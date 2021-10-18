The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Oct. 4-8:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Kenneth Carroll and Beverly Ann Carroll conveyed property on a public road to Jason Ryan Sanders for $275,000.

Brian L. Abreu conveyed property on a public road to David B. McFarland and Amy B. McFarland for $375,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Elizabeth J. Thomas and Elizabeth B. McQueen conveyed property on Bomberger Road to Ethan Everett Thomas for $315,000.

Carl C. Cammauf and Nancy L. Cammauf conveyed property on a public road to Joshua P. Zearfoss and Whitney A. Blouch for $355,000.

BART TWP.

Michael P. Rightmyer and Myranda J. Rightmyer conveyed property on a public road to David Stewart and Victoria Stewart for $210,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Charles N. Trovarello and Donna M. Trovarello conveyed property on Perry Drive to Darren L. Nye and Patrick J. Owens for $360,000.

Gerald E. Groff conveyed property on Oaklyn Road to Steven M. Ebersol and Elizabeth Ebersol for $790,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Michael Joseph Sasso and Michael J. Sasso conveyed 2305 Valley View Road to Michael Joseph Sasso and Tara M. Sasso for $1.

CLAY TWP.

John Padora conveyed property on a public road to Daphne Moody for $289,900.

Marvin R. Ansel conveyed property on a public road to Moses V. Sommers and Elizabeth R. Sommers for $348,000.

Bonnie S. Richardson conveyed Unit 104 to John Craig Swindler and Carol Swindler for $529,900.

Michelle S. Nyamekye conveyed 35 Meadow Drive to John C. Schmitt and Amanda C. Schmitt for $405,900.

Arlene K. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Paul M. Zimmerman Jr. and Arlene K. Zimmerman for $1.

Gerald R. Rhen and Debra E. Rhen conveyed 680 Lincoln Garden Road to Meghan E. Kelly and Erich A. Sirinek for $321,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Esther S. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Duane A. Kilmer for $215,000.

Jesse A. Zimmerman, Elizabeth M. Zimmerman and J. A. Zimmerman conveyed 34 Heron Drive to Giovanni Larocca and Marina L. Bua for $190,000.

Cara Good, Cara Weaver and Scott Weaver conveyed property on North Muddy Creek Road to Alex Farnsler and Sarah Farnsler for $280,000.

Sweigart Property Management LLC and Chad L. Sweigart conveyed 9 Heron Drive to Jamie L. Sweigart for $180,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Sally A. Sholmartin and Oliver M. Sholmartin conveyed property on Swamp Bridge Road to Sally A. Sholmartin for $1.

Nathan W. Zimmerman and Sandra H. Zimmerman conveyed 220 N. Line Road to NCG Holdings Ltd for $1.

Helen Mae Werner conveyed property on a public road to Matthew W. Seifrit and Jo Ann Seifrit for $275,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Kenneth L. Yoder and Krystal J. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Wayne R. Petersheim and Josiah D. Petersheim for $450,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Northwest Bank conveyed property on a public road to Jerome Lee Properties 2. LLC and Daniel J. Fisher for $305,000.

FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed 331 Cherry St. to Samuel O. Gingerich and Catherine L. Gingerich for $310,000.

Zane T. Benton and Zane Benton conveyed property on Chestnut Stree. to Ian A. Valdes and Joylynn D. Valdes for $189,900.

Sara R. Foehlinger and Isaiah Shickley conveyed property on Franklin Street to Benjamin E. Thompson and Alexandra M. Whitlock for $159,995.

CONOY TWP.

David A. Good, George E. Stone Jr., Eldercare Solutions Inc. and Kay Stone conveyed property on a public road to Paul A. Swanger, Linda F. Swanger, Duane P. Swanger and Stacy M. Swanger for $100,000.

Raeann R. Hamon and Paul E. Kunkle conveyed property on Stackstown Road to Stone Mill Farms LLC for $500,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Mary E. Stricker and Troy A. Stricker conveyed 513 Walnut St. to Michael T. Kiser and Emily Kiser for $130,000.

