The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 16-20:
Adamstown Borough
Mark A. Schweitzer and Cindy A. Schweitzer conveyed property on Willow Street to Alan Hulsizer and Kathleen H. Flichman for $180,000.
Akron Borough
P. Chandra Sekhar Chadaga and Saraswathy Chadaga conveyed property on a public road to P. Chandra Sekhar Chadaga and Nebula Realty Trust for $1.
Clifford E. Horning conveyed property on Broad Street to Richard Justice for $235,000.
P. Chandra Sekhar Chadaga and Saraswathy Chadaga conveyed property on Colonial Drive to P. Chandra Sekhar Chadaga and Nebula Realty Trust for $1.
Francis J. Lafferty and Sandy H. Lafferty conveyed 133 N. Ninth St. to Jesse Hohman and Lauren Fisher for $259,900.
Charles E. Esterbrook and Alice M. Esterbrook conveyed property on a public road to Charles E. Esterbrook for $1.
Bart Township
Amos F. Glick and Anna E. Glick conveyed property on Featherbed Lane to Amos F. Glick and Anna E. Glick for $1.
Amos F. Glick and Anna E. Glick conveyed property on Featherbed Lane to Amos F. Glick and Anna E. Glick for $1.
Brecknock Township
Seth Lins conveyed property on a public road to Diane Lins for $1.
The estate of Anna Mae Cox conveyed property on a public road to Jacob K. King for $62,000.
William F. Brossman conveyed property on a public road to William F. Brossman for $1.
William A. Dillingham and Mildred L. Dillingham conveyed property on Dogwood Drive to William A. Dillingham for $1.
Linda R. McCormack conveyed Unit 33 to Tracey Dru Reddig for $150,000.
The estate of Richard E. Pennypacker conveyed 1253 Dry Tavern Road to Lester J. Wise for $1.
The estate of Lucas Hess conveyed property on a public road to Jody Beth Hess for $1.
Caernarvon Township
Sandra L. Kauffman conveyed property on Elwood Street to Christopher R. Martin for $1.
Belinda Brinton conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy L. Diem and Alisha R. Horst for $190,000.
Clay Township
P. Chandra Sekhar Chadaga and PC Saraswathy Chadaga conveyed property on a public road to P. Chandra Sekhar Chadaga and Nebula Realty Trust for $1.
Donna M. McAllister conveyed property on a public road to Harold C. Lashure and Sandra H. Lashure for $194,000.
The estate of Ray P. Bollinger and The estate of Ray Palm Bollinger conveyed property on Durlach Hill Road to Ivan Ray Reiff and Lucy Martin for $365,000.
East Cocalico Township
Sherry L. Leed and Michael H. Leed conveyed 11 Homestead Drive to Wells Fargo Bank NA for $1.
John D. Deremer and Tammy L. Deremer conveyed property on a public road to Kyle E. Ruth for $1.
Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed property on Coastal Avenue to Horst & Son Inc. for $78,000.
Christopher R. Martin conveyed 90 N. Main St. to Foxes Siding Inc. for $62,000.
John D. Deremer and Tammy L. Deremer conveyed property on a public road to Kyle E. Ruth for $360,000.
Carlo Palazzolo and Caterina Palazzolo conveyed property on a public road to David Gardner for $269,900.
David E. Richwine and Michelle L. Richwine conveyed property on Audubon Circle to A. Justin Good and Amanda S. Good for $263,000.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Joseph V. Kauffman and Cindy A. Kauffman for $351,905.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Ashwood Lane to Nicolle V. Freeseman for $217,490.
West Cocalico Township
Joshua D. Bender and Misty Bender conveyed 15 Steeple Court to Jonathan Ruhl and Lindsey Watson for $267,201.
Paul S. Bartsch conveyed property on a public road to Karl J. Hoffman and Victoria J. Hoffman for $230,500.
Jennifer L. Leitch and Jennifer L. Gresko conveyed property on Poplar Street to Gregory Gresko and Jennifer L. Gresko for $1.
Colerain Township
Eli Z. Byler, Mary S. Byler, Eli Z. Beiler and Mary S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Eli Z. Byler and Mary S. Byler for $1.
Columbia Borough
John Gamby, Robin Gamby, Bradley Shoff and Amanda Shoff conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin A. Ridgely for $135,000.
Luis B. Pagan conveyed 145 S. Eighth St. to Jill E. Nye for $61,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Mary L. Forrest conveyed 331 Cherry St. to Fhg 92 LLC for $105,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey S. Shank Sr., Sherry L. Shank and Jeffrey S. Shank conveyed 338 N. Third St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $47,520.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, John D. Markley IV and John David Markley IV conveyed 626 Plane St. to Bona Fide Properties LLC for $62,000.
John P. Meo conveyed 444 Manor St. to HG Holdings LLC for $25,000.
