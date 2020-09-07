The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office August 24-28:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Timothy Sparr and Amy Sparr conveyed property on Rebecca Drive to Daniel J. Schower and Matlide Lamesso for $185,203.

AKRON BOROUGH

Gilbert L. Sweigart, Gilbert Lee Sweigart, Barbara A. Sweigart and Martha J. Long conveyed property on South Ninth Street to Gilbert L. Sweigart, Barbara A. Sweigart and Martha J. Long for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Fred Musser and Tracey J. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Musser for $226,620.

Dorothy M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Paul R. Bennetch and Karen L. Bennetch for $420,000.

Richard W. Good and Irene H. Good conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Z. Martin and Lou Ann Martin for $575,000.

Jessica M. Keller, Jessica M. Schaeffer and Shane W. Keller conveyed property on a public road to Jessica M. Keller and Shane W. Keller for $1.

Emily Rebekah Zimmerman conveyed Unit 94 to Gordon G. Smith and Barbara E. Smith for $172,500.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church conveyed property on a public road to VB Associates LLC for $87,000.

J. William Weaver and Sharon M. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Jill K. Lowry for $1.

Roy M. Sensenig and Dale L. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Curvin H. Zeiset and Karen Zeiset for $332,000.

CLAY TWP.

John S. Weber and Janet F. Weber conveyed property on Peaceful Lane to Mary Anne Cruz Vanwhy and Joshua Hertzog for $239,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed Unit 47 to David A. Vind and Barbara L. Vind for $417,600.

Jonathan P. Parmer conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Hossler for $225,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on Coastal Avenue to Denver Holdings LLC for $209,000.

Keith Struzinski and Andrea Ja Ja Struzinski conveyed property on Kramer Mill Road to Earl E. Shirk, Amanda J. Shirk and Melvin H. Weaver for $235,900.

Zachary J. Skaf conveyed property on Coach Drive to Zachary J. Skaf and Brandy L. Skaf for $1.

Daniel A. Burkholder conveyed property on Ridge Road to Clay T. Martin and Kirsten S. Martin for $149,000.

Amanda S. Pierce, Jason J. Cresswell and Jason J. Creswell conveyed 40 Briar Lane to Amanda S. Pierce and Jason J. Cresswell for $1.

Klassen Construction and Henry Klassen conveyed property on Pacific Boulevard to Steven Judd for $265,000.

Dwain E. Baldwin and Stacy L. Baldwin conveyed 7 Pin Oak Drive to Frank R. Dennis and Megan N. Dennis for $325,000.

Frank R. Dennis III and Megan N. Dennis conveyed property on a public road to Morgan Chad Newswanger and Carisa Ann Newswanger for $185,000.

Jason C. Keffer, Jessica H. Blantz and Jessica H. Keffer conveyed 18 Oak Lane to Jason C. Keffer and Jessica H. Keffer for $1.

Michael L. Althouse and Nicole J. Althouse conveyed property on Summers Drive to Kenneth R. Stieber and Andrea Laura Newswanger for $245,000.

Timothy D. Leed conveyed property on a public road to Timothy D. Leed and Diane R. Leed for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Aaron D. Humphrey and Krista R. Humphrey conveyed 30 Clearview Drive to Ralph Pugliese for $310,000.

J. David Brensinger conveyed property on a public road to Jd Bre Crut for $1.

David M. Giliberti and Jaynell L. Giliberti conveyed property on a public road to JSL Property Investments LLC for $95,000.

Roy K. Dinger and Helen E. Dinger conveyed property on a public road to Brendon J. Miller and Sara L. Wise for $219,000.

Donald L. Klein and Ginger R. Klein conveyed 2 Garvin Road to Barbara A. McAvoy for $315,000.

Fast Supply, Willis H. Stauffer, John R. Frey, Willis R. Stauffer, Anna Mary Zimmerman, Vernon W. Martin and Fryland LLC conveyed 520 W. Route 897 to Middle Creek Mennonite Fellowship Center for $600,000.

Judith M. Tangert conveyed 460 Blue Lake Road to Kenton L. Sensenig for $299,900.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Chance J. Groff conveyed 132 S. Second St. to Allison Elizabeth Irwin and Deborah Mitchell Ihde for $175,000.

Alexander L. Benedict and Ashley M. Benedict conveyed property on Cherry Street to Nicole Mannion for $150,000.

Shawn M. Shuffelbottom conveyed 643 Avenue G to Rookie Properties LLC for $87,000.

Michael D. Vieira conveyed property on Plane Street to Todd M. Kramer and Jason Logan for $60,752.

The estate of John M. Erney Jr. conveyed 1043 Walnut St. to Joseph C. Bowers for $180,000.

Redevelopment Authority County of Lancaster conveyed 838 Houston St. to WGMC Properties LLC for $11,750.

Riehl Investments LLC and John R. Riehl conveyed 433 Walnut St. to Richard Karb and Michelle Gillette for $259,000.

BP Group LP, LK 16 Group LLC and Benjamin E. Siegrist conveyed 460 Locust St. to Lancaster Rentals LLC for $134,900.

