The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Oct. 12-16:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Robert M. Iannelli and Virginia A. Iannelli conveyed property on Rebecca Drive to Brooke C. Ditzler for $215,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Jordan B. Sensenig and Sonya B. Sensenig conveyed 18 Fairview Drive to Brockton J. Sensenig for $190,000.

BART TWP.

Enos S. King and Rachel K. King conveyed property on a public road to Christian E. King and Mary B. King for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Anita K. Beck and Anita Lutz Veilleux conveyed property on a public road to Joseph R. Veilleux, Anita Lutz Veilleux and John Lutz Kulp for $1.

Titus L. Sensenig and Erma J. Weaver conveyed property on W. Maple Grove Road to Heart Land Enterprises Inc. for $725,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Glen N. Zimmerman and Marlene S. Zimmerman conveyed property on Turkey Hill Road to Linus K. Shirk and Ellen S. Shirk for $272,000.

Ford T. Berg, Tamara Berg and F. T. Berg conveyed property on a public road to Ford T. Berg and Tamara Berg for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Meryl R. Walsh conveyed 51 Slocum Ave. to Carter R. Hurst for $125,000.

Dallas Crawford and Rodney Crawford conveyed 61 Slocum Ave. to Siobhan Hurd for $127,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Jordan S. Krall and Xenia Krall conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan L. Borkert and Jordan E. Miller for $186,000.

Dennis Payne and Donna Payne conveyed 7 Mockingbird Drive to David S. Mostow and Jean E. Riberdy for $296,000.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Cottonwood Lane to Peter R. Jones and Janine Jones for $306,450.

Jodi D. Smith conveyed property on Surrey Drive to Daniel P. Dutch Jr. for $327,500.

The estate of Robert M. Smith and The estate of Robert Marshall Smith conveyed 50 E. Summit Drive to Yevhen Shutenko and Lina Shutenko for $138,617.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Ronald L. Weber and Jeanne M. Weber conveyed property on Netzley Road to Kevin G. Bordner and Rachel E. Smith for $280,000.

Kyle M. Bowers and Kristen L. Bowers conveyed property on Hollow Road to Justin Miller and Stephanie Miller for $294,000.

Michael C. Witmer and Julie L. Witmer conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Kyle M. Bowers and Kristen Bowers for $485,000.

Rebecca S. Strickler, Roberta A. Krause and Roberta A. Strickler conveyed property on a public road to Darvin L. Martin and Regina C. Martin for $180,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

John F. Pierce and Allison B. Pierce conveyed property on a public road to Charles Andrew Berkowich for $320,000.

Dorothy M. Garver and Kenneth E. Garver conveyed property on a public road to Stephen U. Glick and Lydia M. Glick for $220,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Kayla E. Reiff conveyed 559 Walnut St. to Sandi L. Kordzinski for $148,500.

James L. Harmes and E. Johanna Harmes conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Matthew T. Hanson and Sara Hanson for $1.

Refat Nan and Mary Sawires conveyed property on Cherry Street to John H. Williams for $153,000.

Josetta M. Frick conveyed 532 Union St. to Jason Harman for $75,000.

Molly L. Diffenderfer and Molly L. Albright conveyed property on Barber Street to Sheenita Udella Brogdon for $105,000.

Bonnie M. Knight conveyed 1011 Locust St. to Michele L. Hank for $150,000.

Stephanie F. Hallett, Alva Ryan Baker and Stephanie Hallett conveyed 212 Walnut St. to Stephanie F. Hallett for $1.

Anthony J. Burke conveyed 804 Plane St. to Dennis L. Kemmick Jr. for $85,000.

James L. Harmes and E. Johanna Harmes conveyed 631 Chestnut St. to Matthew T. Hanson and Sara Hanson for $182,000.

Nadine F. Mongeau conveyed 826 Locust St. to Aaliyah M. Jimenez for $158,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Wendy L. Harman conveyed property on a public road to Chester E. Harman Jr. and Ronald D. Harman for $1.

