The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Aug. 19-23:
Adamstown Borough
Tracey Shoopack and Timothy B. Albright conveyed property on a public road to Timothy B. Albright and Tracey Shoopack for $1.
Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Rothenburg Way to John V. Barone and Nancy S. Barone for $330,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, John A. Newman and Kristina A. Bald conveyed 341 Jefferson Road to Pennymac Loan Services LLC for $1,857.
Akron Borough
Haller Builders Inc., Reading Road Corp., Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster and Shawn Garman conveyed 354 West View Drive to Jose A. Falcon Jr. and Maria Falcon for $318,943.
Benchmarq Holdings LLC and Brian N. Zulli conveyed property on a public road to Jeanaton Delcine and Heather J. Delcine for $195,000.
Bart Township
Levi K. Esh and Annie Esh conveyed property on Quarry Road to Elmer D. King and Susan L. King for $1.
Brecknock Township
Talon Holdings LLC, Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed Unit 89 to David A. Hoskinson and Carol Hoskinson for $106,500.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Martin C. Kopanski conveyed 1396 Reading Road to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. for $1,821.
Andrea M. Anderson conveyed property on Grants Place to Frank W. Macadams Jr. and Jessica J. Macadams for $307,500.
Dean S. Mennig and Lori S. Mennig conveyed property on Grants Place to Nathan A. Martin and Ashley E. Martin for $300,000.
Caernarvon Township
Thomas J. Slawko and Cynthia A. Slawko conveyed property on a public road to Martin Tire Properties LLC for $150,000.
James R. Weaver and Lisa Ann Weaver conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Matthew L. Ringler and Lucinda Z. Ringler for $275,000.
Ammon Z. Martin and Eva M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Sheldon D. Martin and Jeanette E. Martin for $127,000.
Clay Township
David C. Weaver and Mary Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Kevin L. Scanlan and Amanda J. Scanlan for $264,900.
Fabio A. Jimenez and Gloria A. Montoya conveyed property on Perseverance Lane to Scott A. Gray and Danielle D. Gray for $204,100.
Clayton S. Martin & Sons, Martin Clayton S. & Sons, Curvin S. Martin, Gerald S. Martin and Brian R. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Ryan A. Sensenig and Jody N. Weaver for $275,000.
Robert C. Hood Jr., Robert C. Hood and Constance M. Hood conveyed Unit 31 to James A. Nelson and Sharon S. Nelson for $432,500.
David W. Hall, Barbara A. Hall, Jacqueline C. Hall and Jacqueline C. Santiago conveyed property on a public road to Andrew K. Fries and Katharine A. Fries for $275,000.
East Cocalico Township
Paul S. Karmilowicz, Judy L. Karmilowicz and Judy Simms conveyed property on Terrace Avenue to Johnathan Owad and Megan Owad for $217,000.
The estate of Gladys R. Royer, Vickie L. Fry, Jennifer Fields, Gladys R. Royer, Floyd L. Royer, Gregory L. Royer, Brian Royer, Bradley L. Royer and Jennifer L. Fields conveyed property on a public road to Glen A. Fry and Vickie L. Fry for $1.
Sean Baier and Terri Baier conveyed property on a public road to John Dyer and Janice D. Dyer for $348,000.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Noe Leiva and Lori M. Leiva for $230,660.
West Cocalico Township
Lewis R. Brubacker and Lori A. Brubacker conveyed 165 Short Road to Daniel K. King for $205,000.
William G. Hopkins, Stephanie J. Hopkins and Stephanie Hopkins conveyed property on a public road to Ashley N. Snader for $165,000.
Donald L. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Roger Fitzwater Jr. for $78,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Erica M. Davis and Erica Davis conveyed 615 Horseshoe Trail to Fannie Mae for $1,810.
Colerain Township
Debra Jean Wolfe, Jo Ann Wolfe Revocable Living Trust and Joann Wolfe Revocable Living Trust conveyed 2 Saslow Court to Paul W. Hosler Jr. and Carolsue Hosler for $375,000.
Columbia Borough
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Theresa M. Altland conveyed 121 Perry St. to Wells Fargo Bank NA and Wachovia Bank NA for $1,821.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Christopher S. Andrews conveyed 244 S. Eighth St. to Caliber Home Loans Inc. for $1,865.
Ryan S. Siegrist, Jessica L. Siegrist and Jessica L. Crawford conveyed 28 N. Sixth St. to Angela M. Stonesifer for $117,000.
