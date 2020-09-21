The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 7-11:

BART TWP.

Aaron F. Esh and Anna Mary Esh conveyed property on a public road to Stephen J. Esh and Becky Sue Esh for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

The estate of John W. Zoll conveyed property on East Peiffer Hill Road to Harvey H. Burkholder and Ellen N. Burkholder for $229,000.

Lamar S. Zimmerman and Kara S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to David A. Stott and Anne E. Stott for $385,000.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 140 E. Valley Road to Kevin Russell Filler and Mary Ann Filler for $104,200.

Bryan N. Gehman and Coleen L. Gehman conveyed property on a public road to The estate of John W. Zoll for $1.

Janice A. Schonour conveyed property on Maple Grove Road to Janice A. Schonour and Micoleen K. Schonour for $1.

Jerimy D. Martin, Michaela B. Martin and Glen M. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Wilson Horning and Daniel M. Horning for $470,000.

Brett A. Cooper and Julie Cooper conveyed property on a public road to Kevin L. Glick for $368,900.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Benuel M. Smucker and Lavina Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Benuel M. Smucker and Lavina Smucker for $1.

Benuel M. Smucker and Lavina Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Benuel M. Smucker and Lavina Smucker for $1.

Jacqueline M. Grigsby conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Cody L. Kreider for $248,000.

CLAY TWP.

Lester Ober Trust, Leslie Blake Ober, Stanford Bradley Ober, Carl Brooke Ober and Brad Ober conveyed property on West Main Street to Blake Ober, Brooke Ober and Brad Ober for $1.

Gregory P. Rendelman and Lisa M. Rendelman conveyed Unit 113 to David Mertz Slingerland and Phoebe Slingerland for $375,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Jeffrey D. Wenger conveyed property on Pacific Boulevard to Preston H. Lindeman Jr. and Emily A. Lindeman for $213,000.

Paul R. Geschwindt, Grace Geschwindt, Grace E. Geschwindt and Christopher R. Garland conveyed 64 N. Main St. to Philip R. Garland for $101,340.

Kevin D. Zimmerman and Alissa K. Zimmerman conveyed property on Smokestown Road to April J. Sauder for $164,900.

Michael Tod Good conveyed property on a public road to Relpis Group LLC for $135,000.

Michael Tod Good conveyed property on a public road to Relpis Group LLC for $33,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Jeffrey S. Hackman, Wendy L. Dietrich and Wendy L. Hackman conveyed property on Fraelich Road to Jeffrey S. Hackman and Wendy L. Hackman for $1.

Joel Sensenig Jr, Amy Sensenig and Joel M. Sensenig Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Raymond A. Brown for $296,732.

Fairview Cemetery Association conveyed property on a public road to Denver Borough of for $10.

Donald G. Kauffman, Patsy A. Kauffman and Patsy Ann Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Anthony R. Smith and Anita Smith for $500,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Robert M. Fanus and Heather N. Fanus conveyed property on a public road to Hanover Shoe Properties LLC for $130,000.

Amy H. Hooper conveyed property on South 13th Street to David Herring and Heather Herring for $240,000.

The estate of Ronald Brubaker and The estate of Marilyn Brubaker conveyed 413 Union St. to FHG 92 LLC for $57,000.

Jacquelyn N. McDonald conveyed 429 N. Third St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $1.

Owl Bridge Properties LLC and James R. Rohrer conveyed 30 S. Fourth St. to Dennis L. Kemmick Jr. for $149,900.

Marcia L. Reese conveyed property on a public road to Aj Home Solutions LLC for $1.

Tara Keiper and Tara J. Roberts conveyed 135 N. Seventh St. to Tara J. Roberts for $1.

Douglas G. Sigman and Sharon K. Sigman conveyed 805 Walnut St. to Arelis Gutierrez and John Dejesus for $140,000.

Rolando Salas and Oscar Torres conveyed 227 Cherry St. to Oscar Torres for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development conveyed property on a public road to Kyle W. Bowen and Elisabeth L. Bowen for $212,000.

G&Z Investments LLC and David J. Garpstas conveyed property on a public road to Allyson Elizabeth Simbeck and Anthony Oktela for $139,900.

CONOY TWP.