Ashley R. Ratcliff conveyed 547 N. Second St. to Luis A. Garcia and Tania Guzman for $137,000.

Keith Lutz and Angela Lutz conveyed Unit 32 to Daniel J. Seasock, Diane Seasock, Kelly Gamber, Frederick A. Gerfin Jr. and Matthew P. Gerfin for $125,000.

Donna J. Williams conveyed property on Perry Street to Eli James Esh for $143,000.

Eric T. Faus, Jessica L. Faus and Jessica L. Gaus conveyed property on Walnut Street to Katherine E. Suarez and Sarah L. Suarez for $192,900.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Kenneth S. Beedle and Kerry A. Beedle conveyed 70 River Corner Road to Logan A. Bleistine for $205,000.

Joseph Picone conveyed 374 Slackwater Road to William Frank and Victoria Frank for $155,000.

CONOY TWP.

Douglas E. Harsh and Lisa I. Harsh conveyed property on a public road to Tammy Zeiber for $238,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Paul A. Witmer Jr. conveyed property on Bon View Drive to Michael B. Hummel and Brianna E. Hummel for $360,000.

Andrea Laura Newswanger and Kenneth R. Stieber conveyed property on Oak Street to Mark J. Lewis and Eliciane Medina for $145,000.

Jeremy J. Guldin and Denise L. Guldin conveyed 635 N. Sixth St. to Jonathan T. Weaver for $171,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Charlie A. Tupper conveyed 218 Sable Drive to Heidi T. Furman for $177,900.

Daniel P. Sheppard, Stephanie N. Arntz and Stephanie N. Sheppard conveyed property on Skyler Drive to Daniel P. Sheppard and Stephanie N. Sheppard for $1.

Evonne A. King conveyed property on a public road to Kevin J. Tolle and James Tolle for $195,000.

Jack H. Milne and Kelci L. Milne conveyed 59 Farmingdale Lane to Donald W. Hunt and Karen E. Hunt for $298,000.

Brian E. Martin and Nicole D. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Brian E. Martin for $1.

Douglas S. Rice, Rita A. Rice and Rita Ann Rice conveyed 23 E. High St. to Lisa L. Crawford for $186,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Penway Construction Inc. conveyed property on Kimberly Court to Brandon M. Drescher and Yvette S. Drescher for $389,900.

Robert J. Dolan and Vicki L. Dolan conveyed property on a public road to Sean R. Dolan for $1.

Brian P. Crowe and Lucinda A. Crowe conveyed property on a public road to 99 Industrial Road LLC for $4 million.

Christ Kambesis and Nichole C. Kambesis conveyed property on a public road to Joel D. Stout and Jill R. Stout for $524,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Lesha P. Gillis conveyed property on Slate Hill Road to Abrielle Battiste for $245,000.

Robert B. Wentworth conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to Lesha Gillis for $98,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Elam S. Beiler and Malinda B. Beiler conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Benjamin L. Beiler and Rebecca S. Beiler for $1.

J. Kenneth Landis and Carolyn E. Landis conveyed property on Buck Road to David I. Stoltzfus, Krystal Anne Stoltzfus and Darren Edward Wise for $1.

EARL TWP.

Brandon J. Yunginger and Crystal L. Yunginger conveyed 205 Jared Way to James P. Kelch and Elena Kelch for $349,900.

William E. Newpher conveyed property on Windsock Way to David Dlugosz and Joy L. Dlugosz for $265,000.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to James M. Lyons and Cathy A. Lyons for $275,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

George R. Platt & Florence Platt Revocable Living Trust, Florence E. Platt and George R. Platt Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Martin Streeet to George R. Platt & Florence Platt Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Adam G. Martin and Jessica M. Martin conveyed property on Martin Street to Adam G. Martin and Jessica M. Martin for $1.

Eastern Lancaster County School District conveyed property on Division Highway to Weaver Realty Co. III LLC for $700,000.

Wendel S. Martin conveyed 1487 Conestoga View Drive to Wendel S. Martin and Chelsey K. Martin for $1.

Ezra S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Ezra S. Martin and Glenda H. Martin for $1.

Springville Ltd Partnership, Daniel T. West, Head Seas Management Inc., Vestri Family Dynasty Trust, Matthew West and Matthew E. West conveyed property on a public road to Vestri Family Dynasty Trust for $1.

Sams Construction LLC, Samuel K. Stoltzfus and Evangeline J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Devin L. Sensenig and Autumn P. Zook for $225,000.

Springville Ltd Partnership, Vestri Family Dynasty Trust, Matthew West, Matthew E. West, Head Seas Management Inc. and Daniel T. West conveyed property on a public road to Daniel T. West for $1.

George R. Platt & Florence Platt Revocable Living Trust, Florence E. Platt and George R. Platt Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Martin Street to Adam G. Martin and Jessica M. Martin for $10,000.

Daniel T. West conveyed property on a public road to Vestri Family Dynasty Trust for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Fox Clearing LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to West Earl Township for $1.

Akron Dpp V. LLC and Dollar Texas Properties V. LLC conveyed property on a public road to Hms Akrondg LLC and Ams Akrondg LLC for $1,666,000.

