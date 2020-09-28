The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept.14-18:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Eric D. Dickson and Tamie S. Dickson conveyed 112 N. Poplar St. to April M. Moore, Andrea L. Moore and Dennis E. Moore for $300,000.

Adam E. Nolt and Brittany M. Nolt conveyed property on Bissenden Way to Eric Hartman and Alexandra Damiano for $315,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Carl N. Rentschler and Susan C. Rentschler conveyed 210 Main St. to Lathan Longenecker for $285,000.

BART TWP.

Paul M. Beiler and Miriam S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Ira J. Beiler and Priscilla S. Beiler for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

The estate of Beverly G. Jorgensen conveyed Unit 9 to Tina R. Gring and Michael J. Gring for $170,000.

Mark B. Weber and Charles A. Weber conveyed property on a public road to HG Holdings LLC for $175,000.

Adam L. Houck and Leslie K. Houck conveyed 1296 Reading Road to Thomas Becker and Georgette Becker for $297,000.

Elizabeth MacCartney conveyed property on Lauschtown Road to Julie Carman and Aaron Carmen for $325,000.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Brett Cooper for $289,000.

David S. Brubaker and Mary Z. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Julia Jones for $247,500.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Maurice L. Kurtz and Mary Ann Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to David L. Smucker and Ruth Ann Smucker for $105,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Walter E. Crellin and Barbara H. Crellin conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Crellin and Annette Lynn Marin for $230,000.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 322 Tradition Lane to Daniel L. Burkholder and Susan A. Burkholder for $483,090.

Michael M. Hoover and Martha A. Hoover conveyed property on South Fairview Road to Edwin S. Hoover and Naomi S. Hoover for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Elizabeth M. Kulp, Elizabeth A. Kulp, Carole A. Siegrist and Dana L. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Carole A. Siegrist, Dana L. Riehl, John A. Armbrust II and Elizabeth M. Kulp Family Trust for $1.

James E. Griffin and Denise M. Griffin conveyed property on Burkey Drive to Anthony J. Keffer and Jessica S. Keffer for $310,000.

Wells Fargo Bank NA and Colonial Berks Real Estate Co. conveyed property on a public road to Richard A. Edwards for $310,000.

John A. Fitzpatrick IV and Samantha Fitzpatrick conveyed property on Ingham Drive to Tyler J. Stief and Jennifer M. Baylouny for $245,500.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Matthew J. Rimby and Amy D. Rimby for $338,550.

School Lane Associates, Landmark Builders Inc., School Lane Management Group LLC, Patti A. Martin and Landmark Homes conveyed 200 Smokestown Road to Marsha S. Petery and Wesley A. Petery for $129,900.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to James Rennix and Kathryn S. Rennix for $379,802.

Rachel M. Hammond conveyed property on a public road to Esther Centeno for $175,100.

Ammon Z. Zimmerman and Mary M. Zimmerman conveyed property on Kramer Mill Road to Lester Z. Zimmerman and Etta B. Zimmerman for $150,000.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Velt Property LLC for $341,547.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to Ezekiel D. Sanderful for $229,995.

Karen S. Simmons and Larry G. Simmons Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Karen S. Simmons, Larry G. Simmons Jr. and Andrew G. Simmons for $1.

Earl King Construction LLC, King Earl Construction LLC and Donald R. Good conveyed property on Coastal Avenue to David Whiskeyman and Elise Whiskeyman for $269,900.

Grant R. McFarland conveyed property on a public road to Grant R. McFarland and Jessica L. McFarland for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Elmer Smucker conveyed 165 Boulder Drive to Shareef Mays for $251,000.

Joel H. Martin and Janita F. Martin conveyed property on Mountain Road to Justin K. Zimmerman for $260,000.

Marshal of Lancaster County and Marjorie E. Shirk conveyed 26 Highland Court to Michael A. Nix for $120,000.

Michael S. Adkins conveyed 435 Netzley Drive to Calvin S. Waldner and Sarah R. Waldner for $278,000.

Neal R. Weiler and Tina M. Weiler conveyed property on Swamp Bridge Road to Curt D. Knepper and Julie M. Knepper for $130,000.

Loren M. Newswanger and Sheila D. Newswanger conveyed 620 Wollups Hill Road to Loren M. Newswanger and Sheila D. Newswanger for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Norman Pickering and Elaine Pickering conveyed property on Edna Lane to Kenneth Graver and Maryellen Graver for $370,000.

