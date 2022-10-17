A pair of nearly $17 million sales involving AHF Products highlight this week's property transactions.

West Hempfield-based AHF Products netted about $9.5 million in the sale-leaseback deal involving two former Armstrong Flooring properties it bought in this summer in a bankruptcy sale. AHF sold the former Armstrong Flooring plant property at 1067 Dillerville Road for $16.97 million and warehouse at 1215 Loop Road for $16.5 million to Broadstone Net Lease, based in Rochester, New York.

AHF paid $24.3 million for the properties as part of a $107 million sale of all of Armstrong Flooring’s North American assets to a consortium of AHF and Boston-based liquidator Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial.

Several other Lancaster County property transactions surpassed $1 million dollars, including one in Lancaster city for $1.55 million, a Rapho Township property sold to Natural Lands Trust Inc. for over $1.3 million, a $1.5 million property sold on Stively Road in Strasburg Township, a $2.5 million sale in West Donegal and a $1.1 million property on Lancaster Road in East Hempfield Township.

The following transactions were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Oct. 3-7:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Sylvia L. Kochel and the estate of Sylvia Lorraine Kochel conveyed 35 W. Main St. to Capstone Homes LLC for $95,000.

Shannon N. Urich conveyed property on East Main Street to Autumn L. Muckle and Derrick M. Groff for $190,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Lauschtown Investments LLC and Ronald R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to BKR Investments LLC for $158,571.

Aaron H. Martin and Lily M. Rowe conveyed property on a public road to Aaron H. Martin for $1.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Steven A. Kase Jr. and Sarah A. Kase for $419,000.

Lauschtown Investments LLC and Ronald R. Weaver conveyed property on Dry Tavern Road to Lauschtown Investment LLC for $1.

Javan M. Martin, Alissa Z. Martin and Alissa Z. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Glendon D. Stoltzfus and Rhoda Carol Stoltzfus for $725,000.

Clifford H. Huber and Cheryl L. Huber conveyed property on Reading Road to Glendon R. Zimmerman for $325,000.

Lauschtown Investments LLC, Ronald R. Weaver and Erma Jane Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to BKR Investments LLC for $158,571.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Burger King Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Burger King Co. LLC for $10.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Samuel L. Fisher and Samuel Fisher conveyed 112 Pine St. to John P. Muirhead for $342,500.

CLAY TWP.

Thomas M. Lantz and Jennifer M. Lantz conveyed Unit 198 to Anthony Leonard Maiuri & Nancy Lee Maiuri Joint Living Trust for $660,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Shirley M. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Nathan Zeiset for $165,000.

Curtis R. Enck Jr. and Shirley A. Enck conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan L. Boll for $235,000.

The estate of Stuart R. Lease conveyed property on Bill Drive to Mark E. Brubaker and Ann E. Brubaker for $110,000.

The estate of Frederick O. Nauerz Jr. and The estate of Frederick O. Nauerz conveyed 2 N. Horseshoe Road to Christine L. Nauerz for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Derrick S. Leininger, Tara F. Leininger, Tara Leininger and Derrick Leininger conveyed property on a public road to Justin M. Latourette and Katherine L. Latourette for $350,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Donald N. Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Vincent C. Johnson and Daniel Vincent Johnson for $155,000.

Joseph N. Fry, Angela A. Noll and Angela A. Fry conveyed 113 S. Eighth St. to Daniel S. Kline for $139,500.

Lindy Phiel conveyed property on Perry Street to Danny Rivera and Lois J. Rivera for $157,250.

The estate of Richard L. Odenwalt conveyed 814 Plane St. to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $29,000.

Jason Eisenberger, Hilda T. Eisenberger and Hilda E. Sheetz conveyed 329 Poplar St. to Larry Eisenberger for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Ronald L. Shopf conveyed property on a public road to Ronald L. Shopf and Jodie L. Kalbach for $1.

Jason Shertzer conveyed 154 Rineer Road to Jason S. Shertzer and Amy Keohane Shertzer for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Vickie E. Jones and Paul B. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Harry W. Nauss II and Donna L. Nauss for $415,000.

