The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 6-9:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Adam M. High and Kaitlyn R. High conveyed 17 W. Main St. to Rachelle Dawn Stauffer and Christopher Allen Stauffer for $230,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Ronald E. Gehman and Norma J. Gehman conveyed property on Andrews Way to Ronald E. Gehman, Norma J. Gehman and Ronald Gehman & Norma J. Gehman Revocable Living Trust for $1.

The estate of William L. Clark conveyed property on a public road to Joseph N. Adamow and Erin E. Adamow for $522,000.

Steven A. Kase Jr, Sarah A. Strohecker and Sarah A. Kase conveyed property on Wheatland Drive to Rachel Baringer and James Stephen Geissel Jr. for $260,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

The estate of William D. Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to David W. Means and Margaret Mary Means for $1.

The estate of William D. Burkhart conveyed 2303 Valley View Road to David W. Means and Margaret Mary Means for $1.

Lena S. Smucker and Lena S. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Lantz and Lena S. Lantz for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Jesse D. Teeples and Kayla L. Teeples conveyed property on Peaceful Lane to Richard McHugh and Karen McHugh for $315,000.

Ruth E. Chung conveyed Unit 208 to Phillip W. Spiker and Karen W. Spiker for $610,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Karen Kelly conveyed property on Coastal Avenue to Andrew S. Capozello and Jinayda Y. Ramirez for $265,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Gerald W. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Tracey A. Fox for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Samuel Z. Stoltzfus and Bertha M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Abigail Althouse, Abigail Kudia and Wyatt Kudia conveyed 395 Mount Eden Road to Abigail Kudia and Wyatt Kudia for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Kathy C. Shaeffer conveyed 1025 Cloverton Drive to Kathy C. Shaeffer and John Shaeffer for $1.

Bonnie L. Engle and Barry R. Engle conveyed property on Ninth Street to L. Squared Investments LLC for $110,000.

Wesley Funk and Laura Funk conveyed property on a public road to James Edward Switzenberg for $172,500.

John E. Haldeman, Claudia B. Haldeman, John Haldeman and Claudia Haldeman conveyed property on a public road to Valley View Capital LLC for $425,000.

Honest Home Solution LLC, Erik J. Latsha, Erik J. Latsh and Honest Home Solutions LLC conveyed 320 S. Second St. to Aj Homegenix LLC for $120,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Tom Keller and Tom R. Keller conveyed property on Hershey Lane to Thomas Richard Keller and Christen M. Keller for $1.

Shane Varner and Susanna Varner conveyed property on River Road to Samuel R. Fisher and Sylvia B. Fisher for $515,000.

Darlis K. Myer conveyed property on a public road to Shawn Ramer, Victoria A. Myer, John L. Myer and Julie Amaral for $1.

Darlis K. Myer conveyed property on a public road to Shawn Ramer, Victoria A. Myer, John L. Myer and Julie Amaral for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Michael T. Fritz conveyed property on a public road to Bart McElhany and Jennifer McElhany for $287,000.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $96,750.

Doris Guardiola, Andrew Christopher Herbein, Doris Herbein, Doris Rodriguez Herbein and Doris Rodriguez Herbein conveyed 150 Maplewood Lane to Tracy Lynn Young for $165,000.

Robin Bradley Hoffman and Cindy Hoffman conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Blueprints For Addiction Recovery LLC for $399,900.

NVR Inc. conveyed 144 Stirrup Lane to Darline Delmas and Anthony Synsmir for $410,120.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Helen B. Libhart conveyed 231 Scott Ave. to Hunter B. Kennedy and Sophie R. May for $245,000.

Jack W. Means, Mary Lou Means and Jack W. Means III conveyed 152 Silver Drive to Rewati R. Mishra and Grishma Mishra for $500,000.

Sheridan G. Dannelley and Linda M. Dannelley conveyed property on a public road to Todd M. Dannelley for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

Barbara M. Dipilla, Barbara M. Bernhardt and David Bernhardt conveyed property on a public road to Melissa T. Smith for $320,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Christ B. Groff conveyed property on Scotland Road to Douglas G. Grove for $1.