Glenn A. Hoover and Virginia M. Hoover conveyed 78 Church St. to Beverly J. Jones for $250,000.

Summit Land Holdings LLC, Gerald R. Horst and Jay Elam King conveyed property on a public road to West Earl Township for $1.

Mildred E. White conveyed property on Highview Drive to Mildred White Revocable Trust for $1.

Samuel J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Hughes and Gina M. Crothers for $250,000.

Dustin Snyder and Shaina Snyder conveyed 34 Walnut Drive to David Aigler and Sherri Aigler for $250,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Kyle G. Hughes conveyed 2607 Valley Road to Kyle G. Hughes and Christine L. Hughes for $1.

EDEN TWP.

Jennifer L. Beideman, James O. Beideman Jr. and James Otis Beideman conveyed 128 Bushong Road to Victor D. Olinger and Thelma J. Olinger for $190,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Lloyd H. Good and Beverly A. Good conveyed 660 E. 28th Division Highway to Lloyd H. Good, Beverly A. Good and Lloyd H. Good & Beverly A. Good Revocable Living Trust for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Ana P. Wilson conveyed 209 E. High St. to Richard A. Wise for $125,000.

Daniel J. Mikula and Margaret I. Mikula conveyed 518 S. Market St. to Kelly L. Nye for $359,900.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Sergey R. Frolov and John M. Talbott for $244,900.

Justin M. Umberger and Justin Umberger conveyed property on Highlawn Avenue to Andrew P. Morrow for $200,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Louella M. Horst and Darwin L. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Lester S. Musser and Mildred M. Musser for $224,000.

Nicole L. Weaver conveyed property on Dawn Avenue to Mease Group LLC for $280,500.

Victor Fay, Samantha Fay and Samantha Torres conveyed property on a public road to Samantha Torres for $1.

J. Gail Roomsburg and J. Gail Smith conveyed 106 Washington Ave. to MK Joint Ventures LLC for $117,000.

Jaclyn R. Ink conveyed 99 Irene Ave. to Kevin W. Pitts and Tiffany L. Weldon for $162,000.

Marlene E. Stick and Bradley K. Stick conveyed property on a public road to Ethan T. Grodzinski and Tamera L. Grodzinski for $211,120.

Robert W. Hughes conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Samantha L. Fisher for $172,000.

Albert S. Weaver conveyed 621 S. State St. to Jarolin M. Garcia Vargas, Jarolin M Garcia Vargas, Corinne Batista Guillermo and Corinne Batista Guillermo for $205,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Karl R. Peifer and Yvonne E. Peifer conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Patrick Conlon and Kristina Conlon for $325,000.

Shirley M. Demmy, Glenn L. Demmy & Shirley M. Demmy Family Trust and Glenn L. Demmy conveyed property on a public road to Vernon N. Martin and Louella Martin for $325,000.

Edward M. Warnick and Teresa A. Warnick conveyed property on a public road to Marcus R. Jaeger and Lizet Milena Jaeger for $315,000.

FULTON TWP.

Mary Bernardine Gorham conveyed property on a public road to Mary Bernardine Gorham for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

David E. Harman and Linda E. Harman conveyed 147 Pinnacle Point Drive to Sylvia B. Chen for $200,000.

The estate of Muriel J. Mummau and the estate of Muriel Jean Mummau conveyed property on a public road to Frank Macintire and Satti Macintire for $360,000.

Lori A. Garzelloni conveyed property on Meadow Creek Drive to David A. Merli and Nicole Hoover for $511,500.

Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $131,667.

Kasey King and Kasey A. Martorana conveyed Unit 25 to Erica R. Slough for $195,000.

Daniel Harry Hohrath and Cheryl A. Hohrath conveyed property on Ridings Way to Joseph Edward Buckwalter for $205,000.

Syed Ahmad Cheshty and Sadiya Cheshty conveyed property on Jasmine Lane to Jimmie A. Foster Jr. and Cassandra P. Foster for $527,500.

The estate of Helen D. Hayes conveyed property on Links Avenue to Thomas F. Hayes for $1.

Deborah Sheetz Briles and Vilnis Briles conveyed property on Penningdon Drive to Zachary M. Sheetz for $292,000.

Landisville Camp Meeting Association conveyed property on a public road to Leslie J. Raffensperger for $20,000.

Re Create Investments LLC, Wendell I. Huyard and Nathan G. Huyard conveyed property on Ridings Way to Tricia A. Gress for $310,000.

Crystal Serrano conveyed property on a public road to Daniel V. Scrobe III for $310,000.

Ray D. Fasnacht Jr. and Linda S. Fasnacht conveyed property on a public road to Ryan E. Ford and Marie I. Ford for $405,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Sheriff of Lancaster County, James E. Plowden, Joanne L. Plowden and Joann Plowden conveyed 755 Ferndale Road to Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1, Mortgage Backed Securities 2011-1 and US Bank NA for $2,217.

Anne V. McConomy Cohen, Anne V McCconomy Cohen and Robert W. Cohen conveyed property on Aspen Lane to Anne V. McConomy Cohen and Anne V McConomy Cohen for $1.

