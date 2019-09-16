The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 2-6:
Adamstown Borough
Adamstown Mart LLC and Parveen Agnihotri conveyed property on a public road to Adamstown Quick Stop LLC for $279,000.
John J. Callan Jr., Kristan A. Milner Callan and Kristan Milner Callan conveyed property on Michael Lane to Kelly Savage for $194,900.
Mandy A. Babetski, Mandy A. Smith and Mandy Babetski conveyed property on a public road to John Granger and Linda Zerr for $192,000.
Akron Borough
Josephine A. Tyndall conveyed 471 S. Ninth St. to Gary Lee Shirker Jr. for $164,900.
Debra A. Getz and Debra A. Bartholomew conveyed property on Knollwood Drive to Andrew Gockley and Tabitha Gockley for $232,500.
Christopher R. Raia and Kimberly A. Raia conveyed property on New Street to Debra M. Bartow for $225,000.
Bart Township
Myrtle E. Bailey conveyed property on a public road to Travis V. Whittington for $210,000.
Brecknock Township
Jeffrey C. Dehart and Zoe Lynn Dehart conveyed property on a public road to David Zimmerman for $169,900.
Joshua D. Rogers conveyed property on Lauschtown Road to Eric John Garufi for $245,000.
Caernarvon Township
Warren Z. Sensenig and Linda M. Sensenig conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Brian J. Bauer and Jenny C. Bauer for $452,480.
Christiana Borough
Pamela E. Dalziel conveyed property on Germantown Avenue to Ervin J. Fisher for $159,900.
Clay Township
Paul Charles conveyed 985 Maple St. to Olivia J. Beiler and Trenton M. Lehman for $189,000.
East Cocalico Township
The estate of Franklin D. Weidner conveyed property on a public road to David N. Brubaker and Kaitlyn Brubaker for $145,000.
David M. Stephon conveyed property on a public road to Abram J. Beichner and Brynn J. Beichner for $435,000.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed 115 Ashwood Lane to Philip Michael Courtney and Marina M. Courtney for $214,128.
Robert A. Fisher and Robert Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Troy Shay and Kim Shay for $213,000.
David L. Sweigart and Michelle L. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to David L. Sweigart for $1.
West Cocalico Township
Brendon L. Hoover and Pilgrim Mennonite Conference conveyed 80 Swamp Bridge Road to Travis M. Young for $205,000.
Scott A. Martin and Yvonne J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jordan K. Fox and Faith M. Fox for $200,000.
Clarence M. Fittery and Mildred M. Fittery conveyed 155 Furnace Hill Road to Clarence E. Fittery and Brenda A. Becker for $1.
Colerain Township
Claire D. McMillan and Randall S. McMillan conveyed property on a public road to Travis J. Morrison and Amy I. Morrison for $400,000.
Kristin Marie Welcome and Gregory Welcome conveyed 349 Mount Eden Road to Robin W. Church for $180,000.
Central Penn Equity Trust and Kevin Kann conveyed property on a public road to Caleb Truslow and Kaylee Dukes for $204,750.
Elam M. Stoltzfus and Emma B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elam M. Stoltzfus and Emma B. Stoltzfus for $1.
Sadie A. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Norman B. King and Katie K. King for $240,000.
Joseph B. Lapp and Lydia K. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Lapp and Emma Stoltzfus Lapp for $1.
Joseph B. Lapp and Lydia K. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Joseph B. Lapp and Lydia K. Lapp for $1.
Columbia Borough
Abner S. Esh and Paul B. Esh conveyed 473 Locust St. to Paul B. Esh and Fannie S. Esh for $1.
JC Diverse Ventures LLC, John D. Calixto and Chester R. Arnold conveyed 104 Walnut St. to Roberto Gonzalez Marte, Keilarys D. Vazquez Ponce and Keilarys D Vazquez Ponce for $133,500.
FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed 220 Cedar St. to Sandy Tejada for $140,000.
Jonathan D. Lutz and Leo S. Lutz conveyed property on North Fourth Street to Laurie E. Brooks for $155,000.
Thola Ab Wolanski and Stanley S. Wolanski conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Jonathan D. Lutz and Iris J. Lutz for $250,000.
Robert P. Breneman Jr. conveyed 621 S. 13th St. to Andrew Strickler and Jessalynne Breneman for $165,000.
Conestoga Township
Bryan Morris and Jessica M. Morris conveyed property on a public road to Gregory J. Turnowchyk for $195,000.
Carl E. Petters and Donna Lou Petters conveyed 35 Silver Mine Road to John Carl Petters and Carl Petters Living Trust for $5.
Conoy Township
Gary E. Dupler Jr. and Dawn S. Dupler conveyed property on a public road to Dawn S. Dupler for $1.
