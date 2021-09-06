The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office August 9-13:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Richard C. Germer Jr. conveyed 32 Rollingview Lane to Richard C. Germer Jr. and Lynne Germer for $10.

AKRON BOROUGH

Stephen C. Hamlin and Kathleen Z. Hamlin conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Cage and Andrea L. Cage for $215,000.

BART TWP.

Stephen G. Snyder, Jennifer Snyder and Jennifer Rivera conveyed property on Noble Road to Stephen G. Snyder and Jennifer Snyder for $0.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Michael B. Halsey and Stephanie L. Halsey conveyed property on a public road to Scott Robert Orwig and Kelly Wargo for $320,000.

Christopher C. Schnettler, Jessica L. Schnettler and Jessica L. Kolson conveyed 1295 Horning Road to Christopher C. Schnettler and Jessica L. Schnettler for $1.

Arthur E. Klink Jr. conveyed Unit 98 to Arthur E. Klink Jr. and Carol S. Toll for $1.

Elizabeth L. Mackenzie conveyed property on Sunset Drive to Kevin D. Miller and Susan Rw Miller for $307,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Harvey W. Zimmerman and Irene S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Harvey W. Zimmerman and Irene S. Zimmerman for $1.

Lewis Nolt Zimmerman, Louise Zimmerman and Lewis Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Lewis Nolt Zimmerman and Louise Zimmerman for $1.

The estate of June H. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to David V. Gortman and Vladimir Gortman for $240,000.

Dustin A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Leon H. Martin for $205,000.

Helen Anne Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Reuben S. Brubacher and Mabel W. Brubacher for $340,000.

Janice V. Dunn and David W. Dunn conveyed property on a public road to David L. Newswanger for $440,000.

Lewis Nolt Zimmerman and Louise Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Harvey W. Zimmerman and Irene S. Zimmerman for $1.

Alvin N. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Alvin N. Shirk and Irene H. Shirk for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Anthony D. Hoover and Diane L. Hoover conveyed 330 Yummerdall Road to James Nolt and Melissa Marie Nolt for $617,000.

John D. Stolzfus Jr, John D. Stoltzfus Jr. and Edna S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Real Estate of A&L LLC for $1.

The estate of June W. Albers conveyed property on a public road to Donald M. Mullings and Louise Mullings for $314,000.

Henry R. Martin and Martha H. Martin conveyed property on Clay Road to Curvin S. Martin and Mary Jane Martin for $1.

Amos K. Zook, Jesse Zook and Jesse G. Zook conveyed property on East Mt Airy Road to Jesse G. Zook and Emma G. Zook for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Beverly A. Mellinger conveyed property on South Main St. to Mihai Marin for $153,000.

William J. Carr conveyed property on Lynda Drive to Travis B. Smoker and Kimberly I. Smoker for $262,900.

Valery Onishchenko and Olga Onishchenko conveyed property on a public road to Andrew B. Possessky and Michele L. Possessky for $1,050,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Levi S. King and Fannie B. King conveyed property on a public road to Dana E. Martin and Doris Rosene Martin for $570,000.

Timothy L. Ensinger and Vicki Ensinger conveyed property on Strickler Road to Kevin C. Burke and Amanda S. Burke for $200,000.

Charles O. Weidler and Dorothy E. Weidler conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. Oberholtzer and Devin D. Yoder for $255,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Elam L. Stoltzfus and Mary E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elam L. Stoltzfus and Mary E. Stoltzfus for $1.

Abram B. Stoltzfus and Katie L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elam L. Stoltzfus and Mary E. Stoltzfus for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Patti M. Smith and Joshua D. Smith conveyed 23 Bethel St. to Angel Torres Soto for $175,000.

Matthew T. Harrington, Betty Jean Nixdorf and James D. Nixdorf conveyed 1630 Ironville Pike to Matthew T. Harrington for $1.

Alysia A. Gossman conveyed 705 Walnut St. to Kee Yang for $185,000.

Donald Gainer, Donald L. Gainer and Dawn S. Gainer conveyed 160 South Eighth St. to Dawn Gainer for $10.

Ernesto Laboy and Annette Laboy conveyed 33 North Seventh St. to Chhaynon Chhum and Sarith Rom for $150,000.

Donald E. Reisinger conveyed property on Locust St. to Evelyn Negron and Jeffrey Negron for $175,000.

