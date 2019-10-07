The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 23-27:
Adamstown Borough
Lynette Anderson and John Lapare conveyed property on a public road to Dennis Rehrer and Melody Rehrer for $204,500.
Akron Borough
Henry Ronald Rutter and Pearl J. Rutter conveyed 415 S. Ninth St. to Raymond Lee Rutter and Heidi Rutter for $89,000.
Christopher S. Weitzel, Elizabeth M. Weitzel and Elizabeth Weitzel conveyed 110 N. 11th St. to Michael A. Austin and Alisha Austin for $169,000.
Susan S. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Lydia H. Zimmerman for $184,000.
Brecknock Township
Robert L. Schnader and Sandra L. Schnader conveyed property on Staver Road to Robert L. Schnader and Sandra L. Schnader for $337,870.
John K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to John R. Tate for $322,000.
Delmar P. Martin, Glenn D. Martin and Martin Brothers Builders conveyed property on a public road to William A. Croxton and Laurie Croxton for $258,800.
Rebekah J. Cruz conveyed property on a public road to Larry K. Rehlich for $109,000.
Clay Township
Lobo LLC and Stephanie H. Weber conveyed 139 Clay School Road to Elam K. Lapp and Anna Mary Lapp for $180,000.
Dorothy T. Beach conveyed 200 Woodchuck Drive to Nicholas Youndt and Elizabeth Youndt for $224,500.
East Cocalico Township
Donald H. Denight III conveyed property on a public road to Christine Anastasia for $182,000.
Lamar N. Zimmerman and Nancy H. Zimmerman conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to David Witmer & Gwendolyn J. Witmer Revocable Living Trust for $145,000.
Sherry Carpenter conveyed property on Cardinal Drive to Christopher L. Stuck and Angie M. Stuck for $255,900.
Brian W. Bock, Eugene J. Bock and Silvia J. Bock conveyed property on Blue Jay Drive to Julius Colon for $195,000.
Columbia Borough
The estate of Walter W. Lucas conveyed 158 Walnut St. to Route 322 Keystone Courts Mobile Home Park LLC for $37,000.
North Star Properties LLC and Eric M. Miller conveyed property on Cherry Street to Mariah Markley for $125,500.
Sherie L. Tynes Dietz, Sherie L Tynes Dietz, Jason D. Dietz and Ryon C. Cooper conveyed 132 S. Second St. to Chance J. Groff for $113,300.
Jeremy L. Smith conveyed 1228 Manor St. to Karen L. Swarr for $153,000.
Alvin Shell conveyed 1351 Ironville Pike to D. Michael Liebig and Valerie Sb Kissinger for $145,000.
Conestoga Township
David W. Shertzer conveyed 239 Sand Hill Road to Dana Bechert and Ian Osborne for $291,700.
David Michael Schneider conveyed property on Peach Lane to Janalee Ziadeh and Jack Ziadeh for $199,000.
Marlese A. Moonitz and Daniel L. Shirk conveyed property on Ivy Court to Marlese A. Moonitz for $1.
Conoy Township
Edward L. Prosser and Shirley As Prosser conveyed property on a public road to Guillermo Alfaro and Emilia Alfaro for $160,000.
Joshua M. Hoffer conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Salinger and Danielle R. Salinger for $1.
Chelsea J. Bunting and Joseph E. Bunting conveyed property on a public road to Bethany Good and Harrison G. Good for $200,000.
Denver Borough
Randal J. Bingeman conveyed property on a public road to Suset McDivitt and Elvin T. McDivitt for $137,900.
Gerald L. Artz and Sandra K. Artz conveyed property on South Fourth Street to Todd A. Christ and Eileen M. Christ for $264,900.
Chris L. Stuck and Angie M. Stuck conveyed property on Bon View Drive to Ann Marie Wenger for $224,000.
East Donegal Township
George C. Desmond conveyed 300 Wild Cherry Lane to Paige Zeamer and Matthew Breniser for $150,000.
Woodmill LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Urbanek and Jenna Urbanek for $317,769.
Nathan C. Kitzig and Kara L. Kitzig conveyed property on a public road to Gloriany Rivas and Reynaldo Rivera Hernandez for $173,000.