Sandra K. Shaeffer, Catharine D. Olweiler and Katharine D. Olweiler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel A. Olweiler and Izabella J. Olweiler for $1.

Larry Tennis and Crystal Tennis conveyed property on Division Street to Travis D. Tennis for $220,000.

Matthew J. Smith and Kimberly A. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Ann H. Williams for $309,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Megan L. Derrick and Megan L. Moore conveyed 236 Chelmsford Drive to Ulysses T. Moore for $215,000.

Woodmill LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Castleton Home Owners Association for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 143 Endslow Road to Andrea E. Angelucci and Carson Kegerreis for $340,000.

Peter D. Anger and Michelle L. Anger conveyed property on Hillcrest Road to Connor R. Lent and Megan A. Burns for $390,000.

NVR Inc. conveyed 150 Appaloosa Drive to Amanda Pearson and Karim Ouald Daba for $363,185.

Cevat Sezer conveyed property on a public road to April Nicole Hartford for $335,000.

NVR Inc. conveyed 238 Coffee Goss Road to Yesenia Garcia Velez for $395,850.

Vincent Grove conveyed 49 Vista Drive to Robert M. Stickles Jr. and Debra J. Stickles for $229,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Corporate Venture Group, Chad Hurst and Robert H. Eby conveyed 15 Poplar Lane to Christopher R. Stultz and Ashley N. Stultz for $530,000.

Frederick A. Hart and Jacqueline D. Hart conveyed 135 Silver Drive to Dustin Mosher and Chelsea Mosher for $460,000.

Timothy J. Johnston, Janet A. Johnston, T&J Johnston Family Trust and Janet Johnston conveyed 1642 Stone Mill Drive to Ann M. Korb for $333,000.

Eric L. Wolgemuth and Rudy L. Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to Pierson Rheems LLC for $2,500,000.

Harold C. Good and Sara G. Good conveyed property on a public road to William Scott Pursell and Christina Lynn Pursell for $225,000.

Debra J. Joline conveyed property on Olde Forge Drive to Derek C. Longenecker and Leann N. Longenecker for $420,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Samuel K. Fisher and Priscilla F. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Fisher and Fannie L. Fisher for $1.

EARL TWP.

Rachael K. Kelly and Rachael Kostecki conveyed property on Sunflower Street to Oleksandr Hrishka, Pavlina Hrishka and Oleksandra Hrishka for $260,000.

Carlos Antuna and Lucille Antuna conveyed property on a public road to Matthew James Merlino and Ryan Merlino for $400,000.

Ellen H. Martin, Anna H. Martin and Ellen M. Hoover conveyed property on North Shirk Road to Ellen H. Martin and Anna H. Martin for $300,000.

Thomas J. Wertz conveyed property on Daisy Drive to Thomas J. Wertz and Catherine J. Wertz for $1.

Ellen M. Hoover and Ellen H. Martin conveyed property on North Shirk Road to Anna H. Martin for $300,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Goodville Fire Co. and Weaverland Valley Fire Department conveyed property on a public road to Weaverland Valley Fire Department for $1.

Samuel S. Allgyer and Emma R. Allgyer conveyed 1634 Springville Road to Mervin L. Stoltzfus and Rebecca B. Stoltzfus for $535,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

State Street Partners LLC conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Costello and Michelle Costello for $260,000.

Mary Susan Brubaker and Charles E. Brubaker conveyed property on Pine Street to John M. Hess and Jacy Clugston Hess for $255,000.

Robert J. Doyle conveyed property on a public road to Soumangkone Saengsouriya for $259,900.

Wesley Funk conveyed 6562 Hollow Drive to Nathaniel A. Taggart and Lauren E. Taggart for $195,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

D&W Property PA LLC and Jingzhi Dong conveyed property on Conoy Avenue to Hannah E. Paetz and Paul T. Hines for $415,000.

David Mosher and Elizabeth K. Mosher conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Lorraine Kirkpatrick and Celia Walton for $365,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Randy L. Fox and Arlene F. Fox conveyed 232 Washington Ave. to Glen W. Fox and Mary Kay Fox for $155,000.

