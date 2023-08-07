Only one property in Lancaster County sold for more than $1 million in the latest round of real estate transactions.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for July 24-28:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Linbec Universal Trust LP and Gary L. Grossman conveyed property on a public road to Tami L. Hoffmaster for $265,900.

BART TWP.

Aaron R. Lapp Jr. and Malinda E. Lapp conveyed property on Hickory Drive to Henry S. Lapp for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Daryl M. Martin and Andrea D. Martin conveyed property on Orchard Road to Daryl M. Martin and Andrea D. Martin for $1.

Richard P. Littleton Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Richard P. Littleton Jr. and Marianne V. Littleton for $1.

Melvin R. Zimmerman and Nora Jane Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Anna Mary Burkholder for $138,000.

Daryl M. Martin and Andrea D. Martin conveyed property on Orchard Road to Michael A. Yohn and Lori A. Yohn for $19,220.

Michael A. Yohn and Lori A. Yohn conveyed property on Orchard Road to Michael A. Yohn and Lori A. Yohn for $1.

Daryl M. Martin and Andrea D. Martin conveyed property on Orchard Road to Daryl M. Martin and Andrea D. Martin for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Cleason H. Martin and Rosemary W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Christopher S. Risser and Jaime L. Risser for $262,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Donna F. Patterson conveyed 210 Harrison Avenue to Donna F. Patterson, Ronald D. Patterson and Sue E. Patterson for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Melinda S. Hehnly conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell Saylor and Linda Saylor for $330,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Jeffrey D. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Anh T. Thai for $315,000.

Bryan James Grindrod and Katherine Dorothy Grindrod conveyed property on a public road to Seth Cagno and Brynn Cagno for $285,000.

Cilo Investors LLC and Francesco Bonura conveyed property on a public road to Micah J. Ressler for $220,000.

Spring S. Lohss conveyed property on Ray Drive to Donte Terrell-Isaiah Fields for $232,000.

JULY'S REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Christopher L. Freeman and Teresa A. Freeman conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Richard N. Sauder and Elaine G. Sauder conveyed property on Marsh Road to Devin Ray Burkholder for $255,000.

Blue Lake Rod & Gun Club conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Kendall D. Fox conveyed property on Rose Drive to Daniel A. Coutain and Angela K. Coutain for $270,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Stephen L. Stoltzfus and Katie E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Benuel F. King and Arie G. King for $1.

Joseph G. Stoltzfus and Katie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jacob S. Stoltzfus and Barbara Z. Stoltzfus for $1.

Benuel F. King and Arie G. King conveyed property on a public road to Stephen L. Stoltzfus and Katie E. Stoltzfus for $1.

John S. Beiler and Esther S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John S. Beiler and Esther S. Beiler for $1.

Stephen R. Amspacher and Deborah L. Amspacher conveyed property on Wesley Road to Bradley Good for $510,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Angel Gomez and Margarita Gomez conveyed property on Franklin Street to Grisel Quintana-Trujillo and Waleska Gonzalez-Toro for $190,000.

Dale L. Nell and Sally A. Nell conveyed 23 North Ninth Street to Dale L. Nell, Sally A. Nell and Tiffany M. Nell for $1.

Nicholas Stone Boitnott conveyed 1037 Locust Street to Lead The Future LLC for $211,000.

John H. Feeman conveyed 123 South Eighth Street to Liliana Delgado for $175,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Lodge Life Services and The estate of Julie Lyn Sprenkle conveyed property on Jane Avenue to Ashley Kinnard and Joshua Kinnard for $131,600.

James R. Wisnieski and Constance M. Pall conveyed property on Jasmine Avenue to Jeffrey R. Jerman and Danielle M. Jerman for $500,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Louis M. Ippolito and Elizabeth A. Ippolito conveyed property on Donegal Drive to James Tetreault and Nicole Tetreault for $340,000.

Christopher G. Nash and Holly J. Nash conveyed property on a public road to Holly J. Nash for $1.

Penny J. Haines and Ryan S. Haines conveyed property on Hess Road to Sarah Ann King and Anthony Merv King for $525,000.

Kimberly Moyer and Kimberly Nein conveyed property on a public road to Maximiliano Zayas for $276,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Sharon Barker conveyed property on a public road to Luis Alberto Garcia Almanza for $380,000.

C. William Frey and Joan L. Frey conveyed property on Blackburn Road to C. William Frey, Joan L. Frey and C. William Frey & Joan L. Frey Family Trust for $1.

