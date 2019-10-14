The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 23-27:
Akron Borough
Akron Church of the Brethren conveyed property on a public road to Akron Church of The Brethren for $1.
Penny M. McHugh and Patrick J. McHugh conveyed 936 Walnut St. to Penny M. McHugh for $1.
Edwin G. Motter and Mabel B. Motter conveyed property on Bomberger Road to George A. Ponchione and Kimberly J. Ponchione for $239,000.
Bart Township
John S. Smucker and Anna S. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Jake S. Stoltzfus and Mary Anne Stoltzfus for $1.
Jake S. Stoltzfus and Mary Anne Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jake S. Stoltzfus and Mary Anne Stoltzfus for $1.
Elmer E. Esh and Ruth G. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin K. Esh for $245,000.
Jake S. Stoltzfus and Mary Anne Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to John S. Smucker and Anna S. Smucker for $1.
Brecknock Township
Irvin Z. Leid and Martha R. Leid conveyed property on Leid Road to James S. Zimmerman and Vera M. Zimmerman for $2,105,000.
James S. Zimmerman and Vera M. Zimmerman conveyed property on Leid Road to James S. Zimmerman and Vera M. Zimmerman for $1.
Steven T. Borja and Cheryl L. Borja conveyed property on a public road to Cheryl L. Borja for $1.
Philip P. Lefever, Teresa W. Kepple and Teresa W. Lefever conveyed property on Perry Drive to Philip P. Lefever and Teresa W. Lefever for $1.
Caernarvon Township
Joseph B. Rocchino and Joan Rocchino conveyed property on a public road to David Allen Stoltzfus for $380,000.
John L. Fisher Jr. and Rosalyn Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Daniel R. Stoltzfus and Jennifer Stoltzfus for $750,000.
Clay Township
Karen L. Heffner conveyed property on Agape Drive to Raymond E. Forster and Debra L. Forster for $269,900.
G. Tomlinson Stradling III and Beatrice M. Stradling conveyed 329 Liberty St. to Joan N. Shaloo and William J. Shaloo for $389,900.
Lincoln Land Group Inc., Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 422 Liberty St. to Williams Living Trust for $369,900.
Jeffrey S. Ackerman and Pamela E. Ackerman conveyed property on Blackberry Drive to Eric Coen Ackerman and Elizabeth Ann Ackerman for $250,000.
Steven B. Gerke and Patricia A. Gerke conveyed property on a public road to Peter C. Manko and Jennifer Lyn Boughton for $275,000.
David R. Glick and Katie L. Glick conveyed property on West Fairview Road to Joseph S. Glick and Anna B. Glick for $1.
East Cocalico Township
Gregory M. Townley and Jessica Townley conveyed property on Sandstone Drive to Keziah R. Summers for $1.
Daniel L. Gordon and Daniel L. Gordon Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Gordon Jr. for $1.
Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed 12 Pacific Blvd. to Henry Klassen for $78,000.
Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed 14 Pacific Blvd. to Henry Klassen for $78,000.
Jason M. Brown and Nicole A. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Christopher S. Weitzel and Elizabeth M. Weitzel for $245,000.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Joshua S. Hartman and Ashley L. Hartman for $347,471.
Edwin L. Strausser and Sharon M. Strausser conveyed property on Pinewood Avenue to Kenneth D. Martin for $237,000.
Martin E. Bacon and Leslie M. Bacon conveyed 7 Brendan Drive to Joshua A. Epler and Marissa K. Boyer for $252,000.
West Cocalico Township
Trent J. Musser and Kate E. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy W. Copenhaver and Vita Mazzola for $235,000.
Briana L. Meckley and Brett R. Meckley conveyed property on a public road to Dwight M. Fox and Inna V. Fox for $415,000.
Cleason W. Hoover and Cheryl R. Hoover conveyed 175 Sandy Hill Road to Cody M. Martin for $197,000.
Rebecca S. Forrer and Rebecca S. Engle conveyed property on a public road to Joshua S. Engle and Heather A. Engle for $175,000.
Abram J. Beichner and Brynn J. Beichner conveyed property on a public road to Trent J. Musser and Kate E. Musser for $335,000.
Christopher C. Bryan conveyed property on a public road to Fresh Look Properties LLC for $110,000.
Columbia Borough
Hector L. Tirado, Elba Montes Natal, Elba Montes Natal, Elba Tirado and Hector Tirado conveyed 721 S. 13th St. to Fred Greenawalt Jr. and Ashley Greenawalt for $118,000.
KML Law Group PC conveyed 1055 Chestnut St. to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $1.
Carlos J. Miranda and Andrew G. Miranda conveyed property on Walnut Street to Gloria R. Bryan for $160,000.