Charles R. Martin, Gloria A. Martin, Living Trust of Charles R. Martin & Gloria A. Martin, Gloria Martin, Martin Charles R. & Gloria A. Living Trust and Charles R. Martin & Gloria A. Martin Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Timothy L. Martin for $1.

Rene A. Colato and Ana A. Vasquez conveyed 1037 Lincoln Heights Ave. to Fabio Noventa, Julie Dillon Noventa and Julie Dillon Noventa for $310,000.

Peter A. Potteiger conveyed 828 Center Ave. to Select Home Buyers LLC for $145,000.

Jonathan G. Pickett and Rebecca L. Pickett conveyed property on Mason Drive to Tiffany Michelle Renninger and Jason Lee Renninger for $346,000.

Jose I. Vasquez and Jose Ivan Vasquez conveyed property on a public road to Mei Lin and Jia Gen Zhang for $200,000.

Jean D. Heister and Jean D. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Sarver and Amanda L. Friesema for $185,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Keith E. Fisher and Kristine D. Fisher conveyed property on Amber Lane to Michael A. Miller and Katlin A. Miller for $535,000.

Donald L. Cheuvront Jr. and Valerie L. Cheuvront conveyed 14 Briarcross Drive to Mark Wickersham and Cheryl Wickersham for $340,000.

Jolan L. Martin and Joanne M. Martin conveyed 535 Springville Road to Laray M. Good for $250,000.

Fabio Noventa, Julie M. Dillon Noventa and Julie M Dillon Noventa conveyed property on Creek Lane to Jamie Imhoff and Yuri Imhoff for $330,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

David Levin and Cora J. Levin conveyed property on a public road to Courtney A. Sampson and Jacob T. Sampson for $320,000.

Helen H. Shepherd conveyed property on Speedwell Road to Ronald J. Cooper and Beth M Moyer Warfel for $467,000.

Shirley A. Chambers conveyed 80 South Ave. to Alejandro A. Ulloa and Hannah R. Ulloa for $292,700.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ashagre Z. Sileshi and Seblework Workagegnehu for $557,123.

Charmayne M. Ashley and Charmayne M. Ashley Trust conveyed property on a public road to Steves Automotive Technology LLC for $485,000.

Noah R. Melamed and Elizabeth L. Melamed conveyed Unit 138 to Mary McManaman and Megan Knowles for $606,000.

William E. Binzen, Jackie L. Binzen, Jackie L. Hemperly and Jackie L Binzem conveyed property on Eastside Drive to Adam Roda and Katharine Roda for $455,000.

Kam D. Kettering, Patricia Kettering and Kam Kattering conveyed 123 Pinnacle Point Drive to Bijay Maharjan and Kassandra M. Waibel for $335,500.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 131 Honor Drive to Joseph L. Simmons and Christine A. Simmons for $508,084.

Ira Diamond and Debra Diamond conveyed property on a public road to Theresa M. Thomas for $255,000.

Lorraine Smeddy and Walter Smeddy conveyed property on a public road to Botond Deli, Elizaveta Liubkina Deli and Elizaveta Liubkina Deli for $434,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 118 Ticonderoga Road to Robert Charles Brownell and Alicia Waldbaum Brownell for $542,615.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 150 Honor Drive to Paul O. Haugland and Judith Haugland for $489,810.

Slm Properties LLC and Sandra L. Myers conveyed 2699 Lancaster Road to Hurley Properties LLC for $1,115,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Bao Viet Tran conveyed property on Primrose Lane to Vladimir Ortiz and Geidy Carolina De Leon Vargas for $295,000.

Donald R. Barley Jr. and Amy M. Barley conveyed 2767 Stevens Summit to Donald R. Barley Jr. for $1.

Anna R. Groff and Cynthia L. Molkenthin conveyed property on a public road to Adam James Crockett for $182,000.

Gail Groves Scott conveyed property on Todd Lane to Stephen T. Hohenwarter and Gail Groves Scott for $1.

