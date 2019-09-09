The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Aug. 26-30:
Adamstown Borough
Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Rothenburg Way to Madeline Harding for $276,737.
Akron Borough
Nancy J. Wanner and Adam M. Shirk conveyed 217 W. Main St. to Nancy J. Wanner for $1.
Calvin G. Roggie and Donna L. Roggie conveyed property on a public road to Shawn A. Shuman and Jessica A. Shuman for $240,500.
Janet E. Stuff conveyed property on Heritage Road to Eldermerdash M. Hassona and Eman Fouad Mahmoud for $217,000.
Darvon A. Diem conveyed property on Fulton Street to Zachary T. Graham for $136,500.
Haller Builders Inc., Reading Road Corp., Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed 355 W. View Drive to Barnebas Temesgen and Rahel Hadgu for $365,080.
Bart Township
M. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Jesse Z. Beiler and Barbara E. Beiler for $780,000.
Brecknock Township
Daniel L. Zimmerman and Rosene M. Zimmerman conveyed property on Country Drive to Jason Sensenig and Cindy Sensenig for $260,000.
Warren B. Good conveyed property on a public road to Shawn D. McKinney and Gwen K. McKinney for $650,000.
Norman P. Gould and Barbara A. Gould conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Lynn A. Merring for $309,900.
Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Arrowhead Drive to Andrew J. Babetski and Mandy A. Babetski for $333,700.
John B. Eshleman conveyed property on a public road to Matthew R. Smith for $280,000.
James P. Jeblee and Frances Jeblee conveyed property on a public road to John B. Eshleman, Allison L. Eshleman and Norma Jean Rogers for $424,900.
Linda O. Coventry and Leigh C. Burke A conveyed property on El Gra Court to Millpond Properties LLC for $160,000.
Robert E. Morri conveyed Unit 38 to Paul J. Heim for $155,000.
Christiana Borough
Timmon Group LP, Wiker Properties LLC and Timothy C. Wiker conveyed 36 Gay St. to Levi M. Stoltzfus for $208,500.
Clay Township
Shawn D. McKinney and Gwen K. McKinney conveyed property on Meadow Drive to Johnathan E. Payne and Sara N. Payne for $284,000.
Kevin J. Weaver and Michelle L. Weaver conveyed 1293 Seglock Road to Jason Brent Auker and Serena Joy Auker for $280,000.
Robert William Reich and Margaret Ruth Reich conveyed property on a public road to Nathaniel H. Weaver for $172,500.
The estate of Robert A. Wolfe conveyed property on a public road to Clifford E. Horning and Lynnette R. Horning for $377,000.
East Cocalico Township
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Ashwood Lane to Wesley T. Jones Sr. and Susan Jones for $220,000.
Willard F. Brundege and Elizabeth J. Brundege conveyed property on Blue Jay Drive to Kenton L. Martin and Gloria J. Martin for $249,900.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Firethorne Drive to Joshua Watterson and Kimberly Watterson for $381,629.
John E. Reese II and Sabrina M. Reese conveyed property on a public road to John E. Reese II and Sabrina M. Reese for $1.
Charles Messner conveyed property on a public road to Michaiah M. Messner for $65,000.
West Cocalico Township
Robert L. Weitzel and Sharon J. Weitzel conveyed property on a public road to Kountry Korner Drive In LLC for $350,000.
Stephen M. Devine and Barbara J. Devine conveyed property on Mountain Road to Evelyn J. Weaver for $180,000.
Harold G. Kauffman Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Harold G. Kauffman Jr. and Ann L. Kauffman for $1.
Matthew R. Blantz and Rebecca J. Blantz conveyed property on a public road to Bruce L. Williams, Lei N. Williams and Josiah G. Williams for $172,000.
Harold G. Kauffman Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Harold G. Kauffman Jr. and Ann L. Kauffman for $1.
Colerain Township
B. Scott Perry Jr. conveyed property on Bell Road to B. Scott Perry Jr. and Robin H. Perry for $1.
Girard S. Stapleton, Helen C. Stapleton, Steven F. Stoltzfus, Amanda E. Stoltzfus, Steven K. Esh, Annie K. Esh, Simeon E. Kauffman, Sadie B. Kauffman, Christian K. Esh and Steven E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Maple Shade Road to Steven K. Esh and Annie K. Esh for $1.
ECA Holdings LP and ECA Associates LLC conveyed property on a public road to Patrick G. Gibson and Patricia Gibson for $1.
B. Scott Perry Jr., Gary C. Barrett, Elizabeth Jo Hess Barrett, Isaac E. Stoltzfus and Eva S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Bell Road to B. Scott Perry Jr. for $1.
ECA Holdings LP and ECA Associates LLC conveyed property on a public road to Colerain Township for $0.
B. Scott Perry Jr., Gary C. Barrett, Elizabeth Jo Hess Barrett, Isaac E. Stoltzfus and Eva S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Bell Road to Gary C. Barrett and Elizabeth Jo Hess Barrett for $1.
B. Scott Perry Jr., Gary C. Barrett, Elizabeth Jo Hess Barrett, Isaac E. Stoltzfus and Eva S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Bell Road to Isaac E. Stoltzfus and Eva S. Stoltzfus for $1.
Columbia Borough
Samuel K. Beiler conveyed 119 N. Sixth St. to Eli S. King and Katie L. King for $178,000.