Marc Roberts, Kathryn L. Bush, Michael J. Bush and Amy E. Bush conveyed 3112 Marietta Ave. to Michael J. Bush and Amy E. Bush for $1.

Shari L. Luciano conveyed property on Parkside Court to Shari L. Repman for $1.

Howard C. Willard and Linda L. Willard conveyed 3220 Grande Oak Place to David Bryan Reiter for $585,000.

Jeremiah L. Bonano, Sandy Bonano and Sandy Soto conveyed property on Strickler Run Drive to Jeremiah L. Bonano and Sandy Bonano for $0.

Paul A. Gimeson and Pamela L. Gimeson conveyed property on a public road to Sean M. Williams and Michelle L. Myers for $309,900.

Dennis J. Reiff conveyed property on Stanley Avenue to Joseph R. Cernuto and Megan E. Cernuto for $230,000.

Scott D. Weibel, Carmen Weibel and Scott Weibel conveyed property on a public road to Joseph C. Demme and Cassie Marie Demme for $224,900.

Nathan W. Lehman and Judith A. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Nathan W. Lehman and Judith A. Lehman for $1.

Robert M. Smith conveyed property on Klinesville Road to Richard Hefflefinger and Kayla Hefflefinger for $155,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Richard J. Shulenberger and June Shulenberger conveyed property on Lamplight Circle to Gregg Shulenberger and Danielle Marie Shulenberger for $270,000.

Katrina Landis conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Atencio and Brooke Frye for $210,000.

Mukesh B. Patel conveyed property on a public road to John B. Beiler and Rebecca L. Beiler for $200,000.

Landon C. Deamer and Glenn W. Deamer Trust conveyed 144 N. Ronks Road to Horizon Rentals LLC for $800,000.

Daniel S. Fisher and Sadie Elizabeth Fisher conveyed property on a public road to John D. Fisher and Fannie L. Fisher for $1.

Daniel S. Fisher, Sadie Elizabeth Fisher, John D. Fisher and Fannie L. Fisher conveyed property on South Ronks Road to Daniel S. Fisher and Sadie Elizabeth Fisher for $1.

John D. Fisher and Fannie L. Fisher conveyed property on South Ronks Road to John D. Fisher and Fannie L. Fisher for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. conveyed 21 Apple Blossom Drive to Matthew Riehl for $305,000.

Thomas C. Vogt and Lisa L. Vogt conveyed property on Woodcrest Drive to Lisa L. Vogt for $1.

Jacob J. Menapace, Lauren E. Menapace and Jacob Menapace conveyed Unit 82 to George A. Hennessy for $439,900.

Donna M. Tangert and Donna Tangert conveyed 1819 Divot Court to Donna Tangert for $1.

John M. Gordon conveyed 2116 Mill Creek Road to Meredith B. Kile for $209,636.

Mark Graham conveyed 21 Apple Blossom Drive to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $305,000.

Greta R. Roux conveyed property on a public road to Jeff Albrecht and Lisa Albrecht for $420,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Lynn A. Cerra and Vito A. Cerra conveyed 318 W. Grant St. to Kyle J. Ratcliff for $1.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed 418 S. Prince St. to 238 Oak St. Pottstown LLC for $120,000.

August J. Rotelle conveyed 679 Poplar St. to Joseph Fortes for $168,000.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed 354 Beaver St. to Elmer W. Esh for $79,000.

Manuel Santiago III conveyed property on Poplar St. to Derek MK Siewert for $122,500.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed 112 S. Prince St. to 238 Oak St. Pottstown LLC for $308,500.

James Wright and Marlea Banks Wright conveyed property on East Marion Street to Tatyana M. Stewart for $120,000.

Daniel P. Bierman III and Ashley Bierman conveyed 463 1/2 W. Vine St. to Zoe Lens for $145,000.

Jeffrey F. Hogrefe and Susan L. Weiler conveyed 409 N. Concord St. to Jeffrey F. Hogrefe for $1.

Melvin Jay Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Melvin Jay Beiler and Susan P. Beiler for $1.

HSH Affiliates Ltd and John G. Swanson conveyed property on South Duke Street to Christ Kambesis and Nichole C. Kambesis for $278,000.

David P. Lewis and Enza N. Lewis conveyed 533 N. Plum St. to Red Rose Restore LLC for $10,000.

Asa D. Coulson conveyed 112 N. Plum St. to Impala Investment Partners LLC for $155,000.

Robert Arnold Rudolph and Dorinda M. Rudolph conveyed 615 S. Ann St. to Anthony C. Thomas, Christine Akidi Thomas and Christine Akidi Thomas for $85,000.

Andrew Benner and Andrew T. Benner conveyed property on North Queen Street to Chad Andrew Houck for $240,000.

Finest Home Buyers LLC and Ilya Kosilov conveyed 530 Lafayette St. to Reboot Properties LLC for $76,000.

Green Park Re LLC and Jacob King conveyed property on South Beaver Street to Mahlon Lee King for $135,000.

