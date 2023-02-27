For the first time in months, no deeds recorded in Lancaster County have been attached to property sale prices over $1 million.

A few transactions were recorded for more than $500,000, though, throughout the county, with the highest recorded sale price at $830,000 for property on Valley Crossing Drive in Warwick Township, which is near UPMC Lititz and the Shoppes at Kissel Village.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Feb. 13-17:

AKRON BOROUGH

David A. York and Cynthia S. York conveyed 1207 Hillcrest Road to Nathan Quinn and Katie L. Gerhart for $305,000.

The estate of Harold H. Walmer, Diane L. Walmer and Tina Shirk conveyed 118 Bomberger Road to Tina L. Shirk for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Joshua Leon Stoltzfus conveyed property on Silver Hill Road to Joshua Leon Stoltzfus and Rachel S. Stoltzfus for $283,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Christiana Borough conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Klassen Construction and Peter Klassen conveyed property on a public road to Dana M. Kauffman and Patricia Madrigal-Kauffman for $309,900.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Kevin L. Martin and Lorianne Martin conveyed property on Texter Mountain Road to Loren M. Newswanger and Sheila D. Newswanger for $450,000.

Trevor H. Smith and Rebecca K. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Kore Home Solutions LLC for $125,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Curtis High and Kristen High conveyed property on North Fifth Street to Glanzair Properties LLC for $235,000.

The estate of Matthew Todd Ingram and Charles Tom Ingram conveyed property on a public road to Charles Tom Ingram and Abigail M. Ingram for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Benjamin M. Stonesifer conveyed property on a public road to Blaine P. Rettig for $205,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Michael Patrick Judge conveyed property on a public road to Michael Patrick Judge, Jason A. Judge and Angela J. Judge for $1.

The estate of Sue Heineman, The estate of Sue B. Heineman and The estate of Sue Below Heineman conveyed property on a public road to Robert P. Hoffines and Linda F. Hoffines for $1.

Robert P. Hoffines and Linda F. Hoffines conveyed property on River Road to Kevin G. Charles and Sharon L. Charles for $1.

Margaret E. Kramer, Julie A. Shade and Ellen E. Endslow conveyed property on a public road to Troy H. Adams and Jennifer L. Adams for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Diana L. Horetsky conveyed property on West View Drive to Hunter Johndro and Ann Johndro for $475,000.

Donald E. Painter Sr. and Judy E. Painter conveyed property on a public road to Sharon Lee Stewart for $215,000.

Drew J. Weidman and Megan E. White conveyed property on a public road to Megan E. White for $1.

EARL TWP.

Harrison M. Shirk and Grace J. Shirk-Emmons conveyed property on a public road to Ruth Ann Brubaker for $296,600.

EAST EARL TWP.

Aaron H. Hurst and Arlene Z. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Alvin Z. Horning and Ruth A. Horning for $296,000.

The estate of Isaac R. Petersheim and Dean L. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to Samuel H. Nolt for $295,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Amanda R. Rittenhouse conveyed property on a public road to Frederick F. Riccelli Jr. and Deborah F. Riccelli for $210,000.

Gary L. Zimmerman, Donna D. Zimmerman, Dennis W. Nolt and Kathy M. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn M. Nolt for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

L. Eugene Buckwalter and Mary Ellen Buckwalter conveyed 1725 State St. to Ryan E. Weirich and Tracy S. Weirich for $555,000.

Benjamin J. Hagan conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Jeffrey L. Dreisbach and Sally J. Dreisbach for $253,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Murray S. Martin and Mary K. Martin conveyed property on Hershey Road to Zachary Burrell for $300,000.

Glenn A. Dissinger conveyed property on a public road to Clay A. Martin and Hannah J. Martin for $190,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Vaughn E. Nissley and Deborah L. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to Denise L. Engle for $270,000.

Donna L. Volles and Nicholas E. Disanto conveyed property on a public road to Donna L. Volles for $1.

Nathan D. Lamb and Julie R. Lamb conveyed property on a public road to Slagill Family Enterprises LLC for $540,000.

David W. Terrell and Pamela M. Terrell conveyed property on a public road to David W. Terrell, Pamela M. Terrell and Christine J. Terrell for $1.

Christopher D. Rich and Margaret A. Rich conveyed property on a public road to Nathaniel Hughes and Amy Brown for $350,000.