West Donegal Township
Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Eric James Bailey and Heather Nicole Bailey for $489,649.
Donegal Woods LLC, Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Bret Steinmeier and Kelsey Steinmeier for $1.
Mark A. Batzer and Joanna C. Batzer conveyed property on a public road to Cartus Financial Corp. for $390,000.
Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Alexander B. Horning and Kerrin E. Horning for $390,000.
Drumore Township
Marvin S. Nolt and Martha W. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Burnell W. Nolt and Mary Jane Nolt for $1.
East Drumore Township
Rory M. Eshelman and Shelby J. Eshelman conveyed property on a public road to Aaron L. Lapp, Lavina L. Lapp and Daniel E. Lapp for $350,000.
Earl Township
Val Products Inc. and Safeguard Products Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Valco Companies Inc. for $1.
Dean Martin, Nathan Martin, Karen Martin, Janet Martin, Joan Martin, Dale Martin, Judy Zimmerman, Marlene Hoover and Luanne Martin conveyed 243 Sensenig Road to Jonathan H. Reiff and Kathryn H. Reiff for $300,000.
East Earl Township
Carl H. Hoover and Esther S. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Carl H. Hoover and Esther S. Hoover for $1.
Clarence M. Reiff and Susie M. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Cleason H. Reiff and Marlene M. Reiff for $500,000.
Cleason H. Reiff, Marlene M. Reiff and Cleason Reiff conveyed 434 Linden Road to Clarence M. Reiff and Susie M. Reiff for $200,000.
Leon M. Martin and Mabel W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Earl R. Hurst and Eileen Hurst for $425,000.
A. Kathryn Brown conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas McConnell for $180,000.
Edwin N. Hoover and Almeda B. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Carl H. Hoover and Esther S. Hoover for $30,000.
West Earl Township
Michael T. Piacentino, Rebecca L. Raczka and Rebecca L. Piacentino conveyed property on a public road to Michael T. Piacentino and Rebecca L. Piacentino for $1.
Thomas J. Perugini and Suzanne Perugini conveyed property on Wolf Circle to Samantha A. Tejada for $182,500.
East Petersburg Borough
William Michael Wolfe conveyed 2374 Debra Ave. to William Michael Wolfe and Paula M. Wolfe for $1.
Elizabeth Township
Benjamin D. Yerger, Ka Yerger and Ka Y. Yerger conveyed 110 Sunrise Ave. to Bradley A. Weltmer and Carolyn D. Neufeld for $205,500.
Elizabethtown Borough
Marlin J. Martin and Doris E. Martin conveyed property on Hillside Avenue to William S. Parks for $291,000.
Lowell W. Horst and Carolyn M. Horst conveyed 112 N. Poplar St. to Justin D. Lehman, David B. Lehman and Debra M. Lehman for $108,300.
Ambur L. Bachman, Ambur L. Rupp and Alex J. Rupp conveyed 452 Hillside Ave. to Jared G. Landis and Julia A. Landis for $154,900.
Lynne G. Auker conveyed 6 Pfautz Circle to Heather L. Wisner for $183,000.
Bml Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed 305 Hillside Ave. to Leona M. Eichelberger for $175,500.
Janet L. Chipriano conveyed property on a public road to Eduardo Sierra for $227,000.
Robert A. Addino and Florica S. Addino conveyed property on West High Street to 17 West High LLC for $500,000.
Rosemary O’Donnell, James L. O’Donnell and Brenda K. O’Donnell conveyed 137 N. Spruce St. to Timothy S. Brenner for $160,000.
Ephrata Borough
Charles H. Brandon conveyed property on North State Street to Jarrod J. Rollman for $165,000.
Josephine Larson conveyed 454 Howard Ave. to William E. Weiss Jr. and Tammy S. Weiss for $172,900.
Keith C. Irvine and Rebecca J. Irvine conveyed 404 E. Main St. to Steven R. Hershey and Abbey R. Hershey for $113,000.
The estate of Clyde Wingenroth conveyed property on Bethany Road to Maureen A. Dipuppo and Patrick W. Corkery for $135,000.
