Three properties sold for more than $1 million in the latest round of deeds recorded in Lancaster County.

One is located in Bart Township, one is in East Lampeter Township and the last is located in Paradise Township.

The following property transactions were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Feb. 6-10:

BART TWP.

Debra Ann Hoover, Jeffrey C. Frackman and Harry W. Frackman III conveyed property on a public road to Mine Road Farm LLC for $2,500,960.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Nathan M. Brubaker and Vera Mae Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to B-Tech Enterprise LLC for $468,510.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Isaac M. Shirk and Anna Mae Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Larry S. Hoover and Lorene Z. Hoover for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Leora J. Kennel conveyed property on Pine Street to Robert L. Breckenridge for $243,900.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Anthony Grace and Elizabeth Franck conveyed 145 E. Church St. to Brandi Mae Noll and Erik Whitelaw for $250,777.

The estate of Dale L. Witmer and The estate of Dale Witmer conveyed 6 Sharp Ave. to Lee Anne Ueberroth for $220,000.

Dirk Richard Ringler conveyed property on Hayloft Road to Michael R. Hill III and Bailey B. Leidy for $265,000.

Barbara A. Blok and Deborah A. Dehart conveyed property on a public road to Christopher L. Rineer and Amanda S. Rineer for $170,000.

Fredrick L. Peterson and Charlene J. Peterson conveyed property on South Muddy Creek Road to Charlene J. Peterson for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Joel R. Burkholder and Marcie J. Burkholder conveyed property on Sandy Hill Road to Jaden Yoder for $340,000.

Melissa R. Whitcomb, Robert Kurpiel, Melissa R Whitcomb Kurpiel and Melissa R Whitcomb Kurplei conveyed property on a public road to Margo Mary Page for $237,000.

Olga Krasnov conveyed property on Blue Lake Road to Megan L. Alaniz and Benjamin A. Alaniz for $335,000.

The estate of Park A. Hirneisen and The estate of Park Allen Hirneisen conveyed 130 Blue Lake Road to Dustin L. Reich and Laura M. Sensenig for $275,000.

Matthew A. Hill and Emily B. Hill conveyed property on Blainsport Road to Matthew A. Hill and Emily B. Hill for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Evelyn C. Raymond conveyed property on Concord Lane to Evelyn C. Raymond and Dwight M. Raymond for $1.

Evelyn C. Raymond conveyed property on a public road to Evelyn C. Raymond and Dwight M. Raymond for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on Poplar Street to Casey A. Rebert and Kelley A. Rebert for $307,000.

Lisa M. Splain conveyed property on Ninth Street to Lisa M. Splain and Carol A. Nickey for $1.

WGMC Properties LLC and Walter L. Siderio conveyed 521 Locust St. to Redevelopment Authority of Lancaster County for $20,000.

Jack N. Burkhart and Stacey J. Burkhart conveyed 318 Poplar St. to Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for $75,020.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Timothy P. Search and Rosemary C. Search conveyed property on a public road to Theodore F. Search and Veronica F. Search for $1.

Timothy P. Search and Rosemary C. Search conveyed property on a public road to Theodore F. Search and Veronica F. Search for $1.

Timothy P. Search and Rosemary C. Search conveyed property on a public road to Theodore F. Search and Veronica F. Search for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Deborah A. Dehart and Barbara A. Blok conveyed 31 Main St. to Ryan Matthew Sensenig and Anna Elizabeth Swarr for $200,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

The estate of Delmas Lynell Cunningham, The estate of Delmas L. Cunningham and The estate of Delmas Cunningham conveyed 10 S. King St. to Mary E. Cunningham for $144,000.

Justin A. Takasawa and Sarah J. Weaver conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Sarah J. Weaver for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

James T. Brubaker and Donna L. Brubaker conveyed property on Miller Road to Elmer Curry and Jared Curry for $425,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

John S. Chidester and Melissa B. Chidester conveyed property on Shady Lane to Sean H. Bare, Julia A. Musser and Chidester Family Trust for $1.

Jonathan R. Keefer and Elizabeth M. Keefer conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey N. Masciantonio for $275,000.

