The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 6-10:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Jeremy M. Stauffer and Lindsey L. Stauffer conveyed property on Rebecca Drive to Christopher Stanchek for $238,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC, Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed Unit 145 to Richard J. Barrett and Wendy Moyer for $503,956.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Arrowhead Drive to David I. Horning and Janice L. Horning for $350,000.

Ivan Rissler, Ivan H. Rissler and Erma S. Rissler conveyed property on a public road to Philip Z. Rissler and Lucinda H. Rissler for $800,000.

Glen Burkholder and Judith Burkholder conveyed 640 Yellow Hill Road to Kelly L. Reed and Edward F. Brookens for $580,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Wendell O. Zeiset and Karen M. Zeiset conveyed property on a public road to Ryan T. Nolt for $455,000.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. and Tina Auker conveyed Unit 36 to Arthur F. Douglass and Jeanne A. Douglass for $490,000.

Harvey J. Turner IV conveyed property on a public road to Gregory R. Spisak Jr. for $850,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Viktor V. Trubachev, Lyudmila G. Trubachev and Lyudmila Trubachev conveyed property on a public road to Cain N. Mendenhall and Kassandra J. Eitnier for $175,000.

Jodi Yocum, Eric Yocum and Jodi M. Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Jodi Yocum for $1.

Stoney Pointe LLC conveyed 86 Summers Drive to East Cocalico Township for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Iryna Bozhko, Yuriy Bozhko and Vasiliy Bozhko conveyed 190 Hertzog Valley Road to Iryna Bozhko and Yuriy Bozhko for $10.

Stephen R. Moyer and Norma Jean Moyer conveyed property on Texter Mountain Road to Frank E. Henne and Lori E. Henne for $135,000.

Kenneth D. Wasenmiller and Joan A. Wasenmiller conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell M. Denlinger and Brooke M. Denlinger for $365,500.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Brookline Builders Inc. conveyed property on Locust St. to Stonewood Homes LLC for $70,000.

Michael Mikhail conveyed 212 South Second St. to Jarred M. Ebert and Heidi M. Ebert for $239,900.

Mark A. Eisenberger, M. Dyan Eisenberger and Dyan M. Eisenberger conveyed 1331 Manor St. to David C. Luther and Debra Luther for $182,000.

Redevelopment Auth County Lancaster conveyed 521 Locust St. to WGMC Properties LLC for $39,750.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Ronald G. Kelly conveyed property on a public road to Sickmans Properties LLC for $270,000.

Brenda F. Deluca and Joseph P. Deluca conveyed 3161 Main St. to Dl Landis Holdings for $200,000.

Daniel J. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Nguyen for $200,000.

CONOY TWP.

Todd E. Callahan and Todd Callahan conveyed property on a public road to Scott W. Romberger and Marybeth Romberger for $705,000.

Naomi R. Engle and Sandra K. Henry conveyed property on a public road to Leroy Z. Zimmerman and Dorcas H. Zimmerman for $1.

Naomi R. Engle and Sandra K. Henry conveyed property on a public road to Leroy Z. Zimmerman and Dorcas H. Zimmerman for $310,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Mackenzie G. Rinier and Rhonda S. Rinier conveyed 343 Wild Cherry Ln to Miguel Huitzil Huitzil and Ailene Rodriguez Rivera for $190,000.

Renew Homes LLC and Jeffrey Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Chris Conrad for $312,000.

Ulrike A. Switalla and Ulrike A. Essig conveyed property on a public road to Jordan Riker and Emily Riker for $192,000.

Jason R. Carlucci and Carolyn Carlucci conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Jason R. Carlucci and Carolyn Carlucci for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Robert L. Gruber, Penway Construction Inc. and Darby M. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to Orlando J. Archuleta and Jenny W. Archuleta for $95,000.

Cartus Financial Corp conveyed property on a public road to David L. Mcelwee and Debra Mcelwee for $330,000.

Jon Girardot conveyed property on a public road to Cartus Financial Corp for $330,000.

Ryan B. Wenger and Linda J. Baker conveyed property on Hilltop Way to Jay M. Frey III and Julie L. Frey for $199,500.

