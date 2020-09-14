The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Aug. 31-Sept. 4:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

US Bank Trust NA, Igloo Series IV Trust and SN Servicing Corp conveyed 207 E. Main St. to J. Daniel Yohn for $61,250.

AKRON BOROUGH

Donald M. Sensenig and Doris J. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Brady Keith Martin and Kierra Leah Haldeman for $171,500.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

The estate of Richard E. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Taylor Sadler for $182,000.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 162 E. Valley Road to Todd Lakatos and Jennifer Town Lakatos for $462,900.

Walter J. Michaelis and Julia W. Michaelis conveyed property on Fairway Drive to John Raifsnider and Leslie Raifsnider for $339,900.

Norman Joson and Liza Joson conveyed property on Mill Street to Aaron R. Windust and Christina M. Windust for $235,000.

Alvin M. Brubaker and Ella G. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to David N. Brubaker and Kaitlyn D. Brubaker for $400,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Janice M. Haldeman conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Frisco and Kelsey Frisco for $260,000.

Jonas E. Stoltzfus Jr. and Priscilla S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Lapp and Lynda Ruth Lapp for $650,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Harry L. Deets, Natalie J. Deets and Natalie J. Umile conveyed 219 Harrison Ave. to Natalie J. Umile for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 413 Liberty St. to Jamie Stoltzfus and Larry Stoltzfus for $353,658.

Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. conveyed Unit 14 to Gary Collins and Carol Ann Rogers Collins for $529,000.

Stephen N. Pacelli and Linda L. Pacelli conveyed Unit 14 to Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. for $529,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Joseph K. Cammerota and Emily K. Cammerota conveyed property on a public road to Gabrielle Weber for $166,200.

Nichole Dinnocenzo, Nicole Dinnocenzo and Nichole M. Dinnocenzo conveyed property on a public road to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $60,000.

Janis K. Hoch conveyed property on School Lane to Nicholas Desiato and Joy Desiato for $295,000.

Mary Orndorff and Mary K. Orndorff conveyed property on Meadow Lark Drive to Shawn J. Orndorff and Mary K. Orndorff for $10.

David P. Bayley and Abby L. Bayley conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Goss and Tory N. Rudy for $178,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Kenneth L. Adair conveyed property on South Ridge Road to Bernie J. Dufrene for $1,000.

Gary L. Buchter, Cindy L. Buchter and We Buy Pa Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Harlynn J. Martin for $117,000.

Jeremiah L. Weber and Allison M. Weber conveyed property on a public road to Jeremiah L. Weber and Allison M. Weber for $1.

The estate of Ch Er R. Ensinger conveyed property on a public road to Lonn D. Ensinger and Timothy L. Ensinger for $1.

Clay T. Martin, Kirsten S. Kauffman and Kirsten S. Martin conveyed property on Sunrise Lane to Mitchell R. Washel and Jennifer K. Washel for $250,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Cheryl L. Sharkey and Thomas W. Sharkey conveyed property on a public road to Richard I. Stoner and Jennifer R. Holmes for $300,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Susan J. Vera conveyed property on Maple St. to Jason P. Gill for $149,900.

Benjamin L. Gerlach and Susannah M. Gerlach conveyed 220 Pheasant Drive to Kelsey E. Winters for $175,000.

Richard E. Sacks and Cathy H. Sacks conveyed 116 N. Fourth St. to Jonathan Colon Fernandez and Jonathan Colon Fernandez for $174,000.

420 Restorations LLC and Dawn Smith conveyed 703 Chestnut St. to Evan M. Himes and Sarah Lanphier for $248,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed property on Hershey Lane to Vance E. Antonacci and Jennifer M. Antonacci for $235,000.

Jean M. Hambleton conveyed property on Goods Road to Adam J. Gallek and Jamie M. Herr for $225,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

The estate of Arlene M. Peters, the estate of Arlene N. Peters and the estate of Arlene Newswanger Peters conveyed 39 N. Third St. to Madison Ray Zimmerman for $125,000.

Loretta Armstrong conveyed 212 N. Sixth St. to Thomas Carretta for $154,000.

Tammy R. Aumen, Tammy R. Allison and Andrew M. Allison conveyed 426 Main St. to Shandi Santos for $169,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Jordon M. Shaffer, Sara Ann Shaffer and Sara Ann Intrieri conveyed 175 Nicole St. to Courtney M. Deibler and Keely A. Doyle for $204,600.

Billy K. Farmer, Theresa A. Farmer and Billy M. Farmer conveyed property on Sentz Drive to Kathryn N. Pettit and James R. Shivelhood for $208,000.

William M. Eckman Jr. and Heather S. Eckman conveyed 83 Ashley Drive to Todd D. Bailey and Jessica L. Bailey for $230,000.

Lauren A. Holmes conveyed 151 Chelmsford Drive to Kyle Robert Rineer for $152,000.

Michael V. Hendrick and Kelly K. Hendrick conveyed property on Tanger Street to Kelly K. Hendrick for $1.

Frey Hoffer Joint Venture Partnership, Hoffer Frey Joint Venture Partnership, Gary L. Grossman, J. Gary Neff and Stephen C. Nudel conveyed property on a public road to Bpdl3 LLC for $3.3 million.

Dennis L. Herr and Jeany M. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Aaron M. Herr for $145,000.

Sherrie L. Lachapelle conveyed property on Stellar Drive to Joseph A. Lachapelle for $1.

David L. Watson and Sharon C. Watson conveyed property on a public road to John M. Patounas and Trang Thu Dang for $350,000.

John H. Fackler Jr. and Carla J. Fackler conveyed property on a public road to Connie L. Martin for $218,500.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenpoint LLC for $125,000.

