The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Aug. 29-Sept. 2:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Kevin J. Law and Mary Law Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Jacob E. Reinsmith and Samantha R. McCarthy for $302,500.

BART TWP.

The estate of Lizzie L. King and The estate of Elizabeth L. King conveyed property on a public road to Jonas E. Esh and Anna B. Esh for $1.

Jean L. Bushong conveyed property on a public road to John E. Stoltzfus and Annie S. Stoltzfus for $586,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Good Family Farms LP, Good Earth Organics LLC and Kurtis P. Good conveyed property on Dry Tavern Road to Good Family Farms LP for $1.

Good Family Farms LP, Good Earth Organics LLC and Kurtis P. Good conveyed property on School Road to Good Family Farms LP for $1.

Good Family Farms LP, Good Earth Organics LLC and Kurtis P. Good conveyed property on School Road to Good Family Farms LP for $1.

Kelso I. Fisher Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Dennis R. Martin and Linda Z. Martin for $80,000.

Deborah G. Smith conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Kollin Bordner and Kristy Lynn Bordner for $425,000.

Yanet Ontiveros conveyed property on a public road to Joshua A. Newswanger and Sierra T. Fitzgerald for $220,100.

Good Family Farms LP, Good Earth Organics LLC and Kurtis P. Good conveyed property on School Road to Good Family Farms LP for $1.

Good Family Farms LP, Good Earth Organics LLC and Kurtis P. Good conveyed property on Dry Tavern Road to Good Family Farms LP for $1.

Good Family Farms LP, Good Earth Organics LLC and Kurtis P. Good conveyed property on a public road to Good Family Farms LP for $1.

Earl H. Gehman, Helen H. Gehman and Earl H. Gehman & Helen H. Gehman Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Ronald E. Gehman for $163,654.

Good Family Farms LP, Good Earth Organics LLC and Kurtis P. Good conveyed property on School Road to Good Family Farms LP for $1.

Good Family Farms LP, Good Earth Organics LLC and Kurtis P. Good conveyed property on a public road to Good Family Farms LP for $1.

Good Family Farms LP, Good Earth Organics LLC and Kurtis P. Good conveyed property on School Road to Good Family Farms LP for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Michele M. Weitzel and Douglas W. Weaver Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Jason A. Lowry and Jill W. Lowry for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Richard A. Summers and Christopher G. Summers conveyed property on Elizabeth Street to Christopher G. Summers for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Ryan A. Sensenig, Jody N. Weaver and Jody N. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Ryan A. Sensenig and Jody N. Sensenig for $0.

Laurie Rohrer and Timothy W. Rohrer conveyed property on Seglock Road to Timothy W. Rohrer for $1.

Timothy W. Rohrer and Laurie A. Rohrer conveyed 1230 Seglock Road to Timothy W. Rohrer for $1.

Bradley H. Vernon, Tawnya M. Vernon and Brad Vernon conveyed property on Woodchuck Drive to Donald Jackson Vanbuskirk and Samantha L. Vanbuskirk for $330,000.

Kenneth L. Cosgrove conveyed property on a public road to Ievgenii Purshaha and Maria Purshaha for $610,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. and Landmark Builders Inc. conveyed Unit 40 to Patti Kines Henderson and Aaron Lovell Henderson for $580,270.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Leighton N. Kaspy conveyed property on Scenic Drive to Michael J. Evans for $280,000.

Howard G. Horst and Colletta J. Horst conveyed 2024 N. Reading Road to Howard G. Horst, Colletta J. Horst and Howard G. Horst & Colletta J. Horst Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Richard A. Edwards conveyed property on Church Street to Richard A. Edwards for $1.

James Mohler and Etasha Mohler conveyed property on Church Street to James Mohler and Etasha Mohler for $1.

Michael East and Lori M. East conveyed property on a public road to Taylor Mackenzie Straub for $280,000.

Anthony K. Horning and Jamie M. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Kathy A. Haddon and David A. Haddon for $320,000.

Robert A. Ziska Sr. and Dona M. Ziska conveyed property on a public road to Michael Samuel Stitzer and Rachael Kostecki for $315,000.

The estate of Marylyn Dobson conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan L. Snader for $175,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Harry D. Stover conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Newswanger for $279,000.

Michell L. Firestone conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Edward Gallagher and Reanna Ellen Gallagher for $300,000.

Adam Hartzell, Jessica R. Hartzell and Jessica R. Miller conveyed property on Pelham Road to Austin Smith and Katherine A. Miller for $399,900.

Deborah L. Fassnacht conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly A. Campbell and William M. Wolfe for $240,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Dalvin Krug and Jacqueline Krug conveyed 1240 Manor St. to Kyle Richelderfer and Kristin Richelderfer for $206,000.

Jonathan Lehman and Elizabeth Lehman conveyed 643 S. Ninth St. to Richard A. Ferrer and Miguel A. Ferrer Jr. for $241,000.

