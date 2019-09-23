The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 9-13:
Akron Borough
Janice E. Book conveyed 210 S. Eighth St. to Isaac E. Glick for $164,900.
Brecknock Township
Talon Holdings LLC, Landmark Builders Inc., Landmark Homes and Clair N. Weaver conveyed Unit 136 to Clifford L. Weaver for $656,000.
Carl L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Lauschtown Road to Titus Z. Martin and Alma H. Martin for $250,000.
Talon Holdings LLC, Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed Unit 123 to Chad M. Young and Simone Young for $428,514.
Clay Township
Kenneth G. Birney conveyed property on Lincoln Gardens Road to Brenda G. Johnston for $249,900.
East Cocalico Township
Brian Z. Martin and Katrina L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Noll for $230,000.
Sidney L. Walmer and Susan C. Walmer conveyed property on a public road to Earl M. Martin and Pauline W. Martin for $475,000.
William J. Borton and William J. Borton III conveyed 2 Buckwheat Drive to Jansen Kunkelman for $196,000.
Kyle Rg Himmelreich, Tracey A. Himmelreich and Kyle R. Himmelreich conveyed property on Whitetail Drive to Nicholas C. Turnbaugh and Kristen M. Turnbaugh for $225,000.
LSF10 Mortgage Holdings LLC and Hudson Homes Management LLC conveyed 407 Holtzman Road to LSF10 Master Participation Trust for $10.
Donald Littlejohn III and Jessica A. Littlejohn conveyed property on North Muddy Creek Road to Lori J. Waltman for $240,000.
Joseph B. Fackler and Jessica E. Fackler conveyed property on Martzall Road to Daryl M. Burkholder and Janelle R. Burkholder for $330,000.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Gary A. Maurer and Diane M. Maurer for $345,882.
West Cocalico Township
Dale A. Sweigert and Debra Ann Sweigert conveyed property on a public road to Irvin S. Weaver and Catherine L. Weaver for $84,000.
Stanley I. Mattos and Rodney S. Mattos conveyed property on a public road to Gerald L. Martin for $215,000.
Richard M. Hoover and Jeanette M. Hoover conveyed property on Greenville Road to Abbas A. Hameed and Michelle L. Hameed for $309,800.
Mabel D. Christman and Mabel Hill conveyed property on Wollups Hill Road to Jeremy C. Harting for $189,900.
David A. Boll and Amber L. Boll conveyed property on Windy Mansion Road to Fred Berg and Judith Berg for $305,000.
Leland H. Reiff and Janet N. Reiff conveyed property on Furnace Hills Road to Cleason Hoover and Cheryl Hoover for $255,000.
Columbia Borough
Terry Allen Urban and Margie Urban conveyed 630 S. 13th St. to EK Real Estate Services of NY LLC for $158,000.
Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on Sixth Street to Thola Ab Wolanski for $199,000.
Melanie Ann Herring and Melanie Ann Weirich conveyed 542 N. Third St. to Ramy Helal Nazier for $60,000.
PA Property Relief Organization & Services LLC, Reimg Elite LLC, Sylvia Seales, Rosalyn Reidt, Charles N. Sierk and Betsaida J. Sierk conveyed 902 Spruce St. to Antonio Santos for $147,000.
Amos K. Esh Jr. conveyed property on Avenue J to Andrew R. Mattei for $39,333.
Amos K. Esh Jr. conveyed 232 Avenue J to Andrew R. Mattei for $39,333.
Amos K. Esh Jr. conveyed 234 Avenue J to Andrew R. Mattei for $39,333.
Conestoga Township
Todd C. Touchton and Kathryn E. Black conveyed property on a public road to Todd C. Touchton for $161,900.
Eric T. Doman and Susan E. Doman conveyed property on Boy Scout Road to Hydrangea Hill Properties LLC for $350,000.
Conoy Township
Lancaster County Conservancy and Pine Tree Conservation Society Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.
Holly E. Newpower conveyed property on a public road to Holly E. Newpower and Scott W. Newpower for $1.
Mitchell T. Kreiser Sr. conveyed property on High Street to Kasey A. Koser for $80,000.