Gregory J. Ruth conveyed property on Pointview Avenue to Theresa Sokso and Barbara Ellington for $185,000.
John S. Wolf, Miriam G. Wolf and Miriam R. Wolf conveyed 1240 Lincoln Heights Ave. to Jonathan Allen Mrenna and Amanda Marie Mrenna for $175,500.
Ephrata Township
Gabrielle Mary Juge, Jean Maurice Juge and Gabrielle M. Juge conveyed 302 Summit Drive to Jessica Hunt and David C. Hunt for $270,000.
Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 105 Heritage Road to Ruth N. Pagan for $160,000.
William A. Croxton and Laurie Croxton conveyed property on Misty Lane to Frank Bilger, Tina Bilger, Hope Bilger and Ryan S. Rapp for $268,000.
Allen Z. Martin and Mabel W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Martin and Audrey M. Martin for $400,000.
East Hempfield Township
Latisha G. Bitts conveyed 802 Huntington Place to John Forsyth for $292,900.
Leroy A. Denlinger and Nancy J. Denlinger conveyed 2335 Woods Ave. to Heart Land Enterprises Inc. for $150,000.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed 1420 Limestone Ridge to Chad J. Ober and Van T. Ober for $446,695.
Zachary Bowers, Maeve Philmon and Maeve Bowers conveyed 23 Urban Drive to Red Rose Homes LLC for $175,000.
Ted A. Luckenbaugh conveyed 20 W. Main St. to Kathy M. Kissinger for $166,700.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes and Stoltzfus EG Homes conveyed 1425 Windemere Lane to James W. Smith and Melinda J. Smith for $136,000.
Jess J. Seburn III conveyed property on a public road to Stamatea More and Elias G. More for $277,000.
Dean Martin and Amy Martin conveyed 2854 Fleetwood Drive to Franky Mendez and Julie Mendez for $215,000.
Bin Lin conveyed 521 Springton Way to Ram Chhetri and Uma Chhetri for $292,000.
Samuel A. Hernandez and Carolyn J. Hernandez conveyed property on Pinetree Way to James H. Moss for $250,500.
West Hempfield Township
Stanford Wilson conveyed property on a public road to RGSS LLC for $185,000.
Alexander G. Trofimov and Irina Trofimov conveyed 3968 Birchwood Lane to Mohan Neopaney and Sam Neopaney for $235,000.
William Gendy, Brittany Gendy and Brittany M. Ludwiczak conveyed 659 Golden Eagle Way to Scott Johnson and Sharon Johnson for $350,000.
Renew Homes LLC and Jeffrey Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Paul J. Turner, Mariateresa Turner and Brian S. Turner for $213,000.
John Wood and Stephanie Wood conveyed property on Wagoners Way to Roberto E. Juarbe and Amber D. Juarbe for $279,900.
Jacqueline C. Pickle conveyed 710 S. 15th St. to Thomas E. Swartz III and Sara Ashley Swartz for $150,000.
Ryan W. Hogentogler conveyed property on Heather Lane to Laura J. Ferguson for $239,900.
Robert N. Spicer and Joanna L. Spicer conveyed property on a public road to Rohit Khanal and Tika Khanal for $273,000.
East Lampeter Township
Molt LLC and Themistoklis D. Sacarellos conveyed property on a public road to Harold E. Feerrar III, Brenda L. Feerrar and Christiana Associates for $1.
Ernest E. Waelther and Ann H. Waelther conveyed 35 Greenfield Road to Aaron M. Zimmerman and Sarah A. Zimmerman for $375,000.
Ryan M. Martin and Dana E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Philip Koiro and Pamela Joy Koiro for $225,000.
Jonathan P. Newkirk, Amy K. Newkirk and Amy Newkirk conveyed property on Old Farm Lane to Antoinette Foster for $349,900.
Helen E. Fritz conveyed 2468 Old Philadelphia Pike to Donal A. Robinson and Alicia Robinson for $120,000.
West Lampeter Township
Trent S. Sprenkle and Rebecca Marie Sprenkle conveyed property on a public road to Trent S. Sprenkle for $1.