EARL TWP.

Joseph Patterson and Tamera Kelly conveyed property on a public road to Hong Nguyen and Jim Reppert for $407,000.

Tyler J. Lanz and Mallory S. Lanz conveyed 165 Hill Road to Carl D. Miller and Kayla L. Miller for $220,000.

Clarence W. Martin and Eleanor W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Lee Stauffer and Sarah Stauffer for $350,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Derek A. Stoner and Angela R. Stoner conveyed property on East Main Street to David J. Christophel and Melissa A. Christophel for $258,500.

Bethany A. Benedict conveyed property on Allen Road to Mitchell Ball and Myranda Ball for $400,000.

Dennis G. McVey and Cynthia L. McVey conveyed property on a public road to Leon M. Zook and Sarah B. Zook for $380,000.

EDEN TWP.

Linda M. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to Jason B. Graybill for $1.

The estate of William B. Zander and The estate of William Baxter Zander conveyed property on a public road to Albright Family Enterprises LP for $351,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Stephen K. Banke, Alyssa P. Willover and Alyssa P. Banke conveyed 339 Highlawn Avenue to Isaac Shenk for $295,000.

Phillip A. Headland, Kirsten E. Headland and Kirsten E. Kleckner conveyed 829 South Locust Street to Chinell Z. Collins for $230,000.

James A. Smith, Robert F. Smith and Janet M. Breault conveyed 27 West Willow Street to Kostika Zguri and Ori Zguri for $149,900.

Mahananda Pokharel, Radha Paudel and Mahendra Poudel conveyed property on Hedgewyck Lane to David A. Hoffman and Katy E. Fischer for $410,000.

The estate of Dorothy M. Shertzer, Brenda Halbach and Glenda Burkey conveyed 625 North Mount Joy Street to Wade Rineman and Sarah Rineman for $85,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Denise Rae Ruth conveyed property on East Main Street to GFR Realty LLC for $160,000.

Chad Ferguson and Denise Ferguson conveyed property on Marion Terrace to Stephen M. Wilson and Devon K. Detwiler for $301,000.

Aimee E. Todd conveyed 1163 Lincoln Heights Avenue to Andrew Long and Taylor Plank for $376,000.

Wendy S. Allem conveyed 316 West Sunset Avenue to Robert S. Lewis for $220,000.

Michael C. Green and Sarah E. Green conveyed property on a public road to Sean P. McIntyre and Kasey E. McIntyre for $320,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

The estate of Yvonne M. Sigman and The estate of Dale W. Sigman conveyed property on Millway Road to Drew S. Sigman for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Patricia Marie Bentz, Dorothy Janet Deangelis, Dorothy J. Deangelis and Dorothy J. Deangleis conveyed property on Risser Lane to Anita Yvonne Celline and Vincent Anthony Celline Jr. for $350,000.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Veronica Keith and Jeda Mills for $795,272.

Edith M. Martin conveyed property on South Avenue to Awakened Properties LLC for $160,250.

Anthony D. Sensenig and Gianna L. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to David Lambert for $430,000.

The estate of Charlotte S. Lively conveyed property on Elmae Drive to Joshua Paul Oster and William Franquet for $356,380.

Peggy S. Manning conveyed property on Essex Place to Yasser Acosta Rabago for $320,000.

Keith A. Diffenderfer and Georgetta K. Diffenderfer conveyed 190 East Avenue to Innovative Homes Solutions LLC for $200,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Margaret A. Ruh-Oxley and Megan F. Oxley for $491,118.

Thomas Patrick Courtney and Lorraine Delucia Courtney conveyed property on a public road to Fotis George Mystakas and Athene Vlamis Mystakas for $451,000.

Brock R. Cromleigh and Megan Ashley Roda-Cromleigh conveyed property on a public road to Brittany A. Wright and Jennifer J. Wright for $276,000.

Kevin Carter and Laura Carter conveyed property on a public road to Geoffrey A. Royer and Hannah M. Royer for $640,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lisa Marie Fishman for $531,936.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Edwin C. Tritt and Barbara B. Tritt for $485,843.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Meghan E. Sauder for $379,855.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Charlotte R. Galluccio for $651,346.

Allen Palmer Landis conveyed property on a public road to Trilochan Singh and Gopika Kashyap for $435,000.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Dennis Herr conveyed property on Morning Thistle Court to Equity Trust Co and David Costello Sep Ira for $115,000.

