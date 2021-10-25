The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Oct. 11-15:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Michael E. Conrad and Carol S. Conrad conveyed 164 E. Main St. to Ella Caroline Fritz for $85,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Evelyn H. King and Ja Lyn Developers conveyed property on a public road to Brecknock Township for $0.

Joan W. Dopler and Wade C. Smith conveyed property on Dry Tavern Road to Kevin C. Pannebakker and Sarah M. Pannebakker for $303,000.

Edgar J. Woodward III, Edgar W. Woodward III and Jane W. Woodward conveyed property on Shalom Drive to Lee B. Farr for $320,000.

Travis Eberly and Tyler Eberly conveyed property on Raybil Drive to Luis D. Rodriguez Colon and Luis D Rodriguez Colon for $235,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Joseph Madrigale IV and April Madrigale conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey D. Ditmer and Samantha L. Zimmerman for $325,000.

Edwin H. Zimmerman, Barbara S. Zimmerman and Caernarvon Township of conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Farmland Trust and Caernarvon Township of for $131,927.

CLAY TWP.

Glenn R. Laser conveyed property on a public road to Ray M. Freed, Jessica L. Newswanger Freed and Jessica L Newswanger Freed for $274,900.

Melvin B. Denlinger and Pauline M. Denlinger conveyed property on a public road to Pauline M. Denlinger for $1.

Derrill L. Hoover and Marilyn L. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan P. Nolt for $283,000.

D. Gordon Paules and Linda J. Paules conveyed property on a public road to D. Gordon Paules and Linda J. Paules for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Amy L. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to JMR Realty Investments LLC for $130,000.

Jane M. Rathman conveyed property on a public road to Chad M. Stauffer and Gina N. Stauffer for $1.

Dain A. Shirey and Jillian E. Shirey conveyed property on a public road to David Bermudez and Jeanette Bones for $230,000.

Taylor R. Fox, Staci K. Fox and Staci K. Zeiset conveyed 78 Hickory Lane to Mike Wipf and Nancy Wipf for $350,000.

Mitchell Denlinger, Brooke Burkholder and Brooke Denlinger conveyed 166 N. Reamstown Road to David G. Smoyer Jr. for $255,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Michael T. Grubb conveyed property on a public road to Michael T. Grubb and Erin Grubb for $1.

The estate of William G. Lied conveyed property on a public road to Michael T. Grubb for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Ezra K. Beiler and Mary B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Jonas B. Miller, Susie K. Miller and Jonas B. & Susie K. Miller Family Trust for $306,135.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Josetta M. Frick conveyed property on Union Street to Josetta M. Frick for $1.

The estate of Anna Mae Edmond and the estate of Anna M. Edmond conveyed property on South Fifth Street to Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for $90,310.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed 125 Bethel St. to Eli King and Fannie Ruth King for $169,900.

John M. Nikolaus conveyed 1001 Cloverton Drive to Diana Ruiz for $127,000.

Ryan D. Schaidle and Nathan Schaidle conveyed 1401 Manor St. to M&M Realty Co Inc. for $172,500.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Rosemarie J. Muchmore conveyed property on a public road to Rosemarie J. Muchmore and Benjamin D. Muchmore for $1.

Dennis J. Richardson and Cheryl A. Richardson conveyed property on a public road to Pequea River View LLC for $285,000.

CONOY TWP.

Steven Dearmitt Sr. and Denise Renee Evans conveyed property on Amosite Road to Francisco J Roldan Agosto, Sandra Roman Santana and Sandra Roman Santana for $185,000.

Brian Stump conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Adrian Matthew Marcovecchio and Twindexane Marcovecchio for $280,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Timothy J. Norejko and Tara L. Berkheiser conveyed 341 Sload Circle to Andrea R. Shaw for $250,500.

The estate of Ralph H. Engle and the estate of Ralph H. Engle Jr. conveyed 1375 Donegal Springs Road to Judith A. Faunce for $250,000.

Phares Breneman and Lucretia Breneman conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Brook Marie Welch for $296,000.

