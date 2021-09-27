The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 13-17:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Chris Lesco for $57,000.

Thomas K. Berman and Wanda S. Berman conveyed property on a public road to Nathan E. Hawkins and Samantha A. Hawkins for $370,000.

Allen L. Zimmerman and Lavina J. Zimmerman conveyed property on Lincoln Road to Scott A. Weaver and Cara M. Weaver for $331,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Georgia Myers conveyed 404 Main St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $215,000.

Betty Lou Hull conveyed property on a public road to Tana E. Highfield and William Keith Highfield for $254,800.

Shawn L. Garman, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Haller Builders Inc. and Reading Road Corp conveyed property on a public road to Andrew T. Ford and Amanda Ford for $467,990.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Kenneth H. Gordon conveyed property on a public road to Noah Martin and Mary Martin for $285,820.

Wesley S. Hellberg and Melissa S. Hellberg conveyed property on Dogwood Drive to Melissa S. Hellberg for $1.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 154 E. Valley Road to Mitchell Schmidtke and Shari Schmidtke for $106,300.

Kelly L. Reed and Edward F. Brookens conveyed 640 Yellow Hill Road to Kelly L. Reed, Kristi L. Reed and Edward F. Brookens for $1.

Christopher A. O’Hara and Stephanie W. O’Hara conveyed property on a public road to Brian Sciarra and Jessica Sciarra for $331,100.

Jared Earle Angstadt conveyed property on Laushtown Road to Jonathan W. Sensenig and Charlene K. Sensenig for $210,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

John D. Esh and Anna Esh conveyed property on Main Street to NCG Holdings Ltd. for $1.

John D. Esh and Anna Esh conveyed property on Main Street to Mervin L. Stoltzfus, Rose M. Stoltzfus, Mervin L. Lapp, Carol A. Lapp, Marvin R. Stoltzfus, Rachel M. Stoltzfus, Kristen J. Knepp, Rebecca J. Knepp, John M. Bontrager and Anna R. Bontrager for $1.

Francis E. May and Shirley B. May conveyed property on Conestoga Creek Road to Jacob M. King Jr. and Annie L. King for $440,000.

Arlen J. Stoltzfus and Angela Sue Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Reuben A. Stoltzfus, Sadie Mae Stoltzfus and Stoltzfus Family Revocable Trust for $1.

Reuben A. Stoltzfus, Sadie Mae Stoltzfus and Stoltzfus Family Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Arlen J. Stoltzfus and Angela Sue Stoltzfus for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Gregory W. Pituch, Shirley J. Pituch and Shirley J. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Gary Shogren and Karen E. Shogren for $219,000.

CLAY TWP.

Richard R. Russo, Melissa A. Russo and Melissa A. Baum conveyed property on a public road to Richard R. Russo and Melissa A. Russo for $0.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Caryn E. Allen conveyed 6 Heron Drive to Maryann Muniz for $235,000.

Morgan J. Neff and Madison N. Smith conveyed property on West Church Street to Charles Ethan Anspach and Katelyn Marie Kline for $210,000.

Jordan M. Zimmerman and Chrisandra M. Bright conveyed property on a public road to Michael Scott Vicklund and Lori Sue Vicklund for $185,000.

Shirley G. Baker and Kenneth J. Baker conveyed 382 Mohns Hill Road to Todd Cox for $175,000.

The estate of Glenn W. Shaffer Sr. and the estate of Glenn W. Shaffer conveyed property on Ray Drive to Richard S. Huzzard and Louise D. Huzzard for $260,000.

Richard L. McCoy, Suzanne M. McCoy, Wayne L. Fisher and Laurie S. Fisher conveyed property on Kurtis Street to Wayne L. Fisher and Laurie S. Fisher for $1.

Bradley L. Hibshman and Debra K. Hibshman conveyed 1241 Ridge Ave. to Daniel Leroy Lindenmuth and Kimberly Ann Lindenmuth for $230,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Henry W. Freed and Rachael M. Freed conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Freed and H. Fay Freed for $1.

Patricia B. Jamison conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Martin and Darla J. Martin for $55,000.

Glenn S. Martin and Bethany D. Martin conveyed 1235 Mount Airy Road to Timothy L. Martin and Lavina S. Martin for $329,000.

Daniel M. Smucker, Annette R. Stoltzfus, Annette R. Smucker and Annette Stoltzfus conveyed 49 Red Stone Circle to Alex Xavier Richardson for $240,000.

David Logan Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to David W. Sensenig and Donna J. Sensenig for $235,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Emanuel K. Esh and Katie S. Esh conveyed property on Liberty Lane to Toby L. Duncan and Courtney E. Duncan for $250,000.

Bobby L. Blackburn, Carolyn D. Blackburn and Carolyn D. Vincent conveyed property on a public road to Tara Feller Vitek and James Vitek for $531,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Jay F. Rhoads and Lindsay R. Rhoads conveyed 111 N. Eleventh St. to Jay F. Rhoads for $1.