The estate of Elva G. Morrison conveyed 1126 Lancaster Ave. to Giuseppe Ferranti for $67,500.
North Star Properties LLC and Eric M. Miller conveyed 437 Cherry St. to Adrian M. White and Heather A. White for $117,500.
The estate of Edmund A. Wickenheiser Jr. conveyed 1205 Chestnut St. to Jeffrey C. Detz and Christine A. Detz for $150,000.
Summit Street Properties LLC and Israel Weiss conveyed 339 N. Third St. to Palatucci Properties LLC for $65,000.
Kevin M. Raubenstine conveyed 121 N. Seventh St. to Betsy Fontanez for $119,900.
Ricky E. Bender Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Megan V. Kreiser for $69,900.
Elizabeth Rineer and Elizabeth H. Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Nimesh Patel for $110,000.
The estate of Shirley A. Dietz conveyed 429 N. Fifth St. to Ricky E. Bender Jr. and Amber J. Deen for $175,000.
Matthew L. Hogg, Amber J. Curtiss and Amber J. Hogg conveyed 1095 Cloverton Drive to Brent D. Haldeman and Olga K. Wagner for $122,500.
Stacie Sauder, Stacie L. Sauder Ault and Stacie L Sauder Ault conveyed 703 Chestnut St. to 420 Restorations LLC for $68,000.
Conestoga Township
Elizabeth M. Steiner and Dennis L. Steiner conveyed 3182 Main St. to Janie R. Barton for $229,000.
Latonya S. Bermudez conveyed property on Stehman Road to Robert Earl Thomas III for $245,000.
Daniel M. Beachy and Emma B. Beachy conveyed property on Main Street to Jason D. Rebman and Jessica M. Rebman for $330,000.
Conoy Township
Theresia M. Tredway and Theresia M. Mitchell conveyed property on a public road to Theresia M. Tredway and James R. Tredway II for $1.
Denver Borough
Kurt M. Sensenig and Emily A. Sensenig conveyed 406 Fifth Ave. to Kelsey J. Fessler for $223,000.
Fulton Bank NA and Denver National Bank conveyed property on Walnut Street to Denver Borough for $0.
Connie A. Firestone conveyed property on a public road to MJLHML LLC for $550,000.
East Donegal Township
Cliff M. Wilson and Glenna M. Wilson conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Walker and Morgan J. Rose for $201,000.
Kristen M. O’Connell conveyed property on Red Cedar Lane to Kenneth J. Keenan and Susan L. Keenan for $139,900.
Sean D. Laukhuff and Karyn Marie Wild conveyed property on Jewel Drive to Robert J. Vignato and Jodi A. Vignato for $375,000.
Nathan Levitan Jr. conveyed 30 Rosewood Lane to Clyde Arthur Bell and Angelica Santiago Collazo for $205,000.
Jorge A. Giron and Laura C. Giron conveyed property on a public road to Rachael J. Smith for $149,900.
Adam P. Smith and Amy Smith conveyed property on a public road to Chang Chen for $260,000.
West Donegal Township
Donegal Woods LLC, Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Adam B. Witman and Cassie E. Witman for $115,000.
Das Companies Inc. and Das Distributors Inc. conveyed property on North Market Street to West Donegal Township for $1.
DAS Companies Inc. and DAS Distributors Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Das Companies Inc. and Das Distributors Inc. for $1.
Conewago Industrial Park Associates, Murray Management LLC and Martin L. Murray conveyed property on Zeager Road to Industrial Road Investors LLC for $100,000.
Jack G. Depew and Angela M. Depew conveyed property on East Harrisburg Avenue to Manuel J. Acuna for $160,000.
Michael Stiefel and Laura Stiefel conveyed property on a public road to Dennis L. Olmstead and Martha C. Olmstead for $294,000.
Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenpoint LLC for $110,000.
DAS Real Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to DAS Real Properties LLC for $1.
David L. Castello and Elizabeth K. Castello conveyed property on a public road to Neal A. Kreider and Sandra J. Kreider for $260,000.
Diane L. Hamer, Diane Gruber Strickland and Diane Gruber Strickland conveyed Unit 11 to David L. Castello and Elizabeth K. Castello for $240,000.
Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth Dolin Dalton and James A. Laff for $202,000.
Jeffrey C. Rosenberger and Lisa J. Rosenberger conveyed property on Hunter Drive to Shelley Fuge and Jonathan Fuge for $409,000.
DAS Companies Inc. and DAS Distributors Inc. conveyed property on Newville Road to Das Real Properties LLC for $1.
Neal A. Kreider and Sandra J. Kreider conveyed 134 School Lane to Matthew R. Tipping and Tara M. Tipping for $247,000.
David S. Shanko conveyed 360 Miller Road to Lisa D. Moore for $1.
Drumore Township
Joseph W. Trimble, H. Russell Trimble and Donna M. Trimble conveyed property on a public road to H. Russell Trimble and Donna M. Trimble for $1.
Earl Township
Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed 528 Jared Way to Nu Moua and Nkohoua Yang for $338,000.
David J. Dalziel conveyed property on Runway Avenue to Robert J. Fischer Sr. for $219,900.
Ruth Ann Fisher conveyed property on Overlys Grove Road to David L. Fisher and Martha S. Fisher for $200,000.
