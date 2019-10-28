The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Oct. 14-18:
Adamstown Borough
Kerry C. Fisher and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 18 Blackhorse Road to Federal National Mortgage Association for $2,304.
Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth M. Ashton and Alison M. Pazos for $249,294.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Christiana Trust, Hilldale Trust and Fay Servicing LLC conveyed 9 N. Village Circle to Ryke Martin and Elizabeth Martin for $115,000.
Beth Matos and Jimmy Matos conveyed property on Michael Lane to Andrew M. Shelley for $350,000.
Melanie J. Shelley and Andrew M. Shelley conveyed property on Michael Lane to Beth Matos for $215,000.
Akron Borough
Peter J. Ecenroad and Patricia M. Ecenroad conveyed Unit 2 to Christopher D. Zook for $150,000.
Paul E. Snader conveyed property on a public road to Richard W. Gauck Jr. and Ashley R. Gauck for $235,000.
Bart Township
Alice Jane Trout and Brenda D. Roark conveyed property on a public road to Levi P. Glick and Elizabeth L. Glick for $395,000.
Vivian M. Caldwell conveyed property on a public road to Amos E. Esh and Malinda Esh for $220,000.
Brecknock Township
Curtis L. Althouse conveyed property on a public road to Curtis L. Althouse for $1.
John Hemmert Jr. and Doris Hemmert conveyed property on a public road to Reuben B. Lapp and Mary Ann Lapp for $387,000.
Jere L. Stick and Emma Jane Stick conveyed 1158 Kramer Mill Road to James W. Hornberger Jr. and Mary Lou Hornberger for $190,000.
John D. Lapp and Ida K. Lapp conveyed 1035 Glenview Drive to Daniel L. King for $228,000.
Caernarvon Township
Michael R. Perles Jr. and Patricia A. Perles conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Perles Jr. for $1.
Duane R. Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Property Connect LLC and Thomas McMillan for $215,000.
William E. Farrell conveyed property on a public road to Nathan H. Mellinger and Karen M. Mellinger for $195,000.
Jeffrey A. McLaughlin and Kelly J. Leaman conveyed property on Elwood Street to Ann H. Lavelle and John L. Lavelle for $315,000.
Clay Township
Glenn M. Zimmerman and Paul S. Zimmerman Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Glenn M. Zimmerman and Linda Zimmerman for $1.
Glenn Zimmerman and Paul S. Zimmerman Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Paul S. Zimmerman Jr. for $0.
Glenn M. Zimmerman, Paul S. Zimmerman Jr., Paul S. Zimmerman & Sons, Zimmerman Paul S. & Sons and Paul S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Glenn M. Zimmerman and Paul S. Zimmerman Jr. for $1.
East Cocalico Township
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Teresa C. Frisch for $342,489.
Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church conveyed property on a public road to David E. Witmer, Anthony Garman, Anthony Horst, Matthew Slaymaker and Cocalico Christian Brotherhood for $450,000.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Ryan S. Unruh and Bianca A. Unruh for $363,040.
West Cocalico Township
Martin Home Restoration LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jordan J. Guerra for $127,500.
Paul M. Rittenour III, Robyn B. Rittenour, Aaron Z. Horst and Meadow Valley Builders conveyed property on a public road to Charles E. Harris II and Nancy E. Harris for $335,000.
Laverne R. Zimmerman conveyed property on Swamp Church Road to Michael C. Witmer and Julie L. Witmer for $15,000.
Colerain Township
Edward Thomas Hargest Jr. and Giovanna Canales conveyed property on a public road to Edward Thomas Hargest Jr. and Giovanna Canales for $0.
Columbia Borough
Justin R. Waltman and Ashley J. Waltman conveyed 320 Poplar St. to Greismary Garcia Ortiz and Greismary Garcia Ortiz for $113,000.
The estate of Suzanne A. McVey and The estate of Michael R. McVey conveyed 1235 Locust St. to Steven M. Weisser for $1.
Patrick Douglas Dyson and Patrick Douglass Dyson conveyed property on Cloverton Drive to Patrick Douglas Dyson, Patrick Douglass Dyson and Tonya Lynn Dyson for $1.
Cara L. Haines conveyed 1215 Manor St. to Stephanie R. Cruley for $149,900.