John Francis Pfeffer conveyed 2926 Willow Street Pike to Penn Grant Willow Street LP for $120,000.
Steven L. Appel, Steven A. Appel and Debra A. Appel conveyed property on a public road to Steven L. Appel and Debra A. Appel for $1.
Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc., George C. Desmond and HV Real Estate Group LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kevin K. Kalia and Jennifer R. Kalia for $356,925.
Karen M. Miller and Karen M. Hallett conveyed 11 Upper Green to Larry J. Cohen and Sarah L. Cohen for $264,000.
Terrance L. Zameroski II and Julie A. Zameroski conveyed property on a public road to William John Smyth and Patricia Ann Smyth for $279,900.
Marcella L. Moore conveyed Unit 202 to Victoria Bond for $188,000.
Todd R. Stumpf and J. Curtis Stumpf conveyed 114 Country Meadows Drive to Gregory Konat and Lori Savitch for $168,500.
Carol D. Rousseau conveyed property on a public road to David K. Myers and Pamela C. Myers for $175,000.
Lancaster city
Redemption Enterprises LLC and Joshua M. Gibbel conveyed 463 Manor St. to Silver Arch LLC for $69,000.
Ronald Burkhart conveyed 30 N. Pine St. to Heather Rineer for $187,500.
Samuel Santos and Michelle Santos conveyed 541 Howard Ave. to Maxjeania Sovae for $83,000.
Connie M. Gearhart conveyed 704 East End Ave. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.
Connie M. Gearhart conveyed 319 1/2 Coral St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.
Marcial Chavez conveyed 442 W. Frederick St. to Mitchell Smucker for $110,000.
Larry E. Neiss and Elwood L. Neiss conveyed 348 E. Fulton St. to Barry L. Neiss and Elwood L. Neiss for $1.
Firm Foundations Property Solutions LLC, Kris Kaufman and Daniel Gotwalt conveyed property on East New Street to Rosemery E. Jimenez Perez and Rosemery E. Jimenez Perez for $178,900.
SREG 3. LLC and LNP Media Group Inc. conveyed property on West King Street to King Street Zamagias LLC for $1.
Clayton Lancaster conveyed 214 N. Plum St. to Alexander Gawn, Skye Hewish Schmid and Skye Hewish Schmid for $224,900.
Mark Justin Zug, J. Herbert Zug, Dora C. Zug, Jrheller Com LLC and Josh Heller conveyed 551 Burrowes Ave. to Benjamin P. Yoder for $90,500.
Charles D. Landis and Sara Jane Landis conveyed 922 E. Fulton St. to Rolando E. Alvarez and Orlenda Yesenia Alvarez for $188,191.
Trevis A. Nickel conveyed 728 S. Plum St. to Horizon Rentals LLC for $74,000.
Philip L. Taylor and Francine Z. Taylor conveyed 28 N. Lime St. to Valentia Lime Group LLC for $260,000.
Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed 226 E. Liberty St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.
Good News Consulting Inc. and Joan M. Ranzinger conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Jaylan E. Martin and Tamar A. Martin for $171,000.
Matthew Goodman conveyed 111 Pearl St. to Eli J. Jurkowski and Jenna C. Barton for $169,900.
We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 723 Columbia Ave. to Dream Home Solutions LLC for $81,000.
Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed 856 E. Madison St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.
Connie M. Gearhart conveyed 732 East End Ave. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.
Connie M. Gearhart conveyed 722 East End Ave. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.
Connie M. Gearhart conveyed 220 Stevens Ave. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.
Connie M. Gearhart conveyed 630 Fourth St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.
Connie M. Gearhart conveyed 434 Reynolds Ave. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.
The estate of Patricia Kautter conveyed 556 W. Chestnut St. to William A. Sonntag and Deborah A. Albers for $379,900.
Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed property on Hager Street to Melvin E. Stoltzfus for $62,000.
Improvement Specialties LLC and Jonas F. Stoltzfus conveyed 459 Pershing Ave. to Daniel B. Beiler for $100,000.
Jerry Johnson and Bianca Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Ashby & Johnson Holdings LLC for $164,105.
