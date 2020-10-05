The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 21-25:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Keerat Rai Ahuja for $262,274.

AKRON BOROUGH

Paul Charles conveyed 326 Main St. to Yannick Harris and Starlene Ball for $224,000.

Kathleen D. Barley conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Jenkins for $196,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Clifford L. Weaver conveyed Unit 136 to Kenneth L. Hartman and Jean Y. Hartman for $660,000.

Eugene M. Leinbach conveyed property on a public road to Eugene M. Leinbach, Larry M. Leinbach and Eva Mae Leinbach for $110,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County, the estate of Jay G. Hartman, Patricia Makosky, Shannan Thomas, Arthur P. Turgeon, Vicki Turgeon and the estate of Susie Hartman conveyed 120 Cedar St. to Chad Aaron Snader for $207,000.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 138 E. Valley Road to Greg M. Harrington for $104,500.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Sylvan L. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on Main Street to Sylvan L. Stoltzfus Jr. for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Jack Lee Daub and Jack L. Daub Jr. conveyed 25 Elser Drive to Jack L. Daub Jr. and Sandra J. Speece for $1.

Kenneth L. Hartman and Jean Y. Hartman conveyed 313 Liberty St. to Clifford Weaver for $425,000.

Michelle L. Graybill conveyed property on Hackman Road to Ryan L. Musser and Joy R. Musser for $235,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Jeffrey E. Davis and Tina M. Davis conveyed 130 Royal Horse Way to Earl Huber for $458,000.

Irvin M. Zimmerman and Martha W. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Amos H. Smucker for $105,400.

Barbara A. Ostapuck conveyed property on Cardinal Drive to Brandon G. Parmer and Bethany N. Parmer for $230,000.

Abbey R. Howe and Mark C. Howe conveyed property on a public road to Mark C. Howe for $1.

Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Francisco A. Ullola and Odaliza Ullola for $1.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Jared Neiheiser and Rebecca Neiheiser for $314,435.

Jeremy D. Hollander and Ashley D. Hollander conveyed 17 Cheery Lane to Donna L. Russell and Emilee Herrmann for $267,000.

Konstantin Tchekalenko and Natalya Tchekalenko conveyed property on Mockingbird Drive to Eric David Fletcher and Samantha Jo Fletcher for $1.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on Summers Drive to Oleg Shvartsakh and Marina Shvartsakh for $238,000.

The estate of Edward F. Cahill conveyed property on Meadow Lark Drive to William D. Gibson and Joy M. Gibson for $200,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Lester Z. Zimmerman and Joan L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Indiantown Road to Lester Z. Zimmerman and Joan L. Zimmerman for $1.

Lester Z. Zimmerman and Joan L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Indiantown Road to Lester Z. Zimmerman and Joan L. Zimmerman for $1.

Lester Z. Zimmerman and Joan L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Indiantown Road to Lester Z. Zimmerman and Joan L. Zimmerman for $1.

John W. Fry conveyed property on a public road to Dervin L. Hackman for $79,000.

Neal R. Weller and Tina M. Weller conveyed property on a public road to Elmer Paul Weaver IV and Nancy S. Weaver for $578,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

John C. Strause and Virginia A. Strause conveyed property on Cooper Drive to Delphine A. Hawthorne, Anndrea Hawthorne and Daniel Hawthorne for $440,000.

Charles J. Cavanagh and Dianna M. Cavanagh conveyed property on a public road to Rosemarie G. McCoach and Phillip M. Donohoe for $283,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Matthew D. Sliger, Christa E. Sliger, Barbara L. Laukhuff and Matt D. Sliger conveyed property on a public road to Christa E. Sliger and Barbara L. Laukhuff for $1.

Leah Jo Shreve and Leah Painton conveyed property on Bethel Street to Ronald Painton for $90,000.

Michael R. Millhouse, Lucille C. Millhouse and Lucille C. Bechtold conveyed 1401 Manor St. to Ryan D. Schaidle and Nathan Schaidle for $165,000.

Andrew Strickler, Jessalynne Breneman and Jessalynne Strickler conveyed 621 S. 13th St. to Erin A. Cain for $226,000.

CONOY TWP.

Blaine T. Alexander, Kyleigh A. Alexander and Kyleigh A. Kauffman conveyed 173 Penn Oak Drive to Blaine T. Alexander and Kyleigh A. Alexander for $1.