William C. Bossert Jr. and Beth A. Bossert conveyed 34 Bossler Road to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $444,900.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed 34 Bossler Road to Derek J. Moore and Katie D. Moore for $444,900.

Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Madonna J. Arntz for $589,774.

Harold M. Shellenberger and Lucinda S. Shellenberger conveyed 26 Bossler Road to Douglas T. Nolt and Elizabeth M. Nolt for $105,000.

The estate of Lee E. Beach conveyed property on a public road to Franklin Allen Heckert, Diane Widmaier Heckert and Diane Widmaier Heckert for $265,000.

EARL TWP.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Larry Ryland Elliott and Pamela Louise Elliott for $348,411.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to John Blumenstock and Heidi Blumenstock for $325,935.

WEST EARL TWP.

Nicholas D. Klein and Rachel E. Klein conveyed 341 Rose Hill Road to Felix N. Lopez Polanco and Elizabeth Rosario Demendez for $238,000.

Eli H. Weaver and Mabel N. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Eli N. Weaver Jr. and Eunice Weaver for $1.

Jennifer S. Kreiser, Jennifer Kilby and Robert Bart Kilby conveyed property on Battens Circle to Robert Bart Kilby and Jennifer Kilby for $1.

Richard L. Weik and Leslie A. Weik conveyed 130 E. Main St. to Richard R. Weik and Katie N. Weik for $182,000.

Adolph A. Testa and Victoria J. Testa conveyed 25 Circleview Drive to Bradley C. Testa for $230,000.

Richard S. Horst conveyed 28 Circle View Drive to Richard S. Horst and Ellen Gentile Horst for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Louise A. Moore conveyed 5927 Pine St. to Kenneth Ryan Groff and Melissa S. Groff for $199,000.

Kimberly Brackbill and Kimberly L. Dietrich conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Rual Chan Ceu for $173,000.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Graystone Road to Joseph W. Eisenhour and Janet M. Eisenhour for $375,345.

William E. Cavallo Jr. conveyed 6502 Hollow Drive to Felix Cruz Jr. for $170,000.

EDEN TWP.

Thomas G. Neiss and Lisa A. Neiss conveyed 233 Groff Road to Nathan Aukamp and Kirby Aukamp for $167,000.

Amos K. Stoltzfus, David F. Stoltzfus, Elsie K. Stoltzfus and Hannah S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Dry Wells Road to Amos K. Stoltzfus and Hannah S. Stoltzfus for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Pauline R. Strohm conveyed property on a public road to Kyle A. Hollinger for $215,000.

Elmer S. Zimmerman and Betty J. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Brian R. Weaver and Denise L. Weaver for $268,000.

Don J. Saracen and Patricia A. Saracen conveyed property on Pewter Drive to Don J. Saracen and Patricia A. Saracen for $1.

The estate of Richard P. Busch, Joyce A. Busch and Terri L. Smithson conveyed property on a public road to Joyce A. Busch, Robert W. Smithson Jr. and Terri L. Smithson for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Anthony T. Cicero III and Kimberly V. Cicero conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin V. Fye and Lauren M. Fye for $193,100.

Kelly Monaghan and Natalie S. Rebman conveyed property on Mount Joy Street to Charles D. Laube and Kara M. Laube for $178,000.

Terry L. Goodman conveyed 121 E. Willow St. to John H. Fackler Jr. and Carla J. Fackler for $185,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Hugo E. Solis and Alicia D. Land Solis conveyed property on Irene Avenue to Edward A. Zema for $199,900.

Ruth I. Buch conveyed 1369 W. Main St. to Shane Douglas Graybill and Christina M. Snyder for $199,900.

Evelyn Mae Shaar, Glenn Lehman and Evelyn M. Shaar conveyed property on Church Avenue to Maxim A. Reznik and Vita Reznik for $146,000.

Michael J. Dietz conveyed 146 Church Ave. to Juan C Pastrana Gutierrez for $116,000.

C. Michael Frailey and Michele L. Frailey conveyed 347 Vista Drive to Nathan Thomas Gianesin and Heather Rose Gianesin for $230,000.

Christopher D. Dewitt and Jennifer L. Dewitt conveyed 410 W. Sunset Ave. to Jose Oscar Rivera Fromm Jr. and Sara Nicole Bischoff for $222,000.

Meghan Euringer conveyed property on Sycamore Road to Hugo E. Solis and Alicia D Land Solis for $295,000.

David M. Harvey and Bonnie L. Harvey conveyed 851 S. State St. to J. Brian Krall and Frank D. Anthony for $450,000.

The estate of Jeffrey A. Stalter conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Ronald L. Stalter II and Katie A. Stalter for $1.

The estate of Jeffrey A. Stalter conveyed property on Lake Street to Ronald L. Stalter II and Katie A. Stalter for $1.

Nancy M. Harvest conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Katrina A. Radanovic for $158,000.

Roger C. Malin conveyed property on Lincoln Avenue to Sarah E. Bennett for $196,000.

Dustin E. Todd, Candice E. Todd and Candice E. Cooper conveyed property on Wyneberry Drive to Jenna C. Turnbull, Rick W. Turnbull and Susan K. Turnbull for $218,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Elizabeth L. Stoll and Barbara A. Gordon conveyed property on Heritage Road to Michael J. Gordon Jr. and Barbara A. Gordon for $148,000.

Ricardo Dyer, Sheila Dyer and Sheila S. Dyer conveyed property on Tyler Drive to Anthony E. Warner, Jaimie L. Fultz Warner and Jaimie L Fultz Warner for $350,000.

Melanie E. Toler and Daniel M. Toler conveyed Unit 79 to Michelle Lynn Stewart and William Watson Stewart for $220,000.