Jay F. Rhoads and Lindsay R. Rhoads conveyed property on Locust Street to Jay F. Rhoads for $1.

The estate of Cynthia Irene Mahan conveyed 306 Perry St. to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $75,000.

Redevelopment Authority County Lancaster conveyed 121 N. Fifth St. to Stonecrest Builders LLC for $7,000.

The estate of Glenn R. Reese Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Borough for $140,000.

The estate of Gregory S. Vera and Scott D. Benedict conveyed property on a public road to Carol A. Vera and Scott D. Benedict for $1.

John E. Grunden III and Cheryl A. Grunden conveyed property on Locust Street to Chickies Rock Lodge 307 Loyal Order of Moose for $21,900.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Linda J. Funk conveyed property on a public road to Amauris Sanchez for $1,212,200.

CONOY TWP.

Gregory R. Snyder, Jessica A. Madonna and Jessica A. Snyder conveyed 228 Cypress St. to Austin M. Fisher and Alyssa M. Richardson for $260,000.

Vernon J. Gordon and Brenda Jo Benedict conveyed 133 Penn Oak Drive to Vernon J. Gordon and Brenda Jo Benedict for $1.

Jacqueline L. Jones and Victoria Lee Ziegler conveyed property on a public road to Adam Keiper and Andrea Keiper for $152,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Amanda Kay Wierbiki conveyed 151 Monroe St. to Alexandra Vasta for $168,000.

Bret A. Brenner, Heidi L. Brenner, Heidi Lee Wagner, Heidi Brenner and Bret Brenner conveyed 301 N. Sixth St. to James A. Weaver and Chivonne K. Weaver for $206,200.

Sanford G. Leaman conveyed 212 Fausnacht Drive to Samantha Nicole Martin and John Martin for $170,000.

Esteem Realty LLC and Steven T. Moua conveyed 339 Main St. to Wise Choice Properties LLC for $700,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Hamzah Dawood conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Amanda Jo Davis for $189,000.

Andrei Grant and Lisa E. Grant conveyed 207 Heathersage Drive to Michael Dymon and Stefanie Dymon for $206,000.

Kirk Landis conveyed property on a public road to Brian Fritz and Nicole Ann Fritz for $205,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Christopher J. Mautner and Evelyn S. Mautner conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Mautner for $1.

Stacey L. Eldredge conveyed property on a public road to Pa Deals LLC for $275,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Benjamin J. Feeney and Jodi L. Feeney conveyed property on North Tanglewood Drive to Alan S. Anderson Jr. and Anna S. Anderson for $350,000.

EARL TWP.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Dean Cong Le, Hang Le and Ly Luong Thao Nguyen for $321,650.

Eric S. Bannon and Barbara J. Bannon conveyed property on a public road to Eric S. Bannon for $1.

David Ray Stoltzfus Jr. and Ruby Sue Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Eric J. Beiler for $230,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

David L. Hershberger, Sadie Hershberger, Christian B. Hershberger and Annie B. Hershberger conveyed property on a public road to Allan S. Stoltzfus and Katie Ann Stoltzfus for $610,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Alvin B. Zimmerman and Irene R. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Zimmerman and Janita E. Zimmerman for $1.

Dean L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Charles S. Kinney II and Tyffany A. Kinney for $280,000.

The estate of Paul E. Michael and Evelyn L. Michael conveyed property on School Lane Avenue to Aaron L. Groff Jr. and Anna S. Groff for $318,000.

Jason W. Martin and Susan E. Martin conveyed 40 N. State St. to Samuel E. Ruhl and Ashley N. Ruhl for $1.

Jason W. Martin and Susan E. Martin conveyed 27 Groffs Drive to Samuel E. Ruhl and Ashley N. Ruhl for $365,000.

Steven L. Geib and Alice D. Geib conveyed property on Walnut Drive to Michael E. Diegel and Patricia A. Rimo for $385,500.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Brian W. Woodfill and Georgia P. Woodfill conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer M.J. Hendricks for $235,000.

The estate of Sherrye Dee Garrett conveyed 2560 Valley Road to Carlos Castellanos Ortiz, Carlos Castellanos Ortiz and Angelys Castellanos for $213,000.

Elizabeth J. Queppet, Robert J. Queppet & Elizabeth J. Queppet Revocable Living Trust and Robert J. Queppet conveyed property on Hollow Drive to Christopher Matthews and Stephanie Matthews for $165,000.

Jonathan L. Kilheffer and Teresa S. Kilheffer conveyed 6410 Sundra Drive to Anthony V. Rose and Cynthia A. Castle for $300,000.

Douglas S. Pfautz and Donna K. Pfautz conveyed property on Main Street to Stania Valerice for $285,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Jeffrey Lynn Weaver and Kathleen K. Leavitt conveyed property on a public road to Christopher A. Weaver and Jeffrey Lynn Weaver for $1.