Matthew J. Millhouse, Alice A. Millhouse, Alice A. Gull and Alice Millhouse conveyed 122 N. Third St. to Jedidiah Joshua Hess for $190,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Avis June Weidman and Gerald W. Schauer conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Eckenrode for $206,800.

CONOY TWP.

Lori A. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Deana Frescatore for $186,000.

Arlene E. Brownsberger conveyed property on a public road to Drew E. Reinhold and Nikita A. Grove for $200,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Lori A. Jefferson conveyed property on a public road to John Paul Jones Powers and Tammy Ann Powers for $258,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Julie M. Miller and James Michael Miller conveyed property on a public road to Charles Pettway and Carolyn Flowers Pettway for $278,000.

Benjamin J. Lengle and Rebecca Lengle conveyed 2725 Maytown Road to Benjamin Joseph Lengle, Rebecca Sue Lengle and Lengle Family Living Trust for $0.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Metzler Home Builders Inc. for $300,000.

Lauren O. Ortega, Lauren O. Buchma, John P. Briner and Lauren Buchma conveyed property on a public road to Stephen M. Canapp and Deborah E. Canapp for $197,000.

Francesco Failla and Maria Failla conveyed property on Kraybill Church Road to Matthew R. Wingate and Jessica A. Wingate for $460,000.

Albert R. Kephart and Albert R. Kephart II conveyed property on a public road to Albert R. Kephart II for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Haley E. Klock and Michael D. Klock for $318,800.

Burkholder Builders, Leon Ray Burkholder and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Andrew L. Oltmans, Tara J. Oltmans, Timothy A. Mentzer and Margaret A. Mentzer for $322,400.

Peter Petrosky and Lacey Petrosky conveyed property on a public road to Peter D. Petrosky and Lacey Petrosky for $1.

Cindy L. Gramm conveyed property on a public road to Jamie Cascarino and Dena Cascarino for $250,000.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc, Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. and Rohrers Construction conveyed property on Ridgefield Drive to William N. Zimmerlee and Vicki R. Zimmerlee for $547,025.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Penway Construction Inc., Robert L. Gruber and Darby M. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to Robert J. Porambo and Amanda Kane for $514,900.

DRUMORE TWP.

Victor D. Bird and Karen W. Bird conveyed property on Susquehannock Drive to Karen D. Lusby for $310,000.

EARL TWP.

David Capuito and Theresa K. Capuito conveyed 473 Daisy Drive to Samuel L. Stoltzfus Jr. and Iva A. Stoltzfus for $305,000.

Guiseppe Conigliaro, Giuseppe Conigliaro and Anna Conigliaro conveyed property on a public road to Jemar Enterprises for $1,445,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Eugene L. Wanenchak and Kathryn M. Wanenchak conveyed property on a public road to Anthony James Antonio, Kylee Elizabeth Antonio and Megan Wardlaw for $385,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Adam M. Fanus and Nicole R. Fanus conveyed property on a public road to Dane Stoyanovitch, Kelly Stoyanovitch and Robert F. Mack for $525,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Mary Louise T Burke and Jeffrey T. Burke conveyed 5416 Rainbow Drive to Tammy M. Robichaux for $280,000.

EDEN TWP.

James E. Sheets Jr, Cindy M. Sheets and James E. Sheets conveyed property on a public road to Raymond Lee Stoltzfus for $220,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Raymond Lehman conveyed property on Long Lane to Corey L. Stevens for $210,300.

Jeffrey L. Ditzler conveyed property on a public road to Helen Jean Ditzler for $130,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Jack M. Zimmerman, Ashley Whalen, Ashley A. Whalen, Jack D. Zimmerman and Ashley M. Whalen conveyed property on Holly Street to Maegan L. Gregory and Jonathan Ackerman for $300,000.

The estate of Clyde L. Barnhart and The estate of Clyde Leon Barnhart conveyed property on a public road to John M. Carl Jr. for $70,000.

Landon B. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Gallmann for $210,000.

Joseph S. Winters conveyed 45 E. Washington St. to Michael James Leitham for $90,000.

Jami Harris conveyed 423 S. Spruce St. to Renton T. Hoffer and Julie A. Hoffer for $263,000.

Margaret A. Jenkins, The estate of Steven E. Jenkins, The estate of Steve E. Jenkins and The estate of Steven Edward Jenkins conveyed 573 N. Holly St. to Gilbert C. Fitzhugh for $260,000.

Douglas E. Valkenburg and Nancy A. Valkenburg conveyed property on a public road to Christopher John Morley and Gretchen Elizabeth Harnsberger for $302,000.

Yusnely Lopez Alvarez, Yusnely Lopez Alvarez, Aynier Silverio Perez and Aynier Silverio Perez conveyed 653 N. Lime St. to Maria Guadalupe Vazquez Salazar and Michael Cassel for $198,000.

Donald G. Longenecker conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin K. King and Barbara G. King for $218,000.