Ann Louise Pieper conveyed property on a public road to Norman Gregory and Cynthia Gregory for $275,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Patricia Ann Smith and Yvonne M. Yohe conveyed property on Walnut Street to Yvonne M. Yohe for $1.

Yvonne M. Yohe conveyed property on Walnut Street to Kristopher Ryan Lutz and Jennifer L. Lutz for $199,000.

Matthew R. Ohrel and Rebecca R. Ohrel conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Thomas E. Laukhuff for $215,000.

A New Life LLC and Christopher Dreisbach conveyed 236 Ave. J to Archduke Investments LLC for $48,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Alvin W. Hull and Kristen D. Hull conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Slaw Napolitano and Luigi Napolitano for $570,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Timothy A. Bauer, Stacey L. Bauer and Stacey L. Schaum conveyed property on Carmany Road to Timothy A. Bauer and Stacey L. Bauer for $1.

Jesse A. Dyer, Brittany N. Dyer and Brittany N. Shenandoah conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Thomas A. Deen for $155,000.

Darby W. Mitchell conveyed property on Harold Avenue to Tonya M. Leadman and Kalvin G. Leadman for $236,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Gregory M. Steckel, Gail L. Moore and Gail L. Steckel conveyed property on a public road to Jason Cruz and Jennifer Cruz for $280,500.

Jared S. Akers and Terrilyn J. Akers conveyed property on a public road to Intrain LLC for $1.

Justin T. Herr conveyed property on High Street to Justin T. Herr and Melissa Ann Herr for $1.

Creekside Construction LLC and James D. Gibble conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $110,000.

Pearl L. Minneo and Pearl Minneo conveyed property on a public road to Pearl L. Minneo and Daniel W. Minneo Jr. for $1.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on Freys Road to David W. Hilyard Jr. and Mindy E. Hilyard for $94,000.

Beverly A. Bimle, Beverly A. Cutaiar and Beverly A. Bimble conveyed property on a public road to Kaitlyn M. Schroding and Nicholas D. Harman for $235,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Debra R. Laukhuff and Walter D. Deibler for $257,900.

DRUMORE TWP.

Frederick C. Frey, Nancy M. Frey and June H. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Frederick C. Frey and Nancy M. Frey for $200,000.

EARL TWP.

The estate of Etta Z. Hoover conveyed 111 Wanner Road to Jason M. Martin and Susan M. Martin for $312,000.

Berks at Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Tyler T. Morris and Meghan C. Hickey for $318,440.

The estate of Etta Z. Hoover and the estate of Emma Z. Hoover conveyed 105 Wanner Road to Katie Zook Fisher, Paul E. Fisher and Rachel S. Fisher for $258,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Richard W. Colyer conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Fisher and Lena Mae Fisher for $1.66 million.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Austin C. Howard and Maria L. Howard conveyed property on a public road to Josetta D. Boykin and Brian J. Boykin for $165,000.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Graystone Road to Joshua R. Dixon for $306,374.

ELIZABETH TWP.

John T. Seymour and Gry Brudvik conveyed property on Long Lane to Jason W. Bell and Mandy L. Bell for $240,000.

R. Scott Adams and Kathryn E. Adams conveyed property on Snavely Mill Road to Lamar H. Nolt and Lois E. Nolt for $150,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Conoy Crossing LP and Conoy Crossing Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders for $440,000.

Rebecca Joann Woods conveyed 619 Hampden Road to Nicholas J. Goss for $212,000.

Preferred Partners, Robert L. Gruber, Louis J. Ulrich III and Gruber Ulrich English Brosius Partnership conveyed property on South Market Street to J&C Group LLC for $860,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Masonic Drive to April R. Young for $286,193.

Rachael L. Maust conveyed 159 N. Poplar St. to Ashley Dotson for $175,000.

Mark J. Kelly and Glenda J. Kelly conveyed property on Snyder Avenue to Glenda J. Kelly for $1.

Kenneth R. Urban, Lacey C. Urban and Kenneth Urban conveyed 456 E. Park St. to Rachael L. Maust for $265,000.

Mark W. Scheetz conveyed 117 Sherfield Court to Jordan Matthew Bontrager and Samantha Jealeen Bontrager for $153,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Finest Home Buyers LLC and Ilya Koslov conveyed 210 Duke St. to Michael A. Stoltzfus for $85,000.

Jacob A. Stief Jr. and Diane L. Stief conveyed property on a public road to Jacob A. Stief Jr. and Diane L. Stief for $1.