Colette M. Shaw conveyed 1220 Franklin St. to Colette Shaw and Roderick Herring for $1.
Tara F. Herr and Tara Herr conveyed 629 Union St. to Randolf Ruf and Jacqueline Minnich for $75,000.
Robert C. Drescher Jr. and Elizabeth D. Drescher conveyed 224 Perry St. to Olivia P. Koltz for $89,900.
Jeanne B. Fisher conveyed 106 S. Second St. to Wade Ewing Snook, Gina Denise Becker and Linda Sue Kissel for $300,000.
Conoy Township
Deborah A. Meyers and Robert W. Meyers conveyed property on a public road to Central Pa USPO Portfolio LLC for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Victor E. Eisenhower and Victor E. Eisenhower Jr. conveyed 2030 River Road to Paul A. Witmer Jr. for $73,000.
Leara E. Kline and John E. Kline conveyed property on a public road to William G. Langille Jr. and Danielle J. Langille for $91,000.
Denver Borough
Pang Vue conveyed property on Sycamore Drive to Lonnie A. Wilkinson and Elisha Harris for $229,900.
James D. Brady Jr. and Charlotte C. Brady conveyed 205 N. Sixth St. to Jeremiah L. Rutt for $150,000.
Lancaster Realty Capital LP and Rock Ford Capital GP LLC conveyed property on a public road to Robert Dreis and Doris Dreis for $194,900.
Barbara A. Bensing, Larue Lorah, Hazel Larue Lorah and Katie Lorah conveyed 119 S. Fourth St. to Michael J. Goshert for $125,000.
Lindsey Watson conveyed property on Oak Street to Ian Griffith for $149,900.
Derek R. Sweigart conveyed 714 Spruce St. to Danielle Rae Globisch and Christopher S. Globisch for $185,000.
East Donegal Township
Sean McCall and Kayla McCall conveyed property on a public road to John F. Radkiewicz III and Lauren K. Radkiewicz for $200,000.
Paul J. Turner, Mariateresa G. Pipitone, Mariateresa G. Turner and Mariateresa Turner conveyed 25 Thornapple Drive to Leinaala MJ Zettlemoyer for $119,900.
Elizabeth A. Hossler, Laverna Housey and James E. Housey II conveyed 715 Pinkerton Road to Chad Westcott Zimmermann and Katherine Parr Zimmermann for $385,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Christopher R. Brown conveyed 28 Ashley Drive to Abimael V. Castillo for $110,000.
Robert C. Sprenkel and Susan M. Sprenkel conveyed 1253 Donegal Springs Road to Paul E. Croy Jr. and Carol A. Croy for $264,900.
Constance Murphy conveyed property on a public road to Calvin D. Bailey, Angela Pereira Bailey and Angela Pereira Bailey for $212,000.
Milan F. Shaw and Teresa L. Shaw conveyed 4953 Marietta Pike to Robert C. Beard and Alexzis O. Beard for $247,800.
George C. Desmond conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to William D. Horner and Megan Mae Horner for $148,000.
West Donegal Township
Woods Edge of Elizabethtown LLC, Robert L. Gruber and Penway Construction conveyed Unit 8 to Michelle Frye for $260,179.
Eva Tankesley, Scott D. Yohe and Kelsey Tankesley conveyed property on a public road to Scott D. Yohe and Kelsey Tankesley for $1.
Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Idriys A. McField for $415,194.
Kenneth A. Creitz and Ann S. Creitz conveyed Unit 56 to Michael J. Hendrick and Dianna L. Hendrick for $156,000.
East Drumore Township
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Diana M. Borzok, Delmar Lutz, Delores Steele, Delmar J. Lutz Jr., Drusilla E. Peters and Henrietta Lutz conveyed 63 Orchard Drive to We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC for $40,000.
Amos K. Esh, Lydia Esh and Lydia L. Esh conveyed property on Black Bear Road to Samuel M. Stoltzfus and Malinda Stoltzfus for $1.
Earl Township
C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Deborah A. Durham for $280,710.
PC Sekhar Chadaga and PC Saraswathy Chadaga conveyed property on a public road to P. Chandra Sekhar Chadaga and Nebula Realty Trust for $1.
The estate of Robert L. Perry conveyed property on a public road to William E. Newpher for $1.
East Earl Township
Dependable Realty Properties & Services LLC conveyed property on a public road to Weaverland Valley Authority for $333,670.
Elizabeth M. Hahn conveyed property on a public road to Weaverland Valley Authority for $22,780.
Dana M. Rigg conveyed property on a public road to Jerry Weaver for $170,000.
West Earl Township
Lester S. Nolt and Arlene N. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Lester S. Nolt and Arlene N. Nolt for $1.
