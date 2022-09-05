The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Aug. 22-26:

AKRON BOROUGH

Cherie L. Hoover conveyed 145 Front St. to Laurie A. Rohrer for $250,000.

Harold R. Morgan and Denise J. Morgan conveyed 26 Park St. to Lauren R. Morgan for $1.

Julie L. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Olan and Alexandria M. Olan for $340,000.

Douglas L. Weidman and Deborah A. Weidman conveyed property on a public road to David Kilhefner and Elizabeth Kilhefner for $325,100.

Roberta J. Rabuck conveyed property on a public road to Seth B. Woodward for $5,000.

Roberta J. Rabuck conveyed property on a public road to Roberta J. Rabuck for $1.

Seth B. Woodward conveyed property on a public road to Seth B. Woodward for $1.

BART TWP.

Jeptha B. Stoltzfus and Hannah F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonas M. Stoltzfus and Annie K. Stoltzfus for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

The estate of Leanne Boerstler conveyed property on Yellow Hill Road to Elam F. Fisher Jr. for $160,000.

Vincent G. Gallagher Jr. and Amy P. Gallagher conveyed Unit 50 to William J. Klein III and Barbara J. Klein for $280,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Nevin M. Kraybill and Barbara A. Kraybill conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Smucker and Rachel F. Smucker for $600,000.

Kevin R. Millisock conveyed property on a public road to Leonard T. Miller and Melissa L. Miller for $110,500.

Peter M. Witman and Ruth Witman conveyed property on Maple Street to Ray M. Horst and Karen J. Horst for $405,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

The estate of Beryl T. Armer conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Allan Lantz for $265,000.

CLAY TWP.

Donald P. Schwarz, Barbara L. Foster and Donald P. Schwarz & Barbara L. Foster Living Trust conveyed property on Forry Drive to Donald Lee Cheuvront Jr. and Valerie L. Cheuvront for $375,000.

Mary Lou Weaver and Donna Geesey conveyed property on a public road to Gerald E. Martin and Rosene Z. Martin for $230,000.

Robert E. Smith III and Douglas E. Smith conveyed 113 Queen Annes Way to Stephen C. Bull, Nancy J. Bull and Rachel Lacy for $319,001.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Minotto and Linda H. Minotto for $577,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Jason R. Burd conveyed property on a public road to Jason R. Burd and Jennifer L. Burd for $1.

The estate of Ch Er E. Peachey conveyed property on Main Street to Robert Thomas Shimko and Christine Shimko for $130,000.

Esther Martin and Lewis M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Kerwood Auker and Sandra F. Auker for $755,000.

Andrew B. Possessky and Michele L. Possessky conveyed property on Edie Drive to Elmer M. Ebersol and Barbara B. Ebersol for $437,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Gerald L. Martin and Beth A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Nathan E. Burkholder for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Abraham K. Stoltzfus and Lydia S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Abraham K. Stoltzfus, Lydia S. Stoltzfus, Aaron L. Stoltzfus and Anna K. Stoltzfus for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Jarred T. Martin and Jarred Martin conveyed 609 S. 14th St. to Tyler Hippey for $215,000.

James P. Perry conveyed 637 Manor St. to Dayna M. Alvarado Cruz and Dayna M Alvarado Cruz for $169,900.

Barbara A. Myers conveyed 901 Barber St. to Lisa K. Myers for $1.

ARY 786 LLC, Rizwan Ahmed Chaudhry, Irfan Kashif and Amir M. Paracha conveyed property on Cherry Street to ARY 786 LLC and Irfan Kashif for $1.

The estate of Jack R. Gunzenhauser conveyed 1209 Franklin St. to Joanne K. Gunzenhauser for $1.

