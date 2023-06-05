Several property transactions in the most recent round of deed recordings in Lancaster County were over $3 million.

A pair of transactions in East Hempfield Township both involved the estate of Joyce G. Allen and Nismatoy, an East Petersburg limited liability company, and were recorded for $5.65 million and $3.25 million respectively.

Another $5.25 million property sale was recorded in Rapho Township.

Additionally, a $1.1 million transaction was recorded in Clay Township, a $1.2 million in Earl Township, another $1.2 million Leacock Township and another $1.1 million sale in Manheim Township.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for May 22-26:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Pamela M. Milazzo conveyed property on a public road to Richard Chlango for $280,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Chrisstopher John Hunara and Autumn Dawn Hunara for $158,200.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jay Lawrence King and Joyce King for $145,300.

The estate of Phillip R. Dobb conveyed property on a public road to Scot Trent Ash and Ann Mead Ash for $219,900.

E. Clair Bowman and Ruth W. Bowman conveyed property on a public road to Linford H. Reiff and Barbara Ann Reiff for $257,000.

Joan Monico conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Lee Mundy and Samantha Eve Drover for $580,000.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Anderson Jimenez and Melanie T. Jimenez for $158,500.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Raymond J. Bannon conveyed property on a public road to Glen Anthony Martin and Joyce M. Martin for $335,000.

Kristin R. Weeks, Richard S. Weeks and R. Scott Weeks conveyed property on a public road to Clayton Emmett Kelley and Lindsey Anne Kelley for $540,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Carter R. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Ethan Reyle and Amanda Houck for $270,000.

CLAY TWP.

Ryan Wentzel conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Wentzel and Melissa Wentzel for $0.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Veniamin Patrushev and Svetlana Patrusheva for $150,000.

Jacob R. King and Annie S. King conveyed 101 Spook Lane to Michael S. Miller and Rachel E. Miller for $1,100,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Vegahomebuyers LLC conveyed property on a public road to Cilo Investors LLC for $1.

Judith A. Shupp conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Shirk for $337,000.

Randolph A. Hassler and Lynne Dee Hassler conveyed property on James Drive to Ernest A. Szabo and Amie O. Szabo for $396,000.

The estate of Toni M. Millisock and The estate of Toni Marie Millisock conveyed property on a public road to Vegahomebuyers LLC for $105,000.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Matthew T. Deluca and Alison M. Deluca for $512,016.

Mark S. Hackney and Rebecca L. Hackney conveyed property on Sandstone Drive to Joselyn D. Strohm and Eric A. Strohm for $480,000.

Barbara L. Sweigart conveyed property on Beechwood Drive to Derick L. Weaver and Hannah L. Weaver for $285,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Isaac S. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Kenton R. Zimmerman for $310,000.

Carl Ned Foltz conveyed property on a public road to Bobbie Jean LLC for $230,000.

Janice L. Shupp and Lucinda S. Graybill conveyed property on Sandra Circle to Philip B. Weaver for $250,000.

Dale Latshaw, Kimberly Latshaw, Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut conveyed 106 W. Main St. to Kristine N. Wentzel, Brandon L. Ferrell and Kiersten H. Shunk for $392,300.

Ray E. Clugston conveyed property on a public road to Galen Laray Wise for $330,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Valley View Capital LLC conveyed 308 Union St. to Donald L. Hanes for $85,000.

Ruth Ann Freed and Eldercare Solutions Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Matthew McCormac and Brittany McCormac for $126,500.

The estate of Kevin E. Boris conveyed 510 Manor St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $88,500.

The estate of John P. Dicostanzo Sr. conveyed 1205 Walnut St. to Allison M. Yarrow for $255,000.

Columbia Mennonite Mission, Trustees of The Columbia Mennonite Mission, Nelson R. Habecker, Devon E. Groff and Clifford L. Charles conveyed property on a public road to Concilio Iglesias Evangelicas Shalom for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Steven D. Minder conveyed property on Stehman Road to Steven D. Minder for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Brim for $525,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Kay C. Dysard conveyed property on a public road to Jay T. Schwanger and Kathy J. Schwanger for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

Linda Sue Smith conveyed property on a public road to Gary Hollow and Lisa Hollow for $302,500.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Emanuel J. King conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel J. King and Katie S. King for $1.

Emanuel J. King conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel J. King and Katie S. King for $1.

EARL TWP.

Daniel P. Lapp and Annie M. Lapp conveyed property on Peters Road to Rsrrde Properties LLC for $1,211,250.

