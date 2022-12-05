The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Nov. 21-25:

BART TWP.

Menno F. Beiler and Anna Mary Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Menno F. Beiler and Anna Mary Beiler for $1.

Dale R. Murr conveyed property on a public road to Jonas E. Esh and Anna B. Esh for $120,000.

Samuel E. Esh and Malinda B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Samuel E. Esh and Malinda B. Esh for $1.

Menno F. Beiler and Anna Mary Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Samuel E. Esh and Malinda B. Esh for $1.

Samuel E. Esh and Malinda B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Menno F. Beiler and Anna Mary Beiler for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

The estate of John M. Martin and Verna Horning Martin conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Leid and Lydia A. Leid for $236,000.

Ngia Kha and Bao M. Kha conveyed property on Country Drive to Ko Lee for $299,900.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Judith A. Moser and Joseph G. Moser conveyed 307 Newport Ave. to Karlee Kurtz and Donovan Petrus for $191,000.

CLAY TWP.

Aaron Z. Nolt Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Z. Nolt Jr. and Glenda B. Nolt for $1.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Home Towne Square Homeowners Association for $1.

Aaron Z. Nolt Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Z. Nolt Jr. and Glenda B. Nolt for $1.

Hardy M. Waldner and Becky J. Waldner conveyed property on a public road to Josiah Shenk and Kayla Shenk for $380,000.

Betty L. Martin and Cherie L. Cryer conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to Robert D. Frantz Jr. and Colette S. Frantz for $340,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Sunview Partners LP and Sunview Partners Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Klassen Construction for $89,000.

First Choice Home Buyers LLC and Brandon Knoess conveyed 14 Ingham Drive to James Moore and Heather M. Moore for $270,000.

David K. Smucker and Rebecca Faye Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Jody R. Hoover for $232,000.

Sunview Partners LP and Sunview Partners Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Klassen Construction for $89,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Lu Ann Newmin, Lu Ann Earhart Smith, Elwood N. Earhart Revocable Living Trust and Luann Newmin conveyed 924 Barber St. to Elite Home Investments LLC for $126,000.

Coby Geiselman conveyed 121 N. Fourth St. to Stephen McCasland for $260,000.

Todd M. Kramer and Diana L. Kramer conveyed 805 Spruce St. to Scott J. Zeamer and Lorie J. Zeamer for $252,000.

Zake Investments LLC, Kore Home Solutions LLC and Kerry D. Martin conveyed property on Mifflin Street to Connor Rhoads and Natalie Lightcap for $217,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Lois D. Geist conveyed property on South Second Street to William M. Oneill and Deborah J. Oneill for $209,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Stephen J. Bryk conveyed property on a public road to Nima Sherpa for $280,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Tracey J. Risser and Frances A. Kready conveyed property on Foreman Road to BML Real Estate LLC for $217,500.

Linda D. Ahern conveyed property on a public road to Linda D. Ahern and Jamie N. Ahern for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Joel A. Neff and Diane M. Neff conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Shepherd and Victoria Hawk for $505,000.

Judy A. Barker conveyed 750 Center Road to David S. King and Barbara G. King for $1.

EARL TWP.

Carol Linderman and Cindy M. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Barry Conrad Parks for $220,000.

Joseph M. Curcio and Amber L. Murray conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. Curcio for $15,000.

Juan C. Salas and Keyla G. Salas conveyed property on Sunflower Street to Benuel J. Beiler and Sylvia Ann Beiler for $280,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

The estate of Ezra Z. Kilmer and The estate of Ezra Z. Kilmer Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Paul Z. Horning, Emma R. Horning, Jay E. Burkholder and Lucy Z. Burkholder for $1,870,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Dale R. Nelson III conveyed property on Hollow Drive to Patricia Ann Rutherford for $225,000.

