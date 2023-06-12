Only one property sold for more than a million in Lancaster County in the latest round of deeds recorded, a Bart Township property for $1.7 million.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for May 29-June 2:

AKRON BOROUGH

James M. Dever and Sonja A. Dever conveyed property on Rothsville Road to Kevin A. Lesher and Leslie L. Lesher for $390,000.

The estate of Robert L. Shaubach and The estate of Robert Lee Shaubach conveyed property on Crest View Drive to Nelson R. Blank and Marilyn J. Blank for $381,000.

Michael S. Ezell and Joanne L. Ezell conveyed property on a public road to Brandon S. Sarver and Jerica L. Sarver for $290,000.

BART TWP.

Gwendolyn Elizabeth Polizzi, Gwendolyn E. Polizzi and John Polizzi conveyed property on Mount Pleasant Road to John Polizzi for $1.

Steven E. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to A Greater Vision LLC for $1,700,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Tracey Dru Reddig conveyed property on a public road to Sarah H. Spangler for $227,000.

Kenneth E. Thompson conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Zimmerman and Betty J. Zimmerman for $402,000.

Debra A. Kreiser and Barbara A. Meckley conveyed property on a public road to Paul C. Schmidt for $275,000.

Richard C. Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Harriet R. Smith for $225,000.

Kathryn E. Kochel and J. Marvin Kochel conveyed property on a public road to Daniel P. Gluck Jr. and Judith A. Gluck for $360,000.

William K. Moua, William Moua, Pajfuab C. Moua and Pajfuab Kue conveyed property on a public road to William K. Moua and Pajfuab C. Moua for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

David M. Zook and Rebecca K. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Daniel E. Zook Jr. and Naomi P. Zook for $210,000.

Matthew M. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Matthew M. Weaver for $1.

Frank N. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Matthew M. Weaver for $20,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Zachary T. Williams, Skylar M. Fletcher and Skylar M. Williams conveyed 17 Elizabeth St. to Zachary T. Williams and Skylar M. Williams for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Billy S. Ditzler and Lori J. Ditzler conveyed property on West Church Road to Ethan Ressler and Kayla J. Ressler for $110,000.

Ruth H. Martin and Charles W. Martin conveyed property on Forest Hill Road to Richard A. Edwards and Linda J. Edwards for $710,000.

Michael A. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Weaver and Joelle Weaver for $1.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad Hurst conveyed property on Mt. Airy Road to Marvin R. Martin for $55,000.

Marlin W. Martin and Wanda K. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Mark B. Weaver and Dorothy M. Weaver for $420,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale Lamar Latshaw conveyed property on a public road to Susanne Steffy for $425,000.

D. Clinton Wise and Kristin R. Wise conveyed property on a public road to John Ferrari and Sandra Ferrari for $290,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Darren R. Nolt conveyed 5 Camp Rodgers Road to Delmar M. Zeiset for $320,000.

Wilson B. Hoover and Darlene B. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Timothy A. Sensenig and Jalisa M. Sensenig for $315,000.

Carl E. Adair, Patricia A. Adair and Jeffrey T. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Christopher S. Smith and Stacy L. Smith for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Kurt W. Smolik and Jennifer L. Smolik conveyed property on a public road to John I. Fisher and Fannie Z. Fisher for $375,000.

James C. Paxson and Doris O. Paxson conveyed property on a public road to Black Rock Retreat for $1.

The estate of Floyd L. Hershey and Mary W. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to F. Leslie Hershey and E. Lois Hershey for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

John M. Misel conveyed 612 Franklin St. to Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for $84,800.

Hugh C. Agee Jr. and Sandra L. Agee conveyed property on Maple Street to Keith Evangelisti and Genesis Evangelisti for $1.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, Richard Booth, Catherine Booth and Richard A. Booth conveyed property on a public road to Valley View Capital LLC for $192,000.

Joyce M. Jones conveyed 57 S. Sixth St. to Jesse M. Rabinowitz and Heidi A. Brubaker for $225,000.

Columbia & Reading Railway Co., 400 Avenue X LLC and Michael McKonly conveyed 360 S. Fourth St. to 400 Avenue X LLC for $350,000.