Sylvan M. Martin and Verna S. Martin conveyed 240 Hahnstown Road to Thomas W. Martin and Lucy M. Martin for $200,000.

Cleo J. Weaver conveyed Unit 37 to John E. Martin Jr. and Joyce A. Martin for $240,000.

Joshua T. Delozier and Sarah J. Delozier conveyed property on Summerlyn Drive to Joshua J. Reheard and Shelly M. Reheard for $355,000.

The estate of Edith Carretta conveyed property on Coolidge Drive to James R. Gilbert and Susan A. Gilbert for $310,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

JPM Stonehenge LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Maureen Schulz and Eckhard K. Schulz for $333,200.

Michael McCarty Giuliano and Ashley L. Millhouse conveyed 3236 Randy Road to Betsy I. Fernandez and Tammy T. Tran for $239,900.

Melissa S. Walker and Mellissa S. Bellamy conveyed Unit 4 to Jonathan William Hopta and Janet Lynne Hopta for $335,000.

Jonathan Hopta and Janet Hopta conveyed property on a public road to Scott Slaymaker and Kira Slaymaker for $375,000.

Francis J. Haefner Sr. conveyed 726 Farmingdale Road to Daniel J. Saikia and Ilsa M Torres Reyes for $223,000.

Jesse S. Ratichek, Jesse Stewart Ratichek, Vicki Ratichek, Vicki Joy Ratichek and John Anthony Ratichek conveyed 2832 Spring Valley Road to Mapmrb LLC for $220,000.

Thomas H. Dux conveyed property on Brookside Drive to Rodolfo Diaz and Joanne M. Diaz for $399,900.

Kelly A. Witbeck conveyed 1913 Wheatland Ave. to Bradford T. Fligor and Anne M. Fligor for $336,000.

Dean J. Gochnauer conveyed property on a public road to Aaron M. Herr and Thomas M. Herr for $244,900.

Jeremy Philip Martini conveyed property on South Homestead Drive to Jeremy Martini for $1.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to Robert W. Oliver Jr. and Darlene Oliver for $330,720.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel R. Summers and Lauren L. Summers for $495,337.

Sava Sosangelis, Savas Sosangelis and Mimoza Jahaj conveyed 2422 Helena Road to Griselia Izquierdo Frometa and Griselia Izquierdo Frometa for $225,900.

Robert A. Rosensteel Jr. and Nanci E. Rosensteel conveyed property on Ridings Way to Kane J. Lesher and Brook M. Jones for $315,000.

Jennifer A. Regatts and Jennifer A. Welch conveyed property on a public road to Gita Shiwakoti and Jagat M. Dhimal for $337,000.

Steven Palmeter and Steven Palmeter Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Scott F. Ortland and Brittaney M. Ortland for $495,000.

John N. Kreider conveyed 1705 Wheatland Ave. to Sunil R. Mathew for $255,000.

Stephen N. Graybill and Paula M. Graybill conveyed property on Todd Lane to Louise A. Moore for $225,000.

Tamara L. Martin conveyed 1125 Devonshire Road to Mark A. Hall Jr. and Catherine R. Hall for $290,000.

Donald H. Anderson II conveyed property on a public road to Michael Kellam for $260,000.

Robert M. Matthews, Valerie Matthews and Robert Matthews conveyed property on a public road to Colin J. Mosher and Vasundhara Chandra for $361,000.

Doris N. Rivera conveyed property on Treetops Drive to Alex B. Reinhold and Alexandra A. Jasinski for $185,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Matthew Timothy Mummau and Jill G. Mummau conveyed 4085 Jasmine Place to Jill G. Mummau for $1.

Scott L. Slaymaker conveyed 4175 Magnolia Drive to Kyle J. Brandt and Alyssa R. Brandt for $230,000.

Debra R. Laukhuff conveyed 171 Northridge Drive to Jo Ann Early for $285,000.

Tammy Kershner conveyed 142 Northridge Drive to Martin Francis Monaghan for $256,950.

Valerie Sb Kissinger conveyed 3659 Horizon Drive to Chelsea Ann Finerty and Christopher W. Finerty for $250,000.

Victor Pantoja conveyed 1629 Kauffman Road to Victor Pantoja and Jasmin Ilvia Pantoja for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of John Rutigliano conveyed Unit 41 to Frederick R. Salomon and Polly E. Pearce for $295,000.

Nathaniel Newlin Heal conveyed property on a public road to Nathaniel Newlin Heal and Edward V. Boornazian for $1.

Diego Puleo and Virginia Puleo conveyed 2032 Mallard Drive to Richard W. Bacon for $447,500.

William T. Best conveyed property on a public road to Caleb Matthew Reely and Kali Morgan Reely for $231,000.

Benjamin Kirchner, Jenell K. Kirchner and Jenell Kirchner conveyed property on Homestead Drive to Saw Moo and Naw Say Bwal for $260,000.

BNG Properties LLC, Joshua M. Gibbel, Matthew R. Buckwalter and Matthew Buckwalter conveyed 107 Elmwood Road to Todd Shenk and Jennie Shenk for $250,000.

Eric D. Reed, Julia M. Reed and Eric Reed conveyed property on Stumpf Hill Drive to Phillip C. Kirchner and Alyssa R. Kirchner for $450,000.

Smucker Properties and John E. Smucker II conveyed property on a public road to Village Inn of Bird In Hand LP for $185,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Larry D. Swartz Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Nancy Marie Harvest for $245,000.

Jody M. White and W. John White IV conveyed property on Broadmoor Drive to Michael Elliot Frost and Shayna Frost for $365,000.