Richard T. Adams and Lori M. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Matthew F. Benjamin and Tracy L. Benjamin for $249,000.
George L. Risser conveyed property on Division Street to Ryan S. Bretz and Crystal L. Martin for $154,900.
East Donegal Township
Michele L. Ryan and Joshua R. Ryan conveyed property on Sload Circle to Brandon Kantner and Cody Weaver for $199,900.
Michael G. Melocheck and Caralynn A. Melocheck conveyed property on a public road to James C. Tolle and Patricia K. Tolle for $189,900.
West Donegal Township
John D. Angeny and Jennifer L. Angeny conveyed 132 Silver Drive to Brandon A. Kreiser and Hannah Kreiser for $372,500.
Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Doris J. Burkholder conveyed property on Kimberly Court to Ammon H. Hoover for $1.
Steve R. Snyder and Melissa J. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Ethan A. Frey and Kristen M. Frey for $329,900.
East Drumore Township
Carl G. Troop conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Carl G. Troop for $1.
Carl G. Troop conveyed property on Solanco Road to Carl G. Troop for $1.
Earl Township
Grande Land LP conveyed property on a public road to Richard A. Readdy and Jeannine J. Readdy for $352,100.
Grande Land LP and Grande Construction Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Raymond M. Cooke and Linda C. Cooke for $307,915.
Martin M. Zimmerman and Martha P. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Paul G. Burkholder for $575,000.
East Earl Township
The estate of Evelyn E. Coldren conveyed property on a public road to Amos B. Lapp and Elizabeth S. Lapp for $1.
Fork Point LLC and J. Kevin Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Paul Souden and Kendra L. Souden for $200,000.
Raymond Smucker, Sarah Smucker, Raymond Z. Smucker and Sarah L. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Lester K. Smucker and Mary Smucker for $245,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Arthur E. Horn III and Lauren A. Horn conveyed 5861 Pine St. to Duane L. Breneman and Stephanie J. Breneman for $241,000.
Todd M. Katzenstein and Denise Katzenstein conveyed 2285 E. State St. to James L. Hackman for $245,000.
Emich & Ober Holding Partnership LP, Emich & Ober Holdings LLC, Donald C. Emich and H. Lee Ober conveyed property on Graystone Road to Hess Home Builders Inc. for $425,000.
Elizabeth Township
LSF10 Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust NA and Hudson Homes Management LLC conveyed 117 W. Lexington Road to Hamzah Dawood for $171,000.
Dana E. Martin and Doris Rosene Martin conveyed 106 Sharona Drive to Jonathan Xavier Avila for $229,900.
Dale L. Martin and Mary Lou Martin conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to Moses K. Petersheim Jr. for $350,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
Matthew F. Benjamin and Tracy L. Benjamin conveyed 325 Snyder Ave. to Michael J. Barbera and Katherine E. Oconnor for $198,500.
R. Lee Forrey, Kelly L. Forrey and Ronald L. Forrey conveyed property on a public road to Matthew D. Thomas and Natalie A. Thomas for $189,900.
Ryan M. Kline conveyed 1013 Hillside Ave. to William J. Rudy and Ruth Ann Rudy for $232,000.
Dale H. Dearment and Diane K. Dearment conveyed property on a public road to Aaron C. Hensley and Kelly L. Everett for $307,000.
Donna J. Young conveyed 311 E. Cherry St. to Robert W. Torchia for $146,000.
Ephrata Borough
Peter G. Corch and Heather J. Corch conveyed 18 Lauren Lane to Pavlo Dubovyi for $175,000.
Darlene J. Good conveyed 229 W. Franklin St. to Yeny R. Hernandez, Robelo Garcia Herrera and Robelo Garcia Herrera for $139,900.
Charles R. Krantz III and Deborah M. Krantz conveyed 234 Lake St. to Wilbur H. Martin and Edwin S. Martin for $140,000.
Lois J. Brubaker and James William Myers conveyed property on a public road to Scott W. Griffe and Bethann Griffe for $175,000.
Nicholas J. Mousetis and Lindsey Mousetis conveyed property on a public road to Delmar Oberholtzer and Elizabeth Mast for $167,500.
Richard C. Ay and Michele Ay conveyed 107 Marion Terrace to Alex P. Knight for $155,450.
Ephrata Township
Property Investing & Management Inc. conveyed Unit 33 to Zimmerman Home Builders LLC for $100,000.
Tabatha Mitchell, Tabatha M. Updike and Michael Mitchell conveyed 325 Colonial Drive to Mercedes Marrero for $164,830.
Eric P. Beamesderfer, Melissa K. Beamesderfer and Eric Beamesderfer conveyed property on Church Road to Eric P. Beamesderfer for $1.