Lindsey M. Sattazahn, Lindsey M. Hurley and Chance Hurley conveyed property on Cedar Road to Millpond Properties LLC for $158,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Duane M. Brubaker and Vanessa R. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Darren J. Rineer and Victoria Rineer for $285,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Tammy Jo Tims conveyed 545 Buck Road to Terrilee Swope and Jeffrey Lee Swope for $1.

EARL TWP.

Raymond L. Herr and Jean M. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Norris J. Shirk Jr. and Kristine E. Shirk for $481,000.

William C. Evans conveyed property on a public road to John I. King and Susan S. King for $172,000.

Paul F. Martin and Eva Z. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Paul H. Martin Jr. and Eunice H. Martin for $1.

Paul F. Martin and Eva Z. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Paul F. Martin and Eva Z. Martin for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Lloyd G. Wenger and Wilma L. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Jacob F. Glick Jr. for $352,000.

Erin N. Bensing conveyed Unit 33 to Hannah R. Foreacre and Kevin M. Foreacre for $325,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Graystone Road to Ryan Zayas and Christina A. Zayas for $358,873.

EDEN TWP.

Ephraim E. Beiler and Rebecca B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John K. Beiler for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Natural Lands Trust Incorporated conveyed property on a public road to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Commonwealth of and Pennsylvania Game Commission for $1,912,720.

Pennsylvania Dutch Council Inc. and Lancaster Lebanon Council Boy Scouts of America conveyed property on a public road to Natural Lands Trust Inc. for $2,883,357.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Teresa L. Wilkins, Teresa L. Heagy and John H. Heagy III conveyed 127 N. Spruce St. to Teresa L. Wilkins and John H. Heagy III for $0.

Conoy Crossing LP and Conoy Crossing Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders for $495,000.

Gregory S. Wahl and Pamela S. Wahl conveyed 419 East Bainbridge St. to Mauree Ruth Shott for $269,900.

Richard L. Deichert and Ryan J. Deichert conveyed property on Overlook Circle to Philip James Yinger and Taylor Belser Yinger for $355,000.

David H. Gattens and Erin M. Gattens conveyed 258 North Poplar St. to Susan M. Davis and Gregg G. Davis for $365,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Derric Shaun Wenger conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Khoa Anh Tran and Emily Jean Anderson for $185,000.

Kent L. Keath, Rosehelen Keath and Rose Helen Keath conveyed property on a public road to Kent L. Keath and Rosehelen Keath for $1.

The estate of Dorothy J. Sheaffer, The estate of Dorothy Jean Sheaffer, Sylvia J. Sheaffer and Sylvia Sheaffer conveyed property on a public road to Sylvia J. Sheaffer for $1.

Barry L. Musser and Carol A. Musser conveyed 434 East Main St. to Jonathan Smit and Joanna Smit for $116,400.

Nexus Properties LLC and Jonathan Keeney conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Williams and Sarah Pepper for $166,900.

Loretta J. Good conveyed 707 East Main St. to Kingdom Properties LLC for $170,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Raymond E. Reiff and Michelle L. Reiff conveyed property on Creek Lane to Raymond E. Reiff for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Benuel K. King conveyed property on Cedar Hill Road to Alvin K. King and Rachel King for $340,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Mark Jarowenko and Anita Jarowenko conveyed Unit 18 to Joseph Palazzo and Maryellen Bidleman for $615,000.

Deborah P. Geist conveyed 1052 Snapper Dam Road to Andrew Kristian Hill and Dana Nicole Fryberger for $330,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 846 Founders Way to James M. Darby and Colleen M. Darby for $437,693.

Tony Vu and Tiffany Vu conveyed 1112 Sylvan Road to Christian G. Santos and Priscilla Santos for $508,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Douglas A. Marple and Taylor A. Marple for $489,120.

Karen Derr, Amy Dye and Janet S. Derr conveyed property on a public road to John A. Stoltzfus for $210,000.

Robert Kozak and Kimberly Anne Kresge conveyed property on Snapper Dam Road to Joshua Paul Taylor and Helen Taylor for $300,000.

Johnny Kuo and Genevieve E. Abravanel conveyed property on Cornell Avenue to Leanne Eckenrode for $320,000.