Marlandco LP conveyed property on Farmersville Road to Marlandco LP for $1.
Melvin F. Stoltzfus and Susie J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Jalyn Drive to Melvin F. Stoltzfus, Susie J. Stoltzfus and Melvin &. Susie Stoltzfus Revocable Trust for $1.
Ebys Garage LLC, Earl Z. Eby and Everett Z. Eby conveyed property on White Oak Road to Ebys Garage LLC for $1.
Harlan W. Martin and Frances M. Martin conveyed property on Farmersville Road to Marlandco LP for $1.
East Earl Township
Edge Investments LLC and Nathaniel Horning conveyed property on Rancks Church Road to Edge Investments LLC for $1.
Edward B. Mull conveyed property on a public road to Connie L. Buckwalter, Carol A. Good and Ricky Mull for $1.
David W. Dienner and Connie K. Dienner conveyed property on a public road to Jason E. Brunken and Nicole L. Schmuck for $189,900.
Aaron J. Newswanger and Shirley A. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Hillside Road Properties LLC for $190,000.
West Earl Township
Erin C. Burns conveyed property on a public road to Josephine A. Tyndall for $210,000.
Dana L. Williams and Brenda S. Williams conveyed property on Brian Drive to Milan F. Shaw and Teresa L. Shaw for $245,500.
Branch Banking & Trust Co. and Louella H. Kurtz Trust conveyed property on East Farmersville Road to Barbara A. Farneth, Melvin L. Kurtz, John L. Kurtz and Linford R. Kurtz for $1.
Warren L. Tyson and Linda A. Tyson conveyed property on Millstone Drive to Leigh A. Burnett and Christopher R. Morrow for $268,900.
East Petersburg Borough
Steven E. Kopp and Kimberly A. Kopp conveyed 2025 State St. to Kelli Enterprises LLC for $352,800.
Brooke E. Ludwig and Robert Z. Goss conveyed 6080 Carpenter St. to Brooke E. Ludwig for $0.
Michael Church conveyed property on a public road to Michael Church and Kelli Church for $0.
Bryan Z. Shaffer and Justina M. Kadylak conveyed property on Hollow Drive to William Heesen for $175,000.
Elizabeth Township
James J. Tompkins conveyed property on Hershey Road to Elwayne L. Weaver and Elizabeth M. Weaver for $173,500.
Dean L. Garman and Karen L. Garman conveyed property on Zartman Mill Road to Brent Trimmer for $319,900.
Elizabethtown Borough
Christina L. Herr, Christina L. Wolverton and Frank E. Herr conveyed 227 Snyder Ave. to Gregory S. Vanlaar and Patricia J. Vanlaar for $184,500.
David W. Hilyard Jr., Mindy E. Hilyard and Wesley S. Frey
Sr. conveyed 67 College Ave. to Patricia J. Johnson for $170,000.
Koser Brothers Rentals and Kenneth M. Koser Jr. conveyed 72 E. Washington St. to BML Rentals LLC for $252,000.
Wayne A. Selcher conveyed 26 Elm Ave. to Brandon A Cachu Duran and Brandon A. Cachuduran for $197,500.
Ephrata Borough
Robert Costello and Lisa Costello conveyed Unit 13 to Janet L. Eberly for $118,000.
Tukuzo M. Mlambo conveyed property on Akron Road to Frank N. Pritz and Pamela S. Verbash for $134,900.
Ronald L. Auchey and Yvonnie J. Auchey conveyed 1022 Clearview Ave. to Roy J. Fisher and Beth A. Fisher for $250,000.
Rodney James Weaver conveyed property on West Main Street to Stephen M. Wilson for $124,900.
Terry L. Bigler and Terry S. Kurtz conveyed property on South Academy Drive to James W. Henne, Lorrie L. Berg Henne and Lorrie L Berg Henne for $535,000.
Bona Fide Properties LLC and Nathan J. Hykes conveyed 312 Duke St. to Deanna C. Martin for $116,000.
Ephrata Township
Diane L. Fichthorn conveyed property on a public road to MH Property Holdings LLC for $800,000.
Andriy M. Poplavskyy and Greta S. Poplavskyy conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Nathan C. Laucks and Monica R. Laucks for $265,000.
Roy J. Fisher and Beth A. Fisher conveyed property on Summerlyn Drive to Colin A. Rothweiler and Ashley M. Rothweiler for $269,900.
GRH Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to John Daniel Groff and Angela Kay Groff for $311,198.
Michael John Marcon conveyed Unit 141 to Gerald P. Dicicco and Cheryl M. Dicicco for $175,000.
Grh Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Kurtz for $294,705.
The estate of C. James Howe conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Ervin M. Horst Jr. and Etta Mae Horst for $152,000.
Samuel H. Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy B. Gehman and Lisa B. Gehman for $420,000.
Fulton Township
Robert C. Brooks and Robin L. Brooks conveyed 344 Cedar Hill Road to Jonathan C. Underwood and Lauren E. Underwood for $355,000.
Larry R. Holmes Jr. conveyed property on Peach Bottom Road to Brian P. Schroder and Caroline M. Schroder for $288,000.
East Hempfield Township
Alexandra M. Defranco Revocable Living Trust, Alexandra M. Defranco and Paul O. Defranco conveyed property on Chapel Forge Drive to Kevin D. Frain and Christine E. Frain for $328,000.