Robert W. Mull Jr. conveyed 24 Old Dorwart St. to Konrad W. Hershey for $80,000.

Lester Cunrod conveyed property on East Walnut Street to Dan Parson Team LLC, Parson Dan Team LLC and A. Plus Home Work LLC for $107,000.

Jeramie D. McLaughlin conveyed property on North Queen Street to Benjamin J. Qualters for $203,900.

Kevin P. Sweitzer conveyed 615 1/2 N. Shippen St. to Justin E. Wayne for $180,000.

Philip N. Wagner conveyed 722 N. Pine St. to James Finger for $175,000.

Locust Investments LLC and Kerry D. Martin conveyed 208 W. Vine St. to Matthew C. Swords and Misha R. Swords for $293,500.

Rebecca K. Fowler and Sean L. Fowler conveyed 231 N. Shippen St. to Robert Anthony Umble and Maura Condon Umble for $157,000.

John David Good conveyed 723 Stevens Ave. to Alexander Cespedes Ramirez and Alexander Cespedes Ramirez for $113,000.

Gideon L. King and Kayla L. Middleton conveyed property on West New Street to Alanna M. Clark for $219,000.

Impact Missions conveyed 316 S. Ann St. to Valentin Santamaria Carrion and Valentin Santamaria Carrion for $140,000.

Tyler Kreider and Aubrey Bauman Kreider conveyed property on Reservoir Street to Maria J. Ranck for $125,900.

Ben McGlaughlin and Wanda I. McGlaughlin conveyed 35 Green St. to Devon Shafer and Celia M. Shafer for $134,000.

Wayne Pagan conveyed 408 Pearl St. to Wayne Pagan and Wayne Justin Pagan for $1.

Sheriff of Lancaster County, the estate of Barbara A. Kilfore and the estate of Barbara A. Kilgore conveyed 13 E. New St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $122,000.

Dwain London Sr. conveyed 421 Green St. to Impact Missions for $68,500.

Kyle O. Houston and Rachel M. Hawk conveyed 506 Poplar St. to Sean P. Cox for $114,900.

Carolyn J. Reich conveyed 834 Ocean Ave. to Brooke A. Stafford and Wendy K. Stafford for $147,900.

Dwain London, Carmen Ivy London and Carmen I. Frontanez conveyed 512 S. Lime St. to Impact Missions for $68,500.

Dwain S. London, Carmen Ivy London and Carmen I. Frontanez conveyed 533 Juniata St. to Impact Missions for $68,500.

Dwain S. London, C. Ivy London and Carmen I. Frontanez conveyed 549 S. Lime St. to Impact Missions for $68,500.

BNG Properties LLC conveyed 738 Fifth St. to Jordan Roof and Barbara Walker for $167,500.

Isla Holdings LLC and Daniel T. West conveyed 454 Lafayette St. to Daniel T. West for $1.

Melanie I. Fragosa and Melanie I. Melendez conveyed 522 Terrace Road to Andre Pelletier for $89,900.

Easton O. Shultz conveyed 851 E. Orange St. to Mason J. Hess and Caitlin E. Hess for $240,000.

Daniel T. West conveyed 451 High St. to Joan West for $1.

Isla Holdings LLC and Daniel T. West conveyed 451 High St. to Daniel T. West for $1.

Daniel T. West conveyed 454 Lafayette St. to Joan West for $1.

Carl Ranck and Carl E. Ranck conveyed 635 Lehigh Ave. to Wesley R. Funk and Laura B. Funk for $75,000.

Daniel E. Hoffmeier conveyed 704 New Holland Ave. to Martha Sauer and Abigail M. Sauer for $210,000.

Dar Remodeling LLC conveyed 418 Lafayette St. to Evan D. Rowell for $137,000.

WS Pike Partners LP, WS Pike GP LLC and Nicholas C. Karamanos conveyed 212 W. Chestnut St. to Huyard Properties LLC for $200,000.

Beiler Homes LLC and Melvin Jay Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Melvin Jay Beiler for $1.

Lisa K. Monahas and Lisa Monahas conveyed 347 N. Mulberry St. to Andrew J. Huyett for $232,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Zachary M. Oakes and Emily P. Oakes conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan M. Brein and Joelle Yanello Brein for $179,900.

Cheryl Y. Esbenshade, Lori A. Fitzgerald and Leona M. Fitzgerald conveyed property on a public road to Chitra Bhattarai and Bishnu Bhattarai for $235,000.

Lycon Valley Inc. conveyed 56 Greenwood Ave. to Lester C. Cunrod for $279,900.

Trisha L. Costello conveyed 904 Elm Ave. to Jordan B. Lewis and Emily R. Lewis for $218,000.

Ryan W. Keates and Rebecca C. Wood conveyed 24 Race Ave. to Mylon E. Weaver for $215,000.

Robert F. Moe and Susan T. Moe conveyed property on Riverside Avenue to Matthew B. Lapp and Elspeth M. Lapp for $220,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Elam L. Zook and Martha S. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Steven R. Zook and Carita S. Zook for $1.

Mary Jane Lantz, John Lantz and John L. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Mary J. Lantz for $1.