Patricia E. Boyles conveyed 110 Walnut St. to Marilyn Fernandez for $172,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Ann Redcay, The estate of Bertha M. Nace, The estate of Bertha Zink Nace, Peggy Sawyer, Judy Lynn Bartels, Jay Nace, William Nace, Robert Colon Jr, Adam Engel, Thomas Engel, Connie Wild Smith, Clyde Engel, The estate of Jack Nace, The estate of Jack P. Nace, The estate of Jack Phillip Nace and Murtis Nace Jr. conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb, Christiana Trust and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust for $3,444.

Megan J. Hedman, Seymour B. Khalilov and Seymour Khalilov conveyed 519 Locust St. to Michael J. Mehaffey for $82,600.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Adam K. Lehman and Eunessa J. Lehman conveyed property on Rock Point Road to Michael Messenger Jr. and Alicia Messenger for $495,000.

Jayson J. Drouillard and Jason J. Drouillard conveyed property on Sload Circle to Eli Escamilla and Hannah Escamilla for $285,000.

Lester E. Gehman and Mildred M. Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Mildred M. Gehman, Mildred M. Gehman Donor Advised Fund, Faithful Journey Foundation and Gehman Mildred M. Donor Advised Fund for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Kevin M. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Heartland Builders Inc. for $94,000.

Alan B. McCord and Lisa M. McCord conveyed property on Farmington Lane to Eric M. Pochak and Alexandra B. Pochak for $429,000.

Wilmarie Perez Rivera and Rafael Quezada conveyed property on a public road to Ann Seprinski for $399,900.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Stoneybrook Lane to Kaleb L. Koons and Gina M. Koons for $100,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Daniel B. Petersheim Jr. and Sarah B. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Elmer P. Zook and Annie E. Zook for $124,000.

Generation Three Farm LLC, Nathan S. Kreider, Ellis F. Kreider and Nicholas J. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Generation Three Farm LLC for $1.

Ronald L. Clark, Lavonne M. Clark and Randall L. Clark conveyed property on a public road to Douglas W. Clark and Krystina Elaine Clark for $1.

EARL TWP.

The estate of Beatrice Nixon conveyed property on a public road to Melanie N. Nixon and Joyce A. Young for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

J. Ivan Kreider and Miriam E. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Marlena Ohlinger and Matthew Ohlinger for $390,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

The estate of Arthur I. Strickler conveyed property on a public road to Sandy Muckle for $190,000.

Jacob F. Glick Jr. and Susanna S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Jacob F. Glick Jr. and Susanna S. Glick for $1.

Derek S. Rice and Marcia Rice conveyed Unit 35 to Rebecca M. Lehman for $391,000.

Kerwood H. Auker and Sandra F. Auker conveyed 102 S. State St. to Eli S. Glick for $255,000.

Christopher R. Knafelc and Alison M. Knafelc conveyed property on a public road to Chadd D. Whipple and Lauren A. Whipple for $525,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Nancy J. Howard, Douglas S. Howard, Daniel C. Howard, Rodney K. Howard and Roger L. Howard Jr. conveyed property on High Street to Nancy J. Howard for $1.

Randolph L. Yoder and Marianne J. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Randolph L. Yoder and Marianne J. Yoder for $1.

James A. Malone and Gerryanne P. Cauler conveyed 6580 Hollow Drive to James Andrew Malone for $1.

The estate of Roger Lee Howard and The estate of Roger L. Howard Sr. conveyed property on High Street to Nancy J. Howard, Douglas S. Howard, Daniel C. Howard, Rodney K. Howard and Roger L. Howard Jr. for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Barry L. Michael and Linda M. Michael conveyed property on a public road to Scenic View Properties LLC for $233,500.

Joan M. Martin and Dorcas E. Sensenig conveyed 121 E. 28th Division Highway to Joan M. Martin for $140,000.

Daniel Lee King and Hannah E. King conveyed property on Snavely Mill Road to Stephen Z. Zook, Lizzie S. Zook, John Z. Zook and Naomi K. Zook for $985,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Robert I. Good conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Lynne Bialas and Younes Labdouni for $270,000.