Gail Groves Scott and Linda J. Groves Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Todd Lane to Gail Groves Scott for $1.

Bradley M. Dickson and Bradley Dickson conveyed property on Parkside Court to Lourdes Rivera for $262,000.

Thomas Clark and Michelle Alison Turnof conveyed property on Country Court to Amsalu Mute Soboki and Abebech Teshome Jara for $450,000.

Justin T. Sharpe and Katherine E. Sharpe conveyed property on Northridge Drive to Dikura Dhungana and Sudharshan Dhungana for $340,000.

Luz E. Gonzalez conveyed property on a public road to Ramsey J. Sybel for $265,000.

The estate of Ruth B. Breneman conveyed property on a public road to James L. Breneman, J. Earl Breneman and Nelson R. Breneman for $1.

John W. Morris Jr. and Tami L. Haines conveyed 315 Barberry Drive to Tami L. Morris and Tami L. Haines for $0.

K. Eugene Forrey, Nancy J. Forrey, Melvin L. King and Anna B. King conveyed property on Druid Road to K. Eugene Forrey and Nancy J. Forrey for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Abner S. Ebersol and Arianna S. Ebersol conveyed 378 Mill Creek Road to Arulkanth Sreekumar and Kavitha Krishnankutty Raju for $320,000.

Amy W. Bono and Matthew T. Bono conveyed Unit 57 to Gary E. Yoder and Cynthia S. Yoder for $219,500.

Dustin J. Harris, Carissa L. Harris and Carissa L. Gahman conveyed 2107 Lyndell Drive to Hungh Kahn Pum and Dongh Cing for $350,000.

George C. Desmond and Patricia A. Desmond conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Olde Village Store LP for $1.

Jan D. Harnish and Dawn M. Harnish conveyed 1969 Millport Road to S&S Abnb LLC for $562,500.

Richard L. Clepper conveyed property on New Holland Pike to Raymond J. Pritz and Jessica G. Pritz for $640,000.

Melissa M. Olson conveyed Unit 7 to Mathews Thomas and Shoba S. Varghese for $223,000.

Yujen Chen conveyed Unit 363 to Philip J. High and Jamie L. Solt for $235,000.

Gideon D. Beiler and Rachel S. Beiler conveyed 2246 Creek Hill Road to Gideon S. Beiler and Sadie F. Beiler for $225,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Calogero Zito and Calogero C. Zito conveyed property on Lampeter Road to Holly A. Stief and Ronald M. Stoutzenberger for $360,000.

Gaga Kendig LLC and Kendig Development LP conveyed property on a public road to Triple Bar Kendig Square LLC for $10.

Stephen D. Hargan and Carol L. Hargan conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Keir Garabo and Charmaine Gaudet for $445,000.

Jan P. Kut and Lyndale L. Kut conveyed property on Village Road to Mantle Investments LLC for $385,000.

Ryan T. Albright and Jenny R. Albright conveyed property on Bittersweet Path to Timothy J. Greiner and Jordan E. Greiner for $435,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Craig K. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster General Hospital for $175,000.

Timothy J. Eckman conveyed 18 N. Broad St. to LMS Real Estate LLC for $1.

Raymond Nieves conveyed 61 S. Franklin St. to Hiram Ramos and Hildamarie Suarez for $180,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 225 Elm St. to Susan E. Holland for $405,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 25 W. Frederick St. to Hannah G. Smith for $299,900.

Ahf LLC conveyed property on a public road to Broadstone AHF Portfolio LLC for $16,971,318.

The estate of Carlos Rivera, Marisabel Rivera, Marisol Rivera Sheaffer, Marisol Rivera Sheaffer and Carlos J. Rivera conveyed 552 S. Queen St. to Marisabel Rivera for $1.

Silver Arch LLC and Pranav Mehta conveyed 543 Woodward St. to Batista Professional Services LLC for $125,000.

Kathy A. Knoll conveyed 412 Hilton Drive to Jose Carlos Rivera and Yolanda Rivera Rivera for $215,000.