Charles P. Tirella Jr. and Colleen M. Tirella conveyed 236 Wolgemuth Drive to Christian Haring and Paige Haring for $410,000.

Peter Kicey and Diane S. Kicey conveyed 15 Strawberry Lane to Wayne E. Groff for $350,000.

Tammi L. Hoke conveyed 16 Mylin Ave. to T. Jolene Taibi for $330,000.

Green Hills Land Llc, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Village Road to James Morant and Bonnie Morant for $316,077.

The estate of Lucille J. Herr conveyed 19 Village Square to Scott R. Summy and Lynda L. Summy for $246,000.

Edward H. Poole and Paula Poole conveyed Unit 29 to Kevin Manferdini and Patricia Manferdini for $225,000.

Janet M. Peck and Janet M. Eisenhour conveyed property on Nectar Terrace to Justin D. Brody and Jessica B. Braiterman for $374,900.

Jesse G. Manuel, Lauren E. Geib and Lauren E. Manuel conveyed property on a public road to Kyle R. Haines for $210,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Matthew Buckwalter conveyed 321 N. Charlotte St. to Ashley L. Millhouse and Michael M. Giuliano for $260,000.

Gregory Hill and Kelsey Hill conveyed property on North Shippen Street to Gregory Hill for $1.

Jacob B. Huyard conveyed 530 Locust St. to John B. Zook for $59,000.

The estate of Pearl R. Bowser and the estate of Pearl Renee Bowser conveyed 640 Third St. to Honest Home Solutions LLC for $41,500.

Nathaniel David Stoltzfus conveyed 828 Buchanan Ave. to Matthew J. Johanning and Kerri L. Johanning for $455,000.

Edward C. Pederson, Elizabeth Pederson and Elizabeth A. Pederson conveyed property on East Walnut Street to Meredith L. Bock and Charlene R. Bock for $188,100.

Herbert R. Ingram II and Robin H. Ingram conveyed 429 Fremont St. to James W. Lukens III and James W. Lukens IV for $115,000.

Evan M. Himes conveyed 535 N. Pine St. to Erik M. Cianci for $230,000.

Carlos Zavala Vargas conveyed 338 Stevens Ave. to Fernando Alberto Garcia and Isabel Feliz for $120,000.

Wendy J. Wilson conveyed 238 E. Clay St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $145,000.

Robert E. Plank and Robert E. Plank Jr. conveyed 552 Lafayette St. to Kowain Christian for $67,000.

William G. Rottmund and Traci Ducceschi conveyed 616 Lehigh Ave. to Traci R. Ducceschi and William G. Rottmund Jr. Irrevocable Special Needs Trust for $1.

Lisa Terry conveyed 764 Hershey Ave. to Luis G Brea Caba and Evelyn V Brea Lopez for $166,000.

Grant J. Lehman and Kathryn J. Lehman conveyed property on North Sherman Street to Jonathan P. Chieppor and Patrick J. Chieppor for $185,000.

Todd D. Bailey, Jessica L. Bailey and Jessica L. Knapp conveyed property on Union St. to Karen Gleason for $135,000.

MPK Real Enterprises LLC, Michael P. Kastanidis Sr. and Michael P. Kastanidis Jr. conveyed 237 Elm St. to Samuel P. Rudegeair and Melanie Batista for $170,000.

Reah Franklin Metzger II conveyed 35 W. New St. to Norman Ernest Plummer and Rosa Angelica Arroyo for $206,500.

Honest Home Solutions LLC and Eric Latsha conveyed 640 Third St. to NW Properties LLC for $61,500.

City Line Real Estate LLC and Jaylan E. Martin conveyed 614 Lafayette St. to Melanie Batista and Samuel P. Rudegeair for $98,500.

Arbor Place conveyed property on a public road to Arbor Place for $1.

Jeffrey A. Fox and Kevin P. Goodrich conveyed 619 St. Joseph St. to Djuma Shabani and Maria Bikeombe for $164,900.

Rodolfo Diaz, Joanne Diaz and Joanne M. Johnston conveyed 611 Emerald Drive to Jason Dawlabani for $172,000.

Michael James Hutto and Alexandra Hutto conveyed Unit 434 to Renee McWilliams for $124,900.

Patricia McGee, Cecelia Scheetz, Edmund L. Kachnoskie Jr. and Cecilia Scheetz conveyed 709 Hilton Drive to Romain Joanis and Guerline Mesilas for $210,000.

Caleb Reely conveyed 132 Ruby St. to Mary Jo Rizzo for $179,900.

Susan H. Hinton conveyed 562 Pershing Ave. to Karen Hinton Polite and Nelson M. Polite Jr. for $1.

Genna Worldwide LLC, Hanae Bahr and Mikhail Bahr conveyed 344 S. Ann St. to Anderson Reyes for $98,000.

Salena C. Zook conveyed 120 E. James St. to David Frame and Barbara Frame for $348,000.

April Weirich conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Andrew Wellons and April Williamson for $216,000.

Jennifer L. Traup conveyed 835 Fourth St. to David M. Weiss and Kelley S. Weiss for $1.

The estate of Wilson Martinez conveyed 617 Emerald Drive to Norma Perez for $1.

Derek L. Nowak and Courtney J. Nowak conveyed 819 N. Duke St. to Alyssa Anderson and Noah Miller for $260,000.

North Concord Property Group LLC, James D. Englert Jr. and Paul R. Furner conveyed property on North Concord Street to James D. Englert Jr. for $44,349.

Kowain Christian conveyed property on Locust Street to Amanda A. Barton for $159,900.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Historic East Side Suites LP, East King Gp LLC, R. Edward Gordon, Wheksek LLC and John T. Meeder conveyed Unit 200 to John R. Hoffer and Shirley A. Hoffer for $451,250.