Jeffrey L. Zimmerman conveyed 156 Lancaster Avenue to Simeon D. Lapp for $295,000.

Neighborhood Properties Solutions LLC, Antonio Munoz and Denise M. Keyser conveyed property on Lawrence St. to Dakota J. Coyle and Sophia L. Coyle for $235,000.

Sanjay Adhikari and Ashley C. Adhikari conveyed 208 Perry St. to Nathan S. Roach and Jill C. Roach for $189,900.

Jeanine C. Boas conveyed 134 South Eighth St. to Neighborhood Property Solutions LLC for $71,596.

Scott J. Garber conveyed 431 Union St. to D2B Holdings LLC for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Adnan Brkic and Maria F. Kuzio conveyed property on a public road to Adnan Brkic for $0.

CONOY TWP.

Keith A. Bocchicchio and Sue L. Bocchicchio conveyed property on a public road to Dustin J. Dreyfuss and Ashley E. Dreyfuss for $820,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Timothy A. Patterson conveyed property on Beech St. to Dallas Ray Martin and Naomi Eve Waldron for $227,500.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Lewis A. Jordan Jr. and Shannon L. Jordan conveyed property on a public road to Carl M. Bass and Kathleen M. Frantz for $340,000.

Thomas J. Walker and Morgan J. Rose conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Walker for $1.

Riley D. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Christopher L. Schoberg and Amanda J. Schoberg for $168,000.

Jeremy C. Smith and Traci L. Smith conveyed 62 Chelmsford Drive to Nicollette D. Hearn for $165,900.

Gregory A. Reiman and Robin L. Reiman conveyed property on Kiera Lane to Thomas P. Gattorna and Jennifer M. Gattorna for $446,000.

Alexander D. King and Laura King conveyed property on a public road to Derek Shenk and Michelle Shenk for $190,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Donegal Woods LLC, Glenpoint LLC and Kch Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Wilson Chapman and Morgan Leigh Chapman for $180,000.

Ronald W. Goretzke conveyed property on a public road to W. Dwain Goretzke, William Dean Goretzke and Nicole Lee Goretzke for $1.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Stoneybrook Lane to James P. Wolpert and Melissa S. Wertz for $410,500.

Eric E. Risser and Jennifer S. Risser conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer S. Risser for $1.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Kevin Bollinger and Robert L. Gruber conveyed property on Pebble Drive to Roscoe K. Greenawalt Jr. and Brenda K. Greenawalt for $85,000.

Neil R. Messick and Kristin H. Messick conveyed property on a public road to Kathy L. Reinert and Debra E. Hay for $367,500.

DRUMORE TWP.

David Mark Eshleman, Martin E. Eshleman, Robert Perry Webster, David M. Eshleman and Martin Eshleman conveyed 1760 Fern Glen Road to Chad R. Sensenig for $50,000.

The estate of James Richard Davis Jr. and J. Richard Davis conveyed property on a public road to Sara Davis for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Frances Hoover Martin, Edwin M. Martin and Kathryn S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Edwin M. Martin and Kathryn S. Martin for $275,000.

James E. Krantz and Debra L. Krantz conveyed property on Cardinal Drive to Debra L. Krantz for $1.

EARL TWP.

David R. Hohl and Rose M. Hohl conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to David R. Hohl and Rose M. Hohl for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Diana Fullem conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Dustin A. Martin and Jessica J. Martin for $290,000.

Cindi A. Bloomer conveyed property on a public road to David Ray Beiler for $590,000.

Isaac Martin, Isaac B. Martin and Katelyn A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Isaac B. Martin and Katelyn A. Martin for $1.

The estate of John William Diener and The estate of John W. Diener conveyed property on a public road to Heather M. Diener for $1.

Jeremy N. Zimmerman and Loretta L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy N. Zimmerman and Loretta L. Zimmerman for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Gregory M. Bricker, Lisa Renae Bricker and Lisa Renae Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Jay J. Burkholder and Rhonda R. Burkholder for $232,000.

Jeremy C. Ewell and Emily R. Ewell conveyed property on Battens Circle to SSKT Properties LLC for $191,000.

Greenfield Management Group LLC and Andrew S. Babikow conveyed 50 Battens Circle to Enrique Vincench Martinez, Enrique Vincench Martinez, Cecilia Barberia Iglesias and Cecilia Barberia Iglesias for $195,000.