Mary Jane Lantz, John Lantz and John L. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Mary J. Lantz for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Gerald E. Graham and Linda J. Graham conveyed property on a public road to Chad Andre Esh and Naomi R. Esh for $219,900.

Joseph F. Gerz Sr., Josephine M. Gerz and Joseph F. Gerz Sr. & Josephine M. Gerz Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Joseph F. Gerz Jr, Christopher M. Gerz, Joseph F. Gerz Sr, Josephine M. Gerz and Cody C. Gerz for $1.

Michael Getz and Cristi Getz conveyed property on Pullman Road to Nelson Apaza Concha, Nelson Apaza Concha, Guliana Cruz Laos and Guliana Cruz Laos for $443,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. Obrien conveyed Unit 3H to Brian Carson and Donna Carson for $703,487.

Glen L. Diehm and Sandra L. Smith conveyed 329 Gochnauer Ave. to Ethan James Diehm and Alyssa Nicole Diehm for $1.

Millstone Properties of Lancaster LLC and Michael Good conveyed 209 Oxford Drive to James D. Fletcher for $315,000.

Scott Zacharda and Erika Joy Zacharda conveyed property on Swathmore Drive to Scott Zacharda for $1.

Nancy J. Weaver conveyed 8 E. Lincoln Ave. to Bradley E. Zimmerman and Ryan S. Zimmerman for $127,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

The estate of Helen N. Boyle conveyed property on a public road to Dennis Pawley and Ralph W. Hess Jr. for $0.

The estate of Hellen N. Boyle and the estate of Helen N. Boyle conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Jensen and Ralph S. Hess for $1.

Jeffrey M. Brown Irrevocable Deed of Trust and W. Ray Brown conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey M. Brown for $1.

Clark Oberholtzer conveyed 105 Scott Road to Lloyd J. Riehl for $265,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Linda A. Forry and Linda A. Raines conveyed property on Bob White Lane to Kevin Kirkwood and Samantha Kirkwood for $305,000.

The estate of Margaret W. Wilhelm conveyed property on Ridgedale Drive to Dustyn Lamar Doyle and Haley K. Dobart for $245,000.

Linda K. Ammon conveyed Unit 303 to Sandra D. Stoltzfus for $152,900.

Susan S. Nettleton, Carole Elizabeth Mathieu and Carole E. Mathieu conveyed Unit 350 to Gustavo H. Guevara and Marlene Guevara for $167,500.

Christopher S. Edie and Melinda A. Edie conveyed property on Sarsen Drive to Melinda A. Edie for $1.

Ethan J. Diehm and Alyssa N. Diehm conveyed 2836 Kissel Hill Road to Bradley Underkoffler for $300,500.

Jeffrey S. Zander conveyed 1724 Windsor Ave. to Roberto C. Gutierrez and Kathy Gutierrez for $155,000.

GRH 3. LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 28 to Andrew P. Sajban and Melissa N. Sajban for $485,000.

Jacob L. King, Savilla King, Savilla S. King, Manheim Township, Levi S. King and Sylvia S. King conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine Holding LP for $125,000.

Bryce B. Stone and Christen R. Stone conveyed property on Southwick Drive to Mary B. Ehrbar and Benjamin Webb for $250,000.

Preston K. Gentzler, Keli R. Gentzler and Kelli R. Gentzler conveyed property on Haymarket Lane to Ryan Dietz and Katie Dietz for $311,280.

The estate of Clarence S. Siegrist and the estate of Clarence S. Siegrist Jr. conveyed property on Warren Way to Arlan D. Siegrist for $1.

Paul Caruso conveyed property on a public road to Timothy A. Edner and Tiffany M. Edner for $410,000.

Mary L. Moyer conveyed property on Delp Road to Anastacia Golembiewski and Christopher Fellows for $300,500.

Christian B. Anderson and Kenna L. Anderson conveyed property on Sarsen Drive to Jared C. Diperri and Samantha Jo Diperri for $485,000.

Jeb & Sons LP and Jeb & Sons Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Mark D. Cisney and Erin H. Cisney for $314,600.

David M. Stokes and Teresa M. Stokes conveyed 14 Buch Ave. to Juan Javier Cobos and Diurys J. Cabrera for $214,000.

Daniel M. Rosensteel and Jane Rosensteel conveyed 716 Goose Neck Drive to Jeremy Potoka and Brittany Potoka for $544,500.

Nancy A. May Revocable Living Trust and Nancy A. May conveyed Unit 342 to Kathleen Finnegan for $191,000.

Irma Alicia Villarreal conveyed 1736 Longview Drive to Miguel A. Torres and Sandra D. Torres for $253,000.

Glenn C. Baugher, Marsha D. Baugher and Baugher Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Glenn C. Baugher and Marsha D. Baugher for $1.

Charles T. Richards III, Elizabeth J. Kilroy Richards and Elizabeth J Kilroy Richards conveyed 171 Tanglewood Lane to Luis A. Torres Jr. and Vanessa Torres for $230,000.

Stobro Co., Stobro Co LP and Stobro Management Co conveyed property on East Roseville Road to Stobro Co LP for $1.