Phyllis Hutcheon conveyed 474 Lake View Drive to Gretchen Burkholder and John F. Burkholder for $325,200.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Mark Edward Bartlett Sr. and Nancy J. Bartlett conveyed property on Linden Avenue to Denise Annette Niber for $315,000.

Daniel M. Robrish conveyed property on North Maple Street to Madeline Masters for $185,000.

The estate of June L. Bucher conveyed property on a public road to James T. Bucher for $1.

Marie E. Snavely conveyed 818 Olive Alley to CS Equity Management LLC for $102,000.

The estate of Charles C. Cobaugh conveyed 301 E. Lemon St. to Eric J. Grill for $219,600.

David I. Unger and Susan A. Kauffman conveyed property on Fieldstone Lane to Susan A. Kauffman for $1.

Edward A. Dietrich and C. Jean Dietrich conveyed property on a public road to Gary Todd Lathrop and Mary A. Lathrop for $345,000.

Charles J. Nalewak and Janice L. Nalewak conveyed property on a public road to Shannan Ridall and Jesse Wayne Ridall for $285,000.

James Lagrou and Sarah Lagrou conveyed 411 Highlawn Ave. to Nicholas R. Pullo and Nora M. Garrison for $277,123.

The estate of Sharon L. Glunt and the estate of Sharon Roeting Glunt conveyed property on Cranfield Court to Jami L. Roeting for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Clifford M. Earle conveyed property on a public road to Carol Anne Teichman and Kevin Teichman Jr. for $240,000.

Henry Freed, Rachael M. Freed and Henry W. Freed conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Freed and H. Fay Freed for $1.

Christopher F. Conklin, Melissa K. Conklin and Christopher Conklin conveyed property on a public road to Lawrence L. Hoover for $308,000.

Jennifer Lynn Gontero conveyed property on Mortar Lane to Yekaterina Rogozin for $215,000.

Stephanie A. Martzall conveyed 124 W. Fulton St. to James R. Snyder for $143,000.

Richard H. Walton, Haley R. Walton and Haley R. Brown conveyed 226 Church Ave. to Jennifer L. Coleman for $209,900.

Samuel E. Ruhl, Ashley N. Ruhl and Ashley N. Dissinger conveyed 118 Gregg Circle to Michael Ujwary for $168,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Charles V. Hanfman and Laura J. Hanfman conveyed property on Summerlyn Drive to Mara A. Wilson for $445,000.

Jane S. Stoltzfus conveyed 1281 Hammon Avenue to Aaron Joseph Keglovits and Mystique Danielle Keglovits for $237,000.

Ammon Z. Weaver and Anna R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Mervin M. Weaver and Lorraine Weaver for $400,000.

Earl Z. Martin and Faye H. Martin conveyed property on Silver Maple Circle to Earl Z. Martin and Faye H. Martin for $1.

Earl Z. Martin and Faye H. Martin conveyed property on Silver Maple Circle to Earl Z. Martin and Faye H. Martin for $1.

Brett Andrew Kemper, Lori A. Kemper, Lori Levandoski, Brett Kemper and Lori Kemper conveyed property on Truman Drive to Brett A. Kemper and Lori A. Kemper for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Martha W. Nolt conveyed property on Ulrich Road to Nelson W. Nolt and Velma S. Nolt for $1.

Martha W. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Nelson W. Nolt and Velma S. Nolt for $1.

Abner Fisher Stoltzfus, Lydia K. Fisher and Lydia K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Pilgrims Pathway to Abner Fisher Stoltzfus and Lydia K. Stoltzfus for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Gregory D. Fossler and Rebecca E. Fossler conveyed 906 Pinetree Way to Rebecca E. Fossler for $0.

Diane L. McGarrigle conveyed property on a public road to Cole Edward Paulin, Leslie L. Paulin and Timothy Bryan Paulin for $192,000.

701 Stony Battery Road LLC and Gabriel L. Clark conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

The estate of James A. Ranton conveyed 15 Urban Drive to Ronald Williams and Lynda Arnel Williams for $259,900.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 983 Founders Way to John C. Hynd and Martha K. Hynd for $483,152.

Carper Family Ltd. Partnership, Jay L. Carper and Naomi M. Carper conveyed property on a public road to Neville Family Trust for $37,000.

Millfield Construction Co conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to Christopher Fernandez and Ivelisse Marie Rodriguez for $368,791.

John W. Neff and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on Church Street to Richard E. Gingrich and Angela Gingrich for $220,000.

Craig G. Shenberger and Carol A. Shenberger conveyed property on a public road to Christopher D. Wise and Lauren A. Mancinelli for $285,100.

Michael A. Allotta II conveyed 127 Pinnacle Point Drive to Richard B. Russell III and Aventina Langa for $267,000.

William B. Meier and Gina M. Meier conveyed Unit 104 to Thomas Patrick Courtney and Lorraine Delucia Courtney for $417,000.

Richard Behney and Joyce Behney conveyed property on a public road to David T. Graham and Mona J. Graham for $35,000.