Improvement Specialies LLC, Improvement Specialties LLC and Jonas F. Stoltzfus conveyed 512 Green St. to Heart To Heart Ministries for $63,000.
Elam B. Stoltzfus conveyed 522 Green St. to Double K. Investments LLC for $62,500.
Thomas H. Pardue and Sharon L. Pardue conveyed 619 New Green St. to John F. Drobnak and Jennifer L. Drobnak for $1.
Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed 342 E. New St. to Willine Housing LLC for $543,000.
Kristi L. Galbreath, Kristi L. Hackman and Tyler B. Galbreath conveyed 305 Pearl St. to Kim D. Vandonk for $210,000.
Peggy A. Wagner, Peggy A. Thompson and Derrick D. Thompson conveyed 419 Church St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $55,000.
Natasha Torres, Natasha Torres Reyes and Natasha Torres Reyes conveyed property on Wabank Street to Mabeline Reyes Lopez and Mabeline Reyes Lopez for $1.
Lieshe C. Severein and James H. Frederick IV conveyed property on North Cherry Street to Alexander Wayne Sperandio for $237,000.
Kathleen M. Lutter and Kathleen M. Cohn conveyed 353 E. Marion St. to 353 Realty Associates LLC for $100,000.
Hannah Kelleher conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $168,000.
Billie Jayne Cooke, Billie Jayne B Cooke, Billie Jayne Dastra and Vincent M. Dastra conveyed property on East Marion Street to Kennith L. Bell for $60,000.
SREG 3 LLC conveyed property on West King Street to King Street Zamagias LLC for $1.
Paul J. Stoltzfus and Kathryn S. Stoltzfus conveyed 531 Chester St. to Sara N. Martin for $150,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Christopher Sarno conveyed 723 Columbia Ave. to We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC for $64,000.
Christopher Hartman, Chelsea Hartman and Chelsea Destefano conveyed 809 N. Plum St. to Karahlissa Hissner for $169,900.
Improvement Specialties LLC and Jonas F. Stoltzfus conveyed 514 Green St. to Heart To Heart Ministries for $63,000.
Improvement Specialists LLC, Improvement Specialties LLC and Jonas F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Green Street to Double K Investments LLC for $125,000.
Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 517 Church St. to Jennifer L. Glosenger and Joseph Jackson for $198,000.
Maria Taveras and Maria Garcia conveyed 448 S. Plum St. to Mavra M. Escarraman for $1.
Blu Heritage Properties LLC and Blu Jakat Investment Group LLC conveyed 736 S. Lime St. to Mirka Castro Dejumelles and Mirka Castro Dejumelles for $49,000.
Lancaster Township
Chad J. Ober conveyed property on a public road to Benuel B. King for $166,000.
The estate of Elva M. Bardaxe conveyed 329 S. West End Ave. to Loyalty 1St Real Estate LLC for $84,500.
Cheryl A. Hinkle conveyed 1050 Columbia Ave. to Gen One Capital Partners LLC for $175,000.
Fred E. Oppenheimer and Priscilla C. Oppenheimer conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Walter Charles Shelmet Jr. and Jeri Shelmet for $370,000.
Heather E. Kemp and Amber C. Morgan conveyed 15 N. President Ave. to Omar Delosangeles Martinez and Melba M Fabian Delosangeles for $171,000.
Charles A. Wettig and Lois C. Wettig conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Govinda Acharya for $200,500.
George Z. Nyeka conveyed 1853 Spring Ridge Lane to Ek Real Estate Services of Ny LLC for $183,000.
Chad W. Zimmermann and Katherine P. Zimmermann conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Nagy, Beatrice Ortiz Nagy and Beatrice Ortiz Nagy for $226,000.
Leacock Township
The estate of Douglas George High, James Leon High and Gregory Lee High conveyed property on a public road to Mary Alice High for $1.
Lizzie L. Beiler and Lizzie L. Blank conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to John Y. Beiler and Susie K. Beiler for $1.
John H. Cash conveyed property on Carriage Drive to James P. Wyatt and Jessica M. Wyatt for $270,000.
Daniel F. Lapp and Barbara F. Lapp conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Dutch Windmill Properties LLC for $200,000.