Scott K. Peretzman and Kelly I. Peretzman conveyed 322 E. Cherry St. to LMS Real Estate LLC for $120,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Daniel B. Olan, Alexandria Dorman and Daniel Olan conveyed property on a public road to Alex T. Fossler and Jessica E. Fossler for $228,000.

Hanni A. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Sage Bowman and Jessica Kline for $220,000.

Craig V. Dobson conveyed 240 Washington Ave. to Edward L. Shaver for $255,000.

Daniel Potts and Amy Potts conveyed property on Church Street to Blue Rock Farm LLC for $210,000.

Matthew J. Donley and Susan Donley conveyed 116 W. Fulton St. to Matthew J. Donley and Susan D. Donley for $1.

Scott Wall, Teresa Wall and Gary A. Nonemaker conveyed property on Park Terrace to Malena C. Montanez and Elijah Montanez for $230,400.

James W. Henne, Lorrie L. Berg Henne and Lorrie L Berg Henne conveyed property on South Academy Drive to Nelson R. Glatfelter, Gail B. Glatfelter and Beth G. Kimmel for $650,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Paul W. Rothweiler Jr. and Sharon D. Rothweiler conveyed property on Millway Road to Paul W. Rothweiler Jr. for $1.

Timothy E. Koenig and Anne M. Koenig conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Ghen and Joann Ghen for $367,000.

The estate of John W. Bigony and The estate of John Bigony conveyed Unit 102 to Darlene J. Beck for $285,000.

The estate of Patrice A. Fry conveyed 223 Buchanan Drive to Jesse Teeples and Kayla Teeples for $350,000.

FULTON TWP.

The estate of Jessie A. Gri conveyed property on a public road to Lesley A. McGhee for $215,250.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Robert W. Dempsey and Andrea Dempsey conveyed property on a public road to David Richard Seymour Jr. and Sara Elizabeth Seymour for $390,000.

Chong S. McEldorney conveyed 1844 Ridgeview Ave. to Marie Suk Nye for $1.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Erica Nicole Baker and Ryan K. Baker for $744,595.

Robert D. Box and Mary H. Vesely conveyed Unit 52 to Hammock Way Family Trust for $441,500.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 857 Founders Way to Patrick W. Lee and Kathy T. Lee for $440,350.

Michael R. Leherr conveyed property on a public road to Erin Dierman and Connor Dierman for $420,000.

Michael J. Todd and Nicole Esteve Todd conveyed property on Wimbledon Lane to Dilli Mainali and Goma Mainali for $725,122.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed Unit 92 to Richard J. Bowen and Chelsi A. Williams for $367,555.

Timothy S. Ney and Donna M. Ney conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell Denlinger and Kala Denlinger for $383,000.

Ronald J. Cooper, The estate of Romaine S. Cooper, Randal M. Cooper and Russell G. Cooper conveyed property on a public road to Ronald J. Cooper for $1.

Robert A. King and Joyce King conveyed property on Chapel Forge Court to Jason Yannuzzi and Robert D. Box for $575,000.

Brent Iles and Linnea Iles conveyed property on Highmeadow Court to Andrew W. Ertel and Anne Rettig Ertel for $850,000.

JPM Stonehenge LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Jeffrey T. Ritchey and Kelly L. Ritchey for $441,500.

The estate of Ethel A. Gorshin conveyed 3736 Northside Drive to Alan W. Gorshin and J. Louis Gorshin Jr. for $1.

Debra D. Sands and Peter Frank & Frances Karyol Barendregt Revocable Living Trust conveyed 1811 Wickersham Lane to Barbara A. Smith for $325,000.

The estate of Joanne B. Grim conveyed property on a public road to Luong Group LLC for $191,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Patty L. Heagy and Patty L. Grier conveyed property on a public road to Jay D. Miller and Molly K. Miller for $400,000.