Fulton Township
Dorothy L. Duvall conveyed property on a public road to Kyle C. Risk for $1.
East Hempfield Township
Nathan T. Gillespie and Janessa L. Gillespie conveyed 1124 Devonshire Road to Karen Sue Witmer for $221,500.
Alvin C. Harding Jr. and Susan L. Harding conveyed property on Brandt Boulevard to Jonathan Triantafyllou and Dinara Triantafyllou for $284,000.
David Rittenhouse Morrison and Marilyn Morrow Morrison conveyed property on a public road to Travis L. Yoder and Emily G. Yoder for $240,000.
James S. Owens and S. Jane Owens conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Eichner and Stephanie Eichner for $245,000.
David D. Skinner and Amy Buenaflor conveyed 1238 Graystone Road to Abigail W. Patterson and Ryan S. Chillas for $180,000.
David A. Warren, Anjanette Warren and Anjanette Bender conveyed 1037 Steeplechase Drive to Jyhgong G. Hou and Shuhua Lee Hou for $380,000.
F. Geraldine Maurer and Willis E. Diffendall Jr. conveyed property on Ridgeview Avenue to Craig Seader for $215,000.
Brandon J. Vernalli, Margaret M. Vernalli, Margaret M. Enoch, Margaret Vernalli and Margaret Enoch conveyed 585 Church St. to Zachary Austin Kramer for $228,500.
FHG 92 LLC, Wesley R. Funk and Judith R. Deascenti conveyed 113 Sunflower Circle to Bryan J. Degrace and Renee A. Annick for $302,500.
Kristopher A. Ryan, Amanda R. Carson and Amanda Rose Ryan conveyed property on a public road to Amanda Rose Ryan for $1.
EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Landis Farm Associates LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed 1559 Bloomfield Way to Alvin C. Harding Jr. and Susan L. Harding for $430,455.
Yaeko Strong conveyed 1800 Risser Lane to Peggy Raftovich and James R. Raftovich for $289,900.
Martin W. Holmes, James M. Holmes, Jeffrey A. Holmes, Judy L. Pertet and Martin W. Holmes & Elizabeth A. Holmes Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Chapel Forge Drive to Martin W. Holmes for $1.
Melinda M. Rosenthal conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Pabon Sr. and Wanda Pabon for $187,100.
Elfriede Tangert conveyed 3300 Stillwell Drive to Allison K. Koblitz for $287,200.
Kevin W. Dombach and Ira K. Dombach Revocable Living Trust conveyed 109 Eisenhower Blvd. to Larry Hess, Dennis Martin and Kevin Weachter for $120,000.
Unique Living Solutions LLC and Benjamin S. Esh conveyed property on Albern Boulevard to James D. Spinola and Kimberly L. King for $260,000.
Chris & Claude Co. LLC and Christopher L. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Nathan J. Yingst and Autumn Keeler for $309,000.
James B. Mummaw III conveyed property on Nissley Road to Nelson Rodriguez for $207,000.
Daniel D. Young Sr. and Cynthia M. Young conveyed property on a public road to Emily M. Leaman and James D. Brommer Jr. for $212,000.
The estate of John M. Sico and The estate of John M. Sico Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Nathan T. Gillespie and Janessa L. Gillespie for $268,500.
West Hempfield Township
Christopher G. Lapes conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Terrance Allen Monn and Sherry Lee Miller for $219,900.
Linda M. Queen and Steven R. Rozell conveyed property on a public road to Linda M. Queen for $1.
Bryce Stone and Shiloh Stone conveyed 488 Lancer Drive to Sean R. Baldwin and Rosalia Mazzola for $280,000.
Victor A. Jarunas and April M. Jarunas conveyed property on Chickies Drive to Andrew D. Macik and Emily R. Macik for $365,000.
East Lampeter Township
Sarah J. Money, Sarah Jane Money, Sarah J. Marsico and Jason A. Marsico conveyed 2047 Old Philadelphia Pike to Jason A. Marsico for $1.
Juan G. Gonzalez and Marta E. Gonzalez conveyed 151 American Ave. to Gabriel R. Longhi and Stephanie Noel Longhi for $428,000.
G. Douglas Rhinier conveyed 2057 Pennwick Road to G. Douglas Rhinier and Leslie S. Rhinier for $1.
Properties of Paradise LLC and Gideon M. Zook conveyed 2481 Old Philadelphia Pike to Dr&E Enterprise LLC for $765,000.
Horizon Rentals LLC and David K. Stoltzfus conveyed 115 Crestmont Ave. to Andrew Mack for $210,000.
West Lampeter Township
Leslie Laird conveyed property on Breeze Way to Leslie M. Laird and Gigis Irrevocable House Trust for $1.