P. Nelson Shertzer conveyed property on Nolt Road to P. Nelson Shertzer, Kimberly S. Shertzer and Kimberly Sue Shertzer for $1.

Dennis A. Kuzmitsky and Timothy M. Kuzmitsky conveyed property on Wood Street to Darren M. Weidman and Jacqueline H. Weidman for $228,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Dale G. Mann, Bonita S. Mann and Bonnie S. Mann conveyed 3637 Spring Run to Dale G. Mann, Bonita S. Mann and Mann Family Living Trust for $0.

Kristopher J. Cravey and Deidre Cravey conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Andrew Fritz and Bridget Fritz for $400,000.

Patrick A. Crimmins and Elisabeth Crimmins conveyed property on a public road to Alexandros Pitsinelis for $220,000.

Debra L. Zook conveyed property on Laurel Lane to Taylor S. Zook and Ryan D. Miller for $212,000.

David R. Sieglitz conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie Rittenhouse for $250,000.

Dale Y. Corl and Alexis A. Corl conveyed 395 Dale Ave. to David Vargas and Maria A. Vargas for $260,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Janelle A. Gauna and Janelle Ocasio conveyed property on a public road to Richard N. Byrd III and Katie L. Byrd for $335,000.

The estate of Earl A. Smeltz conveyed property on Highland Drive to Deany Cameron for $288,001.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Matthew Carta, Jordan E. Long and Jordan L. Carta conveyed Unit 153 to Madison A. Long and Alexandra N. Stam for $225,000.

James E. Troiano, Ann M. Pizio and Ann M. Troiano conveyed property on Eckman Road to Brenda Malin, Entrust Group Inc. and Andrew Ira Malin for $470,000.

The estate of Margaret M. Quill conveyed property on a public road to Dimo Hristozov and Mariella Hristozova for $305,000.

Clayton J. Metzler, Florence A. Metzler and Polly L. Hill conveyed 104 Sandstone Drive to Daniel W. Aaron for $292,260.

Travis S. Gehman and Tonya N. Gehman conveyed property on Millport Road to Drew Riggin for $330,000.

Walter H. Jack and Janet F. Jack conveyed property on Jefferson Court to Purna B. Magar and Pampha Magar for $355,000.

Norris Shirk and Kristine Shirk conveyed property on Doveland Court to Kenneth J. Kirchoff and Vickie J. Kirchoff for $679,900.

The estate of Thomas E. Devine conveyed 103 Broadmoor Drive to Kaelin Caloiaro and Auston J. Thomas for $240,000.

Laura J. Karschner conveyed property on a public road to Steven Cabalar, Lianne Cabalar, Florencio Santos and Theresa Santos for $385,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Ronald G. Eckman conveyed 529 W. King St. to Kyle Phillips for $175,500.

Daniel W. Ebersol conveyed 560 Beaver St. to Aaron F. Esh and Malinda S. Esh for $80,000.

Juan A. Vargas conveyed 547 Burrowes Ave. to Donald R. Gochenauer for $115,000.

Federal Land Trust LLC conveyed 8 Dorwart St. to 552 554 West King Street LLC for $114,500.

Philip S. Symonkhonh and Joseph H. Mazzeo conveyed Unit 307 to Michael Ziegler Abel and Matthew T. Abel for $314,000.

Redevelopment Authority City Lancaster conveyed 529 Locust St. to Paul Culbreth for $28,000.

Eliot N. Maldonado and Dialma E. Maldonado conveyed 727 E. Fulton St. to Phanith Sok and Da Ly for $210,000.

Elizabeth Ann Madonna, Mary Jane Kirchner, Mary Jane Corby, Victor Frank Carano and Frank Domenick Carano conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Bobbie Jean LLC and Jean Bobbie LLC for $280,000.

Nicholas C. Tummino conveyed 34 N. Plum St. to Marc Tomljanovich and Caryn Tomljanovich for $272,000.

Federal Land Trust LLC conveyed property on Manor Street to JD Ventures LLC for $92,000.

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer and the estate of Nancy Carroll Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Yazmin Soto Lozada and Yazmin Soto Lozada for $83,430.

Jaime A. Fernandez conveyed 635 S. Queen St. to Stephen Zywko for $50,000.

William H. McMichael conveyed property on Beaver Street to Isaac Santiago for $40,000.

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer conveyed 507 Green St. to Rojas Group LLC for $110,000.

The estate of Nina Sue Schnovisky conveyed 645 Hershey Ave. to Dennis Martin and Larry Hess for $80,000.

Mariella Pinero and Mariella Rodriguez conveyed 248 N. Reservoir St. to Keyfinder Homes LLC for $105,000.

Ryan D. Shank and Abigail Shank conveyed 420 W. Lemon St. to Nathanael R. Tagg and Carrie C. Tagg for $296,000.