Herbert S. Kreider, Darlene Kreider, Scott J. Kreider and Vickie L. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Johnny E. Cox for $1.

Johnny E. Cox conveyed property on a public road to Long Valley Dairy LP for $280,000.

EARL TWP.

Carl M. Gingrich and Ruth Ann Gingrich conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Martin and Cheryl A. Martin for $305,000.

Anna Mae Huber conveyed property on a public road to Joshua W. Huber and Janae S. Huber for $750,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Ann Marie Souden and Linda J. Peachey conveyed property on Wea-Wit Street to Ann Marie Souden for $1.

John Z. Hoover and Mary M. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan H. Hoover and Susan S. Hoover for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Stacy Hart conveyed property on Carpenter Street to Stacy Hart and Scott A. Hart for $1.

EDEN TWP.

The estate of Donald C. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Gideon M. Fisher and Sylvia Z. Fisher for $500,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Brett A. Degroat and Danielle Degroat conveyed property on a public road to Dawson Laudermilch and Miranda Ober for $225,000.

Karen T. Pearson and Karen T. Ebright conveyed property on Hillside Avenue to Takefumi Komiya and Reiko Komiya for $449,000.

The estate of David A. Kramer conveyed 578 Ridge View Ave. to Julie A. Shirk and M. Richard Shirk Jr. for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Dennis Stauffer and Heidi J. Stauffer conveyed 64 Bethany Road to Dennis Ray Stauffer, Heidi Jo Stauffer and Stauffer Family Living Trust for $0.

EPHRATA TWP.

Christine J. Delaney and John H. Delaney conveyed property on Summerlyn Drive to John Michael Szymborski for $366,777.

Matthew A. Hurst and Karen J. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

FULTON TWP.

The estate of Ray Allen Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Kendall Madonna and Rosella B. Madonna for $260,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Timothy Ferrell and Rebecca Sue Waidman conveyed property on a public road to Timothy P. Ferrell for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Joseph B. Noselli and Laura S. Noselli for $639,899.

Tyler J. Snavely and Tessa N. Snavely conveyed property on Centerville Road to Daniel H. Siegrist for $110,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey G. Good, Patricia A. Good and Jeffrey & Patricia Good Revocable Trust for $467,804.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Patricia L. Stoutzenberger and Patricia Louise Dicola conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Louise Dicola for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Katherine P. Craft, Candy Lynn Craft, Candy Nguyen, Chuyen D. Nguyen and Cory L. Craft conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Offidani and Jennifer Offidani for $240,000.

R&S Enterprise LLC, Stallion Hospitality LLC and Ketki Patel conveyed property on a public road to Shreenathji Soudersburg LLC for $1,500,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Pedro J. Ruiz conveyed 1607 Sycamore Drive to Pedro J. Ruiz and Lori A. Ruiz for $1.

Steven R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Monumental Property Endeavors LLC for $500,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. and Lancaster Lebanon Habitat For Humanity conveyed 723 S. Lime St. to Shamaica L. Wright for $195,000.

Glendaliz Santos, Luz A. Santos and Luz Carruzini Reyes conveyed property on a public road to Glendaliz Santos and Rebeca Santos for $1.

Christopher M. Manzi, Patricia J. Manzi and Diana T. Manzi conveyed 854 E. Madison St. to Christopher M. Manzi and Diana T. Manzi for $1.

Francis J. Byrne and Ann A. Moore conveyed 240 E. Marion St. to Francis J. Byrne for $1.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed 33 W. Frederick St. to Morris E. McFadden and Cheryl A. McFadden for $97,000.

Darnell T. Martin and Krista L. Martin conveyed 530 Chester St. to Dmar Properties LLC for $1.

Wendy Marie Dietrich conveyed 916 Buchanan Ave. to Wendy Marie Dietrich and Wendy Marie Dietrich Family Trust for $1.

Zeyu Wang conveyed 831 Columbia Ave. to Residential Galleries LLC for $1.

Cameron J G Bard conveyed 320 1/2 Coral St. to Cameron J G Bard and Deborah Campos-Bard for $1.