Dutch Windmill Properties LLC and Lois Glick conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Dutch Windmill Properties LLC and Lois Glick for $1.
Lititz Borough
Clarence E. Spohn, Marica L. Spohn and Marcia L. Spohn conveyed property on a public road to James W. Fretts, Olena Ilnytska Fretts and Olena Ilnytska Fretts for $300,000.
Nancy S. Wenger conveyed 262 S. Cedar St. to Deborah L. Weachter for $215,000.
Jesse M. Rhodeside and Erika J. Rhodeside conveyed 17 E. Second Ave. to Eric M. Herr and Cynthia M. Herr for $173,500.
Charles M. Reading and Luise Reading conveyed 435 W. Marion St. to Nekisha R. Weldon for $175,000.
Elizabeth A. Rodriguez and Jean Marc Rodriguez conveyed 743 Keller Drive to Elizabeth A. Hossler for $202,000.
Little Britain Township
The estate of Robert C. Delong conveyed property on a public road to Connie L. Keene for $1.
Manheim Township
Ryan Dodson conveyed 175 Hess Blvd. to Ryan C. Dodson and Sacha Genesis Freedom Dodson for $1.
Devin L. Jones, Donald Jones, Donald L. Jones and Cimmeron Jones conveyed property on a public road to Jason Townsend for $185,000.
Chet A. Morrison and Maya M. Morrison conveyed property on Beaconfield Lane to Matthew Faranda Diedrich, Matthew Faranda Diedrich, Tara McHugh Diedrich and Tara McHugh Diedrich for $679,250.
Quang Nuygen and Vu Ninh conveyed property on Lititz Avenue to Vu Ninh for $1.
Poconodreams LLC, Leon Rybner, Hoang T. Nguyen and Anh Thi Nguyen conveyed 1005 New Holland Ave. to Samuel Santos and Michelle Santos for $215,000.
Donald B. Rhoads and Eugenea E. Rhoads conveyed 1725 Windsor Ave. to Mark Ndoci for $142,000.
Nancy E. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to John C. Mann and Chelsea L. Mann for $323,000.
LLMB LLC conveyed Unit 214 to Robert C. Sanders, Karen A. Anuscavage and Barry E. Sanders for $125,000.
M. Colette Meyer and M. Collette Meyer conveyed property on Stillwood Circle to Elizabeth Polec Daly for $335,000.
Shawnee Advisors LLC and Philip C. Frey conveyed property on Unit J to Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. for $85,000.
272 Workspace LLC and Preston Eberly conveyed Unit 9A + to Kulberg LP for $194,000.
Scott C. Kling and Mary Elizabeth D. Kling conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Baptiste and Guerda Baptiste for $315,000.
Quinn B. Hacker conveyed property on a public road to Sylvan R. Stoltzfus and Roseanne L. Stoltzfus for $118,400.
Mervin R. Esh and Loretta M. Esh conveyed property on Old Oregon Pike to Karin Gemade and Nanen Gemade for $180,000.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Tracy Sensenig for $120,000.
Charles W. Kantner and Debbie L. Kantner conveyed property on Delp Road to Joseph R. Lacombe and Nikki L. Stephens for $254,900.
Kenneth A. Norman and Crystal E. Norman conveyed 911 Fountain Ave. to Crystal E. Norman for $1.
Bridget Hudacs conveyed Unit G 2 to Madison L. Eberly for $130,000.
Jeffrey A. Moler, Judith A. Moler and Judith A. Falkner conveyed property on Bracken Drive to Gil Figueroa Gonzalez, Gil Figueroa Gonzalez and Michelle L. Figueroa for $225,000.
Jason R. Herr and Melissa J. Herr conveyed 2147 Fruitville Pike to Luis E. Mora Pulido for $210,000.
Manheim Borough
Isaias Santell conveyed property on Hart Street to Marie Cogan and Anne Cogan for $173,000.
Lancaster Direct LLC conveyed property on New Charlotte Street to Dan Parson Team LLC and Parson Dan Team LLC for $65,000.
Manor Township
Susan A. Todd and L. Michael Durchak conveyed 115 Bradford St. to Michael J. Shaw and Jennifer C. Shaw for $179,500.