Central Penn Capital Management LLC and Noble Advisors LLC conveyed 107 Tom Ave. to Miguel Alberto Tavarez Santos for $204,900.

Dwayne E. Frey conveyed 45 E. Franklin St. to James E. Rea for $127,900.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Laurey A. Adkison and Laurey Ann Williams conveyed property on Parvin Road to Laurey Ann Williams for $1.

The estate of Barbara J. Moore, Barbara J. Moore Revocable Trust, Michael J. Moore and Barbara J. Moore Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Ayen Manyoun Bior and Chol Mading Deng for $295,000.

Kristen E. Stief, Erin C. Dipaolo, Michael W. Cummings and Mary P. Cummings conveyed Unit 11 to Gregory F. Stief and Kristen E. Stief for $294,000.

Paul Thorlakson conveyed property on Woodview Drive to Paul Thorlakson and Sharon R. Thorlakson for $1.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mark E. Sunday and Danielle N. Sunday for $131,666.

Randall C. Haines and Leah K. Haines conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to Favyan Asia and Michelle Asia for $330,000.

Walter J. Senkowski and Karen L. Senkowski conveyed 1837 Brubaker Run Road to Adam R. Ozimek and Amelia K. Ozimek for $340,000.

The estate of John R. Hussar conveyed property on Barr Boulevard to Maryfrances T. Cooper and Andrew S. Cooper for $309,900.

Binika Joshi and Bikesh Joshi conveyed property on a public road to Binika Joshi and Asmita Shrestha for $1.

Mennonite Home conveyed property on Harrisburg Pike to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Charles Merris and Anisa Duka Merris for $699,470.

Christine A. Axe, Christine A. Dugger and Billy Gene Dugger conveyed 1002 Country Place Drive to Alexandra Nusbaum for $149,900.

Dennis J. Bittner and Sandra L. Bittner conveyed property on Kings Lane to Christopher P. Nonnenmocher and Michelle A. Nonnenmocher for $315,000.

Micro Precision Corp and Esquire Manufacturing Technologies Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Stealth Corona LLC for $1.

Daniel Martorana and Gina M. Martorana conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to Kasey A. King and Kyle King for $350,000.

L. Douglas Finkbiner, Kimberly L. Finkbiner and Kimberly W. Finkbiner conveyed property on Cleek Avenue to Glenn Gomba for $280,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Kenneth C. Stadden and Mary Rankin Stadden conveyed property on a public road to Joshua R. Foulds and Rebekah A. Foulds for $250,500.

Scott A. Richardson conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Matt Peak and Kelsie Peak for $226,500.

David M. Bender and Karen F. Bender conveyed property on Falcon Court to Michael Kilpatrick and Jessica Kilpatrick for $310,000.

Jason M. Snyder and Luann M. Snyder conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Joel M. Sensenig Jr. and Amy N. Sensenig for $319,000.

Joshua J. Albright and Kristin Albright conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Watson and Heather Watson for $257,450.

Stephen Michael Hilgert Jr., Bobbie Jo Hilgert and Stephen M. Hilgert Jr. conveyed 372 Blue Bell Drive to Douglas L. Rohrer and Carol A. Rohrer for $210,000.

Christopher P. Nonnenmocher, Michelle A. Raymond and Michelle A. Nonnenmocher conveyed property on a public road to Rama Thapaliya and Madhavi Regmi for $265,700.

Gander Properties LLC, Lori Funck and Joey J. Funck conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Michael Hilgert Jr. and Bobbie Jo Hilgert for $368,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Charles A. Reiter conveyed 246 Black Oak Drive to Cheryl Trovato for $154,000.

Charles A. Reiter conveyed property on a public road to Dale Gindlesperger and Joyce L. Pritts for $11,000.

Joseph E. Lapp conveyed 2132 New Holland Pike to Denise Metzger and Jeffrey Martin for $217,500.

E. Irene Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Thomas William Boyle for $275,000.

Linda F. Beiler, Elias S. Beiler and Linda Beiler conveyed property on Witmer Road to Steven L. Beiler and Sally A. Beiler for $1.

Debra L. Wolf conveyed property on Cypress Drive to Crystal S. Haupt for $230,000.

Christine E. Younger and Christine E. Stahl conveyed property on a public road to Christine E. Stahl for $1.

Joel H. Sweitzer, Amy S. Glick and Amy Sweitzer conveyed property on a public road to Joel H. Sweitzer for $1.