Miguel A. Laureano Jr. and Crystal R. Laureano conveyed property on a public road to Brent W. Frank Jr. and Susan Frank for $230,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Jedd N. Moncavage and Rebecca J. Moncavage conveyed 114 N. Sixth St. to William M. Mitchell and Kayla M. Mellinger for $190,250.

PMSLA LLC and Peter Buglino conveyed property on Main Street to Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for $160,000.

Christopher N. White conveyed 348 Main St. to Christopher N. White and Kathleen Burkhart for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Anthony C. Gemmill, Ashley N. Shearer and Ashley N. Gemmill conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Seth A. Bomgardner and Ashley N. Bomgardner for $257,000.

John M. Sracic and Linda A. Sracic conveyed 166 Elenora Drive to Brian S. Sracic for $1.

Nick S. Bromer and Carol A. Bromer conveyed property on a public road to Brian M. Kopec and Molly C. Kopec for $713,250.

Mary E. Kerschner conveyed 124 S. Harter St. to Rachel L. Opala for $219,000.

Higher Impact Properties LLC, Woodmill LLC, Jesse Casler and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed 104 Acanthus St. to Lauren Hess and Linda Hess for $180,000.

Richard J. Kushner and Carol A. Kushner conveyed property on River Road to PTV 1102 LLC for $450,000.

Lisa A. Goodling and Lisa A. Bohanick conveyed property on a public road to Lisa A. Bohanick for $0.

David L. Hartman and Kimberly Hartman conveyed property on a public road to Casey W. Clement for $248,000.

Andrew M. Horvath conveyed property on a public road to Jordanna N. Eaby for $165,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders, Doris J. Burkholder and Kendra J. Buch conveyed 175 Randolph Drive to Matthew S. Houck and Laura A. Cropper for $244,123.

Robert David Bollinger Jr. and Barbara M. Bollinger conveyed Unit 41 to James T. Brubaker and Donna L. Brubaker for $299,500.

Clint Six and Elizabeth Six conveyed property on a public road to Hannah Tuttle and Dominic Tuttle for $340,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County, Nichole Pelletier and Seth Pelletier conveyed 112 Colebrook Road to Central Penn Capital Management LLC for $145,000.

LSRMF MH Master Participation Trust II, US Bank Trust NA and Hudson Homes Management LLC conveyed 1608 Turnpike Road to Roger C. Peifer II and Brandon M. Peifer for $107,250.

EARL TWP.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Grande Land LP for $430,000.

Samuel Stoltzfus, Samuel S. Stoltzfus and Tri S. Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Earl Township and Univest Bank & Trust Co. for $1.

Milan Veljaca, Zora Veljaca and Sasa Veljaca conveyed property on Bridle Path to Richard W. Kolb and Jeannette M. Kolb for $221,500.

EAST EARL TWP.

Melvin C. Schmeck and Deborah A. Schmeck conveyed property on a public road to E&J Family LP for $1,025,000.

Adam M. Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Adam M. Oberholtzer and Ella M. Oberholtzer for $1.

Leon L. Stauffer and Stacey E. Stauffer conveyed property on Camp Meeting Road to Dwayne W. Martin and Elizabeth N. Martin for $444,000.

Mark A. Stoltzfus and Rose Anne Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Stoltzfus and Sara Ann Stoltzfus for $171,000.

Adam M. Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Adam M. Oberholtzer and Ella M. Oberholtzer for $1.

Ella M. Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Adam M. Oberholtzer and Ella M. Oberholtzer for $1.

Adam M. Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Adam M. Oberholtzer and Ella M. Oberholtzer for $1.

Ella M. Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Adam M. Oberholtzer and Ella M. Oberholtzer for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Diane Rossi conveyed property on Cornerstone Way to Susan E. Rossi for $254,000.

Douglas P. Bowers, Douglas Bowers, Amy L. Charles and Amy Bowers conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Bowers and Amy Bowers for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

James A. Bulgrien and Donna L. Bulgrien conveyed property on Cherry Street to Robert C. Schwartz Jr. and Jennifer A. Parson for $257,300.

John P. Herr conveyed 5890 Pine St. to John P. Herr and Kathleen D. Herr for $1.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Graystone Road to Ranelle Natoni Mooney, Ranelle Natoni Mooney and Charles Nathan Mooney for $374,082.

Vernon F. Hartman conveyed 5998 Sundra Drive to Vernon F. Hartman and Lorna A. Hartman for $1.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Graystone Road to Louis M. Roman and Glenda L. Roman for $285,000.

Benjamin J. Mitchell conveyed 6331 Jackson Drive to Pek Lian and Iang H. Par for $194,000.