Gail Groves Scott and Linda J. Groves Revocable Living Trust conveyed 337 W. Walnut St. to Gail Groves Scott for $1.

Conowingo Rentals LLC and Steven K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Trevor J. Martin for $200,000.

Stephen T. Hohenwarter and Gail Groves Scott conveyed 337 W. Walnut St. to Drew T. Hohenwarter and Samantha Craig for $1.

Gail Groves Scott conveyed 337 W. Walnut St. to Stephen T. Hohenwarter and Gail Groves Scott for $1.

Elysia Sola conveyed 62 S. Marshall St. to Rafael Mejia Ruiz and Mariliz Serrano Bonilla for $227,000.

Lillie B. Perkins conveyed 24 Chester St. to Jaime Ynoa Cepeda for $170,000.

Dana Lee Newswanger conveyed 935 Union St. to Zachary M. Alsedek and Tiffany A. Rivera for $156,000.

In Dust Homes LLC conveyed 526 W. Lemon St. to City Mark LLC for $290,000.

The estate of Richard A. Harvin conveyed 735 Stevens Ave. to House Cash LLC for $100,000.

Robert R. Herr conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to John W. Phelps, Sherri A. Phelps and Michael W. Phelps for $183,000.

William M. Magill and Marissa A. Scovill conveyed property on West Vine Street to Josef Berthold and Brenda Berthold for $290,000.

Blake R. Youndt conveyed 248 E. New St. to Andrew Wolgemuth and Sarah Faubion for $350,000.

Luann Whitham conveyed property on North Charlotte Street to Alec J. Schneider for $285,000.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed property on South Ann Street to Rosa V Dominguez Martinez for $160,000.

RJR James Street LLC conveyed property on a public road to W. James St. LLC for $1,550,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 222 E. Frederick St. to Stephen Fritz for $280,000.

Harkin Property Development LLC and Sean David Harkin conveyed 22 Caroline St. to Edward K. Kim and Danica K. Egan for $265,000.

Edwin A. Olivera and Gloria L. Olivera conveyed 617 Harrison St. to Nindeylis Rivera for $250,000.

Hungh Khan Pum and Dongh Cing conveyed 526 Hamilton St. to Ramon L. Gonzalez Jr. and Nelson Rojas Jr. for $200,900.

AHF LLC conveyed 1215 Loop Road to Broadstone AHF Portfolio LLC for $16,502,625.

Genta E. Louis conveyed 681 St. Joseph St. to Carlos E. Segarra Rivera for $120,000.

Christopher C. Culley and Brittany Clark conveyed 432 Ruby St. to Carter R. Hurst for $150,000.

Valley View Capital LLC conveyed 329 Beaver St. to Nyumbani Investment LLC for $150,000.

Karen A. Crowe conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Kevin Omahony and Jamie Hall for $370,000.

William Mark Peteritas and Julie Zalimas conveyed 241 N. Lime St. to High Impact Realty LLC for $267,500.

LANCASTER TWP.

Joshua A. Christman and Sajini Christman conveyed 241 Atkins Ave. to Claudia May Christman for $1.

Pearl A. Strunk and Curtis R. Pierce conveyed 312 Atkins Ave. to Jared R. Mylin and Elizabeth M. Mylin for $203,000.

Isania Zapete Nunez, Sunilda A Nunez Nunez, Sunilda Nunez and Isania Z. Nunez conveyed 321 Yorkshire Drive to Ganga Dhimal and Leela D. Dhimal for $240,000.

Joshua Allen Christman and Sajini Elsa Christman conveyed 353 Spencer Ave. to Douglas C. Smith and Tara L. Potter for $510,000.

Mohan Pradhan conveyed property on Pennshire Drive to Andre Ha Hemmings and Ariellis M. Hemmings for $250,000.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc., Mark R. Will and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy R. Frith and Stacy L. Frith for $398,650.

Justin L. Cappiello and Susan Cappiello conveyed property on a public road to Equity Trust Co and David Costello Ira for $800,000.