James L. Casler and Matilda E. Casler conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Hafer and Krista A. Mamet for $385,000.

A. Jerry Landis and Mary Ann Landis conveyed property on Strasburg Pike to John A. Blowers and Lisa L. Blowers for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Kyle D. Devine, Christy L. Lewis and Christy L. Devine conveyed property on a public road to Edgar M. Wright for $138,000.

The estate of Barbara P. Epps conveyed property on Harvey Avenue to Vaughn Summers and Dawn Summers for $1.

Denise Carson and Denise Swengel conveyed 407 Wynwood Drive to Denise Swengel and Scott Swengel for $1.

Diane M. Hirst and Diane M. Reed conveyed property on Kings Arms Lane to Kyle D. Devine and Christy L. Devine for $249,900.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed property on Magnolia Avenue to Michael Keeney and Emily Keeney for $199,900.

Audrey N. Devries, Audrey N. Dietz and Douglas J. Dietz conveyed property on Woodhall Drive to Audrey N. Dietz and Douglas J. Dietz for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Alex R. Hart and Laura J. Korzon conveyed 221 Church St. to Leonard Korzon and Debra Korzon for $145,000.

Lqz LLC, Michael G. Zamagias Interests Ltd and Zamagias Michael G. Interests Ltd conveyed Unit 411 to Alex Feinstein and Barbara Connor for $1,120,718.

Matthew B. Lapp and Elspeth M. Lapp conveyed 642 Lehigh Ave. to Shawn Lassiter and Yordania Lassiter for $137,500.

Jan Obrien and Bridget P. Obrien conveyed 19 N. Mary St. to Bridget P. Obrien, Jan Obrien and Thomas G. Obrien for $1.

Paul R. Hamilton conveyed 647 George St. to 418 Fairview LLC for $85,000.

Paul R. Hamilton conveyed 615 George St. to 418 Fairview LLC for $85,000.

Michael Haldeman and Alicia M. Ferrari conveyed 609 Pearl St. to Gabriel Griffith for $162,000.

Joseph Catanzaro and Francesca Catanzaro conveyed 741 E. Orange St. to Anthony Vazquez for $212,450.

Derek E. Frey and Elizabeth A. Frey conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to Efrain Ontiveros and Yanet Ontiveros for $155,000.

The estate of Ellen B. Williams, the estate of Ellen Bonine Williams, Lucinda Merlyn Dunlap and Benjamin Sener Dunlap conveyed 230 W. Orange St. to Groff LLC for $315,000.

Cesar Gil conveyed property on North Broad Street to Daniel Fabrick and Ashlyn Fabrick for $165,000.

Mulberry Partners LLC, Kevin L. Lapp and Carole Roth Ciagnocavo conveyed property on North Mulberry Street to Mulberry Partners LLC for $1.

Danielle R. Martin conveyed 825 N. Queen St. to William Cornett for $184,900.

Luis E. Diaz Claudio conveyed property on a public road to James D. Stewart, Erin Stewart and Stewart Home Group for $235,000.

Stanley D. Miller and Charlotte A. Miller conveyed 540 N. Mulberry St. to Mulberry Partners LLC for $98,000.

Horizon Rentals LLC and David K. Stoltzfus conveyed 728 S. Plum St. to Jose Nicolas Brito, Maikelin D. Castro Santiago, Maikelin D Castro Santiago, Nicolas Brito Plasencia and Yolanda Leonardo Debrito for $136,900.

Morrell Properties Lancaster LLC, Julia E. Morrell and Julia Morrell conveyed property on a public road to Julia E. Morrell for $1.

Paul R. Hamilton conveyed 631 George St. to 418 Fairview LLC for $85,000.

Taglioli Properties Lancaster LLC and Daniel E. Taglioli conveyed 643 W. Chestnut St. to Callahan &. Pasic LLC for $1.

Janet K. Higginbotham conveyed 819 Third St. to B. Steven Johnson and Debbra Ak Johnson for $149,900.

C&K Investment Properties LLC and Christopher G. Kendig conveyed 444 N. Franklin St. to Gurpreet Sandhu LLC for $400,000.

Charles W. Vanaulen Jr. and Adelaida Vanaulen conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Miller for $179,900.

MPK Real Enterprises LLC, Michael P. Kastanidis Sr., Michael Kastanidis Sr., Michael P. Kastanidis Jr. and Michael Kastanidis conveyed 241 Elm St. to Melanie Batista and Samuel P. Rudegeair for $165,000.