Carol A. Walton, George E. Walton and John E. Walton conveyed 623 Hamilton St. to Thomas M. Good for $100,000.

Ramon E. Chalas and Ramon Chalas conveyed 1323 Calvert Lane to Hector Alcantara Delossantos for $200,000.

Raymond M. Peck conveyed 655 Lehigh Ave. to St. Partnership LLC for $120,000.

Glenn Gerard Keys and Glenn G. Keys conveyed 32-34 N. Queen St. to Charlotte St. LLC for $1,200,000.

Renew Homes LLC conveyed 222 N. Reservoir St. to William D. Hoekman for $269,900.

Jennifer L. Shumway and Andrew J. O’Brien conveyed property on West New Street to Jennifer L. Shumway and Andrew J. O’Brien for $0.

Rising Son Investment Group LLC conveyed property on West Liberty Street to Ashley Sorce for $298,000.

G&Z Investments LLC and David J. Garpstas conveyed 33 Caroline St. to Wilfredo Torres and Naomi E. Braswell for $96,500.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC and Eric C. Brewer conveyed 528 Green St. to Latoya Snead for $99,900.

Alyssa Nicole Miller and Bryan Lapp conveyed 710 High St. to Robert K. Goethe for $175,000.

Kathleen S. Lapp conveyed 457 S. Plum St. to Emily Biever for $220,000.

Mville Blue Rock Real Estate, M. Ville Blue Rock Real Estate LLC, Maulikkumar B. Patel and Dharam Pal conveyed 10 S. Ann St. to M. Ville Blue Rock Real Estate LLC for $1.

Craig Skeen and Paula Haddad conveyed 38 N. Lime St. to Craig Skeen, Paula Haddad and Haddad Skeen Family Trust for $1.

Faruk Sisic conveyed 433 N. Pine St. to 433 N. Pine Lancaster LLC for $1.

Edward E. Crafton and Coralie W. Crafton conveyed 436 Charles Road to Leida Anderson for $155,000.

Mayra Montanez conveyed property on a public road to Donatien King and Chantal Bizimana for $200,000.

The estate of David B. Canty conveyed 237 S. West End Ave. to James P. Stimpson and Deanna Meyler for $279,000.

William B. Meier and Gina M. Meier conveyed 64 Wise Ave. to Elias DeJesus Torres for $143,000.

The estate of Joseph T. Bresch and The estate of Joseph Thomas Bresch conveyed property on Hershey Avenue to Dawn Bresch for $1.

Jonathen K. Lopez conveyed 647 S. Marshall St. to Jonathen K. Lopez for $0.

Anadina Vasquez conveyed property on East Strawberry Street to Michael Matsiko for $75,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Jacmawre LLC, Janis A. Kutterer and Marsha Ann Willets conveyed property on a public road to 1049 King Street LLC for $875,000.

William S. Fleming and Tammy Marie Fleming conveyed 33 Pickford Drive to Sary Rom for $215,000.

Robert H. Waldeck, Ellen B. Waldeck and Ellen F. Barber conveyed 151 Bentley Lane to Joseph L. Grossman and Heather Grossman for $225,000.

Robert D. Sandusky conveyed 140 Nassau Road to Raquel Ricardo Batista for $180,000.

A&A Rental Management LLC and Amarius Sanchez conveyed property on a public road to Kelsey M. Sanchez for $150,000.

Christian W. Herr III and Lauren E. Herr conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Valmicky Samlal for $525,000.

Stephanie Pollatos conveyed property on Devon Drive to Luke S. Huber and Jacqueline M. Koob for $252,500.

Catherine R. Lepore conveyed 210 Rosedale Ave. to CNA Construction LLC for $140,000.

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer and the estate of Nancy Carroll Rohrer conveyed property on Sterling Place to Benjamin Mark Morrison and Angela Carol Morrison for $190,000.

Doreen Dogan and Fettah Dogan conveyed property on Mill Pond Drive to Lovely N. Dorcelin, Marie Dorcelin Sainlias and Marie Dorcelin Sainlias for $247,000.

Rose M. King and Ruth A. Stoltzfus conveyed 33 Parkside Avenue to Matondo Papy Bunkete and Rachel B. Bunkete for $125,000.

Suzanne F. Campbell conveyed property on a public road to Albert Rulon Comly Jr. and Kay Comly for $765,000.

The estate of Margaret J. Beck and the estate of Margaret E. Beck conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Faruk Sisic for $368,500.

Anthony V. Rose and Cynthia A. Castle conveyed 934 First St. to Schalon Deane McCurry and Ashley Nicole McCurry for $199,900.

Peggy J. Woods conveyed property on Mill Pond Drive to Tila Neopaney and Prakash Khadka for $243,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Samuel B. King and Emma K. King conveyed property on a public road to Steven F. King and Elam F. King for $1.

Caleb J. Mast and Lisa J. Mast conveyed property on Newport Road to Emma K. King and Samuel B. King for $1.

Menno B. Miller and Ruth S. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Menno B. Miller and Ruth S. Miller for $1.