Mary S. Forney conveyed 656 Gentry Drive to David M. Njoroge and Evelyn M. Njoroge for $217,000.
Robert B. Kreider and Danielle K. Kreider conveyed property on South Homestead Drive to Jonathan L. Martin and Denise Martin for $323,900.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Brent O. Stoltzfus and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed 1409 Limestone Ridge to Eric C. Tverberg and Alicia L. Tverberg for $547,740.
Kevin Shaub and Traci Shaub conveyed property on Shadewood Place to Mark J. Zlocki and Kimberly J. Zlocki for $1,300,000.
Scott W. Parker and Kelly E. Parker conveyed 304 Treetops Court to Grady William Benson for $186,900.
Ellen Tucker conveyed 1410 Drake Lane to Sean W. Mark and Christine J. Mark for $425,000.
West Hempfield Township
Jeffrey L. Spayd and Susan E. Spayd conveyed property on Westover Drive to Joseph Samuel Cancilla and Tracey Cancilla for $335,000.
Brent J. Heavner and Rachel D. Heavner conveyed 4415 Chinchilla Ave. to Brent J. Heavner for $1.
Paul O. King Jr. and Lynn D. Kopf conveyed property on a public road to Melissa A. Meshey for $160,000.
Eric C. Tverberg and Alicia Lynn Tverberg conveyed 712 Bridle Wreath Lane to Cecil P. Henderson III for $279,900.
Jagdeep Singh conveyed 4092 Columbia Ave. to Jagdeep Singh and Tarveen Kaur for $1.
Chad A. Spinello conveyed property on Aspen Lane to Charlene B. Breneman for $145,000.
East Lampeter Township
Kathy Weiss Pet Trust, For The Benefit of Dallas and Thomas Wallace conveyed 2079 Waterford Drive to Gary A. Samberg and Elissa A. Samberg for $363,000.
Michael A. Petersheim conveyed 2512 Old Philadelphia Pike to Leroy D. Stoltzfus for $186,000.
Myghm Lancaster II LLC conveyed property on a public road to Blue Stars Hospitality LLC for $10.
J. Harold Mohler and Doris A. Mohler conveyed property on a public road to Javan Esh and Joy M. Esh for $400,000.
J. Harold Mohler and Doris A. Mohler conveyed property on a public road to Javan Esh and Joy M. Esh for $45,000.
Timothy D. Rutter and Michele M. Rutter conveyed 128 Highview Drive to Kenneth H. Groff and Jeremy D. Groff for $195,000.
West Lampeter Township
John R. Borrelli and Candice L. Marple conveyed property on Dunmore Drive to David G. Morris and Shelby E. Morris for $265,000.
Paul A. Witmer Jr. conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Julia Knepp and Brandon Knepp for $246,000.
Jessica C. Minko conveyed property on Dorianne Drive to Alex Isaac for $210,000.
John H. Rathvon Jr. and Cynthia Duke Rathvon conveyed 107 Crosscreek Lane to Anne Adams and Taylor S. Adams for $340,000.
Marie Szobesky Lacharite and Marie Szobesky Lacharite conveyed property on Sundra Avenue to Ethan K. Hanlon and Breighanna R. Burns for $209,900.
Christopher D. Jones and Julie A. Jones conveyed 51 Apple Blossom Drive to Andrew Cunningham and Susan Cunningham for $250,000.
Albert P. Derenzis and Renata Derenzis conveyed Unit 225 to John M. Rathmell and Catherine G. Rathmell for $224,900.
Lancaster city
Martha E. Long conveyed 623 Lake St. to 623 Lake Street LLC for $45,000.
Jacob K. King conveyed 656 Pershing Ave. to Amos M. Allgyer and Lillian H. Allgyer for $66,000.
Julia Ann Gillespie, Julia Ann Moore and Eloise Tasha Gillespie conveyed 723 S. Lime St. to Empire Restorations LLC for $10,000.
Brentwood Investment Properties LLC and Brent I. Hostetter conveyed 656 W. Chestnut St. to Timothy B. Hopkins and Aliina H. Hopkins for $415,000.
Chad M. Vinelli conveyed 229 Pearl St. to Thomas S. Willig III and Judith G. Willig for $150,000.
The estate of Jean May Lausch and The estate of Jean M. Lausch conveyed 127 Euclid Ave. to Choice Property Solutions LLC for $91,000.
Evelyn Njoroge, Evelyn M. Rodriguez and Evelyn Rodriguez conveyed 721 E. Orange St. to Red Rose Homes LLC for $113,000.
Historic East Side Suites LP, East King GP LLC and R. Edward Gordon conveyed Unit 410 to Calvin G. Roogie and Donna L. Roogie for $305,000.
East King Enterprises LP and East King Enterprises GP LLC conveyed property on East King Street to Ecklin Properties LLC for $1,100,000.
Parminder S. Mangat and Dean W. Wimer conveyed 525 E. Chestnut St. to Daniel H. Shertzer Jr. and Yolagnis Shertzer for $230,000.
R. Terry Benner conveyed 536 1/2 E. Chestnut St. to Jason Krady and Jeryl Zimmerman for $55,000.
Mulberry Street Investments LLC and Allen Howell conveyed 453 W. King St. to Karly M. Dolan for $164,550.