Denver Borough
Adrienne Nicol Limehouse, Amy Lynn Staley and Adrienne Nicole Limehouse conveyed property on a public road to Amy Lynn Staley for $1.
The estate of Charles Roger Henly and The estate of C. Roger Henly conveyed property on a public road to Tyler D. Bowman for $121,000.
Paul K. Stetter Jr. and Deborah S. Stetter conveyed 718 Walnut St. to Neil Patrick Vanleer and Jocilynn Taylor Treadway for $185,000.
East Donegal Township
Kelly E. Beck and Matthew T. Beck conveyed 334 Sload Circle to Peter J. Kardiasmenos for $190,000.
Douglas A. McCarthy and Cynthia L. McCarthy conveyed property on a public road to Ethan G. Ganse and Elya R. Ganse for $196,000.
Norman L. Myers and Mabel Myers conveyed property on a public road to Andrew L. Myers and Heather Brown for $1.
Erma E. Hollinger conveyed property on Spooky Nook Road to Justin Kilmer for $141,000.
West Donegal Township
Robert J. Smith Irrevocable Trust and Corrine Gavlinski conveyed 222 Hillcrest Lane to Verlin J. Wilson and Dorothy Irene Wilson for $215,000.
Rita A. Germak Swisher, Rita A Germak Swisher, Rita A. Germak Sovereign, Rita Germak Sovereign and Calvin R. Sovereign conveyed property on a public road to Calvin R. Sovereign, Rita A. Germak Sovereign and Rita Germak Sovereign for $1.
Jason Houck and Kristy L. Houck conveyed property on a public road to Hans Shuman for $219,900.
Myrna Heisey Darr conveyed 214 Mountainstone Drive to Jeffrey A. Nauss for $169,900.
East Drumore Township
Kent A. Brusstar and Mary E. Brusstar conveyed property on Fawn Drive to Cory Robertson and Maryanne Robertson for $200,000.
Earl Township
Larry L. Burkhart and Cynthia A. Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to Howard Allen Moss Jr. and Carol Maud Moss for $475,000.
East Earl Township
Jennifer L. Moorehead and Robert Moorhead conveyed property on New Holland Pike to Shannon Portales and Jack Portales for $265,000.
West Earl Township
Colin J. Meanix and Jennifer M. Meanix conveyed property on Allen Road to Tyler Scott Lucchese for $207,000.
W. Wesley Graham and Lisa H. Graham conveyed property on West Main Street to Lisa H. Graham for $1.
East Petersburg Borough
CLB Property Ltd. and 882 Chiques Road Inc. conveyed 5970 Reeves Road to Charles L. Beard for $1.
Charles L. Beard conveyed 5970 Reeves Road to Breann L. Rehm and Ryan S. Rehm for $1.
Kathleen T. Smyser conveyed 1954 Linden St. to Eugene Harnish and April Harnish for $179,500.
Linda S. Gibble and Frances I. Leister conveyed 6370 Carpenter St. to Dawn M. Rowe and Gary L. Rowe for $1.
Eden Township
Lee D. Rogers and Renee E. Rogers conveyed 197 Groff Road to Dominic Anthony Pizza and Jaimie Lynn Pizza for $640,000.
Elizabeth Township
Martha L. Almony and Martha L. Mentzer conveyed property on a public road to Walter H. Ream for $1.
Martha L. Almony and Martha L. Mentzer conveyed property on a public road to Walter H. Ream for $1.
Elizabethtown Borough
Richard D. Groff and Teri L. Groff conveyed 112 Watercress Lane to Ryan C. Massar and Nicole L. Groff for $200,000.
Hunter Creek Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed 303 N. Market St. to Melvin F. King for $75,000.
James B. Stoncius conveyed property on a public road to Lickit N. Stickit I. LLC for $75,000.
Alexander C. Meier and Alex C. Meier conveyed property on Brookview Circle to Brent S. Drescher and Brittney I. Drescher for $315,000.
Cara M. Fischer Yohn and Cara M Fischer Yohn conveyed 477 Holly St. to David J. Blackwell and Amy L. Blackwell for $209,900.
