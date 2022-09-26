The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 12-16:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Alice I. Downs conveyed property on Rebecca Drive to Eileen Diane Pounds for $280,000.

Kollin E. Bordner, Kristy Lynn Bordner, Kristy Lynn Brown and Kollin Bordner conveyed 226 E. Main St. to Elizabeth Baker for $275,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Daniel L. Martin and Jerilyn K. Martin conveyed 418 West End Ave. to Spencer P. Martin and Tabitha M. Martin for $1.

Jerrieann Zinn conveyed 12 Dawn Ave. to Meghan K. Coppo for $265,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Franklin J. Seyfert Jr. conveyed Unit 36 to Christopher S. Fortin for $200,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

The estate of Betty J. Taylor, The estate of Betty Jane Taylor and The estate of Betty Weitzel conveyed 1106 Narvon Road to Alexandria Taylor Diem for $237,500.

CLAY TWP.

The estate of Eileen Marie Sullivan conveyed Unit 29 to Erin C. Young and William H. Young for $1.

Sherry Lowry, Andrew Krick, Ashley Krick and Ashley Halligan conveyed 445 Rocky Ridge Road to Robert J. Barnett Jr. and Corey T. Barnett for $260,100.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Narrows Glen Inc., Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed Unit 49 to Katerina Szabo and Antonio Dalessandro for $469,600.

Jonas L. McGallicher, Stacey L. McGallicher and Stacey McGallicher conveyed property on Ream Road to Alec Sensenig and Twila Sensenig for $352,000.

The estate of Marie Bryan and The estate of Marie T. Bryan conveyed property on South Main Street to Gennadii Nikitiuk and Yana A. Nikitiuk for $370,000.

David J. Spencer and April L. Spencer conveyed property on Cordell Drive to Adrien L. Pagan for $376,100.

Edwin Z. Martin and Esther E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Lebanon Valley Investments LLC for $95,000.

Shirley G. Baker and Kenneth J. Baker conveyed 382 Mohns Hill Road to Todd Cox for $0.

Jeffrey T. Watson and Kendra A. Watson conveyed property on Surrey Drive to David J. Spencer and April L. Spencer for $500,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Thomas J. Wheatley conveyed property on Circle Drive to Mihai Gafencu and Marta Gafencu for $290,000.

Christopher D. Beneke and Jennifer Beneke conveyed property on Pine View Road to Adrian M. McAlary and Susan E. McAlary for $360,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Elder Care Solutions Inc., The estate of Paul W. Kepler Jr, The estate of Paul W. Kepler and Deborah Berrigan conveyed property on White Rock Road to Christian E. Fisher for $110,000.

Emanuel Z. Esh, Mary Z. Esh and Emanuel B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to John K. Esh for $1.

Henry Z. Stoltzfus and Mary S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Malinda S. Stoltzfus for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Deborah J. Smith and Deborah J. Weisser conveyed property on South Fifth Street to PVJ Properties LLC for $100,000.

The estate of Teresa M. Odonnell and The estate of Teri M. Odonnell conveyed 1037 Locust St. to Nicholas Stone Boitnott for $169,500.

Angela M. Kauffman conveyed property on Poplar Street to Awakened Properties LLC for $163,500.

Robert L. Ross and Elizabeth A. Ross conveyed property on a public road to Robert P. Guignet and Katelyn M. Guignet for $300,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Don W. Hall conveyed property on a public road to Joshua C. Mellinger and Erika L. Mellinger for $280,000.

Kyle J. Eshbach, Jeanette M. Eshbach and Jeanette Eshbach conveyed property on River Corner Road to Daniel Beiler King and Susan Marie King for $450,000.

Rocky D. Phillips conveyed 450 Colemanville Church Road to Joyce F. Bradley for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

NVR Inc. conveyed 146 Appaloosa Drive to Victor Raul Gonzales and Marie Katty Dacosta Mesia for $414,215.

Maria E. Perez and Alvaro Febus conveyed 66 Chelmsford Drive to Getsenami Olivares for $229,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Big Box Property Owner D. LLC, Big Box JV D. LP and Big Box Reit D. LLC conveyed property on a public road to Caribou 1499 Zeager Road LLC for $1.

