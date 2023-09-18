The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Sept. 4-8:

AKRON BOROUGH

Nancy L. Royer conveyed property on North Seventh Street to Nancy L. Royer and Corinne R. Sweigart for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Gary L. Woods and Fran M. Woods conveyed property on a public road to Jason W. Weaver and Linda W. Weaver for $372,000.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Arrowhead Drive to Faith Delallo for $429,900.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Omar K. Glick and Wilma S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Benuel K. Huyard and Miriam K. Huyard for $260,000.

CLAY TWP.

Cynthia L. Chelen and Harry Pehote conveyed property on a public road to Gery J. Robleto and Tony N. Kerchner for $475,000.

Richard A. Miller and Tunisia N. Miller conveyed property on Clay School Road to Leroy Martin for $250,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Alvin S. Auker and Mabel S. Auker conveyed property on East Church Street to Levi S. Horst and Susie Z. Horst for $325,000.

Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Klassen Construction for $89,000.

Eileen Michalka and Lisa Krumenacker conveyed property on Bill Drive to Victoria L. Charron and Noel A. Charron for $224,900.

Andrew S. Keith and Candace L. Keith conveyed property on a public road to Lamar Lee Levering Jr. and Katie Marie Levering for $485,000.

Donald B. Miller and Linda D. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Donald B. Miller, Linda D. Miller and Miller Family Living Trust for $0.

Richard Robert Ueberroth III, Mackenzie Rose Ueberroth and Mackenzie Rose Okeefe conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to William Andrew Weber and Erin Margaret Fagan for $360,900.

Jonathan M. Cook and Karen M. Cook conveyed property on Terrace Avenue to Taylor Delisle and Scott Carl Jr. for $305,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Lois A. Shelton and Lois Ann Aldrich conveyed property on a public road to Tracey A. Thompson for $252,500.

COLERAIN TWP.

Eli B. Stoltzfus Jr. and Annie B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to David K. Beiler for $400,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Duane M. Reese and Christina L. Reese conveyed 202 Poplar St. to Lara Guest for $258,000.

John R. Moody, Melissa Moody and Melissa A. Moody conveyed 746 Locust St. to Kyle Anthony Warfel for $85,000.

Thomas C. Metzger and Elizabeth A. Metzger conveyed 335 Avenue G to Daisy Sanchez for $168,000.

The estate of Anisa Mahadeo conveyed 219 S. Third St. to DS Sherman LLC for $110,000.

Jeffrey J. Seibert conveyed property on a public road to Christina L. Reese for $245,000.

Arlette Warren conveyed property on North Fourth Street to Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. for $175,000.

CONOY TWP.

Equity Trust Co. and Wade Mauck Ira conveyed property on a public road to Christopher R. Fair for $84,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Winston L. Wolgemuth and Amanda S. Wolgemuth conveyed property on Carmany Road to Alan Stoner and Regan Stoner for $330,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Christopher R. Cowart and Charlotte M. Horne conveyed property on a public road to Kyle S. Patrick and Sarah D. Patrick for $615,000.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc, Rohrers Construction and Kevin Bollinger conveyed property on a public road to Ramona Gail Nantz for $480,325.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

The estate of Thomas J. Borrell Jr. and The estate of Thomas Borrell Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth Flahart for $1.

EARL TWP.

Steven Lee Stoltzfus and Lillian Rose Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven Lee Stoltzfus and Lillian Rose Stoltzfus for $1.

Glen Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Raymae LP for $188,700.

Zachary S. Swogger and Erika M. Swogger conveyed property on a public road to Alexander Haus and Madeline Elizabeth Haus for $385,500.

Steven Lee Stoltzfus and Lillian Rose Stoltzfus conveyed property on Peters Road to Steven Lee Stoltzfus and Lillian Rose Stoltzfus for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Brendan N. Flores and Chantasia D. Pack conveyed 2528 Miller Road to Tyler J. Coder and Rachel Coder for $275,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Proverb Realty LLC and Benuel Toby Fisher conveyed 1065 Furnace Hill Pike to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $152,500.

William M. Skilling and Diane T. Skilling conveyed property on Hallmark Drive to Todd Lehman and Kelli Lehman for $425,000.

Kurt A. Shreiner and Karen L. Shreiner conveyed property on Acorn Lane to Paul A. Niemann Jr. and Teresa Ann Niemann for $596,900.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Linda D. Leibfried, The estate of Linda D. Sarver and Daniel A. Stephenson A conveyed 638 Groff Ave. to Hanover Shoe Properties LLC for $125,000.

The estate of Leslie E. Broslus conveyed property on East Washington Street to Lucas F. Hameloth and Hannah E. Hameloth for $216,500.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of Ronald L. Moyer conveyed 105 Gerhart Ave. to Addison J. Hoover for $263,000.