Thuan C. Huynh and Huyen T. Nguyen conveyed property on a public road to Hieu T. Huynh and Ngoc H. Chow for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

The estate of Arlene J. May conveyed property on Bomberger Road to Andrew W. Leaman and Tiffany Leaman for $187,000.

Kerry J. Lodish Jr. and Desiree C. Lodish conveyed property on a public road to Joel Neidermyer, Megan Reisch and Robert Bord for $357,709.

The estate of Arlene J. May conveyed property on Prospect Drive to Brad W. McClain and Valerie K. McClain for $55,000.

The estate of Arlene J. May conveyed property on a public road to David A. Derr and Anna M. Derr for $320,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

David W. Adams, Elisabeth L. Martin, Elisabeth Li Adams and William H. Adams conveyed 609 N. Mount Joy St. to David W. Adams and Elisabeth Li Adams for $1.

Michael R. Baker, Jennifer L. Baker and Jennifer L. Mowery conveyed 515 Snyder Ave. to Michael R. Baker and Jennifer L. Baker for $1.

The estate of Gladys M. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Elizabethtown Borough for $1.

Owen I. Thomas and Lynette R. Thomas conveyed 1008 Northfield Drive to Owen I. Thomas for $104,993.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Neil Ellis Jr, Charlotte L. Ellis and Neil Jr. Ellis Jr. conveyed 356 W. Main St. to Ryan S. Ellis and Casey L. Ellis for $185,000.

Frederick H. Heim conveyed Unit 47 to Donald B. Duren for $151,925.

Ryan S. Ellis, Casey L. Ellis and Casey L. Weaver conveyed 19 Lincoln Ave. to Gregory R. Brown and Desiree M. Brown for $130,000.

Shane P. Ulrich, Kara J. Seiler and Kara J. Ulrich conveyed property on Ashley Drive to Shane P. Ulrich and Kara J. Ulrich for $0.

Leon Weber conveyed 235 Park Ave. to Weston Burkholder for $150,000.

Daniel L. Burkholder and Susan A. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Scott Snipkie and Josette Savidge for $450,000.

James Robert Waltman III conveyed property on Tom Avenue to James R. Waltman III and Hannah E. Waltman for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Jay Paul Hoover and Vera Jane Hoover conveyed property on Newswanger Road to James H. Hoover and Esther M. Hoover for $1.

James H. Hoover and Esther M. Hoover conveyed property on Newswanger Road to Jay Paul Hoover and Vera Jane Hoover for $1.

Ruth Ann Thompson conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Wenger and Michelle L. Wenger for $252,000.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed Unit 29 to Jeffrey L. Vollenweider and Ella M. Vollenweider for $451,266.

Donald E. Etter and Mary Jane Etter conveyed 1083 Hammon Ave. to Robert A. Valentine and Kimberly A. Valentine for $231,000.

FULTON TWP.

Kenneth H. Weaver, Jacqueline Sue Thomas and Jacqueline Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Seal Property Group LLC for $95,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County, John Deal, Edward J. Moorehed and the estate of Regina A. Moorehead conveyed 334 Quarry Road to BP Real Estate Investment Group LP for $121,000.

Dale M. Latimer and David D. Latimer conveyed property on a public road to Angela M. Baxley for $65,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Windemere Lane to Sento Bangura and Elroy Schoenfeld for $764,030.

Landis Farm Associates LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

DTT Meck Holding Co. LLC, Tyler C. Meck and Tyler Meck conveyed property on a public road to JKL Real Estate LLC for $1.2 million.

JPM Stonehenge LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Carlton P. Baer and Karen Baer for $310,900.

Charles N. Mooney conveyed property on a public road to Stephon Smith and Emma F. Smith for $200,000.

Bradley A. Gearhart and Connie M. Gearhart conveyed property on Jasmine Lane to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.

Thomas F. Hayes conveyed property on Links Avenue to Larry E. Wagner for $570,000.

Julie Roy McMurtrie, David B. Roy, Nancy K. Roy and Dana Roy Myers conveyed 1006 Ladderback Drive to Madeleine Clair Sova and Luke Ethan Shaika for $305,000.

Lime Spring Properties GP LLC, Ian G. Ruzow, Farmstead at Lime Spring Homeowners Association Inc. and Lime Spring Properties LP conveyed property on a public road to Homestead Village Inc. for $1.

Cody Hurst conveyed 924 Centerville Road to Catherine Tjiattas and Robert M. Tjiattas for $249,900.