Lester S. Nolt, Arlene N. Nolt and Michael N. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Lester S. Nolt, Arlene N. Nolt and Michael N. Nolt for $1.
Lester S. Nolt, Arlene N. Nolt and Michael N. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Lester S. Nolt and Arlene N. Nolt for $1.
Brett D. Spohn and Erin A. Spohn conveyed property on Allen Road to Lisa Evelyn Anderson for $259,000.
John Anthony Miller, Aryn E. Miller, Aryn E. Hartman, Aryn Miller and Aryn Hartman conveyed 87 Allen Road to Jennifer Allen and Bruce W. Keiper for $245,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Linda L. Eckman conveyed 2517 Split Rail Drive to Keirsten M. Eckman for $210,000.
Eleanor B. McCann and William J. McCann conveyed property on Vaughn Road to Steven L. Snavely and Erin R. Lasher for $260,000.
David L. Crouse and Lori Ann Crouse conveyed 6381 Sundra Drive to Lee Zitzer and Emily Zitzer for $237,700.
Pamela L. Gleeson and Steven M. Gleeson conveyed 2547 Split Rail Drive to David M. Ditzler for $209,900.
Patricia Y. McElwee conveyed property on a public road to James A. Rhoads Jr. for $125,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
Ralph M. Wagner and Orpha L. Wagner conveyed 421 N. Mount Joy St. to Elaine M. Wagner for $120,000.
Robert A. Yerkes Jr. conveyed 109 S. Poplar St. to Menno Riggleman and Lavina Riggleman for $50,000.
PC Sekhar Chadaga conveyed property on a public road to P. Chandra Sekhar Chadaga and Nebula Realty Trust for $1.
Elite Collegiate Properties LLC and James Thomasson conveyed 253 N. Poplar St. to Stephanie R. Kelshaw and Heather M. Herr for $118,350.
Peter J. Whipple and Linda B. Whipple conveyed property on a public road to Matthew C. Westfall and Laura Therese Westfall for $289,000.
Ephrata Borough
Bruce A. Losch and Barbara A. Losch conveyed 136 Bellevue Ave. to Bruce A. Losch for $1.
Judith A. Whitcraft and Brett S. Whitcraft conveyed 207 W. Locust St. to Ryan Whitcraft for $117,000.
Juan J. Gutierrez conveyed 317 Vista Circle to Joelys Montosa Rios for $195,000.
Donald A. Martin Jr. and Vanessa A. Martin conveyed property on Farm Lane to Michelle Lee Richwine and David Earl Richwine for $200,000.
Kyle D. Ingham and Barbara J. Ingham conveyed Unit 17 to Teresa E. Mowry for $118,500.
Ephrata Township
Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 16 to Shawn M. Martin and Kelly L. Martin for $369,000.
Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Bryan S. Zimmerman and Dwight R. Zimmerman conveyed property on Lake View Road to Kristine Marie Ebersole and Craig Anthony Ebersole for $387,500.
Lauren J. Olmstead and Lauren J. Donmoyer conveyed property on a public road to Robert A. Hayhurst, Diane L. Frazer and Robert A. Hayhurst & Diane L. Frazer Revocable Trust for $258,000.
Ronnie O. Rasmussen, Mabel S. Rasmussen and Ronnie Rasmussen conveyed property on a public road to Ronnie O. Rasmussen for $1.
East Hempfield Township
Charles P. Becker, Alma C. Becker and Alma Becker conveyed property on a public road to Ryan E. Oberholtzer for $205,000.
The estate of Elinor I. Roscoe and the estate of Elinor Roscoe conveyed property on Harriet Avenue to Paul D. Roscoe for $1.
Eileen Schoelkopf, Todd Murr, Holly T. Oatman Irrevocable Trust and Holly T. Oatman conveyed 2625 Harrisburg Pike to Irene Grivas for $302,000.
Deborah A. Meyers and Robert W. Meyers conveyed property on a public road to Central Pa USPO Portfolio LLC for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua V. Prosser and Michelle A. Fellenbaum conveyed property on a public road to QRK LLC for $105,000.
Keith D. Gonyo and Karen B. Gonyo conveyed property on Windemere Lane to Samuel A. Hernandez and Carolyn J. Hernandez for $362,000.
The estate of Karen O. Matroni and Eric S. Ober conveyed property on a public road to Audrey Fisher Pedersen, Audrey Fisher Pedersen, Eric S. Ober, For The Benefit of Dino Matroni, Dino Matroni and Karen O. Matroni for $1.
Ross A. Gerson and Ross Gerson conveyed 2621 Valley View Drive to Pamela M. Gunzenhauser and James J. Polinsky for $395,000.
Jack L. Hawk conveyed property on a public road to Carlos A. Dejesus and Sarah J. Dejesus for $275,000.