Ruth L. Fisher and Emanuel S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Eli J. Ebersol and Ruth Marie Ebersol for $600,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Daniel S. King and Katie B. King conveyed property on a public road to Lester Jay Beiler and Hannah L. Beiler for $360,000.

Matthew W. Widders Sr., Jennifer L. Widders and Jennifer Widders conveyed property on a public road to Hassan A. Mhusen and Zaenab Matlab for $240,000.

Market Square South LLC and Shawn Garman conveyed property on Market Square South to Pablo A. Ocasio Jr. and Janelle A. Ocasio for $509,990.

LITITZ BOROUGH

LTZ Properties LLC, Richard M. Neidermyer and Pamella R. Neidermyer conveyed property on a public road to Broad Street Brothers LLC for $600,000.

DNB Investments LLC and David N. Bomberger conveyed property on East Second Avenue to Laurie Heagy Molkenthin and Terry Thomas Molkenthin for $330,000.

Kelly L. Beears conveyed 37 E. Lincoln Ave. to Kelly L. Beears and Jason S. Burkholder for $1.

Lois Ross conveyed 43 E. Lemon St. to Beverly Gattorna Coleman for $300,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Thomas R. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Thomas R. Jackson and Beth A. Jackson for $1.

The estate of Sarah W. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Thomas R. Jackson for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

RSB Real Estate LLC and Ronald M. Burkhart conveyed 305 Iris Glen to Sarah D. Dstair for $216,000.

Charles A. Walsh and Diane L. Walsh conveyed property on a public road to Christine Veronis, George A. Veronis and Integrated Ventures Realty Trust for $1,675,000.

Alex D. Tran and Linda T. Tran conveyed 308 Bloomfield Drive to Ashley H. Sisco for $475,000.

Donald E. Deibler conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Dilli Adhikari for $900,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed property on Shreiner Avenue to Norma J. Kuklis for $325,000.

Christopher K. Bair and Sara A. Bair conveyed 921 Louise Ave. to Stephanie A. Scott for $275,000.

Rose U. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Kristen Oliver for $221,000.

Todd F. Bogda, Gina M. Bogda, Sean M. Bogda and Todd Bogda conveyed property on Spurrier Drive to Todd F. Bogda and Gina M. Bogda for $1.

Jaymin S. Patel and Dhartiben R. Patel conveyed property on a public road to Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. for $600,000.

Andrew J. Charles and Caitlin G. Mumma conveyed 1420 Glen Moore Circle to Michael Derham for $174,900.

Morten Fenger Petersen and Morten Fenger Petersen conveyed 322 Valleybrook Drive to Janette K. Walker for $156,500.

Wendy S. Phillips conveyed property on New Holland Pike to Peter F. McKernan and Barrie P. McKernan for $1.

Tara L. Snyder and Ryan R. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Jourdan Frain for $535,000.

Nancy J. Smerdon conveyed Unit 1326 to Janice Montgomery Eberly for $162,001.

Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jason P. Nichols and Julie K. Nichols for $600,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Kurtz Flatlands LLC, Mary J. Kurtz and Nicole F. King conveyed property on Park View Drive to SDR Property Management LLC for $225,000.

Angela M. Fittery and Brock H. Fittery conveyed 64 S. Hazel St. to Abigail M. Shaub, Cody M. Shaub and Abigail M. Hahn for $160,000.

John L. King Jr. conveyed 133 W. High St. to Fotini Kasapidis and Sara Ulrich for $219,900.

Leah C. Zubik conveyed property on Chestnut Alley to Kevin D. Winters and Madeline L. Spidel for $186,000.

MANOR TWP.

John M. Cappabianca conveyed property on Millstone Drive to William G. Rohrer for $241,000.

Patricia A. Michael and Howard C. Michael Jr. conveyed property on Tom Paine Drive to Patricia A. Michael for $1.

Tammy L. Cunningham and Cornelius Cunningham Jr. conveyed 330 Oakridge Drive to Hector L. Rodriguez and Frances Marie Rodriguez for $215,500.

Christopher I. Lainez, Kimberly L. Miller and Kimberly L. Lainez conveyed 1000 Tom Paine Drive to Luis Cruz for $180,000.

Christian S. Habecker conveyed property on Rock Hill Road to Christian S. Habecker and M. Todd Habecker for $1.

Tracy A. Hutchinson and Tracy A. Weitzel conveyed 466 Market St. to Joseph P. Weitzel and Rachel Verity for $225,000.

Ebenezer Feliciano and Darlyn I. Feliciano conveyed 1619 Manor Blvd. to Jaquela B. Robertson for $182,000.

Larry D. Brown, Maria G. Group, Maria G. Giangiacomo Brown, Maria Gilda Giangiacomo Brown, Maria G Giangiacomo Brown and Maria Gilda Giangiacomo Brown conveyed 1081 Monticello Lane to Shanea Love Shelley for $185,000.