Conestoga Township
Michael Dagostino conveyed property on a public road to Gregory R. Shreiner and Brittany A. Shreiner for $345,000.
Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed property on Hershey Lane to Kenneth A. Phillips and Rhonda F. Lord for $285,000.
Conoy Township
Haldeman Mansion Preservation Society, Magnesita Refractories Co., Je Baker Co. and Baker Je Co. conveyed property on a public road to Haldeman Mansion Preservation Society for $1.
East Donegal Township
Stacey M. White and Stacey M. Brinkman conveyed 302 Amanda Court to Michael P. Brinkman and Stacey M. Brinkman for $1.
Gregory S. Vanlaar and Patricia J. Vanlaar conveyed property on a public road to Ellen M. Palmer for $149,900.
Anthony J. Jaskot and Jessica N. Jaskot conveyed property on a public road to Anthony J. Jaskot for $1.
John A. Fletcher II conveyed 15 N. King St. to John A. Fletcher II and Barbara A. Backer for $1.
William E. Mansfield and Kristin Mansfield conveyed property on Pommel Lane to Michael Melocheck and Caralynn A. Melocheck for $275,000.
West Donegal Township
Roscoe K. Greenawalt, Roscoe K. Greenawalt Jr. and Brenda K. Greenawalt conveyed property on Miller Road to Roscoe K. Greenawalt Jr. and Brenda K. Greenawalt for $1.
Tina Mease conveyed property on a public road to Newville Acquisition LLC for $450,000.
Leland H. Reiff conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Kermit J. Martin and Elsie N. Martin for $1.
Roscoe K. Greenawalt Jr. and Roscoe K. Greenawalt conveyed property on a public road to Roscoe K. Greenawalt for $1.
Karen Dalessandri conveyed property on a public road to Thomas C. Hayes and Vanessa Hall for $329,900.
Carol Meily conveyed Unit 40 to Timothy D. Malcolm and Esther L. Malcolm for $149,900.
John W. Martens and Ronda M. Martens conveyed Unit 12 to Leroy H. Judy and Lucinda A. Judy for $243,000.
Woods Edge of Elizabethtown LLC and Robert L. Gruber conveyed property on a public road to West Donegal Township for $1.
Drumore Township
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to Kalli Jordyn Sheets for $225,000.
East Drumore Township
Gerardo Spero Jr. and Linda Spero conveyed property on a public road to Alfred S. Tamargo IV and Pamela L. Tamargo for $299,900.
Amos K. Esh Jr. and Barbie Esh conveyed property on a public road to Isaac L. King and Emma S. King for $250,000.
Earl Township
Eliser Rosales and Elizabeth A. Rosales conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Josiah J. Rosales and Christina M. Rosales for $188,200.
James Fabie conveyed property on Bridle Path to Philip E. Morrison, Janice B. Morrison, Peter R. Morrison and Melissa J. Morrison for $200,000.
Raymond F. Neyman and Dana Ruth Neyman conveyed property on Glen Mar Avenue to Robert L. Willey and Judy Willey for $315,000.
Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Steven Carr and Patricia K. Carr for $305,000.
East Earl Township
Ira S. Weaver and Grace R. Weaver conveyed 1421 Union Grove Road to Jody W. Long, Lisa M. Long and Vincent J. Williams for $259,900.
Revelations of Freedom Ministries conveyed property on a public road to David L. Horst and Christine F. Horst for $350,000.
Linford M. Burkholder and Trish Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Cody B. Straub and Kayla M. Bixler for $299,900.
David L. Horst and Christine F. Horst conveyed 1011 Sunset Ave. to Kevin J. Esh for $278,000.
West Earl Township
Blaine E. Pennypacker and Caroll A. Pennypacker conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Younger and Heather Younger for $265,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Seth E. Ferrari and Meghan B. Ferrari conveyed property on a public road to Sarah M. Maughan for $197,500.
Charles A. Zimmerman and Paulla J. Lied conveyed 6496 Orange St. to Gene E. Miller, Randall N. Miller and Shelley R. Ashcroft for $212,000.
Eden Township
Noah Jay Fisher, Anna B. Fisher and Daniel K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Daniel K. Fisher and Rachel G. Fisher for $1.
Curtis L. Good and Andrea T. Good conveyed property on Springville Road to Curtis L. Good for $1.
Stephen S. Esh and Elizabeth Esh conveyed property on Bushong Road to Alvin K. Esh and Fannie E. Esh for $1.