The estate of Dora H. Freeman and The estate of Dora Freeman conveyed property on Race Street to Nate Bryan and Lacy E. Bryan for $35,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Mitchell R. Washel and Jennifer K. Washel conveyed 404 N. Seventh St. to Abel Ortiz Nova and Azusena Ortiz for $185,000.

The estate of Anna M. Wivell conveyed property on Seventh Street to Millpond Properties LLC for $154,000.

Pennie J. Gutshall conveyed property on Third Street to Heather N. Murphy and Stephen R. Frankford for $161,000.

Fairview Cemetery Association conveyed property on a public road to Denver Borough of for $10.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Timber Villa Inc. conveyed Unit 120+ to Timber Villa Retirement Condominium Institution Inc. for $25,000.

Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Timothy D. McCord and Beverly L. McCord for $530,195.

Timothy E. Ketterer and Cathy S. Ketterer conveyed Unit 10 to Vincent S. Sabatino Jr. and Robin A. Sabatino for $279,900.

DRUMORE TWP.

Lynne D. Jenkins conveyed property on a public road to John B. Glick and Annie G. Glick for $325,000.

Shawn P. Sweda and Debra J. Sweda conveyed property on Silver Springs Road to Elmer E. Stoltzfus and Malinda E. Stoltzfus for $1,000,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Sascha R. Mueller conveyed property on Buck Road to Kevin D. Phipps for $262,500.

EARL TWP.

Soco Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Beury and Taira N. Beury for $362,733.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Stephen P. Ditsious and Jaenell L. Ditsious for $1.

Jesse Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Giuseppe Donofrio for $165,000.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Brett S. Yeagley for $320,360.

EAST EARL TWP.

Gralan Inc., Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Brandon J. Allgyer and Lindsay Allgyer for $524,088.

Gralan Inc., Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Robert L. Schlereth and Ann F. Schlereth for $417,329.

Donald R. Weaver, Don R. Weaver and Linda L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Don R. Weaver for $1.

James G. Krauss and Christine A. Krauss conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to James G. Krauss for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

C. Lynne Beth conveyed property on a public road to Michael H. Johnson and Tracy D. Johnson for $238,000.

Dennis L. Nolt and Linda S. Nolt conveyed property on Covered Bridge Road to James M. Detwiler for $353,000.

Ryan J. Anderson and Jennifer A. Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Bootie Jr. and Kandyce Bootie for $400,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Jean Marie Caldwell and Richard L. Caldwell conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Ketterer for $195,000.

Jean H. Vitale conveyed property on Lincoln Court to Beth Nelms for $204,900.

Raymond Butterworth, Kurt Kessler and David S. Hines conveyed 1950 W. State St. to HWGA Realty LP for $205,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Betty J. Cunrod and Theodore K. Cunrod conveyed property on Hershey Road to Betty J. Cunrod for $0.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

David Rittenhouse, Elizabeth M. Gannon Rittenhouse and Elizabeth M Gannon Rittenhouse conveyed 670 N. Lime St. to Jillian Groff for $149,801.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of Vera H. Martin, Keith H. Martin, Maureen M. Barr and Vera H. Martin Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Park & Pine Properties LLC for $775,000.

Joanne M. Diaco conveyed 1012 James Ave. to Tamara L. Gaston for $108,000.

Shawn A. Lassiter and Yordania Lassiter conveyed 809 W. Main St. to Matthew R. Tripple for $148,000.

Barry L. Horner and Georgine E. Horner conveyed property on a public road to Charlotte L. Ellis and Neil Ellis Jr. for $232,900.

EPHRATA TWP.

Arlene G. Martin and Edgar M. Martin III conveyed property on West Mohler Church Road to Arlene G. Martin for $1.

Arlene G. Martin and Edgar M. Martin III conveyed property on West Mohler Church Road to Harlan W. Martin and Esther E. Martin for $1.

Harlan W. Martin and Esther E. Martin conveyed property on West Mohler Church Road to Harlan W. Martin and Esther E. Martin for $1.

Erika C. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Sean M. Dougherty and Ashley N. Zemeski for $167,100.

Arlene G. Martin and Edgar M. Martin III conveyed property on West Mohler Church Road to Brian K. Martin and Shana L. Martin for $320,000.

Harlan W. Martin and Esther E. Martin conveyed property on West Mohler Church Road to Ephrata Township of for $1.