EARL TWP.

Jason F. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Mark G. Miller for $300,000.

Patricia A. Wissler conveyed property on a public road to Lapp Management Co. LLC for $185,000.

Kenneth A. Benner conveyed property on Bridle Path to Marta Sanchez for $195,900.

EAST EARL TWP.

Joshua Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Lindsey N. Sweigart and Drew T. Finkey for $215,000.

The estate of C. Christian Groff and the estate of Charles Christian Groff conveyed property on a public road to William L. Deihm for $193,000.

Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC, Gralan Inc. and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Cardinal Court to Michael Caruso and Gina C. Rizzo for $568,564.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

David W. Buckwalter conveyed property on Broad Street to Bailey L. Garman for $135,000.

The estate of Her M. Koser and the estate of Her Mae Koser conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Russell B. Howell Jr. and Wilma L. Howell for $255,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

The estate of Barry L. Knauer conveyed property on a public road to Donald A. Garber for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Broken Arrow Drive to John K. Alleman for $301,875.

Jeremy N. Wells conveyed property on Hedgewyck Lane to Mahananda Pokharel, Radha Paudel and Mahendra Poudel for $315,000.

Jason S. Morrison, Melanie K. Morrison and Melanie K. Espenshade conveyed property on a public road to David D. Leib Jr. for $155,000.

Lauren A. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Ryan M. Lockhart and Elizabeth Darlene Young for $168,000.

Kimberly D. Floyd, Kimberly Moore and Martin R. Moore conveyed 141 Sherfield Court to Matthew D. Goshen and Kylee J. Weber for $190,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Paul E. Bahner and Irene E. Bahner conveyed property on a public road to Emily A. Edgington and Austin J. Chilcote for $250,000.

Thomas E. Ardt Jr. and Kelly A. Ardt conveyed 167 Irene Ave. to Amanda Ramlogan for $215,500.

Bonilla Maldonado Wesley conveyed 1138 Lincoln Heights Ave. to Jason Robets and Elicia Robets for $270,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Gail L. Bedient and Gail L. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Gail L. Bedient and Michael A. Bedient for $1.

Diane R. Adair and Troy A. Adair conveyed 34 Brookfield Drive to Bradley W. Beck and Cherie E. Beck for $275,000.

Justin A. Lujan, Madison A. Lujan, Madison A. Smith and Madison Lujan conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy R. Smith and Ashton R. Morgan for $340,370.

FULTON TWP.

Douglas A. Young conveyed property on Goshen Mill Road to Seth T. Young for $196,000.

Kenneth L. Long and Ricky Long conveyed property on Furniss Road to Kevin C. Brown and Patricia C. Brown for $235,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel C. Marz and Samantha M. Marz for $457,425.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Adam W. Foust and Christina H. Foust for $489,659.

Aurora Gonzalez conveyed 124 Norlawn Circle to Obdulio Morales, Iika I. Colon Morales and Iika I Colon Morales for $220,000.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 865 Founders Way to Norman H. Larsen and Laura Larsen for $503,560.

The estate of Ann S. Silverstein conveyed property on Speedwell Road to Linda F. George for $380,000.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 834 Founders Way to James T. Mitchell and Linda S. Mitchell for $377,282.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 977 Founders Way to Matthew P. Friedman and Soni J. Friedman for $491,207.

Judith A. Wimmer conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Diane Minnick for $1.

Timothy F. White and Rita G. White conveyed 415 Rohrerstown Road to Charles Horn and Stacey Groncki for $330,000.

Nancy Jo Shenk conveyed property on Nolt Road to Holly M. Kopp for $270,000.

James J. Curran and June Curran conveyed 501 Country Place Drive to Thomas W. Fries for $230,000.

Edward Hansen, Edward A. Hansen, Stacey Rae Morgan and Stacey R. Hansen conveyed property on a public road to Edward A. Hansen and Stacey R. Hansen for $1.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 103 Republic Terrace to Kevin A. Newton and Judy A. Newton for $385,219.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

ALTC Properties LLC, Keith Musser and Brad Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Steven Grant Thayn and Abigail Brianne Thayn for $375,500.

