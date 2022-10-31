More than a half-dozen Lancaster County properties sold for more than $1 million in the latest round of property transactions recorded in county offices.

The transactions include two multimillion-dollar sales in Drumore Township, a nearly $2 million pair of sales in East Hempfield to Dutchland Realty Holding Corp., a $2.6 million sale of property on Lincoln Highway East and a nearly $1.4 million sale on Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township, a $1.3 million sale in Manheim Township and another $1.3 million sale in Warwick Township.

Additionally, a $3 million property sale by Lancaster Mennonite Schools in Pequea Township to Catherine Hershey Schools was recorded.

The following property transactions were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office from Oct. 17-21:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Jeffrey L. Reese conveyed property on a public road to BE&F LLC for $120,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

The estate of A. Agatha Eshleman conveyed 15 E. Fulton St. to Benuel E. King for $177,000.

Michael J. Lehmier, Bryce L. Lehmier, the estate of Bryce E. Hoverter and the estate of Bryce E. Hoverter Jr. conveyed 114 Miller Road to Sawsag Properties LLC for $115,000.

BART TWP.

The estate of Elsie L. Morrison conveyed property on a public road to Unique Property LLC for $364,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Richard Ader, Patricia A. Ader and Patricia L. Ader conveyed property on Reading Road to Andrew A. Baum and Megan E. Baum for $572,777.

Andrew A. Baum, Megan E. Baum and Andrew Baum conveyed property on Meadowlark Lane to Moses K. Fisher for $310,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Gregory A. Budzik and Rebecca M. Budzik conveyed property on a public road to Alex Fan and Amanda R. Rittenhouse for $465,000.

R. Earl Sauder, M. Jane Weaver and Mary Jane Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Alvin Z. Zeiset and Alta H. Zeiset for $1.

Daniel S. Kauffman and Barbara Sue Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Janet S. Martin and Lucy S. Martin for $20,000.

Janet S. Martin and Lucy S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Janet S. Martin and Lucy S. Martin for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 321 Freedom Drive to Robyn Talada and Betty M. Smith for $564,500.

Richard A. Pratt and Ethel M. Pratt conveyed 236 Philip Lane to John W. Sienko and Debra L. Sienko for $324,900.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Christine S. Sensenig, Christine S. High and Jeffrey L. Sensenig conveyed property on Galen Hall Road to Justin K. Fetter and Kaitlyn M. Fetter for $295,000.

Robert C. Wertz, Morgan J. Wertz, Brian Michael Ferrell and Dotty A. Ferrell conveyed property on a public road to Curtis R. Enck Jr. and Shirley A. Enck for $585,000.

Joseph Richard Valenti conveyed property on a public road to Elam S. Zook and Barbara K. Zook for $285,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Joseph B. Lapp and Lydia K. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Aaron F. Lapp and Rachel S. Lapp for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Brian R. Anderson and Christine G. Anderson conveyed property on Walnut St. to Christine G. Anderson for $1.

Frank H. Gilbert conveyed property on South Fifth Street to Frank H. Gilbert and Latonya Garcia for $1.

The estate of Joyce M. Englert conveyed 146 Seventh St. to Charles J. Englert for $1.

Gallagher Investment Properties LLC and Donell Brantley conveyed 523 Locust St. to John C. Weaver for $156,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Thomas F. Geyer and Lois A. Geyer conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Risser and Ashley McCully for $660,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Justin Long and Amanda S. Long conveyed 843 Locust St. to Amanda S. Long for $1.

Ronald E. Bingaman and Janet F. Bingaman conveyed 239 S. Fourth St. to FLH Properties LLC for $225,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

The estate of Marlin E. Potteiger conveyed 153 Nicole St. to Michele Cauchon for $1.

Nvr Inc. conveyed 108 Pommel Lane to Todd Michael Peters and Vi Dinh Truc Pham for $391,580.

Darlene Habyk, Darlene L. Habyk and Charles Stoeckle conveyed property on River St. to William Glaus Jr. for $261,250.

Henry E. Tressler conveyed property on North King St. to David B. Stoltzfus for $182,500.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $96,750.

John W. Brown conveyed property on East High St. to Jeffrey D. High and Cami G. High for $260,000.

Steven J. Hohn and Terrisa L. Hohn conveyed property on Ashley Drive to Laci Dawn Pietsch for $250,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Brad Werley and Stephanie Werley conveyed property on Oak Drive to Stephanie Werley for $1.