Albert Rostolsky conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster city of for $385,000.
GNP Realty Services LP, GNP Real Estate Management LLC and Eugene C. Deiter conveyed 466 S. Christian St. to Iris Cariel Torres for $26,573.
Judith K. Goetz conveyed 73 S. Pearl St. to Yajaira M. Ovalle for $119,700.
J. Gary Neff conveyed 436 E. Strawberry St. to Zunilda Dionicio for $38,000.
Michael Brewer conveyed 134 Sherman St. to Isabel Montano Montalvo and Greta Suarez Montano for $166,000.
HG Holdings LLC and Jeremy Ganse conveyed 613 St. Joseph Street to Robert M. Gready Jr. and Patricia A. Gready for $182,200.
John L. Bender Jr. conveyed 39 S. West End Ave. to James P. Fabie for $90,000.
Ben B. Stoltzfus and Ben Stoltzfus conveyed 445 Lafayette St. to Carlos E. Segarra Rivera and Carlos E. Segarra Rivera for $65,000.
Homes For Life LLC and David A. Holm conveyed 516 S. Pearl St. to Rafael C. Dejesus Jr. and Veronica Dejesus for $190,000.
Jaime Castellanos and Maria T. Cazulos conveyed 694 Euclid Ave. to Caridad Carrazana Gonzalez for $130,000.
Susan Bolinski, Susan Cunningham and Andrew J. Cunningham conveyed 1254 High St. to Niurka M. Dominguez for $139,000.
JJZ Properties LP, Jason B. Krady and Redemption Enterprises LLC conveyed 550 S. Duke St. to Ismail Muhammed Smith-Wade-El and Ismail Muhammed Smith Wade El for $67,500.
JJZ Properties LP, Jason B. Krady and Redemption Enterprises LLC conveyed 552 S. Duke St. to Ismail Muhammed Smith-Wade-El and Ismail Muhammed Smith Wade El for $67,500.
Dionisia Silva, Dionisia R. Silva and Dionisia R. Sepulveda conveyed 108 Howard Ave. to Superior One LLC for $1.
Sheldon L. Gregg and Susan K. Gregg conveyed 29 Ruby St. to Jeremy Reece and Billy L. Reece for $150,000.
Aaron A. Grzasko and Sara L. Grzasko conveyed 422 N. Charlotte St. to Laura Cattell Noll, Benjamin Cattell Noll, Benjamin Cattellnoll and Laura Cattellnoll for $249,900.
Plumb & Fig LLC and Lori A. Oberholtzer conveyed 142 New St. to Adam Sinz and Emily Kopp for $293,000.
Lancaster Township
Barbara A. McGee and Tammie Lee McGee conveyed 219 S. School Lane to Terry N. Wiley for $102,000.
Lesley B. Kent Selim and Lesley B Kent Selim conveyed 1415 Valley Road to William B. Cook for $355,000.
Joshua Nolt, Brady Stoner, Colson Stoltzfus and Joshua C. Nolt conveyed 1173 Elm Ave. to Andrew C. Wagaman for $209,900.
Abby L. Gruber conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Ryan M. Shaut for $152,500.
Tyler S. Kunkle and Tyler Kunkle conveyed 233 School House Road to Clayton W. Jacoby for $228,000.
Kaethe A. Huber conveyed 4 Clarendon Drive to Daniel T. Weigel for $150,000.
Leacock Township
Freida Esh conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Esh for $300,000.
Upper Leacock Township
Jason M. Bandy and Rebecca J. Bandy conveyed property on a public road to Matthew W. Widders Sr. and Jennifer L. Widders for $160,000.
Lititz Borough
Shelby E. Gockley, Shelby E. Morris and David G. Morris conveyed property on a public road to Brandon R. Myers and Emily N. Mann for $275,000.
Timothy Gavin and Dianne J. Gavin Trust conveyed property on a public road to David J. Burchstead and Claudia J. Burchstead for $350,000.
Michael R. Oppenheimer conveyed property on Pennwick Drive to Robert Dean Crissey, Mary Ann Crissey and Carolyn E. Crissey for $140,000.
Nancy A. Mowrer conveyed Unit S3 W. to Janet E. Smedley for $225,000.
Gregory Janetta conveyed 117 S. Cedar St. to Bryna A. Freeman for $138,000.
Little Britain Township
Betty L. Abbott conveyed property on a public road to Hannah G. Esh for $765,000.
Helen D. Weber conveyed property on a public road to Betty L. Abbott for $275,000.
Joanne M. Bare conveyed property on Green Lane to Christine E. Sheldon for $1.
Joanne M. Bare conveyed property on a public road to Walter W. Bare II and Erica L. Bare for $1.
Manheim Township
Alfred S. Znaniecki and Dolores H. Znaniecki conveyed property on Belair Drive to Alfred S. Znaniecki for $1.
Philip S. Gerhard Jr. and Margaret E. Gerhard conveyed property on Buckwalter Road to Margaret E. Gerhard for $1.
Sharon Merkel Prudhomme and Sharon Merkel Prudhomme conveyed property on a public road to Mamed Karayev and Gulzhan A. Karayev for $260,000.
Hubert Fehrenbacher III and Laura A. Fehrenbacher conveyed property on Roosevelt Boulevard to Adam Vanleer and Mallory Vanleer for $255,000.