Gregory K. Bardell conveyed 656 Plane St. to Casa One LLC for $75,000.
Conestoga Township
Joseph J. Vernalli, Dawn Vernalli and Dawn M. Vernalli conveyed property on Goods Road to Dawn M. Vernalli for $1.
Daniel R. Bond and Aubrey E. Bond conveyed property on a public road to James McCauley Jr. and Jessica McCauley for $278,500.
Conoy Township
Mark D. Willenbecher and Wendy J. Willenbecher conveyed property on Meadowview Lane to Mark Torborg and Deborah Torborg for $217,500.
Joshua D. Fikkert and Jillian A. Fikkert conveyed property on a public road to Ethan Dunkle and Nicole Dunkle for $229,500.
John E. Hampton and Tracey A. Hampton conveyed property on a public road to Joshua D. Fikkert and Jillian A. Fikkert for $375,000.
Denver Borough
Ruth A. Witmer conveyed 22 Main St. to Scott A. Reider and Kimberly S. Reider for $149,900.
Gregory T. Gehman conveyed property on Main Street to Amrod GG LLC for $215,000.
East Donegal Township
Deborah J. Puglisi, Andrea J. Puglisi, Elizabeth J. Bartol and Andrea Puglisi conveyed 47 Hillcrest Road to Deborah J. Puglisi and Elizabeth J. Bartol for $1.
Jay Harold Kauffman, Jay H. Kauffman and Helen G. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Jay H. Kauffman and Alice Kauffman for $1.
Jay Harold Kauffman, Jay H. Kauffman, Helen G. Kauffman and Alice Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Jay H. Kauffman for $1.
George C. Desmond conveyed 316 Wild Cherry Lane to Linda Marie Colon for $140,000.
Michael S. Grab and Ann M. Grab conveyed 1203 Colebrook Road to James L. Oconnor and Megan N. Oconnor for $550,000.
Timothy E. Duncan and Joyce M. Duncan conveyed property on a public road to John Richard Depatto and Dawn Rettew Depatto for $167,000.
West Donegal Township
Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenpoint LLC for $105,000.
Helene E. Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Amy Malloy and Shane M. Eshleman for $155,000.
Marjorie A. Warfel conveyed Unit 15 to Lynne G. Auker for $133,900.
Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenpoint LLC for $110,000.
East Drumore Township
Warren Williams and Nora Williams conveyed 13 Ann Place to Jemco Properties LLC for $170,000.
Maria W. Bennett and Dean C. Bennett Jr. conveyed property on a public road to David T. Enck and Katelin M. Enck for $400,000.
Jeffrey Scott Rudman conveyed Unit 8 to Robert S. Pratt and Yvonne S. Pratt for $1.
C. Joanne Rhoades and Clara Joanne Rhoades conveyed property on a public road to Steven K. Fisher and Annie Fisher for $181,000.
Earl Township
Soco Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Berks At Garden Spot LLC for $170,000.
Valco Companies Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Valpax LLC for $1.
C&F Inc. conveyed 108 James Drive to Aaron Ziegler and Julie Ziegler for $344,805.
David R. Hughes conveyed property on a public road to David R. Hughes and Michelle Hughes for $1.
West Earl Township
Douglas R. Michael and Danelle L. Michael conveyed property on Oregon Pike to Mmmar LLC for $1.
Elaine M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Nevin D. Horst and Grace L. Horst for $172,000.
Gregory H. Wilson, Beatrice Greer Wilson and Beatrice Greer Wilson conveyed property on a public road to Denise Evans for $315,000.
David H. Warfel and Ruth M. Warfel conveyed property on Brethren Church Road to Leon M. Martin and Mabel W. Martin for $339,900.
Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Rosewood Drive to Judy Buckner for $359,900.
East Petersburg Borough
Alexis M. Oliveras conveyed property on a public road to Tadele N. Chala for $168,000.
Pearl K. Bard and Debra Bard Hilbert conveyed 6089 Main St. to B&Linz Properties LLC and Knack It Labs LLC for $110,000.
Eden Township
Eden Township conveyed property on a public road to Aaron S. Zook Jr. and Fannie K. Zook for $1.
Eden Township conveyed property on a public road to Ray Marvin and Mary L. Marvin for $1.
Eden Township conveyed property on a public road to Jonas Fisher for $1.
Eden Township conveyed property on a public road to Mary S. Rivera and Christopher L. Rivera for $1.
Elizabeth Township
The estate of Alvin M. Brandt and The estate of Alvin Brandt conveyed property on a public road to Alan Scott Brandt for $1.
The estate of Alvin M. Brandt and The estate of Alvin Brandt conveyed property on a public road to Alan Scott Brandt for $1.