Maurice A. Begyn and Karen Begyn conveyed 1817 Speedwell Road to Wayne D. Muir and Sue S. Muir for $350,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Stephen M. Madonna, Jennifer D. Madonna and Jennifer D. Sites conveyed 4149 Magnolia Drive to Stephen M. Madonna and Jennifer D. Madonna for $1.

Jordan A. Hager, Amanda E. Hager and Amanda E. Kissling conveyed 343 Caraway Drive to Jordan A. Hager and Amanda E. Hager for $1.

Heather M. Mattern conveyed 851 Penny Lane to Juan G. Vazquez and Stevie N. Camp for $187,000.

Clyde M. Sterner Jr. and Mary Jane Sterner conveyed 342 Primrose Lane to Ceferino Corraliza Perez, Ceferino Corraliza Perez and Brenda L. Corraliza for $235,900.

Theresa M. Zechman Johnson, Theresa M Zechman Johnson and Gregory A. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly Elizabeth Kumontis Hall and Kimberly Elizabeth Kumontis Hall for $245,000.

Kyle D. Hosking and Michele A. Hosking conveyed 4192 Jasmine Place to Ryan N. Musser for $242,000.

Kamal Kefley and Kamal Kafley conveyed property on a public road to Kamal Kafley and Dadi Kafley for $1.

Sheriff of Lancaster County, Kathie L. Nagle, Kathie Lynn Nagle, Mallory Paige Hall, Griffin S. Nagle and United States of America conveyed 185 Northridge Drive to Paul A. Witmer Jr. for $219,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County and Alexander F. Grant conveyed 1760 Quarry Drive to Corporate Venture Group for $132,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Steven S. Fisher conveyed 75 S. Ronks Road to John D. Fisher Sr. and Fannie L. Fisher for $1.

Doris M. Vanginhoven and Fern Vanginhoven conveyed 14 Horseshoe Drive to John Critzos III and Jan Caroline Woolley for $202,900.

Keith A. Goodling and Dawn Goodling conveyed 74 Acorn Boulevard to Curtis Edwards and Paula Edwards for $185,100.

Robert D. Hess and Barbara J. Hess conveyed property on Waterfront Estates Drive to Robert D. Hess and Barbara J. Hess for $1.

Martin A. Barr and Ulessia L. Barr conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $162,500.

Richard J. Pauli and Mary E. Pauli conveyed property on Amanda Circle to Tristan M. Buckley and Casey M. Buckley for $320,000.

Sara M. Price conveyed 302 Dohner Drive to Benuel F. King and Emma P. King for $162,000.

Darrio Demar Parham and Cindy Marie Parham conveyed property on Homestead Drive to Sara M. Price and Michael A. Fitzpatrick Jr. for $335,000.

Marianna Satiro and Giuseppe Satiro conveyed 17 Pleasant Drive to Giuseppe Donofrio for $228,000.

Melvin S. Wenger and Janette Wenger conveyed 82 Linda Ave. to Wilmer G. Nolt and Doris L. Nolt for $275,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Community Real Estate Associates, Raymond D. Dragann, Patricia O. Dragann, Marc P. Oliveri, Maureen Oliveri, Bernadette M. Renz and Thomas J. Renz conveyed property on a public road to Hpd Real Estate LLC for $1.2 million.

LANCASTER CITY

Stefan Kendall Holmes, James Gratzinger and Joseph Kostack conveyed 250 N. Reservoir St. to Kyle J. Hinnenkamp for $159,900.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 431 N. Pine St. to Paul A. Senkowski and Theresa M. Rineer for $290,000.

River Hills Property Group LLC and Charles Fulmer conveyed 117 Fairview Ave. to Erika Carcamo for $144,000.

Michael B. Shenk and Nancy J. Shenk conveyed 909 Union St. to Austin Deckard Kessler for $115,000.

Lancaster Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. conveyed 320 S. Christian St. to Jose Paula Deleon for $89,000.

White Horse Rentals LLC and John D. King Jr. conveyed property on Manor Street to Daniel B. Beiler for $116,500.

Bryn R. Black conveyed 254 N. Reservoir St. to Britney Alexander and Joshua Johnson for $169,900.

Sara B. Carroll conveyed 554 State St. to Caitlin A. Silver and Matthew G. Good for $413,500.

G. Huffman Properties LLC, Huffman G. Properties LLC and Gregory S. Huffman conveyed 615 Lehigh Ave. to Paul A. Niemann and Teresa Niemann for $115,000.

Paul Richard Hamilton conveyed 236 N. Franklin St. to Bennett R. Steinle for $179,900.

