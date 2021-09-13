The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Aug. 23-27:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Old School Lane Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lamb Properties LLC for $435,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Clarence W. Martin and Bernice E. Martin conveyed property on Tenth St. to Norman A. Martin and Andrea S. Martin for $800,000.

Terry L. Weaver conveyed 338 Edgehill Drive to Robert L. Puetz Jr. and Elizabeth A. Pollak for $200,000.

Arnold W. Walker conveyed 26 West Main St. to Keith R. Martin and Michelle L. Martin for $280,500.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Jean H. Ruhl conveyed property on Malsnee Road to Brandon G. Gingrich and Rebecca J. Gingrich for $89,000.

Aaron Z. Horst conveyed property on Hilltop Road to George H. Schmidt III and Lisa Schmidt for $372,250.

Daniel L. King conveyed 1035 Glenview Drive to Paul M. Mccullough and Jennifer K. Mccullough for $285,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Vernon H. Stauffer, Carolyn F. Stauffer and V. H. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Jay Benuel Stoltzfus for $360,000.

Lewis Nolt Zimmerman and Louise Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Elvin R. King for $380,000.

William L. Martin, Ruth Ann Martin and Randall Lee Martin conveyed property on North Churchtown Road to Ivan D. King and Anna Mary King for $505,000.

CLAY TWP.

Wilmer P. Miller and Anna Z. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Glenn E. Stauffer and Elaine L. Stauffer for $340,000.

Eric A. Olson and Stacy E. Olson conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to Matthew Burkholder for $440,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Shane Joyce, Debora Joyce and Debora Flores conveyed 14 Cardinal Drive to Shane Joyce and Debora Joyce for $1.

Richard Durick Horwath and Sophia Estella Horwath conveyed 25 Kurtis St. to Timothy A. Patterson and Tracy Patterson for $355,200.

James Slotterback, Jennifer Slotterback and James W. Slotterback conveyed property on a public road to James Slotterback and Jennifer Slotterback for $1.

Fong W. Hegeman conveyed 503 Stonecrest Court to Shana Tan for $140,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Ernest H. Botsford and Ernest H. Botsford III conveyed property on a public road to Ernest H. Botsford and Cindy L. Botsford for $1.

Ross A. Beiler and Gaynor L. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Marc P. Sedlak and Erin J Sedlak for $455,000.

Jan M. Keith and Susan M. Keith conveyed property on Whitehall Road to Cory Neubaum and Michelle Neubaum for $275,000.

Joshua Troy Phero and Michaela Lee Phero conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Spangler for $165,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Billy Scott Perry Jr. and Robin H. Perry conveyed property on a public road to Michael M. Peters and Lori A. Peters for $330,000.

Billie Jo Moeser and William F. Baker conveyed property on a public road to Billie Jo Moeser for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Craig A. Myers conveyed 335 North Sixth St. to Adam P. Witman for $240,000.

Samuel L. Bigler and Cynthia L. Bigler conveyed 176 Fifth St. to George A. Leschke Jr. for $220,000.

The estate of F. Michael Buggy and The estate of Francis Michael Buggy conveyed property on North Third St. to Quarterphase Investments LLC for $80,000.

Susan L. Dissinger, Susan L. Getz, Phyllis J. Miller and Susan L. Kreiser conveyed 130 North Seventh St. to Christiaan E. Shultz and Hannah K. Eisenberger for $175,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Timothy B. White conveyed 447 Conestoga Boulevard to Cody W. Park and Erin J. Baughman for $321,000.

Loren R. Brown and Linda A. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Michael P. Rightmyer and Myranda J. Rightmyer for $250,000.

CONOY TWP.

Nancy J. Putt Hower and Nancy J Putt Hower conveyed 3322 Turnpike Road to Erik S. Putt for $259,900.

Bryan J. Cicuto conveyed 111 Monument Drive to Bryan J. Cicuto and Amanda L. Cicuto for $1.

Danielle E. Slatt and Danielle E. Shreves conveyed property on a public road to Danielle E. Shreves for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Shirley A. Mclaughlin, Shirley A. Hatt and Craig D. Hatt conveyed property on Monroe St. to Nathan K. Burkholder and Breanna N. Ingram for $218,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

The estate of Donald E. Hatt conveyed property on Coffee Goss Road to Thomas A. Hatt and Terry A. Hatt for $1.

Matthew B. Daggett, Kelly A. Herbst and Kelly A. Daggett conveyed property on a public road to David A. Daubert and Allison Davis for $335,000.

Steven P. Malek and Kathleen T. Malek conveyed property on Jasmine Avenue to Jason A. Lambrino and Jessica L. Lambrino for $442,100.

Courtney N. Torborg conveyed 13 South River St. to Allison M. Williams for $244,900.

The estate of Betty Jane Miller and The estate of Betty J. Miller conveyed property on West High St. to Kelly S. Shelton for $1.

Jeffrey S. Keener and Cathy L. Keener conveyed property on a public road to Patricia A. Murawski and Edward J. Murawski for $294,000.

Kenneth J. Keenan and Susan L. Keenan conveyed property on Red Cedar Lane to Abigail Maelee Brady for $171,500.

John E. Murphy Jr. and Joanne Murphy conveyed property on East High St. to Jeffrey S. Keener and Cathy L. Keener for $435,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Duane M. Lehman and Gail L. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Duane M. Lehman for $1.