Louis J. Ulrich III conveyed 417 N. Market St. to Sybak Properties LLC for $169,900.

Jessica V. Funck, Joey Funck and Lori Funck conveyed property on Maytown Avenue to Joey Funck and Lori Funck for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Karen Lynne Gummel and Karen L. Gummel conveyed property on a public road to Karen L. Gummel for $1.

Martin J. McShea and Patricia A. McShea conveyed 41 Clover Court to Martin J. McShea and Patricia A. McShea for $1.

Sarek Properties LLC conveyed 226 N. State St. to Daniel S. Lantz and Hannah E. Lantz for $250,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Adrian M. Thompson and Adrian M. Sanchez conveyed 746 E. Main St. to Danny M. Sanchez Sr. and Adrian M. Sanchez for $1.

Donna M. Mowery conveyed property on Rothsville Road to Andrew D. McMullen for $230,000.

Thomas R. Hallahan and Dinnene Hallahan conveyed property on a public road to Dinnene Hallahan for $1.

Shana M. Stauffer and Shana Willis conveyed property on a public road to Shana M. Stauffer and Matthew E. Stauffer for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Benjamin F. Beiler conveyed property on Pilottown Road to Benjamin F. Beiler and Esther G. Beiler for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Robert Hoeppel and Andrea Hoeppel for $520,808.

Alan R. Over conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Sarah O. Ostrander and Christopher L. Ostrander for $200,000.

2701 State Road LLC and Michael J. Obrien conveyed property on a public road to Brookside Retail Partners LLC for $30,232.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jeanne R. Ryan for $598,900.

The estate of Pauline Eanes conveyed property on a public road to James McClearen Jr. and Karen McClearen for $170,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Gary L. Friedman and Cheryl Ann Friedman for $488,167.

Steven L. Bennett and Tina Louise Bennett conveyed property on a public road to Bradley Robert Gorter and Mallory Griffiths for $230,000.

Jerel L. Frey and Leah M. Frey conveyed property on Lincoln Highway West to Jerel L. Frey and Leah M. Frey for $1.

Leslie R. Frey and Gloria H. Frey conveyed property on Lincoln Highway West to Jerel L. Frey and Leah M. Frey for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Ashton K. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Christopher R. Groom for $305,000.

The estate of Marian A. Sweigart conveyed property on Ivy Drive to Deborah J. Kreider and Lewis A. Kreider for $250,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Elmer P. Stoltzfus and Verna Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on Eastbrook Road to Melvin Ronaldo Escobar Gonzales and Bertha Oralia Avalos Carbajal for $350,000.

Tina M. Suess conveyed property on New Holland Pike to Zachary Crockett and Allyson Crockett for $300,000.

Addie M. Chu-Burks conveyed property on a public road to Terry M. Johnson for $285,000.

Nikita Singh conveyed property on a public road to Belay Beyene Bogale and Mimi Semmi Bogale for $451,000.

Dogwin Properties LLC and Justin C. Gall conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

John S. Gardner and Ann M. Gardner conveyed property on a public road to Katie R. Keen and Jared M. Esh for $340,000.

G. Daniel Baughman Jr. and Karen A. Baughman conveyed property on Wendover Way to Andrew Auyeung for $410,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Morgan E. Popson and Justin P. Madilia conveyed property on a public road to John P. Anon and Franchesca Alicea for $150,000.

The estate of Scott E. Sweigart conveyed 714 East End Ave. to Robert A. Blunt for $1.

Natal Badillo conveyed 22 S. Franklin St. to Brandon Mellor for $175,000.

Darnell T. Martin and Krista L. Martin conveyed property on Chester Street to John H. Moore for $197,500.

Brandie McAllister conveyed 109 New Dorwart St. to Brandie McAllister and Kristoffer McAllister for $1.

HG Holdings LLC and Jeremy Ganse conveyed property on East Fulton Street to Ronda Abbott for $315,000.

Shane Martin and Kelli Martin conveyed 617 N. Franklin St. to Kevin Wolfe and Kate Herman for $225,000.

David L. Herr and Diane C. Herr conveyed 723 N. Queen St. to Citadel Investment Properties LLC for $160,000.

Bruce A. Long conveyed property on North Mary Street to Bruce A. Long for $1.

Julia E. Morrell conveyed property on North Mary Street to Julia E. Morrell for $1.