Seth T. Botchlet conveyed property on a public road to Seth T. Botchlet and Gwendolyn G. Botchlet for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Robert J. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to John R. Mcdaniel Jr. and Kristen Blaise Olson Mcdaniel for $285,000.

Omar F. Martinez and Melissa D. Simione conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Yenalem Dufera and Lelise Guda for $278,000.

Ann N. Proctor conveyed property on Parkside Court to Connor Miller for $200,000.

Angela R. Davis conveyed 146 West Broad St. to BML Real Estate LLC for $152,550.

Milton C. Wallick, Carla D. Burns Wallick and Carla D Burns Wallick conveyed property on a public road to Milton C. Wallick, Carla D. Burns Wallick and Carla D Burns Wallick for $1.

Ryan Zayas and Christina A. Zayas conveyed 4014 Parkside Court to Mallory S. Campbell for $225,000.

Lloyd S. Diener and Mark Diener conveyed property on a public road to Alyssa M. Bilak and Timothy S. Bilak for $295,000.

BML Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Westfield Drive to Marc Speer and Joyce Speer for $345,000.

United Mineral Corp conveyed property on a public road to 620 Sycamore Drive Associates LLC for $10.

Virma Munoz Cintron and Virma Munoz Cintron conveyed 20 Cedar Lane to Gerardo Morales Baez and Gerardo Morales Baez for $177,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

David Brian Rohrer, Richard Elmer Rohrer, Timothy Alan Rohrer and Nancy Carroll Rohrer Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Eastwood Meadows LLC for $142,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Anthony M. Rodriquez and Mary S. Rodriquez conveyed property on a public road to Anthony M. Rodriquez for $1.

Chad M. Breneman conveyed property on Silver Lane to John D. Ebersole and Carol Ebersole for $289,900.

J. Curtis Stumpf and Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on Country Meadows Driv to James Spanos and Samantha M. Spanos for $208,500.

Anke M. Tracey and Douglas I. Tracey conveyed property on Hans Herr Drive to Erica L. Hammer for $510,000.

James L. Anderson, Mary Jean Anderson, Denise S. Babcock and Denise S. Goody conveyed Broadmoor Drive L 4 B-A to Mary Jean Anderson for $1.

Herman Ellera, John Williamson and Tracey Jean Williamson conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. Schoff and Kimberly A. Schoff for $864,500.

The estate of Ronald D. Book conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia L. Burkhart, James D. Book, Krista L. Ingram and Jeffrey A. Book for $1.

Robert W. Widdowson and Janice M. Widdowson conveyed property on Silver Lane to Jared M. Randolph and Rebekah D. Randolph for $360,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Sandra Ashekian and Sandra J. Ashekian conveyed property on Emerald Drive to Christian P. Boutsikaris and Kelly L. Boutsikaris for $155,000.

James D. Ernst and Jeffrey B. Guito conveyed 767 Manor St. to City Line Real Estate LLC for $101,000.

Esh Custom Homes LLC and Benuel Esh conveyed 528 North St. to Jennifer L. Calabrese for $204,000.

Reboot Properties LLC and Clark Sehon conveyed 530 Lafayette St. to Mary Ellen Dronek for $225,000.

S. Elaine Herr, Gary L. Anderson, Kathryn G. Herr and Gary Anderson conveyed 515 East Marion St. to Prime Home Investments LLC for $175,000.

Claire J. Dommel, Claire Jean Dommel and Brian A. Dommel conveyed 512 Prospect St. to Jarrett Blankenship and Lydia Blankenship for $175,000.

Lisa Timberlake conveyed 553 Reynolds Avenue to Joseph Edward Buckwalter and Joy Ann Buckwalter for $120,000.

Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 504 to Hartmut Henning Lau, Barbara Ann Lau and Lau Family Revocable Trust Declaration for $611,404.

Kiandra D. Steffy and Kiandra D. Bair conveyed 705 North President Avenue to David Lynn May Jr. and Georgia Katsourides for $289,900.

Creek Property LLC, Jacob L. Stoltzfus and Jacob Stoltzfus conveyed 828 Fremont St. to Kathryn A. Gleeson, Mark G. Gleeson and Carol M. Gleeson for $205,000.

Sullivan Property Management LLC conveyed 212 Dauphin St. to Marisol Paredes Rodriguez and Marisol Paredes Rodriguez for $90,500.