Richard Lee Evans and Barbara J. Evans conveyed Unit 91 to Donald Windle and Lisa Windle for $235,000.

Kenneth L. Engle and Janet M. Engle conveyed Unit 41 to Donald E. Painter Sr. and Judy E. Painter for $187,000.

Scott D. Yohe and Kelsey Yohe conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Pingitore and Jenna L. Pingitore for $432,000.

Michael A. Beatson and Debra J. Beatson conveyed Unit 22 to Linda J. Kleinfelter for $239,900.

Matthew Calderon and Zoe Woodward conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Matthew Calderon for $1.

Jody L. Mcgarvey, Kristin R. Mcgarvey and Kristen R. Mcgarvey conveyed property on a public road to Jody L. Mcgarvey for $1.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Kevin Bollinger and Robert L. Gruber conveyed property on Pebble Drive to Daniel J. Wagner and Renee L. Wagner for $95,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Andrew M. Morrison and Stacey Y. Morrison conveyed property on a public road to Stephen G. Stoltzfus for $250,000.

Marian A. Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin A. Gehman for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Jonathan A. Webster and Jonathon A. Webster conveyed property on Oliver Drive to Jonathan A. Webster and Christine M. Webster for $1.

EARL TWP.

Elvin R. King conveyed property on Cindalyn Drive to Ronald L. Yoder and Rhonda Yoder for $340,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

The estate of Her M. Witman, Suzanne B. King, Abner King and Abner L. King conveyed property on a public road to Abner King and Suzanne B. King for $230,000.

Amos R. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth S. Ringler and Jane Ringler for $225,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

The estate of John J. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Galen Ray Fisher and Stephanie Jill Fisher for $250,000.

Jason P. Habecker, Danielle Habecker and Danielle Strohl conveyed 229 Marlou Avenue to Jason P. Habecker and Danielle Habecker for $0.

Anna M. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Roy G. Martin and Anna Mae Martin for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Laura H. Holt conveyed 6079 Lemon St. to Felix Ramos and Maria Ramos for $147,000.

The estate of Raymond J. Brunner, Martha A. Brennan and Martha A. Brennen conveyed 6270 Lemon St. to Scott Gray and Traci M. Flynn for $425,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Matthew R. Horst and Abigail V. Horst conveyed 657 East Twenty Eighth Division Highway to Matthew R. Horst and Abigail V. Horst for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

William C. Johnson and Betty J. Johnson conveyed 558 S. Market St. to Tank Holdings Re LLC for $130,000.

Matthew D. Harry and Peggy S. Harry conveyed property on Fieldstone Lane to Chad D. Light for $208,000.

Thera Heller and Thera J. Heller conveyed 224 North Market St. to Thera Heller and Timothy Meridith for $0.

Amy L. Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Laura C. Taylor and Charles B. Helman for $295,000.

Jeffrey S. Martin and Ruth J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jordan S. Lehman and Gabrielle C. Lehman for $277,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Maize Circle to J. Marvin Shenk and Sue Ann Shenk for $245,000.

Nathan D. Lamb and Julie R. Lamb conveyed 492 West High St. to Merle Daniel Heisey and Daniel M. Heisey Jr. Revocable Trust for $210,000.

JDP Rentals LLC and Jay Parkins conveyed 19 North Spruce St. to Salvatore Bellia for $120,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Todd Diehl conveyed 235 Lincoln Avenue to Christopher Miller and Amanda Miller for $344,900.

Joshua S. Rust and Dacia L. Rust conveyed property on East Franklin St. to Jay Bradley Plank and Jill R. Plank for $165,500.

Ray H. Good conveyed property on a public road to Brossman Center LLC for $900,000.

Steven D. Sudbrink and Susan Sudbrink conveyed property on a public road to Bos Ephrata Building LLC for $710,500.

Christopher E. Crooks and Amanda K. Crooks conveyed property on a public road to Valerie K. Messner West and Valerie K Messner West for $180,000.

Barbara L. Day conveyed property on a public road to June Lee Baransky and Rebecca Grimwood for $252,000.

Cynthia M. Heck conveyed property on Mason Drive to David D. Spender and Tiffani Spender for $460,000.

Otti H. Mcdermott and L. Jane Vaitl conveyed 164 Park Avenue to Musser Holdings LLC for $169,900.

Daniel K. King Jr, Daniel K. King and Edna P. King conveyed property on East Franklin St. to Indian Valley Real Estate LLC for $150,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Philip B. Shober and Gerarda A. Shober conveyed property on a public road to Secure Holdings LLC for $225,000.

Robert Vasile, Deborah Eager and Dmb Partners conveyed property on Rothsville Road to RD1 Real Estate LLC for $1,025,000.

James M. Andersen and Nicole T. Andersen conveyed 14 Truman Drive to Sean J. Guillemette and Stephanie C. Guillemette for $338,275.

Kervin W. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Darren Weaver and Lucinda Weaver for $320,000.

Michael L. Hassler and Burnell I. Cochran conveyed Unit 34 to Burnell I. Cochran for $180,000.

FULTON TWP.

James R. Arnold conveyed property on Pilottown Road to James R. Arnold and Gilda M. Reynolds for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Jeremy S. Bonneville and Kelly F. Bonneville conveyed property on Starbrush Drive to Carrie Booth and Louis Starzl for $592,523.

J. Martin Miller and Elta J. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to J. Martin Miller and Elta J. Nissley for $1.