Joseph P. Ulrich conveyed property on North Maple Street to Christine M. Ulrich for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Dayron Diaz Frejomil and Dailen Tellez Sande conveyed 14 Lauren Lane to Samantha Marie Doyen and Brandon Alejandro Waltero for $191,500.

The estate of Jennifer E. McBride, The estate of Jennie E. McBride and The estate of Jennie Elizabeth McBride conveyed 106 Marion Terrace to Kyle Martin for $203,000.

John Paul J. Powers and Tammy A. Powers conveyed property on Church Avenue to James T. Beaujean and Hannah L. Beaujean for $316,000.

John Lee Stoltzfus conveyed 114 Marion Terrace to Hanna Crowther for $195,000.

John F. Brabazon and Linda R. Brabazon conveyed 222 W. Fulton St. to Jeff Burkholder Holdings LLC and Burkholder Jeff Holdings LLC for $355,000.

Benjamin G. Hoover and Micole S. Hoover conveyed 743 S. State St. to Amber Lynn Leagans for $310,000.

Mary Elizabeth Wentz conveyed property on Sand Court to Mark A. Marx and Jeffrey G. Marx for $240,000.

Craig A. Lovell and Jennifer L. Lovell conveyed 117 E. Chestnut St. to P&H Town Investments LLC for $155,000.

Il Jun Chon and Joyce J. Chon conveyed property on Martin Avenue to Ryan Tatu and Christina Tatu for $560,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

The estate of David R. Parkhouse conveyed 253 Buchanan Drive to Christone Duong and Chanthol Ouch for $320,000.

Donna I. Blackman conveyed property on Carriage Lane to Todd C. Whiskeyman and Joanna L. Sheckart for $358,000.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight Zimmerman, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed Unit 26 to Andrey Teleguz and Nataliya Teleguz for $650,873.

The estate of Philip G. Frollo, Fatima M. Pascale and Fatima Mary Pascale conveyed property on Coolidge Drive to Lisa Drummond and Kyle Drummond for $385,000.

Edith A. Schnupp conveyed 215 Akron Road to Cmkm Enterprises LLC for $165,000.

The estate of Mark T. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to D. Lucille Zimmerman for $1.

The estate of Mark T. Zimmerman conveyed property on North Reading Road to D. Lucille Zimmerman for $1.

Glenn Kern, Melissa Kern and Melissa Foley conveyed property on Reagan Drive to Melissa Foley for $1.

Joanne E. Wagner, Joanne E. Cammauf and Richard E. Cammauf Jr. conveyed 68 Oriole Drive to Wendell Weaver and Kimberly Weaver for $205,000.

FULTON TWP.

Raymond M. Zimmerman and Ada Mae Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Roger M. Zimmerman and Delphine M. Zimmerman for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Homer C. Knox III and Bonnie G. Knox conveyed 21 Naomi Ave. to William J. Rutledge and Cryslia C. Rutledge for $255,000.

Peggy D. Henkel and Panagoula Henkel conveyed property on Wimbledon Lane to Christopher Ryan Ferrara and Courtney Helene Ferrara for $603,000.

Paul X. Murphy, Lucia C. Rohrer Murphy and Lucia C Rohrer Murphy conveyed property on Hearthside Lane to Thomas A. Hyde and Emily C. Hyde for $635,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC, Toa West Brandywine LLC and Toa East Petersburg conveyed 861 Founders Way to Linda Lee Brigham and Patrick E. Brigham for $674,399.

Luella G. Kauffman conveyed 2017 Harrogate Road to Christopher Dende Wanyo and Meredith Ashley Lefever for $400,000.

Geoffrey S. Buckius conveyed property on a public road to Ashley Paige Spangler for $220,000.

Christopher G. Korba conveyed property on a public road to Antonio M. Vargas, Elogidina Genao Ortiz and Elogidina Genao Ortiz for $270,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 133 Honor Drive to Mary Louise Ebaugh for $556,991.

Paul Thorlakson and Sharon R. Thorlakson conveyed property on Woodview Drive to Kyle Willner and Mallory Pladus for $565,000.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed Unit 94 to Ashley C. Fry for $394,480.

JPM Stonehenge LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Julia M. Weldon and Stephen R. Bruening for $428,711.

Barry J. Margolis conveyed property on Greenside Drive to DHTC LLC for $550,000.

Brian T. Schama and Kara T. Schama conveyed 11 Twin Oaks Hollow to Esteban Mercado Rodriguez and Davine Mercado for $600,000.

Jason A. Keen conveyed 1709 Wilson Ave. to Har Mana and Ling Yaung for $251,000.

Clinton W. Kemp and Donna D. Kemp conveyed property on Cameron Drive to Nathaniel Wade and Heather Wade for $775,000.

Marion L. Pisani conveyed property on Kurtz Mill to Marion L. Pisani and Marion L. Pisani Living Trust for $1.

Mark R. Brackbill and Melissa L. Brackbill conveyed 745 Hansom Drive to Mark Reah Brackbill, Melissa Lynn Brackbill and Brackbill Family Living Trust for $0.