Brandon S. Sauder and Marilyn K. Sauder conveyed 209 Penn Ave. to Nathan A. Petticoffer and Samantha M. Petticoffer for $275,000.

Richard Bender Jr. and Tammy M. Bender conveyed property on Marshall Street to Lucas Kyle Martin for $210,000.

Church of The Brethren of Ephrata PA conveyed property on a public road to Church of The Brethren of Ephrata PA for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Judith A. Bergdoll conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey N. Glackin and Lisa M. Glackin for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Christian Wyatt Paul Hennel for $326,920.

Bruno Lamim Klein and Laura Dias Radesca conveyed property on Walfield Drive to Brett A. Snyder and Alyse C. Snyder for $433,500.

James D. Stauffer, Jalana R. Stauffer and Jalana R. Thomas conveyed property on Donnerville Road to Tammy Lynn McClain for $239,000.

Mary Elizabeth Budnyk and Mary Elizabeth Schweigert conveyed 819 Dorsea Road to Ben Westermann and Peter Westermann for $335,000.

Frank Raymond Bear conveyed property on Wheatland Avenue to Neal E. Sensenig and Jewel D. Sensenig for $280,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Richard Vivola and Peggy Jean Vivola for $483,378.

Charles B. Bender III conveyed property on a public road to Paul Joshua Stangl and Erin Nicole Campbell Stangl for $571,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Jacob S. Friedman, Louella P. Cook and Louella P. Friedman conveyed property on Bridle Wreath Lane to Sean Octavio Cook for $400,000.

Laura Elizabeth Young conveyed property on a public road to Micah N. Munn for $195,000.

Joshua N. Turner and Dominique G. Turner conveyed property on a public road to Brittany M. McKinney for $230,000.

The estate of Daniel L. Lohr conveyed property on Klinesville Road to Loren J. Bishop and Doreen J. Bishop for $300,000.

The estate of Fred J. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Fred J. Smith Jr. for $1.

Derek D. Colton conveyed property on a public road to John Forsyth for $300,000.

The estate of Cheryl Ann Labow and The estate of Cheryl A. Labow conveyed property on a public road to Alan J. Licht and Keith R. Licht for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Richard D. Leidy Jr. and Robin S. Leidy conveyed property on a public road to Robin S. Leidy for $1.

Gene Newswanger, Ann Weaver and Stephen S. Weaver conveyed property on Karen Circle to Gene Newswanger and Joy Newswanger for $1.

Geraldine D. Moore and Matthew J. Moore conveyed property on a public road to Geraldine D. Moore for $1.

Linda C. Hartranft conveyed property on New Holland Pike to Jerry L. Wenger and Denise L. Wenger for $296,000.

Brookfield Development Corp. Inc. and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Brentford Street to Vincent Pagano and Yaury Pagano for $438,669.

Brookfield Development Corp. and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Brentford Street to Holguine Louis and Lindor Florian for $399,360.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Dennis Peters Sr. and Patricia Peters conveyed property on a public road to James J. Giandalia and Dawn M. Giandalia for $355,000.

D. Guy Carrigan Jr, D. Guy Carrigan and Sandra Lee Carrigan conveyed 7 Casey Drive to Michael Acker and Natalie Acker for $285,000.

Jill Mummert and Jill Garber conveyed property on Village Square to Brian Conrad and Molly Conrad for $450,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Edwin F. Nunez conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Edwin F. Nunez and Roberto Carlos Armenta-Calzada for $1.

Jeanne M. Cope and Richard J. Evans conveyed 328 Lancaster Ave. to Marguerite K. Rohrbach for $160,000.

Heather Rineer conveyed property on North Pine Street to Diane Bradford and Charles Bradford Jr. for $300,000.

Grant P. Farrell conveyed 946 Virginia Ave. to GPF LLC for $1.

Andrew N. Dodge conveyed property on New Holland Avenue to Henry N. Kline for $105,000.

Jessica Walker conveyed property on North Shippen Street to Eric W. Lindeen and Joy M. Lindeen for $325,000.

The estate of Nancy Lee Kauffman and The estate of Nancy L. Kauffman conveyed property on East Fulton Street to Susan M. Baker and Jamie Lynn Minnick for $1.

Barbara Ann Baer conveyed 547 N. Pine St. to William Wallace Driscoll and Lindsey Sloat for $330,000.

Emlen & Co LLC and Adnan Pasic conveyed property on a public road to Le Thuy Thi Nguyen and Chang Duong for $870,000.

Pitch Homes LLC and Paul B. Esh conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Tommy Wayne Henley III for $229,000.

