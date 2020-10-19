The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Oct. 5-9:

AKRON BOROUGH

Gary D. Lashley conveyed property on a public road to Michael C. Sickmeier for $232,500.

John B. Zimmerman and Joy A. Zimmerman conveyed 109 S. Seventh St. to Travis Hoffner and Lori E. Henry for $209,900.

BART TWP.

Kimberly M. Jones conveyed property on Heyberger Road to Matthew Eric Folk and Nina Maniphak for $305,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Ashley L. Schnader and Ashley L. Intelisano conveyed 29 Staver Road to Ashley L. Intelisano and Chris M. Intelisano for $1.

Thomas Dixon and Diane Dixon conveyed Unit 96A to Lia Vue for $235,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Payton A. Reese conveyed property on Elizabeth Street to William D. Morris and Anna Morris for $227,000.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 317 Home Towne Blvd. to Joan P. Crossett for $458,301.

Larry E. Ramsey conveyed Unit 140 to Kenneth Kopco and Marilyn E. Kopco for $354,000.

Thomas W. Vankirk Jr. and Carol A. Vankirk conveyed property on a public road to Aaron C. Peachey and Karen J. Peachey for $425,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Amos Lichtenberger and Mary Lichtenberger conveyed property on a public road to Amos Lichtenberger and Mary Lichtenberger for $1.

Donna M. Rissell and Maurice J. Concordia conveyed property on a public road to Renee Peabody and Brian Schell for $275,000.

Kimberly Starcheski and Ronald A. Parker conveyed property on Bill Drive to BHI Properties LLC for $110,000.

Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on Coastal Avenue to Jeffrey John Stokes Jr. and Brittnie Irene Frey for $265,900.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Carol Goulstone and Brian Keith Andes for $301,866.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Michael Ely and Meredith Robin Groff Ely for $320,855.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Timothy E. Hensley for $307,560.

Matthew P. Rittenour and Courtney N. Rittenour conveyed property on a public road to Justin K. Williams and Emily M. Maccready for $289,900.

Jerry Allgyer and Abigail Allgyer conveyed 19 Bunker Hill Road to Kevin H. Davis and Donna M. Ventresca for $292,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Katrina T. Longenecker and Katrina Devine conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Devine and Katrina Devine for $1.

Charles Weidman Jr. and Daniel B. Ensinger conveyed property on a public road to Elsa Properties LLC for $151,000.

Travis L. Trupe conveyed 190 W. Main St. to Anna P. Gillespie for $179,900.

Travis Holbein and Holly Holbein conveyed property on a public road to Ilycia S. Hanney and John A. Rouleau for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Philip M. Shoemaker, Linda S. Shoemaker, Jeffrey M. Shoemaker, Ann Hartnett Shoemaker and Ann H. Shoemaker conveyed property on Street Road to F. Leslie Hershey and E. Lois Hershey for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Benjamin F. Weaver, Blake I. Levy and Jordan L. Weimersheimer conveyed 223 Lawrence St. to Paul Vanjura for $70,000.

Samuel Bigler, Cynthia Bigler, Samuel L. Bigler and Cynthia L. Bigler conveyed property on Locust Street to High Impact Realty LLC for $240,000.

Sylvia A. Zegley, Sylvia A. Groh and Austin K. Groh conveyed 1333 Manor St. to Gerald L. Burbidge for $205,000.

Joseph B. Kirchner and Yvonne L. Kirchner conveyed property on Ironville Pike to Ashley Kirchner for $1.

Michael P. Murphy II, Sabrina J. Barninger, Sabrina J. Murphy, Michael P. Murphy and Sabrina Joan Murphy conveyed 416 Manor St. to Michael P. Murphy II and Sabrina J. Murphy for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Nate Bryan, Nathaniel Bryan, Lacy E. Bryan, Nathaniel B. Bryan and Lacy Bryan conveyed property on Race Street to Nathaniel Bryan and Lacy E. Bryan for $1.