Jared D. Wotring conveyed 118 E. Harrisburg Ave. to Sibu Masengo and Angelique Nduwimana for $240,000.

Glenpoint LLC conveyed property on a public road to Tyler H. Guthrie and Renee Guthrie for $709,359.

PA Deals LLC and Zachary Wiest conveyed 2 Crimson Lane to Michael R. Young and Holly M. Young for $591,500.

Mahlon L. Ressel and Joan M. Ressel conveyed 102 Sawmill Run Road to John Arthur Huff and Gertrude Ruth Huff for $240,000.

Richard L. Odonnell conveyed Unit 53 to Vincent J. Muinnucci and Kathleen M. Minnucci for $273,000.

Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Keith J. Endy and Sammi Jo Endy for $620,606.

DRUMORE TWP.

The estate of Rose A. Hanks conveyed property on a public road to Steven E. Long and Donna S. Long for $3,786,692.

The estate of Rose A. Hanks conveyed property on a public road to Steven E. Long and Donna S. Long for $2,167,692.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

James W. Nichol and Linda H. Nichol conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Carmela Pryluck for $665,000.

EARL TWP.

Aaron Ezra Eby and Gary H. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Ezra Eby and Gary H. Eby for $1.

Steven J. Stoltzfus and Sarah L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ephraim S. Stoltzfus and Verna Stoltzfus for $660,000.

Mai Houa Vue and Blia Vue conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Oram and Shi Qiu for $160,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Jeffrey Lee Good, Jeffrey Good and Amy Grace Good conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Lee Good for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Brian R. Anderson and Christine Garrett Anderson conveyed property on South State Street to Christine Garrett Anderson for $1.

Chester A. Smucker conveyed property on South Conestoga View to Stoltzfus Properties LLC for $180,000.

Christine C. Shubert, Viktoriya V. Korzhenkov and Irina Korzhenkov conveyed property on Millway Road to Stephen J. Opiela IV and Brianna C. Opiela for $352,000.

Denmar Properties LP and Dennis Martin conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Jennifer L. Stahr conveyed property on a public road to Tyler A. Good and Alyssa N. Good for $339,900.

Landis W. Weaver conveyed property on East Main Street to Sherwin M. Weaver and Sheila J. Weaver for $576,000.

EDEN TWP.

Carmela Pryluck conveyed property on Groff Road to Samuel F. King and Arie Lynn King for $530,000.

Elmer B. Fisher and Mary Ann Fisher conveyed 332 White Oak Road to Eli B. Stoltzfus for $620,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

The estate of John B. Witmyer conveyed property on a public road to Daniel G. Witmyer for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Ross E. Buckwalter conveyed 229 North Poplar St. to Randal L. Bixler and Ryan Hughes Bixler for $252,000.

John E. Snowden and Sandra L. Snowden conveyed property on East College Avenue to Yorty Holdings LLC for $385,000.

Leann Hyatt, Leann Longenecker and Derek Longenecker conveyed property on Mount Gretna Road to Caitlyn Smith and Michael Car for $243,000.

Heather Sugden and Brett Sugden conveyed property on a public road to William D. Trabold and Jacqueline G. Metcalf for $250,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Nelson R. Glatfelter and Gail B. Glatfelter conveyed property on a public road to David L. Dieffenbach and Ann Marie Dieffenbach for $415,000.

The estate of Florence R. Lapp conveyed 75 E. Pine St. to JBC Capital LLC for $155,600.

Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 106 Washington Ave. to Marshall Evan Sensenig and Crystale L. Sensenig for $235,000.

Filip Marin and Violeta Marin conveyed 233 Duke St. to David Keith King and Lauren Elizabeth King for $185,000.

Daniel J. Potts and Amy R. Potts conveyed property on a public road to Martin Weaver Holdings LLC and Weaver Martin Holdings LLC for $355,000.

Daniel J. Potts and Amy R. Potts conveyed 1518 W. Main St. to Joseph G. Kane for $225,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Robert A. Hayhurst, Diane L. Frazer and Robert A. Hayhurst & Diane L. Frazer Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Robert A. Hayhurst and Diane L. Frazer for $0.

Elvin Hoover and Ella Mae Hoover conveyed 91 Hahnstown Road to Josiah L. Nolt for $385,000.

FULTON TWP.

Robert Gwynn Spicer conveyed property on Westbrook Road to Virgilio Isac Chavez Jr. and Sarah Elizabeth Osborne for $303,192.