Dawson L. Leonard and Renee L. Cameron conveyed property on Brian Avenue to Dawson L. Leonard for $1.

Jere L. Rutt conveyed property on a public road to Jere L. Rutt and Karen M. Rutt for $1.

Heather B. Teter conveyed property on Westminster Drive to Nathaniel J. Follmer and Antoinette Follmer for $425,000.

Corey J. Buletza and Brieann N. Buletza conveyed 139 Donegal Drive to Kenneth R. Frazier and Kara M. Frazier for $330,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Jared Victor Toll conveyed 971 Buck Road to Shawn M. Flores for $285,000.

Samuel M. Stoltzfoos, Anna S. Stoltzfoos, Amos S. Stoltzfoos and Linda K. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Stoltzfoos and Anna S. Stoltzfoos for $1.

Glenn H. Freese, Cleo M. Freese and Glenn H. Freese & Cleo M. Freese Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Larry Kreider and Donna Kreider for $510,000.

Jordon R. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jordon R. Martin and Amber J. Martin for $1.

EARL TWP.

Vera Z. Hoover and Wilmer S. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to MWL Property LLC for $335,000.

Donald L. Martin and Wanda M. Martin conveyed property on Sunset Road to Lamar R. Zimmerman and Alma W. Zimmerman for $365,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

New Holland Borough Authority conveyed property on a public road to Christian Z. Stoltzfus and Lydia S. Stoltzfus for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Roy A. Rettew and Paige A. Rettew conveyed property on a public road to My Peaceful Dwelling LLC for $210,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Troopco LLC and William H. Troop conveyed property on State Street to Troopco LLC for $1.

Joseph D. Soldner and Sheila C. Soldner conveyed property on a public road to Dennis D. Herr for $450,000.

The estate of Verda R. Geib conveyed property on Lemon Street to Rhonda Sauder for $335,000.

William P. Koenig, Judith L. Koenig, William T. Koenig, Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement of William P. Koenig & William T. K. and William P. Koenig & William P. Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement of conveyed property on State Street to Troopco LLC for $25,400.

William T. Koenig, William P. Koenig, Judith L. Koenig and Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement of William P. Koenig conveyed property on State Street to William T. Koenig, Janeen K. Koenig, William P. Koenig, Judith L. Koenig, Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement of William P. Koenig and William P. Koenig Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.

Thomas W. Campbell and Julia A. Campbell conveyed property on Sundra Drive to Kevin S. Campbell Jr. and Sylvia Steinman for $265,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Rubina Azizdin conveyed 623 N. Lime St. to Ruksana Akbar Keval, Nadim Akbar Keval and Ruksana A. Keval for $1.

Robert W. Torchia conveyed property on a public road to Judith W. Whitacre for $210,000.

Rubina Azizdin conveyed 17 Foxfield Lane to Ruksana Akbar Keval, Nadim Akbar Keval and Ruksana A. Keval for $1.

Rubina Azizdin conveyed 35 Kenbridge Lane to Ruksana Akbar Keval and Nadim Akbar Keval for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

DLD Enterprises, Donald S. Burkholder and Lena Mae Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Ethan Patrick Martin and Serena Marie Martin for $212,500.

Glenn L. Buffenmyer and Almanara M. Buffenmyer conveyed 142 Cedar St. to Raquel Rios for $225,000.

Enza N. Lewis and David P. Lewis conveyed 203 W. Main St. to Hannah Wood and Mackenzie Wood for $250,000.

Elizabeth A. Horning, Elizabeth A. Kilhefner and David Kilhefner conveyed 28 Spruce St. to Jaime L. McComsey Jr. and Ashlea D. McComsey for $225,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Charles Carroll conveyed 1752 Division Highway to Kimberly D. Burkholder for $85,000.

Esther N. Nolt and Marilyn H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Alex W. Weaver and Heather M. Weaver for $602,000.

FULTON TWP.

Preston Lee Jones conveyed property on a public road to Uptown Redevelopers LLC for $57,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Patrick Jon Lyons conveyed 2624 Valley View Drive to Victoria Graham, Nathan Graham, Jacqueline Werts and Arnold Werts for $475,000.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Douglas A. Williams and Donna Williams for $531,266.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 117 Ticonderoga Road to Alison M. Hiester for $528,877.