Henry Will conveyed 81 S. Pearl St. to Denzel Williams for $151,000.

Wejoam LLC and Wendell R. Martin conveyed 561 Rockland St. to Hearth & Home LLC for $75,000.

North Duke Properties LLC and Sandra Anagnostos conveyed property on North Duke Street to AFE Enterprises LP for $289,000.

Glanzair Properties LLC and Austin Glanzer conveyed 922 N. Duke St. to Limitless Spaces LLC for $127,000.

William J. Kane, Holly L. Berkebile Kane and Holly L Berkebile Kane conveyed 643 W. Orange St. to Daniel E. Hoffmeier for $228,000.

William K. Binkley and Carol M. Binkley conveyed 721 High St. to Kyle Eugene Sterner for $123,000.

Vilas Malankar and Kamini Malankar conveyed 217 Howard Ave. to Peter J. Douglass for $95,000.

Zaimara Bermudez, Carlos J. Rodriguez Font and Carlos J Rodriguez Font conveyed 533 Poplar St. to Nouslande Jean for $109,900.

Lauren T. Hess and Linda A. Hess conveyed 144 E. Ross St. to Ryan J. Concannon for $165,000.

The estate of Miriam J. Walton Pownall, the estate of Miriam J Walton Pownall and the estate of Miriam J. Walton conveyed 613 New Holland Ave. to Lugene H. Walton for $1.

Sheriff of Lancaster County, Carlos Cancel Nunez, Carlos Cancel Nunez and Olguita Cancel conveyed 535 E. Strawberry St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $59,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County and Stephanie L. Care conveyed 752 High St. to Pedro Lopez for $69,000.

Adam D. Elchert and Steven E. Elchert II conveyed 243 E. Frederick St. to Lloyd L. Schafer and Francine M. Schafer for $278,500.

The estate of Keith K. Knepp and the estate of Keith I. Knepp conveyed 29 N. Mulberry St. to Jacob K. Beiler for $86,000.

Terry S. Moore conveyed 29 N. Charlotte St. to Terry S. Moore and Frederick Aldrich Vanness for $1.

Jorge E. Salazar conveyed 435 W. Marion St. to Ashley L. Swartz Salazar, Ashley L Swartz Salazar and Sergio A. Salazar for $14,000.

Mark D. Cisney and Erin H. Cisney conveyed 404 Charles Road to Kamal P. Kafley and Dadi R. Kafley for $153,000.

JS Ventures LLC conveyed 544 Locust St. to Amos S. King for $75,000.

Fatima P. Marin conveyed 825 Hager St. to Kaw Moo and Lah P. Say for $230,000.

Shirley A. Gerlitzki conveyed 638 Pearl St. to Richard E. Moser and Mona A. Moser for $139,900.

Robert E. Mongeau Jr. and Joanne Louise Mongeau conveyed 1247 Fremont St. to Michelle M. Ward and Lisa Ann Citarella for $165,000.

Welsh Mountain Enterprises LLC, Robert M. Johnson and Christian M. Johnson conveyed 423 N. Mulberry St. to Samuel F. Gorgone for $109,000.

Isabel Alvarez conveyed 120 E. Ross St. to Elite Realty Advisors LLC for $26,600.

Grace Fellowship Property LLC, Dana Ormerod and Amy Ormerod conveyed 540 E. Frederick St. to Ah Fain for $125,000.

Judith L. Black conveyed 709 Garnet Ave. to Zachkoren Kelsey Rojas and Jonathan Rojas Jr. for $154,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Richard Pabon Sr. and Laurie Pabon conveyed property on a public road to Jason R. Herr and Melissa J. Herr for $381,000.

Lester Probst conveyed property on Bean Hill Road to Lester Probst and Penelope A. Probst for $1.

Madeleine C. Sova conveyed property on Cold Stream Drive to Yordani M Jaquez Gonzalez and Kiancy M Sanchez Caceres for $163,000.

Harold T. Zeager conveyed 115 N. Broad St. to Ramazani Shabani and Binwa Ramazani for $171,000.

Laura E. Hershey and Gene C. Hoffmaster conveyed 921 E. King St. to Laura E. Hershey for $1.

Nydia E. Dejesus conveyed 13 Clarendon Drive to Jeffrey D. Mohler for $95,800.

Shanon M. Houser and Tara L. Houser conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Ross Pahl and Jennifer Madeline Pahl for $360,000.

Willibald Zodet and Judith M. Zodet conveyed property on Bean Hill Road to Judith L. Black, Christopher N. Vitale and Denise Y. Vitale for $252,000.