Neal E. Parmer conveyed property on a public road to Neal E. Parmer and Zina K. Parmer for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Chantay M. Horn and Chantay M. Reece conveyed property on a public road to Fisher Land Holdings LLC for $185,000.

Rodney Eberly conveyed 317 S. Fourth St. to Christopher E. Flack and Sarah M. Flack for $175,000.

The estate of Elmer Trostle Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Yachtis Jr. and Andrea E. Yachtis for $69,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

David W. Nicholson and Susan K. Nicholson conveyed property on a public road to Victoria A. Hoar for $215,000.

Jason A. Leonard and Holly S. Leonard conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Hamzah Dawood for $153,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Stoneybrook Lane to Clair D. Neideigh and Virginia Emswiler for $85,000.

Michael W. Lancaster, Daniel A. Lancaster, Richard W. Lancaster and Randall D. Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Thomas E. Lancaster, Michael W. Lancaster, Daniel A. Lancaster, Richard W. Lancaster and Randall D. Lancaster for $1.

Albert F. Gruswitz and Judith R. Gruswitz conveyed Unit 101 to Daniel W. Gates and Lois Vs Gates for $210,000.

Paul A. Witmer Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Beaver and Amanda Finkbiner for $350,000.

Travis A. Good and Janell Good conveyed 18 Park Ridge Drive to Trianna L. Winters and Logan K. Kincaid for $185,000.

The estate of Kerwin R. Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Klaips for $164,900.

Gregory J. Gephart and Amanda L. Flory conveyed 1850 Harrisburg Ave. to Edyn H. Morales Orantes, Edyn H Morales Orantes, Marianely De Los Morales Orantes and Marianely De Los Morales Orantes for $240,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Roy A. Stanley and Margaret M. Stanley conveyed property on a public road to Jake Bayler and Nicole Bayler for $292,000.

Norman B. King Jr. conveyed property on Chestnut Level Road to Norman B. King Jr. and Sadie P. King for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Betty Jane Zerphey and Betty Jane Zerphy conveyed property on a public road to Nathanael J. Woods and Nicole M. Woods for $285,000.

EARL TWP.

Clair S. Blank and Evelyn L. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Keith D. Zook and Brynn N. Zook for $336,000.

Noah S. Martin and Minerva B. Martin conveyed property on Snyder Drive to Elvin N. Burkholder and Elva J. Burkholder for $470,000.

Nolan G. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Jordan B. Sensenig and Sonya B. Sensenig for $300,000.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl TWP Partners LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Brian J. Clifford and Charlotte A. Clifford for $300,901.

Grande Land LP conveyed property on a public road to Robert A. Barndt Sr. and Elaine T. Barndt for $321,900.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes, Soco Enterprises LLC and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Johnny Hernandez and Mildred Hernandez for $309,500.

EAST EARL TWP.

Stanley F. Good and Sharon E. Good conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Martin and Heather Lynn Martin for $187,000.

Rodney L. Usner II conveyed 1170 Rose Ave. to Rodney L. Usner and Brenda M. Usner for $1.

Gralan Inc., Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Peter H. Giampietro and Susan D. Giampietro for $392,661.

Amos S. King and Rebecca L. King conveyed property on Sunset Avenue to Amos S. King and Rebecca L. King for $1.

Amos S. King and Rebecca L. King conveyed property on East Main Street to Amos S. King and Rebecca L. King for $1.

Eli M. Nolt and Ellen S. Nolt conveyed 687 Lancaster Ave. to Eli M. Nolt and Ellen S. Nolt for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Anthony J. Keffer conveyed 9 Wolf Circle to Michael Maccarino and Janelle Maccarino for $234,000.

Erin Ann Lutchkus and Erin Lutchkus conveyed property on a public road to Christine Marie Santiago for $200,000.

Dean A. Stoesz and Marcia Y. Stoesz conveyed property on Dogwood Drive to Kent Nolt and Melanie Nolt for $415,000.