Wilbur M. McMichael and Mary Jane McMichael conveyed property on a public road to Raymond F. Hottenstein Jr. and Susan L. Hottenstein for $429,000.
Joseph F. Brackin Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Nathan Kennel and Terah Kennel for $225,000.
Jeffrey S. Nolt and Christine F. Nolt conveyed 39 Summer Court to Kelly J. Kopelman for $310,000.
Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc., HV Real Estate Group LLC and George C. Desmond conveyed property on Weatherfield Place to Peter Kenote and Sara Male for $280,000.
Darin L. Wagner and Amy Gower Wagner conveyed Unit 51 to Darin L. Wagner for $1.
John R. Baker and Lecinda F. Baker conveyed property on Village Square to Jill Garber for $329,900.
Lancaster city
Gary Leinberger, Susan S. Weeks and Susan Stephenson Leinberger conveyed 136 N. Charlotte St. to Gary Leinberger, Susan Stephenson Leinberger and Leinberger Home Trust for $1.
Gary Gehret, Jeanne Gehret, Gary L. Gehret and Jeanne M. Gehret conveyed Unit 408 to Gary L. Gehret, Jeanne M. Gehret and Gehret Cocoon House Trust for $1.
Ryan J. Sauder and Maria Janelle Thomas conveyed 609 W. Lemon St. to Maria Janelle Thomas for $1.
Dario E. Vivar and Nilda Vivar conveyed 868 N. Queen St. to Michael H. Smith and Nicholas L. Shimp for $125,000.
KML Law Group PC conveyed 627 S. Ann St. to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $1.
Linda A. Stoe conveyed 76 Wise Ave. to Jose R. Gonzalez, Elianell Nieves Lopez and Elianell Nieves Lopez for $87,500.
Kenny Moline and Mose Moline conveyed 11 Hazel St. to James D. Stewart and Erin Stewart for $24,500.
Timothy B. Epps conveyed 916 N. Duke St. to Rickey Lummus and Leah Smith for $145,000.
Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 759 Manor St. to Central Pennsylvania Property Restoration LLC for $18,500.
Harmony Redesign Co. LLC and Anthony A. Reynolds conveyed 524 N. Queen St. to Karissa Joelle Sauder for $279,900.
Charles H. Kronenberg and Lois K. Newswanger conveyed 138 Nevin St. to Lois Newswanger for $1.
Esh Custom Homes LLC and Benuel Esh conveyed 806 E. Chestnut St. to Brandi Bemiller for $242,000.
SMJ Rehab Inc. conveyed 607 St. Joseph Street to Marie Y. Rene for $127,500.
Magdeline Mirabal conveyed 717 High St. to Magdeline Mirabal for $1.
Paul C. Costello conveyed 351 Beaver St. to Pedro Federico Garcia Medina for $29,000.
Brian W. Brombacher conveyed 218 Fairview Ave. to Garrett Zinn and Kaylissa Zinn for $105,000.
Justo Martinez and Martha Santiago conveyed 859 Hilton Drive to Tom P. Vafias for $105,000.
Rosezella M. Thomas, Rosezella M. Mowery and Timothy A. Mowery conveyed 556 S. Lime St. to Brandon Elliott for $55,000.
Ellen B. Williams conveyed 238 W. Chestnut St. to DJBC LLC for $100,000.
Debra Clark and Debbie Clark conveyed 646 Lehigh Ave. to Frank Tisdale and Wimona Tisdale for $71,000.
Jose A. Gutierrez and Jose Gutierrez conveyed 419 Dauphin St. to Jose A. Gutierrez and Lourden Mercedes Gutierrez Bido for $1.
Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed 315 N. Lime St. to John David Towers and James Michael Towers for $633,000.
Matthew Buckwalter and Josh Gibbel conveyed 616 W. Lemon St. to Nicholas Fanning for $315,000.
Alexander Pratt conveyed 348 W. James St. to Amanda Komara for $170,000.
Martin H. Waltman Jr. conveyed 28 Laurel St. to Corey S. Oster for $40,000.
Jack L. Hess and Mark T. Hess conveyed 351 E. Chestnut St. to 351 Chestnut LLC for $180,000.
Creative Solutions LLC conveyed 524 Manor St. to Next Venture Capital LLC for $80,000.
Mcwm LLC and Michael W. Brubaker conveyed property on East King Street to Red Sky Realty LLC for $2,700,000.
William H. Trees conveyed 360 New Holland Ave. to Paul Schwarz for $117,900.
Victor D. Baerga Jr., Edith M. Baerga and Victor D. Baerga conveyed 1010 Ayres Court to Tuyet T. Nguyen and Mai Thi Ngoc Nguyen for $139,900.