Martin Gonzalez Parra and Ariannis Tamayo Campo conveyed 623 S. West End Ave. to Ka Ree Paw for $175,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

The estate of James Leon High and the estate of J. Leon High conveyed property on a public road to James K. High and Victoria H. Janeski for $1.

Wendy S. Gross conveyed 5 Greystone Lane to Michael Francis Renz and Janis Renz for $311,000.

D. George Beiler, Rhoda N. Beiler and Yvonne R. Goff conveyed property on Carriage Drive to Thomas L. Smith and Sheralyn S. Smith for $301,000.

Sylvia B. King conveyed property on North Harvest Road to Ephraim K. Fisher and Anna Mary Fisher for $1.

Al Kauffman & Sons Co. conveyed property on Orchard Road to Al Kauffman & Sons Co for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Doris E. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. King and Rachel S. King for $265,000.

Aaron E. Miller and Barbara F. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Amos B. Miller and Samuel B. Miller for $1.

Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC, Market Square South LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Market Square to Michael J. Bender and Sarah L. Bender for $413,000.

E&J Family LP, John D. Stoltzfus Jr. and Edna S. Stoltzfus conveyed Unit 2 to Eagle Branch LLC for $1 million.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Joel T. Welch and Andrea N. Welch conveyed property on a public road to Ryan S. Stoltzfus for $395,000.

Joseph C. Shank conveyed property on a public road to Joseph C. Shank and Tina M. Shank for $1.

Ronn S. Crouse and Karen A. Crouse conveyed 485 Scott Road to Joshua Edward Feltner for $275,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Danielle M. Halloran conveyed property on Wynnewood Drive to Blair W. Mentzer and Marc S. Mentzer for $369,900.

Hempfield Soccer Club, Pennsylvania Classics AC and Pennsylvania Classic AC conveyed property on Oregon Road to RLRE LLC for $80,000.

Joann M. Fabian conveyed property on a public road to Neema Tamang and Preeti Rai for $301,000.

Guy C. Lanza and Mary Jo Lanza conveyed 2465 Butter Road to Matthew Creamer and Jamie L. Keagy for $435,000.

Hoang The Phan and Thu B. Nguyen conveyed 2466 Carriage Drive to Lal Gurung and Asish Gurung for $345,000.

Maura A. McKendry conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn A. Meier for $268,000.

Behmer Family LTD Partnership and L. Nelson Behmer conveyed property on a public road to Lititz Pike Bucks LLC for $1.3 million.

Eric D. Stapler, Jodi L. Stapler and Jodi Stapler conveyed 108 St. Thomas Road to Awakened Properties LLC for $231,000.

Constantinos Papazekos and Lemonia Papazekos conveyed 160 Olde Field Drive to Elliot Hine and Allison Hine for $451,900.

Nicholas Bybel Jr. and Ann Marie Bybel conveyed property on Butter Road to Ann Marie Bybel for $1.

David C. Zimmerman and Esther L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Monique Burge and David Burge for $275,000.

Barbara K. Hamp and William D. Hamp conveyed 979 Helen Ave. to Paige Eva Morrison and Michael Sean Callahan for $310,000.

Jason Townsend conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Randall Krepps for $211,000.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed property on Scotland Court to Jason Townsend and Lyndsey Iverson for $400,000.

Jaime T. Pabalan and Dorothy B. Pabalan conveyed 136 St. Thomas Road to Bryn Black and Danielle Black for $250,000.

Elizabeth A. MacCartney conveyed 633 Janet Ave. to Haus Holders LLC for $127,000.

Richard W. Keene Jr. conveyed 2741 Lititz Pike to 2741 Lititz Pike LLC for $285,000.

Edwin M. Read conveyed property on a public road to David Anthony Carter and Tina M. Perez for $278,000.

Hung H. Luu and Dung T. Tran conveyed property on a public road to Thai C. Tran and Ngan Truong Tran for $230,000.

Sandra K. Viers conveyed 336 Longmeadow Road to Sandra K. Viers and Belinda S. Viers for $1.

Denise D. Saunders conveyed 2010 Robindale Ave. to Lev R. Tayts for $385,000.

Zachary Schober, Magdelana N. Schober and Magdelana N. Wentworth conveyed 217 Elizabeth Drive to Gregory Jackson and Yvette Jackson for $176,000.