Tyler Deck conveyed 842 Houston St. to Riehls Taste of Lancaster County LLC for $56,800.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Herbert D. Spiese conveyed 208 Perry St. to M&T Bank for $2,906.
Darrell A. Cornelius and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 519 Union St. to Citizens Bank NA and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania for $1,845.
Conestoga Township
The estate of Her H. Hess conveyed property on Pequea Creek Road to Kevin J. Sypien and Evelyn R. Sypien for $252,000.
Buck Run Development LLC and Lisa L. Fisher conveyed 19 Buck Run Road to Derek J. Riddell and Sarah N. Riddell for $134,500.
Carl R. Kane and Lana D. Kane conveyed property on a public road to Keith Frey Properties LLC and Frey Keith Properties LLC for $250,000.
Denver Borough
The estate of Paul Lyons Jr. conveyed property on North Fifth Street to Ann Lyons for $200,000.
Gary L. Gingrich and Patricia A. Gingrich conveyed property on Beech Street to Alexander T. Miller for $180,000.
Colby S. Nicolodi and Dorothy L. Senevoravong conveyed property on a public road to Colby S. Nicolodi for $1.
East Donegal Township
Bradley N. Gotshall and Katie M. Gotshall conveyed 165 Daplin Ave. to Kevin Waldman and Megan Waldman for $239,900.
Trey W. Melton and Karen M. Melton conveyed property on a public road to Stephen J. Birli and Dana A. Birli for $121,000.
West Donegal Township
Kim R. Houseal and Barbara S. Houseal conveyed property on a public road to William C. Hummel Jr. and Mariann Hummel for $225,000.
Creek Side Construction LLC, James D. Gibble and Creekside Construction LLC conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $110,000.
Michael E. Purdin conveyed Unit 48 to Rebecca S. Chan and Lilly Chan for $185,000.
Peter J. Herr and Rebecca B. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca B. Herr for $1.
Sonshine III LP, Sonshine III LP LLC and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Christopher G. Nash and Holly J. Nash for $438,491.
Steven M. Neumyer and Sherry L. Neumyer conveyed property on Olde Forge Drive to Debra J. Joline for $335,000.
Jeffery L. Heilman and Lori A. Heilman conveyed property on West Ridge Road to Thomas J. Rieger II and Jacklyn Rieger for $289,900.
Drumore Township
Samuel S. King and Fannie S. King conveyed property on River Road to Samuel K. King for $1.
Randy S. Gillis and Lesha P. Gillis conveyed property on Slate Hill Road to Lesha P. Gillis for $1.
East Drumore Township
Isaac L. King and Emma S. King conveyed property on a public road to Andrew K. Zook and Mary F. Zook for $260,000.
Jack J. Bryson conveyed property on Center Road to Richard Petersheim and Marla Petersheim for $100,000.
Earl Township
Allen S. Newswanger and Anna M. Newswanger conveyed property on North Hoover Avenue to Irvin Newswanger and Lois Newswanger for $1.
Soco Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Berks At Garden Spot LLC for $85,000.
Giovanni Nardi conveyed property on Lavender Lane to Frank S. Nardi, Jo Ann T. Nardi and Giovanni Nardi Irrevocable Trust for $10.
East Earl Township
Grace V. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Royce J. Sweed and Amalie Grace Sweed for $1.
Gregory Gehman conveyed 1323 Edgewood Drive to Nathan J. Smucker and Rebecca S. Smucker for $230,000.
West Earl Township
John C. Kiebach and Avril R. Kiebach conveyed property on a public road to Michael Urenovitch and Cecilia Urenovitch for $192,000.
The estate of Lucille E. Umland and The estate of Lucille Umland Gaus conveyed 26 Walnut Drive to Wilmington Reo LLC for $1.
The estate of Steven K. Hershberger conveyed 25 N. Conestoga View Road to Judah Clapper for $151,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Jane Breneman conveyed property on a public road to Jane M. Breneman, Ronald J. Greener and Pamela J. Greener for $1.
David A. Packard and Whitney Dey Packard conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Shirk and Michelle Smith for $253,500.
Eden Township
Frances Louise McGhee conveyed property on a public road to Timothy A. McGhee for $1.
