARTIC TWP.

The estate of Gregory P. Slaugh and The estate of Gregory Paul Slaugh conveyed property on a public road to Alexandra Slaugh for $185,000.

Steven David Groff and Naomi G. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Steven David Groff and Naomi G. Groff for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

John M. Grab conveyed 207 Frederick St. to Joseph P. Flanagan and Abigail Flanagan for $173,470.

Christopher S. Heisey and Melissa E. Heisey conveyed 130 Manor Ave. to Stephen P. Provencher for $271,000.

Thomas R. Dukes Jr. conveyed 123 Manor Ave. to Maureen Anne Brackey and Duncan A. Haldane for $250,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Paul J. Metzger III and Dawn E. Metzger conveyed Unit 25 to Timothy A. Rath and Colleen M. Rath for $507,000.

John E. Snowden and Sandra L. Snowden conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Snowden for $1.

Rachel O. Bruno and Alicia C. Bruno conveyed Unit 1 to Kyle Daniel Quesenberry and Abigail Rose Quesenberry for $401,000.

Barry R. Tangert Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Andy J. Santiago for $120,000.

Gail A. Hawthorne conveyed property on a public road to Gail A. Hawthorne Irrevocable Trust for $1.

Robert J. Linkens Sr. and Rose Ann Linkens conveyed property on East Main Street to Brie Ashley Holdings LLC and Ashley Brie Holdings LLC for $365,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Larry C. Dombach Inc. and Dombach Larry C. Inc. conveyed property on Radio Road to Tanya L. Vasquez for $412,000.

The estate of James L. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Nevin J. Groff and Kaitlyn M. Groff for $1.

James W. Emert Jr. and Angela L. Drescher conveyed 670 Greentree Road to Midus Capital LLC for $217,000.

Kristin Marie Aeppli, Robert Alan Aeppli and Kristin Aeppli conveyed 211 Springville Road to Geoffrey S. Kaufman and Erika Schell for $220,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Diane Chanay Estey and Diane Chanay Fogarty conveyed property on Hillside Drive to Quinn S. Keating for $301,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of David S. Wentling conveyed Unit 12 to Adam D. Wentling and Amy Wentling for $152,832.

Aj Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed 220 Wecaf St. to Amar Y. Noori and Khawla F. Jazaa for $220,000.

PARADISE TWP.

David S. King conveyed 15 N. Singer Ave. to Daniel K. Stoltzfus and Loretta R. Stoltzfus for $280,000.

PENN TWP.

Gary L. Sheetz conveyed property on Newport Road to Andrew S. Kamm and Nanette S. Grubb for $1.

Kristi Purcell and Adam Roth conveyed property on a public road to Barbara A. Farrall and Tom F. Delaney IV for $410,000.

Walter Dowdy and Olivia Dowdy conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Geib and Sharon K. Geib for $280,000.

Ronald J. Strasko, Bonita K. Strasko and Bonita Kay Strasko conveyed property on Mill Road to Creek Hill Holdings LLC for $501,574.

Noah C. Merkey, Brie A. Merkey and Noah Merkey conveyed property on Hi-View Drive to Mark Baird and Katie Ann Baird for $333,500.

Jorge M. Gonzalez and Jessica I. Gonzalez conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Caleb Joshua Walton and Madeline Walton for $230,900.

Adam K. Forry and Kimberly J. Forry conveyed property on a public road to Jorge M. Gonzalez and Jessica I. Gonzalez for $337,500.

Catherine Jane Gow and Dorothy M. Smith conveyed Unit 210 to Donald A. Waltman and Mary B. Waltman for $270,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Doris H. Kreider and Lloyd H. Kreider conveyed property on Sprecher Road to Doris H. Kreider for $1.

Cathy L. Clark and Cathy L. Demchak conveyed property on a public road to Tyler J. Rhey and Kaitlyn B. Esh for $314,000.

Dorothy Torland, Claudette L. Murphy and Dorothy I. Torland conveyed 195 Run Valley Road to Dean L. Enck and Jennifer L. Enck for $275,000.

Michael Koser conveyed property on a public road to Braden T. Kruger for $216,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Danny L. Greer, Pauline F. Greer and Pauline Greer conveyed property on a public road to Dana Hanna for $1.