The estate of Alvin M. Brandt and The estate of Alvin Brandt conveyed property on a public road to Alan Scott Brandt for $1.
The estate of Alvin M. Brandt and The estate of Alvin Brandt conveyed property on a public road to Alan Scott Brandt for $1.
Elizabethtown Borough
Rosemary K. Shearer conveyed property on Watercress Lane to Robert J. Spayde and Cindy Spayde for $238,000.
David K. Ober conveyed 120 N. Hanover St. to Kyle D. Felpel for $156,000.
Ephrata Borough
Scott W. Griffe and Bethann Griffe conveyed 438 S. State St. to Ernest R. Pittman and Kerri L. Pittman for $180,000.
Ronald L. Moyer conveyed 631 W. Main St. to Eli E. Blank and Anna S. Blank for $100,000.
Dwight M. Fox and Inna V. Fox conveyed 220 W. Main St. to Nicholas C. Stoltzfus for $169,900.
BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed 120 W. Franklin St. to Stephen Teed and Amiee Teed for $159,900.
The estate of Christine Cokinos conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Economides, Daniel Cokinos, James J. Cokinos, John Doney, Christopher Doney, Megan Doney Brumby, Megan Brumby and Megan Doney for $10.
Jeffrey R. Green and Rebecca L. Green conveyed 180 Gregg Circle to Jeffrey R. Green for $1.
Eric C. Ackerman, Elizabeth A. Ackerman and E. C. Ackerman conveyed property on Windsor Drive to Charles J. Horn, Christine Cataldi Horn and Christine Cataldi Horn for $259,900.
Michael G. Andes and Diane W. Andes conveyed property on a public road to Kevin M. Neiles and Jeni L. Neiles for $200,000.
Bruce H. Metzler and Brenda Jean Metzler conveyed 1232 Marie Ave. to Randale Stidham for $229,900.
SWP Properties LLC and Scott W. Peters conveyed 134 N. Cherry St. to Harnish Partners LLC for $129,900.
James L. Fry and Jill M. Fry conveyed 310 Jeff Ave. to Alexander Tomassetti for $150,000.
Ephrata Township
Property Investing & Management Inc. conveyed Unit 32 to Zimmerman Home Builders LLC for $100,000.
GRH Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Matthew L. Amick and Lisa M. Amick for $287,535.
Glorian Leicht conveyed property on a public road to Peter Blumenthal and Lynda Blumenthal for $290,000.
Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed property on Lake View Road to Michael Bladek and Rita Bladek for $370,000.
Ronnie O. Rasmussen and Mabel S. Rasmussen conveyed property on a public road to Ronnie O. Rasmussen for $1.
East Hempfield Township
Ronald Fritz and Patricia A. Fritz conveyed property on a public road to Lori L. Hunt for $230,000.
Michael L. Belsky and Lori M. Belsky conveyed 1417 Chadwyck Lane to Joaquin Garcia and Lisa Garcia for $454,900.
Kevin Landis conveyed 2208 Wood St. to Allen Palmer Landis for $75,000.
Beatrice G. Mullaney and Michael Mullaney conveyed 114 Spring Ridge Court to Karen Stough for $179,900.
Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Patrick S. Conrad and Biljana Conrad for $557,387.
Todd D. Sargent and Angela M. Sargent conveyed 1546 Chadwyck Lane to David B. Bawel and Alisha D. Bawel for $549,000.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed 1563 Bloomfield Way to Jeffrey N. Sanders and Jane B. Sanders for $401,185.
Brian A. Nejmeh and Laurie B. Nejmeh conveyed property on Chapel Forge Court to Jeffry L. Jones and Addy M. Jones for $595,000.
Kenneth F. Thomas and Rebecca M. Thomas conveyed property on Cooper Avenue to Keith R. Bires and Samantha J. Bires for $275,000.
Caitlyn H. McNaughton and Elijah McNaughton conveyed 169 Ridings Way to Caitlyn H. McNaughton and Elijah K. McNaughton for $1.
Lori A. Garzelloni and Joseph E. Garzelloni conveyed property on Meadow Creek Drive to Lori A. Garzelloni for $1.
Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Sang H. Lim and Susan D. Nguyen for $484,979.
Jeffrey M. Allen and Stephanie A. Mackey conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie A. Mackey for $1.
George R. Adams and Martha K. Adams conveyed property on Stonebridge Drive to Larry R. Denlinger and Linda S. Denlinger for $355,000.
West Hempfield Township
Tara L. Sheaffer and Tara Hamaker conveyed 153 Strickler Run Drive to Tara L. Sheaffer for $0.
Wayne J. Reno and Susan M. Reno conveyed property on Hillcrest Drive to Caleb T. Basile and Stephanie E. Basile for $200,000.