Barry Thomas Adams and Stacy Marie Adams conveyed property on a public road to Alexander Stewart for $215,000.

Lee K. Splain conveyed 600 Manor St. to Samy Ghaly for $140,000.

CONOY TWP.

Kay L. Stone and Eldercare Solutions Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Baughman for $150,000.

Ryan L. Ulmer, Samantha M. Ulmer and Samantha M. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Christopher D. Palubinsky and Alison Palubinsky for $300,000.

Benjamin H. Ross conveyed 1482 Keener Road to Carl C. Davis and Natasha N. Davis for $250,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA and Mason Mondo conveyed 34 N. Second St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $108,000.

Shawn L. Hilton, Melinda S. Hilton and Melinda S. Hehnly conveyed 401 Spruce St. to Shawn L. Hilton for $1.

Brian C. Nicarry and Michele N. Calabretta conveyed 126 Main St. to Brian C. Nicarry for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Jonathan M. Strausser conveyed property on Ashley Drive to Chaleshi Bekele Abdisa and Shifera Dame for $300,000.

Keith A. Wilson, Luther J. Wilson and Penny S. Wilson conveyed 1220 W. Main St. to Luther J. Wilson for $1.

BPDL3 LLC conveyed property on a public road to East Donegal Sewer Authority for $9,630.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

The estate of Marjorie A. Brosius and The estate of Marjorie Anne Brosius conveyed property on a public road to Roger L. Weleski and Cheryl A. Weleski for $195,000.

Mark Chrzanowski and Donna K. Chrzanowski conveyed property on a public road to Allison R. Sherer and Joshua D. Sherer for $312,000.

Burkholder Builders conveyed property on a public road to Wendy W. Witt and Cynthia J. Schmidt for $341,900.

Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Charles Patrick Miller and Amy Elizabeth Defnet for $307,900.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

The estate of Nancy T. Reiner and The estate of Nancy Tollinger Reiner conveyed property on Conowingo Road to Kenneth M. Rutt for $1.

Cory Robertson and Maryanne Robertson conveyed property on Fawn Drive to Daniel Steven Whitehaus and Jenna Marie Coleman for $295,000.

EARL TWP.

Garden Spot Village conveyed property on Ranck Road to Earl Township for $1.

Matthew L. Ellsworth and Amy B. Ellsworth conveyed property on Cindalyn Drive to Matthew L. Ellsworth for $1.

David Vega, Liliana Vega and Lilianna Vega conveyed property on Daisy Drive to David Vega and Liliana Vega for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Armando D. Echavarria and Liliana M. Echavarria conveyed property on a public road to Tonya M. Romero for $400,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Elaine M. Zimmerman and Elaine M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Curvin Z. Zimmerman and Elaine M. Zimmerman for $1.

Diane A. King conveyed property on N. Farmersville Road to Kendon D. Martin and Jessica Newswanger for $390,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

The estate of Margaret A. Jalbert and The estate of Margaret A. Weachter conveyed property on a public road to Margaret A. Jalbert and Derek Weachter for $1.

The estate of Roy J. Kauffman Jr. and The estate of Roy James Kauffman Jr. conveyed 6250 Sundra Drive to Jeromy N. Shenk and Katrina J. Shenk for $317,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Terry L. Hodecker and Priscilla E. Hodecker conveyed property on a public road to Terry L. Hodecker & Priscilla Hodecker Irrevocable Trust for $1.

David Stewart and Bernadette Stewart conveyed property on Ironstone Drive to Tyler Kaiser for $299,900.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Word Properties LLC and Robert Yerkes conveyed property on South Market Street to Catalyst Ministries Inc. for $500,000.

Nancy S. Zink conveyed property on Cranfield Court to Justin B. Poole Sr. and Abi Mae Poole for $190,000.

Romina Fano-Barbieri conveyed property on Cranfield Court to Lester Barry Wilson Jr. and Kassandra Laukhuff for $205,000.

Melanie E. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Austin T. Mumma and Alexis L T Gazzio for $270,000.

V. Louise Longenecker and Dennis J. Longenecker conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth R. Greider and Cynthia L. Greider for $725,000.