Leigh A. Burnett, Leigh A. Morrow and Christopher R. Morrow conveyed property on Millstone Drive to Dmitriy Lvovich and Oleg Lvovich for $330,000.

James L. Shirk and Marie T. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. Kline for $258,551.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Nathaniel Mark Hamilton, Ann Hamilton and Ann Hopkins conveyed property on a public road to Xiaoming Chen and Yujuan Zhang for $220,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

John D. Young and Lori L. Young conveyed 403 West Brubaker Valley Road to Lori L. Young for $1.

Alice Marie Rohrer and Nancy J. Allgyer conveyed 246 Park Avenue to James F. Schlegel and Hannah M. Matarazzi for $70,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Laura L. Zell conveyed 146 South Poplar St. to Samantha L. Goularte for $132,000.

Robert L. Gruber, Leslie E. Brosius, Marjorie A. Brosius Gruber Ulrich English & Brosius Partnership and Louis J. Ulrich III conveyed property on a public road to RMJM Properties LLC for $220,000.

Chandler Cutting and Jody Cutting conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Michael C. Rice and Rayna M. Carney for $433,000.

Todd A. Bingaman conveyed property on Sunrise Boulevard to Todd A. Bingaman and Scott A. Bingaman for $1.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Maize Circle to Jr. Zimmerman Properties LLC and Zimmerman Jr. Properties LLC for $235,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

John M. Witmer II and Misty H. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Glenn V. Pike and Ashley Pike for $375,000.

Jennifer Miller conveyed 146 Sunset Avenue to Sergey A. Kondramashin for $195,000.

Dorothy M. Nolt and Ira G. Nolt conveyed 966 Hammon Avenue to Jonathan B. Pinkerton and Rebekah R. Eshleman for $275,000.

Joshua P. Boyle conveyed property on Boomerang Drive to Caleb Thompson and Rachel Thompson for $225,600.

EPHRATA TWP.

Dwayne G. Martin, Nancy P. Martin and Nancy A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Calvin Mitchell Sweigart and Susan Ruth Sweigart for $425,900.

Jeanne S. Ressler conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Nikolay Oleksyuk for $245,500.

J. Brock Moshier conveyed 315 Meadow Valley Road to Stephen A. Schreiber and Laura A. Schreiber for $122,500.

FULTON TWP.

Ruth Mcfadden conveyed property on a public road to Ruth Mcfadden and Edward R. Mcfadden for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 832 Founders Way to Bernard H. Leighton and Marie P. Leighton for $495,620.

The estate of Erica G. Obermeier and Michael J. Obermeier conveyed 707 Country Place Drive to Joseph E. Obermeier and Anna M. Obermeier for $0.

Karen Hoffman Dennis and Karen Hoffman Dennis conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township of for $1.

AT&T, AT&T Communications of Pennsylvania LLC and AT&T Communications of Pennsylvania Inc. conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township of for $1.

Tu Sean Phan conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township of for $1.

Trevor M. Collins, Erica Carlson and Erica Collins conveyed 1117 Devonshire Road to Jose Miguel Ramos Jr. for $290,000.

Hung Minh Dinh conveyed property on a public road to Hung Minh Dinh and Hang Thi Le Dang for $1.

Martin E. Sampson and Donna Sampson conveyed property on Wheatland Avenue to Martin E. Sampson for $1.

Mark H. Oneal, Tammy M. Oneal and Tammy M. Hill conveyed property on Eastview Drive to Mark H. Oneal and Tammy M. Oneal for $1.

Connie L. Weit conveyed property on a public road to Connie L. Weit and Betty M. Kauffman for $10.

David Donahue conveyed 115 Urban Drive to David Donahue and Andrea Diller for $1.

Alison Kepple Connors conveyed 991 Corvair Road to Ingeborg Kepple for $260,000.

Martine M. Shendge conveyed property on a public road to Timothy William Duke for $242,000.

Kenneth L. Hollmer and Kenneth Hollmer conveyed property on a public road to Calvin E. Greiner and Stephanie E. Greiner for $35,000.

Kim L. Seldomridge and Sharon M. Seldomridge conveyed property on a public road to Allison M. Transue for $220,000.

Chad E. Herman, Stephanie L. Herman, Chad Herman and Stephanie Herman conveyed property on a public road to Maura Ryan for $237,000.

Robert H. Ressler and Sharon L. Ressler conveyed property on Albern Boulevard to Luis Guillen Pineda, Luis Guillen Pineda and Rosy Argueta Guillen for $265,111.