The estate of Kathryn Hertzog, Earl H. Hertzog and the estate of Kathryn W. Hertzog conveyed property on a public road to Jared Elia Christian Quigg for $235,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Ruth M. Ebersole conveyed property on a public road to Kyle L. Salvetti for $170,000.

Brian K. Bachman, Diane Lynn Emlet and Diane L. Bachman conveyed property on a public road to Brian K. Bachman for $1.

Scott O. Squibbs and Carrie D. Squibbs conveyed property on a public road to Tanner Owen Squibbs and Alexis Paige Squibbs for $210,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Brian D. Barnhart and Tina M. Barnhart conveyed 54 Woods Edge Drive to Raymond Yoder and Melody Yoder for $330,000.

Scott Koser and Jennifer Koser conveyed property on a public road to Brett S. Whitcraft and Mindy L. Whitcraft for $425,000.

Delores A. Wise conveyed Unit 43 to Richard D. Bridgman for $165,900.

Clarence J. Crowell, Shirley L. Crowell and Crowell Revocable Trust conveyed Unit 23 to Christopher R. Jennings and Cordelia W. Jennings for $330,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Southern End Properties LTD and Greg Musser conveyed property on a public road to Squire Estates LLC for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Jay R. Smith conveyed property on Hartwicke Drive to Alexandria Patricia O’Donnell and Shaun Ahrens O’Donnell for $325,000.

Dorothy F. Pesarchik conveyed property on Golf View Drive to Lorraine D. Kocinski for $329,900.

Dante S. Diluzio and Tina L. Diluzio conveyed property on Green View Circle to Mark R. Hornberger for $406,000.

EARL TWP.

Harold R. Kurtz and Kurtz Family Homestead conveyed property on Kurtz Road to Harold R. Kurtz and Kurtz Family Homestead for $0.

Robert E. Martin, Lois C. Martin and Robert Martin Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Tower Road Properties LLC for $990,000.

Melvin R. Kurtz, Harold R. Kurtz and Lena G. Kurtz Trust conveyed property on Kurtz Road to Harold R. Kurtz and Kurtz Family Homestead for $1.

Melvin R. Kurtz, Harold R. Kurtz, Lena G. Kurtz Trust and Harold Kurtz conveyed property on Kurtz Road to Clair Z. Weaver and Anna Mary Weaver for $225,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Edna S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to ES Rentals LLC for $1.

Lawrence Z. Weaver and Ellen H. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to John Loren Weaver and Anna H. Weaver for $1,300,000.

Charles E. Waltz Jr. and Eileen F. Waltz conveyed property on a public road to Kaye L. Curtin for $350,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Happy Our LLC and Kimberly M. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Pablo Garcia Ruiz for $255,500.

Marianne Gibble conveyed property on Clarkson Drive to Quoc Viet Nguyen for $265,000.

Patrick J. Antonacci and Cynthia A. Antonacci conveyed 5907 Main St. to Christopher Stumpf for $260,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Virginia L. Downing and Danielle Ferris conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Danielle Ferris for $1.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on a public road to Twilight Estates LLC for $505,000.

Angdupe2011 LLC and Russell Metz III conveyed 128 N. Poplar St. to Spencer Miller and Tess D. Reilly for $191,000.

Christal D. Porta conveyed property on North Maple Street to Scott Thompson and Julianna Thompson for $230,000.

Sarah Beaner, Sarah J. King and Katelyn C. Ebner conveyed 242 E. Plum St. to Robin L. Dommel and Mary A. Dommel for $225,000.

Ruth G. Snyder conveyed 209 Lemon St. to Patsy Snyder for $1.

Troy A. Lefever, Sarah R. Burns and Troy Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Lundvall and Laurajo M. Funck for $179,900.

Ian Francis Krizner and Ian Krizner conveyed 111 W. High St. to Ian Francis Krizner and Cecilia Bove for $0.

Karen A. Sheerer and Karen A. Sauder conveyed 150 S. Poplar St. to Lonnie W. Sauder and Karen A. Sauder for $1.