Margie Negron, Margie Negron Rodriguez and Luis Antonio Rodriguez conveyed property on a public road to Kenia Gonzalez for $159,000.

Jok Ayom and Jok Ayom Jok Ayom conveyed 59 Prospect St. to Tifany Cotte for $173,000.

The estate of Glenn B. Warwood, Alex R. Warwood and Glenn B. Warwood Jr. conveyed 419 N. Pine St. to M&M Realty Co. Inc. for $0.

DS Rentals LLC and Daniel S. Stoltzfus Jr. conveyed 310 Beaver St. to Laila W. Tanuos for $108,000.

The estate of Le Effie Keperling conveyed property on a public road to RSM Management LLC for $98,000.

Ramon Torres conveyed 629 S. Lime St. to Eric A. Torres and Pamela Marte-Pichardo for $135,000.

Stephen R. Esh conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Yahna L. McFalls for $230,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Joanne Traynum conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $170,000.

The estate of Patricia H. Files conveyed 510 Bean Blossom Drive to Jon Dylan McCracken for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Barbara L. Hipple conveyed property on a public road to Barbara L. Hipple and Dana L. Eustace for $1.

US Bank Trust NA, VRMTG Asset Trust and Fay Servicing LLC conveyed property on a public road to Gr8r Purpose LLC for $185,000.

Mary Jane Riehl conveyed property on a public road to D. Eldon Stoltzfus and Lydia J. Stoltzfus for $373,411.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Peter C. Witmer and Phyllis J. Witmer conveyed property on Strawberry Street to Brandon Charles Hartranft and Elizabeth Marie Hartranft for $390,000.

Emanuel J. Stoltzfus and Feenie Z. Stoltzfus conveyed property on South Groffdale Road to Emanuel J. Stoltzfus and Feenie Z. Stoltzfus for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth A. Egitto for $440,000.

Luann M. Billett conveyed property on a public road to Roy Lowe and Beth Lowe for $368,900.

The estate of Patricia A. Sensenig and The estate of Patricia Sensenig conveyed 151 E. New St. to Flintville LLC for $142,000.

Paul Charles Boivin conveyed property on a public road to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. A. New Jersey Corp. for $440,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Mark D. Brown and Marianne Brown conveyed property on Honeysuckle Road to Mark D. Brown and Marianne Brown for $1.

Mark D. Brown and Marianne Brown conveyed property on a public road to Mark D. Brown and Marianne Brown for $1.

Miguel A. Buitron conveyed property on Honeysuckle Road to Miguel A. Buitron and Alexander Buitron-Zavala for $1.

Miguel A. Buitron conveyed property on Honeysuckle Road to Miguel A. Buitron and Alexander Buitron-Zavala for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Phillip L. Bowman conveyed 1211 Creek Road to Nicholas R. Yeager and Haley D. Yeager for $279,900.

Levi Sebastian Davilla conveyed 972 Center Ave. to Micah Waltman for $237,500.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Estella J. Bowman and Lawrence G. Bowman conveyed property on a public road to BSRE Holdings LLC for $110,600.

Kenneth L. Decker Jr. and Lucy W. Decker conveyed 1108 McGrann Blvd. to Kenneth L. Decker Jr, Lucy W. Decker and Decker Family Trust for $1.

Katherine R. Kelly conveyed property on a public road to Geoffrey Kelly, Kelley H. Kelly and Katherine R. Kelly Revocable Trust for $1.

The estate of Clara R. Dillio conveyed property on Philmont Drive to Eric C. Dillio and Arianna M. Dillio for $304,878.

Joan K. Paxton conveyed property on a public road to Joan K. Paxton, Scott F. Fiore and Imagine2201 Revocable Trust for $1.

Seth A. Donecker, Marisa A. Donecker, William K. Ballantyne and Lisa C. Ballantyne conveyed property on Spurrier Drive to Fernando Gerstner and Cecilia Schmidt for $600,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Lorraine Fay Shaw and Lorraine Faye Shaw conveyed 101 N. Main St. to Kilmer Holdings LLC for $300,000.

Lorraine Fay Shaw and Lorraine Faye Shaw conveyed 109 N. Main St. to Kilmer Holdings LLC for $175,000.