Michael F. Roda A, Ruth Ellen Roda and Ruth E. Roda conveyed property on a public road to BML Real Estate LLC for $172,000.
Melissa Ann Baker conveyed property on Briarwood Boulevard to Jasiel D. Lisboa and Carrie Lisboa for $240,000.
Beth Ann Lenhard conveyed 349 N. Donnerville Road to Todd D. Monos for $195,000.
Brandon M. Weese and Carly P. Weese conveyed property on Spring Run to Adam T. Dantinne and Sarah K. Dantinne for $330,000.
Ronald L. St. Denis conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie L. Moyer and Stephen E. Olkowski for $215,000.
Jeffrey S. Smith, Lauren A. Petroski and Lauren A. Smith conveyed 430 Hempfield Hill Road to Kyle J. Carner for $224,900.
Phyllis M. Scheffman conveyed 3099 Todd Lane to Mahendra Neopaney and Tila R. Neopaney for $175,000.
Elizabeth G. Muenster and Elizabeth G Muenster Hunt conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Grab and Ann M. Grab for $1.
The estate of Constance L. Smith and The estate of Constance L. White conveyed property on a public road to Nathan W. Lehman and Judith A. Lehman for $110,000.
East Lampeter Township
The estate of Fred D. Daum conveyed 2059 Pennwick Road to River Run Rentals LLC for $107,000.
George C. Martinez conveyed 43 Strasburg Pike to Benjamin K. Stoltzfus for $225,000.
Jonathan F. King, Katie B. King and Katie King conveyed property on a public road to Katie K. Beiler for $195,000.
Daniel J. Mazaheri and Gloria A. Mazaheri conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $120,000.
Mildred Jean Lorch, Mildred Lorch and Paul Randolph Lorch conveyed 32 Meadow Lane to Brent I. Hostetter and Kate E. Hostetter for $234,000.
Richard J. Cornish conveyed 107 Elmwood Road to BNG Properties LLC for $151,100.
William R. Simmons and Deidre W. Simmons conveyed property on a public road to David Conklin and Jodi L. Conklin for $725,000.
David S. Beiler and Sarah Z. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Beiler for $1.
Walter H. Smith Jr. conveyed property on Stumptown Road to Austin Kling and Juliana Kling for $174,200.
Katie K. Beiler conveyed 2476 Ellendale Drive to New Milltown LLC for $195,000.
West Lampeter Township
Willow Valley Communities and Willow Valley Retirement Communities conveyed property on a public road to Willow Valley Communities for $1.
Lancaster city
Jesus A. Gonzalez conveyed 861 N. Prince St. to Cara Shea Miller and Cara Shea Miller for $167,000.
Lancaster General Services Business Trust, Lancaster General Services Inc. and F. Joseph Byorick conveyed 606 N. Lime St. to Austin Seibel for $170,000.
Paul T. Oster conveyed 142 College Ave. to Esh Custom Homes LLC for $47,000.
Kaley T. Keener conveyed property on a public road to Christian Whitehead for $149,450.
Joseph S. Winalski Jr., Maria A. Winalski, John M. Anderson, Linda L. Anderson, Elaine Warner, Georgeanne M. Weit and Mary Street Trust conveyed 15 S. Mary St. to Spruce Street Ventures LLC for $108,000.
Jaime L. Arroyo conveyed 608 S. Lime St. to ACA Development Corp. for $65,000.
Matthew Reeves conveyed 561 S. Lime St. to Matthew Walukonis for $90,000.
Lenora D. Kilburn and Lenora Kilburn conveyed 722 S. Queen St. to Lenora Kilburn and Kenneth Dupree for $1.
Gregory A. Smith conveyed Unit 405 to Angela L. Accordino and Salvatore F. Accordino for $335,000.
Benuel S. Stoltzfus conveyed 142 Howard Ave. to Brian E. Kauffman for $52,000.
The estate of Linda S. Brown, The estate of Linda Susan Brown and The estate of Linda Shank conveyed 305 Euclid Ave. to Kenneth B. Gebhard and Tracy L. Lare for $0.
David P. Huber and Lisa Sarah Huber conveyed 25 Lee Ave. to American Dream 53 LLC for $104,000.
Paulette Labarriere and Nancie Comper conveyed 571 Pershing Ave. to Hahn & Jensen Properties LLC for $50,000.
535 Church Street LLC and Lawrence J. Demarco conveyed property on Church Street to Esh Custom Homes LLC for $435,000.
James M. Morant Sr. and Bonnie L. Morant conveyed 134 Coral St. to Kawanna L. Hinton for $111,000.
Regina S. Hill and Regina S. Carson conveyed 618 W. Marion St. to Martha Wade for $115,000.