Elizabeth Township
Samuel G. Horst and Esther S. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Jay L. Horst, Gerald R. Horst, Rose Ann Martin, Wilmer L. Horst, Kenneth W. Horst, Marilyn W. Burkholder and NCG Holdings Ltd. for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Stephan A. Fedula conveyed 1331 Furnace Hills Pike to Pebblerock LLC for $1,889.
Dennis R. Milhoan conveyed property on a public road to Dennis R. Milhoan and Nan Milhoan for $1.
Nancy V. Kieffer conveyed 210 Crest Road to Jeffrey S. Ackerman and Pamela E. Ackerman for $300,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
Ronald Wenger, Tina M. Wenger, Ashton K. Wenger and Christine M. Wenger conveyed 213 N. Market St. to Seibel Properties LLC for $160,000.
Koser Brothers Rentals and Kenneth M. Koser Jr. conveyed 58 Washington St. to BML Rentals LLC for $133,000.
The estate of Nancy C. Russ conveyed 18 Briarcliff Road to Timothy K. Neff and Kimberly A. Neff for $269,900.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC conveyed 42 N. Poplar St. to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $1.
Margaret M. Garber and Tobin H. Garber conveyed property on South Mount Joy Street to Bradley R. Bantle for $239,900.
Bryan S. Musser and Kristi A. Musser conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Bryan S. Musser for $1.
Ephrata Borough
Brendon J. Weaver and Andrea J. Weaver conveyed 230 Hemlock Road to Bradley W. Myers and Jeanne C. Myers for $299,900.
Susan R. Rettew conveyed 149 Grant St. to Hansel B. Pate Jr. for $98,474.
Louise Anne Long conveyed 1214 Marilyn Ave. to Jon D. Sullenberger and Kris L. McKinney for $215,000.
The estate of Ardelle Moyer and The estate of Ardelle M. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Bradley D. Kreider for $143,000.
U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on Spruce Street to Joshua S. Peachey and Joanna L. Peachey for $165,000.
Samuel O. Swartz III and Annette I. Swartz conveyed 115 N. Academy Drive to Kenneth Birney and Barbara Cleffi for $280,000.
Bryan S. Hornberger, Tanya L. Baker and Tanya L. Hornberger conveyed 308 Washington Ave. to Zachary S. Falk and Shelby L. Falk for $132,900.
Ephrata Township
Jobany Bedoya, Nazareth G. Bedoya and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 285 Riverview Drive to Wells Fargo Bank NA for $1,881.
The estate of Debra F. Weaver and The estate of Debra Forsha Weaver conveyed 277 Riverview Drive to Jared T. Koch for $102,500.
Lon N. Martin and Sheila M. Martin conveyed property on Steinmetz Road to Reid A. Martin and Amy C. Martin for $1.
Thomas W. Chenworth, Carolyn Rodeck and Carolyn Chenworth conveyed property on Dawn Avenue to David P. Evans for $359,900.
Dee Jay Real Estate LLC, Daniel B. Landis and Janella A. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Weaver Precast Properties LLC for $950,000.
Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Bryan S. Zimmerman and Dwight R. Zimmerman conveyed property on Lake View Road to Franklin I Cunalata Garcia and Janelle L. Zook for $420,000.
Russell A. Keitel and Toasha A. Keitel conveyed 1087 Hammon Ave. to Joseph R. Rogers and Shelly M. Rogers for $219,000.
Dwight L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Codie A. Plasterer and Katelin M. Plasterer for $175,000.
Benjamin J. Lee and Marcy J. Lee conveyed property on Oriole Drive to Mary Ann Eberly for $162,100.
Fulton Township
David M. Kelley and Lori M. Kelley conveyed property on Cooks Landing Road to Edwin Z. Nolt and Lorene B. Nolt for $270,000.
Samuel K. Lapp and Naomi S. Lapp conveyed property on Black Barren Road to Harold A. Miles Jr. and Michelle Lynn Hull for $125,000.
East Hempfield Township
Michael D. Volland conveyed 221 Winding Hill Drive to Stephanie M. Reindollar for $180,000.
Bert L. John conveyed 180 E. Main St. to Bert L. John and Nathan Thomas John for $0.
Bert L. John, Staci John and Staci Joan Stettler conveyed 180 E. Main St. to Bert L. John for $0.
Corey Mowrer and Stephanie Waller conveyed 554 Main St. to Corey Mowrer for $1.