Joseph Anderson, Jessica C. Anderson and Jessica Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Jessica C. Anderson for $50,000.

Geoffrey A. Royer and Hannah M. Royer conveyed property on Penningdon Drive to Khankham Xayavongsithideth and Viradeth Inthisone for $430,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Joshua Martin and Ashley Martin conveyed 4152 Magnolia Drive to Nicholas J. Friez and Jessica N. Leming-Lawton for $340,000.

Matthew A. Kniesly conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Kniesly for $250,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Robert Earl Kreider, Lydia Ann Kreider and Robert Earl Kreider & Lydia Ann Kreider Revocable Living Trust conveyed 73 Linda Avenue to Hla Hmung and Iang Hnem Zathang for $380,000.

Beverly M. Denlinger conveyed property on a public road to Todd B. Denlinger and Mandie H. Denlinger for $1.

Allen R. Dimm conveyed property on a public road to Kazuko Dimm and Allen R. Dimm for $1.

The estate of Patricia L. Spare and The estate of Patricia L. Schell conveyed property on a public road to S. Todd Spare for $260,000.

Tyler R. Hall and Alanna Hall conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Amy Morris for $215,500.

Mark Clapper and Elizabeth Clapper conveyed 261 Little Creek Road to Elizabeth Clapper for $1.

Mark H. Schneider and Jeanette A. Schneider conveyed property on a public road to Alexandra Riehl for $400,000.

The estate of Marla L. Haynick conveyed property on Drexel Avenue to Christopher Haynick for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Kevin K. Kalia and Jennifer R. Kalia conveyed property on a public road to Zuying Zhang for $465,000.

Rose Orlando and Bonfiglio Family Irrevocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Robert D. Galovic and Rita J. Galovic for $370,000.

Michael E. Abbott and Charlene F. Abbott conveyed 308 Little Hill to Sirva Relocation Properties LLC for $530,000.

Christopher L. Demko and Susan L. Demko conveyed property on Chukar Court to Samuel Gochnauer and Lori Gochnauer for $685,000.

Sirva Relocation Properties LLC conveyed 308 Little Hill to Craig Steven Chretien and Lindsey Marie Chretien for $530,000.

Metzler/Hess Partnership, Robert D. Hess and Daniel L. Metzler conveyed property on a public road to Parkside At Lampeter LLC for $1.

Metzler/Hess Partnership, Robert D. Hess and Daniel L. Metzler conveyed property on a public road to Parkside At Lampeter LLC for $1.

John E. Plank Jr. and Dawn M. Hicks conveyed property on a public road to Dawn M. Hicks and Jason E. Faus for $1.

Danny C. Wigley and Margaret S. Wigley conveyed property on a public road to Karen Herr for $339,000.

George R. Duthie Jr. conveyed property on a public road to George R. Duthie Jr. and Duthie Living Trust for $10.

LANCASTER CITY

The estate of Aristides Mendez conveyed 715 North Reservoir Street to Carmen Granthon-Mendez for $1.

Ricky Hernandez conveyed property on Fourth Street to Marlena C. Ricords for $250,000.

The estate of Aristides Mendez conveyed 735 North Reservoir Street to Carmen Granthon-Mendez for $1.

Jordan Harbin and Jenna Harbin conveyed 241 East Clay Street to Samantha P. Bender and Isabella F. Vick for $353,000.

Eric J. Wardrop conveyed property on West King Street to Mary Melinn and Stephen Tang for $239,900.

The estate of Mary Lou Dietz conveyed 324 East New Street to Clautaire Leonard and Melissa Joseph for $265,000.

German Rivera Sr. and Carmen G. Nunez conveyed property on High Street to Nathan L. Miller for $162,500.

Next Chapter Renovations & Rentals LLC and Marie Belgrod conveyed property on Fremont Street to Martin Msambya and Salima Alembe for $285,000.

Brendan N. Hensel conveyed property on a public road to Ari J. Tenyenhuis and Suzanna J. Stoltzfus for $1.

Olasunbo Fatusin conveyed property on Beaver Street to Rocio Uruchima for $115,000.

Numa Design LLC and Sean D. Achey conveyed 527 Howard Avenue to Pedro Juan Torres Jr. and Krisette Torres for $229,900.

Trevor Allen Sell and April Faith Sell conveyed 737 State Street to Kirsten K. Madden for $407,500.