Hempland Associates and Jack L. Hess conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Beiler Stoltzfus Holding LLC and Stoltzfus Beiler Holding LLC conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Dakota H. Witmer, Samantha R. Witmer and Samantha R. Desantis conveyed 161 Norlawn Circle to Dakota H. Witmer for $1.

Landisville Camp Meeting Association and Landisville Campmeeting Association conveyed property on a public road to Gregory T. Hetrick for $1,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Mark A. Wanner conveyed property on a public road to RSB Real Estate LLC for $210,000.

Mark A. Wanner and Laurie M. Wanner conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Wanner for $1.

Bradley A. Koller conveyed 3055 Todd Lane to Bradley A. Koller, Yvette Line Koller and Yvette Line Koller for $1.

William L. Krein and Catherine M. Krein conveyed 13 Dogwood Lane to Dawn M. Lefever for $165,500.

Peter P. Arena and Tiffany A. Arena conveyed 138 Strickler Run Drive to James Hockycko and Maryann Lucia for $425,000.

Nicholas J. Patounas and Katherine J. Patounas conveyed 3194 Thistle Drive to Keith A. Thompson, Renee Thompson and Jaclyn Thompson for $296,000.

Rodney M. Heisey, Teresa K. Heisey and Warren W. Diffenderfer Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Rodney M. Heisey and Teresa K. Heisey for $1.

SNS Homez LLC, Brady Stoner and Josh Nolt conveyed 565 Westfield Drive to Derrick Talbott for $289,900.

John B. Pistilli and Priscilla Pistilli conveyed property on a public road to Brian C. Gillette, Sabrina M. Kauffman Gillette and Sabrina M Kauffman Gillette for $415,911.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Patricia A. Hundley conveyed Unit 3 to William Kedrock for $215,000.

Ruth L. Barr and Susan B. Snook conveyed 131 Oak View Road to Willow Street Enterprise LLC for $209,900.

The estate of Joanne F. Gammache conveyed 625 Millcross Road to David J. Gammache for $1.

Sherman & Walton Inc. conveyed 105 Fairhill Drive to Kevin E. Raiser and Anette H. Raiser for $415,200.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Troy A. King and Audra Miller conveyed 2173 Hollinger Road to Zachary A. Krause and Katey A. Comeau for $235,000.

Ty A. Shedleski conveyed 2108 Millcreek Road to Ty A. Shedleski and Maria L. Shedleski for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Matthew S. Gibbel and Monica J. Gibbel conveyed 612 New Holland Avenue to Carmen Altagracia Cerda Dealgarin for $185,000.

Christine T. Cardner conveyed property on East Ross St. to Daniel Handy for $185,000.

Melvin L. Shaub conveyed 834 Prangley Avenue to Tyrone Eugene Mcfadden for $88,500.

Frank Rizzo and Jacqueline B. Rizzo conveyed 510 South Duke St. to Frank Rizzo for $1.

Michelle Akritas conveyed property on North Ann St. to Michelle Akritas and Joseph Batt for $1.

Lombardo Bros Inc. conveyed property on West James St. to Immobili Commerciali LLC for $1.

Lombardo Bros Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Immobili Commerciali LLC for $1.

Thomas D. Knier conveyed property on Bay St. to Edward S. Roseboro for $150,000.

Herbert Dupree Stuckman conveyed 680 St. Joseph St. to Jillian B. Pechiro for $185,000.

James R. Zink conveyed property on Wise Avenue to Danielo Jean and Rosemine Oberson for $128,000.

Adam Dechow and Nicole Dechow conveyed 556 Reynolds Avenue to Wayne Pagan for $95,000.

The estate of Kenneth W. Hershey conveyed property on Grofftown Road to TJ Erb LLC and Erb TJ LLC for $511,500.

Jordan S. Steffy conveyed Unit 422 to Calvin L. Yoder and Lorie B. Yoder for $165,000.

Sally A. Patterson conveyed 335 Charlotte St. to Kirra Sponenberg and Andrew Austin Lee Sommers for $335,000.

Benito Torres Jr. conveyed property on West Vine St. to Lwabari Msambya and Asende Apendeki Naabwe for $180,000.

Natalie C. Ferenczy conveyed 727 Sixth St. to Courtney N. Beiler and Stacy R. Beiler for $140,000.