Gerald E. Lautsbaugh and Linda M. Lautsbaugh conveyed 457 Philmont Drive to Courtney Monson and Daniel M. Straszynski for $249,900.
Ronald D. Whitcraft, Lois B. Whitcraft and Joint Lifetime Trust Agreement of Ronald D. Whitcraft & Lois B. Whitcraft conveyed 218 Riveredge Drive to Ronald D. Whitcraft and Lois B. Whitcraft for $0.
Virginia N. Wolff conveyed Unit E7-121 to Krystal St. John for $208,000.
J. Michael Melbert and Marcia A. Melbert conveyed property on a public road to Tijani J. Stewart and Laura Stewart for $275,000.
Bruce E. Osborn conveyed 1838 Edenwald Lane to Leroy E. Hinton II and Lisa J. Munson for $270,000.
Kyle J. Hoffmann conveyed 622 Petersburg Road to Mohankumar Kalyanaswamy and Sumathi Janarthanan for $275,000.
Ellen B. Rumpf conveyed 137 Cobblestone Lane to Frank D. Gaenzle and Eileen E. Gaenzle for $178,000.
Francis P. Scott conveyed property on a public road to Andrew N. Sable and Dana Nichole Sable for $420,000.
Owned Country Properties LLC and R. Larry Miller conveyed 797 Woodfield Drive to Osvaldo Zumba and Rebecca E. Zumba for $345,000.
Pierre Caron and Brigitte Francis conveyed 669 Dorset St. to David F. Lasala and Elizabeth L. Lasala for $465,000.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Hannigan Drive to Mathew I. Muenster for $369,151.
Alessandro Sgro and Alessandro G. Sgro conveyed 1636 Sunset Ave. to Lindsay M. Sgro and Alessandro G. Sgro for $1.
Stephen C. High conveyed 27 Hess Blvd. to Stephen C. High and Katrina M. High for $1.
Deborah E. Marko conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia R. Lavender for $265,000.
Jason A. Lowry conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Drury and Sheri L. Drury for $400,000.
Douglas A. Frey conveyed 940 Janet Ave. to Douglas A. Frey and Coralyn Renee Goldy for $0.
Frank Daniel Gaenzle Jr. and Eileen E. Gaenzle conveyed property on Pulte Road to Clayton W. Weikel and Tonya D. Weikel for $204,900.
Jerry A. Rush and Sarah Rush conveyed 356 Squire Lane to Matthew Turino and Antoinette Turino for $361,500.
Mamed Karayev and Guizhab Azizova Karayev conveyed property on Warren Way to Ha T. Tran, Hien V. Nguyen and Hoang T. Phan for $195,000.
Stuart L. Cary, Allison C. Enslein, Kathryn C. Alexander and John J. Cary conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Stuart Cary for $1.
Martin A. Besnoff and Deborah Besnoff conveyed 1834 N. Eden Road to Michael Mallette for $277,900.
Clayton Weikel and Tonya D. Weikel conveyed property on Chowning Place to Roger G. Mentzer and Tecia E. Mentzer for $375,000.
Manheim Borough
Aaron M. Garman, Donna L. Garman and Zach E. Ashley conveyed 340 West End Ave. to Cory M. Swartzentruver for $180,000.
Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 32 Miller Drive to Bridget K. Allen for $240,000.
Steven D. Orr, Anita J. Keppley and Anita J. Orr conveyed property on a public road to Kelly S. Hilton for $218,000.
Luke P. Henry conveyed property on Gramby Street to Dolin L. Kurtzhals for $175,000.
Manor Township
Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Carol Drive to John R. Beaumont Jr. and Patricia L. Beaumont for $355,000.
Larry Brown, Cathy Kyper and Jody Diffenbaugh conveyed 130 Coffee St. to Perry Family Land Co. for $150,000.
The estate of John C. Schinzing conveyed property on a public road to Enos R. Howry and Donna L. Howry for $1.
Christopher M. Borden conveyed property on Derby Lane to Brittany N. Strosser for $167,000.
Bruce K. Keller and Amy D. Keller conveyed property on Round Hill Lane to Bruce K. Keller for $1.
Jane E. Bates conveyed property on Sutherland Road to Stephen G. Bellinger and Denise F. Bellinger for $235,155.
The estate of Jane Hull Young conveyed 1778 Heritage Ave. to David L. Pointek Jr. for $130,000.
Barry C. Mentzer and Donna M. Mentzer conveyed property on Shultz Road to Ricky B. Vogel and Donna J. Vogel for $145,000.
Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed 20 Bank Barn Lane to Christopher Ecker and Rebecca Ecker for $348,842.
Marietta Borough
Ralph H. Johnson Jr. and Carol R. Johnson conveyed 106 W. Walnut St. to HG Holdings LLC for $50,000.
Martic Township
David E. Kreitzer and Denise A. Kreitzer conveyed 777 Drytown Road to David Eric Kreitzer for $1.
Anthony F. Battillo and Ashley N. Battillo conveyed property on Frogtown Road to Cory Martin for $215,000.
Barry E. Feiler and Nancy J. Feiler conveyed property on Drytown Road to Commerce Property Group LLC for $40,000.
Millersville Borough
The estate of David J. Thier, Clerk of The Court of Common Pleas and Lancaster County of conveyed property on Charlotte Street to Kenneth C. Thier for $202,000.