Stephanie A. Zimmerman and William John Zimmerman conveyed 1609 Long Lane to Andrew C. Reynolds and Sarah F. Reynolds for $250,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

The estate of Harold W. Wenger conveyed 428 Walnut St. to Maureen A. Dipuppo and Patrick W. Corkery for $105,200.

Marc Sedlak and Erin Sedlak conveyed property on a public road to Luz Rivera and Irving Rivera for $248,000.

Rachel E. Smith conveyed 430 S. Fourth St. to Yeikatherina Rodriguez and Nicholas Rebolledo for $180,000.

The estate of Elmer Trostle Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Valery Onishchenko and Olga Onishchenko for $59,000.

The estate of Mary Kathryn Weaver conveyed 513 Locust St. to Alaina L. Lancaster for $119,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

The estate of Anna R. Duane conveyed property on a public road to Loyalty 1St Real Estate LLC for $155,000.

Michael D. Barton Jr. and Danielle M. Barton conveyed 342 Coffee Goss Road to Benjamin D. Foultz for $225,000.

Ryan F. Zeller and Jenna J. Zeller conveyed property on Jasmine Avenue to Patricia Baird for $340,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Joan W. Shumate conveyed Unit 58 to Carol Pockrus and John Pockrus for $220,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Thomas S. Smithson and Christine M. Smithson conveyed property on Tanglewood Drive to Thomas S. Smithson for $1.

Richard H. Jackson and Joanne M. Jackson conveyed property on Tanglewood Drive to Christopher D. Pfeiffer and Stephanie L. Pfeiffer for $262,000.

Christopher D. Pfeiffer and Stephanie L. Pfeiffer conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Lake for $232,000.

EARL TWP.

Melvin H. Martin conveyed 523 N. Railroad Ave. to Naaman S. Martin for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Sidney H. Martin and Sarah Z. Martin conveyed property on a public road to 1262 East Earl LLC for $275,000.

Dennis A. Weaver and Debra L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Raymond E. Smucker and Katie L. Smucker for $675,000.

Dale A. Zimmerman and Jill L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Thomas Fite and Kristen Fite for $232,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Brian Paul Wagner and Jennifer L. Wagner conveyed 105 Hawk Lane to Zachary T. Benzio for $215,000.

The estate of Martha H. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Melvin Jay Beiler and Susan P. Beiler for $300,000.

Gerald E. Imhoff Jr. and Patricia L. Imhoff conveyed property on Oregon Pike to Kyle M. Horning and Courtney N. Horning for $225,000.

Philip L. Nguyen, Ana M. Luciano, Ana M. Luciano Nguyen and Ana M Luciano Nguyen conveyed property on a public road to Leighton Alexander Dickenson III and Ginger Rose Chapman for $220,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Daniel L. Dorsey and Amanda N. Dorsey conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Junli Wu and Linzhong Wang for $172,900.

EDEN TWP.

Carol A. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Wesley C. Landis and Beverly R. Landis for $1.

Carol A. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Wesley C. Landis and Beverly R. Landis for $1.

Wesley C. Landis and Beverly R. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Carol A. Landis for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Kelly L. Fritsch conveyed property on Ironstone Drive to Jason L. Smith and Bethany K. Fitzpatrick for $295,000.

Aaron F. King, Lori J. Martin and Lori J. King conveyed 214 Snavely Mill Road to Aaron F. King and Lori J. King for $0

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Marlin A. Winters Sr., The estate of Marlin A. Winters, Donnie G. Boyer and Winboy Properties conveyed property on South Market Street to Donnie G. Boyer for $75,000.

Taryn A. Aukamp and Brandon G. Aukamp conveyed property on a public road to Steven R. Caudill and Heather J. Caudill for $230,000.

Mason T. Elliott, Madison R. Parkhill and Madison R. Elliott conveyed 104 S. Poplar St. to Andrew J. Sitarik for $152,900.