Christopher M. Bracken, Brenna K. Stermer and Brenna K. Bracken conveyed 704 Emerald Drive to Jeanine M. Carson and Angel Suarez for $203,000.

Angela Kinser and Angela Cox conveyed 817 Saint Joseph St. to James D. Bushong for $100,000.

Heidi M. Acker and Heidi M. Fria conveyed 304 Holly Lane to Heidi M. Fria and Joshuah A. Fria for $1.

Guy V. Kingree III, Jacqueline Kingree and Jacqueline M. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Bressi Jr. and Linda Bressi for $399,900.

Risser Family LP, Matthew Risser and RFLP Management LLC conveyed 917 Virginia Avenue to Simon P. Sohonyay for $320,000.

Roberta Jones conveyed property on a public road to Roberta Marie Austin for $1.

Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 602 to David R. Calderone Jr. and Jennifer M. Eagan for $388,000.

Eric R. Goetz, Amanda N. Shenk, Amanda N. Goetz, Amanda W. Shenk and Amanda W. Goetz conveyed 803 North Duke St. to Gregory S. Hirtzel and Kristyann M. Hirtzel for $275,000.

LGZ LLC, Michael G. Zamagias Interests Ltd and Zamagias Michael G. Interests Ltd conveyed Unit 413 to Andrew Wilson Jacobs for $780,000.

Re Create Investments LLC and Wendell I. Huyard conveyed 411 East Ross St. to Angelica Leigh Flores Corujo, Orlando Xavier Flores Corujo, Orlando Xavier Flores Corujo, Angelica Leigh Flores Corujo and Anthony Tejada for $220,000.

Steven W. Brown and Jesse C. Warner conveyed 809 Manor St. to Spencer T. Shambaugh and Andrew E. Phillips for $170,000.

The estate of Joseph E. Miller conveyed 722 Poplar St. to Jabin B. Baxter and Clarissa J. Baxter for $135,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Latecia Seibel conveyed 7 Pickford Drive to Amy L. Pierce for $150,000.

Charles R. Nixdorf and Charles Nixdorf conveyed 143 Nassau Road to KL Property Services LLC for $128,000.

Kathy K. Phillips and Kathy Phillips conveyed 1267 Wheatland Avenue to Brent W. Bavington and Erin M. Bavington for $1,765,000.

Michelle L. Tirado, Michelle L. Alston and Arick Alston conveyed property on Deep Hollow Lane to Jason M. Erney for $201,000.

Will Anthony Sakellaris conveyed 977 East King St. to Andreas Sakellaris for $1.

Laura Cochran and Laura L. Cochran conveyed property on a public road to Fred K. Blackburn, Michelle M. Blackburn and Fred & Michelle Blackburn Family Revocable Trust for $215,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Jedd Associates Inc. and Daniel E. Nafziger conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Ngo for $447,000.

Suzanne R. Adkins, Eric W. Adkins and Eric Wayne Adkins conveyed property on a public road to Paul H. Whaley Jr, Lynda J. Whaley and Kimberly J. Bond for $380,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

James Foster, Jennifer Foster and Jennifer Lynn Crawford conveyed 2412 New Holland Pike to Jennifer Lynn Crawford for $1.

Sandra M. Lovelidge and Hannah J. Tran conveyed Unit 18 to Kevin John Lovelidge for $1.

Travis James Stoy and Kerri Stoy conveyed 61 Glenn Brook Road to Jacob Vreeland and Christina Vreeland for $293,000.

Market Square South LLC and Jason Garman conveyed property on a public road to South Market Square Homeowners Association Inc. for $1.

Geoffrey D. Boyle and Rachel Boyle conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy C. Ewell and Emily R. Ewell for $355,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

The estate of Joseph Ciano conveyed property on South Broad St. to Angela L. Ciano for $1.

William S. Harris conveyed property on North Oak St. to Eric Ho and Kristin H. Ho for $425,000.

Eric L. Blow and Constance L. Blow conveyed property on Third St. to Lester Shickman and Diane M. Shickman for $125,000.

Bruce L. Lefever and E. Patricia Lefever conveyed 25 Spruce St. to David J. Lefever and Suzanne S. Lefever for $1.

Eric L. Blow and Constance L. Blow conveyed property on a public road to Mark L. Shickman, Katherine E. Shickman, Lester Shickman and Diane M. Shickman for $0.

MANHEIM TWP.