Lionel V. Grasso and Audrey E. Grasso conveyed property on a public road to Trevor C. Hawkins and Brianna Hawkins for $235,000.
West Hempfield Township
Annette M. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Gander Properties LLC for $110,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Samantha W. Huffman and Karen W. Smith conveyed 1811 Manor St. to FHG 92 LLC for $102,000.
Robert F. Newton and Patricia L. Newton conveyed property on a public road to Dylan Z. Palmer and Samantha D. Webb for $222,500.
Bonnie J. Adams conveyed 1644 Kauffman Road to Paul R. Terry II and Sarah A. Terry for $1.
Larry G. Mathias, Dorothy S. Mathias and Larry Mathias conveyed property on a public road to Octavian Stan and Maria Gabriela Stan for $200,000.
Trevor C. Hawkins and Brianna L. Hawkins conveyed property on a public road to Bradley Morales Rios, Bradley Morales Rios and Stephanie Colon for $169,900.
Thomas K. Jackson conveyed 813 Silver Spring Road to John S. Stoltzfus and Lizzie G. Stoltzfus for $73,000.
East Lampeter Township
The estate of Nancy L. Slaymaker conveyed property on a public road to Steven C. Slaymaker and Jodi L. Engle for $1.
Margaret King conveyed Unit 56 to Evelyn Sepulveda for $149,900.
David F. Lasala and Elizabeth L. Lasala conveyed property on a public road to Robert Castor and Julie Slack for $599,000.
Carol J. Tomcavage and Carol J. Schillinger conveyed 1841 Windsong Lane to Richard D. Barley and Susan Marie Barley for $270,000.
Norman G. Yunginger conveyed Unit 113 to J. William Risser for $284,900.
Kathleen K. Kuzmiak conveyed Unit 10 to J. Nelson Horst and Norma H. Horst for $240,000.
West Lampeter Township
Michael C. Fluhr conveyed 21 Apple Blossom Drive to Mark Graham for $257,000.
John R. Waggoner and Linda C. Waggoner conveyed 22-A Birch Drive to Thomas P. Kelley and Corrine D. Kelley for $260,000.
Arthur J. Difuria and Loretta Difuria conveyed property on Ridgefield Drive to Mark Hardill and Carol Hardill for $380,000.
James Raftovich and Peggy Raftovich conveyed Unit 259 to David L. Crouse and Lori Ann Crouse for $324,900.
Sandra M. Groff conveyed property on Peach Bottom Road to Scott M. Groff for $1.
John C. Bassett, Maureen Leahy Bassett and Maureen Leahy Bassett conveyed property on a public road to William M. Koch Jr. and Ashley Koch for $490,000.
Lancaster city
Kingdom Goals LLC, Angel Pointek and David Pointek conveyed 17 Rodney St. to Rafael Roman for $156,500.
Rachel Feldman and Gary Ulysse Glasman conveyed 711 N. Marshall St. to Ivan L. Huertas for $250,000.
Stella More and Elias G. More conveyed 405 E. Clay St. to K2 Property Group LLC for $135,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Frank V. Felizzi and Lynn S. Felizzi conveyed 310 N. Broad St. to We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC for $101,300.
GNP Realty Services LP, GNP Real Estate Management LLC and Eugene C. Deiter conveyed 464 S. Christian St. to Dannel Jhovany Ocasio and Chasiry Lynn Robles for $17,615.
Timothy Hill conveyed 554 Spruce St. to Rachel Ruetiman and Harrison Ruetiman for $274,500.
Elite Property Investments LLC and Samuel R. Beiler conveyed 219 E. King St. to Elite Property Investments LLC and Samuel R. Beiler for $1.
Elite Property Investments LLC and Samuel R. Beiler conveyed property on East King Street to Elite Property Investments LLC and Samuel R. Beiler for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Ilisha M. Collazo conveyed 333 N. Reservoir St. to Old House Love LLC for $138,000.
Jason P. Jones and Megan E. Jones conveyed 638 S. Queen St. to Josh Netz for $30,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Herr, Donald G. Herr and Jennifer Rineer conveyed property on Pearl Street to Bopha P. Ngau for $175,000.
Adam K. Rohrer and Danielle B. Rohrer conveyed 612 N. Jefferson St. to DNB Investments LLC for $75,500.
W. Thomas Hubbard and Susan M. Hubbard conveyed 805 N. Shippen St. to Samuel Hillyer for $259,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Carol Ann Morrisette conveyed 125 E. Ross St. to DNB Investments LLC for $91,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Katasha L. White, The Estate of James Reid, James Reid and Shermira Reid conveyed 1014 Lehigh Ave. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $112,000.
Shirley Mae Parmer conveyed 127 Nevin St. to Johncey Mathew for $106,000.
Kyle J. Waldron and Leanna Schaeffer Waldron conveyed 553 Hamilton St. to Angela L. Bowman and Jeffrey D. Bowman for $100,000.