Yaritza Ramirez, Luis Alejandro Ramirez Camacho, Luis Alejandro Ramirez Camacho and Luis A. Ramirez conveyed 609 Hershey Avenue to Yaritza Ramirez, Luis Alejandro Ramirez Camacho and Luis Alejandro Ramirez Camacho for $1.

H3G LLC, Edward C. Gallagher and John D. Hartman conveyed 610 North Pine St. to Shanna M. Muscavage for $200,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed 719 North Lime St. to Matthew Brennan and Sarah Marjorie Dusinberre Brennan for $500,000.

Austin Seibel conveyed 606 North Lime St. to Patrick J. Moreno and Kari L Oftedal Moreno for $250,000.

Persi A. Asencio, Latasha M. Asencio and Latasha Asencio conveyed 527 West Vine St. to Persio Asencio for $1.

David A. Roberts and Katie E. Bradshaw conveyed 28 North Plum St. to Derek C. Poe and Elizabeth K. Behier for $315,000.

Elimanuel Garcia conveyed property on West King St. to L&T Realty Solutions LLC for $157,500.

Kami Marie Skoloda conveyed 504 East Chestnut St. to Brett K. Smith for $222,000.

Maribel Rivera conveyed 827 East Orange St. to Cecil Pacheco for $1.

The estate of Raymond J. Laub conveyed 426 West Lemon St. to Sheldon Weaver for $250,567.

Ernesto Ruiz and Eusebia Ruiz conveyed 22 Chester St. to Ely F. Ruiz for $48,307.

329 Chestnut Holdings LLC conveyed property on East Chestnut St. to Anthony Vazquez for $0.

Johanna M. Brinkman conveyed 222 East Frederick St. to Millpond Properties LLC for $90,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

East Hempfield Trust For Eugenia Arida, Eugenia Arida, East Hempfield Trust For Philip G. Nicozisis, Philip G. Nicozisis, East Hempfield Trust For Jonathan L. Nicozisis, Jonathan L. Nicozisis and Philip Nicozisis conveyed 160 Wilson Drive to Michelle L. Howe for $780,000.

Beryl R. Sherman conveyed property on Valley Road to Frederic H. Sherman for $1.

Lancaster Township of conveyed property on Abbeyville Road to Redemption Holdings LLC for $1,550,000.

Albert R. Comly and Kay Comly conveyed 1524 Quarry Lane to Jason Wilson and Anzu Hakone for $630,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Amos B. Miller, Samuel B. Miller, Rebecca R. Miller and Barbara S. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. Miller and Barbara S. Miller for $0.

Amos B. Miller, Samuel B. Miller, Barbara S. Miller and Rebecca R. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Amos B. Miller and Rebecca R. Miller for $1.

Linda S. Umble conveyed property on Chickadee Circle to Quyen Ngo for $225,000.

John L. Foley conveyed property on a public road to Dale B. Zimmerman and Anna Mary Zimmerman for $193,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Jan L. Stull conveyed 340 E. Second Avenue to Jan L. Stull Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Jeffery M. Stepina and Victor C. Stepina conveyed Unit 19 to Anthony Decicco for $210,000.

The estate of Helen K. Smith conveyed property on Ranck Lane to Erich S. Deutsch and Allison N. Deutsch for $158,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

James Patrick Petruzzi and Susan Ilene Petruzzi conveyed property on King Penn Road to Brandon A. Leary for $295,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Breadcrumb Kids LLC and Julie Anne Kirchner conveyed property on Lititz Pike to Perrone Beverage LLC for $750,000.

David Steinman, Jessica K. Steinman and Jessica Steinman conveyed Unit 48 to Jessica K. Steinman for $1.

Lucy M. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Ronald L. Winters and Karla L. Winters for $295,000.

Cynthia Shaffer and Cynthia J. Shaffer conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Robert Austin and Susan Austin for $340,000.

The estate of Wilson P. Lopez Sr. conveyed 2785 Cobblestone Lane to Kristina L. Lopez for $230,000.

Aaron Ross Groen and Alyssa Maryevva Groen conveyed 905 North President Avenue to Kayla M. Dewar for $310,000.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on a public road to Oldfield Family Trust for $1,208,460.

