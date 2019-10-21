The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Oct. 7-11:
Adamstown Borough
The estate of Katherine Kochel and The estate of Catherine Kochel conveyed property on a public road to Elvin R. Weaver and Jeanette M. Weaver for $129,000.
Akron Borough
James M. Hertzler and Mildred L. Hertzler conveyed property on Dawn Avenue to Michael A. Magno and Anna V. Magno for $228,000.
Dean A. Good and Rebecca H. Good conveyed property on a public road to Jason Wilson and Jody Wilson for $435,000.
Bart Township
Mervin J. Fisher and Barbara L. Fisher conveyed 22 Lancaster Ave. to Elmer G. Esh and Mary F. Esh for $248,000.
Bennie K. Stoltzfus and Katie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Stoltzfus and Linda S. Stoltzfus for $1.
Brecknock Township
Talon Holdings LLC, Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed Unit 95 to Richard P. Dunkelberger Jr. and Lori J. Dunkelberger for $106,000.
Talon Holdings LLC, Clifford L. Weaver and Tina Auker conveyed Unit 126 to Nicole A. Keller and Mark D. Keller for $445,700.
Randall L. Martin Builder Inc. and Martin Randall L. Builder Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth D. Dotson and Carol A. Dotson for $297,900.
Derek S. Heidbreder II and Nicole Heidbreder conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Evans and Sherri Evans for $264,900.
Caernarvon Township
David N. Heineman and Cheryl L. Heineman conveyed property on a public road to Ralph C. Maio and Dina A. Maio for $325,000.
David K. Smucker and Rebecca Faye Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Raymond Z. Smucker and Sarah Smucker for $225,000.
East Cocalico Township
Denise A. Dochterman and Spackman Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to DNB Investments LLC for $165,000.
Cocalico Christian Brotherhood, David E. Witmer, Anthony Garman, Anthony Horst and Matthew Slaymaker conveyed property on East Church Street to James H. Leid and Minerva H. Leid for $250,000.
Ryan D. Bones and Jennifer N. Bones conveyed property on a public road to James A. Nurmela and Beverly A. Nurmela for $195,000.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Correll and Krystie E. Lafore for $216,689.
Land Shark Properties III LLC and Mobile Realty 5 LLC conveyed property on Wabash Road to Mobile Realty 5A LLC for $1.
West Cocalico Township
Anna Rose Schannauer conveyed property on a public road to Dieffen Bach Wald LLC for $1.
Marlin W. Sensenig and Martha J. Sensenig conveyed property on Mount Airy Road to Gary Zimmerman and Amy Zimmerman for $195,000.
Arlan W. Henne Jr. and Barbara L. Henne conveyed 320 Galen Hall Road to Paul S. Bartsch and Jessica M. Bartsch for $280,000.
Mary E. Zimmerman conveyed 160 J Hillside Road to Curtis H. Zimmerman for $180,000.
Colerain Township
Levi M. Stoltzfus and Mary F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to David S. Glick and Lydia K. Stoltzfus for $475,000.
Columbia Borough
Logan Wood conveyed 1035 Barber St. to Sarah J. Smith and Emily E. Smith for $105,000.
Shanna E. Slike conveyed property on Third Street to QP Invest Real Estate Group LLC for $108,000.
Denver Borough
Quattroo Inc. conveyed property on Main Street to PMSLA LLC for $315,330.
East Donegal Township
The estate of Nicholas Agouridis and The estate of Nicolas D. Agouridis conveyed 133 Maplewood Lane to Mustapha Abousalih and Latifa Abousalih for $125,000.
West Donegal Township
Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Leland H. Reiff and Janet N. Reiff for $395,000.
Holly M. Kehler and Jaime G. Kehler conveyed Unit 52 to Kristen M. O’Connell for $225,800.
Giuseppe Distasio conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Joshua R. Herron and Jamie L. Herron for $305,000.
Petra Arzberger conveyed property on Hill Top Way to Theresa Frey for $225,000.
Roscoe K. Greenawalt Jr. and Roscoe K. Greenawalt conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Good and Ashley M. Fox for $125,000.
East Drumore Township
Tammy Jo Tims, W. Scott Heidelbaugh, Terrilee Swope and John S. Heidelbaugh conveyed 545 Buck Road to Tammy Jo Tims for $1.
The estate of Grace A. Heidelbaugh conveyed 545 Buck Road to Tammy Jo Tims, W. Scott Heidelbaugh, Terrilee Swope and John S. Heidelbaugh for $1.