BML Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Carpenter Street to Michael Leroy Jeffries and Maria Teresa Jeffries for $280,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Joan M. Martin conveyed 121 E. 28th Division Highway to Evergrace Properties LLC for $425,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Cathy A. Trissel, Charles F. Trissel and Charles F. Trissell conveyed property on East Arch Street to Nicholas B. Chin and Meliessa Faith Chin for $235,000.

Scott T. Kimmel and Lisa Ingham Kimmel conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Replogle and Heather Katzoff for $290,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Rosa M. Barndt and James W. Barndt conveyed 417 W. Sunset Ave. to Rosa M. Barndt and James W. Barndt for $1.

Merle Sensenig conveyed 936 Clearview Ave. to Malon L. Bailey and Sarah E. Naylor for $308,000.

Gary E. Groff and Lisa L. Groff conveyed property on South State Street to Michael D. Voelker and Noelle A. Hurst for $185,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Timothy N. Martin and Marelda J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Darnell Martin and Laurel Martin for $200,000.

The estate of Jennifer D. Blakeslee, The estate of Dui Blakeslee, The estate of Dui Kim Blakeslee, The estate of Jennifer Dui Blakeslee and The estate of Dui Kim conveyed property on Rettew Mill Road to RHF Associates LLC for $202,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

East Hempfield Township conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $0.

East Hempfield Township conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $0.

East Hempfield Township conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $0.

East Hempfield Township conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $0.

Douglas A. Holderman and Pamela S. Holderman conveyed property on a public road to Gary Stephen Large and Terry Lynn Large for $765,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Anthony and Lisa Anthony for $456,962.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey G. Good, Patricia A. Good and Jeffrey & Patricia Good Revocable Trust for $467,804.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Matthew A. Parrillo and June A. Parrillo for $549,324.

Philip D. Freedman conveyed property on a public road to Philip D. Freedman Family Trust of 2022 for $1.

The estate of Robert P. Bechtold conveyed 918 Marcia Lane to Anna R. Miron for $275,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to John M. Cascio and Donna S. Cascio for $553,504.

East Hempfield Township conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $0.

Sarae Solomon conveyed property on a public road to Jorge W. Angarita and Maria P. Rosales for $310,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Michael H. Eisenhard and Judith C. Eisenhard for $818,361.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Buckeye Corrugated Inc. conveyed property on Continental Drive to Broadstone BCI Pennsylvania LLC, Broadstone Net Lease LLC and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. for $10,758,000.

Andrew T. Kiss and Susan Kiss conveyed 615 Eagles View to Andrew T. Kiss for $10.

Cathy G. Rineer and Robert W. Rineer Jr. conveyed property on Peregrine Circle to Cathy G. Rineer for $1.

Robert L. Kreider and Robert L. Kreider Jr. conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Robert L. Kreider, Robert L. Kreider Jr. and Christie A. Bock for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Sack LLC, William R. Helm, Holly P. Helm and Tri County Sports Inc. conveyed property on a public road to ZKG Property Management LLC for $2,500,000.

The estate of Ruth Gola conveyed 1912 Old Philadelphia Pike to Ronald A. McCloud and Barbara S. McCloud for $1.

Ephraim J. Esch Jr. and Rachel S. Esch conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to Gap Bros Holdings LLC for $850,000.

T&M Partnership, Trifon Skiadas and Martha Skiadas conveyed 1685 Lincoln Highway East to Lincoln1679 LLC for $66,599.

T&M Partnership, Trifon Skiadas and Martha Skiadas conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Lincoln1679 LLC for $1,203,401.

Kimberly A. Jenkins and Bryan L. Jenkins conveyed 471 Mt Sidney Road to Stephen G. Fisher, Marian S. Fisher and Benjamin S. Fisher for $310,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Jason A. Marsico, Sarah J. Marsico and Fred M. Marsico conveyed 2047 Old Philadelphia Pike to Bank of America NA for $2,543.

The estate of Leroy D. Sangrey conveyed property on Highland Drive to Christian G. Risser for $247,500.