John W. Thomas conveyed 746 E. Fulton St. to Ian Nicholas Thomas for $90,000.
Phillip D. Kuntz, Donna M. Kuntz and Phillip Kuntz conveyed 137 Howard Ave. to Lancaster PA Property Investments LLC for $65,000.
Greystone Enterprises 401K Plan and James F. Schmucker conveyed 624 N. Pine St. to Katelyn E. Long for $186,000.
Eli B. Stoltzfus conveyed 19 Conestoga St. to Dominik Ryan Berthold for $133,000.
Ozziejeanpierre Torres conveyed 841 Fourth St. to Brian Carson for $140,000.
Constantine A. Gianopoulos and Leslie S. Gianopoulos conveyed 631 Hershey Ave. to Nicole R. Gianopoulos for $1.
RRS Properties LLC and Mary K. Deitz conveyed property on North Market Street to Abigail W. Tuten for $103,000.
Michael A. Schwanger conveyed 534 First St. to Xiang Guo for $92,000.
Emory L. Walton, Doris E. Walton and Alice M. Saufley conveyed 120 Howard Ave. to Eliel Carrero Acosta for $35,000.
Jack S. Smith conveyed Unit 412 to Allan W. Kreutner and Richard P. Sawicki for $120,000.
RRS Properties LLC and Mary K. Dietz conveyed 116 Locust St. to Felicia Asencio for $58,000.
David C. Luu, Cuong Luu, Keo Luu and David Cuong Luu conveyed 126 N. Reservoir St. to Evghenia S. Coble and Daniel I. Falcon for $95,000.
Edward L. Motter conveyed 639 N. President Ave. to Joseph E. Smoker and Lyndsey Smoker for $289,900.
Dwyle J. Graham and Maureen N. Graham conveyed 70 S. Marshall St. to Sean A. Clark and Rachel Hoffman for $139,900.
Akil Stokes conveyed 439 Lancaster Ave. to Tyler J. King for $189,900.
J&L Holdings LLC, Juan Fernandez and Lori Fernandez conveyed Unit 613 to Marc R. Batson and Melody S. Batson for $118,000.
Aleksander Erinin and Diana Erinina conveyed 59 Green St. to George W. Smith III and Jeffrey R. Smith for $50,000.
Carol A. Eyler conveyed 330 Prospect St. to Carlos Vazquez for $153,000.
Lancaster Township
Willie T. Claiborne Jr., Gloria Mae Claiborne, Gloria Mae Major Claiborne, Willie T. Claiborne, Tina M. Williams, Juanita Ayantola, Carlos A. Claiborne and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 145 City Mill Road to Renew Homes LLC for $138,682.
Kristine Venturini and Kristine Ebersole conveyed property on Edgewood Avenue to LM3 Holdings LLC for $155,000.
Terrence J. Longmore, Alyson M. Serafin and Alyson M. Longmore conveyed 120 Conestoga Woods Road to Roger T. Burke and Christine A. Burke for $274,500.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Warren S. Michael, Brandi E. Steinbaecher, Leona S. Baker and Kammal Baker conveyed 937 Maple Ave. to Riverpath Inc. for $115,000.
David M. Habicht and Debbie B. Habicht conveyed 284 Kentshire Drive to Zachary Shea McClellan and Paris Toto for $235,000.
Pete Hazangeles conveyed 4 Bentley Lane to Pete J. Hazangeles and Pete J. Hazangeles Revocable Trust for $1.
Grande Land LP, Grande Management Corp., Bhumika Timilsina and Ram K. Ghimire conveyed property on Goldenfield Drive to Bhumika Timilsina and Ram K. Ghimire for $320,000.
Adriana Aguirre Cintron, Adriana Aguirre Cintron, Adriana A. Aponte and Angel Aponte conveyed 408 S. West End Ave. to Carol S. Reina for $160,000.
Michael J. Hendrick and Dianna L. Hendrick conveyed property on a public road to Winston Kartoe and Nyonuseyi L. Dennis for $248,000.
Leacock Township
Samuel L. Lapp conveyed property on Ridge Road to Isaac L. Lapp and Rebecca Ann Lapp for $350,000.
Upper Leacock Township
Amos R. Rissler and Colleen L. Rissler conveyed property on Ridge View Drive to Amos R. Rissler for $1.
David J. Byler, Jewel B. Byler and David J. & Jewel B. Byler Estate Planning Trust conveyed property on Horseshoe Road to David J. Byler and Jewel B. Byler for $1.
Abbas A. Hameed, Michelle L. Hameed and Michelle Hameed conveyed property on Apricot Avenue to Travis D. Zimmerman and Maria M. Zimmerman for $245,000.