Blair J. Bollow conveyed property on Stagecoach Lane to Blair J. Bollow and Susan K. Bollow for $1.

The estate of Lois Papavasilion conveyed property on Friendship Avenue to Victoria A. Lowe for $1.

Timothy R. Booker and Wendy S. Booker conveyed property on a public road to Matthew H. Brown and Mary C. Brown for $383,200.

Lutz Boettger and Nancy Boettger conveyed property on William Flynn Circle to Wayne Shelton and Raechel H. Shelton for $585,000.

Kevin F. St. Cyr and Ellen L. St. Cyr conveyed property on a public road to David Gareis for $880,000.

Sarah Oreilly and Amy Soper conveyed Unit 38 to Jeffrey T. March and Catherine C. March for $170,000.

The estate of Joan D. Kauffman conveyed 1733 Zarker Road to The estate of David E. Kauffman for $1.

Helen T. Vo and Patrick H. Vo conveyed property on Buckwalter Road to James Griffin Willson and Amanda Miller Willson for $718,000.

Rachael A. Mccoun and Rachael A. Odenwalt conveyed property on Rutledge Avenue to Kathryn A. Xakellis for $1.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on a public road to Joseph R. Cummons and Mary E. Cummons for $919,000.

M&G Realty Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Imperium Real Estate LLC for $1.

Timothy Randall Krepps and Alicia Marie Krepps conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Randall Krepps and Alicia Marie Krepps for $1.

Michael A. Hall and Susan R. Hall conveyed 1527 Biltmore Avenue to William L. Powers and Lindsay A. Filling for $375,000.

Marcus J. Lewis, Rachel K. Lewis and Marcus Jeremy Lewis conveyed property on Linden Avenue to Dru M. Plotcher for $240,000.

Bernard H. Leighton and Marie P. Leighton conveyed property on Portland Place to Kristen Mekulsia for $520,000.

Chau M. Le conveyed property on Pendleton Drive to Jon M. Farry and Kirsten R. Keppel for $440,000.

Jeffrey T. March and Catherine C. March conveyed 322 Primrose Avenue to Philip A. Mitchell and Shannon J. Mitchell for $399,900.

Michael J. Rainsford and Lisa C. Rainsford conveyed property on Whitemarsh Drive to Michael Albert Aliotta II and Caitlin Julia Aliotta for $444,000.

Janice A. Nygren conveyed property on a public road to Nicole M. Bader and Cindy Sue Bader for $360,000.

Philip W. Shirk and Jewel H. Kurtz conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Mark A. Pergolese and Kelly Pergolese for $610,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Jason D. Funk and Melissa S. Funk conveyed 38 West Gramby St. to Theodore J. Polaski for $158,000.

James R. Baughman and Carol A. Baughman conveyed property on North Laurel St. to Mark A. Gonzalez and Kerri D. Gonzalez for $215,000.

Jason D. Wolfe conveyed 11 North Laurel St. to Kathleen M. Balmer for $212,500.

MANOR TWP.

Joan L. Berdiner conveyed property on Central Manor Road to Bonita G. Zeigler for $1.

Route 30 LTD Partnership, Robert H. Hill and Carmen J. Facciolo Jr. conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Keith J. Lueke and Keith Lueke conveyed property on Bayberry Drive to Keith J. Lueke and Molly P. Lueke for $1.

Mariano A. Gonzalez and Joseph A. Sciarretta Jr. conveyed property on Post Oak Road to Vinh M. Phan and Hong Lan T Nguyen for $252,500.

Violet L. Welk conveyed property on a public road to Troy Gadberry and Sandra Gadberry for $267,500.

Jacqueline Daletto and Jacqueline Pagano conveyed property on Williamsburg Road to Jacqueline Daletto for $1.

The estate of Joan H. Pollock and The estate of Joan Hambleton Pollock conveyed 321 Aletha Lane to Ellen C. Pollock for $1.

The estate of John E. Carmen conveyed property on Rapho St. to Todd Mcallister and Kristine Mcallister for $251,000.

Mathias L. Piercy conveyed 30 Sunrise Terrace to Mohamed Suliman Sr. for $195,000.

The estate of Sophie Ruth conveyed 1661 Colonial Manor Drive to Luis Pelaez and Grace Pelaez for $268,000.