Landisville Campmeeting Association conveyed property on a public road to Alexander E. Giannini and Kristi L. Giannini for $6,000.
Mark J. Keyser conveyed 1133 Sunwood Lane to Mark J. Keyser and Wendy L. Keyser for $1.
Stephanie M. Reindollar and Christopher D. Reindollar conveyed 56 Peacock Drive to Christopher D. Reindollar for $1.
Arthur M. Mink conveyed property on Mohawk Drive to Kevin T. Collier, Julianne Bojanic Collier and Julianne Bojanic Collier for $461,000.
New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Dennis D. Herr conveyed 5792 Wild Lilac Drive to David Costello and Sara Costello for $85,000.
Randall C. Gable conveyed property on School Lane Avenue to Randall Martin and Judy Martin for $155,000.
Keith R. Kratz Jr. and Jean C. Kratz conveyed 3030 Pheasant Drive to Sean T. Mcdermott and Rachel Lynn Heisey for $268,500.
Matthew S. Duke, Olivia Jacqueline Sabo Duke and Olivia Jacqueline Sabo Duke conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Shorb and Michele B. Shorb for $282,500.
Matthew B. Breiner conveyed property on Wood Street to Michael E. Dagostino and Mikayla Marie Dagostino for $238,500.
West Hempfield Township
D. Jill Haimes conveyed 4103 Forrest Road to James H. Macvaugh for $260,000.
K. Eugene Forrey and Nancy J. Forrey conveyed property on a public road to K. Eugene Forrey, Nancy J. Forrey, Melvin L. King and Anna B. King for $1.
East Lampeter Township
Katie B. Beiler and Nancy H. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Katie B. Beiler and Nancy H. Beiler for $1.
Katie B. Beiler and Nancy H. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Katie B. Beiler and Nancy H. Beiler for $1.
Mark D. Barocco and Kimberly K. Barocco conveyed 69 Linda Ave. to Sherri L. Ross Worm and Sherri L Ross Worm for $232,000.
Marcus A. High conveyed 2054 New Holland Pike to BFH Enterprises LLC for $150,000.
Alice J. Romendener and Douglas W. Hershey conveyed property on Windrow Drive to Louis Zachary N. Davis and Kayla M. Davis for $312,500.
Eleanor J. Hummel and Eric E. Hummel conveyed property on a public road to John D. Petersheim and Ruth B. Petersheim for $192,000.
AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed 2136 Old Philadelphia Pike to Courtney L. Rubincan and Nicholas A. Oatman for $175,000.
West Lampeter Township
Gary A. Samberg and Elissa Samberg conveyed 1822 Divot Court to Audra D. King for $197,050.
Karl G. Silvius and Michele L. Silvius conveyed property on a public road to Michele L. Silvius for $1.
Jeremy M. Gibson and Caitlin M. Gibson conveyed property on a public road to Frederick C. Appelgrijn and Rhiannon J. Appelgrijn for $214,900.
The estate of Joseph F. Mitchell conveyed property on Florentine Drive to Mary Jane Rochester and Joseph P. Mitchell Supplemental Needs Trust for $1.
The estate of Shirley Y. Keener and The estate of Shirley Yvonne Keener conveyed property on a public road to Daryl L. Keener, Douglas L. Keener and Duane L. Keener for $1.
Scott D. Pringle Jr., Lindsay R. Hallman and Lindsay H. Pringle conveyed Unit 229 to Scott D. Slawson, Ryan Slawson and Hugh M. Slawson for $374,900.
John Cs Secrist and Hanna P. Secrist conveyed 7 Mason Court to John T. Joseph, Jeanette J. Joseph, Benjamin Oliver Aubert and Joyce F. Corpuz for $284,900.
Joel D. Brubaker and Nancy J. Brubaker conveyed property on Gypsy Hill Road to A. Omer Brubaker and Charmayne L. Brubaker for $295,000.
Franklin L. Fox and Wanda E. Fox conveyed 109 Locust Lane to Bryan J. Meyer and Stephanie Meyer for $290,000.
David Y. Penman and Helen T. Penman conveyed Unit 56 to Helen T. Penman for $1.
Mary J. Huwaldt and Henry K. Prolog conveyed property on Winding Way to Mary J. Huwaldt and Henry K. Prolog for $1.
Lancaster city
Bernadette M. Wilk and Bernadette Wilk Anderson conveyed 1236 High St. to Bernadette Wilk Anderson and Thomas A. Anderson for $1.