PTN Capital LLC and Shannon Kwok conveyed 711 N. Duke St. to Rentcore LLC for $310,000.

Taglioli Properties Lancaster LLC and Daniel E. Taglioli conveyed 339 N. Duke St. to Sk4 Properties LLC for $1.

Matthew Johns and Sabrina B. Henderson conveyed 553 S. Queen St. to Matthew Johns and Melissa A. Johns for $1.

Brenda L. Santiago and Brenda L. Corraliza conveyed 110 W. Strawberry St. to Vicente Ramos for $120,000.

Misty L. Bastian conveyed 561 W. Lemon St. to Edward C. Schwarz and Susan Snyder for $209,000.

Kyle W. Bowen and Elisabeth L. Bowen conveyed 427 W. Marion St. to Donald K. Watson and Stephanie D. Watson for $199,900.

Sarah L. Tehuitzil, Sarah L. Sedano Perez and Sarah L Sedano Perez conveyed 629 St. Joseph St. to Fermin Sedano Perez and Fermin Sedano Perez for $1.

Cobys Family Services conveyed property on a public road to Tippetts Weaver Associates for $425,000.

Judith Feliciano, Judith Feliciano Melendez, Miguel A Vasquez Feliciano, Miguel Angel Feliciano Vasquez, J. Feliciano Melendez and Miguel A Feliciano Vasquez conveyed 617 Rockland St. to Juan Tejeda and Greys Tejeda for $55,000.

Annette M. Richner and Annette Marie Coulson conveyed 841 Third St. to Jason W. Stoltzfus for $130,000.

Arnaldo A. Lamourt conveyed 532 E. Fulton St. to HG Holdings LLC for $79,000.

Sherri M. Castillo and Sherri M. Weaver conveyed 136 N. Mary St. to Michael J. Flynn for $255,000.

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP

Jason W. Myers conveyed 1088 Sterling Place to Iris Luz Alejandro and William Alejandro for $183,000.

Dawson J. Philpot and Mary I. Philpot conveyed property on Grofftown Road to Mary I. Philpot for $1.

Sally A. Meints, Sally A. Winchell and George J. Winchell conveyed 1753 Betz Farm Drive to Sally A. Winchell and George J. Winchell for $0.

Randolph Hernandez and Deborah M. Rivera conveyed property on Conestoga Drive to Steven L. Martin and Ingrid P. Martin for $90,000.

JPM Keller LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Township for $1.

Donald E. Morris conveyed 1119 E. King St. to Donald E. Morris and Donald Morris Trust for $0.

Adriana Aguirre Cintron and Adriana Aguirre Cintron conveyed 1507 Springside Drive to Maximo A Feliz Madera for $208,500.

Joanna E. Reimer conveyed property on Greythorne Road to Joel Isaac Delacruz Perez and Esthefany Reyes Guzman for $168,000.

Marc A. Riccomini and Lucille J. Riccomini conveyed 939 Maple Ave. to Marc A. Riccomini for $1.

Ryan W. Hoerr conveyed property on Mill Pond Drive to Michael Rowan and Margaret E. Kramer for $220,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Market Square South LLC, Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Market Square to Cristi L. Getz and Michael Getz for $366,132.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Matthew H. Gola Jr., Kristen R. Gola, Luke E. Ashton, Juliet R. Ashton and Kristen Gola conveyed property on East Orange St. to Jordan P. Schmalhofer for $225,000.

Paula S. Todd and Hildegard Walton Rutter A conveyed 306 Balmer Road to Jesse Wilson for $175,000.

Jason W. Bell and Mandy L. Bell conveyed property on Swarthmore Drive to Luke S. Pedersen and Arianna M. Pedersen for $275,000.

Stephen M. Heffner and Camille V. Conaway conveyed property on West Orange Street to Heather G. Fox and Jonathan D. Stutzman for $285,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

William E. Zimmerman and Patti D. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Adam Philip Sapp and Nancy Ware Sapp for $1.15 million.

The estate of Kevin Scott Icenhour and the estate of Kevin S. Icenhour conveyed property on Fairmount Road to Ezra K. Beiler and Mary B. Beiler for $275,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Maximino Bracero and Hilda Bracero conveyed 352 Ashford Drive to Maximino Bracero, Hilda Bracero and Bracero House Trust for $1.

James G. Connors and Susan A. Connors conveyed property on a public road to Alexander J. Schultz and Lauren E. Schultz for $455,500.