Rebecca K. Sunderland conveyed property on a public road to Peter Rush and Tasia D. Rush for $1.

James Beideman and Cynthia Beideman conveyed property on a public road to Daniel K. Lapp, Rachel E. Lapp and B. John Lapp for $341,000.

Holly K. Simon and Holly K. Bowman conveyed 37 Evans Drive to Christian C. Boulden and Lenora D. Boulden for $125,000.

Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and Crown Title Corp. conveyed 96 Oak Bottom Road to Olena Murphy for $258,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed Unit 149 + to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $180,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Zachary R. Parent, Jessica Parent and Jessica L. Parent conveyed property on Fieldstone Drive to Frederick H. McElwee III and Jocelyn S. McElwee for $420,000.

Jonathan King, Rebecca J. King and R. J. King conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca J. King for $1.

The estate of Robert F. Jones and Cathy L. Jones conveyed property on Drager Road to Robert J. Leaman and Katherine A. Leaman for $235,000.

Christopher T. Rohrer and Brittany A. Rohrer conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Justin W. Myer and Christine A. Myer for $530,000.

Robert J. Murphy III and Colleen R. Murphy conveyed property on Drager Road to Bradley M. Dickson and Kelly L. Dickson for $649,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

The estate of Ruth Ann Soto and The estate of Ruth A. Soto conveyed property on a public road to Noah A. Evans, Mark A. Snyder and Lisa B. Soto for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Brandon D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to G. Robert Eby II for $65,000.

Helen M. Young conveyed property on Mount Vernon Road to James M. Stoltzfoos and Elizabeth J. Stoltzfoos for $380,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Jonathan T. Holderman and Kimberly R. Holderman conveyed property on Mindy Avenue to Andrew Garrett Snyder and Janae Rose Snyder for $325,000.

Patricia A. Desmond conveyed property on South Jackson Street to Strasburg Borough for $0.

Patricia A. Desmond conveyed property on West Main Street to Patricia A. Desmond for $0.

STRASBURG TWP.

Elam F. Stoltzfus and Linda B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elam F. Stoltzfus and Linda B. Stoltzfus for $1.

Jacob K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elam F. Stoltzfus and Linda B. Stoltzfus for $1.

David A. Fisher and Fannie Z. Fisher conveyed 2847 White Oak Road to Jonas H. Esh and Sarah Ann Esh for $639,000.

Beverly H. Rampaul conveyed property on White Oak Road to Bruno Raffaele Giamba and Gioia Giamba for $425,000.

Amos F. Stoltzfus, Sarah F. Stoltzfus and Sarah Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Amos F. Stoltzfus and Sarah F. Stoltzfus for $1.

Jacob K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Eisenberger Road to Elmer J. Stoltzfus and Nancy S. Stoltzfus for $15,000.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Donald W. Cureton, Nasiba A. Sharipova Cureton and Nasiba A Sharipova Cureton for $477,940.

Jacob K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Amos F. Stoltzfus and Sarah F. Stoltzfus for $1.

Elmer J. Stoltzfus and Nancy S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Eisenberger Road to Elmer J. Stoltzfus and Nancy S. Stoltzfus for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

The estate of Ronald D. Kulp conveyed 223 New Haven Drive to Neil B. Kulp for $1.

Jeffrey E. Brooks, Lois J. Brooks Trust, Restated Lois J. Brooks Trust and Lois J. Brooks Trust Restated conveyed property on a public road to Christian James Noveral and Sarah Lillian Moore Noveral for $450,000.

Neil B. Kulp conveyed 223 New Haven Drive to Lorraine B. Heckel for $1.

Martin J. Sommers Jr. and Emily E. Maxwell conveyed 407 West Woods Drive to Carol L. Harrison for $310,000.

Barry L. Michael and Linda M. Michael conveyed 110 Race St. to Michael B. Weir for $226,000.

BWCP LLC and Creekside Partners LLC conveyed property on Orchard Road to Warwick Township of for $1.

David L. Stauffer Sr. and Tracy A. Stauffer conveyed property on Balmer Road to Lotan Thiuri Kiuri for $405,000.