Lititz Borough
Central Penn Group Limited and Jonathan Keeney conveyed property on a public road to Amity E. Mamola for $197,900.
Kristen H. Matthew conveyed 235 S. Cedar St. to Daniel M. Johnson for $195,000.
Keith L. Kroeck conveyed 457 Fort Ross Ave. to L&T Homes Again LLC for $120,000.
48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. Obrien conveyed Unit 9 to Pleasant View Retirement Community for $2,720,000.
Kyle J. Pickel and Sheena M. Pickel conveyed 45 E. Second Ave. to Abigail Stewart for $172,000.
48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. Obrien conveyed Unit 10 to Lititz Multifamily LLC for $1.
Little Britain Township
The estate of James F. Shimer conveyed property on Little Britain Road to Maurice James Miller III and Kelsey D. Miller for $224,500.
Manheim Township
Victor P. Fiore Sr. conveyed property on Kent Gardens to Victor P. Fiore and Hannah S. Fiore for $174,000.
Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 1363 Glen Moore Circle to Austin S. Mackey for $174,900.
Sheila Scolnick conveyed Unit T5 252 to Cristine Stewart for $140,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Michael McDonnell conveyed 1929 New Holland Pike to Millpond Properties LLC for $152,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Corey Jay Sears conveyed 1411 Fruitville Pike to House United LLC for $63,000.
Judy K. Modene conveyed property on Winterbury Court to Anthony T. Rizzardi and Bette J. Rizzardi for $270,000.
Josiah King and Ellen King conveyed property on a public road to Ernest F. Schmidt Jr. and Deborah A. Schmidt for $255,000.
Dennis L. Olmstead and Martha C. Olmstead conveyed 3807 Kissel Hill Road to Kyle Olmstead and Lauren Jo Olmstead for $350,000.
Richard E. Hunter and Kimberly L. Hunter conveyed 230 Kingsbridge Drive to William W. Walter and Megan M. Murray for $428,000.
Lorene E. Meredith conveyed 111 Suncrest Road to Richard D. Meredith and Lorene E. Meredith for $1.
Samantha Brundage, Samantha Koehler and S. Koehler conveyed property on Thornberry Lane to Edward R. Christine Jr. and Pamela S. Christine for $250,550.
Virginia M. Jones conveyed 301 Service Road to James A. Jones and Virginia M. Jones for $1.
Manheim Borough
Elta J. Nissley conveyed 34 N. Fulton St. to Elta J. Nissley and Jay W. Nissley & Elta J. Nissley Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.
Kristie Anne Palmer conveyed 66 S. Linden St. to Elizabeth J. Ketchen and Mark J. Ketchen for $162,680.
Regan E. Zaludek, Timothy J. Zaludek and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 127 W. High St. to Renee K. Reed for $138,000.
Jeremy A. Plastino and Kara N. Plastino conveyed property on South Charlotte Street to Houston S. Groff and Lauren A. Groff for $181,500.
Cheryl D. Ginder and Cheryl D. Coffman conveyed property on Dover Street to Joann S. Mitzel and Lloyd B. Mitzel Jr. for $170,000.
Al Cobb Investment LLC, Cobb Al Investment LLC and Emanuel Zook conveyed 116 S. Main St. to Emmanuel C. Wilson Jr. for $170,000.
Manor Township
William Frantz Herr Jr. and Patricia H. Herr conveyed property on Hershey Mill Road to William Frantz Herr Jr. and Patricia H. Herr for $1.
Raymond T. Hickey and Linda M. Hickey conveyed 2710 Chapel Road to Ramon H. Almonte and Paola E. Almonte for $189,900.
William Frantz Herr Jr. and Patricia H. Herr conveyed property on Hershey Mill Road to William Frantz Herr Jr. and Patricia H. Herr for $1.
Devin Dimartino conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Jason Alexandre for $164,900.
Patricia Anne May conveyed 1800 Hemlock Road to Ramsey L. Lopatic for $174,900.
Elizabeth M. Groff and Elizabeth Groff conveyed property on a public road to Reesa L. Harris for $195,900.
Christina L. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Dwayne A. Charles and Cynthia L. Charles for $152,900.
Custom Home Group Inc., Kevin M. Shuab, Traci L. Shaub and Gary P. Hughes conveyed 206 Springdale Lane to Anthony Pantanella and Jingqi Huang for $124,900.
Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Copperstone Court to Stephen T. Ossman for $345,335.
Diane Nicole Carroll, Steven Phillip Fay and Steven Fay conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Roland M. McFadden for $169,000.
Fieldcrest Associates and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Tyler C. Gillmen and Alison P. Gillmen for $567,317.
Marietta Borough
JXZ Realty LLC and Jimmy Zheng conveyed 231 E. Market St. to Aaron Karim and Mary O’Brien for $165,000.