Xavier Torres and Xavier O. Torres conveyed property on Deep Hollow Lane to Kenneth Jason and Brandee Jason for $225,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Mas Real Estate LLC and Alvin E. King conveyed 202 Maple St. to Gordonville Fire Co for $405,000.

Isaac S. Kauffman Jr. and Lorraine B. Kauffman conveyed property on Newport Road to Lee Alan Fisher, Isaac L. Fisher and Sadie M. Fisher for $780,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Cory Hutcheson and Katherine Hutcheson conveyed property on Front Street to George A. Hahalis for $228,500.

Joshua P. Good and Alissa M. Good conveyed property on New Street to Anton R. Hummer for $330,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Sherman & Walton Inc. conveyed Unit 26 to Michael Greco and Samantha Marie Greco for $825,000.

Neil M. Scheff and Laura H. Scheff conveyed 2751 Old Orchard Road to Alaina Rowe and Daniel Rowe for $458,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Leon T. Hoover, CBC Land LP and Sfp2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to Bryan S. Boyer and Jennifer Boyer for $737,485.

Neal P. Mitten and Beth A. Mitten conveyed property on a public road to Neal P. Mitten for $1.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Kyle Godown and Kelly Flynn for $681,892.

Randy L. Robbins and Candice J. Quinn conveyed 910 State St. to Justin H. Lyons for $350,000.

Matthew T. Connelly conveyed 715 Skyline Drive to Mana May and Nom Pam for $180,000.

Landis Valley Holdings LP and Dennis Herr conveyed property on Sierra Lane to David Costello Sep Ira and Equity Trust Co for $175,000.

Jon Paul Painton and Leah J. Painton conveyed 1028 W. Ross St. to Cesar Andres Alcantara for $295,000.

The estate of Robert E. McMonigal conveyed 2127 Sherwal Ave. to Ander J. Evangelista Castillo, Ander J Evangelista Castillo and Olga Melissa Matos Castro for $291,000.

Bradley T. Rydbom and Janae B. Rydbom conveyed 1524 Zarker Road to Samuel C. Smith and Megan L. Smith for $385,000.

Robin Dorf conveyed property on Brighton Avenue to May Road LLC for $439,900.

Thomas N. Weaver conveyed property on Salisbury Court to Joshua I. Mellott Lillie, Joshua I Mellott Lillie and Sarah E. Keim for $403,000.

Peter B. Murdock, Elizabeth Ann Flaherty and Elizabeth F. Murdock conveyed property on Farmstead Lane to Elizabeth Ann Flaherty for $1.

Charles E. Fulton Jr. and Elaine M. Fulton conveyed property on Stillwood Circle to Mary Jayne McIlwain for $475,000.

Frank P. Carrozza and Shawn M. Carrozza conveyed Unit 19 to Albert Edward Seidel Jr. and Molly Ann Seidel for $262,001.

The estate of Marilyn Coreano conveyed 144 W. Roseville Road to 160 Greenfield LP for $200,000.

Betsy L. Enck and David S. Enck conveyed 508 Pleasure Road to Betsy Louise Enck for $1.

RSB Real Estate LLC and Ronald M. Burkart conveyed 512 Wallingford Road to Elysia Geib and Evan Geib for $340,000.

Barry T. Alboum and Barry Alboum conveyed 1028 Helen Ave. to Kristen Elliott Stryker for $503,000.

Joyce D. Perkinson conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Scott Oram and Shi Qiu for $302,000.

Cobblestone Business Consulting LLC and Joseph P. Lutz conveyed 333 Cobblestone Lane to Mara E. Sunderland for $235,000.

The estate of Herbert M. Charles Jr. conveyed property on Rachael Drive to Janet M. Charles for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

SHF Manheim Realty LLC, Scott D. Bowser and Heather M. Bowser conveyed property on a public road to Firm Foundations Property Solutions LLC for $675,000.

MANOR TWP.

Donald R. Groff conveyed 106 Nursery Lane to Hector Luis Ramirez Jr. and Marissa Nikole Ramirez for $240,000.