The estate of Pauline G. Kipp and The estate of Pauline B. Kipp conveyed 534 Snyder Ave. to Dale Hershey for $150,000.
Ephrata Borough
Kelly L. Wilson and Mary J. Dietrich conveyed 133 Grant St. to Buchanan Capital LLC for $76,000.
Jason E. Evans and Andrea M. Evans conveyed 204 Linda Terrace to Miranda Lee Deller and Justin Perry for $165,000.
Lorraine B. Wert and Sharon L. Owens conveyed property on Sand Court to Nancy E. Nissly for $149,900.
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs conveyed 65 Park Ave. to Broad Street Akron LLC for $115,000.
Deborah Ann Klopp, Robert L. Sweigart and Arlyn Mae Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon S. Martin for $206,000.
Brian K. Welsh, Laurie A. Welsh, Glenn C. Welsh and Neita J. Welsh conveyed 720 N. Maple St. to Brian K. Welsh and Laurie A. Welsh for $1.
Daniel K. King, Edna P. King and Daniel K. King Jr. conveyed property on East Franklin Street to Daniel K. King and Edna P. King for $1.
Daniel K. King, Edna P. King and Daniel K. King Jr. conveyed 155 E. Main St. to Daniel K. King and Edna P. King for $1.
Ephrata Township
Robert W. Aldinger Jr. and Melody L. Aldinger conveyed property on Blackberry Lane to Robert W. Aldinger Jr. for $1.
Ronald B. Martin and Shirley S. Martin conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Ronald S. Martin and Martin Family Trust for $1.
Jerre W. Martin and Emma H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Leon L. Hoover for $410,000.
Marlin M. Zimmerman and Kaylene J. Zimmerman conveyed 328 E. Mohler Church Road to Richard L. Oberholtzer and Sheila R. Oberholtzer for $335,000.
East Hempfield Township
Papetti Holding Co. Del LLC, Arthur N. Papetti, Anthony R. Papetti and Papetti Holding Co conveyed property on a public road to AG HS Stony Battery Property Owner LLC for $1,310,000.
Lime Spring Properties LP, Lime Spring Properties GP LLC and Ian G. Ruzow conveyed Unit 27 + to Homestead Village Inc. for $495,000.
Eric Beyeler and Sandra Krasnai conveyed 188 Ridings Way to Eric L. Beyeler for $1.
Brian L. King, Tiffany A. Graybill, Tiffany King and Tiffany A. King conveyed property on a public road to Melissa Rizio and Charles Rizio for $215,000.
Edward A. Rasmuson, Pasqualina Rasmuson and Edward Rasmuson conveyed property on Westminster Drive to Pasqualina Rasmuson for $1.
Jean Elizabeth Wenger and Jon C. Wenger conveyed property on Landisville Road to Randy S. Nolt and Ashley Ld Nolt for $278,000.
Carol J. Reinmiller and Ronald R. Reinmiller conveyed 289 Main St. to Richard B. Behney and Joyce M. Behney for $155,000.
Sarah J. Dejesus and Barbara A. Kessler conveyed property on a public road to James Mark Moshos for $190,000.
William R. Grotewold and Kimberly S. Grotewold conveyed property on a public road to Ryan M. Kline and Rachel L. Kline for $355,000.
Stephanie M. Keene conveyed 2103 Marietta Ave. to Zhou Ye Ni and Kwok Chau Kam for $179,900.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed 1561 Bloomfield Way to Lawrence F. Houston Sr. and Pristilla Houston for $376,090.
Gina M. Brubaker and Gina Marie Kostelich conveyed 106 Spring Ridge Court to William F. Gregory LLC and Gregory William F. LLC for $172,000.
West Hempfield Township
Wilfredo O. Cruz and Kimberlee A. Cruz conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to Wilfredo O. Cruz for $1.
Aljannet LLC and Altaf Bashir conveyed property on a public road to Kamal Kefley for $500,000.
Mary Ann Saueraker, Jennifer Steco, Jessica Crosby, Jessica Peak, Janelle Craparo, Jodie Riccelli and Jodie Saueraker conveyed property on a public road to Brian Keith Thomas and Diane Thomas for $167,000.