Sean D. Heisey and Aura L. Heisey conveyed property on West Market Street to Jessica N. Fultz and Jesse L. Dinkel for $212,200.
Morgan J. Rose conveyed 430 W. Market St. to Jedidiah W. Steele and Carlyle M. Steele for $140,000.
Martic Township
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Jessica L. Emerick, Christopher D. Emerick, Howard Fritsch and Sylvia Fritsch conveyed 30 Den Mar Drive to BML Real Estate LLC for $183,000.
Timothy J. Keane and Mary K. Keane conveyed property on a public road to Patrick Kennedy and Emmalee Kennedy for $310,000.
Millersville Borough
Pete Hazangeles conveyed 110A W. Frederick St. to Pete J. Hazangeles and Pete J. Hazangeles Revocable Trust for $1.
Pete Hazangeles conveyed property on West Frederick Street to Pete J. Hazangeles and Pete J. Hazangeles Revocable Trust for $1.
Pete Hazangeles conveyed property on West Frederick Street to Pete J. Hazangeles and Pete J. Hazangeles Revocable Trust for $1.
David Jay Petersheim conveyed 118 Manor Ave. to William Jeffrey Wood and Kelly Lynn Wood for $140,000.
Arnold L. Werts and Jaqueline B. Werts conveyed 1908 Blue Ridge Drive to Jacob C. Ragsdale and Katelyn A. Ragsdale for $167,500.
Pete J. Hazangeles conveyed 67 W. Frederick St. to Pete J. Hazangeles and Pete J. Hazangeles Revocable Trust for $1.
Pete Hazangeles conveyed property on West Frederick Street to Pete J. Hazangeles and Pete J. Hazangeles Revocable Trust for $1.
Pete Hazangeles conveyed property on a public road to Pete J. Hazangeles and Pete J. Hazangeles Revocable Trust for $1.
Pete Hazangeles conveyed property on West Frederick Street to Pete J. Hazangeles and Pete J. Hazangeles Revocable Trust for $1.
Pete J. Hazangeles conveyed 71 W. Frederick St. to Pete J. Hazangeles and Peter J. Hazangeles Revocable Trust for $1.
Mount Joy Borough
Henry James and Kristen James conveyed 418 S. Plum St. to Kendra D. Kruse and Holly Michele Kruse for $142,000.
The estate of Josephine Shank conveyed 708 Square St. to Mason J. Drohan for $65,000.
Judith A. Ruth conveyed property on Park Avenue to Gail L. King for $239,900.
Todd A. Forrey and Heather Forrey conveyed 659 Square St. to Joshua L. Martin for $125,000.
Mount Joy Township
Jessica N. Fultz, Jessica L. Dinkel and Jessica N. Dinkel conveyed property on Old Hershey Road to Ken Gall and Ronna J. Gall for $145,000.
Mountville Borough
Penn Ridge Partners LLC and Cynthia R. Phillips conveyed property on Pennridge Avenue to Gilbert G. Kanyiri and Rosemary W. Maina for $222,000.
AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed 72 S. Pearl St. to James A. Fisher and Ronda L. Shaubach for $1.
New Holland Borough
Steven M. Stoltzfus Jr. conveyed 402 E. Main St. to Garden Spot Communities for $1.
Kristin D. Manser and Kristin D. Hallquist conveyed property on a public road to Philip A. King and Wendy J. King for $218,000.
Joseph Heinlein and Judy L. Wilson conveyed property on a public road to Santos M. Perez and Evelyn Perez for $245,000.
L. Paul Kroekel and Patricia A. Kroekel conveyed property on a public road to Glenn I. Gordon and Wendy L. Gordon for $1.
Jeffrey B. Twilley and Karen L. Twilley conveyed property on a public road to John A. Miller and Aryn E. Miller for $300,000.
Paradise Township
Pequea Valley School District conveyed property on a public road to Belmont Real Estate Holdings LLC for $161,000.
Clifford Donald Stirba, Susan M. Stirba, David G. Stirba, Richard Stirba and David Stirba conveyed property on a public road to Susan M. Stirba for $545,000.
Clifford Donald Stirba, Susan M. Stirba, David G. Stirba, Richard Stirba, Clifford Stirba Testamentary Trust and The estate of Grace K. Stirba conveyed property on Mount Pleasant Road to Clifford Donald Stirba, Susan M. Stirba, David G. Stirba and Richard Stirba for $1.
Penn Township
PC Sekhar Chadaga and PC Saraswathy Chadaga conveyed property on a public road to P. Chandra Sekhar Chadaga and Nebula Realty Trust for $1.
Johnny E. Grose conveyed 712 Temperance Hill Road to Johnny E. Grose and Sandra E. Grose for $1.
JWB Cedar Hollow Inc. and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed 318 Cedar Hollow to Kidist M. Gebre for $205,900.