Arlene G. Martin and Edgar M. Martin III conveyed property on West Mohler Church Road to Ephrata Township of for $1.

Claudio Tarallo conveyed Unit 89 to John S. Pankey and Patricia J. Pankey for $220,000.

Harlan W. Martin and Esther E. Martin conveyed property on West Mohler Church Road to Harlan W. Martin and Esther E. Martin for $1.

Harlan W. Martin and Esther E. Martin conveyed property on West Mohler Church Road to Arlene G. Martin for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Jean Y. Mutchler, The estate of Jean Young Mutchler, The estate of Jean Mutchler and The estate of Jean Lorraine Mutchler conveyed property on Columbia Pike to D. Michael Mutchler for $1.

The estate of Jean Y. Mutchler, The estate of Jean Young Mutchler, The estate of Jean Mutchler and The estate of Jean Lorraine Mutchler conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to D. Michael Mutchler for $1.

The estate of Donald R. Mollitor conveyed 1837 Speedwell Road to Clifford A. Harvuot for $293,000.

Robert E. Bachman, Stephen M. Bachman, Hazel G. Gibbs, The estate of Jane M. Bachman and Hazel E. Gibbs conveyed property on a public road to Clifford Hurst for $1.

Cameron A. Weidman and Bridgette L. Geibe conveyed property on a public road to Kylee A. Bair and Mitchell S. Burns for $231,000.

Grace J. Beyer conveyed 108 Home Lane to Denis B Aguila Collado and Maylee Capote Gonzalez for $230,000.

Jeremy Martini and Jeremy Philip Martini conveyed property on South Homestead Drive to Jeremy Martini and Amanda Ann Martini for $1.

Stanley C. Sharpe conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to Claudio Tarallo and Kwunfung Chan for $315,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Leroy B. Newport Jr, Shirley M. Newport, Christina M. Roda and Eric A. Roda conveyed property on a public road to Christina Roda and Eric Roda for $1.

Brandon M. Walton and Marisa L. Walton conveyed 3635 Marietta Ave. to Donald R. Anderson III and Julia Katherine Dougherty for $280,000.

Steven W. Misel and Suzette M. Misel conveyed 519 Betty Lane to Zacary R. Wagner for $280,000.

Peter J. Chiccarine, Andrea M. Chiccarine and Andrea M. Mertel conveyed property on Northridge Drive to Peter J. Chiccarine and Andrea M. Chiccarine for $0.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Travelers Rest Motel Inc. conveyed property on Leven Road to Travelers Rest Motel Inc. for $1.

Tywone L. Stewart conveyed property on Daisy Lane to Tywone L. Stewart and Lonnette Stewart for $150,000.

Linford G. Horst conveyed Unit 60 to Luiz C. Rodrigues and Flavia Luciana Fonseca Rodrigues for $280,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Jeffrey A. Groff conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Jeffrey A. Groff and Debra A. Groff for $1.

Joshua R. Dixon conveyed property on a public road to Fekade Abebe Gashawbeza and Beleyou G. Weldgeyorgis for $254,000.

The estate of Richard L. Harshbarger conveyed property on a public road to Linda K. Dyer for $1.

Rhoda M. Yost, Jeremy J. Richardson and Jodie Y. Richardson conveyed property on Blueberry Circle to Jeremy J. Richardson and Jodie Y. Richardson for $1.

Benjamin E. Siegrist conveyed property on Huntingwood Drive to Corby L. Stover and Melissa J. Stover for $519,900.

LANCASTER CITY

Michael A. Martin and Michael Martin conveyed Unit 7 to Michael A. Martin and Alyssa B. Martin for $1.

Norman G. Strosser Jr. and Kathleen A. Strosser conveyed 614 Fremont St. to Huyard Properties LLC for $55,000.

Gregg Shulenberger and Larry Musselman conveyed property on East Ross Street to Gregg Shulenberger for $1.

John H. Good, John H. Good Sr. and Ruth V. Good conveyed 129 N. Pine St. to Michael A. Merritt for $235,000.

David K. Rutt and W. Dale Railing conveyed property on a public road to Abide Co. LLC for $364,000.

Kishor P. Singapuri and Florilla W. Singapuri conveyed 340 Ruby St. to Shashikant Singapuri for $110,000.