Marie M. Fox and H. James McCardle conveyed property on Primrose Lane to H. James McCardle for $1.

Michael N. Hostetler conveyed 93 South Ave. to Nicholas Colatosti for $345,000.

Taylor Gunder, Emily Gunder, Taylor A. Gunder and Emily R. Detter conveyed 794 Westover Drive to Jason Pennell and Kimberly Pennell for $400,000.

David A. Patterson and Michele T. Patterson conveyed 717 Oxford Road to Thomas Francis Gordon and Pamela Jean Gordon for $425,000.

The estate of Clifford W. Lawver conveyed property on Pitney Road to Joshua Verlin Shirk and Brenda Shirk for $250,000.

John F. Obert and Sally M. Obert conveyed property on Dawn View Drive to Jeffrey D. Harner and Heather M. Harner for $703,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Calumet Enterprises LLC and Fred E. Clark conveyed property on a public road to Calumet Enterprises LLC for $1.

Central Penn Capital Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Richard W. Cole and Jacqueline M. Cole for $250,000.

Walter L. Siderio and Gail E. Siderio conveyed property on a public road to Jeffery C. Sweinhart and Mary M. Sinclair for $18,000.

Jacob K. King conveyed property on a public road to Jacob K. King and Susie F. King for $1.

Mary M. Sinclair, Jeffery C. Sweinhart and Mary Sinclair conveyed property on a public road to John K. Singer Jr. and Elizabeth A. Singer for $12,001.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Frederick C. Appelgrijn and Rhiannon J. Appelgrijn conveyed property on a public road to Brian L. Shaffer and Marilou H. Shaffer for $307,000.

Mark Brubaker and Kristy Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Paul Poole and Dawn Poole for $229,000.

Larry Albright and Timothy Weber conveyed property on Millport Road to Larry Albright, Timothy Weber and Todoritchka Petrova for $1.

Richard P. Frey, Kay L. Frey and Kay Frey conveyed property on Sandstone Drive to Daniel Kozlowski and Jennifer Kozlowski for $615,000.

The estate of Melvin H. Bowman conveyed property on Rockvale Road to Andrew B. Jones and Tara Ann Jones for $305,000.

John Viscusi, Holli S. Pheasant Viscusi and Holli S. Pheasant Viscusi conveyed 39 Ridgefield Drive to Sarah Elizabeth Cook and Adam Arthur Cook for $740,000.

Darrell A. Holcombe and Maryann Holcombe conveyed 400 Lampeter Road to Darvin Mast for $235,000.

Charles S. Kauffman, Hollis D Baker Kauffman and Hollis D. Baker Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Michael Ferreira and Melanie Ferreira for $316,900.

LANCASTER CITY

Florence M. Keck and Gerald C. Keck conveyed 628 Hilton Drive to Hector Medina for $234,000.

Hector L. Medina conveyed 751 Emerald Drive to Miguel R. Marquez for $170,000.

Robert A. Horst Jr, Dorothy E. Horst and Vanessa M. Hofer conveyed 26 N. Plum St. to Robert A. Horst Jr. for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC, Dan Zecher and Daniel Zecher conveyed property on North Franklin Street to Robin Millichap and Gary Green for $286,000.

Eric G. Hellman and Terri A. Hellman conveyed 140 N. Mary St. to Simon Scoffins and Andrea E. Hartranft for $495,000.

Krabel Properties LLC and Joshua M. Gibbel conveyed 520 W. King St. to Mrgc Properties LLC for $135,000.

Juan V. Gomez and Lucia A. Gomez conveyed 916 Fulton St. to James R. Smith for $220,000.

Gregory Dasilva, Linda Grant Dasilva and Linda Grant Dasilva conveyed 631 W. Chestnut St. to Courtney E. Clark for $390,000.

The estate of Douglas Dannay conveyed Unit 301 to Emerson L. Lesher and Ruth D. Lesher for $620,000.