M. David Kauffman and Michele D. Kauffman conveyed 621 Lehigh Ave. to Jordan D. Hollinger for $95,000.
Francesco Conigliaro conveyed property on Old Trinity Place to Juan G. Gonzalez and Marta E. Gonzalez for $245,000.
Payge V. Miller conveyed 748 S. Lime St. to Reginald P. Leandre for $97,000.
John H. Grant and Jennifer Lynn Grant conveyed 234 Nevin St. to Kingdom Goals LLC for $133,000.
Lancaster Township
TMG Properties LLC and Shaun Murphy conveyed 1311 Maple Ave. to Steve E. Sheldon and Jena K. Sheldon for $178,000.
Benuel S. Stoltzfus conveyed 29 N. Broad St. to Jose M Feliz Perez for $174,900.
The estate of Suzanne Brubaker conveyed property on Clarendon Drive to Edgar M. Wright for $125,000.
Richard J. McGowan III and Druann E. McGowan conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Connelly for $175,000.
Charles Eugene Musser Jr. and Devon M. Musser conveyed 1254 Elm Ave. to Bradley M. Kaufman for $135,000.
Veronica Dejesus and Veronica Montanez conveyed property on Clarendon Drive to Juana E. Santiago Gonzalez for $134,900.
Grande Land LP and Fiorino Grande conveyed 126 Goldenfield Drive to Carson H. Frost and Kathleen P. Frost for $485,000.
Joseph A. Clark Memorial Fund Trust and Mary L. Kohlmeier conveyed property on a public road to 4A LLC for $86,000.
The estate of Pedro J. Rodriguez conveyed 47 Wabank Road to Joshua E. Shepler for $184,900.
Kelly L. Slein, Kelly L. Kiehl, Christopher Kiehl, Kelly Slein and Kelly Kiehl conveyed 337 Abbeyville Road to Michael S. Rettew and Erin A. Rettew for $198,000.
SZ Properties LLC and Salena C. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Sherry A. Harry for $299,900.
National Residential Nominee Services Inc. conveyed 1319 Passey Lane to Grissell Santos Heredia and Grissell Santos Heredia for $244,000.
Jarrod Palmer Randel conveyed 1319 Passey Lane to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $244,000.
Leacock Township
John D. Lehman and Janet L. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Paul L. Zook for $273,500.
Evelyn J. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Stoltzfus Family Properties LLC for $360,000.
Red School LLC, Berks New Homes Llc, Berks Homes, Berks New Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Pleasant Road to Kevin S. Sullivan Sr. and Frances D. Sullivan for $367,095.
Upper Leacock Township
Pamela Berry conveyed property on Amanda Avenue to Raymond F. Stoltzfus for $200,000.
Lititz Borough
Graham S. Couturier, Lance Couturier and Katherine D. Couturier conveyed property on a public road to Chad Alan Heffner and Julie G. Heffner for $310,000.
James T. Roland and Sandra J. Roland conveyed property on a public road to Ronald T. Smith and Sharon R. Engel for $447,500.
DNB Investments LLC conveyed property on West Lincoln Avenue to John Smucker and Martha Smucker for $152,000.
Little Britain Township
Maryjo G. Steele conveyed property on a public road to Little Britain Township of for $1.
Manheim Township
Lodge Life Services, Robert E. Fuller and Geraldine G. Fuller conveyed 1610 Lambeth Road to Jose Arcadio Inoa Cepeda for $195,000.
Kenneth G. Miller and Diane Miller conveyed 368 Koser Road to Liep D. Tran and Chu Thi Tran for $335,000.
Jack K. Brunk Jr. and Maya Brunk conveyed property on Dolly Drive to Arthur E. Horn III and Lauren A. Horn for $375,000.
Yoan Henriquez and Miraidys Pantoja Roque conveyed property on Pulte Road to Jorge L Martinez Bacallao, Jorge L. Martinez Bacallao, Ana M. Gonzalez Diaz and Ana M Gonzalez Diaz for $130,000.
Robert A. Baldwin, Elizabeth A. Werner and Elizabeth W. Baldwin conveyed 860 Martha Ave. to Tyler L. Harris and Alyssa C. Harris for $190,000.
Mark J. Fretz and Angela K. Fretz conveyed 1000 Mcgrann Blvd. to Robert A. Baldwin and Elizabeth W. Baldwin for $285,000.
Stephen M. Kraybill and Bonnie L. Kraybill conveyed 151 Bushong Road to Bryce Stone and Shiloh Stone for $390,000.
Frederick L. Creamer and Wendy K. Creamer conveyed 2959 Brookfield Road to Keith C. Enochs and Kristi L. Enochs for $389,900.
Terry L. Ansel and Margaret J. Ansel conveyed 1944 Glendower Drive to Christian T. Deangelo, Lauren J. Deangelo and Stephen A. Capoferri for $415,000.