Frank Cummins and Christine Renae Cummins conveyed 411 W. Walnut St. to Frank Cummins and Christine Renae Cummins for $1.

Harry Leon Rodriguez and Harry Leon Rodriguez conveyed 322 Coral St. to Nathan E. Miller for $145,000.

Ibmsgh LLC conveyed 42 S. Water St. to R&A Visions LLC for $89,000.

Wayne E. Work Jr. and Cheri Rutt Work conveyed 704 N. President Ave. to Scott Bowser and Heather Bowser for $420,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

The estate of Ursula Fleming conveyed property on Wilson Drive to George C. Norton Jr. and Elyse A. Norton for $288,500.

Franklin Park West LLC, Morton P. Shapiro and Robert Miller conveyed property on Edington Place to Wendy J. Wilson and Stephen Craig Wilson Jr. for $260,000.

Kevin Kunkle and Isaiah Servance Jr. conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to Ryan Keates and Rebecca C. Wood for $1.

George F. Reed conveyed property on a public road to Robert S. Reed for $1.

Shane D. Graybill and Christina M. Snyder conveyed 413 S. West End Ave. to Leah Marie Shreiner for $190,000.

Richard Rosas Sr. and Maria I. Rosas conveyed 927 Edgewood Ave. to Adam E. Fox for $168,000.

Griselia Izquierdo Frometa conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Ismael Melendez Bonilla and Melanie I. Melendez for $175,000.

Robert P. Sperry Sr. and Eileen P. Sperry conveyed property on a public road to Lauren E. Sperry and Robert P. Sperry Jr. for $235,000.

The estate of Robert L. Pipkin Jr. and the estate of Robert L. Pipkin conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Florence T. McLaughlin for $156,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Coldan Properties LLC and Daniel C. West conveyed property on a public road to Richard J. Diller, Elizabeth Diller, John Ward and Juana Ward for $290,000.

Joseph W. Gruff and Linda L. Gruff conveyed 9 Wildflower Court to Barbara E. Brooks for $320,000.

Kenneth J. Leslie and Lori A. Leslie conveyed property on a public road to Bm Stoltz LLC for $385,000.

John M. Riehl and Rachel B. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Henry E. Yoder and Arie L. Yoder for $1.

The estate of Betty J. Hamilton conveyed property on a public road to Mervin Lee Esh for $350,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Steven S. King Jr. conveyed property on Stauffer Court to Stephen S. King and Susie E. King for $175,000.

Craig R. Smith and Sandra M. Smith conveyed property on Apricot Avenue to Eli Smucker for $262,000.

Donald M. Beidler and Anita J. Beidler conveyed property on a public road to Zeljko Krstic and Vedrana Krstic for $220,000.

Marathon Property Management LP, Marathon Property Management LLC and Robert Owen Sherman conveyed Unit 500 to Lancaster New Holland Real Estate Inc. for $1.

Katahdin Partners LP and Baxter Peak Holdings Inc. conveyed property on a public road to 21 Zimmerman LLC for $1.2 million.

Jacob S. Stoltzfus and Barbara E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Levi K. Stoltzfus and Ruth G. Stoltzfus for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

The estate of Stephanie K. Fisher and the estate of Stephanie Kaye Fisher conveyed 149 E. New St. to Nathanael E. Waite for $89,192.

Patricia L. Ritz conveyed property on Aspen Lane to Heidi Christine Good and Gary Todd Good for $245,000.

Jeffrey K. Denlinger and Denise R. Denlinger conveyed 35 W. Lincoln Avenue to Preston D. Stauffer and Courtney P. Stauffer for $177,000.

Courtney Ewing and Elyse Ewing conveyed 422 E. Main St. to Golden Property Group LLC for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Robbin L. Gregory conveyed property on Woodfield Drive to David Elliott Kindermann for $475,000.

Nancy Buckwalter and the estate of Josie E. Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Francis J. Haefner Sr. and Mary C. Haefner for $323,000.

Eli S. Glick, Annie K. Glick and Ephrata National Bank conveyed property on Creek Road to Sonshine Holding LP for $150,000.

Amos S. King, Naomi K. King and Bank of Bird In Hand conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine Holding LP for $26,000.

David K. Martin and Kathleen A. Martin conveyed Unit 92 to David K. Martin, Kathleen A. Martin and David K. Martin II for $1.

Sean P. Cotter and Kristin L. Cotter conveyed property on a public road to Todd Heckman and Tracy A. Heckman for $490,000.

Todd A. Heckman and Tracy A. Heckman conveyed property on Millpond Drive to Sean Cotter and Kristin Cotter for $685,000.

John S. Kline and Stacy L. Kline conveyed 216 Spottswood Lane to Brandon S. Edgerton and Renee R. Dotter for $230,000.

Lawrence V. Zielinski and Karen J. Zielinski conveyed 448 Wetherburn Drive to Patric J. Nephin Jr. and Meghan P. Nephin for $385,000.

1051 Eden Road LP, 1051 Eden Road General LLC and Roger R. Stoner conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine Holding LP for $10.

Lancaster Towne Center Ltd. Partnership and Lancaster Center Corp. conveyed 1890 Fruitville Pike to Shops At Lancaster Towne Center LLC for $10.

Frank L. Nolt and Joann Nolt conveyed Unit 274 to Ian G. Ruzow for $1.

Gregory Oneill and Krysta J. Oneill conveyed property on Kingsbridge Drive to Ryan William Hoerr and Rachel Elizabeth Hoffer for $357,000.

Robert Howard Green conveyed Unit 291 to Christine Schilling Siegel and Eric Siegel for $304,000.