Earl Township
Adam Reimers and Jon Reimers conveyed 105 Windsock Way to Adam J. Reimers and Hannah Ruth Reimers for $1.
Warren M. Martin III conveyed property on a public road to Jason F. Miller and Ruby A. Miller for $210,000.
Aaron Martin, Marvin Weaver, Irvin Brubaker, Congregation of Mennonites At Stauffers Meeting House, Marvin M. Weaver and Sarah S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Christopher S. Martin and Annetta M. Martin for $150,000.
West Earl Township
The estate of Emma N. Martin, Warren M. Martin Jr., Elvin M. Martin, Ella M. Zimmerman, Emma M. Zimmerman, Lawrence M. Martin, Eva M. Martin, Aaron M. Martin, Lucy M. Weaver, Catherine M. Martin, Elaine M. Nolt, Vera M. Burkholder, Ruth M. Horst and Anna M. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Warren M. Martin Jr. and Norma W. Martin for $387,000.
Shane E. Jordan and Stacey L. Jordan conveyed property on North Church Street to W. Thomas Hubbard and Susan M. Hubbard for $354,900.
Eric P. Eschbach and Leslie D. Eschbach conveyed property on Vanderbilt Drive to Phillip M. Peterson and Elisabeth Peterson for $280,900.
The estate of Raymond M. Hoover Sr. and The estate of Raymond M. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Lamar B. Zimmerman and David S. Zimmerman Jr. for $500,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Barry Wiggins and Kelly Wiggins conveyed 2318 Lawnwood Court to Gabriella T. Rivera, Bryan Rivera Rosario and Bryan Rivera Rosario for $165,000.
Steven B. Hoffman and Connie B. Hoffman conveyed 1947 Linden St. to Michael H. Weaver for $185,000.
Eden Township
Barry W. Grimecy and Mary E. Grimecy conveyed property on Eden Road to Barry W. Grimecy, Mary E. Grimecy and Grimecy Family Trust for $1.
James L. Gore and Jessica L. Gore conveyed property on May Post Office Road to Jonas S. King and Mary L. King for $220,000.
David A. Fisher and Fannie Z. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Abner A. Glick and Malinda K. Glick for $1.
Barry W. Grimecy and Mary E. Grimecy conveyed property on Eden Road to Barry W. Grimecy, Mary E. Grimecy and Grimecy Family Trust for $1.
Barry W. Grimecy and Mary E. Grimecy conveyed property on Eden Road to Barry W. Grimecy, Mary E. Grimecy and Grimecy Family Trust for $1.
Barry W. Grimecy and Mary E. Grimecy conveyed property on Eden Road to Barry W. Grimecy, Mary E. Grimecy and Grimecy Family Trust for $1.
Elizabeth Township
Leonard F. Dueck and Linda J. Dueck conveyed property on Esbenshade Drive to Esbenshade Family Ltd. Partnership for $325,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
Amanda Maher conveyed property on South Mount Joy Street to Amanda L. Maher Eitnier, Amanda L Maher Eitnier and C. Sean Eitnier for $1.
Daniel W. Gates conveyed 250 E. Cedar St. to Daniel W. Gates and Lois V. S. Gates for $1.
Ephrata Borough
Randall L. Miller conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Brittani J. Phelan for $153,000.
Barry Auker and Kathy Auker conveyed 120 E. Mohler Church Road to Barry Auker for $189,900.
James L. Bomgardner Jr. and Suzanne E. Bomgardner conveyed property on Farm Lane to Samantha G Cevallos Andrade for $1.
Deborah Weachter conveyed 441 N. Maple St. to David A. Keller and Leslie P. Keller for $316,000.
Jeffrey B. Martin, Kelly L. Martin and Kelly L. Good conveyed 879 N. Maple St. to Andrew S. Bowne and Sara F. Bowne for $245,000.
Ephrata Township
The estate of Gladys S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Elvin Shirk for $169,000.
GRH Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Wertz and Ashley M. Wertz for $308,864.
Fulton Township
Cathy M. Heaton conveyed property on a public road to Candice Heaton for $1.
East Hempfield Township
Dee A. Koller conveyed 123 Winding Hill Drive to Amanda C. Lowry for $169,900.
Charles E. Hauser Jr. conveyed property on Harrisburg Pike to Always Never Done LLC for $350,000.
Sharon R. Barth conveyed 818 Huntington Place to James A. Hilliard and Marilyn R. Thomas for $310,000.