The estate of Marvin E. Miller Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Summit Jensen Properties LLC and Shed & Co. LLC for $335,000.
Geoffrey S. Kohler, Rebecca L. Kohler, Rebecca I. Kohler and Beckie Kohler conveyed property on a public road to Walter Bradley and Anita Bradley for $400,000.
Peter Billis conveyed property on a public road to Ommawatie G. Charran for $60,000.
Arthur R. Larsen conveyed 331 W. James St. to Arthur R. Larsen for $1.
Darrell Eberly and Twila J. Eberly conveyed 128 E. New St. to Jeffrey Zimmerman for $207,000.
Foxshire Holdings LLC conveyed 637 Lake St. to Opus Production Inc. for $52,000.
Foxshire Holdings LLC conveyed 629 E. Madison St. to Dustin Martin and Kelsey Martin for $108,500.
We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on North Broad Street to Brian R. Gehman for $132,000.
Rita M. Foster conveyed Unit 16 to Tyler Graybeal for $285,000.
Jessica J. Siewert conveyed 518 Poplar St. to Jarrod R. Tishhouse and Kendra S. Tishhouse for $85,100.
The estate of Benito M. Vega conveyed 230 S. Ann St. to South Ann Concerned Neighbors for $40,151.
P. Michael Sturla conveyed 931 W. Walnut St. to Karen Kinloch for $489,000.
Lisa A. McMinn and Lisa A. Greener conveyed 834 Fremont St. to Harvey J. Walton and Evelyn D. Walton for $124,900.
Andrew D. Macik and Emily R. Macik conveyed 617 W. Lemon St. to Jamie E. McDonald for $265,900.
Marvin L. Esh conveyed 718 Fourth St. to Alexander T. Einhorn and Kendal L. Einhorn for $215,000.
Darrell L. Eberly conveyed 235 N. Mulberry St. to Jay D. Ebersole and Elma Z. Ebersole for $197,000.
Jill B. King conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Matthew R. Meacham and Lauren Meacham for $215,000.
Lancaster Township
Ronald W. Munro and Barbara T. Munro conveyed 1107 Jamaica Road to Eric J. Munro for $1.
Bruce C. Lehr and Betty Lou Lehr conveyed property on Millersville Pike to Kimberly L. Warner for $1.
Matthew R. Meacham, Lauren A. Major and Lauren A. Meacham conveyed 115 Turnbridge Drive to Shilen K. Parsons and Amanda J. Parsons for $148,000.
Patricia May Keen conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Marlin L. Santana, Amarilys Rivera Plaza and Amarilys Rivera Plaza for $221,000.
Graham J. Cyster and Dorcas A. Cyster conveyed property on Betz Farm Drive to Yikauri A Soriano Rosario for $165,000.
Kendrick J. Bowman conveyed 925 E. Orange St. to Kendrick J. Bowman and Kyonna S. Bowman for $1.
Felix Valentin and Ruth Valentin conveyed 1127 Elm Ave. to Herbert Beckett III and Jenna L. Mitchell for $155,000.
Margaret E. Strine conveyed 311 Perry Ave. to Matthew Krofcheck for $188,680.
Shirley A. Platt conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Rothermel and Saritha Petthongpoon for $180,000.
Leacock Township
Red School LLC, Berks New Homes LlLC Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Gary R. Gomula and Janet M. Gomula for $442,136.
Upper Leacock Township
Samuel S. Beiler and Lydianne Beiler conveyed property on a public road to David W. Stoltzfoos and Regina Stoltzfoos for $1.
Samuel S. Beiler and Lydianne Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Beiler and Lydianne Beiler for $1.
Sysavath Kongsynonh conveyed property on West Main Street to Dan Zecher and Dave Towers for $250,000.
FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed property on Hertzog Drive to Landon E. Getz for $1.
Douglas Engel and Maynard G. Engel & Nancy D. Engel Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Roy Engel and Jean Engel for $1.
David W. Stoltzfoos and Regina Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Beiler and Lydianne Beiler for $1.
Lititz Borough
Thor D. Samuelson and Sarah M. Samuelson conveyed 399 N. Water St. to Millpond Properties LLC for $154,000.
Eric A. Perrone conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Fisher for $875,000.
Anna M. Smith conveyed 418 S. Linden St. to Adam Dupler and Eleanor Dupler for $260,000.
Manheim Township
Glenn W. Shaffer and Bonita A. Shaffer conveyed 211 Maxson Road to Jason A. Stiltner for $215,000.
Monica Rainville and Jerry Rodney Dennis conveyed property on a public road to Monica Rainville for $1.
Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr., Neil F. Perate and Michal S. Buckwalter conveyed property on Stonehenge Drive to Neil H. Vaswani and Ashima A. Vaswani for $1,225,000.
Hadley K. Brown and Deidre A. Brown conveyed 210 Lincoln St. to James D. Englert Jr. for $48,000.
Ned E. Bushong and Jennifer Bushong conveyed property on Janet Avenue to Ned E. Bushong for $40,159.
Michael E. Fritsch and Rebecca S. Fritsch conveyed 1526 Euclid Drive to Armando J. Encarnacion Hidalgo, Armando J Encarnacion Hidalgo and Elisa Elena Mercedes for $235,000.
Quarry Run Farms Holdings LP and Quarry Run Farms Co. LLC conveyed property on Honey Farm Road to Craig P. Danielson and Dana Mint Danielson for $296,000.
Andrew L. Glosser and Vickie L. Glosser conveyed 1943 Rachael Drive to Shawnee W. Strasko for $355,000.
Robert R. Radocy and Sue L. Radocy conveyed property on Ecker Drive to Frank J. Ammerman and Deloras J. Ammerman for $438,000.
Robert A. Horst and Dorothy E. Horst conveyed 1550 Lititz Pike to Robert A. Horst, Dorothy E. Horst, Robert A. Horst Jr. and Kari E. Roth for $1.
George Mastromatteo and Joseph J. Lombardo conveyed 800 Wilson Drive to Kristen K. Gedeon for $325,000.
Aaron C. Porter conveyed property on Richmond Drive to Damien Papson for $387,000.
Shawnee Soto Ortiz, Shawnee Soto Ortiz and Shawnee W. Strasko conveyed property on a public road to Patrick J. Burke and Abbey N. Burke for $254,900.
Mary T. Horton conveyed property on a public road to Todd R. Stumpf for $135,000.
Manheim Borough
Carol A. Myers conveyed 344 W. High St. to Federal National Mortgage Association for $86,603.
Judith A. Esbenshade conveyed 81 Heintzelman St. to Ricky W. Hilt and Barbara Ann Hilt for $255,000.
Douglas E. Metzler and Whitney Metzler conveyed property on South Wolf Street to Ira Club and Brian Gallagher IRA 1002002 for $153,000.
Manor Township
Ray Kratz and Mary E. Kratz conveyed 91 Mill St. to Bradley T. Funk for $265,000.
James L. Dommel and Kay S. Dommel conveyed property on a public road to Elam E. Miller and Malinda F. Miller for $1,650,000.
The estate of George Graupera and The estate of George A. Graupera conveyed 2506 Valley Drive to Claudio Perez Galaz and Cassondra Perez Galaz for $237,200.
Virginia Thomas conveyed 1300 Breneman Road to Edward V. Boornazian for $265,000.
Timothy J. Eshleman conveyed property on Central Manor Road to Foxianna Properties LLC for $135,000.
Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Carol Drive to Carol Drive Homeowners Association Inc. for $1.
Jay Garman conveyed 232 Creek Road to Brent Pickell for $85,000.
The estate of Deone A. Evans conveyed 457 Hawthorne Drive to Khem Subedi for $195,500.
Dawn M. Stratchko, Craig L. Patterson, Robert L. Patterson and Rhoda H. Patterson conveyed 550 Garden Hill to Brian J. Jacobs and Maureen D. Jacobs for $350,000.
Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed 883 Central Manor Road to Lauren Ashley Smith and Jeffrey Scott Smith for $320,000.
Amy E. Kauffman and Amy E. Keohane conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Luciano Ortiz for $225,000.
Marietta Borough
Corporate Venture Group, Robert H. Eby and Chad Hurst conveyed 3 Fairway Ave. to Whitney Breneman for $192,000.
Tina M. Jordan conveyed 536 W. Market St. to Derek E. Ruhl for $124,000.
Martic Township
Benjamin M. Kauffman Jr. and Emma B. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. Stoltzfus for $1.
Adam T. Bernhardt and Theresa A. Bernhardt conveyed property on a public road to Brandon F. Clare and Amanda Clare for $375,000.
Bruce W. Simmons and Tricia L. Simmons conveyed 319 Tucquan Glen Road to Gr8r Purpose LLC for $315,000.
Mark S. Palmeri and Valderie A. Nace conveyed property on Frogtown Road to Andrew W. Musselman and Sarah E. Musselman for $205,000.
Marian E. Rhinier, Larry G. Rhinier and Larry R. Rhinier conveyed property on River Road to Marian E. Rhinier and Jocelynn M. Ritchey for $1.
Richard Lynch, Harriet Lynch and Eric Roger Lynch conveyed property on Oak Glen Drive to Stephen P. Quigg and Gail Z. Quigg for $250,000.