The estate of Johanna Reed, The estate of Johanna Ella K Reed and The estate of Johanna E. K Reed conveyed 2180 Kolb Drive to Juan C. Salas and Keyla Salas-Araya for $333,500.

The estate of Shirley R. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Kolb for $300,000.

Rith Thaing and Kakda Thaing-Carter conveyed property on Laurel Oak Lane to Kakda Thaing-Carter and Deon Carter for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

John A. Tantala conveyed property on Jefferson Court to John Anthony Tantala and Tina Marie Tantala for $10.

Arlene H. Giberson conveyed property on a public road to Todd R. Stumpf for $115,000.

Peter J. Ragaller and Carol A. Ragaller conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to Thet Thet Mon for $685,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Ronald E. Gerz and Jean M. Gerz conveyed 817 E. Walnut St. to Ronald E. Gerz, Jean M. Gerz and James L. Gerz for $1.

Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 445 E. Strawberry St. to Nan Lancaster PA for $1.

Holly Ann Williams conveyed property on a public road to Tyrone Gary Bristol for $385,000.

William E. Baldwin and Jane P. Baldwin conveyed 335 W. Grant St. to Kyle W. Curle and Dianne L. Curle for $271,000.

Trinity Lutheran Church conveyed 121 E. Vine St. to 121 Vine Street LLC for $175,000.

J. Gary Neff conveyed 406 S. Lime St. to City Limits Foundation for $10.

Doug Eyclesheimer, Kathryn Breitigan and Kathryn Eyclesheimer conveyed 425 Cherry St. to Huda N. Altufayli for $140,000.

Debra J. Funk and Jonathan P. Farrell conveyed 311 College Ave. to Nicholas Francis Sikoutris and Elizabeth Rose Sikoutris for $350,000.

David G. Taylor and Rhonda A. Taylor conveyed 33 W. James St. to Jake Beiler for $425,000.

Simplify Home Group LLC and Philip Sackpasirh Symonkhonh conveyed 140 College Ave. to Matthew Paul Klinger and Sydney Eun-Jee Choe-Klinger for $364,900.

Megan E. Bremer and Anne B. Williams conveyed 417 N. Mary St. to Anne B. Williams for $210,000.

Skm Partners LLC and Michael Manthei conveyed 530 Poplar St. to Estacey I. Cruz for $166,000.

Jesse L. King Jr. conveyed 552 Pershing Ave. to Ephraim K. Miller Jr. and Barbie S. Miller for $172,000.

Justo M. Torres conveyed 106 Locust St. to Javier Trinidad for $20,000.

Rebecca L F Smith, Rebecca Lf Bergey Trust, William R. Smith Irrevocable Termax Trust and Rebecca L F Bergey conveyed property on North Plum Street to Thomas John Curran and Tierney E. Wolgemuth for $325,000.

Stephanie S. Maria and Stephanie S. Reyes conveyed property on a public road to Walter Maldonado-Santiago and Ashley Frances Savacool for $209,000.

Jenetta Diana Harris-Tomoney, Jenettas Investments LLC and Jenettas Investment conveyed 540 1/2 Green St. to Monica Eshbach for $147,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Dawn Gage conveyed 738 Manor St. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $105,000.

The estate of Flora M. Terry conveyed 92 Euclid Ave. to Michael Shade and Patricia Ann Shade for $269,000.

Julia D. Gonzalez and Jose L. Gonzalez-Torres conveyed property on Fremont Street to Abimael Lopez for $220,000.

Bladimir Perez conveyed 1383 Union St. to Bladimir Perez, Juan Perez and Julia Perez for $1.

Henry Kevin Bowman conveyed 329 N. Reservoir St. to Todd R. Stumpf for $217,500.

LANCASTER TWP.

Bich Thi Ngoc Pham, Richard Fam, Liz Fam, Donald Fam, Lisa Fam, John Fam and David Fam conveyed property on a public road to Bich Thi Ngoc Pham for $1.