Miles Yiengst, Laura Yiengst, Laura M. Zeidler and Laura Ziedler conveyed 737 First St. to Kristin S. Boesch for $275,000.

Margaret Flory and Erik A. Sahd conveyed property on Park Avenue to Lauren Dittmer for $192,000.

The estate of Helen L. Thomas conveyed 532 S. Duke St. to Elaina M. Thomas for $1.

The estate of Nathaniel Wright conveyed 540 Southeast Ave. to Wejoam LLC for $91,000.

The estate of Robert E. Plank, The estate of Robert E. Plank Sr. and The estate of Robert Plank conveyed 615 Fourth St. to Penna Realty Co. LLC for $25,000.

Sergio M. Baez conveyed 615 Fremont St. to Radames Melendez for $130,000.

Edgar M. Wright conveyed property on a public road to Shannon Williams for $207,000.

Edward A. Bley Sr. and Joyce D. Bley conveyed 730 George St. to Bruck Girma Bekele and Sylvia Adel Bekele for $145,000.

J. Mark Miller and Kathleen Berry Miller conveyed 421 W. James St. to William J. Mattar and Felisa G. Miller for $1.

Courtney Brooke Lewis and Heidi Ann Crawshaw conveyed 1023 W. Clay St. to Greg W. Lowe for $355,000.

Spring Valley Partners LLC, Stephen J. Goodrich and Julie M. Goodrich conveyed property on West Orange Street to Matthew D. Freedman for $1.

Garrett Gunn conveyed 404 E. Ross St. to Maria L. Shedleski for $260,000.

Victor M. Harrison and Jeanne Harrison conveyed property on a public road to Jacob K. Beiler for $320,000.

Benardina Montero Reyes, Benardina Montero Reyes and Bernaldina Reyes conveyed property on a public road to Rayquan Woodruff for $150,000.

David S. King and Mary G. King conveyed 639 Lake St. to New Dae Ventures LLC for $98,500.

Katherine B. Serb conveyed 506 W. James St. to William Fan and Rachel Morales Fan for $450,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Tony Rodriguez conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Mukamusoni Nyiraguhirwe and Musolingi Makulemba for $250,000.

Hailu Negasa Kebada and Jitu Hordofa conveyed property on a public road to Francisco Antonio Perez and Luz Maria Sanchez for $245,000.

The estate of Elizabeth W. Bamford conveyed 1070 Wheatland Ave. to Daniel G. Reedy for $685,000.

Tiffani Brown and Tiffani Peoples conveyed property on Deep Hollow Lane to Tiffani Brown and Randolph Howard Brown for $1.

The estate of David J. Weigel conveyed property on St. Philips Drive to Nicole Eberhardt and Joshua Althouse for $205,000.

Hart Property Group LLC, Jennifer Hart and Jennifer F. Hart conveyed property on Wilson Drive to Tu Anh Turner for $340,000.

Mary Schlotzhauer conveyed property on Mill Pond Drive to Mary Schlotzhauer and Karen Schlotzhauer for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Mary J. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Lane R. Plunkett for $285,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Laura S. Bawell and Dustin L. Bawell conveyed property on Holly Drive to Mitchel Joseph Hardiman for $330,000.

Thomas L. Oneill and Claudia Edwards Oneill conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Meservy and Joanna Meservy for $525,000.

Cody A. Kreger and Amber M. Kreger conveyed property on Apricot Avenue to Wanter Lor and Kana J. Lee for $360,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Randy A. Kurtz conveyed property on Chickadee Drive to Nicholas Andrew Rudy and Laura Joy Rudy for $322,000.

Margaret H. Bass and Austin M. Bass & Margaret H. Bass Revocable Living Trust conveyed 522 W. Marion St. to Beatriz Ferreras Debetancourt and Kiara Beatriz Betancourt Ferreras for $240,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Bryan Bryce and Maria Bryce conveyed property on Longmeadow Road to Steve Yates and Lisa Yates for $415,000.