Steven P. Zielinski and Katelyn Zielinski conveyed property on a public road to Timothy McCarthy and Rebecca McCarthy for $325,000.

Jean Blecker Gerdes conveyed 405 N. Hanover St. to Kirk H. Reese and Kimberly M. Reese for $269,900.

Joseph Michael Kanfer and Elizabeth Mercuri Kanfer conveyed 329 E. College Ave. to Joseph Michael Kanfer for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Michelle D. Long conveyed property on a public road to Megan B. Mendez for $180,900.

Christopher L. Worley conveyed 321 N. State St. to Frederick Jackson Leyland and Nadine Faith Leyland for $146,000.

Joshua D. Voth, Diana G. Williams and Diana G. Voth conveyed property on a public road to Joshua D. Voth and Diana G. Voth for $1.

Kenneth R. Hall and Marlene J. Hall conveyed 746 S. State St. to Lindsey Harman for $245,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Derek T. Baker and Alanna L. Baker conveyed property on Pleasure Road to Katharine E. Noon Brandyberry and Scott C. Noon for $225,000.

Herman Bontrager and Jeanette Bontrager conveyed Unit 55 to Jennifer L. Harrington for $269,800.

Albert M. Stauffer and Kelly L. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Randy Long and Erma Long for $139,800.

Robert Fisher, Marie E. Fisher, Kimmet Construction LLC and Warren Todd Kimmet conveyed property on a public road to Philip L. Nguyen, Ana M. Luciano Nguyen and Ana M Luciano Nguyen for $0.

Lyndel S. Good and Abigail L. Good conveyed 283 Akron Road to Roy L. Zimmerman for $239,900.

FULTON TWP.

The estate of Matthew D. Lefevre and The estate of Matthew David Lefevre conveyed property on a public road to J. Arlan Lefevre for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Deborah S. Olsen conveyed property on a public road to Loan K. Nguyen for $235,000.

Nanette P. Allred and Armand G. Paquin Jr. conveyed 720 Elizabeth St. to Juan Fernandez and Lori Fernandez for $197,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Randall C. Haines and Leah K. Haines for $494,205.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus Eg Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven K. Selwyn, Aurora R. Selwyn and Julia E. Selwyn for $590,625.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Frank Richards and Mary Richards for $523,067.

The estate of Miriam E. Moore conveyed property on Devonshire Road to Barbara Larose Miller for $245,455.

C. Eugene Musser and Donna L. Musser conveyed Unit 124 to David J. Snizik and Susan M. Snizik for $570,000.

Donald Herman and Jacquelyn Herman conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Donald Herman for $1.

William R. Lanier and Nancy D. Lanier conveyed property on Bowman Road to Robert M. Heusser and Jessica L. Heusser for $372,500.

Betty J. Myers conveyed 1114 Kenneth Drive to Larry R. Myers and Betty J. Myers Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Thomas L. Saltzer, Jennifer Saltzer, Jennifer Anne Barron, Jennifer A. Barron and Jennifer A. Saltzer conveyed property on Stonebridge Drive to Thomas L. Saltzer for $1.

Christopher H. Chase, Stephanie L. Chase and Stephanie L. Bejgrowicz conveyed 1114 Persimmon Drive to Christopher H. Chase and Stephanie L. Chase for $1.

Joseph K. Hancock, Karen K. Hancock, Joseph Keith Hancock and Karen Hancock conveyed 728 Hansom Drive to Karen K. Hancock for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Patricia M. Hafer conveyed property on Parkside Court to Stephanie J. Henrich for $225,000.

Clipper Magazine LLC conveyed property on a public road to 3275 Electronics Way LLC for $10.

Benuel F. Stoltzfus, Emma G. Stoltzfus and Benuel Stoltzfus conveyed 4528 Marietta Ave. to Michael M. Boring for $192,500.