Benjamin C. Lustig conveyed property on Harrisburg Pike to Harold G. Guzman for $354,900.

Evan A. Stone and Antonia J. Vanvliet conveyed 105 Wood Lot Lane to Jarrod M. Galler and Nicole L. Galler for $475,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Aaron S. Hostetter, Alvin W. Hostetter Trust, Marian G. Conley and Joseph E. Conley conveyed property on Oxford Road to Alma C. Hostetter for $64,448.

John L. Ferrick, John L. Ferrick Sr. and Deborah L. Zercher conveyed property on Archer Lane to Kathleen Williams for $340,000.

Michael D. Reheard and Jill S. Reheard conveyed 3213 Maplechrest Terrace to Jill S. Reheard for $1.

Cynthia E. Resch conveyed property on West Over Drive to Rachel Stoltzfus and Melvin Stoltzfus for $372,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Jonathan D. Cameron conveyed property on Stonecrest Drive to Stephen Teachout for $360,000.

Walter L. Siderio and Gail E. Siderio conveyed property on a public road to Ames Reese Inc. for $230,000.

Angel Luis Valentin conveyed 2208 Harmony Hill Drive to Joseph Simononis and Kelsey Simononis for $330,000.

Craig S. Dennis and Cynthia M. Dennis conveyed property on a public road to Edwin P. Jonas II and Melany M. Jonas for $311,000.

Jeffrey A. Martin and Donna L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Viangely Feliz and Robinson Ruiz for $212,500.

Barry L. Martin conveyed property on Black Oak Drive to Joann Suman for $12,000.

Bradley James Herr and Elizabeth Milkowski Herr conveyed 2223 Harmony Hill Drive to Mason B. Antonioli and Jessica Antonioli for $305,000.

Leroy F. King and Lillian K. King conveyed property on a public road to David Lee King for $1.

Katherine E. Myers conveyed 1948 Pine Drive to Richard N. Myers for $565,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Diane E. Flath conveyed Unit 55 to Cullen Patrick Farrell and Lauren Hughes Farrell for $239,500.

Michael J. Martin Sr. and Diane T. Martin conveyed Unit 138 to David Prange and Susan Prange for $300,000.

Saibal Bandyopadhyay and Chandrani Chatterjee conveyed property on Steepbank Road to Saibal Bandyopadhyay, Chandrani Chatterjee and Saibal Bandyopadhyay & Chandrani Chatterjee Family Trust for $1.

George F. Duff and Mary R. Duff conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Campbell and Luann Campbell for $325,000.

Angel L Leon Aviles conveyed 118 Harvey Ave. to House Cash LLC for $140,000.

Peter P. Smith and Melissa Smith conveyed property on Stoneway Path to Charles D. Knowles III and Lisa R. Knowles for $470,000.

LANCASTER CITY

John A. Hickey and Rebecca A. Hickey conveyed 638 W. Chestnut St. to Thomas J. McGarrity and Susan J. McGarrity for $630,000.

Shirley Landrau conveyed 606 S. Prince St. to Riverwalk Property Solutions LLC for $32,000.

The estate of Dawn Bresch and The estate of Dawn L. Bresch conveyed property on Hershey Avenue to Matthew D. Wearden for $265,000.

Marcos Fontanez conveyed 740 E. Walnut St. to Justo Junior Martinez Peralta and Evelyn Acosta Maldonado for $210,000.

William Mark Peteritas conveyed 241 N. Lime St. to William Mark Peteritas and Julie Zalimas for $1.

Jeffrey Himes and Claudia Himes conveyed property on North Queen Street to Bruce G. Kreider for $875,000.

Candice L. Seitz and Candice Seitz conveyed 579 N. Plum St. to Beata Singh and Parminder Singh for $195,000.

Anna M. Roland conveyed 23 Pearl St. to Jennifer Houk for $225,000.

John R. Roehm and Karen L. Roehm conveyed 911 Union St. to Edgar M. Wright and John A. Porter for $1.

Wilfredo P. Gerena conveyed 309 S. Marshall St. to Wilfredo P. Gerena and Wilfredo Perez for $1.

The estate of Barbara Ann Cunningham conveyed 17 Conestoga St. to Timothy Cunningham for $72,000.

David A. Haddon, Kathy A. Haddon, Kathy Haddon, David Haddon and David Haddon conveyed 604 W. Walnut St. to Emily Marzock for $325,000.

Conowingo Rentals LLC and Steven K. Fisher conveyed 51 S. Franklin St. to Trevor J. Martin for $220,000.

Lancaster General Hospital and Lancaster General Services Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Queen Street Development LP for $3,000,000.

The estate of Anne C Blom and The estate of Anna Clair Blom conveyed 614 E. Marion St. to Beato Reyes Marte and Santa Reyes for $130,000.

Jane F. Eddy and Jane F. Eddy Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on East Grant Street to Bryan M. Hondros and Veronica Hincapie Escobar for $520,000.