Michael Malin conveyed property on Grubb Corner Road to Shawn R. Frederick and Megan Frederick for $314,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Babubhai R. Patel conveyed property on a public road to Jadgdish R. Patel for $1.

D. Michael Mutchler conveyed property on a public road to Dutchland Realty Holding Corp for $44,659.

D. Michael Mutchler conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Dutchland Realty Holding Corp for $1,955,340.

Matthew P. Balasavage and Anna R. Balasavage conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Gott and Lea G. Gott for $465,500.

AT&T Corp., AT&T Communications of PA LLC and AT&T Communications of Pa Inc. conveyed property on Good Drive to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Tom L. Kirk and Jessica Kirk for $629,480.

David L. Jackson and Lee W. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to CBH Group III LLC for $1.

Stephen A. Skiles and Suzanne E. Skiles conveyed property on South Homestead Drive to Joseph R. Garrison Jr. and Erica L. Garrison for $485,000.

Brent A. Brackbill and Rebecca R. Brackbill conveyed property on a public road to Gary G. Daddario III and Kristin E. Daddario for $252,500.

Phyllis J. Hemperly and Phyllis J. Hemperly Revocable Trust conveyed 1923 Wheatland Avenue to Nigum Neupaney and Ani Neupaney for $317,000.

Dawn M. Stratchko conveyed property on Mcfarland Drive to Katherine E. Sharpe for $301,500.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 133 Honor Drive to Mary Louise Ebaugh for $556,991.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Carole J. Droege and Thomas G. Droege conveyed property on a public road to Carole J. Droege for $1.

Mary Clinton conveyed 3485 Dawn View Drive to Mary Lou Clinton and M. Clinton Living Trust for $0.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Walter L. Siderio Jr, Walter L. Siderio and Gail E. Siderio conveyed property on a public road to Kuang-I Kurt Chang and Mary P. Chang for $13,500.

The estate of Ern S. Zagars conveyed property on Elmwood Road to Keith Miller for $220,000.

Joye M. Mahler conveyed property on Porter Way to Tyler Harris and Alyssa C. Harris for $590,000.

B&T Lancaster Owner LLC conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to Agree Shelf PA LLC for $2,600,000.

Amos K. King and Lizzie F. King conveyed 2479 Old Philadelphia Pike to Locust Lane Properties LLC for $1,395,000.

Philip L. Burkhart, Jessica L. Neely and Jessica L. Burkhart conveyed 10 Ohio Ave. to H&M Properties LLC for $250,000.

Joseph P. Wachter and Christine S. Wachter conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Benjamin J. Wachter and Ashley E. Wachter for $430,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Lois Anne Risser and the estate of Lois A. Risser conveyed 564 Lampeter Road to Nacho Properties LLC for $310,000.

Patricia A. Kelley conveyed 322 Dahlia Road to Darren Austin Keen for $244,900.

The estate of Claudette M. Kreider conveyed property on Violet Avenue to Gretchen T. Raad for $175,000.

Gregory R. Lovell, Michele M. Jordan and Michele Marie Lovell conveyed 325 Woodcrest Drive to Peter J. Ragaller and Carol A. Ragaller for $462,000.

Austin R. Buckingham conveyed property on a public road to Christian D. Garver and Lillian G. Hoke for $302,000.

Bohdan Pawlowski and Judy A. Pawlowski conveyed property on a public road to Mohammed Z. Abdulrahman, Kifah M. Abdulhafeeth and Zeyad Owaid for $328,000.

Catherine A. Popovitch and Angela R. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Debora Hernandez Mendez and Freddie Nelson Mendez for $330,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Kowain Nik Christian conveyed 12 Locust St. to Nathan Lee Miller for $100,000.

Horton & Hook Holdings LLC and Paul W. Kettering conveyed 624 Manor St. to Raul Bermudez Yepez Jr. for $1.

Carmen L. Garcia and Carmen L Garcia Goitia conveyed property on East Frederick Street to Brandon C. Rodriguez and Ashley M. Rodriguez for $195,000.

Christopher A. Martin conveyed 123 S. Arch St. to Amos L. Stoltzfus for $220,000.

Samuel W. Peirce and Nancy Federspiel conveyed 321 W. Walnut St. to Benjamin Rogers for $232,000.

Austin T. Rupp conveyed 515 Fourth St. to Adam M. Kratzert and Julia R. Kurtz for $158,000.

Paul Costello conveyed property on Lee Avenue to 2Daygut Demolition LLC for $1.