Spencer E. Cassel, Elizabeth M. Cassel and Mark A. Cassel conveyed property on a public road to Gregory J. Coolbaugh and Sarah N. Coolbaugh for $235,000.

Mark Sehenuk and Erin J. Sites conveyed 303 E. High St. to Mathew McCoy for $150,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Ethan M. Burkhart and Whitney L. Burkhart conveyed 40 N. Charles St. to Ethan M. Burkhart for $1.

Keith V. Klopp and Jessica E. Klopp conveyed 37 E. Walnut St. to Rasheed Jones for $168,000.

Jean R. Hummer and Brian J. Hummer conveyed property on a public road to Kelsey Hurst for $233,000.

Mark E. McCulley, Mark C. McCulley and Linda McCulley conveyed 42 Akron Road to Anthony Badger and Donna Lynn Badger for $175,000.

Scott Muenz, Kristy Muenz and Kristy Biehl conveyed property on Brickyard Circle to Francis G. Slingerland and Arlene Slingerland for $329,900.

Tony R. Baker and Staci L. Baker conveyed 313 Washington Ave. to Kathleen Frederick for $200,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

First United Methodist Church of Ephrata conveyed property on North Reading Road to Ephrata Mennonite School for $1.

Allen R. Rider, Rene L. Rider, Allen R. Rider and Rene L. Rider A&R Rider Living Trust and A&R Rider Living Trust conveyed Unit 44 to William H. Prutzman and Mary Susan Polyak for $285,000.

FULTON TWP.

The estate of Verna J. Rutledge conveyed property on a public road to Tree Line Harvesting LLC for $255,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Helen M. Besecker conveyed property on Fleetwood Drive to Kristin Besecker Gaenzle for $1.

Barbara Gardner conveyed property on a public road to Shyam Venkatesan and Nalini Shyam for $400,000.

Lauren E. Alecxih, Lauren EJ Conte, Peter C. Alecxih III and Peter Charles Alecxih III conveyed 104 Landon Way to Joseph A. Venturelli and Barbara Ann Venturelli for $405,500.

Walter A. Hoffman II and Pamela M. Hoffman conveyed property on Kings Lane to Robert Kinsey and Ashley Kinsey for $430,000.

East Hempfield Township conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Gonzalez and Teresa Gonzalez for $1.

East Hempfield Township conveyed property on a public road to Harry J. Garner Sr. for $1.

Daniel A. Peters and Beverley J. Peters conveyed property on a public road to Dadi Kafley and Durga Bhandari for $515,000.

Jack E. Dattisman, Deborah S. Dattisman and Jessica L. Nealon conveyed property on a public road to Jessica L. Nealon for $1.

Gary V. Nolan conveyed 1220 Woodworth Drive to Pamela Sergent Dix and Pamela Sergent Dix for $500,000.

Donald R. Totaro and Melanie S. Totaro conveyed property on Stevens Street to Spencer Toshiro Murata and Michelle Nicole Murata for $670,000.

Anna M. Mattiello conveyed property on Shearers Drive to Tod Porter for $367,500.

Brandyn S. Zink and Richard Zink Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Botscharow for $168,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Ray H. Enders conveyed 375 Primrose Lane to Keith K. Brown and Molly Brown Turk for $290,000.

Brian J. Buzzendore, Ruth E. Buzzendore and Richard Buzzendore conveyed 4542 Klinesville Road to Tiffany J. Lewis for $175,000.

Victoria L. Sheirich conveyed property on a public road to Hoang The Phan for $250,000.

Mike Herr, Brittney Herr and Brittney M. Herr conveyed property on Magnolia Drive to Kyle Schumacher and Brittany Prouser for $275,000.

Jill R. Lechene conveyed property on Wildflower Lane to Jeffrey S. Wynn and Marilisa Wynn for $437,000.

Marion N. Raver conveyed property on Ivy Drive to Beth L. Raver and Mary C. Raver for $1.