Keith R. Bires and Samantha J. Bires conveyed property on Sylvan Road to James R. Hess and Erica N. Hess for $385,000.
Angel R. Sanchez, Tracy L. Sanchez and Tracy L. Wagner conveyed 787 Sylvan Road to Tracy L. Wagner and Jonathan F. Adams for $1.
West Hempfield Township
Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and Servicelink LLC conveyed 729 Ferndale Road to Shawn Burkhart and Brittney Dilucia for $210,000.
S. Frederick Herr, Bethany L. Herr and S. Fred Herr conveyed 156 Central Manor Road to Joshua Gore for $344,900.
William A. Johns and Lois A. Johns conveyed property on a public road to William A. Johns for $1.
David J. Kendig conveyed 4170 Jasmine Place to Nelson Castillo Quinones and Nelson Castillo Quinones for $203,500.
Paula A. Shenk, Paula A. Graul and William J. Graul III conveyed property on a public road to Donald J. Beckner for $141,000.
Donald E. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Logan Hickey and Allison Krall for $174,900.
Sylvan Partners LP, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Shawn Garman and Scott F. Pravanzo conveyed property on Greystone Drive to Allison E. Osborne and Daniel W. Osborne for $346,990.
William N. Robb conveyed property on Ironville Pike to Angela Crouse for $145,900.
Edward A. Teats, Sue A. Teats and Karen T. Morrison conveyed property on a public road to Ronald W. Weaver and Margaret M. Weaver for $235,000.
East Lampeter Township
The estate of Fred T. Young Jr. conveyed 273 Strasburg Pike to Elmer B. Stoltzfus and Eli B. Stoltzfus for $200,000.
Glen G. Eshelman conveyed 1669 Old Philadelphia Pike to Baljeet Singh and Narinder Singh for $166,000.
GFY of Collier County III LLC conveyed property on a public road to James Lewis and Dana Lewis for $650,000.
Central PA Equities 21 LLC conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to KVH LLC for $10.
Jennifer L. Getz, Jennifer L. Austin and Brandon L. Austin conveyed 2495 Willow Hill Drive to Jennifer Bushong for $235,000.
West Lampeter Township
Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builder Inc., Metzler Home Builders Inc., George C. Desmond and HV Real Estate Group LLC conveyed property on a public road to Frances Wlazlak for $238,150.
Martha E. Widmayer conveyed Unit 75 to Benjamin R. Frecon and Dianna T. Sauder for $419,900.
Ryan W. Tuma and Ashley L. Tuma conveyed 5 Village Square to Robin J. Cudworth and Sarah E. Heider for $235,000.
Dale T. Oliver and Carol Everett Oliver conveyed Unit 56 to Michael Charles Fluhr for $365,000.
Leo H. Swope Jr. and Bonnie L. Swope conveyed property on Edgemont Drive to Kylie A. Locklar and Ethan Bresch for $199,900.
Lancaster city
P&L Investment Properties LLC, Paul E. Arkatin and Laura Arkatin conveyed 317 E. New St. to Alicia M. Martin for $130,000.
David P. Huber and Lisa Sarah Huber conveyed 27 Lee Ave. to Chad A. Kuhns for $120,000.
Melanie D. Stoltzfus conveyed 439 Prospect St. to Micah D. Hollinger and Abigail J. Hollinger for $86,000.
Kingdom Goals LLC and David Pointek conveyed 234 Nevin St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $152,500.
Mulberry & James LLC, James Street Partners LLC and Peter H. Keares conveyed property on a public road to Akshay Properties LLC for $1,200,000.
Elizabeth M. Bleacher and Elizabeth Bleacher conveyed 424 W. Lemon St. to James C. McCann and Sarah J. McCann for $191,000.
Stephanie Bennett and Doreen Landis conveyed 532 W. Chestnut St. to Panaphay Southiphone and Nattaporn Ngernphetploy for $305,000.
Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Queen Street Cap LP for $170,500.
Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed property on South Queen Street to Mark A. Byler and Rebecca S. Byler for $222,900.
Jared S. Geissinger conveyed 564 1/2 N. Plum St. to Raymond L. Esh and Edna Mae Esh for $131,000.
Andrew Scott Kimmich, Ann Kirkemo Kimmich, Ann Kirkemo Kimmich and Ann K. Kimmich conveyed 727 Emerald Drive to Andrew S. Kimmich and Ann K. Kimmich for $1.