Kitty L. Heller conveyed 703 Southview Drive to Andrew Steven Schneider and Yvesmay Schneider for $270,000.

Thomas W. Macvaugh and Janice H. Macvaugh conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Reed and Janice Reed for $373,000.

Jane L. Walp and Jeffrey Walp conveyed property on a public road to Jere A. Shultz and Teresa L. Clark for $398,000.

Donald J. Naslanic and Susan M. Naslanic conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Springer and Brian Shelley for $380,000.

Howard Solly and Cynthia Solly conveyed property on a public road to Michael Gleason and Joy Gleason for $530,000.

The estate of Bernice N. Miller conveyed 915 Driver Avenue to Wally Antonio Pichardo and Leibnitz A. Bonilla for $265,000.

Gerald L. Mohler and Sharon L. Mohler conveyed 129 Ridings Way to Adam R. Burkhart and Megan E. Burkhart for $340,000.

Landisville Campmeeting Association and Landisville Camp Meeting Association conveyed property on a public road to Troy E. Pfoutz and Rebecca Pfoutz for $20,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jason P. Pelotte and Amy G. Pelotte for $533,854.

Jill M. Vogtman conveyed 212 Topland Drive to Justin S. Mitchell for $236,000.

Mark D. Mccracken and Rebecca S. Mccracken conveyed property on Park Place to John P. Sample for $435,000.

Huiling Huang conveyed 612 Heather Lane to Alex James Schmucker and Alyssa Schmucker for $480,000.

David Costello conveyed property on Crowfoot Lane to Pete Wengrenovich and Robin J. Wengrenovich for $142,500.

Elaine C. Hansalik conveyed 110 Eagle Nest Court to Amber L. Jones for $215,000.

Jacquelyn M. Battle conveyed 135 Main St. to Raymond Geiger and Brandy Geiger for $295,000.

The estate of Cynthia Anne Sensenig and The estate of Cynthia A Sensenig Coons conveyed 1825 Wilson Avenue to Teresa L. Mcneely and Carl E. Mcneely for $197,700.

Emily J. Federici conveyed 360 North Homestead Drive to Allison M. Long and Sean C. Phillips for $425,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Igor Tikhonov conveyed 728 Chickies Drive to Brittany Marie Rodriguez and Heather F. Rodriguez for $283,250.

Bryce J. Ressler and Julia B. Ressler conveyed property on Briarwood Boulevard to Jasiel D. Lisboa and Carrie Lisboa for $1.

Jasiel D. Lisboa and Carrie Lisboa conveyed property on Briarwood Boulevard to Bryce J. Ressler and Julia B. Ressler for $5,500.

Gabriela M. Henriquez and Gian A. Henriquez conveyed 3213 Kitty Lane to Krista M. Reed for $325,000.

Guy L. Strausbaugh Jr. conveyed 3450 Duff Avenue to Orlando J. Rivera, Yuleiza M. Ramirez Rodriguez and Yuleiza M Ramirez Rodriguez for $260,000.

Cindy B. Mcevoy, James P. Mcevoy, Ali M. Campbell and Eric S. Campbell conveyed 355 Hollytree Court to Rhonda S. Rinier and Mackenzie G. Rinier for $325,000.

Beulah A. Hykes conveyed property on a public road to Rocky Paredes Perez and Yira Nunez Martinez for $280,000.

Jeremy Cole Robinson and Jeremy C. Robinson conveyed 809 South Fifteenth St. to Alix Hess and Jonathan Hess for $210,000.

Homeland Corp conveyed property on Parkside Court to Hope C. Odenwalt for $200,000.

Linda L. Krause conveyed property on Bald Eagle Court to Courtney Krause for $429,000.

The estate of Thomas E. Eisenberger and Mildred E. Eisenberger conveyed property on Keen Avenue to Blake Xavier Love for $250,000.

Mark S. Rineer and Tyranni R. Rineer conveyed property on Briarwood Boulevard to Bryce J. Ressler and Julia B. Ressler for $1.

Jeanette C. Moyer conveyed property on Primrose Lane to Moises Navarro Cosme Jr, Moises Navarro Cosme Jr. and Damaris Irizarry for $246,900.

Bryce J. Ressler and Julia B. Ressler conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to Matthew D. Shaffer and Jennifer L. Shaffer for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Peter Tsoflias and Maria Tsoflias conveyed property on Pennwick Road to Luke Ap Tsoflias for $192,000.

Bny Mellon Na, For The Benefit of Mary Jane Carvel, Mary Jane Carvel and The estate of Fred Frank Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Julia Kendig Weaver, Gary Raymond Kendig and Douglas Frank Kendig for $1.

Andrew Figart, Kimberly C. Figart and Kimberly C. Coblentz conveyed property on Crest Avenue to Sujata Rai and Sunil Gurung for $429,900.

William L. Cheek and Diane F. Cheek conveyed property on a public road to Grounded Group Holdings LLC for $387,828.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Joseph F. Subacz, Megan Malick and Joseph Subacz conveyed 1549 S. Jefferson Court to Uma Biswa and Sakuntala Biswa for $335,000.

David T. Hornberger and Barbara A. Hornberger conveyed 5 Waterfront Estates Drive to Daniel Smucker and Annette Smucker for $1,150,000.

Sylvia Batchelder conveyed property on Hans Herr Drive to John Matthew Howard for $285,000.