George M. Cattell conveyed 728 Hamilton St. to George M. Cattell Jr. for $1.
Matthew W. Butterfield conveyed 319 College Ave. to George B. Codding II and Christine Nashat Kalleeny for $279,500.
David Coolidge, The estate of Lillian N. Coolidge, The estate of Lillian Coolidge and The estate of Lillian Nora Coolidge conveyed 135 Nevin St. to Federal Land Trust LLC for $22,000.
Paola E. Almonte, Clarisa Rosario and Paola Almonte conveyed 681 Poplar St. to Daone S. Crews for $139,900.
Caridad Carrazana Gonzalez and Caridad Carrazana Gonzalez conveyed 335 Groff Ave. to Shawn P. Herr for $85,000.
Scott E. Chapman conveyed property on East New Street to Matthew S. Hatch for $150,000.
Andrew L. Ha, Heather A. Ha, Heather A. Sics and Joseph P. Mulvenna conveyed 1136 St. Joseph Street to Andrew L. Ha and Heather A. Ha for $1.
Guy E. Benner conveyed 619 Hershey Ave. to Jordan Olin Saunders and Courtney Jackson for $117,000.
Zachary Ha Walker conveyed 37 S. Lime St. to Susan Yoder for $1.
Pamela S. Beaner and Pamela S. Carr conveyed 734 New Holland Ave. to Gorman Realty LLC for $70,000.
Stephen E. Kauffman and Victoria Kauffman conveyed 532 Dauphin St. to Brandon J. Smoker and Vera R. Smoker for $110,000.
Ali Khan conveyed 414 S. Prince St. to Rizwan H. Khan for $1.
Bridget E. Shadler conveyed 71 Prospect St. to Gr8r Purpose LLC for $90,000.
Angel L. Ruiz conveyed 324 Ice Ave. to Samuel Miranda and Mirely F Alvarez Puebla for $100,000.
Nicholas S. Anderton and Nicholas Anderton conveyed 453 S. Queen St. to Risa Freed for $129,500.
Viken Ezgilioglu conveyed 237 S. West End Ave. to David B. Canty for $249,888.
Carol G. Martin, Carol G. Young and Brian E. Martin conveyed 246 E. Frederick St. to Equity Trust Co. and Christopher Devitry Ira for $90,500.
Jaylan Martin conveyed 227 S. West End Ave. to Robert W. Rhoads and Sandra A. Rhoads for $233,000.
Krista M. Freibaum conveyed 434 W. Walnut St. to Scott Miller for $295,000.
Royersford Gardens Ltd. Partnership, Royersford Gardens Ltd. Partnership and GP Realty Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Royersford Gardens Ltd Partnership for $1.
JA Jr. & TJ Schwartz Partnership, Lancaster Property Management, Timothy J. Schwartz, Elizabeth A. Schwartz, John A. Schwartz Jr. and Martha H. Schwartz conveyed property on a public road to Royersford Gardens Ltd. Partnership for $8,000,000.
Gypsy Morrison and Gypsy Callaghan conveyed 244 N. Mulberry St. to Reuben Stoltzfus and Kylie Brubaker for $190,000.
The estate of Richard E. Shultz conveyed 643 N. Mary St. to WB Property Solutions LLC for $65,000.
Zachary Ha Walker conveyed 673 W. Vine St. to Susan Yoder for $1.
Jonathan D. Rehkugler conveyed 246 N. Arch St. to Willow Housing LLC for $81,000.
Lancaster Township
Gaja Dhar Dhakal and Sabitra Dhakal conveyed property on Bean Blossom Drive to Raju L. Tamang and Nima L. Tamang for $225,000.
Sean T. McDermott conveyed 1125 Elm Ave. to Abigail Komlenic for $180,000.
Mary Eddy conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth A. Botten for $164,900.
Cheryl Hinkle conveyed property on a public road to Francis Lambert for $320,000.
Tommy T. Byers conveyed 226 Kentshire Drive to Hailu Negasa Kebada and Jitu Hordofa for $162,000.
Leacock Township
Myron Beckner and Barbara Beckner conveyed property on Greystone Lane to Michael Bruno and Rebecca A. Krivoniak for $353,500.
John E. Yoder and Sylvia B. Yoder conveyed property on Irishtown Road to Joseph B. Glick and Sylvia G. Glick for $400,000.
Beverly N. Good conveyed property on Pleasant Road to Christopher J. Cochran and Ina M. Cochran for $282,000.