Grace E. Boyd and Nadine N. Boyd conveyed 438 Prospect St. to Stacey L. Snovel for $90,000.
Michael J. Beiler conveyed 634 High St. to Flory M. Sandoval for $91,700.
Thomas Barndt conveyed 815 S. Queen St. to Giseily Perez Dejesus, Joshua D Fonseca Perez and Giseily Perez Dejesus for $162,000.
Ehsan Alhussaini conveyed 618 Manor St. to Connor Robert Verhagen for $109,000.
Aaron P. McKonly conveyed 61 Wise Ave. to BPY Properties LLC for $75,000.
The estate of Rita Franco conveyed 248 E. Walnut St. to JAAK Real Estate LLC for $125,000.
MCG Properties LLC and Matthew McGahran conveyed 225 E. Frederick St. to Amy L. Good and Harry George for $180,000.
Juana R. Torres conveyed 119 S. Marshall St. to Beato Reyes Marte and Santa Reyes Pichardo for $67,000.
Melvin King conveyed 456 Fremont St. to Billy T. Tran for $168,000.
Candice Cavicchia Miller and Candice M. Cavicchia conveyed 22 E. Frederick St. to David Sweigart and Maritza Sweigart for $125,000.
Clair T. Lashinsky and Kathy E. Lashinsky conveyed 507 Fremont St. to Andre R. Pham and Donna M. Pham for $119,900.
Lancaster Township
Joshua R. Herron conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Melanie Persch and Eric M. Cruz for $150,000.
Joan B. Sperry conveyed 954 Elm Ave. to Robert P. Sperry for $1.
Eric S. Godfrey and Lisa Godfrey conveyed property on a public road to Valerie E. Musser and Karol A. Symanowicz for $141,900.
Philip L. Taylor and Francine Z. Taylor conveyed property on Hamilton Road to Melvin Billingsley and Elizabeth Billingsley for $345,000.
The estate of Joseph W. Philo conveyed 1400 Springside Drive to Select Choice Homes LLC for $175,000.
Shamirod Pashaliyev conveyed 260 Eliot St. to Heather Florestan for $163,000.
Philip Zimmerman conveyed 359 Dickens Drive to Samuel L. King and Linda L. King for $160,000.
Leacock Township
John E. Glick and Lois M. Glick conveyed 3635 Holly St. to John W. Lapp for $275,000.
Upper Leacock Township
Daniel K. Glick and Emma S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Glick and Elizabeth B. Glick for $1.
Lititz Borough
Randy Groft and Janice C. Groft conveyed property on a public road to Erick M. Schouten and Jacqueline D. Schouten for $1.
The estate of Thomas L. Logan conveyed 506 General Sutter Ave. to Blackport LLC for $135,500.
Nancy J. Augustine, Rebecca S. Grube and Rebecca Grube conveyed 22 W. Orange St. to Mark E. Sensenig for $121,000.
Benjamin M. Neideigh Jr. and Jean K. Neideigh conveyed property on Gochnauer Avenue to Steve Rapp, Jonathan Fry and Marty Berndt for $187,600.
48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. Obrien conveyed Unit 3F to Daniel J. Chess and Lisa Michelle Chess for $701,797.
Little Britain Township
Edward G. Spiller and Rosemary R. Spiller conveyed property on a public road to Heather A. McCracken and Patrick S. Sculley Jr. for $230,000.
Manheim Township
Millpond Properties LLC, Christopher Martin and Michael McDonnell conveyed 1929 New Holland Pike to Bryan S. Reynolds for $185,000.
Kathleen G. Brandt and Roberta L. Brandt conveyed property on Brockton Road to Mervat Nabil Ibrahim for $210,000.
Leslie K. Witmer and Marian H. Witmer conveyed 729 Bent Creek Drive to John Baumgardner and Jessica Baumgardner for $585,000.
Heather Jane Rineer conveyed Unit 291 to Robert Howard Green for $291,000.
Joseph P. Fox and T. Celeste Fox conveyed 2270 Raleigh Drive to T. Celeste Fox, Joseph P. Fox and T. Celeste Fox & Joseph P. Fox Revocable Living Trust for $1.
Melvin R. Petersheim and Mary B. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Benuel L. Petersheim and Rebecca E. Petersheim for $1.
Joan F. Stratton and Joan F. McConnell conveyed 1979 Crooked Oak Drive to Aaron Dalton Willey for $229,900.
Vu Cam Ninh, Quang Van Nguyen and Quang Vannguyen conveyed 921 N. Queen St. to Quang Van Nguyen and Quang Vannguyen for $1.