Gerald L. Myer, J. Marlin Myer, Ralph Myer & Sons and Myer Ralph & Sons conveyed property on a public road to Ralph Myer & Sons and Myer Ralph & Sons for $1.
Richard D. Smith conveyed property on Newport Road to Richard D. Smith and Deborah C. Smith for $1.
Colton T. Keller conveyed property on a public road to Colton T. Keller and Hannah E. Keller for $1.
Gerald L. Myer, J. Marlin Myer, Ralph Myer & Sons and Myer Ralph & Sons conveyed property on a public road to Ralph Myer & Sons and Myer Ralph & Sons for $1.
Pequea Township
Jan P. Kut and Lyndale L. Kut conveyed 754 Baumgardner Road to Andrew Scott Selby and Jessica Waltman Selby for $240,000.
Virginia M. Jones conveyed 26 Hill Road to James A. Jones and Virginia M. Jones for $1.
Andrew Selby and Jessica Selby conveyed property on a public road to Tyler A. Auerbeck and Jessica L. Auerbeck for $239,900.
Providence Township
Patrick E. Lefever and Colleen L. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Patrick E. Lefever for $1.
Jonas Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Karina L. Whitmore and Christopher J. Fisher for $244,000.
Ammon P. Stoltzfoos Sr. and Anna B. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on Cinder Road to John E. Stoltzfus and Naomi S. Stoltzfus for $400,000.
Gerald Goodling and Linda F. Goodling conveyed property on Rawlinsville Road to Philip J. Fabrizio Jr. and Renee M. Fabrizio for $365,000.
P. Chandra S. Chadaga and PC Saraswathy Chadaga conveyed property on a public road to P. Chandra Sekhar Chadaga and Nebula Realty Trust for $1.
Quarryville Borough
Christopher M. Lenhart and Sheila R. Lenhart conveyed 339 W. State St. to Marilyn J. Moses for $238,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Albert K. Roark and Diana V. Roark conveyed 215 Meadow Lane to Philip C. Weaver for $144,000.
Karen K. Turner conveyed property on a public road to Christopher M. Lenhart and Sheila R. Lenhart for $310,000.
Trey K. Little, Danielle M. Clark and Danielle M. Little conveyed property on a public road to David Flatt and Jamie Henretty for $243,000.
Rapho Township
Darwin A. Nissley and Bernard R. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to Bd Properties LLC for $1.
Darwin A. Nissley and Bernard R. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to BD Properties LLC for $1.
James M. Thornton and Pamela M. Thornton conveyed property on Red Rose Drive to John A. Devenney for $237,500.
Darwin A. Nissley and Bernard R. Nissley conveyed property on Garfield Road to BD Properties LLC for $1.
Sadsbury Township
Edward F. Leypoldt and Eileen Marie Leypoldt conveyed property on a public road to Dino Iggy LLC for $145,000.
Salisbury Township
Paul M. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Push 4 LLC for $425,000.
Ephraim S. Stoltzfus and Verna Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Levi G. Fisher and Sarah L. Fisher for $136,000.
Strasburg Borough
Brenda K. Sollenberger conveyed property on South Jackson Street to Matthew Ryan Sollenberger for $203,000.
Strasburg Township
F. Abram Rhoads and Patricia A. Rhoads conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey G. Shultz and Debra L. Shultz for $1.
F. Abram Rhoads and Patricia A. Rhoads conveyed property on a public road to Dwayne V. Rhoads and Deena K. Rhoads for $1.
Parkside At Lampeter LLC, Metzler Home Builders Inc., Daniel L. Metzler and Robert D. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Michael Clemmer and April Clemmer for $281,000.
Terre Hill Borough
The estate of Jane L. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Kolb and Kathleen Nafziger Kolb for $1.
Warwick Township
Hunter Creek Partners LLC, Bottom Line Contracting Inc., Mark R. Will and Craig Hasson conveyed property on Third Avenue to Thomas A. Ashcroft and Jennifer C. Ashcroft for $349,900.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 427 Valor Drive to John Jay Krejsa and Gretchen L. Burrell for $472,830.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Daryl G. Sensenig, Patricia Sensenig and Patricia Dickinson conveyed 19 Winding Way to Dean L. Garman for $129,000.
Richard A. Hess and Jill A. Brown conveyed property on Ridge Road to David Rogers and Gloria Rogers for $430,000.
Matthew D. Carper, Princess Crystal Dawn Carper and Princess Crystal Dawn Glick conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Matthew D. Carper for $1.
Robert K. Manning and Katharine S. Manning conveyed property on Buttonwood Drive to Kyle Pickel and Sheena Pickel for $280,000.
Robert Lombardo and Barbara W. Lombardo conveyed Unit 14 to Sexton Real Estate LLC for $165,000.