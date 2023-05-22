Two property transactions in Lancaster County crossed the $1 million mark in the most recent round of deeds recorded.

A property in Mount Joy Township sold for $1.77 million, and a Warwick Township property sold for $2 million.

Two others fell just shy of $1 million.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for May 8-12:

AKRON BOROUGH

Loa J. Dissler and Loa J. Parmer conveyed property on Vista Drive to Loa J. Parmer and John A. Parmer for $1.

Weisers Real Estate Co. LLC and Timothy A. Weiser conveyed property on a public road to 9th Street Holdings LLC for $990,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

James L. Cosgrave and Susan E. Cosgrave conveyed property on a public road to James L. Cosgrave & Susan Cosgrave Living Trust for $1.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lucas Elliott Haldeman and Cassondra Noelle Haldeman for $159,500.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Anthony Altavilla and Joyce Altavilla for $409,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Ralph C. Maio and Dina A. Maio conveyed property on a public road to Ralph C. Maio and Dina A. Maio for $1.

Valdis J. Jermacans and Katherine T. Jermacans conveyed property on a public road to Raymond Goossens and Tammy Goossens for $401,500.

Ralph C. Maio and Dina A. Maio conveyed property on a public road to Douglas K. Hoover and Lavonda J. Hoover for $70,000.

Douglas K. Hoover and Lavonda J. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Douglas K. Hoover and Lavonda J. Hoover for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Susan K. Suit conveyed property on Hopeland Road to Pamela Barefoot and Richard Barefoot for $460,462.

Mary H. Martin and Rufus K. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon H. Herr and Esther Mae Herr for $340,000.

James D. Myers conveyed property on Bethlehem Lane to Zimmerman Dwellings LLC for $294,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

David R. Wimer and Nancy G. Wimer conveyed property on a public road to Daniel C. Wimer and Danielle N. Wimer for $425,000.

Joseph B. Fisher, Sarah M. Fisher and Joseph B. Sarah M. Fisher Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Joseph B. Fisher, Sarah M. Fisher and Joseph B. Sarah M. Fisher Family Trust for $1.

Joseph B. Fisher, Sarah M. Fisher and Joseph B. Sarah M. Fisher Family Trust conveyed property on Liberty Lane to Joseph B. Fisher, Sarah M. Fisher and Joseph B. Sarah M. Fisher Family Trust for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Deborah A. Beaston conveyed 1040 Grinnell Ave. to Erik D. Beaston and Cynthia E. Beaston for $1.

Vanessa J. Grove and Virginia L. Preston conveyed 544 Union St. to Vanessa J. Grove and Kamren R. Fletcher for $1.

Darwin Valezquez Morales and Ilanys Hernandez conveyed property on a public road to Randy Antonio Estevez and Fabia Estevez Demorel for $192,000.

Stephen N. Hartman and Krista A. Bryant conveyed property on a public road to Matthew E. Reich and Shirl A. Reich for $310,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Mark E. Aumen and Patricia R. Aumen conveyed property on a public road to Alexander Buckwalter and Abigail Buckwalter for $350,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Kevin Bollinger and Robert L. Gruber conveyed property on a public road to Gary E. Axe and Eva M. Axe for $95,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Heather M. Hoke and Alden Edward Hoke for $308,450.

The estate of David R. Landvater Sr. conveyed 226 Colebrook Road to Craig Landvater and Jessica L. Landvater for $90,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Paul E. Booth conveyed property on a public road to Paul Edwin Booth and Booth Family Trust for $1.

Paul E. Booth conveyed property on Center Road to Paul Edwin Booth and Booth Family Trust for $1.

George F. Tierney Jr. conveyed property on Oak Ridge Drive to George F. Tierney Jr. and Patricia A. Henry for $1.

EARL TWP.

Ronald R. Yoder, Joann Yoder and Jo An E. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Amos J. Lapp and Anna B. Lapp for $250,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Clyde H. Wenger, Grace I. Wenger and Mission Development Fund of The Pilgrim Mennonite Conference conveyed property on a public road to Jodi Sheetz and Randell Pugliese for $255,000.

Mervin N. Hoover and Lucy M. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Vernon N. Hoover and Verna S. Hoover for $1.

Mervin N. Hoover and Lucy M. Hoover conveyed property on Diamond Station Road to Mervin N. Hoover and Lucy M. Hoover for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Eric Adams conveyed property on Carpenter Street to Chandler S. Adams for $225,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Donna J. Long and Brian W. Long conveyed property on a public road to Josiah D. Jones and Rebecca K. Warren for $370,000.