Robert C. Brownell and Alicia W. Brownell conveyed property on Hermosa Avenue to Nicholas A. Schappell and Leah G. Schappell for $366,025.

Barbara S. Stambaugh conveyed property on Jonas Drive to Scott A. Bishop and Ellen R. Bishop for $425,000.

Ryan E. Gunzenhauser conveyed 145 Farm Lane to Rory Lee Heslin and Alexandra Froede for $250,000.

Lok N. Mainali, Nauka K. Chhetri and Neeta Mainali conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. Warnick for $282,000.

Ruth L. Neuman conveyed property on Wheatland Avenue to Tulasi Chouhan and Ambar Chuwan for $290,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 135 Honor Drive to Terrence E. Fenstermacher and Kathy Fenstermacher for $541,968.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Landis Farm Associates LLC, Chad Stoltzfus and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kevin M. Shepherd and Katie E. Goodling for $630,790.

Robert G. Kulp Jr. and Patti J. Kulp conveyed property on Centerville Road to Daryl Lynn Ebersole and Brenda Kay Ebersole for $525,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Jeffrey Fasnacht, Patsy Fasnacht, Jeffrey W. Fasnacht and Patsy H. Fasnacht conveyed 195 Northridge Drive to Katrina McElhany and Finian McElhany for $295,000.

Kevin A. Mease, Tricia L. Mease and Tricia L. Yingling conveyed property on Spruce Circle to Kevin A. Mease for $1.

The estate of Harmon T. Silvers and The estate of Harmon Theodore Silvers conveyed 384 Primrose Lane to Stephanie Horger for $240,000.

August Tittel Jr. conveyed property on Primrose Lane to Daniel J. Nelson and Trisha Nelson for $302,500.

Erik M. Morgan, Betty A. Morgan and Erik A. Morgan conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Colby A. Weinhofer and Robert & Rebecca Weinhofer Family Trust for $296,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Twoton Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Twoton Inc. for $1.

Scott M. Reifsnyder and Ronda L. Hoy conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin R. Reyes and Emily K. Brantner for $340,000.

The estate of Joan R. Reinert conveyed 2519 Bachmantown Road to Horizon Rentals LLC for $225,000.

The estate of Rhea L. Schwaner conveyed 21 Homestead Road to Kyaw Kyaw and Naw Eh Kaloe May for $350,000.

VR Classics LLC and Vaughn Ruhl conveyed 2366 Hobson Road to Xrace LLC for $345,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Danielle Work conveyed 71 River Bend Park to Elizabeth Donovan for $285,000.

Larry D. Reinhart and Margaret G. Reinhart conveyed property on a public road to Adam D. Fegley for $365,000.

Dennis Walters and Lois Walters conveyed Unit 48 to Timothy E. Hertzog Jr. and Stacey M. Remick for $320,000.

Joseph P. Dunn Sr., Stella S. Dunn, Joseph P. Dunn Jr. and Scott M. Stephan A conveyed property on Willow Street Pike to Jason S. Martin and Rebekah L. Martin for $320,000.

Hanwu Zheng, Jianxun Zhao and Jian Zhao conveyed property on Ridgefield Drive to Beverly Heather Rampaul and Kathleen Susan Rampaul for $565,000.

Justin L. Bensinger and Rebecca Bensinger conveyed Unit 88 to Rebecca Bensinger for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Nathan J. Smoker and Amy E. Smoker conveyed 706 Stevens Ave. to Gladys Bonilla for $130,000.

The estate of Jordan Morales conveyed 20 S. Franklin St. to Aniedys Perez Gomez for $175,000.

245 EKS LLC and W. Henry Yaeger conveyed property on East King Street to Align Life Ministries for $825,000.

Patricia M. Meley conveyed 815 N. Plum St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $80,000.

The estate of Luz Delia Chaparro conveyed 222 Pearl St. to William Chaparro, Edward Rivera and Raymond Rivera for $1.

Malinda E. Miller and Ephraim K. Miller conveyed 648 E. King St. to Ephraim K. Miller for $1.

Russell J. Hay and Peggy J. Hay conveyed 553 S. Christian St. to Redbud Investments LLC for $70,000.

The estate of Doris M. Hornberger conveyed Unit 117 to Eric Wagner for $140,000.