Jordan Hostetter conveyed 19 Caroline St. to Elaine M. Jones for $235,000.

Carlos A. Montalvo and Rosanna Lorenzo Demontalvo conveyed 517 Dauphin Street to Yoangel Plata for $31,453.

Derrick L. Nolt and Maribel M. Nolt conveyed 562 W. Orange St. to Kawanna L. Hinton for $360,000.

Rolland R. King III conveyed property on East Marion Street to Morgan Garman for $180,000.

Kendall J. Garber conveyed property on a public road to Lori Fitzgerald for $155,000.

Robert Gonzalez and Suzanne D. Gonzalez conveyed 140 E. Lemon St. to Tyler Frederick Haak and Sarah A. Thomas for $745,000.

Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church of The City of Lancaster and Demetrius Brown conveyed property on a public road to Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church and Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church of The City of Lancaster for $1.

Qian Kai Li conveyed 204 Conestoga St. to Abigail Rackliffe and Elias Rackliffe for $210,000.

Sean Frankenfield conveyed 205 E. Ross St. to Raymond J. Pritz and Jessica G. Pritz for $260,000.

The estate of Samuel Clyde Rannels II, The estate of Samuel C. Rannels II and The estate of Sam C. Rannels II conveyed 437 Lancaster Ave. to Janell Nolt for $1.

John R. Doubman and Tara G. Doubman conveyed 17 N. Shippen St. to Christopher Cook and J. Kulani Cook for $825,000.

Jeffrey A. Umberger and Toni M. Umberger conveyed property on a public road to Matthew R. Buckwalter for $177,000.

Zachary R. Risser conveyed property on East Frederick Street to David Kammerer and Stefanie Kammerer for $190,000.

Aswin Group LLC and Thiruvalam P. Indira conveyed property on North Plum Street to Austin Weaver Nolt and Ashlea Nicole Nolt for $525,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Hong Van Vo and Myvan T. Ma conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Vilma Lopez and Elias Lopez for $320,000.

Bobby D. Brown and Debra D. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Kore Home Solutions LLC for $146,000.

The estate of David H. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Avazzhon Nabiyev for $336,000.

William L. Cauler and Cora B. Cauler conveyed property on Water Leaf Road to Cora B. Cauler for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Kenneth Ryan Groff and Melissa S. Groff conveyed 12 Middle Lane to Mary B. Zook for $190,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Storage On The Fly LLC and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $760,612.

Fernando Gerstner and Cecilia Schmidt conveyed property on Spurrier Drive to Kenneth Willford and Lynn Willford for $685,327.

Grant P. Farrell conveyed 828 State St. to GPF LLC for $1.

Susan P. Scott and Jeffry Z. Scott conveyed property on a public road to Hikmat S. Sadek for $350,000.

Karen Watkins conveyed property on Hollywood Drive to Thomas Beckman and Mari Beckman for $385,000.

Alan Hulsizer and Kathleen Flichman conveyed property on Corry Avenue to Kathleen Flichman for $1.

We Buy Pa Inc. conveyed 147 E. Liberty St. to Glacier Estate LLC for $117,500.

Gerard F. Clunan and Rhea R. Clunan conveyed property on a public road to Jahneisha L. Johnson for $245,000.

6. Terrace Propco LLC conveyed property on a public road to Principle Partners Neffsville LLC for $8,832,000.

Jordan T. Shultz conveyed property on New Holland Pike to Nathaniel Petty and Darla Petty for $350,000.

Jason B. Hoenich, Benita Hoenich and Hoenich Family Trust conveyed property on Laurel Lane to Benjamin Hampton and Kimber Hampton for $680,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Ryan E. Neff and Cara L. Neff conveyed property on Logan Circle to Brandon Ober and Lindsey Ober for $513,000.

Neil P. Hardy conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Peterson and Karla Rigoroso Peterson for $255,555.

Gary G. Campbell and Debra B. Campbell conveyed property on a public road to Debra B. Campbell for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Keith J. Lueke, Molly P. Lueke and Molly Lueke conveyed property on Bayberry Drive to Shanna M. Muscavage for $310,000.

Patricia M. Bear conveyed 3844 Columbia Ave. to Patricia M. Bear, Christine N. Weaver, Christopher R. Weaver, Deborah H. Bear and Alexander L. Leipziger for $1.

Joseph J. Storz Sr. and Donna M. Storz conveyed property on Heritage Avenue to Joseph J. Storz Jr. for $225,100.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

David McKeeby, Elizabeth Nicholson and Raymond B. McKeeby conveyed property on North Waterford Avenue to Ian Clayton, Caitlyn Clayton and Rita Clayton for $335,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Lancaster County Sportsmens Association conveyed property on Tucquan Glen Road to Vernon J. Wissler and Wendy L. Wissler for $1.