Kathleen A. Bevel and Kathleen A. Grosh conveyed property on a public road to David K. Grosh and Kathleen A. Grosh for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Select Home Buyers LLC and Michael Pidgorodetskiy conveyed property on a public road to Stoltzfus Home Improvement LLC for $205,000.

Roger L. Sensenig conveyed 138 Washington Ave. to Flintville LLC for $118,000.

Dale Latshaw, Kimberly Latshaw, Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut conveyed 40 1/2 S. Maple St. to Keith A. Sweigart and Sherry L. Sweigart for $155,000.

Dominion Renovations LLC conveyed property on a public road to Andrew David Imhoff and Nicole A. Good for $265,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Gerald D. Brady, Dorothy J. Brady and Brady Family Irrevocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Gerald D. Brady and Dorothy J. Brady for $1.

The estate of Charles W. Hartranft conveyed 217 Akron Road to KC Weaver Investments LLC for $192,000.

Eugene K. Zeiset and Joy L. Zeiset conveyed property on a public road to Timothy David Zeiset and Kimberly S. Zeiset for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Anita L. Izbicki and Meredith A. Izbicki for $514,174.

The estate of Ivan N. Weaver and Timothy F. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Mena Elia, Mariam Elia, Ayman A. Tawadros and Mariam A. Israeil for $211,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to James T. Izbicki and Meredith A. Izbicki for $556,055.

Thomas C. Ord and Nancy J. Ord conveyed property on a public road to Nancy J. Ord for $1.

David W. Layman and Eva M. Layman conveyed property on a public road to Larry Rohrer and Carol Rohrer for $215,000.

Mary Ann Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to 123 Silver Spring LLC for $250,000.

Courtney N. Kelley and Courtney N. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Courtney N. Johnson for $1.

Sharlene I. Beckwith and Sharlene I. Armstrong conveyed 3037 Gloucester St. to Sharlene I. Armstrong for $1.

Equity Trust Co and David Costello Sep Ira conveyed property on Morning Thistle Court to Andrew Abouzeid for $910,000.

Horse Creek Re LLC and Keith D. Reinhart conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Wally Antonio Pichardo and Leibnitz A. Bonilla conveyed property on a public road to Dorcas Nakato Siryowe for $302,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Elizabeth M. Mammina conveyed property on a public road to Adam J. Kline for $213,100.

Andrew D. Herr and Sara J. Herr conveyed property on Orkney Road to Andrew D. Herr, Sara J. Herr and Andrew D. Herr Revocable Trust for $0.

Franklin W. Hullihen and Betty L. Hullihen conveyed property on Laurel Lane to Mirka Heller for $269,900.

Baptist Convention of PA/South Jersey conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Light of The World Evangelical Church Inc. for $858,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

David K. Stoltzfus and Naomi K. Stoltzfus conveyed 416 Mount Sidney Road to Levi S. Beller and Rachel K. Beller for $300,000.

The estate of Robert S. Swavely, Carolyn W. Swavely and John W. Braught conveyed property on Lamplight Circle to Ramsang LLC for $305,000.

Brookfield Development Corp. Inc. and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed 2203 Brentford St. to Tara Ulrich and Jonathan Edwards for $90,000.

Maron T. Faison conveyed property on a public road to Maron T. Faison and Rochelle Dykes for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Troy M. Schneider and Colleen L. Maile conveyed property on a public road to Colleen L. Maile and Donald Maile for $0.

John R. King conveyed property on a public road to Paul Arlen Lapp for $300,000.

Michael L. Pellman and Kim L. Pellman conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Herr and Brooke E. Herr for $150,000.

William R. Vaughan-Geib and Dana Vaughan conveyed property on Jefferson Court to William R. Vaughan-Geib and Emily Vaughan-Geib for $1.

Wallis E. Jurisch and Jessica L. Jurisch conveyed property on a public road to Beth Seitchik for $310,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Signature Catering On King LLC and John G. Dantinne conveyed 659 First St. to Cabalar Holdings LLC for $185,000.

Zane D. Sanders conveyed property on Chester Avenue to Alex D. Colon and Tara D. Ortman for $289,900.

Benjamin M. Hayes conveyed 917 Lafayette St. to Proverbs Home Buyers LLC for $127,000.

Pitch Homes LLC and Paul B. Esh conveyed 541 N. Plum St. to Rafael J. Ruiz-Gualdarramo and Samanta E. V Ullah for $230,000.

Lillian E. Williams and Lillian E. Aungst conveyed 836 W. Vine St. to Lillian E. Aungst and Ronald L. Aungst for $1.

The Estate of Tina Marie Rambler and The Estate of Tina M. Rambler conveyed property on North Queen Street to Zachary Oster for $205,000.