Thomas L. Saltzer, Jennifer Saltzer and Jennifer A. Saltzer conveyed property on a public road to Thomas L. Saltzer for $1.

The estate of Dean S. Proctor and The estate of Dean Scott Proctor conveyed property on Vista Road to Jeremy Diffenderfer and Molly Diffenderfer for $252,000.

Christopher M. Fulmer and Krista M. Fulmer conveyed 4063 Butonwood Drive to Ramon B. Vasquez and Margie A Almodovar Cruz for $211,000.

High Peaks Realty LLC, Samuel Mark Stoltzfus and Samuel M. Stoltzfus conveyed 169 W. Broad St. to Steven R. Gonzalez Jr. for $143,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Glanzair Properties LLC conveyed 451 Mt Sidney Road to Kevin Meyer for $175,000.

The estate of Timothy Marshall and The estate of Timothy Brian Marshall conveyed 81 Black Oak Drive to Jason A. Sollenberger for $125,000.

Christian K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to David K. Esh and Annie S. Esh for $500,000.

David G. Boston and Tammy M. Boston conveyed Unit 14 to David G. Boston for $1.

Nancy D. Mudloff and Robert J. Mudloff Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Nancy D. Mudloff and Nancy D. Mudloff Revocable Trust for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Hess Properties, Earl K. Hess, John P. Hess, James L. Hess and Sheryl J. Quickel conveyed property on a public road to Willow Green Partners LLC for $2,248,333.

Roger Cintron and Fabiola Cintron conveyed 119 Charleston Drive to Michael J. Mendez and Yvette Y. Mendez for $305,000.

John Dolinac and Rosemary Lenz conveyed 16 Laurel Drive to Cody R. Harmes and Tia S. Munoz for $225,000.

Paige Haring and Paige Phillips conveyed Unit 42 to James M. Duncan and Sharron M. Duncan for $265,000.

MSC Investments LP and MSC Investments LLC conveyed property on Magnolia Avenue to Edward Pirrung, Leah Davis and Sarah Sample for $166,000.

Richard J. Souders, Theresa M. Souders and Thereas M. Souders conveyed property on a public road to Richard J. Souders and Theresa M. Souders for $10.

LANCASTER CITY

Carolyn L. Shertzer and Carolyn Shertzer conveyed 359 E. Chestnut St. to Jason H. Shertzer for $1.

Apolinar Rodriguez conveyed 324 Coral St. to Michael G. Moore for $111,700.

As Jani Holdings LLC conveyed 420 Reynolds Ave. to Guadalupe Chalas Naranjo for $175,000.

Carolyn L. Shertzer conveyed 26 E. Walnut St. to Jason H. Shertzer for $1.

Travis J. Dotter conveyed 430 Poplar St. to Jacqueline Elyse Morges for $100,000.

Maria Padilla Class, Maria E. Class and Gabriel Class conveyed property on Park Avenue to Maria E. Class and Gabriel Class for $1.

The estate of Hazel L. Hauser and The estate of Hazel Lenore Hauser conveyed 230 Ruby St. to Robert C. Hauser for $1.

Traci W. Tempone conveyed 654 New Holland Ave. to Daniel Soto for $138,000.

S. Lee Mengel conveyed 1122 Union St. to Futures So Bright LLC for $125,400.

Miguel A. Guzman conveyed 32 S. Mulberry St. to Christopher A. Laboy for $85,000.

Eugene L. Aleci and Linda S. Aleci conveyed 111 N. Charlotte St. to Peter A. Bulat for $278,500.

Annamae Bressi conveyed 924 Rolridge Ave. to Tina M. Fernandez for $139,000.

Jeffrey Ostrowski and Margaret Evans conveyed Unit 401 to Jason A. Phillips and Margaret K. Phillips for $405,000.

Renee M. Fallier, Renee M. Riegel and Robert R. Riegel conveyed property on a public road to Renee M. Riegel and Robert R. Riegel for $1.