Victoria M. Oravitz conveyed property on Cliffwood Drive to Angela J. Caldwell for $340,500.

EAST EARL TWP.

Thomas P. Beebe, Barbara A. Beebe and Thomas P. Beebe Sr. conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to William Brossman and Erin Colleen Hanley for $305,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Luke M. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. Nolt for $1.

Ryan C. Bomgardner and Gail M. Bomgardner conveyed 12 Garland Lane to Brittany Lynn Simmons and Anthony Nicholas Colonna for $500,000.

Michael A. Lare and Tracy L. Lare conveyed property on a public road to Ibukun Towolawi and Yajaira J. Towolawi for $262,000.

David W. Robinson Jr. conveyed 184 Talon Drive to David W. Robinson Jr. and Tina Lynn Robinson for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

James R. Lefever conveyed 2052 Broad St. to Elias L. Brouse and Alice M. Brouse for $180,000.

EDEN TWP.

Douglas M. Hoffer conveyed 103 Picadilly Hill Road to Andrew J. Ross for $350,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Jonathan D. Breneman and Amanda J. Breneman conveyed property on a public road to Furnace Hills Properties LLC for $260,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Clyde Leon Barnhart and The estate of Clyde L. Barnhart conveyed property on a public road to Joseph E. Barone and Brandon T. Sipos for $205,000.

Barbara A. Flowers and Bradley L. Flowers conveyed 201 N. Holly St. to Barbara A. Flowers and Lori P. Flowers for $1.

HG2 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed 31 Foxfield Lane to Pamela K. Dove for $195,000.

Brett Markle and Rebecca Sauselein conveyed property on a public road to Richard L. Kutz and Barbara A. Kutz for $310,000.

First Church of God of Elizabethtown conveyed property on South Market Street to St. Monica & St. Augustine Coptic Orthodox Church for $650,000.

Adam M. Parliman, Jill R. Parliman and Jill R. Kern conveyed property on a public road to Shannon Cole and Andrew Cole for $280,000.

The estate of Ann C. Kelly conveyed 144 S. Poplar St. to Paileen Phaimontra for $115,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Joel Nofziger and Eileen Kinch conveyed 236 Lincoln Ave. to Gillian E. Davis for $205,000.

Raquel Rios conveyed property on Julie Ann Court to Victor I. Saenz and Chasity L. Saenz for $230,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Conor Bryant, Alexis Bryant and Alexis Watson conveyed property on Brookfield Drive to Brandon J. Peachey for $355,000.

Lynn D. Spotts, Johan M. Spotts, Glenn B. Weist and Nancy L. Weist conveyed 1152 Division Highway to Matthew M. Landis and Rosalyn S. Landis for $300,000.

Jerre W. Martin and Emma H. Martin conveyed 164 Park View Heights Road to Jerry K. Zimmerman for $250,000.

FULTON TWP.

Samuel G. Gehman and Darlene F. Gehman conveyed property on Westbrook Road to Amos B. Beiler for $452,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

KRM Stony Battery LLC and KRM Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 121 Ticonderoga Road to Robert E. Moen and Vickie H. Moen for $474,065.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc., Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Matthew T. Clements for $637,975.

Millfield Construction Co conveyed property on a public road to Golden Road Properties LLC for $425,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Corey J. Buletza and Brieann N. Buletza for $563,435.

New Generation At Haydn Manor, Costello Builders Inc. and Dennis Herr conveyed property on Wild Lilac Drive to Brian Petraco and Laura M. Dipaolo for $897,000.

Kay F. Newcomer conveyed 3012 Bowman Road to Leah M. Fawber for $269,900.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Frances J. Pelen and Robert J. Pelen conveyed 2003 Aspen Lane to K&S LLC for $200,802.

Gregory E. Fiedler and Deborah A. Fiedler conveyed 2598 Ironville Pike to Marissa Ann Jay and Jay David Lohman III for $373,000.

Jason M. Robichaud conveyed property on Farmdale Road to Micah D. Shenk and Kayla M. Shenk for $359,500.