Matthew B. Arnold and Christina M. Arnold conveyed property on Prospect Road to Daniel E. Kitch Jr. and Christina M. Heiser for $240,000.
Ronald Patterson, Gladys L. Patterson and Gwladys L. Patterson conveyed property on Miller Drive to Sandra L. Lien for $1.
East Lampeter Township
Jay Gurudev Inc. and Gurudev Jay Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Hanumant LLC for $1.
Kevin Zumbrum and Mary Zumbrum conveyed 313 Oak Leaf Lane to Kevin Zumbrum for $1.
Angelina Velez conveyed 357 Greenland Drive to Stephen G. Gallinaugh and Jennifer Gallinaugh for $156,000.
J. Gordon Gainer LLC, Gainer J. Gordon Llc, Jonathan A. Gordon and John G. Gainer conveyed property on a public road to Joshua J. Henry for $195,000.
Luis A. Guzman and Elizabeth M. Hubert conveyed 86 Greenfield Road to Luis A. Guzman and Lynne Guzman for $1.
West Lampeter Township
Lancaster County Conservancy conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy and Pine Tree Conservation Society Inc. for $1.
Doris Elaine Helsel conveyed property on Barbara Avenue to Kyle W. Rehnberg and Nicole L. Rehnberg for $207,000.
Hunters Glen LP, Metzlers Home Builders Inc., George C. Desmond, HV Real Estate Group LLC and Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Weatherfield Place to Janet A. White for $317,800.
The estate of William A. Hoin, Christopher Wolf and Christopher E. Wolf conveyed property on Buttercup Road to Steven P. Folger and Laurel F. Folger for $132,000.
Jason Randisi, Ashley N. Randisi and Ashley N. Manuel conveyed property on a public road to Spencer P. Simmons and Christina L. Simmons for $289,900.
Judith A. Rintz and Frank S. Jackson Jr. conveyed Unit 240 to Frank S. Jackson Jr. for $1.
Steve E. Church and Stephanie A. Church conveyed property on a public road to Jason Randisi and Ashley Randisi for $380,000.
Lancaster city
Frank E. Coho Jr. and Marcia J. Coho conveyed 134 E. Clay St. to Kendra Jean Saunders for $249,000.
Pauline E. Hartz and Robert L. Smith conveyed 439 N. Queen St. to Flawless Facade LLC for $166,000.
Anthony Gomez conveyed 541 S. Lime St. to Fisher Apartments LLC for $9,900.
Isaac G. Heesen conveyed 703 N. Shippen St. to Stephen Dickson and Joanna Dickson for $159,900.
James J. Green and Elizabeth L. Green conveyed 930 Buchanan Ave. to Abigayle F. Russell and Rory M. Russell for $480,000.
Renew Homes LLC conveyed 206 W. Walnut St. to Keah Properties LLC for $220,000.
Julien Godbarge conveyed property on Ruby Street to Robert W. Echternach, Sophia G. Pearson Fisher and Sophia G Pearson Fisher for $197,000.
Irma Mujan conveyed 619 Fifth St. to Kenneth W. Habig for $108,000.
Cedarwoods LLC and Kristine Whitham conveyed property on Plum Street to Richard E. St. Cyr for $249,900.
Sreg Vine LLC conveyed property on South Queen Street to Mosaic Real Estate LLC for $1.
Christina Hofmann, Christina L. Meek and Christian L. Meek conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Christina L. Meek and Cory W. Meek for $1.
JJZ Properties LP, Redemption Enterprises LLC and Joshua Gibbel conveyed 462 S. Christian St. to Dre America LLC and Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $40,000.
Spencer P. Simmons and Christina L. Simmons conveyed 553 W. Walnut St. to Ronald Lack Jr. for $180,000.
Lori A. Walton and Lori A. Herbert conveyed 542 Hamilton St. to Samuel F. Gorgone for $100,000.
Duane L. Breneman and Stephanie J. Breneman conveyed property on East Frederick Street to Seth J. Crossley and Samantha K. Crossley for $208,500.
Emmalee Kennedy and Emmalee S. Mcguigan conveyed 408 New Holland Ave. to Durell Manning and Kerry Ann Manning for $162,000.