Sylvan Partners LP, JSP Holdings LLC, Jason P. Provanzo and Scott F. Provanzo conveyed property on a public road to West Hempfield Township for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Christiana Associates, Harold E. Feerrar III and Brenda L. Feerrar conveyed property on a public road to John D. Beiler for $245,000.

Beechdale Property LP, Beechdale Property Management LLC and Samuel G. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Beechdale Property LP for $1.

Ellen M. Svrcek conveyed Unit 66 to Carol Alvarez and Ismael Alvarez for $325,000.

Ivan J. King conveyed property on a public road to Joshua B. Leaman and Andrea M. Leaman for $1.

Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on Cherry Lane to Roberto Valentin for $350,339.

Henry Z. Fisher, Kaci M. Myers, Kaci M. Fisher, Kaci Myers and Kaci Fisher conveyed property on a public road to David L. Esh Jr. and Rachel L. Esh for $240,000.

Matthew D. Buckwalter and Kelly L. Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Michael Douglas Chambers and Krista Kay Chambers for $940,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Dale Livengood, Delbert Beiler, Terry Marks and Lyndon Mennonite Church conveyed property on a public road to Word of Grace Church for $1.

Marc D. Preis and Carolyn J. Preis conveyed Unit 68 to Marc D. Preis and Carolyn J. Preis for $1.

Scott Woodworth and Cynthia Woodworth conveyed property on a public road to Ayad Kalbosh, Taghreed Ameen, Aws Hardan and Mustafa Hardan for $322,000.

Word of Grace Church conveyed property on a public road to Iglesia Pentecostal Misionera El Shaddai Inc. for $235,000.

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer and the estate of Nancy Carroll Rohrer conveyed 1614 Sycamore Drive to Carlos A. Ortiz Rivera and Carlos Ortiz Rivera for $181,500.

Ariel Torres and Maria E. Torres conveyed 23 Apple Blossom Drive to Maged Refaat Tawfik Awad and Soher Zakaria Makar Boktor for $350,000.

Soni J. Friedman and Matthew Friedman conveyed 345 Woodcrest Drive to Alexander J. Ferretti and Nicole L. Ferretti for $396,700.

Frederick Maguire and Susan A. Maguire conveyed 121 Glebe Lane to Yadira Cedeno and David Cedeno for $550,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Dean S. Bauknight and Rebecca J. Bauknight conveyed 31 N. Broad St. to Edgar M. Wright for $152,000.

Mary Elizabeth Little and Richard K. Dieterle Jr. conveyed 743 New Holland Ave. to Richard K. Dieterle Jr. for $106,000.

Milton K. Morgan III and Doreen K. Morgan conveyed 1104 Union St. to Charles Taylor for $174,000.

Conestoga North LLC and SACA Development Corp. conveyed 95 Chesapeake St. to Mariel Morel for $167,000.

Axel C. Diaz and Annie E. Diaz conveyed property on Holly Lane to Key Ling and Naing Pai for $260,000.

Jose Mario Castillo Flores, Santa Maria Garcia Garcia and Mario Ismael Castillo Aguilar conveyed 342 S. Prince St. to Jose Mario Castillo Flores, Santa Maria Garcia Garcia and Santa Maria Garcia Garcia for $1.

Bharat N. Shah and Karishma B. Shah conveyed 129 Old Dorwart St. to Naumerica Industries LLC for $92,500.

Vernon C. Richard and Elizabeth D. Richard conveyed 310 W. Lemon St. to Renew Homes LLC for $214,900.

Chris W. Conrad conveyed property on South Pearl Street. to Amy Murphy for $185,000.

Sarita Mahmoud and Sarita Dankers conveyed property on a public road to Sarita Mahmoud and Delia Velez for $10.

Michael Matthews and Diane Matthews conveyed property on a public road to Jenettas Investments for $22,000.

James A. Miller and Darlene L. Miller conveyed 464 Fremont St. to Tyler S. Burkhart and Abigail R. Foster for $157,000.

Meagher Management 105 Church LLC and Christopher Wenden conveyed property on Church Street to Brett Carlton and Maiata Carlton for $147,000.

Alan H. Cherkin conveyed 769 Manor St. to Elaine Kenney for $187,000.