Elizabeth Township
Joanne E. Eaby conveyed property on a public road to Wendell L. Stoner and Jonita L. Stoner for $315,200.
Elizabethtown Borough
Earl H. Brinser Jr., Earl H. Brinser and Nancy D. Brinser conveyed property on a public road to R&R Investment Properties LLC for $640,000.
Salvatore Bellia and Kelly Bellia conveyed property on Pfautz Circle to Derrick Ellis for $239,900.
Altc Properties LLC and Keith Musser conveyed 450 Ridge Road to Joanne E. Eaby for $265,000.
David Helmuth and Heather Helmuth conveyed 20 E. Willow St. to Robert S. Weirich II and Melanie A. Weirich for $159,500.
Ephrata Borough
Sean M. Morris and Amanda Hinton conveyed property on Spruce Street to Mark J. Manganella and Becky J. Manganella for $180,000.
The Estate of Judy A. Fisher, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and The Estate of Judy Ann Fisher conveyed 268 Sand Court to Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of New York, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005-7, Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc. Bear Stearns Alt A. Trust and Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc. Bear Stearns Alt A. Trust for $2,177.
Styer Buchter Partnership, Kathryn A. Styer and Beth E. Buchter conveyed property on South Reading Road to PF Partners LLC for $550,000.
Nancy E. Nissly conveyed property on Sand Court to Carolyn Ann Trotta for $169,900.
Gregory J. Ruth conveyed property on Pointview Avenue to Theresa Sokso and Barbara Ellington for $185,000.
Richard Dom conveyed property on a public road to Laura D. Rowlands for $225,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Walter Redcay and United States of America conveyed 203 W. Main St. to Fannie Mae for $2,197.
Jean E. Mack and Mack Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Chase R. Karmilowicz and Isabela Leon Gomez for $214,750.
Ephrata Township
The estate of O. Howard Mummau conveyed 990 Newswanger Road to Rae W. Mummau for $1.
Brandon D. Karmilowicz, Jacquelyn M. Stipe and Jacquelyn M. Karmilowicz conveyed property on a public road to Stephen A. Schreiber and Laura A. Schreiber for $204,000.
The estate of Lawrence T. Rice conveyed property on Horseshoe Drive to David P. Thomas for $1.
Fulton Township
Lesa F. Ballantyne, Lesley A. Clare, David F. Heck Revocable Trust Agreement and David F. Heck conveyed property on a public road to Lesley A. Clare for $1.
East Hempfield Township
Cheryl L. Weinhold, Cheryl L. Forrester and Kevin A. Forrester conveyed 1221 Woodworth Drive to Kevin A. Forrester and Cheryl L. Forrester for $1.
Annette M. Frattarole conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Craig A. Lehmann and Kathryn Michelle O Lehmann for $430,000.
Melo Herman conveyed property on a public road to Henry C. Overly and Patricia Overly for $198,200.
Lime Spring Properties LP, Lime Spring Properties GP LLC, Steven J. Zuckerman and Steven Zuckerman conveyed Unit 46 + to Homestead Village Inc. for $495,000.
Christopher F. Campbell conveyed property on Penningdon Drive to Daniel Gordon Ross and Rachel Elizabeth Ross for $290,000.
Stoney Acres LP, Stoney Acres LLC and Stephen C. Snavely conveyed property on a public road to Luong Group LLC for $720,000.
Nevin R. Hollinger and Ethel M. Hollinger conveyed property on a public road to Nevin R. Hollinger for $1.
Karen Spahr conveyed property on Stevens Street to Shawn D. Hall and Noel E. Hall for $299,500.
The estate of Maryanne Cantwell conveyed 725 Dorsea Road to Shelby Linton Keddie for $275,000.
Mohamed M. Ibrahim conveyed 219 Winding Hill Drive to Antonio Roman and Janet Roman for $197,000.
Daniel Eppinger conveyed property on a public road to Ephraim Allgyer and Lillian Allgyer for $360,000.
Eric L. Rihaly conveyed Unit 1001 to Anne M. Perkins and James J. Perkins for $149,900.
Eliseo Cruz and Patricia E. Cruz conveyed 3036 Gloucester St. to Juliana Eva Sergovic and Craig Michael Barkume for $320,000.