Geraldine Hougendobler conveyed property on Pinnacle Road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $155,000.
Millersville Borough
William J. Boyd and Phyllis G. Boyd conveyed 408 Herr Ave. to Josephine A. Celotto for $275,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Christine Phillips, Christine Meyers Phillips and Christine Meyers Phillips conveyed property on a public road to Christine Meyers Phillips and Christine Meyers Phillips for $1.
Tracy Ann Williams and Daniel Arthur Williams conveyed 262 Park Ave. to David Peter Gray for $169,900.
Ethan J. Dunkle, Nicole R. Dunkle, Nicole R. Albright and Ethan Dunkle conveyed 419 S. Plum St. to Heidi L. Applegate for $141,900.
Karen S. Stough and Karen Stough conveyed property on a public road to Megan D. Sheib for $219,900.
Karen L. Moldovan, Karen L. Rohrbaugh and James E. Rohrbaugh conveyed 212 S. Barbara St. to Rebecca L. Moilanen for $139,900.
Ronald J. Carper, Barbara Ann Carper and Barbara A. Carper conveyed 594 Union School Road to Christy L. Engel and Brian A. Engel for $0.
Mount Joy Township
Awakened Properties LLC conveyed property on Park Avenue to Emily Banks for $265,000.
David E. Shay and Constance L. Shay conveyed property on a public road to David C. Barone and Dana M. Barone for $145,900.
Matthew Demoss and Lindsay Demoss conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders for $323,300.
Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Anthony Forino, Eileen Haupty and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Jayantilal H. Patel and Tejalben Jayantilal Patel for $334,594.
Jerry D. Good conveyed 165 Snyder Road to Eric V. Howell and Megan L. Howell for $204,900.
Mountville Borough
Ronald Wilson and Angela P. Wilson conveyed property on Pennridge Avenue to Carly P. Weese for $200,000.
Donald V. Mayers and Heather L. Mayers conveyed 115 Village Drive to Jodi Chavez and Marcial Chavez for $179,000.
Paradise Township
Elam S. Glick and Rebecca J. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Elam S. Glick and Rebecca J. Glick for $1.
Nancy C. Rohrer and David B. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Esh Jr. and Becky B. Esh for $565,000.
Elam S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Elam S. Glick and Rebecca J. Glick for $1.
Christine High Young conveyed property on Black Horse Road to Derek W. Hershey for $159,900.
Elam S. Glick conveyed property on Vintage Road to Elam S. Glick and Rebecca J. Glick for $1.
Penn Township
Ronald G. Daugherty and Karen E. Daugherty conveyed property on a public road to Joseph B. Fremer and Alli J. Fremer for $145,000.
The estate of Richard H. Metzler conveyed property on Sunrise Drive to Norene E. Metzler for $1.
Sharon B. Lefever conveyed property on Sanctuary Road to Benuel Lee King for $250,000.
US Bank NA, JP Morgan Mortgage Trust 2007-S2, Mortgage Pass Through Certificates and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. conveyed 574 Hi View Drive to Vu Cam T Ninh for $166,000.
Joel A. Glover and Maryann Glover conveyed property on a public road to Joel A. Glover and Maryann Glover for $1.
Nicholas Sabellico and Josephine Sabellico conveyed property on a public road to Brandon J. Boose and Tiffani L. Gladfelter for $305,000.
John F. Godsey and Stacey Godsey conveyed 140 Auction Road to JD Hill Valley LLC for $264,000.
John Lukas and Tina M. Lukas conveyed property on a public road to Robinson Navarro Ruiz and Viangely Ester Feliz for $295,000.
Pequea Township
Thelma J. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Dean L. Enck and Jennifer L. Enck for $1.
The estate of William F. Paes III conveyed 2280 New Danville Pike to Elmer S. Fisher and Naomi B. Fisher for $170,000.
Debra S. Metzler, Debra M. Roth and Jeffrey C. Roth conveyed 109 Leaman Road to Joseph M. Darrenkamp and Karen D. Darrenkamp for $490,000.
Providence Township
Thomas G. Kreider and Kathie M. Kreider conveyed property on Echo Valley Drive to Joseph K. Gross III and Jocelyn L. Grahek for $239,900.
Roxanne L. Landis, Douglas E. Singleton and James R. Singleton conveyed property on a public road to Craig A. Frick for $90,000.
Edwin D. Carter and Patricia S. Carter conveyed property on Hawthorne Circle to James A. Petrondi for $205,000.
James F. McCauley Jr. and Jessica McCauley conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Harvey and Laura Harvey for $215,000.
G. Keith Mitchell Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Recovery Works Inc. for $425,000.
Quarryville Borough
Fourth Street LLC and Donald Wagner conveyed property on Fourth Street to Robert R. Herr for $752,500.