Debra H. Accomando and Ronald G. Accomando conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Francesco Conigliaro and Brooke O. Reynolds for $625,000.
Jessica Lee Mack conveyed 223 Farmstead Lane to Ryan P. Brokaw and Kristen Lynne Brokaw for $399,900.
Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and KMK Law Group PC conveyed 1667 Ridgedale Drive to Joshua A. Peloquin and Dexter Phan for $243,000.
US Bank Trust NA and LSF9 Master Participation Trust conveyed Unit 1313 to Wayne M. Blake for $112,900.
D&R Charles Construction LLC, Charles D&R Construction LLC and David L. Charles conveyed property on Roseville Road to Sita M. Thapaliya and Aga Thapaliya for $205,000.
Steven M. Bussanmas and Susan Gayle Bussanmas conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Sherman and Leah Fox for $664,000.
Peter J. Haberbosch conveyed 205 Greenview Drive to Maria Kesoglou for $153,000.
Kyle C. Sorensen and Tara L. Sorensen conveyed property on Belair Drive to Armando Mora Herrera and Olga L Gonzalez Tequia for $240,000.
Jerome D. Sensenig and Donna H. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Charles Brommer and Jaclyn Downs for $220,000.
John I. Kurtz IV, Allyse L. Vanzee and Allyse L. Kurtz conveyed 1010 Salisbury Court to Ryan Christopher Givens and Bethany Ann Arbogast for $251,000.
Eugene D. Savoye and Rennie R. Savoye conveyed Unit T 9 to Devon Lyn Mcgrorty for $142,500.
Allen E. Tate and Margaret E. Zeiders conveyed property on New Holland Pike to Abdi Raghe for $179,400.
Peter D. Kenote and Sara B. Male conveyed property on Weaver Road to Jason M. Keeports and Emily M. Knaub for $384,500.
Raymond H. Gerhart and Betty J. Gerhart conveyed property on Heatherton Drive to Elizabeth Elaine Teske for $405,000.
Manheim Borough
Edward V. Boornazian conveyed 20 W. Stiegel St. to Kyle M. Gray and Francine M. Gray for $172,000.
Stephen Gallinaugh and Jennifer Gallinaugh conveyed 258 S. Charlotte St. to Carina B. Reeser for $125,500.
Cameron L. Selvaggio and Tracey L. Selvaggio conveyed property on a public road to Gordon T. Snyder and Amber L. Snyder for $211,000.
Delores J. Heisey conveyed 166 N. Hazel St. to Larry M. Geib and Alicia Geib for $204,500.
Manor Township
Daulton A. Quigley conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Rebecca J. Yoder for $159,900.
Kyle A. Zook and Lacy M. Zook conveyed 221 Millersville Road to Janelle L. Hostetter and Aaron J. Hostetter for $179,900.
Fieldcrest Associates, H. Glenn Esbenshade, Jay D. Stauffer and Trena T. Stauffer conveyed property on Greenhedge Drive to Manor Township for $1.
Amanda L. Hunsberger conveyed 1959 Hemlock Road to Chad M. Bailey and Stephanie A. Erb for $179,900.
Raymond E. Dyer conveyed 139 Nicholas Road to Michael R. Dyer and Samantha L. Dyer for $145,000.
Neal B. Banner, Lisa M. Mays and Lisa M. Banner conveyed 24 Manor St. to Todd C. Mcallister and Kristine K. Mcallister for $279,900.
Richard C. Bowermaster and Linda M. Bowermaster conveyed 3184 Anchor Road to Margaret M. Vernalli and Brandon J. Vernalli for $300,000.
Ronald L. Miller conveyed 2100 Clover Hill Road to Ronald L. Miller and Beverly J. Charles for $1.
George R. Lower and Rosanna Lower conveyed property on Round Hill Lane to RGL Trust for $1.
Jessica L. Fisher and Ryan E. Helm conveyed 512 Saratoga Road to Mark Deblois and Georgean G. Deblois for $227,500.
Bruce L. Murray and Robin Murray conveyed property on a public road to Bruce L. Murray and Robin Murray for $1.
Karli M. Eichelberger and Karli M. Fickes conveyed property on Cascade Court to Robyn D. Scheick for $200,000.
Philip C. Payonk, Ashley M. Payonk and Ashley M. Knepp conveyed 531 Lexington Road to Abby Gruber for $230,000.
Thag L. Neupane and Durga D. Neupane conveyed property on Redwood Drive to Carm Suze Chery and Fenes Chery for $200,000.
Jason P. Jones, Megan E. Jones and Megan E. Mainiero conveyed property on Cascade Court to Thomas A. Blackwell for $205,000.