David P. Young and Melinda L. Hicks conveyed 2105 Oswego Drive to David P. Young for $1.

William E. Beakes and Sandra A. Beakes conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Coons for $381,000.

Larry M. Shyver III and Kay L. Shyver conveyed 4003 Bradford Circle to Larry M. Shyver III and Kay L. Shyver for $1.

The estate of Lisa L. Krueger and The estate of Lisa Lynn Krueger conveyed property on a public road to Brenton Robert Wenger for $243,000.

Summit Street Properties LLC and Israel Weiss conveyed property on a public road to Albert Ray Kephart II for $110,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Christopher T. Arnold and Julianne L. Arnold conveyed 2130 Hobson Road to Austin J. Smoker and Jennifer McFarlane Smoker for $260,000.

Gar3 LLC and Jay A. Garber conveyed property on Rosedale Avenue to Jenna Marie Cassidy and Luke Taylor Yeagle for $285,000.

Caleb J. Mast and Lisa J. Mast conveyed property on a public road to Pa Dept of Transportation for $1.

Mckenna Aleksivich conveyed 210 Black Oak Drive to Robert Norris Richardson, Linda Darling Richardson and Elizabeth Anna Richardson for $215,000.

Adrianne Jean Zimmerman conveyed 1975 Pine Drive to Tiffany N. Yost for $290,000.

Greggory N. Musser and Erica N. Musser conveyed 261 Greenland Drive to Dpm Development LLC for $200,000.

Daryl L. Ebersole and Brenda K. Ebersole conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Fredick Roscher and Rebecca Lynne Roscher for $393,500.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Nicholas Goodling conveyed 122 River Bend Park to Bernard J. Zaritzky and Lindsay Nicole Damiano for $270,000.

Courtney E. Edenbo and Robert L. Edenbo conveyed 20 Baldwin Drive to Robert L. Edenbo for $1.

Marian Wenger and Thomas Wenger conveyed 207 Willow Valley Drive to Edward W. Bogner, Colleen C. Bogner, Edward S. Bogner Trust and Colleen C. Bogner Trust for $325,000.

Gary W. Monge and Hendrika Vanderas conveyed property on Huntingwood Drive to Ashish A. Joshi and Arpita A. Joshi for $515,000.

Corporate Venture Group, Chad Hurst and Robert Eby conveyed 7 Pleasant View Drive to Cyleigh Hurst for $175,000.

Richard Alan Turner conveyed property on Woodlawn Drive to Sean T. Lafferty and Brittney Lafferty for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Charles Craig, Charles E. Craig and Charles L. Craig conveyed 603 S. Christian St. to Derrick Ringgold for $95,300.

Jonathan James McSparran and Alexis Julia Wheeler conveyed 704 Race Ave. to Joshua K. Fillgrove and Cynthia L. Fillgrove for $322,000.

Cherissa J. Stemler and Cherissa J. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Melissa M. Blank for $115,000.

Brian D. Cahill, Kristen K. Cahill, Jacob B. Cahill and Eva L. Cahill conveyed 423 Hilton Drive to Jacob B. Cahill and Eva L. Cahill for $1.

Renew Homes LLC conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Megan Sechrist and Leigh Anne Yeager for $266,000.

Adam K. Mathias and Jennifer M. Mathias conveyed 43 E. Ross St. to Johnny Rivera Jr. and Fromy A. Rivera for $225,000.

Rodney Eugene Juergens Jr. and Rodney E. Juergens conveyed 48 N. West End Ave. to Rodney Eugene Juergens Jr. and Margaret Anne Farrell for $1.

John D. King Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Lapp for $129,000.

Simon Nardo conveyed 613 W. Chestnut St. to James Hayward and Allie Hayward for $275,250.

BSRE Holdings LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 915 Union St. to Leventry Real Estate LLC and Locust Grove Investments LLC for $70,000.

Danny Marquez and Ada Marquez conveyed 633 S. Franklin St. to Ada Marquez and Danny Marquez for $1.