Dajos Properties LLC, Daniel P. Lapp and Annie M. Lapp conveyed property on Peters Road to Daniel P. Lapp and Annie M. Lapp for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Eli L. Newswanger and Lena R. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Mark R. Martin and Martha N. Martin for $75,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Mary H. Shirk conveyed 201 Covered Bridge Road to Noah Z. Shirk and Lucy N. Shirk for $1.

Noah Z. Shirk and Lucy N. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Mary H. Shirk for $1.

Daniel W. Andrews and Carla L. Andrews conveyed property on Garland Lane to Joshua Lucas Packer and Jessica Packer for $425,000.

The estate of Shirley Price conveyed property on a public road to Lisa M. Mellinger and Michael A. Mellinger for $131,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Thomas Costello, Joseph W. Costello and Eleanor M. Costello Irrevocable Trust conveyed 2532 Speckled Drive to Neri Ayllon-Vergara and Rachael Miller for $517,500.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Marissa L. Boyle and Jeffrey Boyle conveyed property on Hedgewyck Lane to Carol E. Shook and Joseph W. Shook for $450,000.

Alexandra L. Deible and John C. Deible conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Lyn Hein for $401,000.

Kostika Zguri and Origena Zguri conveyed property on North Locust Street to James A. Godfrey for $284,900.

Jay W. Lehman and Joy C. Lehman conveyed property on Watercress Lane to Shannon B. Brenner and William J. Brenner for $290,000.

Joseph Dempsey conveyed property on a public road to Justin Miller and Shannon Barto for $217,000.

Carol E. Metzler conveyed property on West Bainbridge Street to 32 Union Street LLC for $75,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Phyllis A. Paules conveyed property on a public road to Phyllis A. Paules, Stephen A. Ulkowski and Elizabeth W. Ulkowski for $1.

Everence Foundation Unique Assets LLC and Everence Foundation Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Lydell Rutt for $281,000.

Jeffrey H. Pretz and Jill H. Pretz conveyed property on a public road to Marlin R. Weaver and Darla J. Weaver for $428,000.

Stephen D. Walton conveyed 161 Irene Ave. to Stephen D. Walton and Brenda P. Walton for $1.

Laura Ptak and Eric Ptak conveyed property on a public road to Dennis James Baxter and Jennifer L. Klein for $225,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Wendell S. Messick and Clayton P. Myer & Esther D. Myer Trust Agreement conveyed 1632 Apple St. to Leonard R. Sauder and Rhoda C. Sauder for $417,000.

Joseph R. Rogers and Shelly M. Rogers conveyed property on a public road to Joseph R. Rogers for $1.

Fianna B. Auker conveyed property on a public road to Noah M. Stauffer and Esther M. Stauffer for $455,000.

Scott C. Hanover and Margaret M. Hanover conveyed property on a public road to Margaret Hanover, Scott Hanover & Margaret Hanover Revocable Living Trust and Scott Hanover for $1.

Eugene W. Brossman and Joanne A. Brossman conveyed property on Maple Farm Road to Bird City Golf LLC for $355,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Deborah S. Straup-Hardeski for $739,454.

Harriet R. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Matthew M. Andriani for $325,000.

Ronda L. Shiffrin conveyed property on a public road to Shirl L. Loeffler and Jeffrey L. Christner for $475,000.

Marsha Kline and Marsha Kline-Cooper conveyed property on a public road to KX2 LLC for $180,000.

The estate of Joyce G. Allen conveyed property on a public road to Nismatoy LLC for $5,650,000.

Allen Partnership, Cotswold Management Co. LLC and The estate of Joyce G. Allen conveyed property on a public road to Nismatoy LLC for $3,250,000.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Barry D. Hogan conveyed property on Wild Lilac Drive to Haydn Manor Community Association for $1.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Dasonj Nixon for $339,895.

Thomas C. Koppmann and Lara E. Koppmann conveyed property on Chdwyck Lane to Matthew F. Dusablon and Kristin M. Dusablon for $710,000.

Carlos M Perez Escudero and Bianca N. Vinas Joy conveyed property on Eagle Nest Court to Dixie J. Eastman for $280,000.

Jeffry D. Wendler II and Sara A. Wendler conveyed property on a public road to Jessica D. West and Justin West for $450,000.

Sonshine III LP conveyed property on a public road to Charles Bender III and Anjanette Bender for $155,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Joyce J. Murry conveyed property on Franklin Road to Philip R. Slaymaker and Brenda D. Slaymaker for $560,000.

Glanzair Properties LLC and Austin Glanzer conveyed property on a public road to A. Point Enterprises LLC for $209,900.

Gregory E. Reichardt and Joan L. Reichardt conveyed property on a public road to Heather M. Cherasaro and Michael D. Cherasaro for $420,000.