Lititz Borough
Seven Mountains Investments Corp. conveyed 516 Golden St. to Nohad Al Helani and Haider K. Mahdi for $175,000.
Brandon Richard Porinchak and Kerri Sindall Porinchak conveyed property on Andover Lane to Sean P. Judge and Sara C. Judge for $305,000.
Michael Cronin conveyed property on South Broad Street to 723 S. Broad Street LLC for $715,000.
Amy L. Mast and Amy L. Ober conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Ryan Stewart for $167,000.
Manheim Township
Richard W. Morse Jr. and Debra I. Morse conveyed property on Amesbury Road to Brandon M. Seace and Jennifer L. McIntyre for $282,000.
Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed Unit 56 to Wilfred A. Layne and Yvonne S. Layne for $255,990.
Mary Ann Langoski conveyed property on Buch Avenue to Stephen L. Powers and Mary Ann L Powers for $1.
Stephen M. Brown conveyed 1137 New Holland Ave. to Joseph Ferris and Judith A. Ferris for $157,500.
John C. Zliczewski, Joanne Zliczewski and Jo Anne Zliczewski conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin R. Cerza and Laura E. Cerza for $435,000.
Marie Bernardon and Joanne Zliczewski conveyed property on Thornberry Lane to Joanne Zliczewski and John C. Zliczewski for $1.
Jeffrey W. Lamp and Rene B. Lamp conveyed 565 Wheatfield Drive to Timothy James Douglass and Sotharavy Keat Douglass for $356,000.
Peter T. Lennox and Tracy L. Lennox conveyed property on a public road to Sean P. Mccullough and Julie E. Mccullough for $660,000.
Nicole L. Rebert and Nicole L. Kompotiatis conveyed 41 Roosevelt Blvd. to Nicole L. Kompotiatis for $1.
Eleanor M. Kaupp conveyed property on Sunset Drive to Patrice A. McFarland for $275,000.
Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed Unit 43 to Jeffrey R. Santin Jr. and Lisa V. Santin for $286,990.
BML Real Estate LLC conveyed 2797 Cobblestone Lane to Norge Garcia Nunez and Norge Garcia Nunez for $200,000.
Greystone Construction Inc. conveyed property on Fern Lane to Robert F. Hagan and Susan E. Hagan for $749,000.
Christopher S. Junkin, Kaelea C. Junkin and Kaelea C. Fulcomer conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Lance Bowden and Lisa L. Bowden for $254,500.
Victor Kicera and Denise L. Kicera conveyed property on Kissel Hill Road to Zachary S. Huston and Emily E. Huston for $886,000.
Charles Baney, Michelle Thompson and Michelle L. Thompson conveyed 2263 Raleigh Drive to Barry L. Kast for $272,000.
Timothy L. Callahan and Barbara M. Callahan conveyed 2680 Lititz Pike to Aj Home Solutions LLC for $120,000.
Natalie Cutugno conveyed 449 Ashford Drive to Wayne M. Rineer and Chrisy L. Rineer for $110,000.
Shannon Murton and John Delowery conveyed property on a public road to Shannon Murton for $1.
Christina Mawhinney and Kelly A. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Christina Mawhinney for $0.
Manheim Borough
Tracy L. Wheat and Deborah A. White conveyed 149 S. Main St. to Sexchick Poultry Services Incorporated and Sc Poultry Services for $160,000.
Clarence W. Newcomer conveyed 238 W. Colebrook St. to Ashley R. Torbert for $177,000.
Manor Township
Louis C. Frola Jr., Louis C. Frola and Ginger A. Frola conveyed 235 Rock Hill Road to Louis C. Frola Jr. and Ginger A. Frola for $1.
Phyllis M. Whitacre conveyed property on Post Oak Road to Jill Nugent for $222,000.
Yolanda C. King conveyed property on a public road to Fred C. Vogel III and Tobye J. Vogel for $169,000.
The estate of Jack Cannon conveyed 138 Hampden Drive to Ian F. Cannon and Mark C. Cannon for $1.
M. Timothy Day and Vicky L. Day conveyed property on a public road to Richard W. Morse Jr. for $289,500.
Michael K. Reese and Jodi A. Reese conveyed 1047 Tom Paine Drive to Douglas Connelly, Bobbe A. Connelly and Michelle Lewis for $165,000.
The estate of James E. Gillen III conveyed 1700 Valley Forge Road to Lee Dahal and Bhumika Dahal for $210,000.