Yoan Henriquez and Miraidys Pantoja-Roque conveyed 928 Wabank St. to Harmam J. LLC for $201,000.

Bruce A. Long conveyed property on North Mary Street to Julia E. Morrell for $17,500.

Erin Mowery conveyed 635 S. Franklin St. to Jaime Esparza-Compantitla for $24,000.

Hunter Johndro and Ann R. Johndro conveyed property on East Orange Street to Chase E. Conjar for $1.

Jeremiah M. Edwards conveyed 347 S. Marshall St. to Devan Zimmerman for $169,900.

Christopher A. Laboy conveyed 32 S. Mulberry St. to MKL LLC for $56,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Ricardo Valdespino, Aurora Valdespino Trust, Concepcion P. Valdespino and Felix Valdespino conveyed property on a public road to Ricardo Valdespino for $1.

Lisa H. Doseff and Lisa H. Doseff Revocable Trust Agreement conveyed 1516 Ridge Road to Lisa H. Doseff and Lisa H. Doseff Revocable Inter Vivos Trust Agreement for $1.

Michael T. Stephens and Patricia K. Stephens conveyed property on Rosewood Drive to Joseph Russo and Chloe Pintarch for $315,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Doris M. Clark conveyed property on a public road to John E. Esh Jr. and Rebecca Ann Esh for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Joseph Stoltzfoos and Ada Ruth Stoltzfoos conveyed 61 Hess Road to ALS Main LLC for $1.

Als Main LLC and Samuel S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to ALS Main LLC for $1.

The estate of Velma S. Hellinger and The estate of Velma J. Hellinger conveyed property on Brethren Church Road to Elam M. Horning Jr. and Ruth E. Horning for $265,000.

ALS Main LLC and Samuel S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Stoltzfoos and Ada Ruth Stoltzfoos for $61,440.

LITITZ BOROUGH

RSB Real Estate LLC conveyed 405 W. Marion St. to D&R Lancaster LLC for $206,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Michele L. Dempsey and Samuel T. Groff & Connie O. Groff Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to James John Okussick and Patricia Frances Hannum for $430,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Gregory L. Kreider, Cheryl L. Kreider, Todd M. Kreider and Kreider Family Trust conveyed property on Beacon Hill to Jose Luis Llessi and Wileidy G. Estepan for $335,000.

Maria T. Nicolazzo conveyed property on a public road to Jason D. Wolfe and Mindy Marie Wolfe for $90,000.

Gregory M. Migdon conveyed property on Stagecoach Lane to David W. Hamric and Priscilla Hamric for $349,900.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Bluegrass Road to Chris Savitz and Tracy Savitz for $1,089,988.

Mark A. Magalski and Magalski Family Trust conveyed property on Country Side Drive to Mark A. Magalski for $1.

Jerilyn C. Oehme, Jerilyn C. Herrick and Andrew Herrick conveyed property on Earls Court to Peter H. Tjoa and Doris E. Chua for $445,000.

Terry L. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Snyder for $181,500.

1513 Oregon Pike Property LP, 1513 Oregon Pike LLC, Curt S. Tomlinson and Thomas P. Troccoli conveyed property on a public road to Bryan E. Bryce and Ellen E. Bryce for $175,000.

Helen M. Strathmeyer conveyed 1705 Windsor Ave. to Sara Strathmeyer for $171,900.

Sapient Management LLC and Jessica Rodgers conveyed property on a public road to Travis S. Miller and Julie L. Miller for $355,000.

The estate of Shirley A. Hornberger conveyed 405 Philmont Drive to Cheryl D. Hornberger and James E. Hornberger for $1.

HLF LLC conveyed property on John Landis Road to Je Stahl LLC for $1.

Joseph A. Stahl and Eileen F. Stahl conveyed property on a public road to James A. Stahl and Laura K. Stahl for $1.

Jennifer L. Scalise and Sean C. Lichty conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Sean C. Lichty for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

The estate of Joyce S. Dombach conveyed 251 Rapho St. to Seth David Nolt for $234,000.

MANOR TWP.

Edward C. Sisler and Trella M. Dubetz conveyed property on Oakridge Drive to Edward C. Sisler for $1.

Nancy E. Smith and Nelson L. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Jodi E. Cook for $1.