Abner G. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Abner G. Miller and Emma S. Miller for $1.

The estate of Warren J. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Corey Kerstetter and Nicole Woodruff for $284,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Kiem Hoang Nguyen conveyed property on a public road to Toi Hung Nguyen for $1.

Elikana G. Njeri conveyed property on a public road to Carter Briton Paules and Olivia Judith Iswalt for $265,000.

Douglas L. Keener conveyed property on a public road to Duane Keener for $170,000.

Maryann Kennedy conveyed property on a public road to Dorel Vafvari and Maryann Kennedy for $1.

Eli T. Baker conveyed property on a public road to John B. Petersheim for $217,500.

Christ A. Beiler and Annie F. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Christian A. Stoltzfus, Katie S. Miller Stoltzfus, Alvin M. Stoltzfus, Amos S. Stoltzfoos and Malinda K. Stoltzfoos for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Loretta A. Binkley conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth E. Binkley for $1.

Deborah J. Donohue conveyed property on Fannie Avenue to Dama Home Improvements LLC for $300,000.

Elaine S. Slusser and Elaine S. Sweeley conveyed property on a public road to Charles T. Smith and Louise E. Ayd for $378,000.

Charles W. Miller conveyed property on a public road to 1628 Magnolia LLC for $195,000.

Joseph P. Miele II conveyed property on a public road to Laura Johnston Angiorlis and Thomas M. Angiorlis for $535,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Martina Montanez conveyed property on Locust Street to Jessica Rose Sensenig for $190,000.

Tarah E. Lopez, Isreal A. Lopez and Israel A. Lopez conveyed property on a public road to Paige E. Durborow for $207,000.

Thomas R. Pfister, Janice K. Pfister and Thomas R. & Janice K. Pfister Family Trust conveyed 823 Manor St. to Glanzair Properties LLC for $86,000.

Susan L. Yoder and Zachary Hayden Alton Walker conveyed 32 S. Lime St. to Carrie Ann Walker for $1.

Jennifer A. Ciccoli conveyed 560 Hamilton St. to Jennifer A. Ciccoli and Joseph W. Martens for $1.

Finest Home Buyers LLC and Ilya Kosilov conveyed property on South Ann Street to Madonna M. Pagan for $210,000.

Gerald M. Rineer and Rose M. Rineer conveyed 1275 Fremont St. to Jill Elizabeth Rineer for $1.

Engjellushe Sofillas conveyed property on Landis Drive to RSB Real Estate LLC for $275,000.

Red Canna LLC conveyed 811 E. Orange St. to Abby L. Gabner for $330,000.

Lloyd E. Scalyer and Judith E. Scalyer conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Joshua P. Mackeen and Emily Noelle Mackeen for $150,000.

John B. Goldman and Jocelyn A. Hillman conveyed property on a public road to Frances Marie Johnson for $250,000.

Brendan M. Leahy conveyed 134 S. Pearl St. to Austin Kalasky for $210,000.

Madonna M. Pagan conveyed 358 E. Liberty St. to Cassidy L. Hess for $226,000.

George J. Sexton and John N. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Alberto J Rios Medina for $79,000.

Gayle Stepnowsky and Edward P. Birsner conveyed 334 E. Clay St. to Gayle A. Stepnowsky, Gayle A. Stepnowsky Living Trust, Edward P. Birsner and Edward P. Birsner Living Trust for $1.

Alanna M. Clark conveyed property on West New Street to Cameron A. Mondock for $275,000.

Ashlee J. Rineer and Lauren G. Rineer conveyed 345 E. New St. to Elizabeth Case and Alexander Case for $348,500.

Cathleen C. Forney conveyed 353 College Ave. to Ryan D. Brunsink and Ashley M. Brunsink for $440,000.

Robert Lagrassa conveyed 565 W. Lemon St. to Taj A. Hammond for $415,000.

Abby L. Sweigart and Abby L. Stoltzfus conveyed 12 W. Liberty St. to Steven James Marone for $290,000.

The estate of Darlene M. Gaul conveyed 821 Ocean Ave. to David Gaul Sr. for $1.

The estate of Marc Anthony Hall and The estate of Marc A. Hall conveyed 536 N. Plum St. to Latricia W. Hall for $1.

Jessica Rodriguez conveyed 27 Seymour St. to Principle Income Fund LLC for $148,500.

LANCASTER TWP.

Ricardo Montalvo conveyed property on a public road to Stephen G. Sims and Renee A. Petros for $325,000.

Brittni R. Klingler conveyed property on Mill Pond Drive to Samantha N. Vonstaden for $247,500.