Edward P. Hall conveyed property on a public road to Brenda Hill Rodgers and David A. Rodgers for $270,000.

Damian D. Painter and Pauline B. Francois conveyed 213 Fairview Ave. to Pauline B. Francois for $1.

Mario N. Ramos conveyed 246 S. Ann St. to Shekinah Investments LLC for $148,000.

D. Keith Dunsen and Tina L. Dunsen conveyed property on South Pearl Street to Sukhrish Properties LLC for $79,800.

Gladys Torres conveyed 515 S. Prince St. to Teodoro Lopez for $1.

Jose A. Diaz-Vega and Hilda Diaz-Vega conveyed 633 High St. to Anthony Michael Hanton and Grisel Hanton for $195,900.

Kristen Marie Harker conveyed 436 N. Pine St. to Audrey M. Sonntag for $275,000.

Kayla M. Dillinger conveyed 859 Marjory Terrace to Ivette Marie Cruz and Joshua Giovanni Franco for $217,250.

City Limits Foundation conveyed 24 E. Farnum St. to Welsh Mountain Developments LLC for $150,000.

Lewis Monclus Brito conveyed 139 N. Reservoir St. to Lillie B. Perkins for $245,000.

B&E Operations LLC and Benuel K. Fisher conveyed 122 N. Broad St. to Ruth B. Stoltzfus for $177,500.

Stephen James Silvestri, Lisa Silvestri and Lisa M. Silvestri conveyed 42 S. Water St. to Joshua Horning and Anna Grace Horning for $219,900.

Amy Michele Bowers conveyed 917 W. Walnut St. to Lise Levin and Bruce M. Bushwick for $370,000.

The estate of Bonnie J. Foltz and the estate of Bonnie Jane Foltz conveyed property on Fremont Street to Deo K. Chuwan and Lachhi M. Chuwan for $190,000.

SACA Development Corp. conveyed 345 Beaver St. to John Torres Morales for $155,000.

Kingdom Concepts LLC and John H. Carpenter Jr. conveyed 834 Columbia Ave. to Pamela Tremarki and Amy Ernst for $422,500.

Alyssa C. Hannigan conveyed 826 N. Duke St. to Brian L. Jones, Patricia Giron and Victoria Elia Giron for $280,000.

O&J Enterprises Inc. conveyed 450 Manor St. to Alberto J Rios Medina for $82,000.

Matthew L. Kabik and Caitlin M. Downs conveyed 539 N. Pine St. to Caitlin M. Downs for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

Elizabeth A. Castillo conveyed 315 S. School Lane to Robin Dorf for $285,000.

Aaron Ostreicher conveyed 1262 Wilson Ave. to Deepash Katuwal, Dil B. Katuwal and Chali M. Gurung for $356,000.

Charles J. Brown and Tina L. Brown conveyed property on Riverside Avenue to Sonja K. Waltman and Ronald S. Waltman for $235,900.

Megan L. Knowles and Mary T. Mcmanaman conveyed 1009 Woods Ave. to Philip G. Benoit and Candace G. Benoit for $275,000.

USA Veterans Affairs conveyed 1698 Wabank Road to Tayflo Enterprises LLC for $130,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

John K. Dienner and Rosalyn F. Dienner conveyed property on Evergreen Street to Amos K. King Jr. for $495,000.

Daniel Z. Esh and Lavina Esh conveyed property on a public road to David B. Esh for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Mervin Jay Stoltzfus conveyed 23 Greenlawn Drive to Lawn Drive LLC for $320,000.

Lydia L. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Jesse K. Riehl and Lena E. Riehl for $402,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Stone Creek Holdings LLC and Shawn Garman conveyed property on East Main Street to Stone Creek Holdings LLC for $1.

The estate of Gloria J. Boyer conveyed property on West Second Street to Tania M. Trimble and Kevin L. Trimble for $1.

Josiah Kuebler, Kerianne Kuebler, Josiah G. Kuebler and Kerianne N. Kuebler conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Cornelius and Renee Cornelius for $300,000.

Jeffery Lutgen conveyed 134 N. Cedar St. to Giginony LLC for $327,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

The estate of James B. Bullitt III conveyed property on a public road to Timothy A. Hanks for $1.

James Martin conveyed property on Ashville Road to Harry Paul Martin and Lisa Nichols Martin for $314,900.

MANHEIM TWP.