Bernadette C. Cullen conveyed 656 West Vine Street to Heather M. Hamaker, James D. Hamaker and Frances Hamaker for $199,900.

Joseph D. Hess and Angela L. Hess conveyed 221 East Walnut Street to Jeffrey Rocha and Diane Rocha for $412,000.

The estate of Evander Lee Ballentine conveyed 341 South Marshall Street to Lorraine B. Ballentine for $1.

Marley Investments LLC and Beth A. Andrew conveyed 306 East Fulton Street to Michael Mylett for $340,000.

John W. Hamilton conveyed 760 Marietta Avenue to John W. Hamilton and John W. Hamilton Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Rube Farmer and Susan G. Farmer conveyed property on High Street to Rube Farmer for $1.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed property on North Market Street to Sustainabledwelling LLC for $139,900.

Sadie Camara and Sadie Devon Albino conveyed 614 South Ann Street to J&J Restorations LLC for $142,100.

Diego Reyes Marte conveyed property on Chester Street to Philip B Stump Kennedy and Laura K Stump Kennedy for $210,000.

Moses Plaza conveyed property on Fremont Street to Afewerki Woldeslassie and Meletetsega Zomo for $215,000.

Julie L. Anderson and Donna Marie Anderson conveyed property on East New Street to Nathanael G. Haile and Woineshet L. Gebregiorgis for $325,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

John Fokas conveyed 1412 Marietta Avenue to Cynthia F. Gessler and Fokas Family Trust for $1.

Arsenio Santana Oreilly and Jennifer Marie Rodriguez conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Hile for $267,500.

Warren C. Jones conveyed property on a public road to John E. Petersheim for $256,000.

The estate of Eula M. Kister conveyed 25 Conestoga Boulevard to H&M Properties LLC for $269,900.

Seymour Khalilov and Megan Josie Hedman conveyed 621 School Lane to Stephanie L. Palazzo and Thomas E. Knickman for $671,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Anna S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Vernon J. Stoltzfus for $1.

Amos J. Lantz, Linda Ann Lantz, Linda Jane Zook, Dan Zook, Esther Mae King, Levi Lantz Jr, Tammy Lantz, Martha Beiler, Melvin Beiler, Susan K. Yoder and Steve Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Crist S. King and Esther Lynn King for $460,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Craig S. Chretien and Lindsey Chretien conveyed property on Hickory Lane to Joshua D. Martin and Ashley Martin for $425,000.

Rhoda N. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey A. Livengood and Sarah L. Livengood for $375,000.

Stephen M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Stacy Lamb for $230,000.

The estate of Ruth M. Shirk conveyed property on South Hershey Avenue to Jeffrey R. Shirk, Jeffrey A. Shirk, Donna J. Shirk and Ruth M. Shirk Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Jeffrey R. Shirk, Jeffrey A. Shirk, Donna J. Shirk and Ruth M. Shirk Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on South Hershey Avenue to Jeffrey R. Shirk and Donna J. Shirk for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Robert E. Johns Jr. and Holly Ann Johns conveyed property on a public road to Patricia A. Hartzell for $410,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA and Robert W. Milley Jr. conveyed 671 South Cedar Street to Olde Brick Rentals LLC for $211,000.

Ian Daly conveyed property on South Broad Street to Andrew V. Wallace and Samantha Donatelli for $425,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Jeffrey A. Lett and Lindsay E. Lett conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin S. Foley and Lauren Foley for $473,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Wetherburn North, BD Hogan Inc. and Dd Herr Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Township of for $1.

SREG Eden LLC conveyed property on Eden Road to Manheim Township of for $1.

Manbel Devco I. LP, Philip C. Frey and Kevin A. Lahn conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Township of for $0.

Carol D. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Matthew A. Grosh for $398,000.

JPM Stonehenge LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Township of for $1.

Homeland Corp conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Township of for $1.

Robert E. Weikert and Bonnie Lee Weikert conveyed property on Lititz Pike to Elvis Randolph James Moreno and Lindsay Renee Moreno for $450,000.

Susan Winters Murray and Lucene B. Winters conveyed property on Brighton Avenue to James W. Hunter and Beth E. Hunter for $380,000.

USA Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on a public road to Dennis R. Viens and Linda M. Viens for $218,123.

Grandview Lane Properties LP, GLP GP LLC and Robert Bowman conveyed property on Homeland Drive to Manheim Township of for $1.

SME Holdings LP, SME Holdings LLC and Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Township of for $1.