Jose E. Cruz, Albertina Cruz and Albertina Camacho conveyed 737 Rockland St. to Porfirio Gonzalez Rivera for $160,000.

David Combs, Jodie Combs, Christian Jackson, Meghan Jackson and Meghan Maisano conveyed 206 E. Lemon St. to Christian Jackson and Meghan Jackson for $53,263.

My Linh Hoang conveyed property on a public road to DL Martin Properties LLC and Martin DL Properties LLC for $1.

C. Edward Hair Jr, Charles E. Hair Jr. and Deborah J. Hair conveyed 924 Union St. to Andrea Burkholder for $174,000.

Asha Mukandama conveyed 435 S. Prince St. to Amisi P. Dibandje for $175,000.

BSRE Holdings LLC, Jeffrey D. Mohler, Ethan A. Krall, Joan E. Shertzer, Raymond Evans Randolph and J. Irene Randolph conveyed 1219 Wabank Road to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $53,000.

Orlando Rivera and Maria Rivera conveyed 527 Manor St. to David Sierra for $70,000.

Chelsea E. Stipe conveyed 708 High St. to Timothy Burke for $175,000.

Bryan Janke and Kelly J. Janke conveyed 130 E. James St. to Kelly J. Janke for $1.

John David Zook and Sarah A. Zook conveyed property on West Mifflin Street to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $425,000.

Talon C. Kephart conveyed property on Hamilton Street to Grant C. Newswanger for $217,000.

Matthew W. Heagy and Susan D. Heagy conveyed 541 E. Frederick St. to Karley M. Miller and Patrick C. Kelly for $170,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Lorraine S. Perez and Lorraine S. Florian conveyed 1506 Millersville Pike to Douglas E. Esh for $118,000.

Denise Claar conveyed 1616 Colchester Drive to Guillermina De Los Santos, Guillermina Delossantos, Franshesca Lopez De Los Santos and Franchesca Lopez Delossantos for $229,000.

Michael Coonan and Linh Coonan conveyed property on Goldenfield Drive to Barbara W. Long for $265,100.

Nick F. Stephens and Sharon Stephens conveyed property on Sterling Place to Awakened Properties LLC for $167,000.

Eric W. Keiser conveyed 19 President Ave. to Chrysan Buck for $258,500.

Mary H. Kreider conveyed property on Mill Pond Drive to Tammy D. Wilson and Farris Taylor for $259,900.

LEACOCK TWP.

The estate of Charles R. Miller conveyed property on a public road to John A. Hashem and Lisa A. Hashem for $176,000.

Mary A. Bassalin, Anne T. Bassalin, Susan B. Sloan, Anne R. Loeffler, Robert L. Bassalin, Joan M. Giordano and Joni M. Giordano conveyed property on Evergreen Street to Waylon C. Esh for $315,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Anna B. Lockwood and J. Peter Lockwood conveyed property on a public road to Shiyu Cai for $250,000.

Nathaniel D. Stoltzfus and Linda S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on North Maple Avenue to James M. Stoltzfus for $1.

Laura C. Gallagher conveyed Unit 26 to Christopher T. Arnold for $229,900.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Geoffrey A. Dissinger and Anne Er Dissinger conveyed property on Center Street to Jhensen Omar Colon Lapp, Jhensen Omar Colon Lapp and Brianne N. Lapp for $190,000.

Edward J. Ivey and Margaret L. Ivey conveyed property on East New Street to John S. Fisher and Natalie S. Fisher for $256,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

AW RZ SG Giger Revocable Trust and Sandra Gail Giger conveyed property on Canterbury Court to Sergio Dicicco and Yvonne Dicicco for $735,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Beatrice M. Armstrong and H. Richard Armstrong Family Trust conveyed property on Blossom Hill Drive to Dusty R. Armstrong for $1.

Beatrice M. Armstrong and H. Richard Armstrong Family Trust conveyed 311 Blossom Hill Drive to Dusty R. Armstrong for $1.

Daniel T. Odonnell and Leeanne Odonnell conveyed property on Sarsen Drive to Christopher Kelleher and Bonnie Kelleher for $1.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Justin Berkheimer and David Myers for $120,000.