Alex C. Luthwaite and Ann Luthwaite conveyed 367 Breckenridge Way to Jason R. Groff and Amanda J. Groff for $560,000.

Jeremy L. Ernst, Danielle Soucier Ernst, Danielle Soucier Ernst, Danielle J. Soucier Ernst and Danielle J Soucier Ernst conveyed 2721 Old Orchard Road to Abigale A. Adams and William J. Meyer for $590,000.

Joseph K. Shenouda conveyed property on Quarry Road to Meghan M. Turjanica and Joseph Turjanica III for $695,750.

Steven E. Hayes conveyed 31 Henry Ct to Steven E. Hayes and Rebecca J. Hayes for $1.

Heather A. Morphy conveyed property on Cobblers Court to Guerdy Maneus for $460,000.

Ann M. Valuch and Ann M. Weiser conveyed 651 McGrann Blvd. to Elijah D. Wolgemuth and Ashley I. Sanchez for $305,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Francis J. Caravella and Shenna C. Caravella for $644,062.

Madelene D. Code and Madelene D. Code Revocable Trust conveyed 1824 Beverly Drive to Madelene D. Code for $1.

Kevin W. Stauffer and Sheree J. Stauffer conveyed 921 Fountain Ave. to Jamie B. Reeder for $350,000.

Kenneth A. Hornbeck conveyed Unit E7 120 to Michael J. Martin and Lori A. Martin for $360,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Mudasir Ahmed and Ayesha Wahab for $708,354.

Costello Aranowicz Development LP and John Aranowicz conveyed Unit 147 to Shawn S. Geller and Maria Geller for $1,073,200.

James M. Obrien and Andrea L. Obrien conveyed 659 Goose Neck Drive to Brian T. Schama and Kara T. Schama for $990,000.

GRH 3. LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Harpreet Singh and Sandeep Kaur for $565,961.

Lee Evan Hirschhorn, Richelle Leann Brubaker and Richelle Leann Hirschhorn conveyed property on Canterbury Turn to Aaron Troy Snader for $605,000.

Mary Jane Martin conveyed property on a public road to Candace Abel and Paul Rouse for $1,201,000.

Russell E. Priest and Kim Bauzon conveyed property on Corry Avenue to Kim Bauzon and Russell Priest Trust for $1.

The estate of Gerald L. Brown Sr. and The estate of Gerald L. Brown conveyed 87 Keller Ave. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $100,000.

Marcia L. Musser conveyed 207 Valleybrook Drive to Diana Lynn for $210,000.

Marlin R. Zimmerman and Mary L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Edward Hill and Renee Miller for $250,000.

Robert W. Funk, Christopher R. Ankeny and Kay F. Ankeny Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Funk for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Van A. Lundgren and Shelly A. Lundgren conveyed property on South Snyder Street to George Williams and Denise Williams for $280,000.

Kevin R. Fry and Michele M. Fry conveyed property on South Penn Street to Aidan Algier for $235,000.

The estate of Abram E. Huber and The estate of Abram Eugene Huber conveyed 326 W. Ferdinand St. to Keith A. Saylor and Carla A. Saylor for $196,000.

MANOR TWP.

Craig K. Harnish and Nina K. Harnish conveyed Unit 4B to Craig K. Harnish for $1.

Amanda M. Szczesny and Amanda M. Reider conveyed 103 Nursery Lane to Tyreese Martin Musser and Jordan E. Herchelroath for $235,000.

The estate of Johanna Ella K Reed and The estate of Johanna EK Reed conveyed property on a public road to Christine E. McBride for $1.

Jacqueline M. Houck and Jacqueline Marie Cole conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Rebecca Aumen and Nicholas J. Ferry for $210,000.

Shirley M. Morrison conveyed property on River Road to Drew Dustin Williams and Christi Lynn Williams for $400,000.