Ryan K. Hallman, Erika S. Hallman and Erika S. Styer conveyed 112 Whitney Road to Ryan K. Hallman and Erika S. Hallman for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Joseph J. Gilmartin III and Patricia A. Gilmartin conveyed property on Pajill Drive to D&T Investments LLC for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Cecilia R. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Rodney L. Witmer for $1.

Stephen R. Crowers conveyed property on Bethesda Church Road to Stephen R. Crowers and Sara Crowers for $1.

James Timothy Mundy and Catherine Curtin Mundy conveyed property on Raven Crest to Michael A. Hall and Susan R. Hall for $576,000.

Joseph G. Nadu, Joseph G. Nader, Angela Nadu Young, Angela Nadu Young and Frank J. Nadu conveyed property on Hilldale Road to Joshua L. Stoltzfus and Katie Ann Stoltzfus for $1.

Diane M. Hohenwarter conveyed property on a public road to Carmen Simone and Morgan Simone for $200,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Virginia L. Brubaker and Virginia L. Hoover conveyed property on Stonegate Court to Mary Ann Spontak and James S. Spontak for $160,000.

Thomas A. Martone and Kathleen R. Martone conveyed 58 Briargate Place to Anthony R. Marinucci and Sara E. Marinucci for $315,000.

Devi Dulal Sharma, Devi Dulal Sharma, Indira Baral Dulal and Indira Baral Dulal conveyed 34 Quaker Hills Road to Pingola Thapaliya and Hari Thapaliya for $260,000.

BML Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Pilgrim Drive to Alexandria Sheesley and Steven M. Shaubach for $250,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Rene J. Mathis and Shae M. Mathis conveyed 507 Rose Petal Lane to Chad E. Herman and Stephanie L. Herman for $440,000.

Kevin L. Mummau and Stacy M. Mummau conveyed property on a public road to Savannah K. Grimes and Nathan E. Wohlfeil for $220,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Melissa A. Ross, Robert Greg Ross and Robert Ross conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Melissa A. Ross for $1.

James P. Wolpert, Melissa S. Wertz, James Wolpert and Melissa Wertz conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Charles J. Conway and Karen A. Conway for $193,000.

Jean Z. Teufel and J. Joy Epler conveyed property on Holly St. to Dominic E. Kertsmar for $34,000.

John Bowers conveyed property on a public road to Jaclyn I Miranda Melendez for $185,000.

Lancaster County Vo Tech School Authority conveyed property on Old Market St. to Chad Michael Myers and Cheryl Ann Portner for $410,000.

Dennis C. Brandt, Harold W. Brandt and Ruby J. Brandt conveyed property on Milton Grove Road to Philip V. Nissley for $205,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Nathanael H. Sokso, Megan N. Sokso and Megan N. Schonour conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Schaller and Marie Danielle Schaller for $229,500.

PARADISE TWP.

The estate of Ruth B. Bair and The estate of Ruth Ursula Bair conveyed property on a public road to M. Jay Properties LLC and Jay M. Properties LLC for $171,000.

Bonnie G. Esh conveyed property on Keneagy Hill Road to Nathan Sheets and Connie Sheets for $1.

PENN TWP.

Sandra K. Reilly conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Sandra K. Reilly and David F. Reilly for $1.

Joseph R. Mongiovi, Stacey L. Rettew and Stacey L. Mongiovi conveyed 207 Audrey Drive to Joseph R. Mongiovi and Stacey L. Mongiovi for $1.

Brandon A. Schreiber, Kristen M. Breinich and Kristen M. Schreiber conveyed property on a public road to Philip G. Meissner and Lauren A. Meissner for $229,900.

Carinne Maxwell conveyed property on Hollow View to Carinne Maxwell and Charles Maxwell for $1.

The estate of Norma J. Franklin conveyed property on a public road to Imants Rudolf Strautin, Mary Sue Strautin and Imants & Mary Sue Strautin Revocable Trust for $270,000.

Marcus R. Bright and Jennifer M. Bright conveyed property on a public road to Jason D. Funk and Melissa S. Funk for $382,500.

The estate of Barbara A. England and The estate of Barbara Ann England conveyed property on Lexington Road to Annette G. West for $1.

Connie G. Fetter and Larry E. Fetter conveyed 730 Junction Road to Jamie Diaz for $540,000.

Justin E. Bostick and Justine E. Bostick conveyed property on a public road to Joel H. Mutschler and Stacy E. Mutschler for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

David A. Harnish, Dottie M. Harnish and Dottie Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Dottie M. Harnish for $1.