Larkspur Crossing Associates LP and HDC Investments Inc. conveyed Unit 55 to Troy D. Henderson and Lacresia R. Henderson for $149,900.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Dillon Harnly, Deanne Martin and Deanne Harnly conveyed 21 W. Gramby St. to Dillon Harnly and Deanne Harnly for $1.

A. Ronald Hetrich conveyed 18 Market Square to Clinton A. Bublitz for $240,000.

Brad Lilly conveyed 134 N. Pitt St. to Brad M. Lilly and Jenna C. Lilly for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Mark S. Stellato and Christina G. Stellato conveyed 1114 Richmond Road to Christina G. Stellato for $1.

Peter D. Jacobs conveyed property on Bradford Street to Peter Devlin Jacobs and Alyta Mari Jacobs for $0.

Bradley A. Mohler and Danielle C. Mohler conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Cindy E. Gonzalez for $180,000.

Alan D. Groff and Amy E. Groff conveyed 19 Colgate Ave. to Alan D. Groff for $10.

Katrina A. Wyse conveyed property on Blue Lane to Craig K. Brought and Lori P. Brought for $35,000.

Frank T. Geist and Joyce E. Geist conveyed 1107 Little Brook Road to Zachary A. Ichter for $615,000.

Martin F. Monaghan conveyed property on Pine Bridge Lane to Courtnee Jordan Cox and Courtnee Jordan Cox for $195,000.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Carol Drive to Montrell J. Fletcher, Ana Dianerva Capois Espinal and Ana Dianerva Capois Espinal for $369,500.

MARTIC TWP.

Roberto Santiago conveyed property on Drytown Road to Hunter W. Smith and Alexandra Staub for $240,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Marguerite M. Gildea conveyed Unit A103 to T. Clark Tomlinson, Elizabeth A. Tomlinson and Elizabeth D. Tomlinson for $115,000.

Mary M. Holloway, Mary M. Eller and Michael T. Eller conveyed 5 Fresh Meadow Drive to Mary M. Eller and Michael T. Eller for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Joshua M. Foltz, Amy K. Foltz, Amy K. Labella and Amy Kathleen Foltz conveyed 475 S. Plum St. to Alan M. Woestman and Sofia Woestman for $136,000.

Michael L. Wanner conveyed 35 Mount Joy St. to Michael L. Wanner and Sherry A. Wanner for $1.

Lee A. Eckert Jr, Rachel E. Forjan and Rachel E. Eckert conveyed Unit 36 to Lee A. Eckert Jr. and Rachel E. Eckert for $1.

Heida A. Shultz conveyed 333 W. Donegal St. to Aubrey Eugene McGarvey for $150,000.

Joan C. Schweich conveyed 66 W. Main St. to Joan C. Schweich and James B. Wenger for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Randi K. Matson and Kelly G. Zaiser conveyed property on a public road to Emily L. Racilla and Andrew J. Racilla for $422,900.

Donald E. Doremus and Melissa A. Doremus conveyed 1907 Ridge Road to Kelly Monaghan for $340,000.

Amanda E. Good, Amanda E. Eichenlaub and T. Joshua Eichenlaub conveyed property on a public road to Steven Ray Ritzman and Amanda Rose Ritzman for $159,900.

Duane L. Finley and Lori K. Finley conveyed property on a public road to Shawn D. Good for $370,000.

Lawrence W. Rohrer and Carol L. Rohrer conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Ryan Adamus and Makenzie Adamus for $161,500.

William E. Meals and Pauline M. Meals conveyed property on Mount Pleasant Road to Jonathan P. Brady and Judith M. Brady for $232,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Kenneth E. Wile and Susan M. Wile conveyed 121 Froelich St. to Joseph K. Shenouda for $148,500.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

James A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Weaver for $250,000.

Donald R. Grick, Stephanie D. Grick and Stephanie Grick conveyed property on a public road to Timothy M. Marks and Samantha Marks for $215,000.

Robert H. Musser and Debora A. Musser conveyed Unit 21 to Doris Ferri and Carlo Ferri for $157,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Loretta J. Keller and James A. Keller Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Norman B. Stoltzfus Jr. and Barbie A. Stoltzfus for $155,000.

PENN TWP.

Charles Investments LP, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Charles Investment LLC, Charles Investments LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Kevin R. Groff and Heather A. Groff for $343,965.

Ryan Michael Thompson, Ryan M. Thompson, Alexa Thompson and Alexa Elizabeth Goldfarb conveyed 370 Cedar Hollow to Ryan M. Thompson and Alexa Thompson for $1.

Dustin W. Noland conveyed property on a public road to Sean M. Doherty and Taylor M. Doherty for $319,900.