Sean T. Feigley conveyed property on a public road to Eric Godfrey and Lisa Godfrey for $159,900.
West Hempfield Township
The estate of Arthur J. Barto conveyed 970 Boyce Ave. to Keith A. Schrader for $150,000.
The estate of Stephen R. Baer conveyed property on Vista Road to Mark A. Trego Jr. and Suzie L. Trego for $250,000.
Thomas P. Daniels, Colleen A. Daniels and Collen A. Daniels conveyed property on a public road to Steven L. Koser and Ondrea L. Koser for $252,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, James Fatta Jr., Margaret A. Fatta, Anthony Fatta, Margaret Fatta, Patrick Fatta and James Fatta conveyed 3463 Duff Ave. to Fannie Mae for $2,198.
East Lampeter Township
Andrew S. Lorch, Tammy Y. Lorch and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed property on a public road to Freedom Mortgage Corp. for $2,269.
The estate of Thelma I. Rineer conveyed 2602 Siegrist Road to Cindy Yutz for $225,000.
Omar E. Fisher Jr. and Becky S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Warren S. Wiglesworth for $176,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Americo Pietropaolo and Lois J. Pietropaolo conveyed 2876 Lincoln Highway East to Federal National Mortgage Association for $2,248.
Willow Street Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Willow Street Real Estate LLC for $1.
Reuben Z. Zeiset conveyed 116 Elmwood Road to Dustin Lewis Junto for $235,000.
Gerald L. Petersheim conveyed property on Siegrist Road to Gerald L. Petersheim and Mary D. Petersheim for $1.
West Lampeter Township
Charles W. Garber Jr. and Michael J. Heller conveyed property on Ridgefield Drive to Charles W. Garber Jr. for $1.
Robert S. Pratt and Yvonne S. Pratt conveyed property on Fieldcrest Drive to Matthew Johnson and Heidi Johnson for $525,000.
Willow Valley Communities and Willow Valley Retirement Communities conveyed property on Peach Bottom Road to West Lampeter Township for $1.
Corey E. Gurreri and Ashlee M. Gurreri conveyed property on Wendover Way to Christopher Kiehl and Kelly L. Kiehl for $263,000.
Stephen S. Brainard and Gail P. Brainard conveyed 303 Country Meadows Drive to Eric D. Leavitt and Roberta B. Leavitt for $441,500.
The estate of Anna Mary Mellinger conveyed Unit 74 to Joseph Miller and Stephanie Miller for $217,000.
Lancaster city
Robert Vargas and Migdalia Vargas conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Olivia E. Luna for $174,900.
Edgar E. Ramirez and Marlon O. Ramirez Fajardo conveyed property on West King Street to Edgar E. Ramirez for $50,000.
Ernesto Ruiz and Eusebia Reyes Deruiz conveyed 512 Woodward St. to Ill Holdings LLC for $48,000.
Richard L. Martin conveyed 718 High St. to Hometowne Specialties LLC for $79,000.
Nes Associates LP, Nes Associates LLC, Peter Egan, J. Gary Neff and William B. Stull conveyed 311 Harrisburg Ave. to 311 Harrisburg Ave. LLC for $900,000.
Stacy J. Miller conveyed 334 Filbert St. to Sugeiry Batista Hernandez and Sugeiry Batista Hernandez for $6,046.
Dreamcatchers LLC, Michael Nauman and Phil Kuntz conveyed 433 Chambers St. to Austin L. Beiler and Alison L. Arndt for $178,000.
Nes Associates LP, Nes Associates LLC, Peter Egan, J. Gary Neff and William B. Stull conveyed property on Harrisburg Avenue to 311 Harrisburg Ave. LLC for $950,000.
Dwain London, C. Ivy London and Carmen Ivy Frontanez conveyed 749 S. Lime St. to Impact Missions for $65,000.
Rafael Dejesus conveyed 726 Garnet Ave. to Rafael Dejesus, James Dejesus and Brendali Dejesus for $1.
Lancaster Press Partners LP, Eddie P. Drogaris and Lancaster Press Management LLC conveyed Unit 311 to Alexander P. Abel and Michael Z. Abel for $304,490.