Joseph W. Hoar and Jane F. Hoar conveyed property on Millrace Drive to Joseph W. Hoar for $1.

The estate of Joan L. Gentry conveyed property on Perthshire Drive to Jennifer L. Pena for $1.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Jenna A. Unrein and Amy L. Unrein for $512,290.

LEACOCK TWP.

Elmer L. Dienner and Linda Esch conveyed property on a public road to Jesse S. Esh Jr. and Sadie S. Esh for $590,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Jared T. Stoltzfus, Holly R. Stoltzfus and Holly R. Sensenig conveyed 8 N. Hershey Ave. to Jared T. Stoltzfus for $1.

The estate of John S. Ferenz Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Devin J. Reynolds and Veronica Reynolds for $350,000.

Carolyn E. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Mervin S. Beiler and Verna S. Beiler for $800,000.

Benjamin Minardi III and Pamela K. Minardi conveyed property on a public road to Nicole Minardi for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

The estate of Pauline L. Bingeman conveyed property on South Linden Street to John A. Hickey and Rebecca A. Hickey for $440,000.

Donald L. Krushinski & M. Lynn Krushinski Revocable Living Trust and M. Lynn Krushinski conveyed 11 N. New St. to Daryl T. Krushinski for $0.

Stacey L. Samii conveyed property on East Second Street to Hossein Douglas M Samii, Hossein M. Samii, H. Douglas Samii and Stacey L. Samii for $1.

Robert A. Gosling conveyed property on East Lemon St. to Jason S. Burkholder and Kelly L. Burkholder for $270,000.

John P. Zagorski conveyed property on West Marion Street to Julia Ann Baltz and Mary Zagorski Maguire for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Alvin E. Beiler and Fannie S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Jacob S. Esch and Sadie K. Esch for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

J&J Restaurant Group LLC, Bavarian Soft Pretzels Inc. and J&J Snack Foods Sales Corp conveyed property on Roseville Road to Schwanger Realty Inc. for $705,000.

Scott R. Krimmel and Patricia B. Krimmel conveyed 19 W. Liberty St. to Michael Rhodes for $186,000.

Joseph J. Krchnar Jr. and Lori L. Krchnar conveyed property on a public road to Matthew C. Rhodes and Erica R. Rhodes for $331,000.

Martin E. Campbell and Jason M. Campbell conveyed 1025 Marshall Ave. to Martin E. Campbell and Kathleen Campbell for $1.

David S. Martin and Vicky Martin conveyed property on Raleigh Drive to John A. Brennan Jr. and Kayla E. Brennan for $370,000.

Jeb Family LP, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on Stonehenge Drive to Aytekin Oldac and Laura L. Oldac for $1.

Spencer Martin and Bradford R. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Brian J. Hartranft for $189,900.

Holly M. Campadonico and Andrew Campadonico conveyed property on a public road to Jenefer D. Martinez-Diaz for $262,000.

Ketan Kulkarni and Amy Kulkarni conveyed property on Royal Hunt Way to William A. Shawver and Alisa C. McGowan for $770,000.

Robert P. Weimer Jr. and Kathleen R. Weimer conveyed 1030 Homeland Drive to EZ House Buyers LLC for $210,000.

MANOR TWP.

Steven R. Masten conveyed property on Tracy Berg Road to Steven R. Masten and Kimberly K. Sherr for $1.

Mark P. Hershey and Dawn E. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Dawn E. Hershey for $1.

Walter S. Shaeffer Jr. and Barbara A. Shaeffer conveyed 125 Kent Road to Erin D. Bailey, Luzon Van Creij and Luzon Vancreij for $248,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

David K. Grosh conveyed property on a public road to House Cash LLC for $117,500.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Joshua J. Osgood and Esther L. Osgood conveyed 143 New St. to Tracy L M Dubensky and Ethan Robert Mundorf for $150,000.