Linda E. Young conveyed 2030 Robindale Ave. to Horizons Investments LLC for $214,800.

Mitchell W. Trace, Susan R. Trace and Susan R. Strickler conveyed 2636 Stagecoach Lane to Mitchell W. Trace and Susan R. Trace for $0.

Katie A. Petermann and R. Ashley Brunner conveyed property on Ecker Drive to Shirley A. Wagner, Bradford D. Wagner and Shirley A. Wagner Living Trust for $545,000.

Dawn E. Derck and Gregory A. High conveyed property on Dorset Street to Kevin L. Oneill and Nancy L. Oneill for $445,000.

Gerald J. Minogue and Gerald Minogue conveyed property on River Birch Drive to Katie Petermann for $355,000.

Stathy Koufidakis and Kristin E. Marshall conveyed property on Cobblestone Lane to Evangelia E. Kourgelis for $285,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

John D. Carter and Kristel M. Carter conveyed property on a public road to John D. Carter and Kristel M. Carter for $1.

Christopher J. Brubaker conveyed 334 W. High St. to Alexander L. Benedict and Ashley M. Benedict for $203,000.

Matthew A. Dietrich and Ariel M. Weaver conveyed 170 Hershey Drive to Kyle J. Pollich and Alexandra G. Pollich for $242,000.

MANOR TWP.

Edward E. Benner and Vanessa M. Benner conveyed property on River Road to Cheyenne Juanita Perry and Luke James Perry for $132,000.

Tina M. Beck conveyed property on Millstone Drive to George A. Attalla and Mariam H. Fakious for $201,250.

Manor Brethren In Christ Church conveyed 150 Manor Church Road to Norman F. Huhn for $291,500.

1698 Temple Ave. LLC and D. Hunter Johnson conveyed property on Temple Avenue to 1698 Temple LLC for $517,500.

Timothy Schlegel and Jo Lynn Schlegel conveyed 23 Bucknell Ave. to Nai Mon and Mi Ma for $167,000.

Jason Dejesus and Aylenee Dejesus conveyed 133 Spring Meadow Lane to Jose Rosario and Sandra Rosario for $218,000.

Jeffrey D. Martin and Jennifer D. McCormick conveyed 1732 Temple Ave. to Juliana M. Dailey and Kenneth E. Dailey for $270,000.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed 5 Bank Barn Lane to Benjamin Snyder and Amanda Snyder for $380,469.

Collin R. McTague, Heather R. Yanders and Heather R. McTague conveyed 2301 Louxmont Drive to Collin R. McTague and Heather R. McTague for $1.

Changfu Chang and Ruimin Hu conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Jinfeng Zhuang and Yizhen Huang for $160,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

H. Allen Investments LLC and Jared D. Wotring conveyed property on West Market Street to 118 West Market LLC for $775,000.

David J. Burchstead conveyed 419 E. Market St. to Restored Investments LLC for $113,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Karl I. Haines conveyed property on a road to Karl I. Haines, Matthew Harold Haines, Mark Edward Haines and David Karl Haines for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Jean E. Eberly conveyed property on Wabank Road to Marco Lamarca and Sabina Kathrin Post for $202,000.

Harold M. Groff and Mary Ellen Groff conveyed property on Leaman Avenue to Millersville International House Inc. and Immerse International for $230,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Red Canna LLC and Laura E. Diamantoni conveyed 118 E. Main St. to Samantha L. Hershey for $155,500.

Alejandro Angeles and Jennifer Angeles conveyed property on Florin Avenue to Jeffrey E. Lenhard and Sarah M. Lenhard for $194,900.

Tammey Coniglio conveyed Unit 148 to Tammey Coniglio and Thomas C. Coniglio for $1.

Richard K. Williams and Marvin L. London conveyed Unit 73 to Christopher M. Haberstroh and Saowalak Haberstroh for $187,000.

Priscilla W. Agnew and D. Wayne Agnew conveyed property on Birchland Avenue to Melissa R. Agnew for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Erma J. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Dean Williams and Michelle Williams for $140,000.

Joanne Trostle and Joanne Haldeman conveyed property on a public road to Nathan B. Oller and Heather J. Oller for $316,000.

Robert P. Faulstick and Sandra L. Faulstick conveyed property on a public road to Christopher J. Wagner and Beth A. Wagner for $318,000.

Herbert A. Hockley and Lynne G. Hockley conveyed property on a public road to David Rittenhouse, Elizabeth M. Gannon Rittenhouse and Elizabeth M Gannon Rittenhouse for $349,900.

Forino Co LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Forino Anthony LLC, Eileen Hauptly and Anthony Forino conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Elizabeth Rose Leddy and Thomas Charles Leddy for $371,079.

Forino Co. LPP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders and Anthony Forino LLC conveyed 831 Westbrooke Drive to Jason W. Deeds and Kirsten T. Deeds for $368,027.

Eileen Hauptly, Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino, Anthony Forino LLC and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed 811 Westbrooke Drive to John M. Klossner and Sara L. Klossner for $313,400.