Steven L. Mulholland and Stephanie L. Mulholland conveyed property on Ferndale Road to Nicolas D. Delgiorno and Michaela G. Ohern for $360,000.

Robby D. Stauffer and Amanda L. Stauffer conveyed property on Archer Lane to Robby D. Stauffer for $1.

Michael L. Staab, Kelsey J. Staab and Kelsey Staab conveyed property on Ivy Drive to Kelsey Staab for $1.

Bethany A. Diffenderfer conveyed 2295 Cloverton Drive to Ryan Shane Wagner for $400,000.

Mark S. Rineer, Tyranni R. Rineer and Tyranni Rineer conveyed property on Briarwood Boulevard to Mark S. Rineer and Tyranni R. Rineer for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Dolores G. Cutillo and Dolores G. Drury conveyed property on Larkspur Loop to Vi Q. Huynh and Thi M. Nguyen for $190,000.

Gary L. Beitzel and Dawn E. Beitzel conveyed property on a public road to Gary L. Beitzel for $1.

Kenneth J. Bachich and Linda A. Bachich conveyed property on Krystle Drive to Rachael Nicole Brennan and Sean Michael Brennan for $305,000.

Bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg and Harrisburg Diocese conveyed property on a public road to Miranda L. Wagner and Nickolis J. Wagner for $1,000,000.

Karishma Shah conveyed property on a public road to Karishma Shah and Frankie W. Wenger for $1.

Thomas E. Hohenwarter and Helen L. Hohenwarter conveyed 316 Laurel Oak Lane to Yasir Mohammed Abbas for $344,000.

Equity Trust Co and Chad G. Hurst Roth IRA conveyed property on Stonecrest Drive to Philip S. Symonkhonh and Linde D. Symonkhonh for $405,000.

Daniel K. King and Elizabeth A. King conveyed property on Mount Sidney Road to Benuel F. King and Emma P. King for $1.

Daniel K. King and Elizabeth A. King conveyed property on Mount Sidney Road to Benuel F. King and Emma P. King for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Glenn E. Miller and Kathleen W. Miller conveyed property on Eshelman Mill Road to Barbara Lynch Hughes for $475,000.

Daniel J. Sukanick, Daniel J. Sukanick Jr. and Regina C. Sukanick conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Milburn and Brittany Milburn for $346,000.

The estate of Joan M. Scott and the estate of Joan Mary Scott conveyed property on a public road to Carol McCoy for $1.

James S. Madara and Sandra E. Madara conveyed 1616 Lyndon Avenue to Haron Ambenge Gunyani and Jerusa Gunyani for $230,000.

Evalise M. Luciano and George A. Luciano conveyed property on Jefferson Court to Jennifer Skabla and Patrick Farrell for $282,000.

Vickie J. Kirchoff and Ken J. Kirchoff conveyed 506 Woodhall Drive to Michael Robert Skiles and Anna Julie Cola for $425,000.

LANCASTER CITY

David M. Pennell, David Michael Pennell Sr. and David Michael Pennell II conveyed 632 Third St. to Hydrangea Farms Co. for $65,000.

C. Michael Rohrbach, Cynthia Delorie, Cinmic Investments and Cynthia A. Delorie conveyed property on North Mulberry Street to SKM Partners LLC and Austin Mountain for $505,000.

Alejandra M Idarraga Lucci and Alejandra M. Idarraga Lucci conveyed 629 N. Queen St. to Hamptons Properties LLC for $0.

Ralph M. Turenne, Genevieve Riche Turenne and Genevieve Riche Turenne conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to Laquasha Erika Latchman and Andre Anthony Latchman for $183,000.

Ralph Muenstermann and Deborah L. Muenstermann conveyed 214 E. Frederick St. to KJ Investment Properties LLC for $200,000.

David Thomas McGee and David T. McGee conveyed property on Fremont Street to Invision Customized Services for $109,000.