Kenneth A. Twiford and Gail B. Twiford conveyed 1755 Colonial Manor Drive to Kurt A. Twiford and Twiford Family Trust for $1.
Liberty Commercial Capital LLC, Bobbi Jo Martin and Christopher P. Martin conveyed property on Kendes Road to Sara Berteramo for $170,000.
Warren S. Wiglesworth conveyed 1943 Hemlock Road to Michelle L. Thompson for $180,000.
Keith E. Lewis conveyed 2141 W. Ridge Drive to Kenneth Wilson Snyder III and Joy C. Snyder for $310,000.
Theresa B. Hay conveyed property on a public road to Krista M. Freibaum for $370,000.
Fieldcrest Associates and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed 503 Greenhedge Drive to Patrick J. Sanagursky and Julie A. Sanagursky for $521,109.
Eric Patrick and Ashley Patrick conveyed property on Scarborough Lane to Joshua N. Jones and Allison N. Jones for $335,000.
Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed 10 Bank Barn Lane to Chad Richard Moyer and Elizabeth Marie Moyer for $347,166.
Marietta Borough
Charles E. Billett Jr. and Krystal M. Billett conveyed property on a public road to Michelle A. Keim for $136,000.
Michael J. Kibler and Lori A. Kibler conveyed 225 W. Market St. to Ronald S. Short and John L. Enterline for $300,000.
Belmont Equity LLC and Hellena J. Rapp conveyed property on East Front Street to Anthony McGee for $55,000.
Sharon L. Renninger conveyed property on West Front Street to Chad E. Shaub and Wendy M. Shaub for $160,000.
Martic Township
Jonathan K. Smucker and Savilla E. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Bradley S. Kolp for $187,000.
Henry S. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Esch and Rebecca S. Esch for $560,000.
Yvonne M. Hildreth, Charles G. Rehm and Elizabeth M. Rehm conveyed property on a public road to Evan M. Yoder and Christina M. Yoder for $45,000.
Mount Joy Township
Jonathan D. Fuge and Shelley M. Fuge conveyed property on a public road to Alex Mackavage and Kristy Mackavage for $293,000.
Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed 805 Westbrooke Drive to Robert A. Planey and Amy S. Planey for $295,000.
John S. Beiler and Lizzie E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John S. Beiler Jr. and Emma F. Beiler for $1.
Mountville Borough
William E. Sands Jr. and Reba A. Sands conveyed property on East New Street to Francis M. Wertz for $203,000.
Robert S. Keck, Carol L. Gill, The estate of Phyllis S. Keck and The estate of Phyllis Vivian Smith Keck conveyed 209 S. Manor St. to Carol L. Gill for $1.
New Holland Borough
Phillip R. Esbenshade and Trudy H. Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to John M. Kyler III for $237,000.
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs conveyed property on Stoever Drive to Taylor E. Eberly for $216,000.
Paradise Township
The estate of Alta J. Rapp conveyed property on a public road to Three Phase Capital LLC for $207,000.
Penn Township
Rosalyn Joy Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Alvin S. Stoltzfus and Alvin S. Stoltzfus & Lily Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust for $1.
Harold Z. Musser conveyed 411 Elwyn Terrace to Vu Ninh for $88,000.
Pilgrim Mennonite Conference, Wayne D. Stoltzfus and Lamar D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Rosalyn Joy Stoltzfus for $1.
Pequea Township
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Michael D. Garman conveyed 36 Southside Drive to Susan K. Scheib for $225,199.
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC conveyed property on a public road to Katherine J. Lattanzio for $201,990.
Nathan Pipitone and Lynare A. Pipitone conveyed Unit 1 + to Millfield Construction Co. for $263,520.
Providence Township
Samuel S. King, Rachel Ann King, Isaac S. King Jr. and Marian R. King conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. King and Rachel Ann King for $1.
Neal Hough and Dawn D. Hough conveyed 17 Evans Drive to Thomas Edward Deemer Jr. and Natasha Lynn Deemer for $265,000.
Richard L. Graybill and Sherry L. Graybill conveyed property on Willow Street Pike to Lancaster Pike Properties LLC for $482,000.
Jennifer Renee Bitterman, Jennifer R. Drakopoulos and Diane A. Bitterman conveyed property on a public road to Curtis L. Bitterman and Diane A. Bitterman for $1.
Daniel R. Keefer conveyed property on Radcliff Road to Joseph Difilippo and Gina Sheets for $217,000.