Frank L. Tripoli and Joan E. Tripoli conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Feeney and Jodi L. Feeney for $425,000.

Antonio L. Bettinsoli conveyed property on Wynwood Drive to Antonio L. Bettinsoli and Amnity C. Bettinsoli for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Nathan C. Musselman and Doriana J. Musselman conveyed 333 Laurel St. to Laura E. Pagan for $190,000.

Conestoga North LLC and Saca Development Corp conveyed 95 Chesapeake St. to Girey Marie Ortiz Marrero for $168,000.

BML Real Estate LLC conveyed 205 East Clay St. to Preston Driver and Season B. Driver for $370,000.

Daniel Armstrong conveyed 548 South Queen St. to Brian P. Chitala for $135,000.

Alex J. Schmucker and Alyssa Schmucker conveyed 626 North Pine St. to George Eric Knorr and Caroline Jones Knorr for $300,025.

Elidia Cabrera Santos A and Juan C. Santos conveyed 557 W. Grant St. to Daniel K. King for $215,000.

Joseph J. Madonna III conveyed 610 Fifth St. to Tara L. Gabriel and Jared J. Madonna for $65,000.

Valerie Kristin Messner West, Valerie Kristin Messner West and Lucas Ryan Messner conveyed 68 South Marshall St. to Philip Christopher Jones for $153,000.

Mary R. Baumgardner and Bradley Baumgardner conveyed 324 Church St. to Brian E. Kauffman for $235,000.

Lisset Almarales Martinez and Lisset A. Martinez conveyed 417 South Prince St. to Lutumbu Selemani and Masoka Wilson for $194,500.

Allison Marie Rohland and Kerry Lynn Rohland conveyed 438 1/2 North Water St. to Lacey L. Winder for $147,000.

Raquel Y. Meyer and Raquel Meyer conveyed 635 Saint Joseph St. to Emma J. Dalmolin for $200,000.

SWDB Holdings LLC and W. David Barr conveyed property on a public road to Sevenoneseven LLC for $830,000.

Chad D. Light, Donna L. Johnson and Donna L. Light conveyed 827 Garnet Avenue to Gail Shulski and Natalie Christine Smith for $195,000.

Joshua R. Druce conveyed 823 North Lime St. to Jaime L. Arroyo and Linette Arroyo for $279,900.

Ian J. Huffmyer and Gregory K. Bardell conveyed property on a public road to Edward Omar Leon and Maria Isabel Leon for $218,500.

Duane L. Lapp and Kelly N. Lapp conveyed 28 West New St. to Jason Krady and Jeryl Zimmerman for $139,000.

Betsy M. Vafias conveyed 55 South Pearl St. to Caroline R. Overly for $188,000.

Vernon M. Esh and Ryan E. Esh conveyed 253 Seymour St. to Fredda Mireya Avila and Steven Betancourt for $241,000.

Keith R. Bare conveyed 503 West King St. to Luke Lantz for $185,000.

Mark A. Wingenroth and Karen S. Wingenroth conveyed 306 West Lemon St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $166,000.

Sharon L. Bloom, Joanna Jones, Sharon W. Bloom and Joanna E. Jones conveyed 237 East Frederick St. to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $200,000.

Nancy K. Shenk conveyed 334 Lancaster Avenue to Restored Investments LLC for $135,000.

City Line Real Estate LLC and Jaylan E. Martin conveyed 620 High St. to Ervin Fisher LLC for $60,000.

Sokkun Meas conveyed 236 East Liberty St. to Baljeet Singh and Narinder Singh for $52,500.

Abraham Golden & Golden LLC, Golden Abraham &. Golden LLC and Samuel J. Bressi conveyed 10 North Plum St. to Philip A. Gottschalk and Linda S. Gottschalk for $255,000.

Palmerton Properties LLC conveyed property on West Lemon St. to PVP V. LLC for $675,000.

Linda S. Junkerman, Marc W. Junkerman and Linda Junkerman conveyed 619 North Shippen St. to Linda S. Junkerman for $1.

Delaney K. Meadows and Elizabeth Horan Meadows conveyed 221 Ice Avenue to Delaney K. Meadows for $1.

Raymond L. Simpson conveyed 355 East Ross St. to Darrio D. Parham for $130,000.

Geicer Alamo Valero and Geicer Alamo Valero conveyed 601 East Madison St. to Maikel M. Dominguez for $180,000.

Christopher Silansky conveyed 316 West Lemon St. to Victoria Munro for $229,000.

Richard M. Noll and Pamela S. Noll conveyed 150 East James St. to Joel Radziewiez and Rachel Mack for $345,000.

R. To R. Holdings LLC, Ronald B. Wagner and Cathy L. Wagner conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Sauder Investment LLC for $397,500.

R. To R. Holdings LLC, Ronald B. Wagner and Cathy L. Wagner conveyed 16 South West End Avenue to Sauder Investment LLC for $537,500.

David Houck and Joie Formando conveyed 734 East Walnut St. to Christina Valenti Linares, Christina Valenti Linares and David Linares for $212,500.

Timothy Mowrer, Timothy J. Mowrer and Julie M. Mowrer conveyed 444 North Water St. to Timothy J. Mowrer and Julie M. Mowrer for $1.

Michael J. Flynn conveyed 136 North Mary St. to Michael J. Flynn and Michael J. Flynn Revocable Trust for $1.

Paul W. Fleetman and Kathy S. Fleetman conveyed 205 East Ross St. to Sean Frankenfield for $225,000.