Paul A. Fry conveyed property on Manor Ridge Drive to Paul A. Fry and Jeannine Fry for $1.
Lisa Y. Richards and Lisa Y. Ressler conveyed 1620 Manor Blvd. to Lisa Y. Richards and Ricardo L. Richards for $1.
Christopher T. Ecker and Rebecca L. Ecker conveyed property on a public road to Joseph E. Bunting and Chelsea J. Bunting for $232,000.
John V. Lentz, Johnna C. Burt and Johnna Burt conveyed property on Owl Bridge Road to Warren S. Wiglesworth for $120,000.
Farmland Preservation LP, Stone Fence Acres LLC and Jeffrey L. Koons conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Bare and Donna M. Bare for $120,000.
Martic Township
Brandon Bauer, Yana Bauer and Yana Alekseeva conveyed property on Den Mar Drive to Charles Hall for $245,000.
Beth A. Wagschal conveyed property on a public road to Cassandra L. Sweikert for $181,000.
Paul A. Witmer Jr. conveyed property on Tucquan Road to Anthony J. Brown and Rose M. Brown for $235,000.
Kasey L. Gill and Kasey L. Rogers conveyed property on a public road to Kasey L. Gill, Kasey L. Rogers and Troy L. Rogers for $1.
Millersville Borough
Dane Groff, Kristalyn Groff and Kristalyn C. Groff conveyed property on Bunker Hill to Kristalyn C. Groff and Shawn K. Vonstein for $1.
Mount Joy Borough
Stephen L. Hershey and Heidi S. Hershey conveyed 500 Florin Ave. to Dennis G. Toepperwein and Miriam Toepperwein for $309,900.
Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 8 to Jonathan W. Martin and Patti Jo Martin for $201,000.
Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 3 to Harold E. Lenhard Jr. for $179,900.
Mount Joy Township
Alan L. Whelpley and Suzanne K. Whelpley conveyed property on Milton Grove Road to Susan J. Fritz and Scott M. Fritz for $245,000.
James S. Bamberger conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Janae S. Bamberger, Nathaniel Houtz and Scott I. Bamberger for $168,000.
Jeffrey Paul Witman and Kathryn W. Witman conveyed property on Harrisburg Avenue to West MT LLC for $375,000.
Lowell Jantzi and Ruth Jantzi conveyed property on a public road to Chad J. Bernstein and Laura Fontanez Bernstein for $145,900.
Mountville Borough
Nancy C. Bachman conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Waldeck Finlay Joseph and Juna Auguste for $217,000.
Terryl L. Henry conveyed property on Hillside Drive to Joy Kitiku for $213,500.
New Holland Borough
Dennis G. Benhayon and Julie A. Benhayon conveyed 505 E. Conestoga St. to Julie A. Benhayon for $1.
Paradise Township
Larry A. Goolsby conveyed property on a public road to Strasburg Rail Road Co. for $1.
Hannah G. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Wilmer A. Fisher for $182,500.
Israel S. Beiler and Mattie L. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Israel S. Beiler and Mattie L. Beiler for $1.
Joel S. Stoltzfus and Malinda E. Stoltzfus conveyed 3085 Lincoln Highway to Hometowne Specialties LLC for $102,000.
Emanuel S. Fisher and Elizabeth S. Fisher conveyed property on Singer Avenue to Hometowne Specialties LLC for $195,000.
Penn Township
The estate of John H. Horning and John L. Horning conveyed property on a public road to John L. Horning for $1.
Marilyn Ruiz Ortiz, Juan Camilo Betancur, Juan Camilo Betancur Penagos and Marilyn Ruiz Ortiz conveyed property on a public road to Juan Camilo Betancur Penagos for $1.
DDP Development Co. LLC, HQ Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to Louis S. Zilinski and Melissa J. Zilinski for $315,000.
Pequea Township
Joseph K. Gross III and Jocelyn L. Grahek conveyed Unit 30 to Tyara L. Wike for $175,000.
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed 33 Southside Drive to Joanna E. Jones for $212,115.