Luis A. Dejesus and Mayda Dejesus conveyed 536 St. Joseph Street to Juan B. Galarza II for $80,000.

Donald Zook Shaub Jr. and David E. Shaub conveyed 307 E. Ross St. to Bulldog Investment Properties Inc. for $94,671.

Jose L Blanco Hechavarria conveyed 215 W. Strawberry St. to Uni Vision Holdings LLC for $1.

Gregg Shulenberger and Larry Musselman conveyed 252 E. Ross St. to Gregg Shulenberger for $1.

Luke A. Bingaman and Anne M. Bingaman conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Karen A. Crowe for $302,000.

Lewis J. Meyer Sr. conveyed 218 W. Liberty St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $125,000.

Mackenzie D. Battle and Rebecca C. Battle conveyed 546 E. Orange St. to Jonathan D. Porter and Claire M. Porter for $235,000.

Amy Moorefield conveyed 758 Marietta Ave. to Andrew J. Russo and Laurel A. Russo for $365,000.

Jeremy S. Fisher, Grace S. Fisher, Jeremy Fisher and Grace Fisher conveyed 415 N. Queen St. to Tobias K. Nordlund and Karrah D. Fleshman for $266,000.

River Road DCO LLC and T. C. Howard conveyed 828 S. Prince St. to Guardian Angels Childcare Center LLC for $500,000.

Justine K. Jago and Philip CJ Jago conveyed 631 N. Pine St. to Justin Smith and Jenna Sillaman for $197,000.

Daniel Figueroa and Melissa Figueroa conveyed 725 N. Plum St. to Sean P. Ryan for $200,000.

Kelly J. Glouner conveyed Unit 116 to Howard C. Page and Kelly J. Glouner for $1.

Matthew A. Peak, Kelsie Peak and Kelsie Parson conveyed 822 Lafayette St. to Rojelia Alicea for $135,000.

Tucker A. Dona, James J. Pelliccio III and Zachary M. Pelliccio conveyed 527 N. Plum St. to Red Rose Restore LLC for $1.

Richard C. McClucas conveyed property on a public road to Jwl Rentals LLC for $70,000.

New Domennion Fund Trust, Troy Hartman and William H. McMichael conveyed 463 Pershing Ave. to Benjamin P. Novak and Erika S. Novak for $52,000.

Matthew Zook conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Scheeler, Jessica E. Moore Scheeler and Jessica E. Moore Scheeler for $70,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Michael K. Sears conveyed 627 S. West End Ave. to Michael Lee Kruelle and Alchrysanth G. Romero for $220,000.

Simon Nardo, Brooke Gilliford Nardo and Brooke W. Gilliford conveyed 1130 Wheatland Ave. to Robert J. Donovan Jr. and Lindsey T. Donovan for $625,000.

Grande Land LP conveyed property on a public road to Megan McCray and Emily McCray for $349,900.

Tuyet Nhung T. Le conveyed 6 Bentley Lane to Jorge Luis Velez Jr. and Huyen Trang Thi Le for $329,000.

John S. Neihart and Tiffany A. Neihart conveyed 1002 Marietta Ave. to Peter Mason Weeks and Ann K. Weeks for $600,000.

K&R Home Group LLC, Christina Bates Ross and Christina Bates Ross conveyed 1301 Maple Ave. to Yaakov Kallus and Rachel Kallus for $291,000.

James C. Craun and Joy Craun conveyed 1120 Jamaica Road to Jaime Holbut Lazcano, Jaime Holbut Lazcano and Jessica L. Holbut for $155,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

James E. Rogers and Melanie M. Kenninger conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan R. Herr and Rana D. Herr for $401,000.

L&L Sunrise Venture Holdings LP, Lloyd Glick and Leroy Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Steven E. Esh and Lydia B. Esh for $1,150,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Austen Henry Lambert, Raisa Sargeevna Polischouk and Raisa Lambert conveyed 103 E. Lincoln Ave. to Austen Henry Lambert and Raisa Lambert for $1.

Raymond G. Sylte Jr. and Raymond G. Sylte conveyed 54 W. Lincoln Ave. to Raymond G. Sylte for $1.

Kristin K. Amicone conveyed property on a public road to Heidi Gesicki for $230,000.