David Aigler and Sherri Aigler conveyed 34 Walnut Drive to Kendrick Weaver and Natasha Weaver for $250,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Bradley Burnaford and Leah Burnaford conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Jared N. Berry and Jamie Berry for $160,000.

Daniel F. Clark conveyed property on Vaughn Road to Daniel F. Clark and Lianne M. Clark for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Hamzah Dawood conveyed property on Lexington Road to Ulises Alexander Jovel Morales and Ulises Alexander Jovel Morales for $272,000.

Peter J. Parsil and M. Brooke Minnich conveyed property on a public road to Peter J. Parsil, Peter J. Parsil Deed of Trust, M. Brooke Minnich and M. Brooke Minnich Deed of Trust for $1.

James P. May conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to James P. May and Georgine D. May for $1.

Gary E. Steffy and Kelly A. Steffy conveyed 938 Furnace Hills Pike to Gary E. Steffy for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Peter M. Whitlock and Rachel B. Whitlock conveyed 472 N. State St. to Jonathan Bowe and Courtney Whirt for $156,000.

Wendy Masterson conveyed 215 Washington Ave. to Matthew R. Koerber and Erick A. Blank for $235,000.

Ryan Scott Weaver and Teresa J. Weaver conveyed property on Pine Street to Ryan S. Weaver and Teresa J. Weaver for $1.

Michael A. Maccarino and Janelle M. Morgan conveyed property on a public road to Joseph R. Morgan for $135,000.

Jason M. Hahner, Meghan K. Hahner and Meghan K. Reardon conveyed property on Wyneberry Drive to Edward Lee Jr. and Deborah Lee for $205,000.

Melissa M. Pallishusky conveyed 495 Howard Ave. to David J. Gehman and Kathryn Servansky for $230,000.

Gregory M. Thomas and Christopher M. Ronan conveyed property on a public road to Lawrence W. McIntosh and Tammy L. McIntosh for $265,000.

Matthew Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Solomon S. Amstutz and Kimleng Mai for $240,100.

EPHRATA TWP.

Patricia M. Winters conveyed 53 Horseshoe Drive to Jimmie C. Keith and Nessiyah Amani Elijah Marcellus for $283,000.

Robert H. Lesher and Steven S. Lesher conveyed property on Reagan Drive to Judith Nelson Smith for $285,000.

Lloyd R. Hoover conveyed property on Meadow Valley Road to Justin D. Martin and Lynette H. Martin for $132,978.

Kendrick S. Weaver and Natasha A. Weaver conveyed property on Echo Valley Drive to Christopher A. Lutz and Britney L. Lutz for $215,000.

Janet Harbin conveyed 60 Valerie Ave. to Marc Harbin and Susan Harbin for $350,000.

Maude S. Auker and Ralph S. Auker conveyed property on Mohlers Church Road to Clarence E. Good and Victoria S. Good for $200,000.

James Michael Stoltzfus and Erin G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Domingo H. Lapaz and Evelin A. Lapaz for $349,700.

FULTON TWP.

Donald R. Spelman and Carol C. Spelman conveyed property on a public road to Anthony D. Polvinale and Kathryn Bilheimer for $169,900.

The estate of Judy Gambill conveyed property on Lindecamp Lane to William Arthur Mitchell and Cynthia Ann Mitchell for $178,000.

Bobbi Jo Sensenig, Elva Ruth Hughes and E. Ruth Hughes conveyed property on Peters Creek Road to Jason P. Lefever for $275,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Daniel M. Sears and Stacey L. Sears conveyed 903 Stonebridge Drive to James W. Tramel and Katherine Kappus for $570,000.

Curtis A. McCutcheon III conveyed property on Chapel Forge Court to Guney Ilgaz for $605,000.

Dawn S. Styer conveyed 226 Parklawn Court to Brett W. Styer Jr. for $1.

Lisa L. Hannum and Lisa Hannum conveyed 907 Country Place Drive to Lisa L. Hannum and Lisa L. Hannum Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Kevin C. Fleming and Mary H. Fleming conveyed property on a public road to Julianna Decaro and Kevin Daly for $320,550.

Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $131,666.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to David Lewis Truesdale and Peggy Ann Truesdale for $407,895.

Matthew R. Oshea and Danielle P. Oshea conveyed 3319 Cochran Drive to Adam M. Kratzert and Julia R. Kurtz for $370,000.

Donald H. MacDougall and Grace T. MacDougall conveyed 2006 Walfield Drive to Huseyin Sivri for $335,000.

Douglas Cornforth, Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust FBO David A. Seavey, Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust FBO Elliott R. Seavey and Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust Fbo Madeline R. Seavey conveyed property on Nolt Road to Richard C. Seavey and Susan L. Seavey for $1,075,000.

Peter Acevedo Jr. conveyed 1831 Wickersham Lane to Peter Acevedo Jr. and Rose Acevedo for $1.

Carroll H. Lewis Jr. and Barbara R. Lewis conveyed property on Hunters Path to Ryan D. Anthony and Alison L. Anthony for $475,000.

Michael C. Graves Jr., Jennifer L. Price and Jennifer Graves conveyed 3113 Chryst Circle to Michael C. Graves Jr. and Jennifer Graves for $1.

David J. Weisglass, Khanthavisai Weisglass and Khanthavisa Weisglass conveyed 696 Imperial Drive to David J. Weisglass and Khanthavisai Weisglass for $1.

The estate of Lynn F. Marzolf, The estate of Lynn Harnish Marzolf and The estate of Lynn Marzolf conveyed 1709 Linwood Ave. to Millpond Properties LLC for $182,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Allen F. Squires and Sandra J. Squires conveyed property on Northridge Drive to Christopher M. Fulmer and Krista M. Fulmer for $310,000.

Amos W. Johnson and Sherill B. Johnson conveyed 4085 Parkside Court to Amos W. Johnson for $1.

Wade J. Drescher conveyed property on a public road to Curtis Hollenbaugh for $120,000.

Jeremy E. Jackson, Jeremy Jackson and Crystal L. Jackson conveyed property on Greenridge Drive to Jeremy E. Jackson for $1.

Bonnie K. Grove conveyed 811 Penny Lane to Deette Elaine Wiberg for $202,000.

Guofeng Zhang and Xiaoguo Hu conveyed 549 Eagles View to Emmanuel Firoglanis and Amber L. Firoglanis for $475,000.

Jason Enoch and Katie Enoch conveyed 603 Eagles View to Aaron T. Weber and Paige M. Weber for $444,900.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Walter G. Peters Jr. and Marlene E. Peters conveyed 146 Crest Ave. to Jordan L. Gay and Brandi L. Gay for $198,900.

Robert R. Dippner III, Kristina Dippner and Robert Dippner III conveyed property on a public road to David Pluff and Mary K. Pluff for $422,000.

The estate of Henry E. Frailey conveyed 2070 Lincoln Highway East to Jennifer H. Frailey for $1.

Harold J. Teigland, Harold J. Teigland Sr. and Nannette R. Teigland conveyed property on a public road to Carlyn Bowman for $181,000.

Elmer L. Dienner conveyed Unit 8 to Christopher T. Hudson and Kimberly J. Hudson for $110,000.

Donald W. Oatman Sr. and Pamela J. Oatman conveyed property on a public road to Pamela J. Oatman for $1.

Shirley A. Lefever conveyed 111 Crestmont Ave. to Laurin L. Britt for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Colin M. Mellinger conveyed 205 Sundra Ave. to Colin M. Mellinger and Alison Joy Mellinger for $1.

Stanley A. Harper and Doris D. Harper conveyed property on Lynette Circle to Luis Aponte, Marta Rodriquez Rivera and Marta Rodriquez Rivera for $234,900.

Philip A. Keely and Kathy D. Keely conveyed 107 Dianne Circle to David A. Williams and Nancy S. Williams for $310,000.

David Bradford Dimmig and Lori Ann Dimmig conveyed property on a public road to Federico Caruso and Phyllis Graceffa for $555,000.