Laurence G. Sisco and Ashley H. Sisco conveyed 505 Wallingford Drive to Evan J. Knappenberger and Rebecca Knappenberger for $320,000.

Diana S. Ludwig conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Michelle R. Garvin for $285,000.

Fred D. Siglin and Annette B. Siglin conveyed property on a public road to Donald Mccumber and Catherine L. Mccumber for $685,000.

Ann B. Morrison and Steven J. Morrison conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Elizabeth Marquez for $238,000.

Barbara Ann Clayton and Kenneth L. Clayton conveyed 2312 Raleigh Drive to Jon Warner Homes Inc. for $124,900.

Jeffrey M. Witman conveyed Unit 21-A to David A. Wolfe for $85,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Ryan Wissler and Nikki Wissler conveyed 324 West High St. to William T. Willis and Nicole F. Willis for $230,000.

MANOR TWP.

Margaret A. Ault conveyed 1812 Heritage Avenue to Stephen D. Lefever II for $270,000.

Courtright LLC and Sheriff of Lancaster County Pa conveyed 1001 Millersville Road to Stone Bay Holdings II LLC for $2,530.

The estate of Eloise R. Payne and The estate of Eloise Redmon Payne conveyed property on a public road to Daniel T. Mease and Amanda K. Roycroft for $490,000.

Pearl R. Strosser conveyed 24 Cornell Avenue to September Investment Properties LLC for $247,454.

Benjamin G. Rice Sr. conveyed 3172 Anchor Road to Dierdre E. Everhart and Benjamin G. Rice Jr. for $1.

Andrew T. Scheid, Joseline Paniagua and Joseline Scheid conveyed property on a public road to Joseline Scheid for $1.

Autumn B. Miller conveyed 457 Stone Creek Road to Taylor D. Skelly and Emily Hutchinson for $359,000.

Jason J. Beaudin and Michelle L Teti Beaudin conveyed property on Stone Mill Road to Frederik A. Ovesen and Ursula Russell for $301,000.

Douglas S. Miller and Anastyce M. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Anastyce M. Miller for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 110 Essex St. to Matthew Lee Gochenour for $1.

Dolores K. Heiney and Noah S. Hines conveyed property on East Market St. to Donald L. Hanes for $176,250.

Jonathan M. Graybill and Darlene G. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to Harry K. Valverde and Jenna Brielle Valverde for $247,000.

MARTIC TWP.

The estate of Robert L. Barron and The estate of Robert L. Barron Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Joyce A. Barron for $1.

Christopher L. Reading, Betsaida I. Diaz, Betsaida I. Reading and Betsy I. Reading conveyed property on Hilldale Road to Angie Marshall for $340,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Kathy L. Duffey conveyed property on North Duke St. to Michael Yunger for $281,000.

Tara J. Mcelhenny conveyed 310 Windgate Court to Stephanie F. Hallett and Beth R. Hallett for $185,000.

Christopher C. Carty conveyed property on Prince St. to Bernard Michael Winters and Vanessa L. Winters for $299,000.

James L. Dierolf and Lori L. Dierolf conveyed property on New St. to William Almasi and Surahiya Amina Amisi for $325,000.

Drew M. Giberson and Anna Maria Giberson conveyed property on Windgate Court to Jonette Gay for $210,000.

John R. Ward and Deborah J. Ward conveyed property on Oak Ridge Drive to Lum Gyung for $300,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Kristine L. Frye, Margaret M. Frye and John E. Frye conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Mark Wanner for $240,000.

Charlan Group, Charlan Group LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc. and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Musser Avenue to Eugene P. Galeschewski and Tonya L. Elder for $501,746.

Clair S. Mummau conveyed property on a public road to Kevin L. Mummau and Stacy M. Mummau for $305,000.

Annie R. Craul and Steven M. Craul conveyed 16 Pine St. to Steven M. Craul for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Harold W. Nightwine and Nancy Nightwine conveyed 40 Wineberry Court to Shaun Minnich and Valerie Minnich for $265,000.

Shannon M. Cole and Shannon M. Graham conveyed property on a public road to Shamus J. Mcdonald and Carla Mcdonald for $240,000.