Cash Now LLC and Raymond M. Abboud conveyed property on Hershey Avenue to Hannah E. Weiss and Tariq R. Smith for $179,997.

David P. Huber and Lisa Sarah Huber conveyed 23 Lee Avenue to Invest PA 2020 LLC for $103,500.

Harold E. Moll conveyed 746 Hershey Avenue to Thomas Christopher Haines for $170,000.

Thomas M. Good conveyed 626 Hamilton St. to Andrew R. Yoder and Naomi Yoder for $200,000.

Michael A. Martin and Alyssa B. Martin conveyed Unit 7 to Natacha Metellus and Pierre Choute for $212,000.

Richard Neff conveyed 604 North Lime St. to Darren C. Neff for $1.

Gary P. Loiseau and Christopher O. Coder conveyed property on a public road to George David Keener and Joylynn G. Keener for $602,000.

Ian M. Hermanns conveyed 1033 Saint Joseph St. to Claudio Tarallo and Kwunfung Chan for $150,000.

Valerie Kristin Messner West, Valerie Kristin Messner West, Lucas Ryan Messner and Lucas R. Messner conveyed 68 South Marshall St. to Philip Christopher Jones for $153,000.

Robin L. Herr conveyed 640 Hebrank St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $70,000.

Beverly M. Martin conveyed 620 High St. to City Line Real Estate LLC for $30,000.

Cathleen J. Anderson conveyed 734 Marietta Avenue to Corinne Nicole Costello for $209,900.

LANCASTER TWP.

Luis J. Sepulveda Irizarry and Luis J Sepulveda Irizarry conveyed 105 Pennshire Drive to Alejandrino Vazquez, Juanita H. Vazquez and Alexander Vazquez for $224,000.

The estate of Frederick N. Schroeder and The estate of Frederick Nevin Schroeder Sr. conveyed 1419 Ridge Road to Daniel H. Yocom and Amy P. Yocom for $600,000.

Edward R. Mellinger Jr, Anne C. Mellinger and Andrea Mellinger Houtz conveyed property on a public road to Brentwood Investment Properties LLC for $270,000.

Amanda J. Kilroy conveyed 921 Clark St. to Heather Lee Wentzel for $175,000.

The estate of Margaret J. Beck and The estate of Margaret E. Beck conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Jeffrey A. Bomberger and Cindy L. Bomberger for $137,500.

Zachary Shea Mcclellan and Paris Toto conveyed 284 Kentshire Drive to Yosef D. Worku and Gete B. Eshete for $329,900.

Cheryl L. Lefever conveyed 109 Waypoint Drive to Susan Bradley for $317,750.

Jacqueline D. Huber conveyed 436 Rabbit Hill Lane to Lawrence R. Coffin for $255,000.

Nancy Arnold and Nancy A. Roskos conveyed property on Hamilton Road to Michael Graybill and Kelly Phillips for $630,000.

Mark W. Mcgaha and Nancy J. Mcgaha conveyed 1318 Meadowcreek Lane to Yogesh Ghimire, Leela D. Subedi and Nar Bahudar Subedi for $289,000.

Heriberto Diaz and Doris E. Diaz conveyed property on Millersville Pike to Robert Bii Ierien and Gretchen S. Ierien for $370,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Steven G. Bones and Heather A. Bones conveyed property on Ridge View Drive to Jared E. Wheeler and Adrienne M. Wheeler for $321,000.

Market Square South Llc, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Market Square to James L. Shirk and Marie T. Shirk for $498,990.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Matthew L. Thomas and Tara A. Thomas conveyed 119 West Orange St. to Tara A. Thomas for $1.

Harold A. Bjanes and Stacy L. Rombach conveyed 317 North Broad St. to Brian Mulligan and Jackie Mulligan for $252,000.

Gretchen M. Burford conveyed 111 East Lincoln Avenue to Dalton James Holinka for $296,000.

City Mark LLC and Joshua M. Gibbel conveyed 110 West Orange St. to Justin B. Walton and Carmen Walton for $174,900.

Yu Wang and Yatong Zhang A conveyed property on South Oak St. to Alex D. Southard and Caitlin L. Southard for $265,000.

SPP Citizens Net Lease Real Estate Fund III LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lititz Improvement Inc. for $10.

Robert Spayd and Ruth E. Dewald conveyed 211 Leaman St. to Mya Lau for $40,000.

Gregory L. Winters and Tracy C. Winters conveyed 241 East Market St. to Marc Storb for $325,000.

Matthew L. Thomas and Tara A. Thomas conveyed 119 West Orange St. to Tara A. Thomas for $1.

Nicole D. Zimmerman conveyed property on Sixth St. to Robert J. Kegel and Stephanie N. Kegel for $312,500.

Lorraine M. Heagy and John Franklin Heagy III conveyed Unit 6 to Linda S. Frank for $257,640.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Patrick L. Bowman and Elizabeth M. Bowman conveyed property on a public road to Patrick L. Bowman for $1.

William F. Guhl conveyed property on a public road to Travis James Thomas for $125,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

John B. Fazio and Mary Lou Fazio conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia Price Family Trust for $300,000.

Jan M. Cutaiar and Jan C. Shenk conveyed 115 East Petersburg Road to Karen E. Matthew for $235,000.

Keith Stine, Courtney Stine and C. A. Stine conveyed Unit 43 to Keith Stine for $1.