David D. Hess and Amy B. Hess conveyed 124 Penn St. to Marvin D. Slaymaker and Marjorie L. Slaymaker for $425,000.

The estate of A. Leroy Mellinger, The estate of Amos Leroy Mellinger and The estate of Skip Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to Sabrina & Sathvik Real Estate LLC for $699,000.

Yaciel Mendez conveyed property on Stone Mill Road to Tory Majett Sr. and Arlene Majett for $450,000.

Shawn R. Beachler conveyed 1618 Manor Blvd. to Kaitlyn Marie Higgins and Jeremy David Higgins for $190,000.

Mary A. Hoskin and Mozelle J. Hoskin Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Linda K. Wadensten for $223,000.

MARTIC TWP.

A. Gary Martin conveyed property on a public road to Colin Dibble and Allison Dibble for $325,000.

Kristine L. Scheivert, Kristine Lynne Vanderhoof and Raymond J. Scheivert conveyed 1013 Hilldale Road to Kristine Lynne Vanderhoof for $1.

Michael P. Clair and Terri L. Clair conveyed property on Pinnacle Road to Michael P. Clair for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Kathryn H. Rosenfeld conveyed 16 Circle Road to Hans Rosenfeld for $1.

Donald M. McCann and M. Michelle McCann conveyed 339 N. George St. to Seth Johnston, Tristan Eshbach Johnston and Tristan Eshbach Johnston for $325,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Daniel J. Smith and Hallie D. Nix conveyed 259 Blossom Trail to Michael Carmine Palmeri for $379,900.

Donald H. Mackenzie and Carol L. Mackenzie conveyed 806 E. Main St. to Byron R Mejia Lopez for $250,000.

Joseph Friel and Amber Friel conveyed 301 Barbara St. to Amber Friel for $1.

Wells Fargo Bank Na, First National Bank of Mount Joy and Lancaster County Farmers National Bank conveyed property on West Main Street to Silt Properties LLC for $450,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Ashraf Bassilly and Miranda Barsoum conveyed property on a public road to William Page and Mary Ellen Page for $271,000.

Edward P. Pottgeiser conveyed property on Tower Drive to Edward P. Pottgeiser for $0.

Robert T. Oconnor, Juliette L. Honsinger and Juliette H. Oconnor conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Perugini and Julie Perugini for $257,000.

Edward C. Hughes and Cynthia J. Hughes conveyed property on Milton Grove Road to Mastermind Ventures LLC for $590,000.

Jarred Mahtook, Brittany Hoffman Mahtook and Brittany Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel L. Beiler and Sarah S. Beiler for $350,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Sean W. Geist conveyed property on a public road to Sean W. Geist and Brittany A. Cox for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of Helen Elko conveyed Unit 1 to Mary Louise Russell for $155,000.

Evangelical United Brethren Church of New Holland, Evangelical United Methodist Church of New Holland and H. Jeffrey Shirk conveyed 272 W. Main St. to Zane M. Waite and Jessica M. Waite for $240,000.

Ravindra P. Thakkar and Pragna R. Thakkar conveyed property on East Main Street to Big Sky Real Estate LLC for $775,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Barton McElhany and Jennifer McElhany conveyed property on a public road to Camaplan, Naomi Stoltzfus Ira and Naomi F. Stoltzfus for $321,000.

Pennsy Supply Inc. and McMinns Asphalt Co. Inc. conveyed 61 McIlvaine Road to Compass Quarries Inc. for $10.

Omar S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Marian S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mervin P. King for $377,000.

PENN TWP.

Douglas W. Murray conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Anthony K. Horning and Jamie M. Horning for $250,000.

Kenneth L. Weaver Sr, Kenneth L. Weaver and Cynthia Dane conveyed Unit 146 to Fredric C. Burton II, Jean F. Burton and Burton Family 2019 Trust for $300,000.

John R. Nolt and Beverly A. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to John Z. Nolt and Vera M. Nolt for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

The estate of Elsie B. Stark, Ray B. Stark and Ronald B. Stark conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth B. Stark for $1.