Larry D. Zeiset, Jere A. Martin, Larry D. Zeiset & Jere A. Martin and Zeiset Larry D. & Jere A. Martin conveyed 41 S. Oak St. to BRH Homes In PA Southeast LLC for $1.

Ashlee M. Rhodes conveyed 159 N. Wolf St. to Jose Luis Rodriguez Jr. and Lucinda Rodriguez for $235,000.

Brian Spicher and Lauren Spicher conveyed property on North Hazel Street to Ashlee M. Rhodes for $245,000.

MANOR TWP.

Mary C. Brodbeck conveyed property on Cornerstone Drive to Christian M. Hong and Rachel E. Brandt for $235,900.

B&C Hershey Farms, Brian W. Hershey and Clifford N. Hershey conveyed property on Rohrer Road to Adam D. Nissley and J. Kandace Nissley for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

324 Marietta Bistro LLC, Permveer Singh Longia and Sukhvinder S. Longia conveyed property on a public road to Double BS Venture LLC for $230,000.

The estate of Linda Marie Wright and The estate of Linda M. Wright conveyed property on a public road to Raymond J. Kreider for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Kirby L. Swope and Tonya M. Swope conveyed property on Vestral Drive to Kenneth R. Trader and Birgit P. Trader for $898,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Remy R. Holzbauer conveyed property on a public road to Bsre Holdings LLC for $146,500.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Harry Kahn and Goldie Kahn conveyed property on a public road to Paul A. Witmer Jr. for $81,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Larry C. Dombach Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Springer and Eric O. Bockhorst for $325,570.

Shigeko Smith conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Zimmerman and Tama D. Zimmerman for $537,000.

Steven R. Weaver, Joshua S. Weaver and Monumental Property Endeavors conveyed property on a public road to Monumental Property Endeavors LLC for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Steven R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Monumental Property Endeavors LLC for $250,000.

George Z. Witwer and Margaret J. Witwer conveyed property on a public road to George William Witwer for $1.

Steven R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Monumental Property Endeavors LLC for $70,000.

Steven R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Monumental Property Endeavors LLC for $330,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Craig S. Keenan and Jenny E. Keenan conveyed property on a public road to Jenny E. Keenan for $1.

Levi S. Stoltzfus and Rebecca S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stephen R. Zimmerman and Crystal L. Zimmerman for $1,410,000.

Mary Ann Esh conveyed property on a public road to Titus L. Esh and Susanna M. Esh for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad G. Hurst conveyed property on Kendig Road to David P. Williams and Carolyn K. Robinson for $423,000.

Guild Mortgage Co LLC conveyed property on a public road to Secretary of Veterans Affairs for $10.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Ruby Coates conveyed property on Schoolhouse Road to Blaine A. Smith and Ashley N. Smith for $376,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Curtis E. Shambaugh and Darlene M. Shambaugh conveyed 202 E. State St. to Dwayne Anthony Spangler for $155,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Charles A. Tupper conveyed property on a public road to Perchini Brothers LLC for $100,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Theresa Lee Tingler for $427,546.

Matthew A. Strausbaugh and Kristine K. Strausbaugh conveyed property on Shumaker Road to Matthew A. Strausbaugh for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Reynold Cortigine and Marie Cortigine conveyed property on Countryside Drive to Lindsey N. Haney and Trevor A R Haney for $530,000.

Eli S. Dienner and Rachel L. Dienner conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Samuel Glick and Susann Glick for $615,000.

Elmer Lee Ebersol and Mary Jane Ebersol conveyed property on Lime Quarry Road to Samuel S. Stoltzfus, Susie S. Stoltzfus and Stevie Jay Stoltzfus for $615,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Beverly High conveyed 305 Park Circle to Beverly High and Cheryl Ann Delloso for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Julie D. Willier, Gary Willier, Janet Willier and Julie D Willier Bowman conveyed property on Woodcrest Avenue to Jordan Lascomb for $317,000.

Rock Lititz Properties LP and Rock Lititz LLC conveyed property on a public road to Rock Lititz Properties LP for $1.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leslie A. Mason for $655,300.