Keith M. Brookmyer and Sydney A. Brookmyer conveyed property on Valley Road to Pamela Wheeler for $285,000.

Julia Cristino and Matthew Cristino conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Cristino for $1.

Tyler L. Harris and Alyssa C. Harris conveyed 860 Martha Ave. to Isabella Barr and Alex Barr for $275,000.

Jordan D. Burnette conveyed property on Pebblebrook Drive to Denise M. Mcbride for $300,000.

Daniel A. Neary and Heather L. Neary conveyed 164 Valleybrook Drive to Samuel Swartz and Annette Swartz for $271,500.

Shawn M. Pierson and Grace M. Pierson conveyed property on Lititz Road to Grace M. Pierson for $1.

Kevin Wyble conveyed property on Butter Road to Emily Banks Pellitta for $775,000.

Vanguard National Trust Co., Darrell L. Helms 2012 Irrevocable Family Business Trust and Dumb Dogs Corp. conveyed property on Clayton Road to Matthew J. Hostetter and Bridget Catherine Kelly for $800,000.

Joseluis Ibarra and Jenny C. Ibarra conveyed property on Butter Road to Michael Kelly and Tara R. Smith for $670,000.

Pilgrim Metal Products LLC and William Jones conveyed 2631 Mondamin Farm Road to Kevin Wyble and Kari Lehman for $1,300,000.

Jane A. Keller conveyed 2654 Stagecoach Lane to Jonathan B. Newborg and Alyssa Newborg for $365,500.

MANOR TWP.

The estate of Kenneth H. Greider and The estate of Kenneth Herr Greider conveyed property on a public road to Maureen M. Fisco for $370,000.

The estate of Shirley F. Faul conveyed property on Oak Leaf Lane to Dorothy C. Moser for $240,000.

Betty Louise Rawson, John S. May and Margaurite Anna Rawson Trust conveyed 35 Pittsburg Hill Road to Vance Study and Sandra Study for $75,000.

Clair M. White and Lois W. Smith conveyed 2030 Temple Ave. to Eric Page and Kristina L S. Page for $250,000.

Emily R. Schick conveyed property on Albright Avenue to Richard I. Broadley and Kerry L. Broadley for $244,376.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

David J. Stanley conveyed 94 N. Chestnut St. to Above The Line Homebuyers LLC for $37,500.

The estate of Thomas F. Mcglynn conveyed property on a public road to Lance T. Carter for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

David Reid and Ann Madeline Reid conveyed property on a public road to Backyard Getaway LLC for $440,000.

Michael G. Farbo and Darlene M. Farbo conveyed property on a public road to Farbo Family Trust for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Dilli R. Dhimal and Khina Dhimal conveyed property on Oak Ridge Drive to Tyler A. Boehler and Skylar A. Donnelly for $280,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, Judy A. Killian and Rose M. Spiese conveyed 536 Thorngate Place to Paul A. Witmer Jr. for $257,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Scott Gerber and Barbara Gerber conveyed 26 W. Donegal St. to Nicole Devonshire and Christopher Shane Heffernan for $224,900.

Barry Ressel Jr. conveyed 529 Creekside Lane to Barry Ressel Jr. and Kimberly D. Ressel for $1.

William J. Eisenhart and Yolanda E. Eisenhart conveyed property on Locust Lane to William J. Eisenhart and Yoland E. Eisenhart for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Douglas W. Bachert and Tracey L. Bachert conveyed property on a public road to Skylar C. Holmes and Amber C. Holmes for $195,000.

Nicholas Macklin and Michelle Macklin conveyed property on a public road to Robert Nilsen and Donna J. Nilsen for $460,000.

Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Koy Alan Whitekiller and Morgan E. Lee for $375,000.

21 Shybrook LLC, Drew E. Reinhold and Mitchell A. Reinhold conveyed 21 Shybrook Court to William Boyle and Pamela Boyle for $275,000.

John M. Klossner and Sara L. Klossner conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. for $375,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Michael H. Odonnell, Emily M. Odonnell, Emily Odonnell and Emily Mulhern conveyed property on Fairmount Terrace to Emily Mulhern for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Benco Properties LLC and Benuel F. Smoker conveyed 60 Diller Ave. to Mid Atlantic Real Estate Holdings LLC for $700,000.

H. Mardene Sensenig, Marilyn L. Sensenig and Scott R. Monger conveyed property on a public road to Monger II LLC for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Moses L. Glick, Mamie E. Glick, Charles R. Martin and Gloria A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Levi D. Stoltzfus and Susanna K. Stoltzfus for $72,500.