Historic East Side Suites LP, East King GP LLC, Junction Management LLC, Wheksek LLC and John T. Meeder conveyed Unit 411 to Karim Mahmoud Khadr, Marilyn Marguet Khadr and Khadr Family Trust for $390,000.

Sandt Properties, Roger W. Sandt, Evan Sandt, Severn Sandt, Claire S. Chiamulera and W. Robert Sandt conveyed property on a public road to Loop Road Properties LLC for $600,000.

Christina M. Reichard conveyed 536 E. Ross St. to Core Construction Enterprises LLC for $100,000.

Roger W. Sandt and W. Roger Sandt conveyed 1275 Loop Road to Loop Road Properties LLC for $877,500.

John W. Kenneff and Nancy Kenneff conveyed 245 N. Lime St. to Gordon Barganier and Joy Bhatti for $260,000.

Mervin S. Zook and Lydia Mae Zook conveyed 906 Union St. to Laura Fernanda Nalls for $110,000.

The estate of Aristoteles J. Theros and the estate of Aristoteles James Theros conveyed 22 S. Pearl St. to Julia M. Theros for $1.

Mary K. Kennedy conveyed 637 N. Marshall St. to Chad Mark Jeffery and Ann Louise Jeffery for $175,000.

The estate of Howard A. Long conveyed Unit 2K to J. Gary Neff and David B. Stull for $12,000.

Michael G. Miller conveyed 521 W. Vine St. to Nathan L. Miller and Benjamin A. Miller for $155,900.

RPS Realty Group LLC, Russell H. Showers and Pamela M. Sherwood conveyed property on High Street to Patricia A. Soto for $100,000.

Ryan L. Gearhart conveyed 465 S. Plum St. to Restored Investments LLC for $135,000.

Recreate Investments LLC and Wendell Huyard conveyed 535 Fremont St. to Tori G. Hamilton for $216,000.

Loretta M. Warfel and Pamela L. Kiskaddon A conveyed 437 N. Charlotte St. to Ryan Stradley for $280,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Timothy A. Smedick conveyed 1945 Wilderness Road to Belkis Moronta and Carlos Pichardo Ramirez for $300,000.

US Bank NA, Truman 2016 Sc6 Title Trust and Truman Capital Advisors LP conveyed 1706 Crossfield Drive to FHG 92 LLC for $239,900.

Amos Stoltzfus, Linda S. Stoltzfus, Amos Stoltzfus Jr. and Linda Sue Stoltzfus conveyed 1651 Chadwick Circle to Alberto Vargas and Marycarmen Vargas for $205,000.

Brian P. Sheaffer conveyed 411 S. West End Ave. to Joshua Philo and Gwen Tulin for $225,000.

Joseph J. Corrado and Susan A. Corrado conveyed 1304 Wheatland Ave. to Paul E. Weibel and Adela S. Magallanes for $650,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

William P. Stutmann and Linda L. Stutmann conveyed property on Pleasant Road to Linda L. Stutmann for $1.

Edward J. Golembiewski and Patricia A. Golembiewski conveyed property on Pleasant Road to Patricia A. Golembiewski for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

William L. Lopez conveyed property on Sun Valley Drive to David Larison and Katherine Larison for $335,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Orlando Cruz and Amanda Cruz conveyed property on Hummingbird Drive to Orlando Cruz for $1.

Sadie D. Moore and John C. Trovato conveyed 351 N. Broad St. to J. Keith Radecic and Sarah Elizabeth Radecic for $370,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Patricia J. Brolley conveyed 256 Kirks Mill Road to Michael Ray Sampson and Erica Sampson for $430,000.

Gavin M. Slack and Elizabeth M. Paxson conveyed property on a public road to Gregory M. Howett and Donna M. Howett for $320,000.

Mateo W. Constantino and Amber Constantino conveyed property on Kirks Mill Road to Rock Bottom Properties LLC for $77,500.

MANHEIM TWP.