Yeager Family Partners LP and the estate of Edwin R. Yeager conveyed property on West Airport Road to Yeager Supply Inc. for $1.

Wayne S. Baum and Brenda L. Baum conveyed property on Creek Road to Sonshine Holding LP for $100,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Orlando X. Flores Corujo, Orlando X Flores Corujo, Angelica L. Flores Corujo and Angelica L Flores Corujo for $120,000.

Lancaster Center Corp., Kmart Plaza Lancaster Ltd. Partnership and Lancaster Towne Center Ltd. Partnership conveyed property on West Roseville Road to Lancaster Towne Center Ltd. Partnership for $1.

Arthur Festa and Carol A. Festa conveyed property on a public road to William R. Jones and Deanna M. Jones for $290,000.

Jean H. Fontes conveyed Unit 345 to Kenneth M. Hosler and Bonita M. Hosler for $200,000.

Walter R. Martin and H. Anne Mackenzie Martin conveyed 465 Longmeadow Road to Christopher Michael Adams and Amanda L. Adams for $265,000.

Glenn P. Sudol and Megan L. Sudol conveyed property on a public road to Brian Dunne and Emily A. Dunne for $325,000.

Lucille M. Bowers, Paul R. Bowers and Lucille M. Bowers Revocable Living Trust conveyed 300 Rhoda Drive to Luke A. Bingaman and Anne Bingaman for $345,000.

Theresa M. Rineer and Paul A. Senkowski conveyed property on a public road to Gessy Desir and Maxe Vital for $243,000.

John W. Mohler Sr. conveyed 67 Hampton Lane to Edwin A. Mohler and Tara L. Mohler for $177,000.

Paul D. Snyder and Paul Snyder conveyed property on Skyline Drive to Danielle N. Thompson for $190,000.

Patricia E. Mortensen conveyed property on Maxson Road to Patricia E. Mortensen, Robert L. Allen, Richard J. Allen and Ryan J. Allen for $1.

The estate of H. Arlene Snyder conveyed property on Delp Road to Evan P. Scheffey and Krista L. Scheffey for $285,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Brett K. Barber and Leah J. Rutt for $379,073.

Amos S. King, Naomi K. King, Manheim Township and Bank of Bird In Hand conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine Holding LP, Manheim Township and Bank of Bird In Hand for $50,500.

Lisa W. Romano conveyed 3024 Weaver Road to Akmaral Arzybaeva and David Noecker for $410,500.

Christopher J. Clyde, Aleisha I. Clyde and Aleisha Clyde conveyed 2332 Lititz Pike to Ediosmar Medina Cruz, Ediosmar Medina Cruz and Dianka Torres Sosa for $224,900.

The estate of Annie L. Cibula and the estate of Annie Lewis Cibula conveyed 419 Glen Ridge Drive to Andrew M. Price and Allison Price for $289,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC conveyed property on Delp Road to Kenneth Roy Arthur and Cheryl Anne Arthur for $189,000.

James Brian Kane and Dawn M. Kane conveyed property on Pulte Road to Edward L. Montalvo Sr. for $214,000.

Jon Warner Homes Inc., Warner Jon Homes Inc. and Warner Homes Inc. conveyed property on Cottage Lane to Gregory S. Davis and Sarah M. Davis for $374,900.

Lois B. Whitcraft conveyed property on Shreiner Road to Nicholas D. Klein and Rachel E. Klein for $380,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Steven L. Boll and Brenda L. Boll conveyed property on South Fulton Street to Alicia Brett Huston for $225,000.

Mark A. Murr conveyed 666 W. High St. to Luke Carlino for $191,000.

Donna S. Gatchell and Donna S. Matzilevich conveyed 120 E. Gramby St. to Donna S. Matzilevich, Jordan T. Gatchell and Zachary G. Gatchell for $1.

William H. McMichael III and Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed property on Oak Street to Bernie J. Dufrene for $3,000.

MANOR TWP.

Harry J. Gundrum conveyed Unit 35 to Denise A. Rossi for $235,000.

Nang Q. Chau and Cecilia Van Pham conveyed property on Millstone Drive to Yaroslav Rubakha and Oleg Rubakha for $208,000.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed 153 Carol Drive to Grant S. Yoder and Amber M. Yoder for $374,324.

Donald B. Weidman and Dorothy N. Weidman conveyed 930 Donnerville Road to Grant J. Lehman and Kathryn J. Lehman for $277,000.

The estate of Franklin J. Reisinger Sr., the estate of Franklin J. Reisinger and the estate of F. James Reisinger conveyed property on a public road to Logan Kibler for $75,000.

Giovanni Paterno and Theresa M. Paterno conveyed property on Blue Rock Road to Joshua Verigood and Morgan Rae Shertzer for $305,000.

William L. Torres Sr. and Betzaida Torres conveyed 1605 Manor Boulevard to Kaitlyn Loumae Kebede and Barry Surrett Jr. for $158,500.

Susanna Kate Rouse conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Lynette Mohry for $187,000.

Henry C. Wooding conveyed property on Sunrise Terrace to Mathew R. Rapp for $175,000.

David C. Turek and Sandra A. Turek conveyed 1920 Water St. to Stephen F. Annas and Jennifer J. Schaum for $250,000.

A. Leroy Mellinger conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to A. Leroy Mellinger Charitable Remainder Unitrust and Capstone Legacy Foundation Inc. for $1.

A. Leroy Mellinger conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Capstone Legacy Foundation Inc. and A. Leroy Mellinger Charitable Remainder Unitrust for $1.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed 30 Bank Barn Lane to Susanna Kate Rouse and Jeffrey Jenkins for $399,900.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Robert E. Nafziger and Evelyn H. Nafziger conveyed 100 Furnace Road to BNX LLC for $500,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Raymond Lind and Heather Lind conveyed property on a public road to Evan Costello and Rachel Pergolese for $285,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Robert H. Aument conveyed 62 N. Duke St. to Student Lodging Inc. for $205,000.