John S. Stoltzfus and Lydia L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Marvin S. Lantz for $425,000.

Michael Colby and Janette Colby conveyed 129 Creekview Drive to George S. Dern, Lacey C. Colby, Michael J. Moreno and Alyssa N. Moreno for $300,000.

PENN TWP.

Reynold L. Martin conveyed 1610 Mockingbird Lane to Sidney Weaver for $293,000.

Marc N. Rudolph, Kristie L. Lhamon and Kristie L. Rudolph conveyed property on White Oak Road to Christina Maria Wyckoff and Chadwick B. Wyckoff for $234,900.

Billy Joe Pogue conveyed property on a public road to Billy Joe Pogue and Carol Howard-Pogue for $1.

BML Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Robert C. Wertz and Morgan Wertz for $325,000.

R. Douglas Evans and Jonathan D. Evans conveyed property on a public road to Richard Malloy Jr. and Patricia Malloy for $276,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Lancaster Mennonite Schools and Lancaster Mennonite Conference Schools conveyed property on a public road to Catherine Hershey School For Early Learning New Danville LLC for $3,000,000.

Shawn V. Baker and Michelle R. Baker conveyed property on Skyline Drive to Michelle R. Baker for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Josh Rudy conveyed 36 Penny Road to Robert Lee Rehm II and Bethany R. Rehm for $249,900.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed property on a public road to Michael T. Ott and Miriam D. Ott for $369,515.

Mildred V. Herr and Edwin L. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Isaac K. Esh, Elizabeth B. Esh, Joseph Z. Zook, Martha S. Zook, Henry L. Esh and Sarah S. Esh for $930,000.

Isaac K. Esh and Elizabeth B. Esh conveyed property on Stump Road to Henry L. Esh and Sarah S. Esh for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Galen J. Ross Jr. and Dawn Y. Ross conveyed property on a public road to Wendy L. Huyett and Chelsea Bryant for $245,000.

RAPHO TWP.

B. Leon Stauffer and Nancy L. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Scott B. Caley and Janet L. Caley for $387,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Joye Mahler for $464,200.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 270 to John M. Carter Jr, Jeannette Pavel Carter, John M. Carter Jr. Living Trust and Jeannette Pavel Carter Living Trust for $563,954.

Ella M. Mellott conveyed 2172 Weeping Willow Lane to Emily Louise Fox for $285,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Abner Z. Glick and Mary S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Glick for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Pedro Nel Alzate and Pedro Nelalzate conveyed property on Jacobs Road to Joni C. Alzate for $1.

David K. Weiler Jr. and Lovina J. Weiler conveyed property on Mount Zion Road to Martin G. Flegal and Robbin M. Flegal for $360,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Justin L. Lusby and Lauren A. Lusby conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Colon and Jordan Shenk for $314,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Schober Investments Inc. conveyed property on Chickadee Drive to Risser Family LP for $270,000.

Michele Matt, Shelley L. Matt, Michele Lynn Matt and The estate of Anthony D. Matt conveyed property on Hackman Road to Michele Matt for $1.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus and Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Josiah G. Kuebler and Kerianne N. Kuebler for $514,315.

John M. Hollinger and Barbara Hollinger conveyed property on a public road to Lane B. Coyle for $280,000.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to John L. Fullerton and Kirsten G. Fullerton for $539,480.

Rock Lititz Properties LP and Rock Lititz LLC conveyed property on a public road to Rock Lititz Properties LP for $1.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Rodd Dewitt and Marie Dewitt for $496,730.

C. Thomas Risser and Janice Cooper Risser conveyed property on a public road to Steven L. Fisher and Martha B. Fisher for $1,300,000.

Chad Allen Buffington and Amber Diane Rothermel conveyed property on Briar Crest Manor to Chad Allen Buffington for $1.

Warwick Township of conveyed property on Rock Lititz Boulevard to Rock Lititz Properties LP for $180,000.

Craig E. Hasson and Dereck S. Hench conveyed property on a public road to Brittany Lane LLC for $885,000.

Thomas Brady and Dana Brady conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $226,000.

Roberta Meshey and Roberta A. Meshey conveyed 447 Longfellow Drive to Roberta A. Meshey and Tanya L. Meshey for $1.

Martin Family Partners LP, Martin Family Partnership LP, Charlotte M. Martin and Robert J. Martin Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Metzler Home Builders Inc. for $185,000.