White Hill Realty LLC, Vipul Patel and Monika Rani conveyed 540 N. Plum St. to Aaron D. Alvis and Laura E. Alvis for $302,950.

Wilmer Zimmerman and Laurie Zimmerman conveyed property on South Beaver Street to Woogie Unlimited LLC for $90,000.

Charles B. Grove III and John B. Kain conveyed 736 First St. to Charles B. Grove III and Martha B. Grove for $1.

Michael Brewer and Joy Brewer conveyed 455 S. Shippen St. to Brittani Tran for $160,000.

Joann L. Gigac and David J. Gigac conveyed 621 S. Beaver St. to Woogie Unlimited LLC for $85,000.

Greg A. Zittle conveyed 630 N. Market St. to Daniel Hoffman for $141,000.

Duaa Yahya Noori, Moheb H Al Janabi, Moheb H. Aljanabi and Moheb H. Al Janabi conveyed 55 Prospect St. to Theodore J. Koch for $147,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel J. Zecher conveyed 203 E. Clay St. to Brock L. Martin and Sally A. Wenger for $353,000.

Craig A. Schusko conveyed property on a public road to Carlos R. Torres for $7,500.

Aida L. Sanchez conveyed 732 Hershey Ave. to Alina Oropesa Lages for $170,000.

Karen A. Sauder conveyed 737 Bay St. to Lonnie W. Sauder and Karen A. Sauder for $1.

Landen J. Grossman, Kaila M. Grossman and Kaila M. Funk conveyed 246 Nevin St. to House Cash LLC for $175,000.

Angie Melendez, Jorge I. Rivera Vega, Jorge I Rivera Vega and Karla T. Rivera conveyed property on a public road to Juan V. Gomez for $194,900.

Tenfold conveyed 318 S. Ann St. to Randall M. Hostetter and Joanne L. Hostetter for $145,000.

Carl H. Frey and Romaine T. Frey conveyed 139 North Shippen St. to Telluride Getaway LLC for $338,000.

Lumberyard LLC, Charlotte Place LP and Philip A. Wolgemuth conveyed 351 W. James St. to Lumberyard LLC for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

Andrew N. Dodge and Lorraine E. Dodge conveyed property on Ridge Road to Nicole Breneman for $800,000.

Elcie Francois Cange, Moise Cange, Mireille Blaise and Blaise Mireille conveyed property on St. Phillips Drive to Elcie Francois Cange and Moise Cange for $10.

Michael F. Steller and Debra K. Steller conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Chandra Kaflay and Nobin Kafley for $545,000.

The estate of Carmen R. Perez conveyed 371 Dickens Drive to Karen D. Branche for $1.

Mario Araya and Jeanette Araya conveyed property on Colchester Drive to Ralph Turenne, Genevieve Riche Turenne and Genevieve Riche Turenne for $193,000.

Dylla D. Uscocovich and Omar Alberto Uscocovich conveyed property on Colchester Drive to Michelle A. Sandoval and Israel Sandoval for $212,000.

Michael F. Felcone and Jane D. Curran conveyed 47 N. President Avenue to Jane D. Curran for $1.

Pauline E. Hemperly and Timothy B. Hemperly conveyed property on Bean Hill Road to Pauline E. Hemperly for $1.

Rance C. Kirsch conveyed 542 Abbeyville Road to Jeffrey J. Janoschak and Sandra M. Janoschak for $305,000.

Dominic A. Degaetano and Mary A. Degaetano conveyed 41 Springhouse Road to Eduardo Batista and Anaely Yaniris Castro for $255,000.

Charles B. Lynch and Marguerite H. Lynch conveyed 303 Devon Drive to Dylla D. Uscocovich and Omar Uscocovich Chiriboga Jr. for $370,000.

Rose K. Locar conveyed property on Southbrook Drive to Robert A. Dickman for $240,000.

Lydia Febus conveyed 1105 E. Orange St. to Lydia Febus and Beatriz Gonzalaz Febus for $1.