Ernie P. Simmons III and Judy C. Simmons conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Vaughan W. Stevens for $320,000.

Thomas E. Preniczky conveyed property on Palmer Circle to Joseph Kata for $385,000.

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference of United Methodist Church conveyed property on a public road to Grandview Church for $1.

Murry Development Corp and Beverly Estates Inc. conveyed property on Murry Hill Drive to Michael S. Albert for $120,000.

Manso K. Conteh, Neneh P. Kabba Conteh, Neneh P Kabba Conteh and Neneh P. Fornah conveyed 510 Hedgerow Lane to Manso K. Conteh, Neneh P. Kabba Conteh and Neneh P Kabba Conteh for $1.

Stephen T. Kranch conveyed Unit II 4 to Patrick K. Mccarthy and Desiree L. Finley for $206,000.

Larkspur Crossing Associates LP and HDC Investments Inc. conveyed Unit 34 to Amar Y. Noori and Farah Abdulhamed for $166,900.

Brendan P. Mcanally and Leesa M. Mcanally conveyed 1002 Grand View Boulevard to Robert Balasavage and Kathleen M. Balasavage for $450,000.

Justin H. Geisenberger conveyed 2614 Hazelwood Road to Joshua R. Druce, Katherine R. Vandermolen Zimmerman and Katherine R Vandermolen Zimmerman for $371,250.

Nazafarine Keyvani and Peter Hurtubise conveyed property on Buckwalter Road to J. Alan Giagnocavo and Jinli Wang for $730,000.

Hess Family Trust, C. Marlin Hess and Gertrude G. Hess conveyed property on Woodfield Drive to Jack Eugene Yohn Jr. and Bradley D. Burns for $422,000.

Debora Y. Strickler and Kenneth A. Strickler conveyed Unit 47 to Li Li for $300,000.

Robert J. Balasavage and Kathleen M. Balasavage conveyed 1006 Janet Avenue to Brendan P. Mcanally and Leesa M. Mcanally for $325,000.

G. Matthew Brown conveyed Unit 610 to Anthony R. Meck and Erika P. Felker for $225,900.

Jeb Family LTD Partnership, Jeb & Sons LP, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Jeb & Sons Inc, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed 203 Buckton Drive to William Price and Deborah Price for $363,200.

Kathleen M. Lazowski and Anthony J. Lazowski conveyed Unit 35 to Chandrakant G. Rathod for $230,000.

Joann S. Bollinger conveyed property on a public road to Daniel U. Smith and Laura K. Forrer for $350,000.

Vicky L. Kelly conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Wilson for $555,000.

Samuel J. Kernion and Alyson J. Kernion conveyed property on a public road to Andrew G. Schrack and Amy L. Schrack for $490,000.

Donna L. Gasper, Benjamin J. Gasper, Kayleigh A. Baird and Donna Gasper conveyed property on Nanticoke Road to Benjamin J. Gasper and Kayleigh A. Baird for $1.

Allison J. Roush and Allison J. Byrnes conveyed 30 Glen Moore Circle to Allison J. Byrnes for $1.

Jennifer L. Smith and Robert L. Schaeffer conveyed 2544 Saddle Drive to Jennifer L. Smith for $1.

Robert D. Spender and Aurie A. Spender conveyed 1751 Longview Drive to Matthew D. Collins and Susan Collins for $330,000.

Mary E. Morone conveyed Unit 33 to Joe Schermick and Katherine Schermick for $175,000.

Andrew D. Thomas and David T. Plowman conveyed 36 Hampton Lane to Andrew D. Thomas for $1.

Kent W. Allison conveyed 1726 Zarker Road to Estreet Properties LLC for $100,000.

Gary E. Mackley, Judy A. Mackley and Judy A. Dobson conveyed Unit 97 to Joan M. Zercher for $185,000.

Dominic C. Siviglia and Judith L. Siviglia conveyed property on a public road to Hudberger LLC for $1,010,500.

Michael S. Kester conveyed property on a public road to Michael Wimmer and Jennifer L. Parke for $345,000.

Jesse W. Robinson, Megan N. Fowler, Jesse Robinson and Megan Fowler conveyed 1017 Tracy Road to Robert K. Olin for $325,000.

Doris Uribe conveyed property on a public road to Doris Uribe and Stephanie M. Arbelaez for $1.

Woodward C. Blair and Wendy S. Blair conveyed 1827 Larchmont Lane to Wendy S. Blair for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Thomas Logan Metesh and Jennifer Laura Metesh conveyed 33 Crescent Drive to Danielle S. Huffman and Joshua Huffman for $250,000.

Gerald K. Stern conveyed property on North Grant St. to Mark F. Mcgowan and Melissa A. Mason for $260,000.

MANOR TWP.

Daniel H. Yocom and Amy P. Yocom conveyed property on Letort Road to Mending Meadows LLC for $1,000,000.

Kelly L. Reed and Kristi L. Reed conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Pressler and Emily Pressler for $595,000.

Larry A. Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to Victor Anthony Jarunas and April Mist Jarunas for $220,000.

Andrew M. Young conveyed property on Letort Road to Joseph D. Goodhart and Sarah J. Wagaman for $306,400.

Ryan Miller conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Eric L. Landis and Tracy S. Landis for $395,000.

Jean Weller, Mae H. Landis Revocable Living Trust and The estate of Mae H. Landis conveyed property on Conestoga St. to Joseph Graham and Jean Graham for $40,000.