John R. Brumbaugh conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Willis and Gayle Byerly for $310,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Seung H. Ra and Soo W. Ra conveyed Unit 52 to Ivelis Galarza for $209,900.

Robert Rex Underwood Payne and Katherine Coxhead Payne conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Peck for $585,000.

Walter V. Zaleskie, Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement and Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement of Walter V. Zaleskie conveyed property on a public road to Khayrullo Suliyev and Olimzhon Suliyev for $420,000.

David S. Flinchbaugh and Sallie A. Flinchbaugh conveyed property on a public road to Ryan R. Snyder and Tara L. Snyder for $400,001.

Lynn A. Dolan and Carol E. Dolan conveyed 1420 Clayton Road to Mitchell D. Long and Caroline E. Long for $433,000.

The estate of L Er D. Young conveyed 651 Juliette Ave. to BML Real Estate LLC for $175,000.

William V. Freeman and Joyce M. Freeman conveyed property on a public road to Christi C. Johnson for $385,000.

Arthur W. Weaver and Michelle B. Weaver conveyed 433 Prescott St. to Tyler M. Gansner and Lindley C. Gallagher for $475,000.

Ramon Morales Lozada conveyed 1938 Split Rock Road to Yudelkis Salinas Ham and Yudelkis Salinas Ham for $270,000.

Steve G. Littleson and Debra F. Littleson conveyed 646 Northfield Road to Paul J. Decoursey III and Mary Jo Decoursey for $524,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Betty M. Bailey conveyed 29 W. Ferdinand St. to Maria A. Apostolec for $146,000.

MCH Investments LLC and Craig E. Hasson conveyed property on North Charlotte Street to Geoff S. Dougherty and Jocelyn T. Elzer for $311,941.

MANOR TWP.

Montrell J. Fletcher conveyed property on Burr Oak Drive to Olin Annevil and Emma Annevil for $177,500.

The estate of George T. Morgan conveyed property on a public road to Sherry S. Morgan and Michael M. Sarver for $1.

Michael Mohr conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Kyle A. King, David L. King and Anna S. Dehart for $170,000.

Buck & Maisy LLC, Marguerite E. Keen, Marguerite E. Rohrbach and Rodger Rohrbach conveyed 1703 Colonial Manor Drive to Rodger N. Rohrbach and Marguerite K. Rohrbach for $145,000.

William L. Torres Sr. and Betzaida Torres conveyed 1605 Manor Blvd. to Kaitlyn Loumae Kebede and Barry Surrett Jr. for $158,500.

Juan U. Torres and Normaliza Torres conveyed property on a public road to Pedro E. Alberteris and Mirniudys Jimenez for $229,900.

Jeffrey G. Erisman and Dawn A. Erisman conveyed 3232 Blue Rock Road to Jessalyn Funk and Quenton Valentin for $245,000.

Stanley G. Saellam and Michelle M. Saellam conveyed property on Copperstone Court to Kimberly A. Johnson for $286,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Douglas S. Martin, Helen L. Martin and W. Mylin Martin &NHelen L. Martin Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Neal C. Lefever for $148,000.

Troy A. Martin conveyed 9 Laurel Court to Adam Voelckers and Dorothy Voelckers for $511,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

William J. Boyd and Phyllis G. Boyd conveyed property on Blue Rock Street to Sinz Homes LLC for $106,000.

Kevin Leonard conveyed 1925 Wabank Road to Leonides Vargas and Sonia N. Cosme Ortiz for $196,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

The estate of Joyce E. Shank conveyed property on a public road to Devin W. Gorski and Jenna L. Hunter for $135,000.

Colin McEvoy and Jeanna E. McEvoy conveyed property on a public road to Jason Alan Leonard and Holly Sue Leonard for $250,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Gregory J. Butler conveyed property on Hill Top Road to Jeffrey C. Good and Stacy Ann Good for $325,000.

Forino Co. LP conveyed 821 Westbrooke Drive to Bishal Bhattarai and Anju Bhattarai for $362,513.

Thomas S. Lytle conveyed property on a public road to Tylor J. Gutshall for $298,500.

PARADISE TWP.

Alvin S. Fisher and Lizzie Fisher conveyed property on Harristown Road to Alvin S. Fisher and Lizzie Fisher for $1.