North Plum Partners LLC, Ibmsgh LLC and Edward C. Gallagher conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Castro for $105,000.

Michael D. Barley and Heather M. Barley conveyed Unit 125 to Michael E. Usher and Deborah A. Usher for $699,900.

SME Holdings LP, SME Holdings LLC and Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed 351 Breckenridge Way to Mariana Starling Medeiros for $383,250.

Brendan M. Simonds conveyed Unit 6 to Brendan M. Simonds, Ralph M. Simonds III and Fonda E. Simonds for $1.

Anneliese J. Pelland conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Michael J. Canarelli and Natalya R. Canarelli for $400,000.

Robert W. Stegeman and Debra L. Duggan A conveyed 1026 Fondersmith Drive to James E. Peel Jr. and Ann Peel for $301,000.

Daniel Winnick, Brittany K. Reibsome and Brittany K. Winnick conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Daniel Winnick and Brittany K. Winnick for $1.

Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Alicia M. Dietrich for $1.

Catherine Deguire and Catherine A. Deguire conveyed property on a public road to Shanti Bhujel for $532,000.

Jose R. Santiago conveyed 442 Haverhill Road to Bryce Stone and Christen Stone for $295,900.

Julia Kondos conveyed 621 Valley Road to Bidur Thapa and Uma Baral for $240,000.

Oren Harsanyi and Anna E. Harsanyi conveyed 100 Haskell Drive to Dennis L. Beasley for $245,000.

Harlan W. Glasser and Alice R. Glasser conveyed property on Buch Avenue to Lindsay E. Campbell for $384,900.

Charter Homes at Belmont Inc. conveyed property on Unit I to Devon Elizabeth Liddell for $384,390.

Amos S. King, Naomi K. King, Manheim Township and Bank of Bird In Hand conveyed 3167 Kissel Hill Road to Sonshine Holding LP for $50,500.

Samuel L. Hillard and Karen M. Hillard conveyed property on Pinnacle Point to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $1,075,000.

Charter Homes At Grandview Inc. conveyed Unit 60 to Evan H. Dean and Ashley E. Charles for $400,235.

Joyce M. Nickel conveyed 2333 Beacon Hill Road to E. Eugene Kreider and Doris A. Kreider for $255,000.

Arthur Philips conveyed 1985 Crooken Oak Drive to Arthur Philips and Simon Philips for $1.

Christian S. Hamann conveyed 840 N. President Ave. to Robert Landon for $180,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. conveyed property on Pinnacle Point to Catherine A. Deguire and Robert L. Allen for $1,075,000.

Brian T. Pearson, Christa J. Shulenberger and Christa J. Pearson conveyed property on Crestmont Court to Brian T. Pearson and Christa J. Pearson for $1.

Svcn 3, LLC and Spirit Master Funding III LLC conveyed property on Manheim Pike to Molt LLC for $775,000.

Rosemarie A. Rakowitz, Amy W. Rezendes and Rosemarie Rakowitz conveyed 510 Somerset Road to Joseph Stern and Beth Ann Stern for $253,500.

Richard L. Grunden and Kimberly A. Grunden conveyed property on Olde Field Drive to Joseph Crouse for $530,000.

Michael A. Miranda and Patricia A. Miranda conveyed 470 Haverhill Road to Robert H. Donahue Jr. and Rosemary H. Donahue for $268,000.

Suresh N. Balani, Menka Uttamchandani and Suresh Balani conveyed property on Stillwood Circle to Michael D. Barley for $369,900.

James R. Csoka conveyed 1021 Center Ave. to James R. Csoka and Stacy L. Csoka for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Norman L. Deck, Denise L. Deck and Norman Deck conveyed 125 Mill St. to Laxmi Das for $78,500.

The estate of Yvonne D. Graham and the estate of Yvonne Graham conveyed property on Hershey Drive to Danielle N. Lunn for $1.

Douglas J. Dietz and Audrey Dietz conveyed 219 E. High St. to Audrey N. Dietz and Douglas J. Dietz for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Sarah L. White and Sarah L. Bender conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Sim H. Ching for $174,900.

Moove In Partners Spare Room LLC, Ire Partners LLC and John H. Gilliland conveyed property on a public road to NSA Property Holdings LLC for $1,485,950.

Terry L. McGlothlin, Sandra L. McGlothlin and Amanda L. Mcglothlin conveyed property on a public road to Amanda L. Mcglothlin for $0.