Restoration Rehabs LLC and Carl J. Manning conveyed property on Green Street to JKLP Partners LLC for $165,000.

Bryan J. Parrish, Morgann E. Davis and Morgann E. Davis Parrish conveyed 240 E. Fulton St. to Sean Reilly and Samantha Hernandez for $225,000.

Steve Cohen and Roni Cohen conveyed property on West Chestnut Street to Leslie Megan Kramm for $375,000.

Jarrod R. Tishhouse and Kendra S. Tishhouse conveyed 518 Poplar St. to Kendra Sheree Tishhouse for $1.

James D. Herr and Carol A. Herr conveyed 729 Fourth St. to Eli Huyard for $174,900.

Barbara W. Long conveyed 708 Emerald Drive to Steven W. Fauser for $231,000.

W. Dale Railing conveyed 636 Lafayette St. to Upside Avenue LLC for $130,000.

David K. Stoltzfus conveyed 116 Church St. to Javiera Robinson for $240,000.

415 College Avenue Partners LLC and Jeffrey A. Bartos conveyed 415 College Ave. to Lauren Rose and Henry Drago for $389,900.

Stonecrest Builders LLC, Benuel Esh and Melvin King conveyed 529 Lafayette St. to Oscar Hayden Sanjuan for $250,000.

Lane R. Levengood conveyed property on a public road to Let Pylons Be Pylons LLC for $1.

David A. Haas and Virginia A. Haas conveyed 407 E. Ross St. to Zane Gilbert Emrich and Eileen Emrich for $154,500.

Scott Wilson and Scott A. Wilson conveyed 520 Manor St. to Lester Weiler and Heidi Weiler for $87,500.

Janice Mae Willig conveyed 714 St. Joseph St. to Allstar Estates LLC for $130,000.

The estate of Doreen Hemperly, The estate of Doreen A. Hemperly, Donald Scott Dardis, Christopher Keane Dardis and Donald S. Dardis conveyed 829 N. Shippen St. to Shepherd Property Services Inc. for $178,029.

Riverwalk Property Solutions LLC and Dylan Thomas conveyed 606 S. Prince St. to Integrity Home Buyers LLC for $70,000.

RJR James Street LLC conveyed property on a public road to W. James St. LLC for $1,550,000.

Carolyn K. Rutherford conveyed property on a public road to Jacqueline Gonzalez and Cindy Gonzalez for $205,000.

Adrien L. Pagan conveyed 825 N. Lime St. to Christopher J. Luther for $278,000.

Josiane Saint Fleur and Josiane Saint Fleur conveyed 671 Union St. to Robert Supplee for $180,000.

Randy S. Bucher and Karen L. Bucher conveyed 714 Sixth St. to Ejh Properties LLC for $115,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Tonya Lee Naymik conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Brown for $290,000.

Marjorie A. Zercher conveyed 544 Abbeyville Road to Millpond Properties LLC for $216,000.

Joshua D. Mast and Amy N. Mast conveyed 855 Fourth St. to Ralph Blake Rowley for $184,500.

Barbara A. Coeyman conveyed 1247 Elm Ave. to Alvaro Febus and Maria E. Perez for $230,000.

Paul H. Groff, Janet L. Groff and Janet L. Shenk conveyed property on Waypoint Drive to Susan L. Feister for $300,500.

LEACOCK TWP.

Beverly E. Boyer and Eldercare Solutions Inc. conveyed property on Queen Street to Alvin F. Glick and Lillian S. Glick for $400,000.

Mary J. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Eli S. King and Lydiann King for $40,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

The estate of Anne Stevens, The estate of Anne Borges, The estate of Anne W. Borges and The estate of Anne C. Stevens conveyed 111 Forest Hill Road to Daniel G. Fisher and Barbara Ann Fisher for $1.

Hunter Creek Partners LLC, Mark Will, John R. Lapp and Sylvia T. Lapp conveyed property on Glenbrook Road to Tyler Sheaffer and Eran Auday for $440,000.

Jason E. Homan conveyed property on a public road to Conner Allen Hoke and Allison Emma Hoke for $310,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Kyle D. Stauffer and Adrienne Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Kyle D. Stauffer for $1.