Patricia K. Hershey conveyed 106 Bayberry Drive to Gregory James Hanna and Chelsea Marie Hanna for $250,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

D&T Investments LLC and Jon J. Ridgeway conveyed property on a public road to Ryan D. Shank and Abigail J. Shank for $525,000.

Thad W. Herr, Barbara J. Herr and Barbara R. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Eydie Dolan and Robert Harrington for $580,000.

MARTIC TWP.

John D. Lahr and Kay J. Lahr conveyed property on Martic Heights Drive to John D. Lahr and Kay J. Lahr for $1.

Homes For Life LLC and David A. Holm conveyed property on a public road to Homes For Life LLC for $1.

John I. Lapp conveyed property on Magnolia Lane to Benjamin S. King and Fannie R. King for $475,000.

Mary E. Madonia and Mary E. Gaudet conveyed 11 Harbor View Drive to Mary E. Madonia, Kenneth J. Madonia and Mary E. Gaudet for $1.

Lance Bauer and Elizabeth M. Bauer conveyed property on a public road to Victoria C. Miller and Cody A. Miller for $190,000.

Gregory S. Adams, Patrice M. Adams, Pat M. Adams and Greg S. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Reading and Betsaida Iris Reading for $750,000.

Homes For Life LLC and David A. Holm conveyed property on a public road to John D. Lahr and Kay J. Lahr for $652.

William R. Kowalsky conveyed property on a public road to Bryan D. Lapp for $183,900.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Sheldon H. Hall and Michael G. Hall conveyed property on a public road to Lynn M. Miller for $152,500.

Linda S. Hennel conveyed property on Rivergate Court to Mary Ellen Sherman for $291,000.

The estate of John M. Krady conveyed 1907 Blue Ridge Drive to First Choice Home Buyers LLC for $150,000.

Alan S. Anderson Jr. conveyed property on Blue Rock Road to Andrew J. Charles and Caitlin Mumma for $265,000.

Keith T. Shaub conveyed 9 Windsor Court to Jose A. Caban and Ruth Santiago for $190,900.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Shane T. Thome conveyed property on Wood Street to Mayra Montanez for $225,000.

Jefferson D. Minnich and Karen G. Minnich conveyed 561 Creekside Lane to Jefferson D. Minnich for $1.

Jeffrey L. Weaver and Elizabeth A. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Brookelynn Moran and Patrick Moran for $415,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Forino Co LP, Nadu Construction Inc, Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Anthony Forino, Forino Anthony LLC and Eileen Hauptly conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Hari Subedi and Homa Bhattarai for $426,322.

David A. Walsh conveyed property on a public road to 489 Old Hershey Road LLC for $257,900.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc, Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Forino Anthony LLC, Eileen Haupty and Anthony Forino conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Tika R. Subedi and Chandrakala Sharma for $335,379.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc, Lancaster Home Builders, Eileen Hauptly, Anthony Forino, Anthony Forino LLC and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Ashika Bhandari and Yashoda Bhandari for $399,197.

Denise M. Uhl and Denise M. Raffensperger conveyed property on a public road to Richard E. Raffensperger and Denise M. Raffensperger for $1.

James F. Fasching and Jean A. Fasching conveyed property on a public road to Richard J. Lillo and Nadine R. Lillo for $340,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Andrew P. Fritz, Bridget N. Fritz and Bridget N. Ringer conveyed property on Rockford Square to Derek Rahe for $255,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Michael A. Uhl and Erica L. Engman conveyed 3 Kutz Ave. to Craig W. Scott and Cynthia Scott for $205,000.

Julie A. Benhayon conveyed 505 E. Conestoga St. to Brian T. Conroy and Hope N. Conroy for $330,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Carlos Gregory and Tara Gregory conveyed property on Farmview Drive to Kelli L. Geesey for $430,000.

PENN TWP.

Penn Lake Estate LLC, Ralph Myer & Sons and Myer Ralph & Sons conveyed property on a public road to Penn Lake Estate LLC for $1.

Penn Lake Estate LLC, Ralph Myer & Sons and Myer Ralph & Sons conveyed property on a public road to Penn Lake Estate LLC for $1.

Kathy Pearson and Kathy Pierson conveyed 222 Grandview Drive to Kathy Pearson for $1.

Jason D. Funk and Melissa S. Funk conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Bharat Bhattarai and Sita Bhattarai for $397,500.

Kay L. Sandbrook conveyed 741 Heather Ridge to Craig G. Shenberger and Carol A. Shenberger for $263,000.

Gregory R. Spisak, Gregory R. Spisak Jr, Gregory Spisak Jr. and Gregory Spisak conveyed property on a public road to Pratap Magar and Pasang Tamang for $399,000.