The estate of Sally A. Lawrence conveyed 48 Pilgrim Drive to Pilgrim Drive Associates LLC for $120,000.

Stephen R. Hazlett and Haley A. Hazlett conveyed property on Manor View Drive to Gabriel Bermudez Garcia and Paola Bermudez for $235,000.

Steven R. Charles Sr. and Bonita L. Charles conveyed property on Wabank Road to Reese Investments LLC for $220,000.

Timothy D. Erb, Jessica W. Erb and Jessica Erb conveyed 1921 St. Regis Lane to David Trout and Liza Koch for $194,900.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Charter Homes At The Lakes Inc. conveyed Unit 20 to Metzler Home Builders Inc. for $50,000.

Terry L. Groff conveyed 1101 Wood St. to Bryan A. Smith and Keyana Smith for $170,000.

The estate of Kirk L. Wolgemuth conveyed 361 Donegal Springs Road to Grace M. Ferguson and Adam T. Ferguson for $230,000.

Harold O. Rhoads and Karen L. Rhoads conveyed property on Locust Lane to Kenneth W. Sloat II, Elizabeth Hilliard Sloat and Elizabeth Hilliard Sloat for $379,900.

Melody J. Mayer conveyed 215 W. Donegal St. to Jamie N. Ebersole for $127,900.

D&R Charles Construction LLC and David L. Charles conveyed 240 W. Main St. to Manorvest LLC for $208,585.

Gabriel D. White and Brittany L. White conveyed 843 Colony Lane to Sr. Holdings of Mount Joy LLC for $160,000.

Dennis D. Herr conveyed 955 W. Main St. to CBH Group II LLC for $1.

Stephen Mark Forry and Colleen Cronin Forry conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Hugar and Renee L. Gleissl for $231,000.

Tiffany M. Stoner conveyed property on Waters Edge Drive to Joanne Haldeman for $217,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Daniel P. Behan, Kristi A. Kneas, Kristi A. Kneas Behan and Kristi Kneas Behan conveyed property on a public road to Daniel P. Behan, Kristi A. Kneas Behan and Kristi A Kneas Behan for $1.

Forino Co LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Forino Anthony LLC, Eileen Hauptly and Anthony Forino conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Susannah Rose Williams and Matthew Robert Berry for $332,600.

Jeffrey E. Lenhard conveyed 686 Rockwood Drive to JCAHh Properties LLC for $145,000.

Kurt L. Hallman and Jennifer L. Hallman conveyed property on a public road to Galen Halteman and Julie Price Halteman for $310,000.

Jennae M. Hepschmidt conveyed 436 Deerfield Drive to Jared E. Taibi and Elizabeth A. Boyer for $150,000.

Istvan Hosszu Jr. and Ina Hosszu conveyed property on Misty Drive to Damian Nicholas Madden and Danielle K. Madden for $255,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

John Medianick and Yuliya Medianick conveyed property on Hillside Drive to Samantha A. White and Bryan W. Bradley for $236,500.

Mease Enterprises LLC, Clifford E. Mease and Julia D. Mease conveyed property on Rockford Square to John L. Stoltzfus and Sarah B. Stoltzfus for $175,000.

Amber J. Beck and Nicholas G. Beck conveyed 113 College Ave. to Amber J. Beck for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Dale L. Leaman, Lonita D. Leaman and Dale Leaman conveyed property on a public road to John E. Zook and Sarah K. Zook for $175,000.

Michael F. Pimley and Martha M. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Michael F. Pimley and Martha M. Johnson for $0.

PARADISE TWP.

Brad E. Getz conveyed property on Creekview Drive to Brad E. Getz and Shelby Renee Getz for $1.

J. Ronald Burkholder and Harriet I. Burkholder conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Stephen A. Hostetter and Dolores A. Hostetter for $400,000.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Brad L. Phillips Sr. and Alicia A. Welsh for $262,500.

Jacob T. Vansant and Jasmine P. Vansant conveyed property on Eric Road to Christopher T. Stephens and Whitney Willenbrock for $250,000.

Aaron Lapp Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Z. Stoltzfus and Fannie Mae Stoltzfus for $503,340.

Jake E. Fisher and Rebecca R. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Samuel I. King and Anna Marie King for $425,000.

PENN TWP.

William D. Davidson conveyed 750 Heather Ridge to Freda J. Rife for $209,000.

James C. Fasnacht conveyed Unit 63 to Martin J. Brenner and Eileen J. Brenner for $199,000.

Keith D. Bollinger conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Alana M. Beck for $189,000.

Charles C. Thompson and Darlene G. Thompson conveyed property on a public road to Melody J. Mayer for $239,900.

Glen Patric Joseph Nephin Jr. and Meghan P. Nephin conveyed property on a public road to Keith M. Pipher and Jessica Lynn Pipher for $345,000.

Charles Investments LP, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Charles Investment LLC, Charles Investments LP and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Michelle L. Powers for $304,000.

Angel L. Rivera Jr. conveyed 6038 Bayberry Ave. to Angel L. Rivera Jr. and Liz Y. Rivera for $1.

Beston S. Chitala and Carol Chitala conveyed property on Holly Tree Road to Mitchell J. Heilenman for $299,900.

PEQUEA TWP.

Ryan C. Dale conveyed property on a public road to John W. Hemperly and Vicky L. Hemperly for $280,000.

Mark D. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Mark D. Myers and Jane E. Myers for $1.