Donald E. Evert conveyed 1939 New Holland Pike to Donald E. Evert for $1.

The estate of Carol J. Arment and The estate of Carol Jean Arment conveyed property on a public road to Kristina R. Tatar for $195,000.

Miguel Nistal conveyed 364 Addison Place to Miguel A. Nistal and Miguel A. Nistal Revocable Trust for $1.

The estate of Deborah Denise Delorme, The estate of Deborah D. Delorme and The estate of D. Denise Delorme conveyed property on a public road to Matthew C. Farside and Nicholas S. Farside for $260,000.

Brian G. Trump and Paula L. Trump conveyed 1010 Buckwalter Road to Umesh Shiwakoty and Monu Thapa for $540,000.

Stephen L. Patches and Reba L. Patches conveyed property on a public road to Juan Carlos Malave Cartagena, Juan Carlos Malave Cartagena, Maritza Mercado Vazquez, Maritza Mercado Vazquez and Diana Burgado Mercado for $367,900.

Nathan K. Denlinger and Laurian B. Denlinger conveyed 1022 N. Lime St. to Shamar M. Goins for $167,500.

John W. Smith II and Angela J. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Michael E. Trout for $565,000.

Steven C. Dietch and Patricia M. Dietch conveyed property on North View Drive to Paul Jeffrey Thorlakson and Sharon R. Thorlakson for $440,000.

Dayspring Properties LLC and James P. Oconnor conveyed property on a public road to Asha Mukandama for $200,000.

Michael R. Dicks Jr. and Keri L. Dicks conveyed 418 Ruth Ridge Drive to David Garbisch and Patricia Garbisch for $399,900.

Elena Isirova conveyed 1511 Newton Road to Tobias Long and Jessica Long for $580,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel Zecher conveyed Unit 339 to Colette M. Gorman for $235,000.

Jintao Zhu conveyed Unit 67 to Jintao Zhu and Xia Lyu for $1.

Henry B. Dixon and Elena Isirova conveyed 1511 Newton Road to Elena Isirova for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

The estate of Hedwig Hontz conveyed 244 E. High St. to BML Real Estate LLC for $228,000.

Christopher L. Hess conveyed 123 Logan Ave. to Sara E. Kreiser, Dwight N. Kreiser and Kelly L. Kreiser for $176,000.

Stiegel Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to GTBC LLC for $5,200,000.

MANOR TWP.

Joseph D. Grapes and Karla R. Grapes conveyed 1637 Manor Blvd. to Isiah Q. Harris for $190,000.

Murry Companies, Sher Wal Inc. and Murry Companies & Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Rowley Court to J. Michael Brubaker and Linda S. Brubaker for $356,953.

Murry Development Corp. and William E. Murry A conveyed property on Copperstone Court to Michele A. Transue for $369,900.

Murry Companies & Sher Wal Inc., Murry Companies and Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Jana Bista and Manababa Bista for $381,322.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Jay R. Flanagan Jr. and Donna L. Flanagan conveyed 420 E. Market St. to Danielle Kirchoff and Susan Kirchoff for $145,000.

Florence M. Shank and Carol A. Nickey conveyed property on a public road to James P. Fabie for $215,000.

Kierstin N. Bathurst and Kierstin Bathurst conveyed property on East Front Street to Sueann Robbins and Daniel Robbins for $290,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Nathan Lefever, Amanda Lefever and Amanda Dalmas conveyed property on a public road to Steven Mark Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus for $385,000.

Todd R. McDonald conveyed property on Martic Heights Drive to Jonas Lee Esh for $212,500.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Dolores A. Gareis conveyed property on a public road to John W. Gareis and Dolores A. Gareis for $1.

William C. Mozes, Cynthia Davies Mozes and Cynthia Davies Mozes conveyed property on a public road to Donald J. Wilson for $220,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Asher F. Neiss II conveyed 345 W. Donegal St. to TR Martin LLC for $115,000.

Mitchell S. Denlinger, Kala J. Denlinger and Kala Denlinger conveyed property on a public road to Scott Savage and Sara Savage for $390,000.