Nathan D. Showalter, Christina L. Showalter and James Nelson Kling conveyed 257 Eliot St. to Beni Nsabi and Esperance Nylrahabimana for $215,000.

Barry L. Fink conveyed 57 Springhouse Road to Yves R. Herve for $340,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Elmer K. King and Malinda S. King conveyed property on a public road to Elmer K. King Jr. and Sadie Z. King for $150,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Thomas J. Welliver conveyed property on South Broad Street to Shawn C. Houchin for $122,000.

Mary Jane McPherson conveyed 426 S. Cherry St. to Mary Jane McPherson and Larry M. Deibler for $1.

Shaun A. O’Donnell, Alexandria O’Donnell and Shaun O’Donnell conveyed 100 S. Spruce St. to Kodi L. Stoner and Janell B. Stoner for $267,000.

Justin L. Droegemueller, Allison Leigh Fund, Jeffrey L. Fund and Justin Droegemueller conveyed 100 Noble St. to Christopher Rothermel for $215,000.

David E. Kreiter and Doris E. Kreiter conveyed 531 Bluebird Road to Delphine A. Diehl for $325,000.

The estate of Noreen A. White conveyed property on South Cedar Street to Kirk G. White and Svetlana White for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Vincent J. Scarazza and Barbara A. Scarazza conveyed property on a public road to Dain Mergenthaler and Janine Mergenthaler for $397,000.

Justin Kreider conveyed property on Nottingham Road to Bronson C. Mast and Elaina A. Mast for $309,000.

Isaac K. Beiler and Fannie E. Beiler conveyed property on Little Britain Road North to Levi L. Stoltzfus and Barbara L. Stoltzfus for $105,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Marguerite A. Hill conveyed 79 Hampton Lane to Brooke Dreibelbis for $275,000.

Julie Nolt Godshall, Julie G. Dise, Joseph E. Nolt Jr, Julia A. Nolt and Julie A. Nolt conveyed Unit T4-242 to Linda Ditalia for $148,000.

Eunide Montas conveyed property on a public road to Bamba Tony LLC and Tony Bamba LLC for $240,000.

Nicholas S. Duca and Lauren M. Parker conveyed Unit 90 to Steven Parker and Margaret Parker for $440,000.

Roy D. Wyant and Tammie L. Wyant conveyed property on a public road to Paul T. Morrison for $450,000.

Cary D. Colon conveyed property on Valley Road to Timothy Wheeler and Gloria Wheeler for $355,000.

Trevor J. Ammon and Casey Ammon conveyed 70 Barre Drive to Joshua D. Addington and Ivette W. Addington for $350,000.

Thomas M. Herr and Marta S. Althouse conveyed 1027 Edgemoor Court to Zachary Senn for $180,000.

Estreet Properties LLC and Kevin Kratzert conveyed 1726 Zarker Road to Ronald J. Cooper for $145,000.

Jeffrey T. Burton and Amanda S. Burton conveyed 1824 Edenwald LN to Amanda S. Burton for $0.

John R. Matthews, Bonnie J. Matthews and John K. Matthews conveyed property on a public road to David A. Szili for $525,000.

Randy N. Risser and Shelley L. Risser conveyed 1919 Longview Drive to Oma M. Karki and Krishna B. Karki for $370,000.

Hung Anh Le and Tuyet T. Hoang conveyed property on a public road to Vu A. Le for $1.

Douglas W. Plank and Susan J. Plank conveyed property on Dorset Street to Clifton Stine and Brenda Stine for $520,000.

Simeral Construction Co conveyed property on a public road to Michael W. Fruin and Kimberly D. Fruin for $174,900.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Amit Ranjan for $0.

Allan A. Orlacchio, Jamie A. Orlacchio and Jamie Orlacchio conveyed property on Goose Neck Drive to Danen P. Radman and Amanda N. Radman for $750,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Patrick J. Turner and Lisa A Hamaker Turner for $0.

Helen Palko conveyed 1733 Windsor Ave. to Eric M. Snyder and Cecelia G. Minnick for $205,000.