Alvin S. Fisher and Lizzie Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Alvin S. Fisher and Lizzie Fisher for $1.

Charles F. Haydt and Dianna Haydt conveyed property on a public road to Vincent M. King and Janae E. King for $260,000.

PENN TWP.

Andrew R. Weidler and Rachel B. Brauer conveyed property on a public road to Andrew R. Weidler for $1.

Anne R. Phillips and Anne Phillips conveyed 443 Thrush Drive to Arlene L. Barlett for $230,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed property on Newport Road to Callum J. Dunlop and Faith E. Sylvester for $260,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, J. Martin Harnish, Sandra J. Harnish and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Craig R. Smith for $223,990.

Daniel E. Smucker and Rebecca L. Smucker conveyed 64 Carriage House Drive to Sarah Spoonhoward for $130,000.

Ronald E. Lyter conveyed property on a public road to Ronda K. Tomlinson and Corey A. Lyter for $1.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 11 to Lucas K. Ronoh and Paustine J. Ronoh for $196,685.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Coscia for $255,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Brenda Louise Huddle conveyed property on a public road to Ervin Smucker for $165,000.

Jerome J. Grabusky conveyed 13 Echo Valley Drive to Jerome J. Grabusky and Kimberly D. Grabusky for $0.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Jason S. Mueller conveyed property on North Church Street to Donald W. Oatman and Erica A. Oatman for $147,500.

Mary Jane Potter and Chadwin Scott Walker conveyed 114 W. State St. to Mary Jane Potter for $10.

Cynthia E. Brown and Cynthia E. Fisher conveyed property on East State Street to Dustin Martin and Kelsey Martin for $220,000.

Carl L. McClelland and Margaret W. McClelland conveyed property on a public road to Jose R. Batista Robles, Jose R Batista Robles, Patricia A. Batista Robles and Patricia A Batista Robles for $291,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Jeffrey C. Good and Stacy A. Good conveyed property on Hossler Road to Gary Michael Fyke, Shanna Renea Irish Fyke and Shanna Renea Irish Fyke for $385,000.

Jamie N. Ebersole conveyed 101 Lancaster Estate to Ira Weisberg and Marcella A. Weisberg for $66,500.

Rhoda M. Shelly conveyed property on a public road to Brian E. Martin for $345,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Jonas F. Stoltzfus conveyed 225 Cross Keys Drive to Nancy L. Laukhuff and Jerey D. Allison for $183,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

The estate of Nancy J. Barton conveyed property on White Oak Road to Reuben L. King and Verna B. King for $385,000.

Refton Brethren In Christ Church conveyed property on a public road to Melvin Daryn Beiler and Alverda L. Beiler for $240,000.

Christian A. Erb, Brianna M. Medeiros and Brianna M. Erb conveyed 158 Reservoir Road to Brianna M. Erb for $1.

Jacob D. Smith Jr. and Rachel A. Smith conveyed property on Sides Mill Road to David J. Miller and Edna Fern Miller for $322,500.

WARWICK TWP.

J&M Landholdings LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed 312 Cambridge Lane to Adam B. Calvert and Kristiann M. Amato for $295,000.

Ethan Strayer and Kate Reed conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Christopher R. Pejka and Priscilla R. Gibson for $189,900.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Joseph J. Irwin and Lubow Irwin for $422,640.

Jonathan E. Good and A. Justin Good conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Foreacre and Lauren McMullen for $265,000.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to George Wasef for $561,000.

Zachary W. Pratt, Megan A. Hammer and Megan A. Pratt conveyed property on Buttonwood Drive to Zachary W. Pratt and Megan A. Pratt for $1.

Mary N. Hurst conveyed property on Tupelo Street to Raymond Richard Hurst and Mary N. Hurst for $1.

Paul J. Decoursey III and Mary Jo Decoursey conveyed 1023 Victory Way to Charles W. Barby and Pamela S. Barby for $485,000.

Howard C. Page conveyed property on a public road to Howard C. Page and Kelly J. Glouner for $1.

John N. Ackerman Jr. and Lisa M. Ackerman conveyed property on a public road to John N. Ackerman Jr. for $1.

The estate of John N. Ackerman conveyed property on a public road to John N. Ackerman Jr. and Lisa M. Ackerman for $1.