Todd S. Allison conveyed property on Conoy Avenue to Michael John Laychur and Gabrielle Paige Allison for $225,000.

Mary Ann Christopher, Mary Ann Christopher Revocable Trust and Eli W. Saylor Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Gregory J. Hartlaub and Lori A. Hartlaub for $320,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of Katherine S. Hoefner and The estate of Katherine Hoefner conveyed property on a public road to Grace A. Hoefner for $1.

Theresa Ann Simo, Theresa A. Rettig and Robert M. Rettig conveyed 258 Duke St. to John D. Stauffer and Cathy L. Stauffer for $202,000.

Jerry Ulrich and Ruth E. Ulrich conveyed 234 W. Main St. to JBC Capital LLC for $150,000.

Todd Erb and Crystal A. Loose conveyed property on Wyneberry Drive to Roger E. Duperree Jr. and Carol L. Duperree for $316,116.

Jerry Ulrich and Ruth E. Ulrich conveyed 232 W. Main St. to JBC Capital LLC for $150,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

David M. Knowles and June P. Knowles conveyed property on Pleasant View Road to David M. Knowles for $0.

Gerald D. Brady and Dorothy J. Brady conveyed property on a public road to William R. Keller Jr. for $490,000.

FULTON TWP.

Elmer C. Fry III, Megan Santiago and Megan Nicole Fry conveyed property on Cherry Hill Road to Elmer C. Fry III and Megan Nicole Fry for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Galen D. Robbins and Sarah F. Mumma-Robbins conveyed property on a public road to Charles E. Brogan Jr. for $495,000.

The estate of David E. Clawson conveyed 212 Charmayne Ave. to Angela J. Flores and David J Lugo Gonzalez for $241,000.

Rachel D. Heavner and Chad Moll conveyed property on a public road to Rachel D. Heavner for $1.

Peter J. Sydorko and Linda M. Sydorko conveyed property on Woodview Drive to Peter J. Sydorko, Linda M. Sydorko and Peter J. Sydorko & Linda M. Sydorko Rev Tr for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Srebnick and Tina D. Shields for $692,111.

James R. Geist and Gail R. Bower-Geist conveyed property on Nolt Road to Daniel J. Cunningham and Rebekah E. Cunningham for $310,000.

Barbara J. Ashley, Mark N. Ashley, Eric Ashley and Barbara J. Ashley Trust conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster General Hospital for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Victor C. Vascellaro and Ingrid A. Vascellaro for $658,983.

Fabian Gonzalez Jr. and Terry L. Gonzalez conveyed property on Old Harrisburg Pike to Brittni Klingler for $479,900.

Michael B. Rissmiller and Emily T. Leabhart conveyed property on a public road to Caroline P. Pollard for $275,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. Wiessner and Judith L. Wiessner for $781,698.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

USA Veterans Affairs conveyed property on a public road to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $255,000.

Peter J. Miklos, R. Christopher Smiley, Susan M. Miklos and Janae M. Smiley conveyed property on a public road to CJPS LLC for $1.

Gary E. Schlossman conveyed 2019 Aspen Lane to Nanette J. Sherrard for $175,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

May E. Frey conveyed property on Pennsylvania Avenue to Glanzair Properties LLC for $242,500.

Robert D. Weitzel conveyed 151 Iris Drive to Irving D. Moreno and Marie-Lorelle Emile for $295,000.

Stephen D. Leaman and Mikaela Ah Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Edward Gugluizza Jr. and Remy Fontaine Gugluizza for $900,000.

Vesta Watt conveyed property on a public road to Hal Dean Glover Jr. for $14,000.

David S. Stoltzfus and Esther S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Stumptown Road to Benjamin S. Stoltzfus and Rebecca K. Stoltzfus for $500,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Harry T. Keares conveyed 310 Clover Ave. to Erick Alejo Rojas for $325,000.

Scott W. Boyd, Nancy L. Boyd and Scott W. Boyd & Nancy L. Boyd Trust conveyed property on a public road to John H. Shetler and Bonnie L. Shetler for $425,000.

Richard J. Wurst and Margaret S. Wurst conveyed property on a public road to Bernard C. Ludwig and Kristen J. Ludwig for $385,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Pascale Belanger and Michel Vermette conveyed 620 N. Pine St. to Michael J. Bova and Mackenzie B. Sheely for $472,500.