Russell D. Reed, Russell L. Reed, Stephen L. Sensenich and Stephen L. Sensenic conveyed Unit 607 to Russell D. Reed and Stephen L. Sensenich for $1.
Cathryn C. Maloney conveyed 727 Third St. to Audrey Rooney and Dianne Schachtel for $125,660.
Rhonda Thompson conveyed 546 N. Plum St. to Gavin P. Freeman and Riley C. Freeman for $225,000.
Randall L. Lapp and Diane M. Lapp conveyed 506A N. Plum St. to Deco Properties LLC for $92,000.
Buu Truong and David Nguyen conveyed 920 E. Walnut St. to Samuel Turbides Gutierrez and Samuel Turbides Gutierrez for $113,900.
Stephen F. Huyard conveyed 551 W. Vine St. to Randy Francisco Gil for $78,000.
Donna L. Antolick and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 415 W. Lemon St. to Wells Fargo Bank NA for $2,196.
Impact Missions conveyed 710 S. Lime St. to Betsy Hernandez for $124,900.
Lancaster Township
Tillotson Properties LLC conveyed 507 Bean Blossom Drive to Caschandra Tyler Jones and Caschandra Tyler Jones for $225,000.
The estate of Lucy R. Kuntz and The estate of Lucy Rose Kuntz conveyed 1027 Wheatland Ave. to Christopher C. Carty for $222,500.
Robert Lee Hutchison and Theresa Jackson conveyed property on Waypoint Drive to Serhat Cakmak and Claire Elizabeth Ream for $268,000.
Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed property on Pickford Drive to William S. Fleming and Tammy Marie Fleming for $168,000.
Thaddeus Stevens Foundation and Stevens Thaddeus Foundation conveyed property on Edington Place to Franklin Park West LLC for $230,000.
Cheryl L. Bartley, Cheryl L. Sheenan and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 26 Greythorne Road to MTGLQ Investors LP for $2,205.
Quocvu B. Ho and Nhu K. Le conveyed 303 Pennshire Drive to Vicente Guaigua, Mersy M Pinargote Sanchez and Mersy M. Pinargote Sanchez for $240,000.
Tracy Good conveyed property on a public road to Kristin H. Beard for $170,000.
William Omalley conveyed property on Southport Drive to William J. Omalley and Jaime M. Omalley for $1.
Karen L. Clouser conveyed 555 N. School Lane to Paul D. Clouser and Karen L. Clouser for $1.
Lisa A. Boone and Lisa Boone conveyed 1246 Elm Ave. to Bishnu Rai and Suk Rai for $140,000.
Leacock Township
Samuel S. Riehl and Rebecca F. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Elam G. Stoltzfus for $330,000.
Red School LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Dean R. Englehart Jr. and Robbin L. Englehart for $320,606.
Upper Leacock Township
David W. Stoltzfoos and Regina Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to David W. Stoltzfoos and Regina Stoltzfoos for $1.
David W. Stoltzfoos and Regina Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to David W. Stoltzfoos and Regina Stoltzfoos for $1.
Mahlon F. Stoltzfoos and Esther Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon F. Stoltzfoos and Esther Stoltzfoos for $1.
David W. Stoltzfoos and Regina Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon F. Stoltzfoos and Esther Stoltzfoos for $1.
David W. Stoltzfoos and Regina Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to David W. Stoltzfoos and Regina Stoltzfoos for $1.
John F. Lantz and Rachel S. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Ivan J. Lapp and Katie Marie Lapp for $1.
Lesters Realty LLC and Kyle B. Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Eagle Business Park LLC for $1,650,000.
Reuben S. Lantz and Anna Ruth Lantz conveyed property on Musser School Road to Reuben S. Lantz and Anna Ruth Lantz for $1.
John F. Lantz and Rachel S. Lantz conveyed property on Musser School Road to Reuben S. Lantz and Anna Ruth Lantz for $1.
Lititz Borough
Aleksandra McFee conveyed property on South Broad Street to Ian Daly for $230,000.
Little Britain Township
Lesa F. Ballantyne, Lesley A. Clare, David F. Heck Revocable Trust Agreement and David F. Heck conveyed property on a public road to Lesley A. Clare for $1.