Susan K. Yeager conveyed property on a public road to Rochelle Clair and Roy B. Clair for $385,000.

David Gomez Jr. and David Gomez conveyed 506 N. Water St. to David Gomez Jr. for $1.

Susan D. Pogorzelski and Susan Pogorzelski conveyed 345 E. Front St. to Susan Harding for $235,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Daniel B. Proffitt Jr. and Deborah C. Proffitt conveyed property on Schoolhouse Road to Deborah C. Proffitt for $1.

Dorothy K. Freese and Melissa Hope Crandall A conveyed property on a public road to William David Anderson Jr. and Dawn M. Anderson for $395,000.

Joseph M. Lumarda and Margaret Denise Lumarda conveyed property on Lloyds Road to Joseph M. Lumarda and Margaret Denise Lumarda for $1.

Joseph M. Lumarda and Margaret Denise Lumarda conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. Lumarda, Margaret Denise Lumarda and Lumarda 2007 Revocable Trust for $1.

Joseph M. Lumarda, Margaret Denise Lumarda and Lumarda 2007 Revocable Trust conveyed property on Lloyds Road to Joseph M. Lumarda, Margaret Denise Lumarda and Lumarda 2007 Revocable Trust for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Paul J. Sisbarro and Gayle B. Sisbarro conveyed property on Koser Road to Douglas Charles Mackinnon and Lisa Kalinoski Mackinnon for $1,189,000.

Joanne E. Matusko conveyed 1897 Sturbridge Drive to John Fasciana and Jean Fasciana for $405,000.

Grh 3. LLC conveyed Unit 63 to Michael J. Farley and Paige Kepler Farley for $571,410.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Petersburg Road Associates, Leon T. Hoover, CBC Land LP and Sfp2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to Christopher K. Bair and Sara A. Bair for $659,805.

Thang Q. Nguyen, Amy Wong and Shelby Wong Nguyen conveyed property on Tanglewood Lane to Thang Q. Nguyen and Amy Wong for $1.

Worthington Commercial LLC conveyed Unit 5 to Gibworth LLC for $1,326,000.

Albert C. Johnson Jr. conveyed property on Riveredge Drive to Esther N. Mwangi and William Eugene Ingwerson for $475,000.

The estate of Janet Y. Shuba and The estate of Janet L. Shuba conveyed Unit 417 to Thomas Marlin Stephan for $180,000.

David McCollum, Nicole Chiota McCollum, Nicole Chiota McCollum and Lorraine Chiota conveyed property on a public road to Brad Russell Milliken and Chantal Mireille Milliken for $1,025,000.

Nader K. Girgis and Mariam N. Labib conveyed property on a public road to Ashraf Bassilly and Miranda Barsoum for $530,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates, Leon T. Hoover, CBC Land LP and Sfp2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to David S. London and Maureen T. London for $694,785.

B&A Partners LLC and Alan M. Swanson conveyed property on Duke Street to Patrick M. Flannery and Hannah Phillips for $217,500.

Christos K. Firoglanis and Andriana Firoglanis conveyed property on a public road to Tyler R. Mellinger for $401,000.

Anthony R. Meck, Erika P. Felker, Erika P. Meck, Erika Felker and Erika Meck conveyed Unit 610 to Anthony R. Meck and Erika P. Meck for $1.

Mcgovernville Investments LLC and Philip A. Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to Posh Hospitality No 4. Flory Mill LLC for $1,650,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed 208 Elizabeth Drive to Suzanne Flick for $235,000.

Margaret M. Jefferson conveyed Unit H-6 to William Hibbard and Katelyn M. Hibbard for $190,000.

James J. Garrity conveyed 376 Copley Drive to James J. Garrity and James P. Garrity for $1.

Robin S. Coons and Matthew S. Coons conveyed property on a public road to Robin S. Coons for $1.

Stephen L. Powers and Mary Ann Langoski conveyed property on Buch Avenue to Alexander Robillard and Brigid Peachey for $355,000.

Diana V. Leon conveyed property on Surrey Drive to Raivelisse Marie Oyola Lozano and Alondra Izabel Zayas Martinez for $324,900.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Charito Z. Faulkner conveyed 239 Hershey Drive to Charito Z. Faulkner and Karl Brooks Faulkner for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Ryan S. Good and Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement of John J. Good conveyed property on Russet Lane to Ryan S. Good and Melissa R. Good for $1.