Calvin Lapp conveyed property on Union Street to Mohammed Abdul Satar Hussen and Fardos Abdulhamid Al Kadri for $204,000.

Noe D. Sanchez and Marisol Figueroa Torres conveyed property on a public road to Cassandra Dianne Pearl for $222,000.

Avocat Investments LLC and Derek P. Dissinger conveyed 814 N. Shippen St. to Christopher Paoli-Rodriguez for $420,000.

Nine Fifth Avenue LLC and Todd A. Dickel conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Wiley and Jackson Corrigan for $188,000.

Lawrence C. Spece and Jeannine M. Spece conveyed 758 Hershey Ave. to Connor A. Kime and Katie L. Kime for $211,500.

ABS Properties LLC conveyed 630 E. Fulton St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $130,000.

Enrico Tarallo and Assunta Tarallo conveyed 610 W. Chestnut St. to OCSM Real Estate LLC for $388,000.

Brian C. Walsh conveyed property on East Walnut Street to Zook Homes LLC for $85,000.

RSM Management LLC, RSM MGMT LLC and Robert Lawler conveyed property on North Charlotte Street to Abigail Self and Spencer Nissly for $399,900.

Mookkan Periyasamy, Thiruvalam P. Indira and Indira Periyasamy conveyed property on a public road to J. King Global Enterprise LLC for $200,000.

BNG Properties LLC, Joshua M. Gibbel and Matthew R. Buckwalter conveyed 512 W. Lemon St. to Brandon R. Poitras for $354,900.

The estate of Mary E. Miller conveyed 604 N. Mary St. to Restored Investments LLC for $209,900.

The estate of Judith C. Weaver conveyed 327 N. Pine St. to Kevin R. Weaver, Michael P. Weaver, Christopher J. Weaver, Maria T. Weaver-Hollowniczky and Rosemary G. Williams for $1.

The estate of Hortencia Villanueva Laporte conveyed 682 Columbia Ave. to Julissa Otero for $1.

Kristina L. Glick and Ashley Ann Glick conveyed 517 N. Prince St. to Mahlon L. Glick and Naomi A. Glick for $315,000.

Liberty Global Enterprises LLC and Benuel S. King conveyed property on Manor Street to Rigoberto Vazquez Leyva and Renny Gonzalez Garcia for $189,900.

Laura Lynn Stammberger conveyed 325 E. Ross St. to Glenn Stoltzfus and Lourdes Stoltzfus for $220,000.

John T. Fleckenstein and Frances M. Fleckenstein conveyed property on a public road to John T. Fleckenstein and Frances M. Fleckenstein for $1.

Liberty Global Enterprises LLC and Benuel S. King conveyed property on a public road to Edgar Juarbe and Sammy Juarbe for $209,300.

Pitch Homes LLC and Paul B. Esh conveyed 25 Caroline St. to Mario E. Araya and Jeanette Rodriguez Araya for $222,500.

Candace G. Roper conveyed 433 W. James St. to Kreg R. Weaver and Patricia J. Haverstick for $525,000.

Anne Gabriel conveyed 132 Nevin St. to SJR717 LLC for $263,500.

Matthew Ernest Estadt, Siobhan Marie Cooney and Mesc Green Revocable Family Trust conveyed 411 W. Orange St. to Matthew Lewis Pierotti and Jennie Amanda Fleming for $515,000.

Promethean Realty Partners, Rhonda F. Lord, Jeffrey D. Litts and Jason T. Confair conveyed property on a public road to New School of Lancaster for $760,000.

Arthur H. Bernd and Jean A. Bernd conveyed property on Bay Street to Lancaster city for $150,000.

Audrey M. Patterson and Susan P. Martin conveyed 240 E. Clay St. to Joshua Koser for $275,000.

Julia Carlota Batres conveyed property on West Marion Street to Hannah Catherine Wenger for $500,000.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed property on Franklin Street to David Kauffman and Cambri Martin for $160,000.

Newbreed Homes LLC and Randall D. Bucksner conveyed 229 E. Madison St. to Randall D. Bucksner for $1.