Lesa F. Ballantyne, Lesley A. Clare, David F. Heck Revocable Trust Agreement and David F. Heck conveyed property on a public road to Lesley A. Clare for $1.
Lesa F. Ballantyne, Lesley A. Clare, David F. Heck Revocable Trust Agreement, Lesley Clare and David F. Heck conveyed property on a public road to Lesa F. Ballantyne and Theresa L. Williams for $1.
Manheim Township
Leventry Real Estate LLC and Jonathan D. Leventy conveyed 908 State St. to Jonathan D. Leventy for $1.
Albert W. Unrath Jr. conveyed 908 Landis Ave. to Jordan D. Wittes and Natalie Wittes for $336,000.
Jack R. Vogel, John Royer Vogel and The estate of Susan S. Vogel conveyed property on Sunset Circle to John Royer Vogel, Revocable Trust of John Royer Vogel and John Royer Vogel Revocable Trust for $1.
Deron W. Harvey and Rachel D. Harvey conveyed property on a public road to Derek M. Cesarz and Julie E. Grove for $562,500.
Ryan Abel conveyed 16 Haskell Drive to John T. Gamer and Kathryn Springer for $224,500.
Natalie C. Pugh and Gregory L. Pugh conveyed 21 Belmont Ave. to Laura Diamantoni for $219,900.
Marlys A. Spiegel conveyed property on a public road to Dominick J. Dorazio for $1.
Turnier Esperance Jr., Courtney L. Barabas Esperance and Courtney L Barabas Esperance conveyed 30 Station Stone Lane to Kathryn E. Trinh and Nam H. Trinh for $730,000.
Shawnee Advisors LLC and Nicholas B. Frey conveyed property on Unit E. to Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. for $85,000.
Lori D. Kepiro and Alana D. Groff conveyed Unit B8-116 to Dorothy P. Demming for $1.
Richard L. Weidner Jr. and Sandra L. Weidner conveyed 568 Laurel Lane to Richard L. Weidner Jr., Richard L. Weidner Jr. & Sandra L. Weidner Revocable Living Trust Agreeme and Sandra L. Weidner for $1.
Ida Z. Aho, Douglas C. Aho and Douglas Aho conveyed property on a public road to Natalie Claire Pugh for $157,000.
Thomas Costello and Michelle Costello conveyed Unit 38 to Antonio Suarez, Carmen Suarez, Christine Suarez Dirienzo and Michelle Suarez Costello for $160,000.
David Ray Stoltz and Cathy Helen Stoltz conveyed 831 Salisbury Court to Matthew W. Rogers and Kristen Rogers for $301,000.
Bradley S. Fleeman and Dana M. Trabucco conveyed 2510 Old Orchard Road to Kyle Solyak and Megan C. Solyak for $440,000.
Samuel A. Goodley Jr., W. Bryan Byler and Eric L. Winkle conveyed property on a public road to W. Bryan Byler and Eric L. Winkle for $1.
Ralph D. Randazzo, Angela V. Randazzo and Ralph D. Randazzo & Angela V. Randazzo Asset Protection Trust conveyed property on Prince George Drive to Coleman T. Sudduth II and Franchesca Sudduth for $357,000.
William T. Hughes and Carol M. Hughes conveyed 363 Valleybrook Drive to John D. Sheppard and Christine L. Sheppard for $178,500.
Leanne Terpak conveyed 112 Princess Ave. to Joseph A. Kennedy and Julie Anne Kennedy for $183,900.
Suzan M. Jaskulis and Suzan M. Stillman conveyed property on a public road to Mary Jane Martin for $779,000.
George W. Mummert and Linda P. Mummert conveyed 126 Riveredge Drive to Wesley P. McCully and Teresa L. McCully for $374,500.
Kevin J. Sypien and Evelyn R. Sypien conveyed 449 Dolly Drive to Michelle M. Rodgers for $372,000.
Manheim Borough
The estate of Violet K. Wissler and Victor E. Wissler conveyed property on North Laurel Street to Keith D. Good and April C. Good for $161,700.
Darlene Greenly, Glen Greenly and Doris J. Hiepler conveyed property on North Laurel Street to Andrea M. Michael for $189,900.
Manor Township
John Mylott, Lou Ann Mylott, Lou Ann Mylott and Michael Mylott conveyed property on Acorn Lane to Michael Mylott for $1.