Anthony C. Coumbe and Hunter R. Davies conveyed property on Shultz Road to Ashley Tshudy for $190,000.

Jason Alexandre conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Alyssa M. Davies for $222,000.

Murry Companies Sher Wal Inc., Murry Companies, Sher Wal Inc. and Murry Companies Sher Wal Inc. Joint Venture conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Yvette Mercedes Padilla and Luciano Padilla III for $387,208.

Ruth Ann Breidenbaugh conveyed 156 Blue Rock Road to Khareh Moses and Khristina Ngae for $280,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Michael G. Leichliter and Mary Edith Leichliter conveyed property on Herr Avenue to Asia Pecora and Joseph Pecora for $540,000.

David T. Lima and Stephanie Concepcion conveyed property on a public road to Anthony T. Principe and Stephanie E. Principe for $320,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Brock D. Hunt and Sarah E. Hunt conveyed 312 Sagamore Hill to Katherine Hackman for $260,000.

Kenneth E. Wareham and Julie K. Wareham conveyed property on Birchland Avenue to John W. Segnor, Stephanie L. Michel Segnor and Stephanie L Michel Segnor for $390,000.

The estate of Paul E. Shearer conveyed property on South Delta Street to Harold Z. Musser and Judith Ann Musser for $203,000.

David R. Cottingham and Andrea Cottingham conveyed Unit 142 to Anthony Cruz and Kristen Cruz for $349,900.

Jennifer C. Todd conveyed property on a public road to Brett William Rote and Lyndsey M. Rote for $273,500.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Hershey Enterprises Inc. conveyed property on a public road to LK Storage LLC for $1,500,000.

David C. Steibing conveyed property on a public road to Gary L. Concepcion and Elizabeth A. Concepcion for $480,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Anthony Cruz and Kristen Cruz conveyed property on Hillside Drive to Gabriella Maria Isabel Cook and Diana Cook for $258,489.

PARADISE TWP.

Harold Sheaffer and Janette Z. Sheaffer conveyed property on a public road to Gary Pitz and Beverly Pitz for $1.

Roberta F. Minahan and Roberta A. Minahin conveyed property on Summit Hill Drive to Benuel E. Esh and Susie Ann Esh for $375,000.

Equity Trust Co., Stephanie Daniels 50 Ira, Anthony Daniels Jr. 50 Ira, Prime Property Rental LLC, Alvin King Jr. and Alvin S. King Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Prime Property Rental LLC for $325,000.

Ronald D. Funk and Susan H. Funk conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Howard Funk and Jayme Funk for $1.

PENN TWP.

The estate of John E. Frederick conveyed property on Locust Grove Road to Eric R. Gilbert for $101,000.

Ryan M. Swope and Jenna M. Swope conveyed 971 White Oak Road to Brandon M. Kreiser and Ivy M. Kreiser for $300,000.

Fox Clearing LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sweetbriar Creek Phase 2 Home Owners Association for $1.

Kirby R. Nauman, Kathy L. Nauman, Kenneth L. Smith Jr. and Rachel M. Nauman conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Rachel M. Nauman for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

The estate of Harold L. Ryder and The estate of Harold L. Ryder Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Harold L. Ryder Jr, Donna M. Barr and Karen S. Micklitsch for $1.

Ann G. Hershey and Charles B. Hershey conveyed property on Dennis Drive to Ann G. Hershey and Donna K. Hershey for $1.

Joseph C. Vitale and Denise A. Vitale conveyed 3 Krantz Mill Road to Isaac S. Fisher and Linda S. Fisher for $450,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 12 to Daniel Cremins Jr. and Benita C. Cremins for $470,000.

Sharon L. Olson and Michael Anthony Dunn conveyed Unit 111 to Kenneth E. Wareham and Julie K. Wareham for $388,500.