Jeb Family LTD Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter and Peter C. Alecxih Jr. conveyed 213 Buckton Drive to Spencer L. Dean for $324,675.

Jeb Family LTD Partnership, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Stonehenge Development LLC, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on a public road to Ayushi N. Patel and Ketankumar D. Patel for $229,900.

Benjamin J. Zerbey and Michele R. Zerbey conveyed property on Dorset Street to Charles H. Kurtz and Kathleen A. Dubois for $625,500.

Farm On Quarry Road LP, FOGR Real Estate Development LLC, Mark R. Simeral and Rebecca H. Simeral conveyed property on a public road to Greg Tocks and Jessica Tocks for $419,000.

Jay M. Gandy and Laura B. Gandy conveyed 1036 Edgemoor Court to Judy A. Brown for $220,000.

Dominic M. Diperna conveyed 624 Royal View Drive to Kamlesh Acharya and Sachita Acharya Sharma for $247,000.

Phi H. Nguyen and Jeannie Nguyen conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Phi H. Nguyen and Jeannie Nguyen for $1.

David M. Beiler, Julie R. Bieler, Julie R. Beiler and Julie Beiler conveyed property on Country Club Drive to Hugh B. Mertz Jr. for $450,000.

Sandra J. Duncan conveyed 2260 Bassett Drive to Sandra J. Duncan and Elise B. Duncan for $1.

Acme Manufacturing Co Inc. conveyed property on Martha Avenue to 731 Martha LLC for $2,946,000.

Wesley M. Lewison conveyed 1620 Oak Lane to Gilberto Gutierrez and Joan Marie Ruiz for $290,000.

John E. Buckwalter and Cynthia C. Buckwalter conveyed property on Eshelman Road to Andreas Fuchs, Veronika Liewald Fuchs and Veronika Liewald Fuchs for $1,545,000.

Colin P. Crook conveyed property on a public road to Theodore O. Moran Jr. for $250,000.

Kenneth Allan Mentch and Diedre Laine Mentch conveyed 312 Blossom Hill Drive to Christina Q. Hirsch and Matthew Ryan Hirsch for $708,100.

Michael D. Chambers and Krista K. Chambers conveyed property on a public road to Liam J. Register and Caitlin M. Barone for $550,000.

Girma Bikila conveyed 2860 Southwick Drive to Girma Bikila and Lensa Kumsa Gemechu for $1.

Brian Horning, Eileen Carolina Horning, Eileen Caroline Horning, Gary L. Horning and Ann Marie Horning conveyed 1565 Queen Lane to Brian Horning and Eileen Carolina Horning for $10.

Glenn S. Hoover and Linda K. Hoover conveyed 27 Lewiston Circle to Linda Kay &. Glenn Scott Hoover Rev Trust, Linda Kay Hoover and Glenn Scott Hoover for $0.

W&P Holdings LLC and Adnan Pasic conveyed 335 E. Roseville Road to Joel Cabrera and Sandra Cabrera for $279,900.

Paul Berdiner and Casey Berdiner conveyed 976 Center Ave. to Paul Berdiner for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Michelle Lewis, Douglas Connelly, Bobbe A. Connelly and Douglas B. Connelly conveyed 1047 Tom Paine Drive to Michelle Lewis for $1.

James R. Knapp Sr. and Rebecca G. Knapp conveyed property on a public road to James R. Knapp Sr. and Rebecca G. Knapp for $1.

James R. Knapp Sr. and Rebecca G. Knapp conveyed property on a public road to James R. Knapp Sr. and Rebecca G. Knapp for $1.

The estate of William Budesheim, Paul Budesheim, Mary Jo McDonald, John Budesheim, Angela Banner, Paul M. Budesheim Sr., Pamela K. Miller and Angela Budesheim Banner conveyed property on a public road to Angela Banner and Matthew Banner for $228,000.

Sharon A. Clayton conveyed 109 Shannon Drive to BML Real Estate LLC for $170,000.

Roberto C. Gutierrez and Kathy Gutierrez conveyed property on Springdale Lane to David Nguyen and Kiera Nguyen for $615,531.