Shari A. Werner and Shari A. Miller conveyed 917 Columbia Ave. to John Shand and Alexandra M. Shand for $175,500.

Randolph L. Yoder and Marianne J. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Oliver Charles Sports Management LLC and Charles Oliver Sports Management LLC for $235,000.

Arelis N. Sable conveyed property on West Vine Street to Mabel Hinson for $250,000.

Johana Reynoso conveyed 512 St. Joseph St. to Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. for $25,000.

Hayley E. Fornoff and Hayley E. Foley conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Michael J. Rohm for $270,000.

Louis Pagan Jr. and Celinet Pagan conveyed 599 1/2 N. Plum St. to Maintained Properties LLC for $225,000.

Kevin M. Heller conveyed 319 E. Frederick St. to Rikki R. Godshall and Lynn E. Godshall for $215,000.

Evan Alexander Davis and Sarah Miller Rush conveyed 544 N. Plum St. to Joseph Ferrare and Susanne Ferrare for $290,000.

Kyaw Kyaw and Naw Eh Kaloe Paw conveyed 1218 Union St. to Rakan A. Madani for $155,900.

John J. Devitry and Maria Inmaculada Alvarez Delgado conveyed 106 Jefferson St. to George J. Rose III and George J. Rose Jr. for $195,000.

Aaron K. Beiler, Katie L. Beiler and Aaron K. Beiler & Katie L. Beiler Trust conveyed 515 E. Strawberry St. to John Detwiler and Crystal Detwiler for $150,000.

King Capital Investments LLC, Dale M. King and Barbara S. King conveyed 44 N. Lime St. to Samuel S. Beiler and Sarah F. Beiler for $800,000.

Spruce St. Design & Build LLC and Ryan Finger conveyed 646 N. Mary St. to Hunter C. Kurtz and Cecelia E. Jinks for $217,000.

Miguel A. Ferrer and Juanita J. Ferrer conveyed 117 N. Plum St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $144,900.

Stephen E. Kauffman and Victoria Kauffman conveyed 535 Beaver St. to Dakota Ashley Downing for $275,000.

Charles T. Stokes Jr. conveyed 211 E. Ross St. to Elizabeth Grace Zvara and Michael Kolinski Robinson II for $375,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Ronald Michael Balon, Brandon Michael Hughes Miller and Brandon Michael Hughes Miller conveyed property on Wabank Road to Awakened Properties LLC for $176,500.

Patricia F. Evans and Lisa M. Evans conveyed property on a public road to Amy B. Hess for $300,000.

Ryan T. Benner and Cheryl A. Ressler conveyed 214 S. School Lane to In Dust Homes LLC for $238,700.

Carol A. Glass conveyed 913 E. King St. to Todd Bolinder for $300,000.

Lisa Arinus and Candace G. Benoit conveyed 504 S. President Ave. to Mario O. Terenas and Kelly E. Terenas for $410,000.

Harry L. Hanna, Judith L. Hanna, Jamie Martin and Jamie M. Martin conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to David Musser for $551,000.

The estate of Rose Valuch conveyed 139 Riverside Ave. to Ann M. Valuch for $150,000.

The estate of Wendell C. Jones Sr. and The estate of Wendell Clinton Jones Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Josiane Saint Fleur and Dieumemu Juin for $250,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Douglas Ryan Stoltzfus and Rochelle Matthews Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Christian S. Zook and Becky D. Zook for $420,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Daniel M. Johnson conveyed 235 S. Cedar St. to Daniel M. Johnson and Brittany R. Johnson for $1.

Mary Susan Brubaker and Charles E. Brubaker conveyed property on South Broad Street to Flintville LLC for $255,000.

Anthony B. Diprinzio and Diane E. Diprinzio conveyed 127 Conway Drive to Brent Marley for $330,000.

Ronald Surujpaul conveyed 120 New St. to Samuel D. Groff and Hannah R. Groff for $182,500.

Margaret M. Moran, Theresa A. Moran Camara Theresa Moran Camara and Theresa M. Camara conveyed property on Front Street to Juan Ocasio III and Shirley M. Ocasio for $234,250.

Powerhouse Design & Renovations LLC and Thomas M. Snyder conveyed property on East Front Street to 80 Front Street LLC for $195,000.

Danielle Marie Disanto, Danielle M. Belton and Danielle M. Disanto conveyed property on a public road to Charles J. Mellinger for $245,000.

The estate of Barbara A. Randall conveyed 512 Hensley St. to Susan M. Randall Sloan, Susan M Randall Sloan, Tracy L. Randall Loose and Tracy L Randall Loose for $1.

Thomas R. Zepp and Thomas Zepp conveyed 608 S. Cedar St. to Kenneth Weaver for $215,000.

Dwight L. Hershberger and Edna E. Hershberger conveyed property on South Cedar Street to John M. Hess and Rebecca Hess for $170,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Caleb D. Towner and Megan L. Towner conveyed 30 Ivy Lane to Nora J. Mast and Lawrence L. Mast for $294,000.