Mifflin Investment Group LLC and Benuel S. Esh conveyed property on West King Street to Jonathon Beiler and Mervin Jay Beiler for $409,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Melanie Lorraine Hummer and Agnes Ann Fusco conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Anna Reibson for $230,000.

A. Tamasin Sterner conveyed property on a public road to Jon M. Piuze and Shana L. Piuze for $411,500.

Diogenes Miguel Santos and Christopher R. Paul conveyed property on Center Road to Seymour Bahman Khalilov and Megan Josie Hedman for $950,000.

Peter J. Miklos, R. Christopher Smiley, Susan M. Miklos and Janae M. Smiley conveyed property on New Danville Pike to Cjps LLC for $1.

Paula Haavistola and Eric Haavistola conveyed property on a public road to Colvin Reese and Mariela Reese for $196,000.

Randall L. Witmer and Lorretta J. Witmer conveyed 1009 Columbia Ave. to Kenneth S. Sanger and Joy Dallanegra Sanger for $329,000.

The estate of Steven L. Barnett conveyed property on Waypoint Drive to Jason Lindsley and Erin Breslin for $270,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

The estate of Daniel J. Blasi and The estate of Daniel Jeffrey Blasi conveyed property on a public road to Henry King and Anna King for $454,900.

Michael J. Obrien and Loretta M. Obrien conveyed property on a public road to Lee Carson Jones and Kathleen Cummings Jones for $565,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Richard D. Kettering and Christine K. Kettering conveyed property on a public road to Travis Barnhart for $185,000.

Richard A. Traylor and Anne M. Traylor conveyed property on a public road to Cameron Weiler and Kayla Weiler for $551,500.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Linda L. Vance conveyed property on West Marion Street to Billy Gene Dugger and Christine Axe Dugger for $261,000.

The estate of Ruth F. McKennon conveyed property on a public road to Balsam Realty LLC for $475,000.

Betty Jane Loose conveyed property on East Main Street to Jacob A. Garman for $317,100.

MANHEIM TWP.

Timothy J. Harp and Teresa M. Harp conveyed property on Delp Road to Theodore P. Williams and Cynthia J. Williams for $935,000.

Francine G. McNairy conveyed property on South Bristol Drive to Frank Naylor and Lisa Naylor for $775,000.

Vita Mazzola conveyed property on Tanglewood Lane to Rosella Caruso and Sandro Mazzola for $1.

The estate of John A. Bowe conveyed property on a public road to James W. Beal, Marissa L. Beal and James W. Beal & Marissa L. Beal Revocable Living Trust for $500,000.

Lori G. Kaye conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to Karan Damodar Kanchan and Rumana Mohammed Khalid Myageri for $522,500.

Mitchell A. Ball and Myranda F. Ball conveyed property on a public road to Luke P. Powell for $267,000.

Christopher R. Randazzo and Sharon J. Randazzo conveyed property on Squire Lane to Cory J. Smaltz and Kristen Smaltz for $539,900.

Larkspur Crossing Associates LP and HDC Investments Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Douglas V. Grimes Sr. and Yvonne E. Grimes for $166,900.

Larkspur Crossing Associates LP and HDC Investments Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Karen E. Moleiro for $149,900.

C&E Property Management LLC and Michael P. Eckhart conveyed property on a public road to John Goldman and Jocelyn Hillman for $365,000.

William W. Hutchinson and Cheryl L. Hutchinson conveyed property on Breezewood Drive to Nicholas A. Sumoski and Emily L. Sumoski for $450,000.

Sarah A. Atlas, Ryan S. Atlas and Sarah & Ryan Atlas Revocable 2020 Living Trust conveyed 1402 Clayton Road to Ryan S. Atlas and Sarah A. Atlas for $1.

Gregory S. Bell and Amy L. Bell conveyed property on Hartwell Court to Joel L. Sweigart and Michelle J. Sweigart for $865,000.

GRH-3 LLC and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Peter F. Mullen and Katrina L. Mullen for $689,079.

Norge Garcia-Nunez conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca M. Muller for $290,000.

Doris Hall-Gulati and Andrew K. Gulati conveyed 1117 W. Ross St. to Ryan C. Pastrana for $275,000.