Felipe Martinez Santiago and Nereyda Martinez conveyed 5 Grafton Circle to Felipe Martinez Santiago and Nereyda Martinez for $1.

Cory E. Getz and Krystal A. Getz conveyed property on Yardley Green to Cory E. Getz for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Stephen R. Zimmerman and Crystal L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Old Leacock Road to Leon James Fisher for $635,000.

Carolyn Feeley conveyed property on Pleasant Road to Ben A. Doody Sr. and Janis J. Doody for $460,000.

Leon M. Zook and Sarah B. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Esh and Martha E. Esh for $1,210,000.

Patricia A. Eyerly conveyed property on Sweet Birch Lane to Donna Brigando and Michael Brigando for $380,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

The estate of Clair E. Stauffer Jr. and The estate of Clair E. Stauffer conveyed property on Farmland Road to Flintville LLC for $85,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Michael J. Dellacroce and Rachael M. Dellacroce conveyed 334 N. Broad St. to Hossein Douglas M Samii and Stacey L. Samii for $345,000.

Faith J. Meier conveyed 103 Oxford Drive to Jordan Elisha Hain and Esther F. Hain for $337,000.

Melvin H. Hess and Laura H. Hess conveyed 213 S. Broad St. to Udo Sommerhoff and Janice L. Sommerhoff for $485,000.

WPE Partners LLC and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Simon and Maris Kurcina for $526,886.

MANHEIM TWP.

The estate of Joan E. Groff conveyed property on a public road to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $10.

Christian A. Pasto and Erin Georgia Pasto conveyed 1809 Lititz Pike to Scott Elliott Barndt and Megan Elizabeth Holton for $419,900.

The estate of Barbara S. Marks conveyed 1711 Bill View Drive to John F. Marks for $1.

Tracy Sensenig and Tracy Lynn Macgregor conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Sarah Glanville and James Glanville for $580,000.

Lee A. Crawford and Diane C. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Paula Striker, Brian Clark and Stephanie Clark for $217,000.

The estate of Joanne F. Frank, The estate of Joanne Frank and The estate of F. Joanne Frank conveyed 351 Maxson Road to Charles T. Stokes Jr. for $250,000.

Jamie F. Rowley and Martha B. Rowley conveyed 1928 Lititz Pike to Hannah E. Rowley for $1.

Michael V. Palasz and Keri A. Palasz conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Woolford and Robin L. Woolford for $1,100,000.

Susan Stoesz Bauman and Susan Stoesz conveyed 946 Pleasure Road to Susan Stoesz for $1.

Anoop Shah conveyed property on Dolly Drive to Anoop Shah and Heena P. Shah for $1.

GRH-3 LLC conveyed property on a public road to Tanner J. Edgell and Allyson M. Edgell for $635,892.

Jay M. Hostetter and Kristi J. Hostetter conveyed 101 Suncrest Road to Dan Volker and Christine M. Volker for $450,000.

Kathryn E. Collins conveyed property on a public road to Christopher N. Sciamanna for $567,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

The estate of David Z. Smucker conveyed 33 N. Fulton St. to Ray Tyrone and Doris Hintermayr for $270,000.

MANOR TWP.

Kevin Neary and Cynthia Neary conveyed property on Fieldstone Court to Tristan Ohrum and Taylor Ohrum for $475,000.

The estate of Jeffrey L. Dombach, Christina D. Dombach and Michael P. Dombach conveyed property on a public road to Christina Denise Dombach for $256,342.

Cynthia J. Schmidt conveyed property on Burr Oak Drive to Richard Mikula for $230,000.

Lauren N. Hahn, Lauren N. Newswanger, Michael J. Bastendorf and Carol F. Bastendorf conveyed 704 Fairway Drive to Jeffery P. Newswanger and Lauren N. Newswanger for $1.

Laura Ann Wong Thens conveyed property on Albright Avenue to Laura Ann Wong Thens for $1.

Krista M. Freibaum conveyed property on a public road to Volha Teagle and Steven Teagle for $560,000.

Norman H. Halteman, Christel Halteman, Christel M. Halteman and Timothy R. Halteman conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Fausto Solis Delossantos and Barbara Altagracia Rosa Desolis for $350,000.

Philip R. Slaymaker and Marvin D. Slaymaker conveyed 877 Central Manor Road to Philip R. Slaymaker and Brenda D. Slaymaker for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Robert L. Graham III and Cindy S. Graham conveyed property on a public road to Karen Davidson and Michael G. Davidson for $269,900.

MARTIC TWP.