Richard D. King and Alvin L. King conveyed 335 S. Ann St. to Justin M. Doutrich and Esta F. Doutrich for $110,000.

Diana Montalvo and Ricardo Montalvo conveyed 5 W. New St. to Ella Shames and Geraldo Amaro Dasilva Jr. for $246,000.

Ah Fain conveyed 540 E. Frederick St. to San Shwe Ba and Ah Fain for $1.

Wejoam LLC and Wendell Martin conveyed 735 S. Plum St. to Andiolina Mercedez and Aridia Batista for $88,000.

Christopher Henkel conveyed 411 E. Ross St. to Ez House Buyers LLC for $55,000.

Anthony Edward Orland Beaupre, Hannah Mae Schield, Anthony Beaupre and Hannah Schield conveyed 135 Nevin St. to Thomas Joseph and Carol Joseph for $1.

Miguel Ramirez and Milagros Ramirez conveyed 823 Ocean Ave. to Francis Berrios Vazquez for $145,000.

David K. Rutt and W. Dale Railing conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.

Carolyn L. Robbins and Carolyn Anne Labutta conveyed 610 N. Marshall St. to Phillip K. Chapman for $169,500.

Amanda L. Thomas, Amanda L. Montanez and Orlando Montanez Jr. conveyed 739 Hershey Ave. to Justin Brill and Chandra Neff for $210,000.

George C. Norton Jr. and Elyse A. Norton conveyed Unit 202 to James E. Cook and Rosalie E. Cook for $355,000.

Paul Schwarz conveyed 360 New Holland Ave. to Paul F. Schwarz for $1.

Raymond G. Goshkey and John T. Goshkey conveyed 1229 Union St. to Mark D. Bricker and Wendy L. Bricker for $149,900.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 328 W. Grant St. to Nicolas K Hidalgo Juica and Katelynn A. Hidalgo for $237,500.

593 Chestnut Street Rentals LLC and Steven Blank conveyed 324 Mill St. to Ebersol Rentals LLC for $68,000.

EZ House Buyers LLC and Ephrem Bekere conveyed 411 E. Ross St. to Re Create Investments LLC for $96,500.

Connor Robert Verhagen conveyed 618 Manor St. to Carlos W. Jarvis and Diana Jarvis for $117,900.

Aurelia Lopez conveyed 736 1/2 East End Ave. to Axel Rojas for $110,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Daniel J. Skehan and Jane Scott Skehan conveyed 1060 Wheatland Ave. to Ryan D. Walker and Keara M. Harman for $640,000.

Rene A. Dolly conveyed 1248 Elm Ave. to Riley Lathrop for $175,000.

Elvera Papadopoulos and Elvera Karpouzis conveyed property on Greythorne Road to Jeffrey Geesey and Shirley Geesey for $186,250.

Benjamin Murphy and Timothy Murphy conveyed 1029 Clark St. to Robert E. Banks and Sarah M. Banks for $160,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Amos N. Esh and Edna Marie Esh conveyed 3631 Old Philadelphia Pike to Leon W. King and Crystal R. King for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Daniel Z. Stoltzfus and Lydia R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Snake Hill Road to Matthew D. Stoltzfus for $1.

Joan Curry conveyed property on Raspberry Road to Angela K. Edwards for $325,000.

Mary S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on South Groffdale Road to John K. Stoltzfus Jr., Emma S. Fisher Stoltzfus and Emma S. Fisher Stoltzfus for $1.

Patricia Ann Cornette and Debra A. Creamer conveyed 52 Logging Road to Gregory M. Parvin and Debbi M. Parvin for $275,000.

Jacob W. Witmer and Emma H. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Eldon D. Witmer and Joy L. Witmer for $1.

Jacob W. Witmer and Emma H. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Eldon D. Witmer and Joy L. Witmer for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Linden Hall School For Girls conveyed 201 E. Main St. to Nicholas L. Petromilli and Mikaela L. Petromilli for $500,000.