The estate of Suzanne W. Mccarty and The estate of Suzanne Wenzel Mccarty conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Jessenia Marrero for $225,000.

Samuel Minder III, Elyse K. Minder and Elyse Minder conveyed property on Oakridge Drive to Amanda J. Zuschmidt for $170,000.

The estate of Kenneth L. Foster and the estate of Kenneth Loring Foster conveyed property on a public road to Steven E. Foreman and Elizabeth L. Foreman for $29,000.

Ryan K. Brady, Francis Brady and Francis A. Brady conveyed property on Greenhedge Drive to Ryan K. Brady for $1.

Lowell W. Lehman, Patricia A. Lehman and Patricia Hojnacki conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Patricia Hojnacki and Laurie Ann Farrell for $1.

William James Holden conveyed property on Eagle Path to Dennis J. Bittner and Sandra L. Bittner for $244,900.

The estate of Barbara M. Rowett conveyed 132 Langley Square to David George and Jessica George for $195,000.

Allen Eugene Hopkins conveyed property on West Charlotte Street to Michele Dowling Lawrence for $1.

Timothy J. Shepherd, MacKenzie L. Cote, MacKenzie L. Shepherd, MacKenzie Shepherd, MacKenzie Cote and Timothy Shepherd conveyed 126 Hampden Drive to Daniel Santana and Keshia M. Santana for $230,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Evan P. Scheffey, Krista L. Scheffey and Krista Scheffey conveyed 235 E. Market St. to Nicholas T. Nunemaker and Abigail C. Nunemaker for $183,000.

Brian E. Acken and Lisa M. Acken conveyed property on Locust Street to C. Asher Johnson and Jordyn A. McCrady for $165,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Robert W. Abel and Vivian S. Abel conveyed 556 Marticville Road to Joseph V. Baker and Nicole R. Harnish for $211,000.

Daryl L. Bender and Rachel L. Bender conveyed property on Douts Hill Road to Barbara Richter and Matthew Richter for $255,000.

Deana L. Sweitzer conveyed property on Lakewood Drive to Deana L. Sweitzer and Donald G. Hess for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Joanne Blankenstein conveyed property on Stonegate Court to Joanne E. Blankenstein, Edward T. Blankenstein II, Todd B. Blankenstein and Edward T. Blankenstein II for $1.

Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed property on Chamberlain Lane to Larissa D. Whitney for $343,000.

Sagar Mainali and Kamala D. Ghimire conveyed 58 Oak Ridge Drive to Remy Marte for $235,000.

Jill Oberry Willson and Roberta Lynn Page conveyed property on Unit G to Elysse Rosario for $128,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Travis R. Feeser and Dawn M. Feeser conveyed property on a public road to Travis R. Feeser and Dawn M. Feeser for $1.

Paul A. Sutcliffe Jr. and Darlene C. Sutcliffe conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Hazlett and Haley Hazlett for $358,000.

Cathy M. Sauder and Christopher H. Sauder conveyed 329 W. Donegal St. to Sr. Holdings of Mount Joy LLC for $140,000.

Linda M. Gerlitzki conveyed property on a public road to Michael Van Novak and Mary K. Novak for $191,000.

Luke F. Brubaker and Barbara Ann Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Luke F. Brubaker for $1.

Luke F. Brubaker and Barbara Ann Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Luke F. Brubaker for $1.

David W. Stotler and Rachael E. Stotler conveyed property on a public road to David W. Stotler and Rachael E. Stotler for $10.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Margaret Fetter Good conveyed property on a public road to Labuski Revocable Trust for $220,000.

Lisa J. Saylor, George A. Reich, Barbara A. Reich, Jay R. Reich Sr. Marital Trust and For The Benefit of Barbara A. Reich conveyed property on a public road to Garson C. Soe, Garwin B. Soe and Doreen E. Louie for $1 million.

Donald J. Ream and Bonnie J. Ream conveyed property on a public road to Mark C. Wagner for $195,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Michael J. Carrick and Debbra R. Carrick conveyed property on Broad Streeet to Garrison Kent Newlin for $205,850.

PARADISE TWP.

Graling C. Cantrell and Donna J. Cantrell conveyed property on a public road to Anthony N. Hershey and Carrie L. Hershey for $315,000.

PENN TWP.

Al Hamilton Family Ltd Partnership No 3., Hamilton Al Family Ltd Partnership No 3., Al Hamilton and Gerald Hindy conveyed property on a public road to Hamilton Interests LLC for $1.