Brent L. Wolfe and Elizabeth A. Wolfe conveyed 2846 Countryside Drive to Brent L. Wolfe for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Seth M. Reifsnyder conveyed property on a public road to Chelsea Renee Wilson and Brandon Thomas Wilson for $198,100.

Nancy A. Shenberger and Rosalie Miller A conveyed property on a public road to Thao T. Bui and Kay Tran for $307,000.

Linda S. Dennis and Troy L. Dennis A conveyed property on Lake View Drive to Troy L. Dennis and Linda S. Dennis Family Trust for $1.

Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Wissler and Nelson L. Huber for $95,000.

Donna S. Matzilevich, Jordan T. Gatchell and Zachary G. Gatchell conveyed 120 E. Gramby St. to Donna S. Matzilevich, Jordan T. Gatchell, Zachary G. Gatchell, Tyler J. Gatchell and Colby J. Gatchell for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to William J. Hunt and Rosalie Hunt for $402,206.

C. Robert Noll and Darlene C. Noll conveyed property on a public road to Jason R. Fleager and Regina N. Fleager for $1,198,000.

Wayne E. Galinat and Kathleen M. Galinat conveyed property on Heritage Avenue to BML Real Estate LLC for $155,000.

Larry E. Laukhuff and Dawn M. Laukhuff conveyed property on Nicholas Road to Joshua E. Bailey and Rachel J. Bailey for $410,000.

David W. Mathews and Laura B. Mathews conveyed 231 Cartledge Lane to Lissette E. Carrillo and Andre J. Gonzalez for $217,000.

Sarah J. Valverde conveyed property on a public road to Allyn L. Swavely Jr. and Renee E. Swavely for $555,000.

The estate of F. Jeanne Frey conveyed 12 Burr Oak Drive to Lorah Trechel Meixell for $190,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

James E. Fitzpatrick and Julie S. Fitzpatrick conveyed 166 W. Market St. to Julie S. Fitzpatrick for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

MAP Properties, MAP Properties LP, Jordan Montosa and Rocky Phillips conveyed property on Hilldale Road to Michael Zohlman and Taylor Zohlman for $315,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Christopher C. Carty conveyed 326 Windgate Court to Scott A. Cherry and Nancy M. Cherry for $210,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

John G. Coleman Sr. and Elaine B. Coleman conveyed 53 W. Donegal St. to John G. Coleman Sr, Elaine B. Coleman and Coleman Family Trust for $1.

John G. Coleman and Elaine B. Coleman conveyed 31 New Haven St. to John G. Coleman Sr., John G. Coleman, Elaine B. Coleman and Coleman Family Trust for $1.

Leon K. Bixler and Martha J. Bixler conveyed property on West Henry Street to Mariko Sato for $188,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Lancaster Home Builders and Forino Co conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Hari L. Chapagai and Indra D. Chapagai for $348,069.

The estate of Michele Young and the estate of Michele R. Young conveyed property on a public road to Betty M. Bailey for $175,000.

Randall E. Woerner and Gretchen K. Woerner conveyed property on a public road to Gretchen K. Woerner for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Damian Himpsl conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Nhu To and Qianlong Qiu for $265,000.

Faith Friendship Ministries Inc. conveyed 56 E. Main St. to Qamil Gashi for $130,000.

Robert A. Dickman conveyed 23 Spring Hill Lane to David T. Fritz Sr. and David T. Fritz Jr. for $287,500.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Hoa Tt Luu conveyed property on a public road to Hang T. Vu, Anh T. Vu and Tu Tuan Vu for $1.

I. Leroy Nolt and E. Miriam Nolt conveyed property on a public road to John McQuilkin and Kathleen C. McQuilkin for $340,000.

PENN TWP.

David P. Aducci and Megan N. Brenner conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Sharon Torzewski for $242,000.

A. Anthony Cucuzella and Teresa L. Cucuzella conveyed 483 Elwyn Terrace to Alvin S. Petersheim for $276,000.

Joseph K. Smucker and Rachel B. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Samuel F. Lapp Sr. and Amanda S. Lapp for $275,000.