BP Group LP, Paul D. Vriend and LK16 Group LLC conveyed 52 Pennwick Drive to Haley S. Huss and Leroy C. Freidly III for $185,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Anthony L. Demeo Jr. and Patricia A. Demeo conveyed property on Canterbury Court to Tammy A. Bartholf and Michael C. Bartholf for $240,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Richard T. Cole, Olive S. Cole and Oliva S. Cole conveyed Unit 118 to Richard T. Cole and Oliva S. Cole for $0.

Timothy P. Lantz and Donna M. Lantz conveyed 1411 Eden Road to Christopher J. Prosser for $285,000.

Caroline Sue Mingle and Caroline Storm conveyed property on Brighton Avenue to Efrain Segura, Maria Segura and Javier Segura for $305,000.

Richard E. Skwieralski and Kathryn A. Skwieralski conveyed 63 Valleybrook Drive to James J. Wimer for $198,900.

Christian T. Deangelo, Lauren J. Deangelo and Stephen A. Capoferri conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Patrick Neagle and Lisa Marie Bossert for $455,000.

Charter Homes At Grandview Inc. conveyed Unit 58 to Thomas J. Whalen and Kelly S. Whalen for $424,265.

T. Jolene Taibi conveyed 2200 Bob White Lane to Sherry L. Moss for $290,000.

Robert J. Holmes and Christine L. Holmes conveyed 74 Farmview Lane to Nolts Enterprises Re LP for $1.

H. Stuart Emenheiser, Ella L. Emenheiser and Sherry L. Reed conveyed property on Pulte Road to Leah Nyambura Maina for $236,800.

Joseph A. Stillman, Joseph E. Stillman and Rebecca Stillman conveyed property on a public road to James C. Miles and Kathy J. Baker for $288,300.

Ronald A. Cabala and Patricia A. Cabala conveyed property on Chowning Place to Joshua R. Myket and Carolyn Zellem Myket for $299,900.

Donald E. Derstler conveyed Unit 121 to Shaylin A. Pagan and Geremiah L. Rivera for $155,000.

Earl S. Denlinger and Joyce B. Denlinger conveyed 1617 Pinehurst Ave. to Earl S. Denlinger Jr. and Evelyn Fern Denlinger for $0.

Larry J. Sekel and Lynn T. Sekel conveyed property on Ludwell Drive to Philip A. Roark and Jennifer M. Roark for $482,100.

Edward T. Royer and Luann K. Royer conveyed property on Bracken Drive to Michael B. Mead and Brianna M. Mead for $240,000.

Suzanne J. Meisel conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Meisel, Ashley Meisel, Suzanne J. Meisel and Mark Meisel for $1.

Von M. Schwandt and Jessica L. Schwandt conveyed 1943 Harclay Place to James H. Lutz III and Rebecca B. Lutz for $270,000.

Mark J. Pestana and Suzie S. Pestana conveyed property on Goose Neck Drive to Cartus Financial Corp. for $888,000.

Quarry Run Farms Holdings LP, Quarry Run Farms Holding LP and Quarry Run Farms Co. LLC conveyed property on Honey Farm Road to Vincent Pagano and Yaury Pagano for $242,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Thomas A. Gill and Laura Lee Gill conveyed 403 W. High St. to Brant Dunlap for $255,000.

133 East High Street Property LP, 133 East High St. LLC, Curt S. Tominson and Thomas P. Troccoli conveyed property on East High Street to Marin LLC for $199,000.

Naul T. Walter and Kristie A. Walter conveyed property on a public road to Anthony J. Burke and Leigh Ann Smith for $301,100.

MANOR TWP.

Joseph A. Bailey, Susan M Andrey Bailey and Susan M. Andrey Bailey conveyed 1141 Letort Road to Michael J. Milisock and Rebecca Ann Milisock for $245,000.