David R. Gingrich and Elizabeth K. Gingrich conveyed property on a public road to Scott D. Bowser and Heather M. Bowser for $899,900.

K20 Wireless LLC and Krandon Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Krandon Wenger for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Herbert L. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin R. Wenger for $200,000.

The estate of Lois M. Reinhart conveyed property on a public road to Harriet Tina Maleche for $294,000.

MANOR TWP.

Pattye Y. Barley conveyed 2187 Prospect Road to Pattye Y. Barley for $1.

David J. Moyer conveyed 133 Rembrandt Drive to Nam Tran for $310,000.

The estate of Joy Long, The estate of Joy Elizabeth Long and The estate of Joy E. Long conveyed 113 Nursery Lane to Lynn E. Long and Tanya Long for $1.

Tshina N. Alamos and Kody T. Alamos conveyed property on Temple Avenue to Deo N. Chapagal and Deo N. Chapagai for $320,000.

Jean Peter Wuischpard conveyed 1104 Richmond Road to Robert Hamill and Jenna Hamill for $389,900.

Michael D. Torchia and Marjorie Torchia conveyed 1311 Manor Blvd. to Ambrosia Ortega for $275,000.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed 1730 Hemlock Road to Brandon M. Leaman for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

The estate of Philip King conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth E. Shifflett and Sarah A. Shifflett for $325,000.

Finian McElhany, Katrina M. Anderson and Katrina McElhaney conveyed property on a public road to Paul Stoltzfus and Amos Stoltzfus for $208,000.

David K. Fisher Jr. and Elizabeth G. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Elmer J. Fisher and Susan F. Fisher for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Joan M. Willig and Thomas Steven Willig conveyed 68 Fresh Meadow Drive to Tarah Lopez and Israel Lopez for $340,000.

The estate of Barbara L. McDonald conveyed property on Charlotte Street to Tucker Glick for $350,000.

Thomas R. Keller and Christen M. Keller conveyed property on Municipal Drive to Lindsey M. Herr for $415,000.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. L eaman conveyed 55 Pilgrim Drive to Brandon M. Leaman for $1.

Peter J. Miklos, R. Christopher Smiley, Susan M. Miklos and Janae M. Smiley conveyed 118 Village Green Lane to CJPS LLC for $1.

Deborah K. Talbot and Deborah K. Post conveyed 106 Kready Ave. to Angela L. Cuthbert and Douglas L. Brown for $475,000.

Benjamin Damiano and Elizabeth Damiano conveyed property on a public road to Andrew S. Riehl and Emily Petersen for $191,000.

Chuda M. Khanal conveyed property on Fresh Meadow Drive to Leuddy D. Arias-Pichardo for $320,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Cynthia K. Redinger and Jesse L. Halbleib conveyed property on a public road to William Clifford Hope and Abby H. Hope for $447,300.

Lark E. Eshleman conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Cunningham Jr. and Derya Cunningham for $475,000.

Michael G. Davidson and Karen Davidson conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Scott Alexander for $270,500.

Jeffery H. Wolf and Jeffrey H. Wolf conveyed property on a public road to Beryl Ann Evans for $208,300.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Teresa L. Wagner and Denise W. Riddle conveyed property on Ridge Road to Lonny Ray Tyrone Revocable Trust and Doris Hintermayr for $301,000.

Stephen J. Neuroth and Sheila E. Neuroth conveyed property on Bear Creek Road to Charla Lorenzen and Justin P. Lorenzen for $1.

Wilmer W. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Wilmer W. Hoover and Mary E. Hoover for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel J. Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Roth and Adrienne N. Roth for $290,000.

Joseph B. Kranyak conveyed property on a public road to Gerad Noll and Alexis Lewis for $175,000.

Kenneth E. Heisey and Peggy J. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin H. Ross for $280,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Madison T. Metz conveyed 131 E. New St. to Daniel Joseph Mahoney and Rachel Adele Divet for $250,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Miriam L. Zimmerman and Leonard G. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Leonard G. Zimmerman and Miriam L. Zimmerman for $1.