Daize Zeigler conveyed 713 Fifth St. to Laura Juliet Ide for $97,340.
Cantley J. Lasala, Kara M. Lasala and Kara Lasala conveyed 417 Pearl St. to Derek A. Fry for $139,000.
Donna Joelson conveyed property on a public road to City Line Real Estate LLC for $5,000.
Richard F. Denlinger Sr. and Victoria M. Denlinger conveyed 34 N. Mulberry St. to Owl Nest LLC for $92,500.
Donna Joelson conveyed 506 Lafayette St. to City Line Real Estate LLC for $25,000.
Redemption Enterprises LLC and Joshua M. Gibbel conveyed 405 S. Queen St. to Dre America LLC for $60,000.
Redemption Enterprises LLC and Joshua M. Gibbel conveyed 125 S. Arch St. to Dre America LLC for $55,000.
Lancaster Township
Cabana Properties III LLC, Servis One Inc. and BSI Financial Services conveyed 1301 Maple Ave. to K&R Home Group LLC for $135,000.
D. Michael Liebig conveyed 1706 Drummers Lane to Man Tamang and Juni Tamang for $255,000.
Bryan Degrace conveyed property on Pickford Drive to Jessica M. Goss for $167,500.
Felix R. Garcia and Norma Ramos conveyed 1240 E. Orange St. to Ivan Figueroa Noda and Yadira D Garriga Pavon for $186,900.
Grande Land LP conveyed property on Goldenfield Drive to Eric Yaszemski and Susan Yaszemski for $257,800.
Leacock Township
Red School LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Gwynneth W. Wolstenholme for $282,803.
Upper Leacock Township
Patrice A. McFarland conveyed property on a public road to Keith G. Strom and Brenda K. Strom for $455,000.
Brian A. Connolly and Julia C. Connolly conveyed 42 Magnolia Drive to Derek Ray Sweigart and Charlee Deanne Sweigart for $312,000.
Lititz Borough
Thomas A. Ashcroft and Jennifer C. Ashcroft conveyed 303 Linden St. to James A. Glaab and Mary L. Glaab for $327,000.
48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. O’Brien conveyed Unit 4D to J. Lester Wagner for $719,838.
Barry L. Dull and Mary Ann Dull conveyed 515 W. Marion St. to Mark Buchter and Denise Buchter for $1.
Manheim Township
Sergey Lelevskiy and Svetlana Lelevskaya conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to Kyle R. Himmelreich and Tracey A. Himmelreich for $345,000.
Patrick W. McCarthy and Marcia Gilbert Mccarthy conveyed property on a public road to Patrick W. McCarthy, Marcia Gilbert McCarthy, Rory Watson McCarthy and Allison McCarthy for $1.
The estate of Donald F. Byron conveyed 1829 Longview Drive to Lancaster Bible College for $245,000.
Frank C. Witmer III and The estate of Barbara A. McCrary conveyed 1509 Santa Barbara Drive to Chau Ngoc Nguyen and Lan Thi Thu Tran for $205,000.
The estate of Betty C. Sneeringer conveyed 1909 Sterling Place to Corey R. Eshelman for $215,000.
Leona M. Smeltz, Gerald E. Smeltz and Lynn M. Kreider conveyed 331 Maxson Road to Millpond Properties LLC for $176,000.
James E. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Kelly J. Drexler for $260,000.
Nicholas A. Fritz conveyed Unit I 7 to Cristen F. Eberly for $162,000.
Co Boi Chau conveyed Unit P-3 to Co Boi Chau and Michelle Wu for $1.
Stacey L. Roschel conveyed property on a public road to Lm3 Holdings LLC for $153,000.
Mark D. Speciale and Lisa M. Speciale conveyed 902 Mayer Place to Michael E. Diaz and Jamie A. Hamm for $273,000.
The estate of Carrol S. Barton conveyed 936 Janet Ave. to Christopher J. Steuer and Bridget E. Steuer for $180,000.
William U. Todd conveyed property on Sarsen Drive to Michael Bocchino and Shannon Bocchino for $620,000.
Scott A. Wilson and Kimberly D. Wilson conveyed property on Crofft Drive to Nicholas L. Gilbert and Caitlin M. Gilbert for $442,000.