William H. Reinert III and Stacy F. Reinert conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Broomell and Ronda D. Broomell for $150,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Dean M. Hertzler and Helen S. Hertzler conveyed 230 W. Main St. to Sr. Holdings of Mount Joy LLC for $345,000.
Ft171 LLC and SN Servicing Corp. conveyed 228 E. Main St. to David Joseph Garpstas and Carissa Marie Garpstas for $127,300.
The estate of Nicolas Agouridis and Koula Agouridis conveyed property on Clay Street to John B. Fleming for $120,000.
RT Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Albert Rostolsky II for $339,995.
G&M Remodeling LLC and Greg Mazzeo conveyed 603 Hill St. to Scott W. Parker and Kelly E. Parker for $270,000.
Eugene M. Barton Sr. conveyed 130 N. High St. to Justin L. Trout for $144,900.
Mount Joy Township
Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Eileen Hauptly, Anthony Forino, Tony Forino, Anthony Forino LLC and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kevin R. Erskine and Laura K. Erskine for $307,190.
Judith A. Witters conveyed property on a public road to Karl S. Knaub, Beth A. Knaub and Ethan David Knaub for $94,000.
David L. Kenley and Wendi M. Kenley conveyed property on a public road to David J. Hilliard and Robin E. Hilliard for $255,000.
Karl D. Ledford conveyed property on a public road to Bijay Thapa and Salika Pradhan for $282,000.
James R. Kopp and Laura A. Kopp conveyed 1249 Schwanger Road to Bryan M. Watson and Danielle E. Smith for $217,000.
Drew Gugliuzza conveyed property on a public road to Patricia R. Tyler for $143,000.
Mountville Borough
Stuart D. Friedman and Johnna M. Friedman conveyed 53 Rockford Road to Daniel Rivera and Brooke Rivera for $228,000.
Robin A. Thomas and Robin A. Ferree conveyed 231 Huntington Drive to Carli R. Moua for $175,900.
Sean W. Geist and Valerie L. Geist conveyed 18 E. Hoover St. to Sean W. Geist for $1.
New Holland Borough
Kathleen M. Applegate, Kathleen M. Loewen and Arthur M. Loewen conveyed property on a public road to Eli B. Shirk and Lydia G. Shirk for $201,000.
J. Nelson Horst and Norma H. Horst conveyed 568 E. Main St. to Chateau Farms Inc. for $260,000.
Nevin R. Horst and Cheri L. Horst conveyed 529 Spring Hollow Drive to Michael Pearl and Angelica Pearl for $307,000.
Melvin F. Stoltzfus and Susie J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Melvin F. Stoltzfus, Susie J. Stoltzfus and Melvin &. Susie Stoltzfus Revocable Trust for $1.
Paradise Township
Frederick J. Reedy Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Jesse F. Fisher and Susie E. Fisher for $345,000.
Melvin C. Fisher and Hannah Fisher conveyed 3125 Lincoln Highway to Jw Management LLC for $210,000.
Jesse F. Fisher and Susie E. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Malinda K. Kinsinger and Lydia E. Yoder for $215,000.
Frederick J. Reedy Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel B. Fisher and Ruth Ann Fisher for $271,000.
Steven K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Slaymaker Hill Road to Amos S. Beiler for $235,000.
Penn Township
JWB Cedar Hollow Inc. and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Devon Stanbury for $210,900.
The estate of Harold F. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Charles C. Thompson and Darlene G. Thompson for $171,000.
Mahlon S. Martin, Nancy M. Zehr, Greta J. Martin, Nevin G. Martin, Greta J. Sensenig, Greta J Sensenig Martin, Joanne G. Erb, Joyce G. Martin, Jeanelle G. Bicher, Nathan G. Martin and Pilgrim Mennonite Conference conveyed property on a public road to Merle W. Martin and Erla M. Martin for $1,065,000.
JWB Cedar Hollow Inc. and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Jarrod D. Harleman and Kimberly N. Bobetsky for $205,900.
Aaron J. Kopp and Amy E. Kopp conveyed property on a public road to Kopp Properties LLC for $1.
Lisa M. Marion conveyed property on Doe Run Road to Steven C. Vandevander and Daniel W. Person for $360,000.
Wendle G. Miller and Brenda K. Miller conveyed 660 Laurel View Drive to Michael A. Petersheim and Kadee R. Petersheim for $304,000.
Amanda N. Husser and Amanda N. Scrivano conveyed property on Thrush Drive to David K. Weit and Sylvia Jeanne Weit for $205,000.
Mark C. Cassel and Julie M. Cassel conveyed property on a public road to Mark C. Cassel and Julie M. Cassel for $1.
Jay M. Shelley, Ragena R. Mccauslin and Angel M. Dejesus Sr. & Elsie S. Dejesus Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Joyce E. Nolt for $210,000.
Pequea Township
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Geraldo Morales and Lauren Nauman for $226,023.
Marie C. Canale conveyed property on a public road to Donna M. Franklin for $234,900.
Lynda S. Wilson conveyed property on Long Lane to Dustin R. Squires and Amanda J. Squires for $205,000.
Providence Township
Ammon P. Stoltzfoos and Anna B. Stoltzfoos conveyed 533 Cinder Road to Ralph T. Breaud for $100,000.