Howard S. Shaub and Shendra L. Shaub conveyed property on a public road to Victor A. Jarunas and April M. Jarunas for $449,900.
Jeremy L. Meisenbach conveyed property on a public road to Thomas W. Taglieri III for $110,000.
The estate of Josephine I. Shively conveyed 2730 Chapel Road to Scott D. Wall and Teresa M. Wall for $147,500.
Manuel Zorrilla and Jean Marie Daily conveyed 151 Bradford St. to Solomon Girma Negewo for $179,000.
Marietta Borough
The estate of Bruce Gibson conveyed property on a public road to Wayne Murphy Gibson for $1.
The estate of Bruce W. Gibson conveyed property on a public road to Wayne Murphy Gibson for $1.
Kristen K. Lane conveyed property on West Market Street to Amanda Lane for $110,000.
Martic Township
Constance A. Portas, Ray R. Warfel and Constance Portas conveyed property on a public road to Constance A. Portas and Constance Porter Revocable Living Trust for $1.
Rodney J. Lingo and Nadine S. Lingo conveyed 24 Bethesda Church Road East to Stephen A. Mohler and Devin N. Mohler for $236,900.
Gerald R. Watterson and Marilyn C. Watterson conveyed property on a public road to Brock T. Watterson and Rachel E. Watterson for $1.
Millersville Borough
Grande Land LP and Fiorino Grande conveyed 15 Bunker Hill to Thag L. Neupane and Durga D. Neupane for $330,000.
Grande Land LP and Fiorino Grande conveyed 3 Chamberlain Lane to Richard Dumas, Paul West, Elizabeth West and Patricia Dumas for $380,313.
Yoseph Michael, Helen Habtemichael and Helen Habte Michael conveyed Unit C 123 to Adam M. Peterson for $159,900.
Donald B. Martin and Susan E. Martin conveyed 21 Wabank Road to Matthew Shawn Daigle and Janelle Leedy Shank for $200,000.
Derrick M. Siegrist, Benjamin Siegrist and Camille Siegrist conveyed 321 Barbara St. to Beiler Properties LLC for $75,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Daniel P. Lenz conveyed 224 S. Barbara St. to Merle Rothfus and Patricia Rothfus for $156,000.
Randall S. Wolgemuth and Elizabeth G. Wolgemuth conveyed 811 E. Main St. to Randall S. Wolgemuth and Elizabeth G. Wolgemuth for $1.
Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 2 to Stacy Gillespie for $203,180.
Sandra L. Kirkpatrick and William S. Kirkpatrick conveyed property on Terrace Avenue to Chad Miller Schell and Jamie Lee Schell for $197,400.
Sean D. Achey and Jenny L. Achey conveyed 22 Donegal Springs Road to Renew Homes LLC for $195,000.
Mount Joy Township
Paul C. Kruger and Shelly M. Kruger conveyed 50 Old Hershey Road to Giuseppe Ferrarelli and Vita Ferrarelli for $50,000.
Akbar Boutorabi and Susan Boutorabi conveyed property on a public road to Akbar Boutorabi and Susan Boutorabi for $1.
Ethan A. Frey, Kristen M. Frey and Ethan Frey conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Louis Hile II and Kelsey D. Hile for $226,000.
Clinton Simmons and Christina Simmons conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Larry D. Bartholomew and Maureen Bartholomew for $285,000.
Akbar Boutorabi and Susan Boutorabi conveyed 2 Elizabethtown-Hershey Road to Akbar Boutorabi and Susan Boutorabi for $1.
Sousan S. Boutorabi and Akbar Boutorabi conveyed property on a public road to Akbar Boutorabi and Susan Boutorabi for $1.
Margarita E. Fischer and Margarita Fischer conveyed 482 Rockwood Drive to Chaney M. Hand for $157,900.
Akbar Boutorabi and Susan Boutorabi conveyed property on a public road to Akbar Boutorabi and Susan Boutorabi for $1.
Akbar Boutorabi and Susan Boutorabi conveyed property on a public road to Akbar Boutorabi and Susan Boutorabi for $1.
John H. Hottenstein and Naomi R. Hottenstein conveyed property on a public road to Sean D. Heisey and Aura L. Heisey for $360,000.
Thomas J. Hackman conveyed property on Misty Drive to Zach S. Keiser and Jordan H. Keiser for $229,000.
Mountville Borough
Branch Banking & Trust Co. conveyed 218 Huntington Drive to Emily M. Longenecker for $125,000.
New Holland Borough
Sandford E. Fetty and Sanford E. Fetty conveyed 120 Earl Ave. to Vin Yang and Maysia Yang for $205,000.
Paradise Township
Amos B. Lapp and Elizabeth S. Lapp conveyed property on Belmont Road to Miriam R. King for $250,000.