Mary Elizabeth Zimmerman conveyed 514 Whitechapel Road to Elizabeth Richard for $267,000.

Kathleen D. Heisler, George T. Heisler Jr. & Helen M. Heisler Revocable Living Trust, The estate of Helen M. Heisler and George T. Heisler Jr. conveyed 2272 Franklin Road to Justin Shelton for $1.

Alexander T. Kozachuk and Regina C. Kozachuk conveyed property on Stonemanor Drive to Gian A. Henriquez and Gabriela M. Henriquez for $487,500.

Dorothea E. Barton and Michael S. Kelley conveyed property on Temple Avenue to Sarah Elizabeth Mahoney for $179,900.

Beth A. Mader conveyed property on Manor St. to Gary G. Brown and Virginia M. Brown for $175,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Thomas A. Walker and Brenda K. Walker conveyed property on West Market St. to D2b Holdings LLC for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

George F. Hoover Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Terry Wilson Clark Jr. for $195,700.

Americo Rivera and Jessica Linetty conveyed property on a public road to Terri L. Clair for $210,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Dianne M. Bates and Charles B. Goodrich conveyed 827 Tanglegate Place to Dianne M. Bates for $1.

Keith K. Krammes conveyed property on Circle Road to Herman Ellera for $235,000.

Laura Sirbak conveyed 173 West Frederick St. to BML Real Estate LLC for $165,500.

Michael A. Scheid and Kathy R. Scheid conveyed property on Briargate Place to Tara Mcelhenny for $310,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Jennifer M. Gadoua conveyed Unit 133 to Kurtis King and Barbara A. King for $266,000.

Eric W. Kneisley and Sheila M. Kneisley conveyed property on a public road to Toniya M. Woods and David W. Miller for $335,000.

Jordan S. Lehman and Gabrielle Lehman conveyed 319 West Donegal St. to Victoria Wesser for $179,800.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Arthur B. Fairbanks and Maureen Fairbanks conveyed property on a public road to Matthew D. Harry and Peggy Harry for $396,999.

Michael A. Fritchman and Kathryn E. Fritchman conveyed 2158 Sheaffer Road to Dana Swartley and Kerry L. Swartley for $277,000.

The estate of Ruth Husmann and Randall K. Miller conveyed 534 Beverly Road to David J. Epler and Susan L. Epler for $465,000.

Austin Book conveyed property on a public road to Harold W. Weik Jr. and Melissa Ann Weik for $155,000.

The estate of Richard E. Forry and The estate of Richard Eugene Forry conveyed property on a public road to Gary T. Forry for $1.

The estate of Richard E. Forry and The estate of Richard Eugene Forry conveyed property on Quarry Road to Gary T. Forry for $1.

Joseph W. Overmeyer conveyed property on a public road to Michael Destefano and Kristin Destefano for $187,500.

Dana M. Geist and Colby Hoffman conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Jason Propst for $210,000.

James David Nolt and Melissa Marie Nolt conveyed 1552 Valley View Road to Autumn B. Miller for $520,000.

The estate of David E. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Old Line LLC for $765,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

James T. Dunn and Cynthia J. Dunn conveyed property on Huntington Drive to Kami L. Dugan for $275,000.

Matthew V. Gotwalt and Richard E. Lewis conveyed property on a public road to Eleanor Mulvenna and Eric Brown for $250,000.

Richard Todd Hobday conveyed 61 East New St. to Gavin P. Hobday Odonnell and Gavin P Hobday Odonnell for $115,000.

Jesse T. Hoffman, Jennifer M. Hoffman and Jennifer Hoffman conveyed 28 West Main St. to James N. Landis and Nancy J. Landis for $190,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Dana E. Swartley and Kerry L. Swartley conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Michael A. Lusby and Fianna J. Lusby for $300,000.

New Holland Custom Woodwork Ltd conveyed property on a public road to New Holland Custom Woodwork Ltd for $1.

Priscilla D. Stover and Rita Arment A conveyed property on a public road to Edwin L. Hoffman for $274,800.

Thomas E. Darr and Elizabeth A. Darr conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Gavin L. Sauder and Carina N. Sauder for $273,000.

Dorothy A. Burkholder conveyed Unit 43 to Jane Wellde Hunt for $170,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Harold Sheaffer and Janette Sheaffer conveyed property on a public road to Gary Pitz and Beverly Pitz for $1.

PENN TWP.

Tony L. Ober conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Sarah R. Rossi for $218,000.

Shirley Marie Drumheller and Angela M. Drumheller conveyed property on a public road to Angela M. Drumheller for $55,850.

Dennis W. Lehman and Karen L. Lehman conveyed 1323 Newport Road to Cade W. Lehman for $1.

Ray E. Gruber and Mary M. Gruber conveyed property on Penryn Road to Tyler Minnich and Viorica Frazier for $225,000.

Michael H. Hosler, Beverly A. Hosler and Beverly Hosler conveyed property on Newport Road to Douglas M. Nolt and Tanika J. Nolt for $1.

Charles Investments LP, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus and Charles Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to Brian King and Kari King for $307,025.

Adam R. Burkhart and Megan E. Burkhart conveyed 633 Mallard Drive to William T. Tudor Jr. for $294,900.

PEQUEA TWP.

Jean A. Mccullough and Michael R. Mccullough conveyed 877 Millwood Road to David K. Esh for $715,000.