Victory Church conveyed property on a public road to Michael Allen Lee and Elissa Jean Lee for $262,000.

Christopher E. Laser and Jennifer L. Laser conveyed property on Bluff View Drive to Maxwell F. Dawes and Lisa Victoria Woods for $432,000.

Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC conveyed property on Chiswell Place to John Bohannon and Heather R. Bohannon for $655,000.

Douglas K. Mims Jr. and Patricia Ann Mims conveyed 1813 Northbrook Drive to Ellen Mann, Isaac Beers and Peter Beers for $335,000.

Paulo Jose Barbosa Debrito and Bruna Tatiane Deoliveira Brito conveyed property on a public road to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $435,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Tanya Mason and Richard Mason for $435,000.

Richard B. Mason and Tanya M. Mason conveyed property on North View Drive to Sara A. Baker and Vincent P. Herron III for $650,000.

Barbara W. Rutter conveyed property on Stagecoach Lane to Colleen M. Mcauliffe and Darrell W. Dewar for $350,000.

EC Custom Homes LLC and Evan Costello conveyed property on Royal Hunt Way to Evan J. Costello and Rachel N. Pergolese for $565,000.

William B. Neiles and Patricia M. Neiles conveyed property on a public road to Denise N. Tucker and Karl G. Kern for $617,000.

Ruth H. Lundy conveyed property on a public road to Melissa J. Landis and Cody R. Landis Supplemental Needs Trust for $212,500.

Thomas A. Shireman conveyed property on Oakhill Drive to Robert L. Allen Jr. and Christina M. Allen for $350,000.

Carolyn A. Jones conveyed 967 Center Avenue to Hieu Trung Nguyen and Oanh Kim Nguyen for $205,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Chad Michael Zunich and Emily Anne Dorwart conveyed 33 N. Main Street to Alexa M. Sheckart and Jordan Sheckart for $290,000.

MANOR TWP.

Michael Sean Hamill and Laura Jean Hamill conveyed property on Cascade Court to Michael D. Gundling and Kristen E. Gundling for $315,000.

The estate of Leora M. Hess conveyed property on Joseph Road to Chad Slover and Jennifer Slover for $321,500.

Board of Trustees of The Eastern Regional Conference Church of God and Central Manor Church of God conveyed property on a public road to Central Manor Church for $1.

Gina M. Gentle conveyed 107 Bradford Street to 107 Bradford LLC for $1.

Amauris Sanchez conveyed property on a public road to Andrew L. Thomas and Isabel Cr Thomas for $730,000.

Rick A. Bear conveyed 41 Sunrise Terrace to Rick A. Bear and Gayle Marie Bear for $1.

Anthony Pham and Le Lan conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Deborah Greggs for $260,000.

Jennifer Orsag and Joseph Castrenze conveyed property on a public road to Oak Haven Holdings LLC for $221,000.

The estate of Hubert Ostrowski conveyed property on a public road to Liz Marie Santiago Pena for $335,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Evan Costello, Rachel Costello and Rachel Pergolese conveyed property on a public road to Nathan Bachynski and Faye Bailey Kimmel for $445,000.

The estate of Needra M. Gorman conveyed property on McKelvey Lane to Erin B. Borge and Kenneth M. Borge for $355,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed 46 Pilgrim Drive to Sarah E. Dickey for $317,500.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Vaughn Glover, Vaughn Clarence Glover, Traci Ellen Glover and Traci Benditz Glover conveyed property on a public road to Traci Benditz Glover for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Allyson J. Weiman conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Francis P. Lukesh for $235,000.

Kerek Ray Martin and Marisa Lynn Martin conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Alexander M. Witherow, Amanda J. Witherow and Amanda J. Neff conveyed property on East New Street to Baxter Bevins and Julia Bevins for $272,000.

J. Elaine Rohrer, Corene R. Cloyd and Michael D. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Randall L. Rohrer and Kimberly L. Rohrer for $1.

Rohrer Farm Partnership Llc, Randall L. Rohrer, Corene R. Cloyd, Michael D. Rohrer and J. Elaine Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to J. Elaine Rohrer, Randall L. Rohrer, Corene R. Cloyd and Michael D. Rohrer for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Philip G. Weaver and Stephanie M. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie M. Weaver for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Jacob F. Beiler and Mary K. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Mark F. Beiler and Susie S. Beiler for $1,600,000.

PENN TWP.

John F. Godsey conveyed property on a public road to One Nine LLC for $1.