Philip M. Benight conveyed 231 Oak Road to Robert E. Horner and Tracy L. Horner for $309,000.
Michael R. Miles and Allyssa R. Miles conveyed 1721 Hemlock Road to Andrew D. Speitel for $187,500.
Aimie Kellers conveyed 155 Ridge Road to Erik J. Kellers for $1.
Michael R. Buckwalter and Joan L. Buckwalter conveyed property on Prospect Road to Brian Kiefer and Katie Kiefer for $1.
Joseph L. Miller conveyed 3634 Columbia Ave. to 3634 Columbia Avenue LLC for $220,000.
Larry R. Graver and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 101 Creekside Drive to Bank of America NA for $2,475.
Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC conveyed 1650 Columbia Ave. to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $10.
Jennifer L. McIntyre conveyed property on Pine Bridge Lane to Namuujin Schuyler for $179,000.
AJ Home Solutions LLC, James A. Fisher and Jarrett M. Graham conveyed 1036 Williamsburg Road to Dana M. Copeland and James Ortega Jr. for $188,000.
Sean P. Griggs and Heather N. Griggs conveyed 1115 Williamsburg Road to Sean P. Griggs for $1.
Chad E. Binderup conveyed property on Spring Meadow Lane to Chad E. Binderup and Paula D. Binderup for $0.
Marietta Borough
Edward J. Shelton and Hollie J. Shelton conveyed 638 E. Market St. to Edward J. Shelton for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Todd L. Doyle conveyed 702 E. Market St. to Midfirst Bank for $2,151.
Martic Township
Steven L. Oliger conveyed property on a public road to River Hollow Recreation LLC for $485,000.
Gabriel W. Zebro and Abby Zebro conveyed property on Hollow Woods Drive to Chad Livingston and Angela Livingston for $318,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Michael S. Eckman conveyed 110 Den Mar Drive to Government Loan Securitization Trust 2011-Fv1, US Bank Trust NA and US Bank NA for $2,219.
Keith A. Herr and Shana Herr conveyed 220 Hilldale Road to Keith A. Herr for $1.
Jeffrey A. Nadu and Patricia S. Nadu conveyed 190 Magnolia Drive to Ralph Feltman IV and Laura B. Perry for $292,500.
Millersville Borough
Chad R. Livingston conveyed property on Oak Ridge Drive to William H. Horst Jr. for $229,000.
Shawn J. Orndorff conveyed 50 Pilgrim Drive to Latrinc Properties LLC for $138,000.
AJ Home Solutions LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed 409 Penn View Drive to Steven K. Thomas and Emily R. Adams for $229,500.
Justin W. Andrews and Jennifer L. Davis conveyed 410 Spring Drive to Mitchell Sweigart and Cara L. Haines for $242,000.
Brian L. Martin and Loretta R. Martin conveyed 313 Valley Road to James R. Groff and Kaitlyn C. Groff for $200,000.
Mount Joy Borough
The estate of Jane L. Hamilton conveyed property on a public road to MK Joint Ventures for $61,000.
Laurie A. Finley and Laurie A. Rinehart conveyed 1018 Donegal Springs Road to Laurie A. Rinehart and Mark R. Rinehart for $1.
Glen S. Hoover and Elizabeth A. Hoover conveyed 319 S. Market St. to Jordan A. Roberts and Pamela M. Craddock for $261,800.
Jason T. Meck conveyed Unit 79 to Jason T. Meck and Sarah Anne Meck for $1.
Jonathan J. Hildebrandt and Eleanor F. Hildebrandt conveyed property on South Market Street to Fredrick Baker and Shelley Baker for $205,900.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Craig W. Fenn conveyed 313 Sagamore Hill to US Bank NA and RMAC Trust Series 2016-CTT for $2,237.
The estate of Martha H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to David E. Hummer Jr. for $46,000.
New Holland Borough
James J. Creswell Jr. and Christina M. Creswell conveyed 216 Hillcrest Road to Kelly J. Doyle for $190,000.
Andrew J. Michels Sr. and Mary C. Michels conveyed property on Willow Ridge to James J. Creswell Jr. and Christina M. Creswell for $263,000.