Suzanne J. Roland conveyed property on a public road to Collette Augustine for $289,900.

Cathy A. Wary conveyed property on a public road to Tyler J. Hollinger and Kaddie M. Hollinger for $274,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Seth A. Johnston and Rachael Johnston conveyed property on a public road to Kevin S. Rausch and Marianne Rausch for $380,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Violetta H. Wagner conveyed property on Maple Avenue to Megan Marie Bell and Jessica R. Bell for $275,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Lawrence R. Kintner and Marianne H. Kintner conveyed Unit 234 to David S. Krenkel and Lynn A. Krenkel for $400,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 68 to Greg A. Souders and Mary A. Souders for $458,200.

Sarah H. Hinkle and John F. Hinkle III conveyed property on a public road to Glenn Grimes and Theresa Noviello Grimes for $335,000.

Joshua J. Fleck and Stephanie J. Fleck conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Kopp for $230,500.

Chad M. Myers and Cheryl Ann Portner conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Heather D. Garman and Eric J. Vanlaar for $256,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 286 to Andrew J. Sceski and Diana Sceski for $398,569.

Abram S. Beiler and Priscilla K. Beiler conveyed property on Mastersonville Road to Daniel Z. Glick and Anna S. Glick for $217,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

David M. Ross and Charlene Ross conveyed property on Pequea Avenue to Benjamin W. Infantolino and Melody R. Infantolino for $349,900.

Elam S. Riehl and Anna Mae Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Elam S. Riehl for $1.

Elam S. Riehl and Anna Mae Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Elam S. Riehl for $1.

Stephen J. Schmitt and Jennifer F. Schmitt conveyed property on Bellevue Avenue to David Neff and Kendall Neff for $285,000.

Jonathan A. Locke, Sara H. Locke and Sara Locke conveyed property on a public road to Joseph D. Oselett and Danielle A. Oselett for $375,000.

Eli B. Smucker and Linda K. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Eli B. Smucker and Linda K. Smucker for $1.

Elmer Mark Lapp and Martha Fern Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Eli B. Smucker and Linda K. Smucker for $1.

Ronald F. Bills and Debbra M. Bills conveyed property on Northeimer Road to Jamie Bills for $300,000.

Timothy J. Malloy, Lesly Malloy, Lesley C. Malloy, Lesley Malloy and Timothy Malloy conveyed property on a public road to Eden Groff and Leo Hunter Tollinger for $160,000.

Kenneth Olonovich, Dolores Olonovich and Kenneth Olonovich Jr. conveyed 5311 Countryside Drive to Melissa Lynn Fisher and Daniel Franklin Fisher for $395,000.

Catherine B. King conveyed property on a public road to Jesse B. Riehl for $306,000.

Nathan J. Beiler and Barbie Ann Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Nathan J. Beiler and Barbie Ann Beiler for $1.

Benjamin W. Infantolino and Melody R. Infantolino conveyed property on Bellevue Avenue to David Keyes and Joanna Keyes for $245,000.

Levi S. Beiler Jr. and Ruth K. Beiler conveyed property on Old Highway Road to Glicks Rental Properties LLC for $335,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Daniel Smucker and Jamie M. Smucker conveyed 305 Wilton Drive to Travis Scott Gehman and Tonya Nicole Gehman for $412,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Gregory M. Lantz and Kelly J. Nettke conveyed property on Hill Top Road to Gregory M. Lantz for $1.

John U. Stoltzfus and Mary B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Beaver Road to Crist L. Fisher and Barbara P. Fisher for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

John G. Bordner conveyed 334 Broad St. to Dalton W. Oberholtzer and Heidi J. Oberholtzer for $225,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Toa Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 1076 Constitution Drive to Michael Patrick Oconnor and Mary Knecht Oconnor for $444,756.

Albert E. Garner and Sylvia F. Garner conveyed property on Regents Drive to Victor Harrison and Sue Prince for $375,328.

Michael L. Baker and Linda L. Baker conveyed 49 Pine Wood Avenue to Gregory L. Winters and Tracy C. Winters for $250,000.

Julie Ann Stauffer, Julie A. Stauffer and Beverly L. Mccord A conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Ward and Julie Ward for $281,500.

Christopher L. Jaquis conveyed 339 Knightsbridge Way to Rachel E. Holmes and Nathaniel L. Holmes for $470,000.

The estate of Alan J. Roberts conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. List and Rhonda G. List for $370,000.

George Wasef and Kimberly Wasef conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Dhara J. Patel for $740,000.

Christina M. Thomas and Christina M. Schroeder conveyed 36 Buttonwood Drive to William D. Thomas and Christina M. Thomas for $1.

Taylor Parris, Danielle Masland and Danielle Parris conveyed property on a public road to Taylor Parris and Danielle Parris for $1.

Krystyna Supplee and Stefan Falisz conveyed property on Hurst Boulevard to Cheryl L. Love for $375,000.

E. Dale Elliott II and Karen M. Elliott conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to William H. Cunningham, Denise A. Cunningham and Cunningham Trust of 2008 for $862,000.

Allison M. Anderson and Allison M. Hutt conveyed property on Pleasant Hill Drive to David P. Stott and Donna Stott for $249,000.

Alejandrino Vazquez and Juanita H. Vazquez conveyed 1638 Princess Anne Drive to Olga I. Rivera and Yazniel D. Bencosme for $255,000.