John S. Esh conveyed property on a public road to John S. Esh and Wilma R. Esh for $1.
Penn Township
Tabitha D. Mountz and Marc D. Palmer conveyed property on Mountain Road to Marc D. Palmer for $1.
Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and KML Law Group conveyed 461 S. Cope Hill Drive to Earl Fahnestock and Marian Miller Fahnestock for $186,000.
Brittany L. Buterbaugh and Courtney L. Mann conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Thomas W. Lawson and Shirley A. Lawson for $351,000.
Thomas Lawson and Shirley Lawson conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Manuel Zorrilla Pena, Manuel Zorrilla Pena and Jean M. Daily for $299,900.
Providence Township
Debra J. Joline conveyed property on a public road to Alexey Gonzalez Ramirez, Alexey Gonzalez Ramirez, Nataly D Martinez Delacruz and Nataly D. Martinez Delacruz for $289,900.
Quarry Ridge Properties LLC and Benjamin S. Beiler conveyed property on Scheller Road to John Z. King and Anna H. King for $181,500.
Quarryville Borough
Sarah E. Chase, Christine N. Chase and John Earl Chase conveyed 26 E. Fourth St. to Robert Keith Shuler and Lucy Anne Shuler for $330,000.
Jason M. Henry and Christina M. Henry conveyed property on a public road to Samantha K. Hinkley for $140,000.
Rapho Township
William F. Yeager Jr. and Kathy A. Yeager conveyed Unit 13 to David A. Weaver and Marilyn Weaver for $359,900.
Elm Tree Properties LLC conveyed Unit 53 to Ironstone Homes LLC for $95,000.
Elm Tree Properties LLC conveyed Unit 52 to Ironstone Homes LLC for $95,000.
Rockford Homes LLC and Clair M. Hostetter conveyed Unit 129 to Timothy Herr and Cynthia Herr for $292,378.
Richard J. Briskie and Terri Briskie conveyed 3773 Elizabethtown Road to James E. Wildon and Anna Ruth Wildon for $159,900.
Randall S. Wolgemuth and Elizabeth G. Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth G. Wolgemuth for $1.
Sadsbury Township
Amos K. Glick and Barbie Glick conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Leah P. Stoltzfus for $455,000.
Troy William Rutter and Connie Sue Rutter conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd R. Glick and Ruth S. Glick for $1.
Salisbury Township
Isaac S. Fisher and Suzanne K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Levi Z. Fisher and Barbara Ann Fisher for $407,000.
Shawn Quick and Belinda Ann Quick conveyed 877 Skyline Drive to Daniel E. Crandall and S. Elizabeth Crandall for $345,000.
Ephraim S. Stoltzfus and Ephraim Stoltzfus conveyed property on Strasburg Road to Steven L. Beiler for $325,000.
Donald E. Boley Jr. and The estate of Dawn M. Boley conveyed property on a public road to Hunter M. Boley for $1.
Strasburg Borough
Marilyn Devlin conveyed property on Book Flower Lane to Grace Snyder and Charles Snyder for $305,000.
Bruce G. Snyder, Emma S. Snyder and Emma E. Snyder conveyed 630 Old Post Lane to John Lester Bender Jr. for $287,500.
Strasburg Township
Lisa A. Shaika and Lisa Edgell conveyed 924 Old Road to Karen L. Britt and Christopher Britt for $197,000.
Jay W. Charles and Daleen G. Charles conveyed property on Weaver Road to Trey K. Little and Danielle M. Little for $490,000.
Warwick Township
Anthony K. Staherski conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Mihai G. Dalea for $139,900.
Peter M. Ruhl and Tammy S. Ruhl conveyed 105 Laurie Lane to Derrick B. Eide for $198,900.
James B. Teller and Lisa A. Walton conveyed property on Rothsville Road to Alexander Garrett and Megan Garrett for $340,000.
Renovations By Garman LLC and Jason W. Garman conveyed property on Green Acre Road to Shawn S. Serfass and Wendy L. Serfass for $322,500.
Beau M. Levering and Kristin M. Levering conveyed property on Cambridge Lane to Christopher R. Raia and Kimberly A. Raia for $314,900.
Eric Narkiewicz conveyed property on Heron Road to Justin M. Means and Cristiana F. Means for $185,000.
Kenton L. Martin and Gloria J. Martin conveyed property on Snyder Hill Road to Andrew R. Orrs and Maria A. Orrs for $220,000.
William S. Szymanski conveyed 552 Longfellow Drive to M. David Kauffman and Michele Kauffman for $179,900.
Tracey Dru Reddig conveyed 1525 Abbas Ave. to Arnaldo Dejesus and Catherine F. Colon for $260,000.