The estate of Charles J. Gallagher conveyed property on Shepherd Lane to Geraldine T. Gallagher for $1.

Darrell L. Robinson and Christine Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia S. McNamara and Kevin L. McNece for $530,000.

James Kenneth Brown conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Pierce and Lee Anne Pierce for $350,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Craig E. Horning and Kathleen A. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Christian R. Weisser and Traci K. Weisser for $1.

Joan C. Sweitzer conveyed 870 Parkside Lane to Kevin P. Sweitzer for $300,000.

Janet M. Kirby conveyed 40 Waverly Ave. to Chad A. Sufficool and Tiffany A. Sufficool for $252,500.

Matthew C. Landis and Sheila Landis conveyed 2335 Fruitville Pike to Robert Leon and Bimaris Leon for $800,000.

The estate of L. N. Dockey, The estate of Ruth Ln Dockey and The estate of Ellen Dockey conveyed Unit 22 to Ryan Grady and Briane Smoker for $199,900.

The estate of Edward J. Krazanowsky, The estate of Edward Joseph Krzanowsky and The estate of Edward J. Krzanowsky conveyed property on Warren Way to Eric S. Breeden for $297,000.

Nicholas C. Manley and Erin Nicole Cornack conveyed property on Sloan Street to Steven D. Affield and Rhonda F. Affield for $415,000.

David A. Talmas and Laurie A. Talmas conveyed property on a public road to Laurie A. Talmas for $1.

Saibal Bandyopadhyay and Chandrani Chatterjee conveyed property on Bob White Lane to Saibal Bandyopadhyay, Chandrani Chatterjee and Saibal Bandyopadhyay & Chandrani Chatterjee Family Trust for $1.

Shawn E. McFadden and Therese Cruciano conveyed Unit 341 to Robert L. Hammer for $270,000.

Brian S. Peers and Donna L. Peers conveyed property on Kings Gate Drive to Isaac Williams and Carissa Williams for $510,000.

House Cash LLC and Joshua Jackson conveyed 1031 N. Lime St. to Korynn Watson for $205,000.

Dennis Revell, Carole Giantomass Revell and Carole Giantomass Revell conveyed 737 Bent Creek Drive to David McCollum, Nicole Chiota McCollum, Nicole Chiota McCollum and Lorraine Chiota for $1,675,000.

Operation Homefront Inc. conveyed property on Summer Lane to Jeffrey S. Bates for $10.

Anjali Bhandari conveyed 1814 Larchmont Lane to James Moll and Andrea Moll for $360,000.

Timothy J. Billiard and Erin G. Billiard conveyed property on a public road to James D. Dornes Jr. and Glenda J. Dornes for $470,000.

James D. Dornes Jr. and Glenda J. Dornes conveyed property on Glendower Drive to James Patrick Pacelli Jr. and Adrienne Michelle Pacelli for $800,000.

June Dey Stine and June Dey Stine Revocable Trust conveyed property on Olympia Street to Andrew K. Huang for $401,000.

Timothy A. Hamilton and T&D Partnership conveyed property on a public road to Timothy A. Hamilton for $1.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, JMB Properties LP and Lancs Hospitality LLC conveyed 1492 Lititz Pike to Golden Lancaster LLC for $2,930.

Kyle A. Bryan and Kristy A. Bryan conveyed property on Tanglewood Lane to Kyle A. Lessig and Laura Lessig for $310,000.

Jintao Zhu conveyed property on Heatherstone Way to Jintao Zhu and Xia Lyu for $1.

Victoria A. Roberts conveyed property on a public road to Clifford W. Stack and Marlies M. Stack for $551,000.

Paul Zammit, Emily Lapham and Emily Marie Zammit conveyed property on Hannigan Drive to Mital Patel for $627,100.

Abraham Quintana and Maytee Rivero conveyed 2324 Lititz Pike to National Transfer Services LLC for $300,000.

National Transfer Services LLC conveyed 2324 Lititz Pike to Julia Estrada Stable for $300,000.

Marion L. Pisani conveyed property on Courthouse Circle to Marion L. Pisani and Marion L. Pisani Living Trust for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Eugene L. Snyder and Sandra L. Snyder conveyed 321 E. High St. to Michael P. Barninger for $205,000.

Shawn M. Barto and Lisa M. Barto conveyed 21 N. Main St. to Matthew A. Dietrich and Taylar L. Dietrich for $355,000.

Timothy Mehl conveyed property on South Charlotte Street to Eric Steven Savidge and Courtney Elizabeth Osborne for $241,000.

MANOR TWP.

Erin M. Bricker and Robert W. Donohue conveyed property on Pittsburg Valley Road to Robert W. Donohue for $1.

Amy L Louise Graybeal, Michael Kelly and Amy Louise Graybeal conveyed 1882 Manor Ridge Drive to Ramiro Castillo Crespo and Ramiro Castillo Crespo for $259,900.

George D. Minnick Jr. conveyed property on Williamsburg Road to Rory Grimm for $185,000.