Quarryville Borough
Thomas E. Deemer Jr. and Natasha L. Deemer conveyed property on a public road to Angela J. Caldwell for $207,000.
The estate of Richard C. Evans conveyed property on a public road to Terri L. Elvey and Douglas M. Elvey for $1.
Elizabeth Pine Hershey, Elizabeth L. Pine and Isaac L. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth Pine Hershey, Francis X. Pine Jr., Michael T. Pine, Sandra L. Jackson and Daniel F. Pine for $1.
Rapho Township
James A. Fisher and Ronda L. Shaubach conveyed property on Summerfield Drive to Michael E. Stipe, Ana C. Galvez Chacon and Ana C Galvez Chacon for $254,400.
Lowell A. Brubaker, Debra L. Brubaker and Blake A. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Michael G. Miller and Sarah S. Miller for $1.
Justin T. Vanaulen conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Deana R. Barnes for $215,000.
Robert A. Planey, Amy S. Planey and Amy S. Ricedorf conveyed 4017 Green Park Drive to Matthew Metcalf for $239,900.
Nicholas T. Marinaro, Kerri L. Krentz and Kerri Marinaro conveyed property on Summerfield Drive to Ralph A. Fauntleroy for $245,000.
Sadsbury Township
Benuel K. Fisher, Emma R. Stoltzfus and Emma R. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Levi H. Fisher and Fannie B. Fisher for $1.
Salisbury Township
Buena Vista Co. Inc. and Morgan Court Partners LP conveyed property on a public road to Pinnacle Premier Properties LLC for $300,000.
Samuel K. King conveyed property on a public road to Samuel K. King and Anna Mary King for $1.
Jonathan W. Miller and Martha S. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Jared A. Reich and Kelsey M. Reich for $253,000.
Brett D. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Brett D. Snyder and Susan M. Snyder for $1.
L. Noreene Stephan conveyed property on a public road to Cory D. Stephan for $1.
Stephen B. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Stephen B. Lantz and Rebecca Ann Lantz for $1.
Robert J. Aronson Jr. conveyed property on Timothy Drive to Brandon M. Litten and Tylyn Ernfield for $269,000.
Strasburg Borough
Paul D. Zook and Audrey A. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Renes Jacques and Josiane Sejour Jacques for $159,900.
Matthew D. Carroll and Jessica E. Carroll conveyed 122 W. Franklin St. to Tyrell Mentzer and Elisabeth Mentzer for $167,500.
Elaine Bay conveyed property on Franklin Street to John G. Ausel for $125,000.
Terre Hill Borough
Nelson Dean Oberholtzer and Delmar L. Oberholtzer conveyed 101 Center Ave. to Nelson Dean Oberholtzer for $1.
Isaac J. Custer conveyed property on Gentle Drive to Jared J. Smoker, Katura E. Smoker and Lester M. Lambright for $305,000.
Warwick Township
Maria A. Gonzalez conveyed 327 E. Woods Drive to David Costello for $150,000.
Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Brent O. Stoltzfus and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed 609 Blue Spruce Drive to Mario Bongiovanni and Rosario Bongiovanni for $353,560.
Roy W. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Douglas A. Swanson and Lauren P. Swanson for $150,000.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 463 Valor Drive to Raymond J. Dehont and Deborah A. Dehont for $483,037.
David E. Spangler conveyed property on a public road to Ricardo Moreno for $351,500.
CBH Properties Lititz LLC conveyed property on a public road to Morrissey Holdings LP for $1,118,400.
Thomas E. Brown and Anne M. Brown conveyed property on Newport Road to Harley Everett Wilcox and Penny Lynn Wilcox for $279,900.
Joseph J. Howe and Sheila A. Dietrich conveyed 114 Pleasant View Drive to Brent Martin and Nicole D. Saylor for $295,000.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 451 Valor Drive to Frank F. Wilson Jr. and Teresa M. Wilson for $431,170.
Paul W. Hosler Jr., Paul W. Hosler and Carolsue Hosler conveyed property on a public road to Matthew A. Carlson and Monica H. Carlson for $236,000.
Elizabeth A. Roberts conveyed property on Pine Wood Avenue to JTA Consulting Group LLC for $155,000.
Gerald S. Blitz and Tiffany N. Blitz conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Molly Kellom and Ellen P. Kellom for $154,000.
Jordan A. Moffett conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth M. Hurst and Dolores M. Hurst for $190,000.