David L. Snyder and Karen E. Snyder conveyed 414 Fruitville Pike to Tyler E. Martin and Laura B. Martin for $272,000.

Ivan M. Zimmerman and Irene H. Zimmerman conveyed 589 Hi View Drive to Brittany D. Weaver for $258,500.

Cedar Hollow Phase II Homeowners Association Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Steven M. Landis and Heather R. Landis for $1.

George H. Janzen conveyed Unit 48 to George H. Janzen and Janet L. Janzen for $1.

Cedar Hollow Phase II Homeowners Association Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Steven M. Landis and Heather R. Landis for $1.

Cedar Hollow Phase II Homeowners Association Inc. conveyed property on Sun Hill Road to Steven M. Landis and Heather R. Landis for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Jeffrey W. Harnish and Sandra L. Ross conveyed property on a public road to Brent M. Risser and Deborah S. Risser for $240,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Craig H. Stanley conveyed property on Fairview School Road to Daren G. Hurley for $249,900.

Jeffrey S. Gascon and Marjorie J. Gascon conveyed property on Miller Road to Robert Lee Beiler for $399,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Daniel H. Fellenbaum Sr. conveyed property on Chiques Road to Daniel H. Fellenbaum Jr. and Cristal A. Fellenbaum for $1.

Gerald B. Waltz and Starr L. Waltz conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Douglas E. Metzler and Whitney N. Metzler for $163,000.

Daniel H. Fellenbaum Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel H. Fellenbaum Jr. and Cristal A. Fellenbaum for $1.

Daniel H. Fellenbaum Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel H. Fellenbaum Jr. and Cristal A. Fellenbaum for $1.

Austin D. Grosh and Megan E. Grosh conveyed 5251 Summerfield Drive to Abraham Verghese and Anila Verghese for $270,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mount Joy Borough Authority for $1.

David A. Lambert, Kristin M. Connors and Kristin Connors conveyed property on a public road to Kristin M. Connors for $1.

Emma G. Happle conveyed 767 W. High St. to Penny Greener for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Joshua L. Hollenbaugh, Alicia Ann Welsh and Alicia A. Hollenbaugh conveyed property on Michele Drive to Frederick Kissack and Tracey Kissack for $215,101.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

John D. Bachman conveyed 14 W. Main St. to Peter James Savage and Sophie Melverna H Savage for $252,000.

The estate of Donald H. Rodgers conveyed property on Beddington Lane to Christian Bryan Boulden and Taylor M. Boulden for $270,000.

Preston Larry Kreider and Lauretta M. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Ivan J. Stoltzfoos and Ann M. Stoltzfoos for $235,000.

Darlene J. Dettinger conveyed 320 Wilton Drive to Darlene J. Dettinger and Robert M. Dettinger for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

John K. Esh conveyed property on May Post Office Road to Emanuel B. Fisher and Ruth Ann Fisher for $198,000.

Dustin R. Landis and Janelle M. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Andrew G. Lehr for $285,000.

Abner F. King and Rebecca S. King conveyed property on South Ronks Road to Steven S. Fisher and Anna Mary Fisher for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Mark P. Zimmerman and Jami L. Zimmerman conveyed property on North New Street to Jennifer Wolny for $289,900.

Joel Neidermyer conveyed 7 Brookwood Drive to Russ A. Willis Jr. and Juliana Mae Willis for $292,500.

Robert J. Burkholder and Vicky E. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Nathan D. Muchmore and Jennifer N. Muchmore for $350,000.

Bruce R. Ott conveyed property on Branstock Court to Bruce R. Ott and Sally W. Ott for $1.

Luke S. Troyer conveyed property on Elbow Road to Luke S. Troyer and Miranda S. Troyer for $10.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Brent O. Stoltzfus and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to David L. Snyder and Karen E. Snyder for $406,550.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 690 Sue Drive to John M. Ippolito for $324,995.

Tyler J. Cassel and Saline Cassel conveyed property on Paddock Drive to Heather C. Soistmann for $260,000.

Jason N. Bange conveyed property on a public road to Jason N. Bange and Vitaly Borisenko for $1.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Nathan P. Jester and Erika M. Jester for $741,336.

Lisa Harper conveyed property on a public road to Michael Kazmierczak and Mary Ann Kazmierczak for $390,000.

Shane M. Linetty, Jacqueline R. Sahd and Jacqueline Sahd Linetty conveyed 1626 Glenn Road to Cedric L. Horne and Krista L. Horne for $235,000.