Michael Price and Jessica Price conveyed property on a public road to Gary J. Risser and Wipha Risser for $191,000.

Salvatore Caretti and Maria Caretti conveyed property on a public road to Ridge Rentals LLC for $1,138,750.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Tara L. Hostetter conveyed 322 Dogwood Lane to Shelby Cochran and Shawn Clark for $296,400.

PARADISE TWP.

H. Allen Shultz and John M. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to John M. Rohrer for $200,000.

PENN TWP.

Ronald L. Greiner and Patti J. Greiner conveyed 1518 Gish Road to Shelley Leister for $300,000.

Samuel J. Baughman and Kristen K. Meckley conveyed 524 Meadowlark Lane to Samuel Robert Heil, Pearl Heil Dolmatz and Pearl Heil Dolmatz for $210,000.

Jacob Lee Stoltzfus and Suzanne B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Sanctuary Road to Eli L. Stoltzfus and Sadie S. Stoltzfus for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

The estate of Bill R. Truitt conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan J. Fisher and Rose A. Fisher for $220,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Tyler Joseph Brinton and Trevor William Brinton conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Joseph Brinton for $1.

The estate of Joseph W. Brinton, The estate of Joseph William Brinton, Tyler Joseph Brinton and Trevor William Brinton conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Joseph Brinton and Trevor William Brinton for $1.

John Zook conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Kut for $165,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Carol A. Edwards and Bruce R. Edwards & Carol A. Edwards Revocbale Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Carol A. Edwards for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Paul D. Bucher conveyed property on a public road to Paul D. Bucher and Shanda Lee Bucher for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 64 to Gary J. Bukeavich for $429,900.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Dive to James Good and Kari Good for $355,030.

Dennis J. Heller conveyed Unit 334 to Terri L. Ridley and Donald T. Ridley Jr. for $425,000.

D. Thomas Hershey and Connie L. Hershey conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to David L. Groff and Rosene R. Groff for $625,000.

Daniel H. Fellenbaum conveyed property on Meadow Road to Alexander D. King and Laura King for $1.

David H. Diehl conveyed property on a public road to George E. Glahn Jr. and Annette K. Glahn for $327,500.

Kathy G. Hake conveyed 1178 Cider Press Road to Jody L. Gibble and Jami L. Gibble for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Clyde M. Beam and Carolyn J. Beam conveyed property on a public road to Clyde M. Beam for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Sheriff of Lancaster County, Pa., Gary Lee Manning and Eve Christine Manning conveyed 855 Newport Ave. to Pentex Holdings LLC for $2,380.

Matthew Baldwin and Rebecca Baldwin conveyed property on Northpoint Road to John Vu for $525,000.

Elam S. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Elam S. Riehl for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Donald R. Heiser and Orlena K. Heiser conveyed property on West Main St. to Patrick A. Meck and Joseph A. Meck for $400,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Matthew S. Suter and Kristina N. Suter conveyed 1605 Lime Valley Road to Matthew S. Suter for $1.

USA Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on Beaver Valley Pike to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Geraldine Jones, Elizabeth Emery Tupper and Elizabeth Emery Tupper conveyed property on Douglas Drive to Hermel Borja and Nelly Borja for $295,000.

Larry W. Rohrer and Carol L. Rohrer conveyed 301 East Meadow Valley Road to Eric S. Litzenberger and Colleen D. Litzenberger for $185,974.

Seth R. Barstow and Abby C. Barstow conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Allen Sheffield and Stephanie Lyons for $208,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ivan Allen Correll, Carole Jean Correll and Correll Family Revocable Trust for $476,460.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus E Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to James J. Larkin and Sharon M. Larkin for $445,135.

Eric J. Lilly conveyed 1004 Union House Road to Eric J. Lilly and Larissa Lilly for $1.

B. Craig Black conveyed property on a public road to B. Craig Black and Daphne M. Black for $1.

The estate of Karen D. Carson conveyed property on a public road to Penn R. Shelly and Craig R. Shelly for $275,000.

Tracey A. Fackler and Lindy J. Fackler conveyed 5 Countryside Lane to Lindy J. Fackler for $1.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed 27 Tennyson Drive to Devin T. Kipple and Alicia L. Kipple for $329,400.