Raymond E. Carrington, Trudy L. Carrington, R. E. Carrington and Trudy Carrington conveyed 830 Byerland Church Road to Clayton M. Murin and Laura B. Rohrer for $393,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Dennis J. Witmer and Shirley A. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Menno B. Esch and Fannie G. Esch for $1.

Jennifer A. Modderman, David P. Modderman and Jennifer Modderman conveyed property on Groffdale Drive to Jordan M. Kmetz for $181,000.

Richard L. Taylor and Shirley A. Taylor conveyed property on a public road to Julie Mcconnell for $530,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Marc A. Hargraves and Claudine R. Hargraves conveyed property on North Summit Avenue to Christopher D. Bower and Sarah A. Bower for $351,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Stanley A. Vansickle and Debra A. Vansickle conveyed property on Camp Road to David K. King for $240,000.

Jon Eric Hossler conveyed property on a public road to Timothy W. Zimmerman and Elaine K. Zimmerman for $255,000.

Susan L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Susan L. Stoltzfus and Gary R. Stoltzfus for $1.

Patricia M. Snow conveyed property on a public road to Jane S. Egan for $390,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 368 to Robin D. Murray for $399,322.

Kellie J. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Richard Andrew Alvaro and Ashley Alvaro for $237,200.

The estate of Frederick J. Griffiths and The estate of Fred J. Griffiths conveyed 1428 Emerson Drive to Harold Robert Kuehfus and Janice Parker Pearson for $375,000.

Robert M. Grove, Marcie J. Grove and Robert Grove conveyed 1314 Heatherwood Drive to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $315,000.

Clifford R. Weaver, Diane L. Weaver and Clifford Weaver conveyed property on Kilmer Road to Daniel B. Landis and Janella A. Landis for $875,000.

Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 27 to Brian L. Ford and Kay H. Ford for $405,000.

Wesley E. Murry conveyed 1540 Strickler Road to Mount Joy Property LLC for $700,000.

Anthony D. Schafer and Cheryl E. Schafer conveyed Unit 42 to Jeffrey R. Bradley and Nancy Q. Bradley for $390,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Robert J. Baney and Judith A. Baney conveyed property on a public road to Bikash Khadka and Vima Gurung for $391,000.

Bryan J. Mabry, Ashley L. Wolpert and Ashley L. Mabry conveyed property on a public road to Bryan J. Mabry and Ashley L. Mabry for $1.

The estate of Michael T. Bills conveyed property on a public road to Norman H. Bills and Judith Bills for $1.

Calvin L. Swartzentruber and Katy S. Swartzentruber conveyed property on a public road to Barry L. Swartzentruber for $90,000.

Lori Lee Barrick conveyed property on Countryside Drive to Danielle A. Altland and Bryan A. Altland for $406,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Betty Cramer, Betty J. Cramer and Jennifer L. Imhoff conveyed property on a public road to Dustin R. Landis and Janelle M. Landis for $315,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

J. Richard Herr and Nancy C. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Millpond Properties LLC for $257,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Kenneth J. Garman, Jenna R. Garman, Kenneth Garman and Jenna Garman conveyed 2038 Main St. to Wayne Martin and Julena Martin for $200,000.

Dominic J. Coomer conveyed property on a public road to Melissa M. Coomer and T. Maria Borrot for $197,000.

Priscilla D. Valvo and Lynn A. Haubert conveyed property on Balmer Road to Jonathan P. Vandore and Ragan L. Vandore for $309,900.

Tarik Mohammed Shaheen and Laurel Ann Shaheen conveyed property on Christina Drive to Trisha Townsley and Raymond F. Hottenstein III for $315,000.

Ronald E. Koring and Willella J. Koring conveyed property on a public road to Jeremiah David Hoff and Dona Tolic Hoff for $460,000.

Gregory S. Hirtzel and Kristyann M. Hirtzel conveyed property on Millport Road to James L. Roche and Sally Roche for $600,000.

Joseph Giammatteo conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Joseph Vincent Giammatteo and Stephanie L. Giammatteo for $1.

Sandra K. Styer Martin, Sandra K Styer Martin and Sandra Kaye Styer conveyed property on a public road to Morgan Zimmerman and Abigail Zimmerman for $185,000.

John J. Hess and Janet R. Hess conveyed property on a public road to LM Chickadee LLC for $260,500.