Vernon J. Wissler and Wendy L. Wissler conveyed property on Tucquan Glen Road to Lancaster County Sportsmens Association for $1.

Robert Howry conveyed property on a public road to Robert Howry and Amanda Howry for $1.

Allen A. Ault Jr, Ann-Renee Ault, Lindsey Kellenberger and Austin M. Kellenberger conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Malark for $375,000.

Evelyn M. Buescher conveyed property on Pinnacle Road to CMH Homes Inc. for $110,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Kevin S. Tufarolo and Christina Tufarolo conveyed property on a public road to Philip B. Imhoff and Ashley E. Imhoff for $455,000.

Karen S. Rush, Donald R. Schwartz and Arlene S. Smithgall conveyed 55 Marietta St. to Jonathan Dracoules for $132,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Kris Bartels and Michelle L. Bartels conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey A. Umberger and Toni M. Umberger for $355,000.

Matthew C. Gilbert and Jill E. Gilbert conveyed property on a public road to Shiqun Wang for $445,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Michael A. Horvat conveyed property on a public road to Adam Druck and Trevor Stuck for $250,000.

The estate of Cheryl Ann Labow and The estate of Cheryl A. Labow conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Alan J. Licht and Connor Bortner for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Kristin M. Downs and Ryan C. Downs conveyed property on a public road to Kobi J. Martin and Kirsten J. Weiler for $253,000.

Judy A. Schweitzer conveyed property on Fulton Street to Devin B. Cooley and Caroline E. Cooley for $223,000.

Kenneth H. Good and Gloria Elena Good conveyed property on Willow Ridge to Gloria Elena Good for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Cynthia J. Lynch and Dennis Lynch conveyed property on a public road to Patrick Picciocchi and Michelle Picciocchi for $545,000.

Alan R. Keim conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to Alan R. Keim and Sherrie C. Gerz-Keim for $1.

David S. King conveyed property on a public road to Jason L. King for $235,000.

PENN TWP.

Brandon D. Ober and Lindsey Ober conveyed property on Hamilton Court to Enrique Lopez for $430,000.

Debbie Sue Palmer conveyed property on Auction Road to 88 Auction Road LLC for $280,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

John A. Chaya conveyed property on a public road to John A. Chaya and Marilyn J. Chaya for $1.

Jane Marie Grossman and John S. Grossman conveyed property on a public road to Harry H. Byers and David H. Byers for $1.

Pamela C. Dombach conveyed property on a public road to Together We Stand LLC for $360,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $165,000.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed property on a public road to Edmond J. Metz III and Michelle Visco for $403,695.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Stinson Enterprise LP, 5. AS LLC, Andrew W. Stinson and Audrey K. Stinson conveyed property on a public road to Solid Rock Youth Ministries for $675,100.

The estate of Alfred Drayovitch Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Justin Tyler Degnan and Rebecca Ann Degnan for $247,500.

RAPHO TWP.

Lance C. Noll and McCally H. Noll conveyed property on a public road to Lance C. Noll and McCally H. Noll for $1.

Linda S. Irvin conveyed property on a public road to Linda S. Irvin and Linda S. Irvin Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Steven L. Fisher and Martha B. Fisher conveyed property on Meadow Road to Austin P. Moran and Addie Moran for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Shane H. Symonds and Lauren N. Symonds for $533,922.

Ruth S. Weidman and Ruth Weidman conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Chad Groff for $344,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Daniel A. Esh and Naomi B. Esh conveyed property on Beaver Dam Road to Abner K. Blank and Ruth F. Blank for $690,000.

Elmer Lee Lapp Jr. and Mary Ann Lapp conveyed property on Meetinghouse Road to Elmer Lee Lapp and Ada Ruth Lapp for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Scott D. Stoltzfus and Angela S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jason W. Stoltzfus and Kelly M. Stoltzfus for $970,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Rock Lititz Properties LP and Rock Lititz LLC conveyed property on a public road to Dynasty HQ LLC for $1.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Christopher J. Christensen Jr. and Laura Christensen for $599,920.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Kyle P. Bourque and Christine E. Hofmann-Bourque for $688,795.

Jeffrey D. Bunting and Maryanne A. Bunting conveyed property on New Haven Drive to Jeffrey D. Bunting for $41,126.

Richard A. Vivola and Peggy Jean Vivola conveyed property on Lehigh Court to Jean Louise Vivola and Michael Scott Gernert for $400,000.

The estate of Emanuel L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Karen Court to Trey S. Eberly and Olivia R. York for $350,000.

C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Eduardo Puente Repilado for $387,300.