The estate of Martha E. Hossler and the estate of Martha E. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Loren D. Hossler and Audrey J. Hossler for $1.

Jay M. Stoltzfus and Rhoda Stoltzfus conveyed property on Fairview Road to Patrick Devlin and Cathy Ann Devlin for $287,000.

Doris L. Good conveyed property on Mallard Drive to Doris L. Good for $1.

Alexis C. Mendez conveyed property on a public road to John T. Masterson III and Wendy B. Masterson for $356,500.

PEQUEA TWP.

Cody R. Harmes conveyed 135 Carriage House Drive to Seth M. Walters and Stacey K. Mehaffey for $153,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

The estate of Fred R. Hackman conveyed 257 Mount Hope School Road to Samuel E. King Jr. and Mary M. King for $469,900.

Brice E. Hobbs and Kimberly A. Hobbs conveyed property on Farmington Way to Kimberly A. Hobbs for $1.

Greenpoint Farm Inc. conveyed property on Northview Lane to Providence Township for $1.

Lysbeth Clark and Neeltje Clark conveyed property on Farmington Way to Neeltje Clark for $193,500.

George Dearolf and Sandra L. Dearolf conveyed property on Cherokee Road to Steven E. Elchert and Adam D. Elchert for $295,000.

Bryan Sherr conveyed 4 Truce Road to Bryan Sherr and Rachel Sherr for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Kenneth M. Rutt and Connie Rutt conveyed property on Meadow Lane to Ellen Louise Russell for $206,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Gary M. Fyke and Shanna Renea Irish Fyke conveyed Unit 71 to Cole Simchick and Michelle L. Graybill for $305,000.

Roman F. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on Valley Road to Ben K. King and Barbara G. King for $360,000.

Philip C. Karasow conveyed 657 Thoreau Drive to L.C. Baird, Rosario Elena Baird and Lance Baird for $279,000.

Joshua Keefer conveyed Unit 49 to Benjamin A. Sweigart and Dakota L. Sweigart for $78,000.

Edward M. Fichter and Ruth Fichter conveyed Unit 39 to Patricia A. Enos, Mihai Victor Petrescu and Laura Enos Petrescu for $286,900.

Thomas J. Schenk and Roberta J. Schenk conveyed Unit 103 to Daniel Martorana and Gina Martorana for $360,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Jennifer L. Taggart conveyed property on a public road to Barry L. Taggart for $1.

Stephen S. Smucker and Lydia S. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Alvin K. Stoltzfus for $170,000.

The estate of James S. Davis Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Elam S. Stoltzfus and Katie H. Stoltzfus for $280,000.

Erin H. Groff, Erin H. Lewis and Eric H. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Erin H. Groff and Eric H. Groff for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Jaclyn N. Whittaker and Andrew P. Whittaker conveyed 265 Julia Ave. to Tisa Huynh and Zi Mou Peng for $260,000.

The estate of Winston O. Butz and the estate of Winston O. Butz Jr. conveyed 320 Wilton Drive to Darlene J. Dettinger for $109,600.

Dennis C. Goshert Jr. conveyed 256 Cross Keys Drive to Anthony Gonzalez and Savannah Byrnes for $233,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

John H. Shultz and Amy C. Shultz conveyed 329 Broad St. to Aaron J. Glick and Susie M. Glick for $95,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Toa Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 423 Valor Drive to Wade Alexander Martin and Susan Jane Martin for $416,760.

David Costello conveyed property on a public road to Gary C. Wilson Revocable Trust and Gary C. Wilson for $165,000.

Christopher D. Henault and Jenna Leigh Henault conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Terry N. Wiley for $168,000.

Janine K. Long and Jaime Bermudez conveyed property on Heron Road to Adolph A. Testa and Victoria J. Testa for $182,000.

Ricky L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Ricky L. Zimmerman and Sherrie L. Yurejefcic for $1.

Stephanie L. Wilson and Stephanie L. Cramer conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie L. Cramer and Gregory Cramer for $1.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to James R. Daniels and Pamela J. Daniels for $407,770.

The estate of Mary M. Mitchell conveyed property on Windy Hill Drive to Jean Ann Lare for $1.

James R. Daniels and Pamela J. Daniels conveyed 51 Brookwood Drive to Stephen M. Heffner and Camille V. Conaway for $344,900.

Verna M. Habecker conveyed property on a public road to Vernon M. Martin and Jeana L. Martin for $100,000.