Todd M. Butz and Barbara G. Butz conveyed property on a public road to Coastline Capital LLC for $100,000.

The estate of Yuan Zhong conveyed property on a public road to Safari Bievenue and Uzamukunda Nyirazana for $260,000.

Michael J. White conveyed property on Tracy Berg Road to John Alexander Granlun II and Traci Granlun for $275,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Gail Siderio conveyed 214 W. Front St. to Donielle J. Goldinger for $245,000.

Dudley M. Hooper conveyed property on a public road to William F. Albus and Burnice J. Albus for $44,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Matthew K. Wiker and Kelly L. Wiker conveyed property on Rawlinsville Road to Matthew K. Wiker and Kelly L. Wiker for $1.

Robert C. Haschert and Edith S. Haschert conveyed property on a public road to Jack M. Manotti for $30,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Joanne L. Blankenstein, Joanne E. Blankenstein, Edward T. Blankenstein II, Todd B. Blankenstein, Timothy J. Blankenstein and Edward T. Blankenstein conveyed property on Stonegate Court to Jonathan W. Peters and Vasiliki Peters for $220,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Kevin T. Kaiser and Laura J. Kaiser conveyed property on a public road to Michael Stephens and Patricia Stephens for $323,000.

Wilbur W. Nissly conveyed property on a public road to David W. Nissly for $1.

Joseph W. Baltozer and Kathy S. Baltozer conveyed property on a public road to Gpsc LLC for $525,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Benjamin Joel Nissley and Alisha Danae Nissley conveyed property on Aberdeen Road to Benjamin Joel Nissley and Alisha Danae Nissley for $1.

Alice H. Ginter conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $220,000.

Baron E. Wanner conveyed property on a public road to Baron E. Wanner and Kathleen Ann Wanner for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Ann Denlinger conveyed property on Conestoga Street to Andrew R. Gray and Lindsay A. Betsch for $409,000.

PARADISE TWP.

J&S Renovations LLC, Jacob B. Smucker and Katie B. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to South Belmont Road Properties LLC for $750,000.

Aaron Lapp Jr. and Aaron Lapp Jr. Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Lapp Jr. and Aaron Lapp Jr. Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Aaron Lapp Jr. and Aaron Lapp Jr. Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Pequea Valley Road to Aaron Lapp Jr. and Aaron Lapp Jr. Revocable Living Trust for $1.

PENN TWP.

ARV Property LLC and Christopher Savoia conveyed property on East Stigel Street to Flecksible Solutions LLC for $1.

Flecksible Solutions LLC conveyed property on Doe Run Road to Flecksible Solutions LLC for $1.

Bradford K. Allen conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Adam Hill for $265,000.

Grillo Properties LLC and Judy Grillo conveyed 598 Wood Duck Drive to Nathan Jones for $235,000.

Earnest B. Martin and Barbara J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Barbara J. Martin for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Dorothea E. Barton and John P. Kelley conveyed property on a public road to Dorothea E. Barton, John P. Kelley and Pamela J. Greener for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Robert R. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Ina Schweitzer and Hansjorg Strube for $385,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Jason G. Peters and Shawna M. Peters conveyed property on a public road to Devin S. Fahnestock and Laken L. Fahnestock for $175,000.

Diane E. Donat conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to Diane E. Donat and Diane Donat Living Trust for $0.

Jeffrey L. Stigelman and Sarah P. Stigelman conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Workman and Makayla Workman for $425,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Aaron B. Beiler and Susie S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd Beiler and Susie Beiler for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on Prospect Road to Debra L. Schroeck for $482,215.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Hagan and Carrie E. Hagan for $554,740.

WARWICK TWP.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Millport Road LLC, Shawn L. Garman and James W. Buckwater conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Theodore D. Lynch for $830,000.

Bill L. Whittaker and Christine M. Runnels conveyed property on Toll Gate Road to Oonakitty Real Estate Holdings LLC for $572,000.

Jacob H. Longenecker conveyed property on a public road to Kelsi Jo Good for $255,500.

William Delphy Crosby Jr. and Cherie M. Crosby conveyed 41 Brookwood Drive to Cherie M. Crosby for $0.

Cherie M. Crosby conveyed 41 Brookwood Drive to Cherie M. Crosby and Kyle Mathis for $0.

Theodore Lehmier conveyed property on Moorland Court to Angela J. Gordon for $290,000.