The estate of A. Leroy Mellinger conveyed property on Albright Avenue to Agustin Valentin Ruiz and Martha M. Rodriguez for $227,500.

Murry Companies, Sher Wal Inc. and Murry Companies & Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Rowley Court to Robert E. Resch Jr. for $448,988.

C. Matthew Brenneman, Audrey A. Brenneman, C. Matthew Breneman and Audrey A. Breneman conveyed property on a public road to C. Matthew Breneman and Audrey A. Breneman for $1.

Robert E. Glick and Gabrielle A. Glick conveyed property on a public road to August Tittel Jr. for $285,000.

Barbara A. Komar conveyed property on a public road to Coy Butler III for $230,100.

Justin Lefever and Katherine A. Lefever conveyed property on Acorn Lane to Mukaddes Karagoz and Mursel Karagoz for $190,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Harry W. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Cole Alan Rankin for $216,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Andrew C. Voytek conveyed Unit 46 to Jon Neiss for $225,000.

Diane A. Simaska conveyed Unit 102 to Caleb K. Gawne and Jordan R. Gawne for $265,000.

Patricia Ann Miltenberger and Patricia Ann Loreto conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Ann Miltenberger for $0.

The estate of Norma Steinhart and The estate of Norma R. Steinhart conveyed 338 Farmview Lane to Kathleen Kellenberger for $225,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Kenneth L. Balmer and Gladys S. Balmer conveyed property on a public road to Brooke Nicole Giffin and Joseph Theodore Giffin II for $1.

Robert K. Fasnacht conveyed property on a public road to Janet W. Martin for $375,000.

Ashraf N. Bassilly and Miranda Barsoum conveyed property on a public road to David E. Umland and Valerie V. Umland for $243,900.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Selma A. Rogers and Daniel Rogers for $269,900.

Rubina Azizdin conveyed 687 Rockwood Drive to Ruksana Akbar Keval and Nadim Akbar Keval for $1.

Amos E. Kennedy Jr. conveyed property on Park Avenue to Amos E. Kennedy Jr. for $1.

Steven L. Faus and Dina E. Faus conveyed 401 Campus Road to Shea Pothering and Terrance Parrish for $550,000.

Rubina Azizdin conveyed 1020 Schwanger Road to Ruksana Akbar Keval and Nadim Akbar Keval for $1.

Ray D. Kennedy and Amy L. Kennedy conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Ray D. Kennedy for $1.

Nicholas John Langan conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Alfred H. Hicks Jr. for $230,000.

Rubina Azizdin conveyed 741 Knoll Drive to Ruksana Akbar Keval and Nadim Akbar Keval for $1.

Harry E. Noll conveyed property on a public road to Harry E. Noll and Deborah J. Noll for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of Katherine F. Hicks conveyed property on Willow Lane to Ruth A. Carey Hench and Ruth A Carey Hench for $250,000.

Pamela M. Kempfle conveyed 586 Valley View Drive to Wesley J. Weaver for $370,000.

Birch Real Estate of PA LLC conveyed property on a public road to Sm Diller LLC for $8,250,000.

PARADISE TWP.

The estate of Sara L. Heller conveyed property on a public road to Snekkevik & Whitehead LLC for $150,000.

Florence K. Groff and Marlin G. Groff A conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Groff and Shawntel A. Groff for $258,000.

J. Ray Ranck conveyed property on a public road to J. Robert Ranck and Beth E. Ranck for $210,000.

Susan L. Feister conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn J. Aljoe and Robert D. Aljoe for $600,000.

Craig A. Peifer conveyed property on Georgetown Road to Craig A. Peifer and Danielle H. Peifer for $1.

PENN TWP.

Douglas P. Kensey and Shirley L. Kensey conveyed property on a public road to Amy C. Roberts and Daniel P. Roberts for $360,000.

Mahlon E. Neuenschwander and Sharon A. Neuenschwander conveyed property on a public road to Joshua L. Neuenschwander and Joy L. Neuenschwander for $1.