Patricia M. Salzman conveyed Unit 53 to Patricia M. Salzman and Lynn M. Boronow for $1.
Santino T. Caporaletti and Tanya D. Caporaletti conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Jegan Dhanapal and Ragasudha Jegan for $261,000.
Jeffrey M. Rieker and Nancy J. Rieker conveyed 1563 Hillcrest Ave. to David N. Janczyk for $250,000.
James A. Eberle and Mary E. Eberle conveyed Unit 289 to Jill A. Brown for $362,500.
Nelson C. Hoover conveyed property on Murry Hill Drive to Milton W. Goodwin and Brigitte L. Goodwin for $350,000.
Charter Homes At Grandview Inc. conveyed Unit 2 to Kristen L. Simon for $389,990.
Karen Hansen and Karen Gallagher conveyed property on Courthouse Circle to Karen Gallagher for $1.
John S. Bitzer and Nancy L. Bitzer conveyed 1978 Sterling Place to John S. Bitzer for $1.
C. Edward Jordan Jr. and Cheryl L. Jordan conveyed Unit E8-119 to Jamie L. Hare for $1.
Manheim Borough
Susan L. Frederick conveyed 203 N. Laurel St. to Susan L. Frederick and Joseph H. Via for $1.
Manor Township
Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Bank Barn Lane to Peter J. Darrenkamp and Jenna Darrenkamp for $385,000.
David M. Watson and Ellen M. Watson conveyed 387 W. Charlotte St. to Todd A. Wagstaff and Deborah W. Wagstaff for $432,000.
Capstone Legacy Foundation Inc. and A. Leroy Mellinger Charitable Remainder Unitrust conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Josefa Hernandez and Edwin Hernandez for $169,900.
Timothy Patches and David A. Boas conveyed 203 Millersville Road to Dayan Perez Noriega, Dayan A. Perez Noriega, Arianna C. Romero Bonet and Arianna C Romero Bonet for $188,000.
Marietta Borough
Morgan O. Kibler and Lori A. Kibler conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Kibler and Lori A. Kibler for $1.
Nathan W. Bernhardt conveyed 679 E. Market St. Rear to Adelaide Marie Barnhart for $125,000.
New Hope Christian Fellowship conveyed 349 E. Market St. to New Hope Christian Fellowship for $1.
The estate of Natalie A. Seibert and The estate of Natalie A. Carter conveyed 456 E. Market St. to Cindy A. Graham for $1.
Bishop of The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg and Harrisburg Diocese conveyed property on a public road to New Hope Christian Fellowship for $1.
Martic Township
Jeffrey A. Nadu and Patricia Stipe Nadu conveyed property on a public road to Ashley Tuma and Ryan Tuma for $839,900.
Jonathan Z. King and Fannie R. King conveyed property on a public road to Andrew B. Zook for $220,000.
Millersville Borough
The estate of Miles W. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Kelley M. Ruder and Kyle L. Ruder for $140,000.
Crystal N. Mohler and Crystal Cruz conveyed property on a public road to Crystal Cruz for $1.
Andrew M. Frye and Gladys M. Frye conveyed 420 Herr Ave. to Neal A. Eastwood and Colleen English for $235,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Jay M. Eberly and Mary K. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Mary K. Eberly and Brenda L. Kready for $1.
Jay M. Eberly and Mary Kathryn Eberly conveyed property on West Main Street to Mary K. Eberly and Linda L. Eberly for $1.
Jeremy Mocek, Elizabeth Mocek, Elizabeth Kauffman, Elizabeth Kaufman and Elizabeth R. Mocek conveyed Unit 68 to David R. Stoltz and Cathy H. Stoltz for $172,250.
Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 6 to Scott D. Keller for $191,616.
Gehman Family Trust, G. Jane Gehman, Sharon Jane Gehman Gainer, Carolyn Jean Gehman Ricedorf, Sharon Jane Gehman Gainer and Carolyn Jean Gehman Ricedorf conveyed property on a public road to James E. Rohrbaugh and Karen Louise Rohrbaugh for $239,900.