Jere L. Hoover, Daniel P. Hershberger and Gayle M. Hershberger conveyed property on Radcliff Road to Daniel P. Hershberger and Gayle M. Hershberger for $1.

Joan S. Espenshade conveyed property on Long Lane to David S. Espenshade for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 133 to Kenneth L. Carper Jr. for $1.

Michael Smith Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Samuel E. Esh for $585,000.

David L. Fite and Carol L. Fite conveyed Unit 203 to Henry A. Zurenda and Mary Jane E. Zurenda for $1.

David L. Fite and Carol L. Fite conveyed Unit 300 to Anthony M. Nardella and Kimberlee Jane Nardella for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Jeffery A. Clawson conveyed 12 N. Lime St. to Eli B. King for $275,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Dale A. Taylor and Judith Taylor conveyed 1523 Lebanon Road to Dale A. Taylor for $1.

Mark A. Sanders and Corleen M. Sanders conveyed property on West Elizabethtown Road to Lonny Ray Tyrone Revocable Trust for $300,000.

Christopher S. Heffernan and Jacqueline F. Heffernan conveyed property on Lilac Drive to Jassem Mahdi Abdal for $349,900.

Josiah K. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Bradley Rydbom and Janae Rydbom for $340,000.

John Michael Lockard II, Madison Brooke Lockard and Madison Lockard conveyed 1847 Emerald Way to Brendan Daines and Leksie Ann Daines for $484,900.

Barry L. Siegrist and Linda L. Siegrist conveyed property on Habecker Road to Ryan D. Oleary and Ryan Oleary for $40,000.

Natural Lands Trust Inc. and Natural Lands conveyed property on Pinch Road to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of and Pennsylvania Game Commission for $681,675.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Natural Lands Trust Inc. for $1,345,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

The estate of Hershey L. Brackbill conveyed property on Hershey Church Road to Linda C. Salhanick for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Rose M. Ocker and Rose M. Weiss conveyed 117 Main St. to Todd R. Weiss and Rose M. Weiss for $1.

Aaron S. Beiler and Katie P. Beiler conveyed 934 Stively Road to Benjamin S. Stoltzfoos and Elsie L. Stoltzfoos for $1,500,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Janell A. Banack conveyed 1020 Elbow Road to David Q. Banack for $1.

Ricky D. Rollman conveyed property on Rothsville Road to Ricky D. Rollman and Laurie E. Rollman for $1.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus Eg Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Evan J. King and Kyra M. Eberly for $542,020.

Dena M. Lombardo, Samuel N. Lombardo and Samuel N. Lombardo Revocable Deed of Trust conveyed property on a public road to Dena M. Lombardo and Dena M. Lombardo Revocable Agreement of Trust for $1.

Joseph J. Vulopas and Melissa Y. Vulopas conveyed property on Perch Place to Noucherly Hutchinson and Anthony Armstrong Hutchinson for $436,000.

Kevin W. Calvert Jr. and Tara L. Calvert conveyed 536 Wood View Drive to Kayla K. Shaffer and Tyler J. Martin for $416,000.

Peter Lennox and Tracy Lennox conveyed 490 Pilgrims Drive to Mark C. Terrano for $437,720.

Michael J. Sabol and Virginia L. Sabol conveyed property on a public road to Jakob P. Olree for $415,000.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Christopher P. Houck and Jennifer A. Houck for $465,830.

Rock Lititz Properties LP and Rock Lititz LLC conveyed Unit 3 to Rock Lititz Properties LP for $1.

Alexander J. Chapis and Barbara J. Perry conveyed property on Pheasant Lane to Kevin J. Avila and Esmeralda Avila for $251,000.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Fabio Pini conveyed 23 Tennyson Drive to Trevor Harry Clark and Daniela Eugenia Stoica for $345,830.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Fabio Pini conveyed 19 Tennyson Drive to Rasheed Naim Johnson, Ashira Marie Ramos Malave and Ashira Marie Ramos Malave for $357,980.

Bachman Family Trust, C&F Inc. and Lois I. Bachman conveyed 15 Tennyson Drive to Richard M. Lehman for $433,856.