Brian M. Rohrer and Melanie A. Rohrer conveyed property on Mountain Road to Eli Beiler and Rebecca Beiler for $525,000.

Nicole Ann Sites conveyed property on Sunhill Road to Shawn Michael Myers and Katelyn Joy Myers for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Dottie M. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly J. Leaman and Jonathan R. Leaman for $1.

Carol M. Sheldon conveyed property on Silver Mine Road to Carol M. Sheldon and James Wesley Miller for $389,120.

Nancy Isbell, Marilyn Welch, Patricia Kibler, Glenn Raush, Alan Raush, Joint Declaration of Trust, Robert Raush, Ronald Raush, Nancy L. Isbell and Patricia J. Kibler conveyed property on a public road to Pacific Premier Trust, Garson Soe Sep Ira and Garson Soe for $815,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Mount Airy Holdings LLC and Frederick L. Schneider conveyed property on a public road to Evergreen Wisslerholdings LLC for $762,475.

Robert L. Goldbach conveyed property on a public road to John B. Herr for $185,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 15 to James R. Campbell and Ulana I. Campbell for $467,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Brian D. Barnhart and Tina M. Barnhart for $430,049.

Matthew Joseph Nowicki and Stefanie Baldassano conveyed property on a public road to Brent Coach for $305,500.

Samuel S. Strickler and Dorothy I. Strickler conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Neuenschwander for $270,000.

Debbie M. Shambaugh, Debbie M. Hilt and Sara A. Shambaugh conveyed 1354 Willow Creek Drive to Edward S. Cromwell and Janet L. Cromwell for $359,900.

John D. Frey and Miriam G. Frey conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to John D. Frey and Miriam G. Frey for $1.

John D. Frey and Miriam G. Frey conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to John D. Frey and Miriam G. Frey for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Fisher Real Estate Investments LLC and Daniel S. Fisher conveyed property on Saddler Drive to Christian L Rosario Martinez and Gerardo Cortes Villa for $269,900.

Steven S. King and Emma S. King conveyed property on Buckhill Road to Melvin J. Lantz Jr. and Sara Lynn Lantz for $645,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Jill Benson conveyed property on Mount Zion Road to Alvin E. Yoder and Marian S. Yoder for $925,000.

Elvin L. Martin and Lois W. Martin conveyed 0 Cut Road to Levi J. Blank and Mary K. Blank for $290,000.

Geraldine Biscardi, Paul Hay and Monica C. Hay conveyed property on a public road to Paul Hay and Monica C. Hay for $1.

Brian D. Eshleman conveyed property on Pequea Avenue to Richard L. Donnell and Roseann M. Karmilowicz for $229,900.

Daniel Ray Esh, Katie Esh and Daniel R. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Brian D. Eshleman and Anita D. Eshleman for $519,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Patricia E. Geist and Patricia E. Glatfelter conveyed 30 Martin Lane to Patricia E. Glatfelter for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Robert Booth and Lorraine Booth conveyed 478 Valor Drive to Kevin M. Harter and Kathleen L. Harter for $590,000.

Lindy J. Fackler conveyed 5 Countryside Lane to Jason M. Gerber and Johannah R. Gerber for $400,000.

Michael F. Seigfried and Ann M. Seigfried conveyed property on Lindside Court to Brandon Ewing for $462,500.

Ephraim G. Zook and Sarah S. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Joseph K. Smucker and Rachel B. Smucker for $1.

Richard D. Mellott and Ann J. Mellott conveyed property on Pine Hill Road to Richard D. Mellott for $1.

Jin Li Wang and J. Alan Giagnocavo conveyed Unit 5 to Joseph Michael Schultz and Elizabeth Jean Schultz for $440,000.

Larry J. Bullock and Mary Jane Bullock conveyed property on English Ivy Drive to Rudolph Alvarado and Sandra Lee Alvarado for $460,000.

Megan H. Herr and Megan Heyward Herr conveyed property on a public road to Humberto E. Zacapa and Patricia Mejia for $250,000.