R. Larry Miller conveyed 2035 Franklin Road to R. Larry Miller and Belinda L. Miller for $1.

Sheryl L. Horn and Sheryl L. Annick conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Ponce Victoria, Kevin Ponce Victoria and Carmen Galindo for $255,000.

The estate of Her A. Schopf conveyed property on Fairway Drive to Donnell Allen for $221,921.

Nicholas Khouri and Josephine B. Khouri conveyed property on a public road to Frank J. Garcia and Carolina Garcia for $179,000.

Rachel J. Hershey, Robert F. Coleman Jr. and Rachel J. Coleman conveyed 2632 Royal Road to Molly G. Sypien and Kyle P. Weiss for $246,000.

Nicholas A. Khouri and Josephine B. Khouri conveyed 2020 Manor Ridge Drive to Kristen Kreider for $180,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

The estate of Joan M. Rapp conveyed 18 S. Perry St. to Teresa A. Minnick and Samuel M. Minnick for $56,000.

Allen J. Clements and Kerry H. Clements conveyed 26 W. Walnut St. to Christopher N. Trusch for $160,000.

Victoria Hoar conveyed 13 S. Pine St. to Austin Bradley Smith for $170,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Gary Hartley and Leah Hartley conveyed property on Drytown Road to Andrew Hartley for $1.

Rebecca Fullerton conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca Fullerton and Ethan J. Fullerton for $1.

Melissa J. Ralph, Melissa J. Rosario and Melvin R. Jefferson Revocable Trust conveyed 413 Hilldale Road to Melissa J. Ralph and Melissa J. Rosario for $1.

Betty J. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Larry R. Myers and Betty J. Myers Revocable Living Trust for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of John L. Shuffelbottom and The estate of John J. Shuffelbottom Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Keith White for $224,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Leon S. Boll, Linda K. Boll, Dennis L. Nissley and Kathleen M. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to Dennis L. Nissley and Kathleen M. Nissley for $1.

Leon S. Boll, Linda K. Boll, Dennis L. Nissley and Kathleen M. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to Dennis L. Nissley and Kathleen M. Nissley for $1.

Michael Boring conveyed Unit 200 to Derek A. Ober, Ashton L. Whitmoyer Ober and Ashton L Whitmoyer Ober for $249,900.

Janet M. Deberardinis conveyed 316 Brittany Lane to Daniel Valore and Janelle Valore for $335,000.

Randy J. Ginder and Karen L. Ginder conveyed property on a public road to Rachel M. Vanounou and Ethan S. Rothweiler for $232,000.

Leon S. Boll, Linda K. Boll, Dennis L. Nissley and Kathleen M. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to Leon S. Boll and Linda K. Boll for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Heather J. Wright, Heather J. Oller and Nathan B. Oller conveyed property on a public road to Brian E. Acken Jr. and Rachel Marie Acken for $208,100.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Anthony Forino and Eileen Haupty conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Jonathan C. Gregory and Nichole M. Gregory for $318,514.

Luis A. Tabarez, Meg L. Tabarez and Meg Leslie Tabarez conveyed Unit 2 to Sarah M. Leitzel for $218,000.

Christopher L. Roye conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Stephen P. Valentine and Denise A. Valentine for $170,000.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Eileen Haupty and Anthony Forino conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Austin Grosh and Megan Grosh for $314,230.

Cumulus Radio LLC, Cumulus Radio Corp., Citadel Broadcasting Co and Tele Media Broadcasting Co. conveyed property on a public road to Vertical Bridge Am II LLC for $10.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Christine Kinney for $229,980.

David S. Puskar Jr. and Heather N. Puskar conveyed property on Misty Drive to Nicholas G. Wagner and Caitlin P. Wagner for $245,000.

Robert L. Shannon and Cheryl A. Shannon conveyed property on a public road to Cheryl A. Shannon for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Joseph M. Halstead, Tammy J. Halstead and Tammy J. Coplin conveyed property on a public road to Daryl Richard Cozzens and Sara Eden Cozzens for $219,500.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Gerlinde Huebner conveyed property on Zwecker Circle to Daniel Michael Hartman and Ashley Krueger for $190,000.