Craig K. Harnish conveyed Unit 4B to Deanna Zook for $96,500.

Brett Horton conveyed 1926 Water St. to Nathan R. Mitchell and Joy V. Kauffman for $215,000.

Hammer Group LLP, Pamela J Bazella Naumann, Marilyn R. Berger and Louis H. Naumann conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Pho Pasteur 3 LLC for $990,000.

Hammer Group LLP, Pamela J Bazella Naumann, Marilyn R. Berger and Louis H. Naumann conveyed property on a public road to Eastern Palace LLC for $685,000.

Bonnie C. Miller conveyed property on Bent Tree Drive to Bonnie C. Miller for $1.

Robert J. Lapp and Erica N. Lapp conveyed property on Colonial Manor Drive to Chad James Gallagher and Ashleigh N. Gallagher for $369,900.

The estate of Gregg Litwin and The estate of Gregg R. Litwin conveyed property on Valley Drive to Kimber Properties LLC for $142,500.

Thomas L. Brunner and Gerry L. Taylor conveyed 12 Birch Court to Jeffrey D. Lapp and Michelle A. Lapp for $295,000.

Ann L. Desantis conveyed 1026 Monticello Lane to Richard A. Maust and Aubri Maust for $235,000.

The estate of Joyce H. Cramer conveyed 38 Oak Grove Lane to Mary L. Zimmerman for $226,500.

John Edward Young III and Gina L. Gilbert conveyed property on Letort Road to John Edward Young III for $1.

Murry Companies, Sher Wal Inc. and Murray Companies & Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Lynch Financial LLC for $409,729.

MARTIC TWP.

Dawn D. Malleo conveyed property on Martic Heights Drive to Michael B. Koser, Amanda Cake Koser and Amanda Cake Koser for $400,000.

Jeffrey L. Rineer and Lori L. Rineer conveyed property on Deer Lane to Kohen A. Murphy for $330,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

David C. Hill, Patricia S. Hill and David & Patricia Hill Family Trust conveyed 309 N. George St. to Christopher J. Woelfle for $275,000.

Dennis W. Steinbaecher and Suzanne Steinbaecher conveyed 53 Oak Ridge Drive to Ronald Snyder III and Rachael Michelle Snyder for $266,000.

Chai Mei Chen conveyed 347 Windgate Court to Peter Weidinger and Afasen Igyor for $255,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

John S. Beiler and Bertha K. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Graydex Properties LLC for $479,000.

Robert R. Golicher and Sheri L. Golicher conveyed 6 New St. to Jeremy M. Ebersole for $227,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Troy A. Gaugler conveyed property on a public road to Justin Anchorstar and Linda Marie Blase for $175,000.

Eberly Real Estate LLC and Sheryl L. Eberly conveyed 661 Rockwood Drive to Charles D. Miller for $200,000.

Ralph H. Martin and Dorothy S. Martin conveyed 2250 Mount Gretna Road to John F. Stoltzfus and Barbara K. Stoltzfus for $985,000.

Eugene R. Kriner and Angela Kriner conveyed 267 Radio Road to Glanzair Properties LLC for $115,000.

Debra A. Farmer and Debra Farmer conveyed property on a public road to Myron Denver Parker Selby II and Nicole Lynn Selby for $202,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Craig E. Arnold conveyed property on a public road to Paul Arnold Real Estate Group LLC and Arnold Paul Real Estate Group LLC for $600,000.

Clair W. Ritchey conveyed property on College Avenue to Schopf Bros Properties LLC for $245,000.

Karen A. Davis conveyed 46 Pennridge Ave. to Michelle Ayala and Jason Alaya for $320,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Marvin E. Harnish and Marian E. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Fredy Raul Cano Rosales, Diana Maria Garcia Arriaga and Jose Garcia Pocasangre for $299,900.

Jennifer E. Fort conveyed property on a public road to Kristin M. Downs and Ryan C. Downs for $210,000.

Leonard L. Groff and Anna M. Groff conveyed Unit 58 to Steven Lamar Groff and Thi Kim Chinh Nguyen for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Alberta Murray conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Belmont Real Estate Holdings LLC for $215,000.

The estate of David A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Patrick T. Cosgrove and Shari M. Cosgrove for $335,000.

The estate of Dorothy E. Canter and Nathaniel D. Canter conveyed property on a public road to Mary E. Wittemann and Nathaniel D. Canter for $10.

Kenneth L. Neff and R. Charles Neff conveyed property on a public road to PA Department of Transportation for $1.

Samuel K. Skiles conveyed 594 Georgetown Road to Jacob F. Beiler and Mary K. Beiler for $215,000.

PENN TWP.

Zachary D. Walden, Merli A. Moser and Zachary Walden conveyed property on Sun Hill Road to Christopher M. Miller and Jennifer A. Miller for $310,000.

Cole L. Rocheleau, Kelly L. Rocheleau and Kelly Rocheleau conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to John A. Kitsock for $281,000.