Shaunte Depaso, Marcos A. Ramirez Delacruz, Marcos A. Ramirez, Marcos Ramirez De La Cruz, Marcos Ramirez Delacruz, Marcos A. Ramirez De La Cruz and Marcos Ramirez Dela Cruz conveyed property on a public road to Shaunte Depaso, Marcos A. Ramirez De La Cruz, Marcos A. Ramirez Delacruz, Marcos Ramirez De La Cruz and Marcos A Ramirez Dela Cruz for $1.

Argyl Eby and Rachel Eby conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd Lamar Weiler and Michelle R. Weiler for $449,000.

Edward T. Peel and Linda L. Peel conveyed property on Stiegel Valley Road to Sean M. Kluge for $1.

Ronald L. Ressler and Nancy A. Ressler conveyed property on a public road to Derreck D. Dombrowski and Dakota Romanowski for $229,900.

Kreider Charitable Remainder Unitrust and Everence Trust Co. conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Tri Town Holdings LLC for $495,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Eli J. Esh and Elizabeth L. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Fisher and Linda F. Fisher for $1.

James R. Heckman and Jeannette M. Heckman conveyed Unit 45 to William Z. Wolfe and Elizabeth Wolfe for $210,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

The estate of Frank B. Leed conveyed property on Sawmill Road to Nathan C. Hess for $12,091.

Sharon L. Walton and B. Travis Walton conveyed property on a public road to Elam S. King Jr. for $133,000.

Nicholas W. Peltzer II and Megan E. Peltzer conveyed property on Pennsy Drive to John Z. King Jr. for $255,000.

John A. George Sr. and Cheryl L. George conveyed property on a public road to Cheryl L. George for $1.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed Unit 18 to Kayla M. Faust for $300,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Dimitrios Petropoulos and Vivian Petropoulos conveyed property on East State Street to Tidal Water LLC for $400,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Lorraine P. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Stoltzfus, Barbara K. Stoltzfus and Emanuel G. Stoltzfus for $740,000.

Keith R. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Keith R. Martin and NCG Holdings Ltd for $1.

Patricia Potter conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Levi K. King and Naomi S. King for $455,000.

Edward C. Oleskowitz and Sylvia J. Oleskowitz conveyed property on Prospect Road to Samuel H. Blaydon and Elizabeth A. Blaydon for $340,000.

David C. Weitzel and Jeannette K. Weitzel conveyed property on Worthington Drive to Ryan Snyder and Tara Snyder for $275,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Corporate Venture Group, Robert H. Eby and Chad Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Freyman D. Zavala Herrera and Freyman D Zavala Herrera for $200,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Houston Run Properties LLC and Phillip E. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Brackbill House LLC for $925,000.

Marlin James King conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Smoker for $332,000.

Virgil S. Miller and Rosanne S. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Fine Line Properties LLC for $390,000.

Alexander Battaglia, Sherri White and Sherri Battaglia conveyed property on Countryside Drive to Matthew C. Baldwin and Rebecca J. Baldwin for $615,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Deborah L. Cottom conveyed Unit 94 to James F. Martz and Mary K. Martz for $310,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Timothy M. Halter and Valerie G. Halter conveyed property on Janet Avenue to Mylin W. Rohrer and Debra Joy Strite for $275,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

William Matthew Wisler, Megan Wisler, Megan Denea Romero and William M. Wisler conveyed 404 S. Earl St. to Samantha Kehoe for $230,000.

Jeremy L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mary Janean Sylvester for $264,900.

WARWICK TWP.

Paul Eli Sweigart Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Paul Eli Sweigart Jr. for $1.

The estate of Eli L. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Paul Eli Sweigart Jr. for $1.

Linda M. Schwanger conveyed property on Breezy Knoll to Stephen E. Schwanger for $1.

Jordan Snader and Lindsey Snader conveyed property on a public road to DMR LP for $242,500.

Amos E. Stoltzfus, Anna K. Stoltzfus and Levi M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Newport Road to Richard E. Watson and Ann L. Watson for $287,000.

Richard E. Watson, Ann L. Watson and Richard Watson conveyed property on Newport Road to Levi M. Stoltzfus and Rachel K. Stoltzfus for $350,000.

Andrew W. Leaman, Tiffany Leaman and Andrew Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Brown and Rachel Brown for $210,000.

The estate of Mervyn B. Mitchell conveyed property on Mayfield Drive to Julianne M. Juzefyk and Vincent R. Liberto for $305,000.

Patti Jo Phillips conveyed 2485 Rothsville Road to Daniel J. Fries and Lisa M. Fries for $386,000.

Peter G. Sheaffer and Tara L. Sheaffer conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Mitchell C. Boring for $189,900.

Daniel P. Peterson conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Merritt and Worasiri Merritt for $210,000.

Christopher S. Poje and Carolann Poje conveyed 513 Deer Run Road to Christopher S. Poje, Carolann Poje and Leopold J. Poje for $1.

The estate of Michal Priscilla Stowe, the estate of Michal P Sears Stowe and the estate of Michal Stowe conveyed property on Browning Road to Benuel S. Riehl and Maria Ranea Riehl for $365,000.