Margaret Lavelle, Margaret A. Lavelle and Gregory H. Lavelle conveyed Unit 211 to Bobbi J. Sensenig and E. Ruth Hughes for $214,900.

Phyllis M. Graceffa conveyed property on a public road to Jay Crist Beiler and Kristen J. Beiler for $290,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Richard B. Nolt conveyed 507 S. Prince St. to Ivan Stoltzfus for $88,000.

Kenneth B. Gebhard conveyed 703 Hilton Drive to Michael A. Kane Sr. for $225,900.

Angela M. Diaz conveyed property on High Street to City Line Real Estate LLC for $52,000.

Zachary Sowers conveyed 238 Coral St. to Dalton Adams and Ashley Sullivan for $148,000.

The estate of Cheryl Ann Zack and The estate of Cheryl A. Zack conveyed 305 W. Lemon St. to BML Real Estate LLC for $85,000.

Jared D. Wotring conveyed property on North Pine Street to Melanie Ann Rinbrand for $190,000.

Sarah K. Espinosa conveyed 823 Fifth St. to Sarah K. Espinosa and Gustavo Adolfo Espinosa Almanza for $135,000.

Eugene L. Aleci and Linda S. Aleci conveyed 355 W. Orange St. to Eugene L. Aleci and Linda S. Aleci for $1.

Daniel Krall and Lynnea Krall conveyed 634 N. Mary St. to Matthew S. Ziegler and Chasity A. Willey for $137,500.

Lancaster Land Bank Authority conveyed 530 Howard Ave. to Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. and Lancaster Lebanon Habitat For Humanity for $15,250.

Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 723 S. Lime St. to Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. and Lancaster Lebanon Habitat For Humanity for $10,501.

Joshua R. Myket, Carolyn A. Zellem and Joshua Myket conveyed property on East Clay Street to Katartizo for $185,000.

Eugene L. Aleci and Linda S. Aleci conveyed 111 N. Charlotte St. to Eugene L. Aleci and Linda S. Aleci for $1.

Eugene L. Aleci and Linda S. Aleci conveyed 351 W. Orange St. to Eugene L. Aleci and Linda S. Aleci for $1.

Plumb & FIG LLC and Lori A. Oberholtzer conveyed property on East James Street to Andrew Wolgemuth and Sarah Faubion for $310,000.

SZ Properties LLC and Salena Zook conveyed 457 S. Prince St. to William G. Raley Barrett and William G Raley Barrett for $199,900.

Steven P. Johns and Crystal R. Johns conveyed 403 E. Orange St. to Erik S. Shaw for $153,000.

J. Michael Shreiner conveyed 559 Burrowes Ave. to Anne Louise Detter for $1.

Herbert H. Moyer conveyed 129 N. Ann St. to Herbert Hoover Moyer and Shena Lynn Moyer for $1.

JXZ Realty LLC and Jimmy X. Zheng conveyed 325 Groff Ave. to Paula Hernandez Hernandez for $110,500.

Lydia M. Gingrich and Lydia M. Ebersole conveyed 619 N. Lime St. to Cheryl A. Denick for $345,000.

Harold J. Williams and Maribel Williams conveyed 141 S. Marshall St. to Beato Reyes Marte and Santa Reyes for $106,000.

ARG Realty Solutions LLC and Francisco Guerrero conveyed 428 Howard Ave. to Hector L Medina Molina for $60,000.

The estate of Margaret E. Poorbaugh and John W. Metzger conveyed 224 Lancaster Ave. to Jon Christopher Horst and Jane M. Horst for $1.

Van Steven Liang and Suzanne Liang conveyed property on North Queen Street to Joshua Dorsi and Nichole A. Mueller for $241,000.

Jack E. Witmer conveyed 710 N. Queen St. to Hugh Sanford Smith for $187,000.

Jimmy E. Granthon conveyed 652 Fremont St. to Dileiry M. Jorge and Jimmy E. Granthon Jr. for $140,000.