Robert Jeremy Smith conveyed property on Sunrise Terrace to Christina Reichard for $202,000.

The estate of Eric B. Marsh conveyed 2612 Columbia Ave. to Ksenia S. Stumpf for $275,000.

Barbara J. St. John conveyed 129 Scarborough Lane to Melinda Rosenthal for $415,000.

Christine R. Byron conveyed property on a public road to Emily Boyer for $188,500.

Alicia Pensabene and Alicia Marie Nicolette conveyed property on a public road to Craig W. Ellis Sr. for $196,000.

Michael K. Schaeffer, Barbara Adams, Barbara B. Adams and Melissa M. Schaeffer conveyed 7 Applewood Lane to Hector E. Estrada and Lejla Muminovic for $225,000.

Christopher N. Hall and Brooke R. Hall conveyed 127 Ridge Road to Christopher N. Hall for $1.

James D. Eshleman and Marie F. Eshleman conveyed property on Ironstone Ridge Road to Chad Eshleman and Jennifer Eshleman for $1.

George A. Tudor and Helen R. Tudor conveyed 300 Rock Hill Road to Brooke Hall for $340,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Dudley M. Hooper and Susanne E. Albus conveyed property on a public road to Dudley M. Hooper, Susanne E. Albus, William F. Albus and Burnice J. Albus for $1.

Brooke E. Bigham conveyed property on East Front Street to Cody A. Seibert and Anissa M. Seibert for $165,000.

MARTIC TWP.

BR Kreider & Son Inc. and Kreider BR & Son Inc. conveyed property on Deer Lane to Edwin Musselman III and Christina Musselman for $33,000.

David S. Stoltzfus and Fannie M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Magnolia Drive to Aaron S. Stoltzfus and Lydia L. Stoltzfus for $500,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Iona F. Stigelman conveyed 38-40 W. Frederick St. to Iona F. Stigelman, Lori A. Aument, Shelly A. Rozell and Stacy Feeny for $1.

Iona F. Stigelman conveyed 42-44 W. Frederick St. to Iona F. Stigelman, Lori A. Aument, Shelly A. Rozell and Stacy Feeny for $1.

First Choice Home Buyers LLC conveyed 1907 Blue Ridge Drive to Scott Andrew Sweigart for $190,000.

James D. Eshleman and Marie F. Eshleman conveyed property on a public road to Brian Keith Eshleman and Lugene W. Eshleman for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

James E. Noll, Pamela M. Noll and John D. Noll conveyed property on a public road to Kev Enterprises LLC for $125,000.

Prospect Collision LLC and Kevin G. Reiff conveyed property on West Main Street to Kev Enterprises LLC for $1.

Denise M. Splain conveyed 406 S. Plum St. to Kaitlyn B. Esh for $149,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

James A. Hammer and Rachelle E. Hammer conveyed property on a public road to Nirmal Ghimirey and Krishna Acharya for $352,000.

Larry C. Dombach Inc. and Dombach Larry C. Inc. conveyed property on Radio Road to Chase A. Davis and Emily Q. Heller for $311,555.

Garrett William Babula, Garrett Babula, Miranda Kay Babula and Miranda Becker conveyed property on Creek Road to Garrett William Babula and Miranda Kay Babula for $1.

Mervin S. Garman conveyed property on a public road to James H. Godley Sr. and Sheryl A. Godley for $216,000.

Jennifer R. Watson conveyed 787 Knoll Drive to Christopher S. Murray and Kirsty N. Brady for $182,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Goran Skinder, Rebekah B. Beahan and Rebekah B. Skinder conveyed property on Pennridge Avenue to Goran Skinder and Rebekah B. Skinder for $1.

Roger L. Hoover and Connie Hoover conveyed 409 E. New St. to Candice M. Heisey for $205,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of Heidi J. Horst, Amy Joy Horst and Amy J. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Amy Joy Horst for $1.

Richard Reardon and Lisa Reardon conveyed 617 Spring Hollow Drive to John Piraino and Felomena Piraino for $399,900.