Barry L. Good and Lorraine K. Good conveyed property on Roberts Avenue to Jacob K. Beiler for $115,000.
Paradise Township
Levi S. Kauffman, Daniel E. Kauffman and Katie B. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to William H. Scarlett and Catherine H. Scarlett for $312,000.
Wayne R. Homsher and Lorise M. Homsher conveyed property on Peach Lane to Wayne & Lorise Homsher Living Trust for $1.
Wayne R. Homsher and Lorise M. Homsher conveyed property on a public road to Wayne & Lorise Homsher Living Trust for $1.
Raymond F. Hottenstein Jr. and Susan L. Hottenstein conveyed property on a public road to Jason L. Riehl and Malinda J. Riehl for $1.
Trudy A. Brenner and Harold E. Brenner conveyed property on a public road to Deborah J. Rae for $277,000.
Aaron S. Fisher and Barbara A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to David F. Smucker and Malinda Z. Smucker for $1.
Providence Township
David M. Sample and Jodi L. Sample conveyed 491 Cinder Road to David Sample for $1.
Donald P. Mielnik and Andrea M. Mielnik conveyed property on a public road to John McCullough and Carolyn McCullough for $263,000.
Rapho Township
Jeremy R. Hoover and Jeremy Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Donald J. Sensenig Jr. and Debra E. Sensenig for $260,000.
Daniel James Seddon and Barbara Alexandria Seddon conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Bailey Heydt and Benjamin Robert Heydt for $205,000.
James S. Deppen and Nicola M. Deppen conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Groff and Beverly Groff for $274,000.
James N. Bouder and Jennifer L. Bouder conveyed property on Mastersonville Road to Jennifer L. Bouder for $1.
The estate of Betty A. Royer conveyed property on a public road to Jordan M. Tuscan and Heidi J. Tuscan for $163,000.
Sadsbury Township
Sunrise Health Center LLC and Stephen F. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Sunrise Health Center LLC for $1.
Salisbury Township
Lamar D. Sensenig and Cheryl A. Sensenig conveyed property on Diem Road to Michael S. Esh and Anna R. Esh for $375,000.
Donna L. Renshaw and Donna L. Hume conveyed property on County Line Road to Craig D. Marandola and Karen C. Digiacomo for $298,000.
James M. Clark, Danielle Votta Clark and Charles Votta conveyed property on a public road to James M. Clark for $1.
John G. Fellenbaum, Brenda L. Fellenbaum and John Fellenbaum conveyed property on Wertztown Road to Jesse Stoltzfus for $150,000.
Theodore D. Parmer and Catherine L. Parmer conveyed property on Paes Road to Jeremy Zook and Sheena Zook for $255,000.
Strasburg Borough
Charter Homes At Strasburg Inc. conveyed Unit 81 to Mary Kathleen Mitchell for $275,000.
Strasburg Township
Glenna M. Wilson conveyed property on a public road to Barbara Ann Bollnger for $1.
Warwick Township
Dwight A. Herr conveyed property on Laurie Lane to Olivia I. Raczka for $280,000.
Bsre Holdings LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed property on a public road to Jason A. Scoppettuolo, Suzanne M. Killmer and Albert C. Killmer for $300,000.
Marita Lee McVey and Marita Klugh conveyed property on East Grant Street to Curtis Hale and Teresa Hale for $260,000.
Joseph Predoti and Anna Kuhns Predoti conveyed property on Fawn Glenn Court to Jordan T. Southard and Ashley M. Southard for $279,500.
Anthony N. Sivillo conveyed property on Duffield Drive to Anthony N. Sivillo and Jennifer A. Sivillo for $1.
Michael G. Muro conveyed property on Appaloosa Drive to Richard Reinoehl and Crystal Ann Haverstick for $365,000.
Robert S. Coblentz conveyed property on Laurie Lane to Adriane R. Sweigart for $155,000.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Karetas and Alice Karetas for $445,533.
Jason A. Scoppettuolo and Suzanne M. Killmer conveyed property on a public road to David R. Zimmerman for $249,900.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed property on a public road to Donald P. Martin and Donna H. Martin for $547,423.
Nathan L. Shorter conveyed property on a public road to Pamela D. Willis and Joshua D. Willis for $197,500.