Joyce M. Noel, Frank Primel and Frank Primel Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Barry J. Lehman and Janet M. Lehman for $157,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

William L. Miller and Melody E. Miller conveyed property on a public road to H. Kenneth Myhre for $216,900.

Hershey Enterprises Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Monica Albury and Daren Albury for $550,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Glenn E. Herr and Lisa N. Herr conveyed property on West Main Street to Andrew S. Kinsinger for $359,000.

Fred H. Newswanger and Fred A. Newswanger conveyed property on Prospect Street to Prospect Residential LLC for $323,500.

Jordan P. Stoltzfus and Jessica E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Union Avenue to Harrison T. Fritz for $275,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Timothy L. Wimer and Dolores A. Wimer conveyed property on Pequea Avenue to Adam Dippner for $125,000.

PENN TWP.

Amos K. Lantz conveyed property on West Lexington Road to Amos K. Lantz and Lena S. Lantz for $1.

Nancy Rodgers conveyed 861 Cambridge Drive to Lisa J. Reissig and James B. Reissig for $279,900.

Scott A. Reynolds conveyed property on Stiegel Valley Road to Kevin Robert Fry and Michele Marie Fry for $320,000.

Connor Smith conveyed 91 Circle Drive to Karen L. Landis and Mark S. Landis for $307,900.

James K. Crouse and Whitney Ann Crouse conveyed 725 Park Hill Drive to Amy L. Graybeal and Michael J. Kelly for $357,500.

PEQUEA TWP.

Gayle E. Vonnieda conveyed property on a public road to DJ Custom Repairs LLC for $1.

Patricia J. Frey and Betty L. Wise conveyed property on Nolt Avenue to Regina A. Herr for $245,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

John E. Howard and Diane Mauro conveyed property on a public road to David Kendall for $550,000.

Providence Township Of, Henry W. Godshalk, Harry C Godshalk, Mary W. Godshalk, Nelson Weaver, Zoe M. Godshalk and Donald B. Gillies Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Aspen Hill Associates LLC for $30,001.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed Unit 124 + to Builder Services Group Inc. for $79,000.

John P. Cheek and Laura E. Cheek conveyed property on a public road to 312 Groffdale LLC for $220,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Angela J. Caldwell conveyed property on a public road to Maria De Los Angeles Escalera for $255,000.

Goods Store Ltd Partnership and Kenneth N. Burkholder conveyed 322 W. Fifth St. to Goods Store Ltd Partnership for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Lonny C. Horst and Dixie L. Horst conveyed property on Meadow View Road to E&R Beiler Realty LLC and Beiler E&R Realty LLC for $725,000.

Matthew L. Getz, Tensae F. Getz and Tensae Getz conveyed property on a public road to Tensae F. Getz for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

The estate of Arlene D. Ream conveyed property on a public road to David A. Esh and Sara Esh for $1,030,000.

Sarah M. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Marvin L. Riehl and Sadie M. Riehl for $346,000.

Salisbury Township conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Brock D. Hunt and Sarah E. Hunt for $446,515.

WARWICK TWP.

Derek H. Watkins, Derek Watkins, Denise Purdy and Denise R. Purdy conveyed property on Snyder Hill Road to Derek H. Watkins and Denise Purdy for $0.

David Lynn Sensenig and Emily J. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Dorcas E. Sensenig and Luann Gehman for $250,000.

Patrick D. Kiser conveyed 33 Pheasant Lane to Alan B. Danthua and Andrew A. Danthua for $206,000.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc, Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Evan R. Gallagher and Brynn E. Gallagher for $492,600.

George Mobarak and Sharon L. Mobarak conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca Jean Fyfe and Carl J. Fiorini II for $490,000.

David P. Brodar and Meldine N. Brodar conveyed property on a public road to Wayne G. Fellmeth and Jean M. Fellmeth for $500,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to David B. Rothrock for $889,990.

J. Edward Buckwalter and Joy Ann Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Tuyen Thi Le and Le Thuy T Nguyen for $260,000.