Everardo Morales and Jennifer L. Morales conveyed property on Heritage Drive to Matthew Bradley Burkholder for $265,000.

Jack E. Schnader and Ilene S. Schnader conveyed 197 Hillcrest Road to Christopher S. Schnader for $320,000.

PARADISE TWP.

The estate of Patricia S. Krantz, the estate of Pat S. Krantz and the estate of Patricia Sue Krantz conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Stoltzfus and Malinda K. Stoltzfus for $149,150.

John Chimenti and Juana Chimenti conveyed property on a public road to Mark W. Stettler and Cynthia S. Stettler for $290,000.

Omar S. Stoltzfus and Rebecca S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Anna F. Beiler for $275,000.

PENN TWP.

Lamar D. Stoltzfus, Rosalyn Joy Stoltzfus, Alvin S. Stoltzfus and Alvin S. Stoltzfus &. Lily Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Lamar D. Stoltzfus and Rosalyn Joy Stoltzfus for $1.

Earl Fahnestock and Marian E. Fahnestock conveyed property on a public road to Ephraim R. Petersheim and Susie S. Petersheim for $544,000.

Curtis R. Houchin conveyed property on Carole Lane to Shawn C. Houchin for $1.

Vu Ninh conveyed 411 Elwyn Terrace to Manheim Crown LP for $245,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Brent M. Risser and Deborah S. Risser conveyed 82 E. Boehms Road to Tane Lynette Sines and Patrick Sean McFadden for $300,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed Unit 13 to Herrs Shady Brook Farm Inc. for $358,342.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Roger O. Slusher III and Leslie B. Slusher conveyed 27 E. State St. to Christopher W. Coble and Audra A. Coble for $220,000.

The estate of Shawn P. Boyer conveyed 131 Marlton Lane to Daniel Sanchez, Cesar Lopez Vega and Cesar Lopez Vega for $345,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Lloyd Lamar Weiler, Michelle R. Weiler, Michelle R. Oberholtzer, Michelle Weiler and Lloyd Weiler conveyed property on Oak Tree Road to David Thornton and Brianna Kaczor for $305,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes at Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 301 to Ryanne D. Horwhat for $416,017.

Wesley D. Kulp and Dena M. Kulp conveyed property on a public road to Wesley D. Kulp and Dena M. Kulp for $1.

Tina Marie Leber, Tina M. Leber, Larry E. Fetter Jr. and Lahla D. Grube conveyed property on a public road to Larry E. Fetter Jr. and Tina M. Leber for $10.

Lewis John Kuhn, Karen Sue Kuhn and Karen Green conveyed 589 Red Rose Drive to Lewis John Kuhn for $0.

SALISBURY TWP.

Amos F. Beiler Jr. and Katie Ann Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Amos F. Beiler Jr. and Sharon L. Beiler for $500,000.

Alexa A. Lee and Michael Lee conveyed property on a public road to Bryan William Eltman and Alicia Ann Eltman for $275,000.

Samuel S. Smucker, Rachel S. Smucker and Rachael S. Smucker conveyed property on Chestnut Street. to Samuel S. Smucker and Rachel S. Smucker for $1.

Lillian R. Ebersol conveyed property on Michele Drive to Michael S. Kelly and Deborah H. Kelly for $245,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

E. Jane Siegrist conveyed property on Hartmans Bridge Road to Gideon S. Fisher for $300,000.

Donald H. Metzler, Joann M. Brubaker, Ivan D. Metzler Revocable Living Trust and Patricia M. Reese conveyed property on Bunker Hill Road to Metzler Realty LLC for $180,500.

WARWICK TWP.

Mark Amway and Deborah Amway conveyed 599 Allegiance Drive to Benjamin Joseph Zerbey and Michele Rae Zerbey for $468,000.

Christian M. Reiff Jr, Grace Marie Reiff and Grace M. Carroll conveyed property on a public road to Christian M. Reiff Jr. and Grace Marie Reiff for $1.