Leo J. Hoffman and Helen L. Hoffman conveyed property on Snyder Hollow Road to Danielle L. Peachey and Walter Hash Jr. for $173,000.
Isaac S. King Jr., Marian R. King, Samuel S. King and Rachel Ann King conveyed property on a public road to Dale D. Livengood and Amy L. Livengood for $810,000.
Ryan Macintosh and Laura Macintosh conveyed property on a public road to Brenda S. Johnson, Samuel E. Johnson and Jacob Roy Johnson for $162,500.
Quarryville Borough
David A. Conklin and Jodi L. Conklin conveyed property on a public road to Edward S. Klein and Gayle M. Klein for $375,000.
Charles Alan Dow conveyed 231 W. State St. to Deirdre Anne Dow for $1.
Rapho Township
Nancy M. Auman conveyed 633 Quail Creek to Nancy M. Auman and Stephen G. Auman for $0.
Allan E. Gore and Carole A. Gore conveyed 1465 Emerson Drive to Martin A. Besnoff and Deborah Besnoff for $272,500.
Darwin A. Nissley, Bernard R. Nissley, Nissley Brothers and Nissley Brothers LLC conveyed property on a public road to BD Properties LLC for $1.
Lowell A. Brubaker and Debra L. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Scott E. Sweigart for $1.
Andrea C. Harris conveyed property on a public road to John P. Roach and Carol Louise Roach for $111,000.
James F. Kreider and Elizabeth N. Kreider conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Donald K. Heemer and Laura O. Heemer for $254,500.
Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to William F. Klinger and Clare B. Sterback for $313,927.
Wesley E. Murry conveyed property on Strickler Road to M5V2 LLC for $1.
C&T Investment Properties LLC Troy Drohan and Chad Grove conveyed property on a public road to Troy D. Drohan and Annette K. Drohan for $200,000.
Corey K. Radzik and Heather M. Radzik conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Zachary M. Sheaffer for $234,000.
Sadsbury Township
Isaac S. Stoltzfus and Fannie L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Valley Road to Henry B. Stoltzfus and Savilla K. Stoltzfus for $1.
Stephanie J. King and Joseph J. King conveyed property on Buck Hill Road to Emanuel G. Zook Jr. for $40,000.
Salisbury Township
Paul M. Herr conveyed property on a public road to David Lee Butler and Chavonn Marie Butler for $270,000.
Leon A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Hammond Road to Jonathan E. Fisher Jr. and Rachel Ann Fisher for $920,000.
Leon J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Narvon Road to Leon J. Stoltzfus and Ruth Anne Stoltzfus for $1.
Lisa R. High and James K. High conveyed property on a public road to James K. High and Lisa R. High for $1.
Benjamin J. Fisher and Lynette S. Fisher conveyed property on Gault Road to Mitchell Weaver and Cassandra Weaver for $322,000.
Strasburg Borough
Corinna Bitterman and Corinna Haughery conveyed property on a public road to Dawn C. Bitterman for $1.
Glenn D. Mershon and Sandra L. Mershon conveyed property on Shenk Avenue to James M. Kepiro and Deborah L. Kepiro for $185,000.
Strasburg Township
Robert D. Hess, Debra Hess Butterworth, Kim Hess Pellman and John M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Aaron B. Glick and Annie F. Glick for $375,000.
Terre Hill Borough
Lowell H. Zimmerman and Martha M. Zimmerman conveyed property on Linden Street to Matthew Kolb and Kathleen Nafziger Kolb for $300,000.
Roy E. Hurst conveyed 302 E. Main St. to EKH Properties LLC for $145,000.
Warwick Township
Chad A. Heffner and Julie G. Heffner conveyed 164 Windy Hill Drive to Nathaniel D. Schmidt and Sarah A. Schmidt for $249,900.
Benchmarq Holdings LLC and Lisa J. Riley conveyed 25 Edgewood Drive to Michael Hill and Brooke Carsten for $224,073.
Carl M. Petticoffer and Vera L. Petticoffer conveyed property on Race Street to Elmer S. Stoltzfus and Valerie C. Stoltzfus for $346,000.
Michael F. Lanham conveyed property on a public road to Cullen J. Beiler for $85,000.
Henry Walter III and Mary Walter Foor conveyed 9 Owl Hill Road to OBHS LLC for $250,000.
Gary W. Goodhart and Cynthia L. Goodhart conveyed property on Strawberry Lane to Robert E. Werner III and Jami L. Werner for $495,000.
Joel T. Cook and Judith M. Cook conveyed property on a public road to Brian Collett and Lindsey Hikins for $199,900.
ToA Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 1072 Constitution Drive to James A. Laplante and Diane L. Laplante for $509,899.
Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed 605 Blue Spruce Drive to J. Michael Melbert and Marcia A. Melbert for $346,970.
John R. Drybred and Barbara L. Drybred conveyed 338 Dahlia Ave. to Karen L. Drybred for $110,000.
Randy S. Nolt and Gary Rynier conveyed 1641 Glenn Road to Kyle Zook and Lacy Zook for $219,900.
Donald O. Ostertag and Lois A. Ostertag conveyed 267 Whittier Lane to Dennis Bernstein for $199,000.
Anna E. Witmer and Anna Elizabeth Witmer conveyed 1608 Robert Road to Deepak Mahat and Tek Bahadur Mahat for $210,000.