Trevor Ryan Hopper and Christina Hopper conveyed property on Willow Ridge to Christina Hopper for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Wade D. Sheaffer and Denise K. Sheaffer conveyed property on a public road to Elmer K. Lantz for $500,000.

Monique C. Wood, Monique C. Batto and Salvatore Batto conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Ryan Miller and Lauren Ashley Miller for $195,000.

Harold A. Stoltzfus and Yetty Irwan conveyed property on a public road to Harold A. Stoltzfus and Yetty Irwan for $1.

PENN TWP.

Christine Milliron and Christine Werner conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Barr for $360,000.

Mervin Sauder and Mary Lou Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Margorie D. Weaver for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

David E. Delong and Patricia Ann Delong conveyed property on a public road to S. Brown Holdings LLC for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Thomas G. Kreider and Kathie M. Kreider conveyed 302 Groffdale Drive to Ralph Henry Jr. and Bobbie Jo Henry for $207,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $180,000.

Stephen F. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn Briner for $350,000.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Logan Innes and Courtney Innes for $390,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Noah Schoenfelder and Jessica Schoenfelder for $382,254.

Arthur Turner conveyed property on Clearfield Road to Patricia Ruth Robinson for $1.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin P. Stainback and Virginia P. Stainback for $371,664.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Walter D. Cline and Sharon M. Cline for $380,257.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Dimitrios Petropoulos, Vivian Petropoulos and Paraskevi Petropoulos conveyed property on a public road to Dimitrios Petropoulos and Paraskevi Petropoulos for $1.

Emmanuel Oluyemo conveyed property on a public road to Stephen D. Labarge for $427,000.

Dimitrios Petropoulos, Vivian Petropoulos and Paraskevi Petropoulos conveyed 218 E. State St. to Dimitrios Petropoulos and Paraskevi Petropoulos for $1.

Dimitrios Petropoulos, Vivian Petropoulos and Paraskevi Petropoulos conveyed property on a public road to Dimitrios Petropoulos and Paraskevi Petropoulos for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Anthony A. Donato and Barbara Ann Donato conveyed property on a public road to Thomas R. Moore Jr. for $425,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Steven Wayland and Nicole Wayland for $502,000.

CS Equity Management LLC and Connor Smith conveyed property on a public road to Max R. Bright for $355,000.

Ronald W. Mitchell and J. Elaine Mitchell conveyed property on Meadow View Road to Lisa Hofmann and Jeffrey Hofmann for $701,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Daniel Z. Beiler conveyed property on Noble Road to Reuben J. Beiler and Sadie Ann Beiler for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Emanuel G. Zook and Susie B. Zook conveyed property on a public road to David A. Zook for $1.

Emanuel G. Zook, Susie B. Zook, Living Trust of Emanuel G. Zook & Susie B. Zook and Emanuel G. Zook & Susie B. Zook Living Trust conveyed property on Gap-Newport Turnpike to Joel Z. Zook for $1.

Stephen J. Lantz, Korina Lantz and Korina Snader conveyed property on Newport Avenue to Nicole Caruso and Catherine Olsen for $305,000.

Gideon D. Zook and Mary Ann Zook conveyed property on Northpoint Road to David S. Stoltzfus and Roseanne Marie Stoltzfus for $1.

Amos E. Stoltzfus and Lydia Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to David S. Stoltzfus and Sadie S. Stoltzfus for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Josephine H. Gaissert conveyed property on a public road to Barbara M. Szczesniak, Revocable Trust Agreement of Barbara M. Szczesniak and Barbara M. Szczesniak Revocable Trust Agreement for $355,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Jeffrey L. Zell and Abby B. Zell conveyed property on a public road to Anthony H. Reiff and Ella R. Reiff for $331,500.

WARWICK TWP.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Bruce J. Black and Karen K. Black for $592,575.

Paul L. Hink and Kimberly K. Gleason-Hink conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Aaron L. Smith and Janice L. Smith for $646,000.

Ronald M. Shank, Susan D. Miley and Susan D. Shank conveyed property on Laurie Lane to Justin M. Groff and Melody Groff for $225,000.

Deborah G. Zelek and John Albert Zelek conveyed 214 E. Lexington Road to Fabian C. Ballantine and Nicole C. Ballantine for $50,000.