James M. Robinson and Christina M. Robinson conveyed property on Charlotte Street to Laila A. Abdelfattah for $350,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Lancaster County Conservancy conveyed property on a public road to Londonderry Township for $575,000.

Zachary Barkman conveyed property on a public road to A&G Amato LLC for $177,000.

Kevin Jon Miller conveyed 629 Rockwood Drive to Nathan Klepping and Amanda Layser for $215,000.

PARADISE TWP.

John H. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Slaymaker Hill Road to Samuel F. Blank and Elizabeth T. Blank for $95,000.

PENN TWP.

Penn Township conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Crown LP for $84,140.

Peter Vu and Samantha Vu conveyed property on Wood Duck to Christopher Erkert for $240,000.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad Hurst conveyed property on Pearl Avenue to Keith R. Lutz and Claire E. Lutz for $237,500.

Michael Greco and Samantha M. Greco conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Warren Lebovics and Kaitlyn Knopp for $405,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Joanne Greer conveyed property on a public road to Mylinda Bralla for $303,000.

Benuel B. Stoltzfus and Naomi E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Millwood Estates LLC for $650,000.

Jordan P. Drexel and Kari J. Drexel conveyed property on Baumgardner Road to Deryl Denlinger and Joan Denlinger for $62,500.

Jolynn L. Drexel and Jeffrey A. Drexel conveyed 234 Sprecher Road to Jordan P. Drexel and Kari J. Drexel for $435,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed property on a public road to Lisa Sica and Trenton Davis for $435,000.

Carl E. Killian conveyed property on a public road to James F. Findley and Crystal A. Findley for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Kathryn B. Enck and Kelly B. Koch conveyed property on Fritz Avenue to C&F Inc. for $151,666.

Lonnie G. Baird conveyed property on Fourth Street to John P. Macrae and Signe L. Macrae for $197,000.

Kathryn B. Enck and Kelly B. Koch conveyed property on Fritz Avenue to J&M Landholdings LLC for $151,666.

Kelly B. Koch and Kathryn B. Enck conveyed property on Fritz Avenue to MRE Associates Ltd for $151,666.

J. Earl Newswanger Inc. conveyed property on a public road to J. Earl Newswanger Inc. for $1.

William M. Rhine and Donna Y. Rhine conveyed property on a public road to William M. Rhine, Donna Y. Rhine and David H. Rhine for $1.

J-Mer Properties LLC, John M. Beiler and Mervin R. Beiler conveyed 122 E. State St. to Amos B. Fisher and Martha F. Fisher for $180,000.

Lisa R. Sica and Adriano Sica conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan M. Powell for $311,050.

RAPHO TWP.

Troy S. Wenger and Nicole M. Wenger conveyed property on Kilmer Road to Troy S. Wenger and Nicole M. Wenger for $1.

Justin W. Myer and Christine A. Myer conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Justin W. Myer and Christine A. Myer for $1.

Timothy S. Kramer and Kelley L. Kramer conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to Lori E. Blevins and Timothy S. Blevins for $350,000.

Kyle Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Megan Patricia Hennigan for $92,000.

Michael J. Livengood and Pamela J. Livengood conveyed property on Dogwood Circle to Michael J. Livengood for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Donald Grodski and Tracy Grodski conveyed property on South Jackson Street to Donald Grodski for $1.

Joseph Cipolloni Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Michael Degennaro and Andrenes Dasilva Degennaro for $365,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Ruth M. Mellinger and A. Gordon Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to Ruth M. Mellinger for $1.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Victoria F. Belgrod and Joseph R. Belgrod for $440,215.

WARWICK TWP.

Michele M. Miller and Warren J. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Mozart Y Ortiz Pacheco for $285,000.

Richard L. Miller Jr. and Kristina K. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Kirk Jr. and Kathleen Obrien-Kirk for $405,000.