William J. Canty and Nada I. Canty conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to William J. Canty, Nada Ilene Canty and William J. Canty & Nada Canty Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Lori Musser and Lori A. Musser conveyed property on Cider Press Road to Wayne E. Martin and Gwenda L. Martin for $281,000.

Goma Karki conveyed property on a public road to Erika C. Graham for $390,000.

The estate of James L. Groff conveyed property on Cider Press Road to Danielle S. Work for $285,000.

John E. Sonefelt and Joanne B. Sonefelt conveyed 1314 Cantebury Lane to John E. Sonefelt for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 295 to Joshua M. Joyce and Jennifer Renee Petri for $457,412.

Elm Tree Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Rapho Township for $1.

Eldon S. Leid and Martha E. Leid conveyed property on a public road to Eldon S. Leid and Martha E. Leid for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Andrew G. Sperber and Vicki Lynn Sperber conveyed property on a public road to Melvin P. Stoltzfus and Martha B. Esh for $430,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Norman H. Bills and Judith C. Bills conveyed property on a public road to Norman H. Bills, Judith C. Bills and Melissa A. Walton for $1.

Norman H. Bills and Judith C. Bills conveyed property on a public road to Norman H. Bills, Judith C. Bills and Melissa A. Walton for $1.

Linda L. Warmiak and Melanie Dawn Boyle A conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Lapp for $230,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Eugene T. Osmun conveyed property on a public road to Steven J. Harris and Luann R. Harris for $170,000.

John R. Schein III and Elizabeth Schein conveyed 112 Washington St. to John R. Schein III for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Evelyn S. Hanna conveyed property on White Oak Road to Verna B. King for $410,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Michael S. McCord, Mariah A. McCord and Mariah A. Gansel conveyed property on Balmer Road to Marthania Jean Baptiste and Marthania Jean Baptiste for $270,000.

Thomas Snyder conveyed property on Millport Road to Duane Greenfield and Vicki Greenfield for $380,000.

Glenn R. Boyer conveyed property on May Road to L. Eugene Buckwalter and Mary Ellen Buckwalter for $372,000.

Kimberly S. Wiemann conveyed property on Robinhill Drive to Jeffrey Shelly and Maryllene Shelly for $227,000.

Celeste C. Groff conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Cristian Rodriguez Solis, Cristian Rodriguez Solis and Katie Reinkemeyer for $359,600.

Brian E. Thiel, Gordon A. Thiel and Thiel Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Mehl and Leah N. Mehl for $349,900.

Carl E. Becker and Barbara C. Becker conveyed property on Pin Oak Drive to Robert Paul Buehrer and Barbara Aileen Buehrer for $459,900.

Bernard C. Morrissey and Norma Lee Morrissey conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Justin E. Pennypacker and Rebecca L. Pennypacker for $215,000.

Thomas W. Sweeney and Jessica S. Sweeney conveyed property on Stony Lane to Ryan Bomgardner and Gail Bomgardner for $1,095,000.

Loyalty 1St Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly A. Briner for $285,000.

Tina L. Checchia conveyed property on North Oak Street to Christopher D. Ferranti and Kassidy Ferranti for $370,000.

Cynthia S. Eckman and Douglas R. Eckman conveyed property on Stony Lane to Michelle L. Flowers for $350,000.

Benjamin L. Hostetter, Victoria L. Hostetter and Victoria L. Matthews conveyed property on Pine Hill Road to Alexander John Arseneau and Gabrielle Cecilia Arseneau for $325,000.

Beulah M. Fincham conveyed 105 Mayfield Drive to Andrew S. Fincham and Yu Huang for $1.

Steven J. Plank and Jennifer L. Plank conveyed 302 Longfellow Drive to Suk B. Rai and Bhakti M. Rai for $299,000.

Micah T. Saul, Kristina M. Saul and Kristina Marie Saul conveyed 1470 Abbas Ave. to Jacob W. Nelson and Cristin M. Nelson for $399,000.