PENN TWP.

Ann Y. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Ann Y. Johnson and Asbe Trust for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Sarah E. Kypreos conveyed property on Carriage House Drive to Kelly L. Tice for $160,500.

Oak Hill Partners, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Randall Hess and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. Potter for $259,365.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Oak Hill Partners, Shawn L. Garman and Randall Hess conveyed property on a public road to Samroon M. Gill and Maha Shafqat for $236,732.

Lynn Beedle conveyed property on a public road to Gambhir S. Sunuwar and Suk M. Sunuwar for $237,500.

James J. Wimer conveyed 120 Marticville Road to Nathan T. Kirchner for $270,000.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 10 to Douglas R. Sieger for $205,307.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Nicholas Brown conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Brown and Joseph Michael Cox for $1.

Alvin Manuel, Eileen Manuel and Eileen Montgomery conveyed property on Northview Lane to Alvin Robert Manuel and Eileen Breen Manuel for $1.

D&T Investments LLC and Jon Ridgeway conveyed property on a public road to Noah T. Jenzano and Tammy Ray Cave for $259,900.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Valeria L. Keene conveyed property on State Street to Kenneth E. Garver and Dorothy M. Garver for $175,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Dale H. Martin and Shirley A. Martin conveyed property on Siegrist Road to Historic Vacation Rentals LLC for $1.

Jay S. Hershey conveyed property on Old Line Road to K&K Fairview Properties LLC for $90,000.

LSF8 Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust NA and Hudson Homes Management LLC conveyed 984 Hossler Road to Dominic Michael Tribioli and Wendy Jean Tribioli for $306,000.

Cameron Epp conveyed 2045 Baker Road to Michael C. McCauley and Carol Nicolini McCauley for $264,850.

The estate of John M. Sauter conveyed property on a public road to Thomas R. Stager Jr. and Kara E. Stager for $370,000.

Janet Jarvie conveyed property on Field View Drive to Janet Jarvie and Michael Jarvie for $1.

Brent Berger and Vicki Berger conveyed Unit 102 to Jean H. Ellis for $240,000.

James G. Keenan and Debra R. Keenan conveyed property on a public road to Vincent J. Gergenti and Margaret Gergenti for $105,000.

Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 53 to Beth A. Perez and Miguel A. Perez for $355,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

The estate of James W. Diem conveyed property on a public road to Melvin S. Stoltzfus and Miriam L. Stoltzfus for $242,000.

Lynne A. Hansell and Lynne H. Huenink conveyed property on a public road to Daryl Blank and Amanda Blank for $340,000.

Eli S. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Eli S. Riehl and Esther L. Riehl for $1.

Samuel S. Lapp and Linda Lapp conveyed property on Paes Road to John Mark Lapp and Erma Faye Lapp for $175,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Kenneth B. Oberdorf and Ruth V. Oberdorf conveyed property on East Main Street to Radicle Rentals LLC for $245,000.

Keith W. Fischer, Joyce M. Fischer and Keith Fischer conveyed property on North Decatur Street to Lloyd Colfer for $225,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Glenn W. Good and Mildred S. Good conveyed property on a public road to Jarod L. Good and Novella M. Good for $1.

Bryan K. Kurtz and Cynthia A. Kurtz conveyed 468 Twin Elm Road to Ryan F. Zerbe and Breann W. Zerbe for $450,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Wayne K. McKinley and Linda J. McKinley for $377,890.

The estate of Beverly R. Auker conveyed 2123 Main St. to Pebblerock LLC for $170,000.

The estate of Arlene J. May conveyed property on Sue Drive to John S. Lapp for $229,000.

Dennis L. Simmons and Melvin S. Weaver conveyed 1606 Glenn Road to Christopher Paul Gallinat for $139,300.