Jay M. Eberly and Mary Kathryn Eberly conveyed 215 W. Main St. to Mary Kathryn Eberly and Brenda L. Kready for $1.
Mount Joy Township
Elizabethtown Area Water Authority conveyed property on Mount Gretna Road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.
Patrick F. Marr and Sandra D. Marr conveyed property on a public road to Adam V. Malave and Jenna K. Malave for $209,900.
Carolynn J. Rebuck conveyed 40 King Court to Craig Hartranft and Mate Hartranft for $119,000.
New Holland Borough
Ann Viozzi, Christopher Viozzi, Lynn Koble, Clive Swift and Marc Koble conveyed property on a public road to Randy L. Weaver for $229,900.
The estate of Russell H. Yost conveyed 330 Warren St. to Josiah C. Snader for $170,000.
Paradise Township
Frances P. Rohrer, Carol E. Stoltzfus and Carol E. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Omar S. Stoltzfus and Rebecca S. Stoltzfus for $285,000.
Roberta F. Minahan conveyed property on a public road to Alan K. Mast and Robin C. Mast for $96,000.
Penn Township
Patricia Lee McDonald conveyed Unit 235 to Marlin J. Martin and Doris E. Martin for $190,000.
Nicholas Sabellico and Josephine Sabellico conveyed 470 Charles Drive to Nicholas Sabellico for $1.
Gerald H. Hess and Carol Ann Hess conveyed property on a public road to Kirby Family Farm LLC for $1,800,000.
JWB Cedar Hollow Inc. and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Joseph R. Glase for $205,900.
Jimmy Dale Wilson and Karen Sue Wilson conveyed property on Bucknoll Road to Tina Mease for $229,900.
Ronald W. Hosler and Lisa R. Hosler conveyed property on Newport Road to Lisa R. Hosler for $1.
JWB Cedar Hollow Inc. and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Alfredo Concha Avendano and Diana Catalina Pardo Rondon for $205,900.
Matthew J. Hardy conveyed property on a public road to Hope E. Kassube for $165,900.
Irene C. Penwell conveyed Unit 197 to John A. Serechia Jr. and Michelle Serechia for $226,400.
Pequea Township
Thomas P. Kelley, Corrine Jones and Corrine Kelley conveyed property on a public road to Adam Michael Sebastinas for $204,900.
Providence Township
Timothy Wilgus and Amy Wilgus conveyed property on Hawthorne Circle to Alex K. Graham and Melanie Lynch for $240,000.
Maynard R. Shirk and Alice H. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Jonas J. Esch and Malinda S. Esch for $330,000.
Quarryville Borough
Phillip Morlang conveyed property on a public road to Renee E. Rogers for $270,000.
Rapho Township
Kristen E. Lowe conveyed 493 Lefever Road to Todd Michael Trostle Jr. for $209,700.
Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Mark Schwartz and Gail L. Schwartz for $370,000.
Lewis W. Martin and Rachel E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Arlyn D. Martin for $170,000.
Salisbury Township
Samuel W. Stoltzfus and Sara Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on Cambridge Road to Steven S. Fisher and Marilyn S. Fisher for $380,000.
Strasburg Township
Kay F. Straley conveyed property on a public road to Mervin K. Ebersol for $240,000.
Noah J. Esh and Priscilla Esh conveyed 301 Hilltop Road to John K. Esh for $179,900.
Warwick Township
Gregory N. Seitz and Joseph P. Seitz conveyed property on a public road to Joseph P. Seitz for $50,000.
John L. King Jr. and Rosanna R. King conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.
Doris E. Binkley conveyed property on Rothsville Road to Newcomer Investments LLC for $535,000.
Barry L. Dull, Denise Heaps and Denise Buchter conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Denise Buchter and Mark Buchter for $1.
Dennis E. Beck conveyed property on Brookview Drive to Ryan D. Bones and Jennifer N. Bones for $227,900.
Dawn Oltean and Vinuc Oltean conveyed property on a public road to Justin B. Saylor for $155,000.
Rodney L. Huber II, Melissa R. Huber, Troy J. Hikins and Lindsey R. Hikins conveyed 4 Anita Drive to Troy J. Hikins for $1.