Lisa Shach, Robin W. Boyd and Robin Boyd conveyed property on a public road to Lisa Shach and Robin W. Boyd for $1.
William W. Walter and Megan M. Murray conveyed property on Long Lane to Daniel A. Martin and Lucille A. Martin for $325,000.
Oak Hill Partners LLC conveyed property on a public road to Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC for $204,000.
John W. Kneisley and Michele L. Kneisley conveyed property on Baumgardner Road to Jason Topper and Tracy L. Topper for $322,000.
Jason D. Topper and Tracy L. Topper conveyed 5 Newport Court to Sean McCall and Kayla McCall for $267,000.
Gerard M. McMullen and Bethany V. McMullen conveyed property on a public road to Gerard M. McMullen for $1.
Bryan J. Meyer and Stephanie D. Meyer conveyed Unit 26 to Brian D. Shortes and Erin K. Shortes for $185,000.
Providence Township
Elam J. Esch and Rachel L. Esch conveyed property on Truce Road to Noah Z. Esh and Lydia L. Esh for $300,000.
Tyler Jordan Hamm and Amelia Mae Hamm conveyed property on Groffdale Drive to Matthew L. Nolt and Sharita R. Nolt for $150,000.
Rapho Township
William Lee Stohler Jr. and Elaine Marie Damon conveyed Unit 215 to Scott D. Kauffman for $259,500.
Leon L. Martin and Diana L. Martin conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Steven D. Orr and Anita J. Orr for $305,000.
Richard J. Palazzo and Lynne H. Palazzo conveyed property on Meadow View Road to Richard J. Palazzo and Lynne H. Palazzo for $1.
Edward Jennings Webber and Rosemary Lee Webber conveyed 1537 Emerson Drive to Frank G. Jones and Jalna L. Jones for $225,000.
Sadsbury Township
The estate of Dayton B. Hostetter conveyed property on Valley Road to Naomi E. Hostetter for $1.
Salisbury Township
David A. Blank and Susie S. Blank conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Daniel S. Blank for $1.
Daniel S. Blank conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Daniel S. Blank for $1.
David A. Blank and Susie S. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Blank and Sadie Blank for $275,000.
Daniel S. Blank conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Daniel S. Blank for $1.
Rodena J. Blank and Severein Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Severein Enterprises LLC for $235,130.
Robert H. Hodge and Elizabeth W. Hodge conveyed property on a public road to Michael Dotsey and Pauline L. Martin for $294,900.
Robert H. Hodge and Elizabeth W. Hodge conveyed property on a public road to Steven Rickards and Tara Rickards for $289,500.
Strasburg Township
Paul D. Riehl and James Meyer conveyed property on a public road to Paul D. Riehl for $1.
Donald G. Roop, Audrey A. Roop, Audrey Roop and Donald Roop conveyed property on a public road to Douglas R. Denlinger and Christine R. Denlinger for $1.
Terre Hill Borough
Donna J. Good conveyed property on Vine Street to Robert L. Lehman and Julia W. Lehman for $230,000.
Warwick Township
Jonah C. Mull and Amie J. Mull conveyed property on a public road to Nevin R. Horst and Cheri L. Horst for $385,000.
B&E Stoltzfus Properties LLP, Stoltzfus B&E Properties LLP, Benjamin S. Stoltzfus and Elmer S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Manuel Nieves for $135,000.
Christopher S. White and Amanda E. White conveyed property on Cambridge Lane to John Kenneth Heinsey and Lindsay K. Heinsey for $278,000.
The estate of Edna W. Cramer conveyed property on Moorland Court to Tyler Sherman and Jessica D. Jackson for $195,000.
Daniel V. Stewart Jr. and Bonnie H. Whitehead conveyed 10 Rolling Hill Drive to Jared A. Trustman and Britni L. Trustman for $210,000.
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed 1085 Lititz Bend Drive to Francis J. Lorenz and Cheryl Lorenz for $764,990.
Emma Mae Keller Revocable Living Trust and Michael G. Keller conveyed 112 New Haven Drive to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $1.
The estate of Arlene D. Saam conveyed property on Longfellow Drive to Tekleab Kidane and Hansu Tesfamariam for $189,900.