Jacob D. Fisher and Melissa K. Fisher conveyed property on South Church Street to Benuel S. Fisher and Fannie F. Fisher for $220,000.
Karen K. Turner conveyed property on South Church Street to Levi S. Kauffman and Kristina R. Kauffman for $202,500.
Rapho Township
Mark A. Madara, Danielle L. Bryan Madara and Danielle L Bryan Madara conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Madara for $1.
Jeffery A. Morey, Denise S. Morey and Jeffrey A. Morey conveyed property on a public road to Aaron M. Morey and Josie L. Morey for $300,000.
Pearl Geyer conveyed property on a public road to Patrick Kocen and Paula Kocen for $245,000.
Daryl L. Bollinger and Sandra J. Bollinger conveyed property on Hossler Road to John F. Bailey and Jennifer M. Bailey for $127,500.
Sadsbury Township
Richard Brown, Deborah J. Brown and J. Richard Brown conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Mulder and Stephanie Mulder for $375,000.
Rayna Forte conveyed property on a public road to Margaret Brooks, Joann Brooks and Annmarie Brooks for $305,000.
Salisbury Township
R. Randall Good, Carol A. Good, Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Daniel F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to R. Randall Good and Carol A. Good for $149,900.
Houston Run Properties LLC and Philip E. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Bare Holdings LLC for $350,000.
The estate of Frederick L. Mcaughlin conveyed property on Strasburg Road to John M. Esh and Mary E. Stoltzfus for $175,000.
Michael R. Martin and Sharon R. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Carlos E. Chavarria and Silvia Chavarria for $342,500.
Barbieda King and Melvin J. King conveyed property on a public road to Daniel K. Stoltzfus and Susie Ann Stoltzfus for $215,000.
Strasburg Borough
Meggan L. Tekely and Meggan L. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Gorham for $186,000.
Clifton Thomas Carter conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority for $58,000.
Howard D. Robins, Abigail Robins and Abigail Beckwith conveyed 51 Washington St. to Alixandra A. Jordan and Zachary J. Cheng for $192,900.
Strasburg Township
Brian R. Adkin, Lucy F. Adkin and Lucy F. Shriver conveyed property on Stively Road to Justin M. Tekely and Meggan Lynn Tekely for $285,900.
Terre Hill Borough
Jerry Sensenig and Mary Alice Sensenig conveyed property on Weaverland Valley Road to Jerry Sensenig and Mary Alice Sensenig for $1.
Jerry Sensenig and Mary Alice Sensenig conveyed property on Weaverland Valley Road to Titus H. Reiff and Susan S. Reiff for $30,000.
Joseph E. McCardle and Cheryl A. McCardle conveyed property on Gentle Drive to William Borton and Jennifer Borton for $289,900.
Warwick Township
Thomas F. Dietzler Jr. and Patricia A. Dietzler conveyed Unit 147 to Inge J. Theisz for $418,000.
ToA Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 422 Valor Drive to Frederick B. Lueders Jr. for $387,508.
David Wolfe, Sarah Wolfe, Jeffrey Esbenshade, Karen Esbenshade, Sarah E. Wolfe and Sarah Wolfe conveyed property on Snyder Hill Road to Matthew Finkey and Sarah Money for $230,000.
Robert C. Blott and Camille J. Blott conveyed property on Disston View Drive to Thomas J. Barndt and Erin M. Barndt for $230,000.
Joshua L. Buckwalter and Tricia L. Buckwalter conveyed property on Skyview Lane to Joshua L. Buckwalter and Tricia L. Buckwalter for $1.
Douglas L. Engle and Susan L. Engle conveyed property on Marie Drive to Matthew T. Bomberger and Stephanie W. Bomberger for $425,000.
ToA Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 415 Valor Drive to P. Kenneth Showers and Joanne L. Showers for $386,988.
Scott Zeamer, Lorie J. Parmer and Lorie J. Zeamer conveyed 558 W. Third Ave. to Scott Zeamer and Lorie J. Zeamer for $1.
Robert M. Bitts and Ursula Bitts conveyed 12 Sherri Lane to Philip Hall, Madeline Vigo Hall and Madeline Vigo Hall for $215,000.
Larry L. Strickler and Carrie Twila Strickler conveyed property on Rabbit Hill Road to Lloyd R. Hoover and Velma M. Hoover for $530,000.
Steve M. Johns and Beth L. Johns conveyed property on Landis Valley Road to Brent M. Salmi and Michelle M. Salmi for $260,000.
Shelby Paul Smoker and Lauren Smoker conveyed 203 Whittier Lane to Herbert S. Kreider and Darlene F. Kreider for $206,000.