Travis Detweiler and Alexia Detweiler conveyed property on a public road to Erika M. Hehnly and Heath W. Hehnly for $525,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Patricia Y. Rodriguez and Patricia Rodriguez conveyed property on a public road to Thomas A. Haas and Christine P. Haas for $1.

Eric R. Probst, Donna D. Probst, Eric R. Probst Revocable Living Trust and Amy P. Feilmeier conveyed property on Radcliff Road to Sullivan Property Management LLC for $275,000.

Robert E. Campbell and Lu Ann Campbell conveyed 1011 Millwood Road to Paul G. Lavicka and Elizabeth A. Lavicka for $375,000.

Jeri K. Ross conveyed property on a public road to Benmar Properties LLC for $175,000.

J. Martin Harnish and Sandra J. Harnish conveyed property on W. Penn Grant Road to DMR Willow LLC for $488,640.

Edward Bley and Joyce Bley conveyed 780 Byerland Church Road to James M. Martin and Julie Martin for $369,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

J. Pepper Goslin Jr. and Diane A. Goslin conveyed property on a public road to J. Pepper Goslin Jr. and Diane A. Goslin for $1.

Stella Margaret Kachel and Stella Margret Kachel conveyed property on a public road to Stella Margaret Kachel and Mark L. Kachel for $1.

Ephraim S. Fisher conveyed 12 Main St. to Brandon McVey for $198,000.

J. Pepper Goslin Jr. and Diane A. Goslin conveyed property on a public road to J. Pepper Goslin Jr. and Diane A. Goslin for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 3 to Joan E. Inners for $479,900.

Kent Alan Hostetter and Pamela Jane Hostetter conveyed 650 Milton Grove Road to Sunrise Sunset 650 LLC for $325,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Amanda Brown conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Potter and Amanda Potter for $260,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Harold O. Bradley Sr. conveyed property on Lime Quarry Road to Proverb Realty LLC for $325,000.

Moses J. George & Betty J. George Revocable Living Trust, William George, Moses J. George, Betty J. George and Elizabeth Jean George conveyed property on a public road to William George, John A. George, Douglas J. George, Jean Campbell, Joanne M. Lebo and Sean Merrit for $1.

Mervin S. King and Mary S. King conveyed property on a public road to Daniel King and Barbie King for $925,000.

Pentex Holdings LLC and Fay Servicing LLC conveyed property on a public road to Keith Saxton for $200,000.

Henry F. Zook, Katie F. Zook and Katie S. Zook conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Donald W. Cairns and Kelly M. Cairns conveyed property on a public road to PA Department of Transportation for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Tyler D. Prickett and Katherine A. Prickett conveyed 104 N. Decatur St. to James Sheridan and Melissa Sheridan for $361,500.

Matthew P. Wagaman and Michelle L. Wagaman conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Plank and Steve Plank for $515,000.

Radicle Rentals LLC, Jon Krause, Kevin L. Adams and Jeremy Peifer conveyed property on East Main Street to Paul Curcuruto, Andrew Jarboe and Lisa Jarboe for $315,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Glenn E. Wimer and Donna Lee Wimer conveyed 1533 Village Road to Glenn E. Wimer and Donna Lee Wimer for $0.

Larry E. Breneman conveyed property on Miller Road to Matthew J. Herr and Kendra S. Herr for $350,000.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus Eg Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Micah T. Saul and Kristina M. Saul for $525,505.

Amos M. Fisher and Fannie K. Fisher conveyed 2497 White Oak Road to Jacob S. Stoltzfus and Annie M. Stoltzfus for $1.

Ridgewall LLC and Kch Holding Inc. conveyed property on Village Road to Glenn E. Wimer and Donna Lee Wimer for $50,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

The estate of Erwin S. Sensenig III and The estate of Erwin Sensenig Sensenig III conveyed property on a public road to Heather Marie Degrave and Daniel Ondeck for $220,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Donald L. Klopp, Heidi J. Klopp and Heidi J. Keller conveyed property on Orchard Road to Ryan D. Bechtold for $339,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Warwick Crossing LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to William M. Best II and Jillian M. Best for $661,875.

Wayne S. Siegrist conveyed property on a public road to Wayne S. Siegrist for $1.

Grace U. Yost and Grace A. Yost conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Grace U. Yost for $1.

Kristen A. Harrower and Joseph John Kenneff conveyed 37 Pebble Creek Drive to Landis Properties II LLC for $294,000.

K. William Dietrich and Deborah J. Dietrich conveyed property on Farm Lane to Craig O. Hunt and Jessica L. Hunt for $325,000.

Scott Zeamer and Lorie J. Zeamer conveyed 558 W. Third Ave. to Bruce Vanduser and Malinda Vanduser for $280,000.

Vincent P. Pagano and Yaury Pagano conveyed 122 Browning Road to Nick F. Stephens and Sharon Stephens for $345,000.

Lancaster General Hospital conveyed North Queen Street Unit 3 to Lancaster General Hospital for $1.