James R. Geist and Gail R. Bower-Geist conveyed 409 Prospect St. to Pabilito Marte for $160,000.

Alberto Roman conveyed property on Dauphin Street to Juan Chavez-Garcia for $220,000.

The estate of Scott E. Sweigart conveyed property on East End Avenue to Thomas W. Roberts for $146,680.

Stephen Saudarg and Michelle Saudarg conveyed 1234 Union St. to Damon K. Kreider and Jenissa Mari Burgos for $234,300.

Michael Graybill conveyed 616 Manor St. to NKL Real Estate LLC for $116,500.

Kathy L. Shelley conveyed property on East Clay Street to Awakened Properties LLC for $191,000.

Harry A. Dennis III and Gayle E. Dennis conveyed 616 Manor St. to Michael Graybill for $60,000.

Scott L. Jeffries conveyed 633 N. Queen St. to Timothy Scott Jeffries for $1.

Christian T. Delrocini conveyed property on East Clay Street to Kanyon Reide Bollinger for $311,000.

Debista Karorsa and Abnet Beyene conveyed 316 S. Christian St. to Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. for $137,000.

Karen L. Roberts conveyed property on a public road to Katherine L. Harstad for $689,000.

James M. Reeder and Rosann F. Reeder conveyed property on East Fulton Street to Emily B. Reeder and Michael Tarlazzi for $1.

Conestoga North LLC and Saca Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Gloribel Ortiz for $175,000.

Patty S. Martin conveyed 34 Liberty St. to Kendra Cox for $230,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Blakey Yost Bupp & Rausch LLP, Susquehanna Abstracting Co and Albert G. Blakey conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Township for $1.

Okey M. Reese conveyed property on a public road to Eliot S. Meyer and Jennifer Meyer for $610,000.

Thomas R. Callahan and Katherine Ludlow Callahan conveyed property on Valley Road to Melissa Frick for $695,000.

Patricia O. Dragann conveyed property on Green Spring Circle to Raymond D. Dragann and Patricia O. Dragann for $1.

Katherine Effie Wood and Katherine E. Wood conveyed 9 Clarendon Drive to Katherine Effie Wood for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

J. Ivan Stoltzfus and Barbie L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Marian L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Leola Properties and Kenneth Johanning conveyed property on New Holland Pike to Leacock New Holland Real Estate Inc. for $1.

Christian G. Lapp and Christ Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Lapp Jr. for $530,000.

Richard B. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Reuben Putt for $290,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Mary E. Cummons and Joseph R. Cummons Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Mary E. Cummons for $1.

GRH-3 LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Peter Miele and Elise Miele for $667,725.

Thomas Whitlatch and Marybelle Whitlatch conveyed property on a public road to Susanne Engler Scott and Paul Engler for $211,000.

Richard E. McKenna, Marianne McKenna and Richard McKenna & Marianne McKenna Trust conveyed 232 Cobblestone Lane to Marianne McKenna for $1.

Matthew D. Honkala and Nicole M. Honkala conveyed property on Santa Barbara Drive to Kristin Marie Ziedonis and John Anthony Ziedonis for $440,000.

Philip S. Capp and Virginia M. West conveyed 929 Fountain Ave. to Laura Pannell and Keith Spicknell for $265,000.

Thomas M. Cranston and Teresa A. Cranston conveyed property on a public road to Gerald Paul Kreider Jr. and Marilyn O. Kreider for $575,000.

Ronald C. Lefever and Diane L. Lefever conveyed property on West Oregon Road to Ronald C. Lefever, Diane L. Lefever and Ryan C. Lefever for $1.

Nancy J. Leatherman conveyed property on Sloan Street to Revocable Trust of Nancy J. Leatherman and Nancy J. Leatherman Revocable Trust for $0.

John Katras and Eric Perrone conveyed property on Eden Road to Yessenia Blanco for $221,000.

George W. Wentling and Terryann W. Wentling conveyed property on Stillwood Circle to Silke Cummings and Michael Olorunnisola for $495,000.

The estate of Shirley G. Weber and The estate of Shirley Grace Batori Weber conveyed property on a public road to Thomas W. Bickta and Kathleen M. Bickta for $331,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Susan L. Connelly conveyed 44 E. Gramby St. to Tanner K. McCauley and Krystal L. McCauley for $282,000.

The estate of David Z. Smucker conveyed 30 N. Hazel St. to Leah R. Brooks for $166,900.

The estate of David Z. Smucker conveyed 32 N. Hazel St. to Ryan Goss and Sarah Goss for $150,000.

MANOR TWP.

Kelly A. Usbeck and Eric H. Usbeck II conveyed property on a public road to Trevor N. Behler and Faith Behler for $250,000.