John B. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Bradley J. Myers and Anna M. Bustamante for $1.

Eric R. Probst and Amy P. Feilmeier conveyed property on a public road to Eric R. Probst and Amy P. Feilmeier for $1.

Eric R. Probst and Amy P. Feilmeier conveyed property on a public road to Eric R. Probst and Amy P. Feilmeier for $1.

Eric R. Probst and Amy P. Feilmeier conveyed property on a public road to Andrew John Enck and Rachel JP Enck for $1.

Myers Partnership, A. Franklin Myers, John B. Myers, Mark D. Myers and Marjorie L. Maisel conveyed property on a public road to John B. Myers for $1.

Myers Partnership, A. Franklin Myers, John B. Myers, Mark D. Myers and Marjorie L. Maisel conveyed property on a public road to Mark D. Myers for $1.

Myers Partnership, A. Franklin Myers, John B. Myers, Mark D. Myers and Marjorie L. Maisel conveyed property on a public road to Marjorie L. Maisel for $1.

Marjorie L. Maisel conveyed property on a public road to Gregory A. Maisel and Marjorie L. Maisel for $1.

Myers Partnership, A. Franklin Myers, John B. Myers, Mark D. Myers and Marjorie L. Maisel conveyed property on Long Lane to A. Franklin Myers for $1.

Myers Partnership, A. Franklin Myers, John B. Myers, Mark D. Myers and Marjorie L. Maisel conveyed property on a public road to A. Franklin Myers for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Edward A. Henne and Joyceann Henne conveyed 372 Sawmill Road to Andrew Besancon and Meagan Elizabeth Besancon for $375,000.

Justin W. Booth and Lauren M. Booth conveyed property on Elk Circle to Jonathan T. Hallman and Alexandra R. Hallman for $369,900.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

William M. Koch, Kelly B. Koch and Kelly A. Koch conveyed property on a public road to James C. Anderson and Ruthann J. Anderson for $589,900.

Jeanne L. Tucker and Jeanne L. Hanley conveyed property on a public road to Frederick L. Hanley and Jeanne L. Hanley for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Connor Dea conveyed 83 Lancaster Estates to Diamond Bay Management Group LLC for $75,000.

Scott E. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Chad F. Kettler and Sonya M. Kettler for $185,000.

Calvin L. Mackley, J. Carol Mackley and David C. Mackley conveyed property on a public road to John Lyman and Stacy L. Buxton for $269,900.

William F. Smith Jr. and William F. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Carr for $5,000.

Chad Kettler and Sonya Kettler conveyed 1336 Heatherwood Drive to Madalyn Nichol Schaffer for $350,000.

Brian K. Howard and Ashley L. Howard conveyed property on a public road to Aaron A. Bronstetter and Melissa A. Bronstetter for $320,000.

Michael Gersic, Beatrice Feliciano Gersic and Beatrice Feliciano Gersic conveyed Unit 2 to Jerre L. Frey and Darlene M. Frey for $343,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Nelson L. Rohrer and Rose M. Rohrer conveyed property on Jackson Road to Matthew P. Zook and Roxanne Lanelle Zook for $737,500.

Katie B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to David Z. Beiler and Anna F. Beiler for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

The estate of Melvin P. Trago conveyed property on a public road to Wilmer J. Lapp for $291,000.

Alvin L. Stoltzfus, Linda R. Stoltzfus and Linda R. Stotlzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stevie E. Riehl and Dorcas L. Riehl for $430,000.

Steven E. King and Ada Ruth King conveyed property on Candy Lane to John S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Dorothy K. Stoltzfus for $510,000.

Byron E. Coy Jr. and Sharon M. Coy conveyed property on Alvin Way to Glen M. Bailey and Rebekah L. Bailey for $392,000.

Justin T. Shelton conveyed property on a public road to Thomas E. Shelton and Sharon E. Shelton for $1.

Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and Servicelink LLC conveyed 860 Northview Drive to Leah Nixon Costablile and Peter C. Costabile for $371,900.

Melvin Lee Beiler and Martha Ann Beiler conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Alvin S. Stoltzfus for $400,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Larry L. Stoltzfus and Jamie L. Stoltzfus conveyed 309 Heritage Ave. to Michael E. Hoffman and Cheryl D. Hoffman for $300,000.

Abraham E. King and Katie S. King conveyed property on Hillcrest Ave. to Taylor Brown for $215,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Gordon L. Sangrey and Bonita D. Sangrey conveyed 399 Shaub Road to Joshua K. Miers and Rebecca A. Miers for $284,900.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Shawn R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on New Street to Shawn R. Stoltzfus and Anita J. Stoltzfus for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Brian Duelfer and Lisa A. Duelfer for $647,375.

41 Realty LLC and Travis Lehr conveyed property on a public road to Carlyle Group Inc. for $192,500.

Joseph J. Irwin and Lubow Irwin conveyed property on a public road to David A. Leeking and Christina M. Leeking for $395,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ronald L. Clemens and Holly Winfield Clemens for $397,540.

Toa Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 1080 Constitution Drive to James G. Connors and Susan A. Connors for $424,914.

Joseph E. Durovey and Suzanne M. Durovey conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Gregory A. Dallas and Oxana N. Dallas for $409,900.

Joshua J. Reheard and Shelly M. Reheard conveyed property on a public road to Kevin D. Zimmerman and Alissa K. Zimmerman for $275,000.

John N. Ackerman Jr. conveyed 78 Tennyson Drive to Robert M. Hazen and Margaret H. Hazen for $275,000.

Renew Homes LLC and Jeffrey Nolt conveyed property on a public road to April M. Weirich for $302,500.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed 125 Tennyson Drive to Elena Ghimpu for $264,900.