Vu Cam Ninh, Quang Van Nguyen and Quang Vannguyen conveyed 923 N. Queen St. to Vu Cam Ninh for $1.
Baron H. Jones and Georgia S. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Ruslan Pashaliyev for $367,500.
Verna M. Youndt conveyed 434 Valleybrook Drive to Cynthia Holton for $1.
The estate of Anthony T. Arcudi, The estate of Anthony Thomas Arcudi and The estate of Tony Arcudi conveyed property on Esbenshade Road to Hung V. Tran and Tuyet T. Nguyen for $235,000.
Mark E. Sensenig conveyed 1726 Santa Barbara Drive to Jedidiah R. Rhoads for $270,000.
Manor Township
The estate of Elsie M. Myers conveyed property on 127 Bayberry Drive to Bank of America NA for $10.
Elizabeth Heisey, Joshua Heisey and Paul R. Heisey conveyed 741 Letort Road to Steven R. Charles and Missy E. Charles for $235,000.
Steven R. Charles and Missy E. Charles conveyed 625 Letort Road to Kirk K. Whitworth and Beth M. Whitworth for $230,000.
Terry Lee Lashley conveyed 1400 Water St. to James E. Hollingshead and Lois M. Hollingshead for $57,500.
Brian K. King and Petra I. King conveyed property on a public road to Brian L. King and Tiffany A. King for $229,000.
Allen M. Hunsberger conveyed 493 Redwood Drive to Amanda Hunsberger for $123,559.
Richard W. Morse Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Richard W. Morse Jr. and Debra I. Morse for $1.
Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel J. Zecher conveyed 2153 W. Ridge Drive to Baron Jones and Georgia Jones for $432,000.
Richard J. Kenna and Kristina L. Kenna conveyed 2117 W. Ridge Drive to Timothy Newton and Lorah Newton for $275,900.
Barry W. Grimecy and Mary E. Grimecy conveyed property on a public road to Barry W. Grimecy, Mary E. Grimecy and Grimecy Family Trust for $1.
Susan Steinberg and Holly A. Jones conveyed property on Acorn Lane to John Mylott, Lou Ann Mylott and Michael Mylott for $120,000.
The estate of Louise K. Pflumm conveyed property on a public road to Disclaimer Trust Under Will of Louise K. Pflumm for $1.
Kirk K. Whitworth and Beth M. Whitworth conveyed 45 Manor Oaks Drive to Mohamed M. Ibrahim for $229,900.
Daniel W. Osborne and Allison E. Osborne conveyed 208 Millstone Drive to Megan A. Dancause and Justin S. Wysock for $200,000.
Wanda I. Rodriguez conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Carr and Annette S. Carr for $228,000.
Marietta Borough
Cathy L. Stone conveyed 254 W. Market St. to Joshua J. Karim and Victoria L. Karim for $127,864.
Martic Township
The estate of Richard H. Watson and The estate of Richard Hugh Watson conveyed property on House Rock Road to Sharon Sorensen for $81,400.
Terry E. Ream Sr. and Marie A. Ream conveyed property on Frogtown Road to Terry E. Ream Sr. for $1.
Roy E. Probst conveyed property on a public road to Bruce W. Simmons for $70,000.
Aaron B. Smucker and Susanna Smucker conveyed property on River Road to Eli S. Fisher and Mary F. Fisher for $350,000.
Millersville Borough
William E. Hartley and William E. Harley conveyed 196 Oak Knoll Circle to Jeffrey S. Nolt for $125,000.
Douglas S. Gurtizen and Gregory S. Gurtizen conveyed property on Duke Street to John E. Frye and Margaret M. Frye for $125,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Michael F. Wolfe and Cynthia A. Wolfe conveyed 112 W. Main St. to Jason Hendrix for $110,000.
Michael F. Wolfe and Cynthia A. Wolfe conveyed property on a public road to Michael F. Wolfe, Cynthia A. Wolfe and Matthew E. Wolfe for $1.
William C. Edye and Donna K. Edye conveyed 111 N. Barbara St. to William C. Edye for $1.
Bruhaspathy R. Medishetty conveyed property on a public road to Bruhaspathy R. Medishetty and Tripura Medishetty for $1.
Mount Joy Township
Lawrence L. Tice, Eileen M. Tice and Eileen M. Dontonville conveyed 8148 Elizabethtown Road to Melissa Serrano for $200,000.