Mahlon E. Neuenschwander and Joshua L. Neuenschwander conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon E. Neuenschwander and Sharon A. Neuenschwander for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Delray J. Schultz and Catherine B. Schultz conveyed property on Lark Lane to Sebastian Reeve Navarro Delaney, Sebastian Reeve Navarro Delaney and Lyndsey Cecelia Burke for $600,000.

Kyle D. Aukamp conveyed 13 Candlewyck Court to Kyle D. Aukamp and Kelly Aukamp for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Jason W. Fury conveyed 220 S. Church St. to Brock D. Rieker and Keirsten Rieker for $290,000.

Eli B. King conveyed 222 W. Fourth St. to Kingdom Commerce LLC for $260,000.

Golden Times LLC, Robert J. Work and Emily J. Work conveyed property on a public road to Jay Karl Shaiebly and Kerri Justine Shaiebly for $570,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Tony L. Ober and Lois Jean Hershey conveyed property on Fairview Road to Lois Jean Hershey for $1.

Edward H. Irwin, Craig E. Irwin A and Sharon Irwin Bickmore conveyed property on a public road to Steven G. Koch and Linda M. Koch for $399,000.

Mohammed Abdul Mohsen and Amena A. Aljabber conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Fry and Ashley Shepherd for $235,000.

Margaret E. Suhar conveyed property on Pleasant View Drive to Nathan M. Henry and Kaylee L. Henry for $401,000.

Samuel H. Blaydon, Elizabeth A. Blaydon and Elizabeth Blaydon conveyed property on Prospect Road to Samuel H. Blaydon for $1.

James J. Meyers, James Joseph Meyers and Angela R. Meyers conveyed property on Field View Drive to James Joseph Meyers for $1.

James H. Drager and Martha J. Drager conveyed 1322 Fieldstone Drive to Gwen Stipe and Michael Eugene Stipe for $365,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 4 to Joseph D. Bruton and Mary Ann L Bruton for $481,700.

SADSBURY TWP.

Reuben B. Zook and Naomi S. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Reuben B. Zook Jr. and Barbara S. Zook for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Jonas E. King and F. Ruth King conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Levi J. King and Amanda King for $1.

William C. Nuse Jr. and Lari Beth Nuse conveyed property on Honeysuckle Lane to Corey L. Heagy for $365,000.

Gerald Boots conveyed property on a public road to Aaron E. Beiler Jr. and Lovina R. Beiler for $650,000.

John D. King and Katie S. King conveyed property on a public road to John D. King, Katie S. King and John D. King Jr. for $1.

The estate of Sadie M. Fisher and The estate of Sadie Mae Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Levi B. Fisher and Katie Mae Fisher for $1.

Andrew J. Groff, Shawntel A. Groff and Andrew Groff conveyed property on a public road to Angie M. Benner for $265,000.

The estate of Lydia L. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Nelson L. Hoover and Vera S. Hoover for $70,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Stephen Y. Fisher and Katie E. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Y. Fisher Jr. and Lizzie S. Fisher for $1.

Gregory N. Stern and Judith H. Stern conveyed 198 Sides Mill Road to Eli E. Zook for $295,000.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus Eg Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed 14 Old Orchard Road to Beverly A. Doughty and James J. Doughty for $478,337.

WARWICK TWP.

Michele L. Rudy conveyed 1513 Rothsville Road to Michele L. Rudy and Michele L. Rudy Living Trust for $0.

Matthew Griffith and Jeanne Griffith conveyed property on a public road to Christian M. Will and Elizabeth L. Will for $379,000.

Kelly A. Testa conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Xluqin Liu and Zhi Rong Liu for $230,000.

R. Duke Shomo conveyed property on a public road to Liana Fan for $275,000.

Walter L. Hynicka conveyed property on a public road to Tara L. Hardie and David Hardie for $417,500.

The estate of Stephen C. Bates, Stacy L. Bates, The estate of Steve C. Bates and Stacy Bates conveyed property on a public road to Adriano Isernia for $207,800.

Justin G. Capots and Cassandra M. Capots conveyed property on a public road to Melanie M. Truempy and Jeff S. Truempy for $345,000.

George R. Bailey and Renee G. Bailey conveyed 18 Fox Run Terrace to Douglas M. Stechman and Laura A. Stechman for $395,000.