Bryan Harnish conveyed property on a public road to John J. Nelson and Jordan N. Nelson for $289,900.

Bradford W. Detwiler and Erma M. Detwiler conveyed property on a public road to Melissa A. Heiselman and George F. Heiselman for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Dharam Pal conveyed 431 Hostetter Drive to Daniel R. Weaver and Kelly A. Weaver for $275,000.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed property on Spring Drive to Ashlee J. Rineer and Lauren G. Rineer for $375,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Charles D. Ross, Debra L. Ross and Charles D. Ross Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Nathan Hardman and Audrey Hardman for $280,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Kevin R. Erskine and Laura K. Erskine conveyed property on a public road to John L. Abbott and Trinket L. Abbott for $500,000.

Amber R. Young and Andrew G. Hartman conveyed property on a public road to James S. Tierney and Erin E. Tierney for $206,000.

Stephanie M. Sergent-Collman and Matthew David Collman conveyed property on a public road to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $280,741.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Anthony L. Battaglia Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Bradley Funk and Breanne J. Funk for $302,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Kenneth J. Seitz conveyed property on a public road to George J. Terlikosky, Luise Terlikosky and James Matthew Terlikosky for $180,000.

PENN TWP.

Rufus B. Zimmerman and Edith M. Zimmerman conveyed property on Mount Hope Road to Glendon Zimmerman and Karen Zimmerman for $1.

Aaron Keith Wolfe and Kathy Felonia Wolfe conveyed property on a public road to Walter W. Zeiset and Ruth Ann Zeiset for $172,000.

The estate of Maurice N. Lowe Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Special Needs Trust, Maurice N. Lowe Jr. and Marlene F. Breitigan for $1.

Alexander H. Galbraith conveyed property on Zachary Drive to Yancy E. Maranan and Laura M. Maranan for $420,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Adam P. Sapp conveyed property on a public road to Dumas Elwood Sapp for $1.

Jay Donald Harnish, Mark D. Charles, Carl J. Becker and New Danville Mennonite Cemetery conveyed property on a public road to New Danville Mennonite Church for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Robert E. Benedict conveyed property on a public road to David E. King and Mary C. King for $67,000.

RAPHO TWP.

The estate of Maurice N. Lowe Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Special Needs Trust, Maurice N. Lowe Jr. and Harold E. Lowe for $1.

Robin L. Frame and Patricia A. Frame conveyed property on a public road to Robin Leslie Frame, Patricia Ann Frame and Frame Family Trust for $1.

Ronald J. Markwood and Esther T. Markwood conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn Ellyn Collins for $357,000.

Scheler Realty LLC and Frederick P. Scheler conveyed 1294 Strickler Road to Atcrh Lancaster LLC for $5,250,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sandra J. Burke for $407,107.

SADSBURY TWP.

Dennis W. Shead conveyed property on a public road to James S. Shead for $1.

Lavina S. Stoltzfus and Enos M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Noble Road to Kevin Lee Parris and Lisa Marie Parris for $505,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Gregory James Gleason and Katherine E. Gleason conveyed property on a public road to Gregory James Gleason and Katherine E. Gleason for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Daniel N. Jenkins III and Heidi L. Jenkins conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Jenkins III for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Shawn R. Stoltzfus and Anita J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on New Street to Jaiden L. Brandt and Morgan E. Brandt for $300,000.

Jonathon D. Gascho, Jonathan D. Gascho and Kendra L. Gascho conveyed property on a public road to Paul K. Stoltzfus and Ashley P. Stoltzfus for $350,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Larry E. McCormick and Cheri L Stiteler McCormick conveyed property on Round House Drive to Elaine S. Sweeley and Stephen D. Sweeley for $510,000.

Ruth S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to J. Daniel King and Katie Mae King for $410,000.

Brent O. Stoltzfus and Theresa A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Meadow Valley Road to Kimaco Properties LP for $1.

Susan K. Feltenberger and Susan Feltenberger conveyed property on a public road to Gerardo Vega Latoni and Vanessa M Acevedo Steidel for $415,000.

Brent O. Stoltzfus and Theresa A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Meadow Valley Road to Kimaco Properties LP for $1.

Lillie S. West conveyed 1604 Robert Road to Isaiah Rufus and Nancy Rufus for $350,000.

504 Lampeter Road Property LP, 504 Lampeter Road LLC, Thomas P. Troccoli and Curt S. Tomlinson conveyed property on Lampeter Road to DKG Lampeter LLC for $1.

Joyce L. Frey, Charles E. Taylor and Barry L. Frey conveyed 446 Longfellow Drive to Joyce L. Frey and Barry L. Frey for $1.