David W. Sweigart III conveyed property on a public road to Elizabethtown Road Self Storage LLC for $662,935.
Roy Kenneth Shearer conveyed property on a public road to Jeremiah F. Bernstein and Aimee L. Bernstein for $1.
Mountville Borough
Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust 2018-HB1, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Parklynn Property Services LLC for $170,000.
New Holland Borough
Jaime Gould and Joanne Orbin conveyed property on Warren Street to Jeffrey A. McLaughlin and Kelly J. Leaman for $269,900.
Faye M. McCarty conveyed Unit 70 to Christian E. Blank and Amos Z. Blank for $150,000.
Branden C. Downing and Melissa Devere Downing conveyed property on a public road to Chad Law and Ekaterina B. Hammer for $250,000.
Joaquin E. Carvajal conveyed 597 W. Main St. to Barry Joseph Friel Jr. and Deven M. Murray for $169,900.
Paradise Township
Mervin S. King and Linda Mae King conveyed property on a public road to Kinzers Enterprise LLC for $375,000.
Elmer G. Esh conveyed 706 Georgetown Road to Jorge L Maximo Zavala, Dora S. Rodriguez Silva and Dora S. Rodriguez Silva for $230,000.
Penn Township
Paul S. Shirk and Anna E. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Mary Ann Blough for $296,000.
DDP Development Co. LLC, HQ Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Hamilton Court to Chen Y. Zhang and Xue Ya Zou for $300,000.
Thomas W. Reese conveyed property on a public road to Thomas W. Reese and Debra L. Reese for $1.
Pequea Township
Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 96 to Vincent A. Gascot and Jacqueline E. Gascot for $221,932.
Providence Township
Edgar Himelright and Edgar J. Himelright conveyed property on Scott Road to Edgar J. Himelright and Kandy Renee Rhoads for $1.
Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed Unit 4 + to Builder Services Group Inc. for $304,000.
Betty Q. Pennington and Stephen C. Defibaugh conveyed Unit 216 to Willis S. Nolt and Margaret B. Nolt for $335,000.
Quarryville Borough
Matthew K. Wade and Valerie Wade conveyed property on a public road to Jacob Lloyd Manny and Samantha Diane Manny for $215,000.
Nathan E. Leal and Pamela L. Leal conveyed property on a public road to David Ianni and Caitlin Ianni for $219,000.
Rapho Township
Angela M. Drumheller conveyed property on a public road to Allforchad LLC for $173,500.
John A. Barrett conveyed 1348 Fieldstone Drive to Barry T. Wiggins and Kelly F. Wiggins for $210,000.
Sadsbury Township
David E. Zook, Miriam Ann Zook and David Zook conveyed property on a public road to Michael K. Fisher and Linda Mae Zook for $200,000.
Salisbury Township
Eli K. Smucker and Betty J. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Edward Steiner, Wendy Steiner, Andrew Steiner and Emily Steiner for $99,450.
Jeffrey D. Griffin conveyed property on a public road to William Manetta and Holly Manetta for $227,500.
James W. Smith conveyed 5236 Meadow Lane to James W. Smith Jr. and Amy L. Smith for $0.
Glenn Robinson Jr. conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Lee Teetsel and Teresa Teetsel for $284,000.
Mervin R. Zook, Mary Ann Zook, Samuel J. Zook and Kathryn S. Zook conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Samuel J. Zook and Kathryn S. Zook for $1.
Strasburg Township
Marilyn L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Kurtis R. Martin and Jill E. Martin for $1.
Kurt R. Martin, Jill E. Martin, Kristina J. Martin and Keith R. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Keith R. Martin and Kristina J. Martin for $1.
Stonebrook Farms, Kurt R. Martin, Keith R. Martin and Kristina J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Kurt R. Martin, Keith R. Martin and Kristina J. Martin for $1.
Warwick Township
Mary Ann Blough conveyed property on Warwick Road to Ryan E. Martin and Kellye J. Martin for $550,000.
Mary Ann Blough conveyed property on a public road to Ryan E. Martin and Kellye J. Martin for $225,000.
Alexander D. Schoeppner, Alexander Schoeppner and Alexandria M. Schoeppner conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn K. Harnly and Graham D. Harnly for $320,000.
Allen B. Boll and Lois B. Boll conveyed property on Snyder Hill Road to Lois B. Boll for $1.
Kyle Baldwin conveyed 1537 Princess Anne Drive to Fern E. Pittman for $206,000.