Grillo 2022 Reverse Eat LLC conveyed property on a public road to Grillo Properties LLC for $315,500.

Michael Todd Resh Jr, Michael Resh and Kayla Resh conveyed property on a public road to Michael Todd Resh Jr, Kayla Sue Resh and Resh Family Living Trust for $0.

Joshua C. Flanagan and Molly L. Flanagan conveyed property on Carole Lane to Jeffrey S. Martin and Carisa M. Martin for $350,000.

John F. Godsey conveyed property on a public road to One Nine LLC for $1.

John F. Godsey conveyed property on Lancaster Junction Road to One Nine LLC for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Tyler Constein and Hannah E. Constein conveyed property on a public road to Martin Fonseca and Martin J. Fonseca Jr. for $341,900.

Kenneth M. Borge conveyed property on a public road to Zachary M. Lester and Katherine M. Lucas for $325,000.

John E. Beckey and Edna M. Beckey conveyed property on a public road to Travis Glenn Rhoad and Sarah Elizabeth Rhoad for $350,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Dolores Harnish conveyed property on Mount Hope School Road to Harnish Homestead LLC for $1.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed property on a public road to Heorhi Auseichyk and Rebecca Auseichyk for $383,180.

Kim J. Bush conveyed property on a public road to Art Telson for $665,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Randy Colon and Gia Garcia for $393,461.

Donald C. Schlenbaker conveyed property on Mount Hope School Road to Custom Home Group Inc. for $219,900.

RAPHO TWP.

Bigbee Steel & Tank Co conveyed property on a public road to Highland Tank Holdings LLC for $1.

Charles H. Neidert Jr. and Hilda A. Neidert conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to William Scott Long and Lindsay Capoferri for $377,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Diane L. Charles and Diane L. Charles Revocable Trust for $451,623.

Judith C. Kerstetter and Fawn Stephenson-Lilly conveyed property on a public road to Diamond Bay Management Group LLC for $131,500.

Shane M. Raffensperger and Megan E. Raffensperger conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Duane E. Gingrich and Michelle L. Gingrich for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Elam G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Creek Road to Elam G. Stoltzfus and Jerusha Anne Stoltzfus for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

David S. Stoltzfus and Susan M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Umbletown Road to Amos J. Stoltzfus and Barbie Ann Stoltzfus for $900,000.

John B. Beiler and Anna Mary Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John B. Beiler, Anna Mary Beiler and William David Beiler for $1.

Ivan S. Smoker and Barbara K. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Ivan S. Smoker and Barbara K. Smoker for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Steven M. Nusca and Melanie Nusca conveyed property on a public road to Ken Nguyen and David Measel for $420,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Jere A. Hinden and M. Suzanne Hinden conveyed property on a public road to Jere A. Hinden, M. Suzanne Hinden and Craig A. Hinden for $1.

Fred L. Ranck and Connie L. Ranck conveyed property on a public road to Fred L. Ranck and Connie L. Ranck for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Dean B. Shelley and Marion S. Shelley conveyed property on Pfautz Avenue to Dean B. Shelley for $1.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Debra S. Showalter for $445,060.

Leroy S. Esh, Cynthia Katherine King and Cynthia Katherine Esh conveyed property on a public road to James Rittle and Emily Lay for $465,000.

Michael A. Deibert conveyed property on a public road to Chad David Alshouse and Natalie Lynn Alshouse for $325,000.

Christ G. Beiler, Katie Mae Beiler and Katie M. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Christ G. Beiler, Katie Mae Beiler, Michael L. King and Amanda S. King for $1.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Eugenia C. Zeamer for $797,890.

Samuel T. Freidly and Abigail L. Haldeman conveyed 7 Church Street to Pietro Spatafora for $199,000.

Judy Martin conveyed property on English Ivy Drive to Joe A. Shaffer and Judith A. Shaffer for $515,000.

Roy W. Zimmerman conveyed property on Brooke Court to Roy W. Zimmerman for $1.

Kyle J. Youndt and Kristen E. Youndt conveyed 950 Clay Road to Kendall Martin for $315,000.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jacob M. Evans for $528,860.

Gabriel Agosto and Jessica Agosto conveyed property on Browning Road to Gabriel Agosto for $1.

Travis L. Denison and Ashley R. Denison conveyed property on Longfellow Drive to Thi K. Trinh, Van Ty Luong and Nguyen H. Trinh for $340,000.