Margaret A. Swatski conveyed property on Round Hill Lane to Wu Yang for $485,000.

Elsie C. Fischer conveyed 1627 Manor Boulevard to Vicki L. Matisak for $1.

Michael P. Hannigan, Emily Hannigan Miller and Stephanie Hannigan Clement conveyed property on Swedesford Lane to Michael P. Hannigan for $1.

The estate of Evelyn B. Stehman conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Hurst and Kelly Hess for $310,000.

Donald W. Bennett and Helen C. Bennett conveyed property on a public road to Donald W. Bennett, Helen C. Bennett and Donald R. Bennett for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Stephen E. C Dellinger and Tracey A. Dellinger conveyed property on Quail Run to William P. Koran II and Jennie D. Koran for $383,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Ashley Hartz Miller conveyed 221 N. Market Ave. to Karen T. Pearson and John R. Pearson for $151,000.

Sandra L. Pittenturf conveyed property on North High Street to Sarah E. Daniels and Charles Haines for $174,900.

Zimmerman Capital Group LLC conveyed property on a public road to Rachel K. Moyer for $190,000.

Angelina Mendez and Amanda Barnett conveyed property on a public road to Abigail McGowan and Daniel Miller for $255,000.

Wilbur T. Karper conveyed property on a public road to Brian W. Long and Donna J. Long for $236,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Duane L. Hernley conveyed property on Eagle Parkway to H&H Property Holdings LLC for $1,775,000.

Thomas R. George and Georgiann George conveyed property on a public road to Phillip J. Fassl and Andrea L. Reynolds for $375,000.

Kevin A. Kreider and Jodi R. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Ty M. Henry and Ashtyn B. Henry for $203,500.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Jacob A. Ritchey and Priscilla A. Ritchey conveyed property on Main Street to Zachary James Nelson and Ciara Cady Nelson for $320,000.

Jose E. Urdaneta Galue and Alvia Gaskin Deurdaneta conveyed 89 Rockford Road to Alvia E. Urdaneta, Sandra Urdaneta Hartmann and Jose E. Urdaneta for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of Gladys H. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to David A. Burkholder for $1.

Dennis M. Mitterer, Heather E. Mitterer and Heather E. McAndrews conveyed property on Hemlock Lane to Adam Paul Dagen Smith and Jamie Lee Dagen Smith for $320,000.

Charles W. Atkins and Frances Diem conveyed property on Hawthorn Street to Ray G. Brubaker and Beth L. Brubaker for $416,800.

PENN TWP.

Mary L. Hill and Brian J. Hill conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Whitlatch and Marybelle Whitlatch for $280,000.

Sharan A. Rhodes conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin D. Lynes for $150,000.

William T. Tudor Jr. conveyed property on Mallard Drive to Zane Brown and Maureen Brown for $355,000.

John C. Halton Jr. and Michelle I. Halton conveyed property on Newport Road to Seth Keefer and Dana Keefer for $397,000.

The estate of Jane S. Herr conveyed property on a public road to John Wagner and Joyce Wagner for $300,000.

DDP Development Co LLC, HQ Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to Stephen J. Deluca and Cynthia L. Deluca for $463,900.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

The estate of Anna J. Sheaffer conveyed property on Penny Road to Judith E. Sheaffer for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Shield of Judah LLC and Danny M. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Esh and Daniel S. Esh for $600,000.

Jason A. Scott and Heidi A. Scott conveyed property on South Church Street to Glenn H. Henry and Nancy L. Henry for $439,000.

J-Mer Properties LLC, John M. Beiler and Mervin R. Beiler conveyed 120 E. State St. to B. M. Riehl LLC for $160,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Jonna Hoffer conveyed property on Cider Press Road to Ryan Quimby and Melodie Quimby for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Zachary McCracken and Sophia McCracken for $475,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

John B. Fisher and Nancy A. Fisher conveyed property on White Oak Road to Amos L. Beiler and Mary Z. Beiler for $507,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

D. Darlene Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Chester K. King and Elizabeth A. King for $375,000.

Thomas G. Doman conveyed property on a public road to Thomas G. Doman for $1.

Paul M. Newswanger and Kathryn H. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel S. King and Rachel E. King for $405,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Hector Rivera conveyed property on a public road to Robert Edwards and Jacquelyn Bowler for $360,000.

Howard M. Howett and Neil B. Howett conveyed property on Brenneman Road to Cole A. Martin and Colleen A. Martin for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Elmer S. Zimmerman and Betty J. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to 140 Rothsville Station LLC for $2,000,000.

Dina Carter Ishler and Patrick A. Ishler conveyed property on Firestone Road to Dustin J. Harris and Carissa L. Harris for $514,900.