Christopher J. Wagner and Beth A. Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Jocelyn M. King for $164,900.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Eileen Hauptly, Anthony Forino, Anthony Fornio LLC, Fornio Anthony LLC, Forino Anthony LLC and Anthony Forino LLC conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Douglas S. Batche and Kelly L. Batche for $333,077.

Anthony M. Ditzler and Jacqueline M. Ditzler conveyed property on a public road to James M. Stoltzfus and Erin G. Stoltzfus for $680,000.

Lowell Jantzi and Ruth Jantzi conveyed property on a public road to Michael Shiley and Hope S. Cheuvront for $165,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Betty A. Ault conveyed property on South Manor Street to Deborah J. Ault for $200,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Investments & Improvements LLC and Isaac S. Huyard conveyed property on East Main Street to David W. Lapp for $461,000.

PENN TWP.

Robert A. Montgomery and Cleve Montgomery conveyed property on a public road to Carl E. Martin and Ashley N. Martin for $62,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Justin B. Watkinson and Rebekah D. Watkinson conveyed 66 Carriage House Drive to Derrick Kreider and Laura K. Kreider for $154,000.

Jeffrey M. Baldwin and Dawn M. Baldwin conveyed property on Woodhall Drive to Joti Chhetri for $310,000.

Nathan Pipitone and Lynare Pipitone conveyed 7 Whipporwill Drive to Ryan Livengood and Samantha Livengood for $275,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

The estate of Lois J. Myers conveyed property on Rawlinsville Road to Daryn J. Ranck for $240,000.

Joseph F. Gerz Sr., Josephine M. Gerz and Joseph F. Gerz Sr. & Josephine M. Gerz Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Joseph F. Gerz Jr., Regina A. Gerz, Joseph F. Gerz Sr. and Josephine M. Gerz for $1.

John M. Gamber and Joleen R. Gamber conveyed property on Farmington Way to Christopher M. Drumm and Toni A. Drumm for $425,000.

Melvin L. Shaub conveyed property on Groffdale Drive to Charlee B. Megee and Daniel Brenten Megee for $150,000.

Christopher M. Drumm and Toni A. Drumm conveyed property on a public road to Israel K. Fisher and Annie F. Fisher for $280,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Charisse C. Maisonet and Charisse C. Bermudez conveyed property on a public road to Alexander M. Smith for $139,800.

Calvin E. Greiner and Stephanie E. Greiner conveyed 389 Glory Way to Dalton M. Hawk and Elizabeth R. Greiner for $363,000.

Alfred A. Spera Jr. and Dubravka Spera conveyed 606 Quail Creek to Amelia Rk Heck and Kyle D. Markley for $520,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes at Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Ryan Harry Perez and Lauren Elizabeth Perez for $335,444.

SADSBURY TWP.

The estate of A. Charles Artinian, the estate of Ara Charles Artinian and the estate of Charles A. Artinian conveyed property on a public road to Michael W. Peace for $1.

Lynn K. Hart and Lynn K. Houseman conveyed property on Parker Drive to Harry A. Sellers IV and Melissa S. Runcel for $228,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Robert C. Howe Jr. and April N. Howe conveyed 24 Miller St. to Amanda Funk and Christopher Anderson for $255,000.

William Scott Long and Sheri Ann Long conveyed property on West Hillcrest Avenue to Justin R. Sangrey and Shannon M. Howard for $330,000.

Nathan Robert Appleby conveyed property on Beddington Lane to Nathan Robert Appleby and Christine Appleby for $10.

STRASBURG TWP.

Stephen S. Miller and Amanda P. Miller conveyed property on Lime Valley Road to Reuben S. Miller for $1.

Martin Family Partners LP and Robert J. Martin Jr. conveyed property on Robby Lane to John A. Williamson Jr. and Tracey E. Williamson for $92,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Myra Jane Ober conveyed property on Pin Oak Drive to Donald J. Showers for $349,900.

Buck Hill Farm LP, GP Buck Hill LLC, Unified Credit Trust Under Will of Irel D. Buckwalter, Irel D. Buckwalter, Buckwalter Irel D. Unified Credit Trust, Irel D. Buckwalter Unified Credit Trust and Raymond Daniel Buckwalter conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Golden Hawk LLC for $105,000.

Marsha Lee Sarley Ruoss and Marsha Lee Sarley Ruoss conveyed property on Pleasant Hill Drive to Marsha Lee Sarley Ruoss, Marsha Lee Sarley Ruoss, Cheri L. Derr and Jennifer L. Steele for $1.

Kevin P. King, Karen J. King and Karen K. King conveyed property on East Windy Hill Drive to D. Tyler Matos and Kelly A. Matos for $300,000.

W. Larry Lefever and Marcia S. Lefever conveyed 233 New Haven Drive to Bradson T. Bewley and Kathy Martin Bewley for $380,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC, Shawn L. Garman and James W. Buckwater conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Albert J. Karpinski and Tammy A. Karpinski for $637,853.

Jonathan Scott Mitchell and Jason T. McCracken conveyed property on Laurie Lane to Jonathan Scott Mitchell for $1.