Isaac J. Stoltzfus conveyed 601 St. Joseph Street to John H. Smucker for $139,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed 535 E. Strawberry St. to RSM Management LLC for $61,000.

Verle Nolt and Janell V. Nolt conveyed property on West Vine Street to Lah Htoo and Gay Nay Htoo for $160,000.

Spruce Street Ventures LLC and Ryan T. Finger conveyed property on South Mary Street to Denise Dainty for $287,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Jeffrey A. Lucas, Rachel C. Lucas Irrevocable Trust and William R. Lucas conveyed property on Pennshire Drive to Benjamin Nathaniel Lucas and Timothy Andrew Lucas for $1.

Robert B. Mitchell and Janet S. Mitchell conveyed 1280 Meadowbrook Road to Nicole E. Elfner for $447,000.

Everett L. Campbell conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Michel J. Richard and Kirstyn J. Richard for $234,900.

Momo Lititz Oishi and Momo Oishi conveyed property on a public road to Bishnu M. Poudyel, Lal Bk C. and Lal Bkc for $164,900.

Caitlyn E. Mauger conveyed 919 Clark St. to Michael R. Lammer for $140,000.

William H. Haiges conveyed 1036 Marietta Ave. to Patricia Ann Kinsman for $525,000.

Sylvan Partners LP, JSP Holdings LLC and Scott F. Provanzo conveyed property on a public road to Lemma A. Girma and Misrak Tafese Abebe for $191,000.

Bradley Y. Fair and Deborah Y. Fair conveyed 1227 Elm Ave. to Andrew R. Harbinson and Ashley A. Harbinson for $188,000.

Austin J. Wenger conveyed 1311 Meadowcreek Lane to Bradley Fair and Deborah Fair for $274,900.

Debra L. Eger conveyed property on Riverside Avenue to Jolziah Louis Oxley and Catherine Rebecca Oxley for $235,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Stephen Wagler and Wilma Wagler conveyed property on Windy Tor Road to Ervin L. Glick for $475,000.

Samuel M. Nolt and Verna M. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Earl B. Nolt for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Peter J. Parsil and M. Brooke Minnich conveyed 408 N. Cedar St. to Peter J. Parsil, Peter J. Parsil Deed of Trust, M. Brooke Minnich and M. Brooke Minnich Deed of Trust for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

LSF9 Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust NA and Hudson Homes Management LLC conveyed 80 Kinseyville Road to Amos K. Zook for $376,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Kristen Altdoerffer and Kristen Bransby conveyed 2985 Tiffany Drive to Brittany Ann Macbeth and Robert Sean Macbeth for $395,000.

Bassam Ma Elborno conveyed property on Bluestone Drive to Rajesh Chainani and Mohani Devi Chainani for $799,000.

The estate of Frank Durkin conveyed 1166 Country Club Drive to Kevin C. Fleming and Mary H. Fleming for $285,000.

James A. Tobolski and Janet M. Tobolski conveyed 1025 Frances Ave. to Joshua S. Fromm and Elizabeth J. Fromm for $159,900.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Christine D. Nguyen for $443,629.

The estate of Dwight D. Hering and The estate of Dwight Dallas Hering conveyed Unit T5 248 to Douglas E. Esh for $90,000.

Michael A. Najera and Anja O. Najera conveyed property on Salisbury Court to Kul Giri and Jamuna Bista for $306,000.

Madison R. Herman and Donald G. Herman conveyed Unit 73 to Madison R. Herman for $1.

Dominic Rice and Beth S. Rice conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey D. Schmitz for $519,500.

The estate of Teri L. Good conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Mark F. Norman and Renee Norman for $276,000.

Edward C. Poorman conveyed 1720 Lititz Pike to Edward C. Poorman and Laura A. Poorman for $1.

The estate of Kathleen S. Strack conveyed property on a public road to Thanh Nguyen for $242,000.

John D. Sharpless and Alexandra P. Moyer conveyed 74 Ridings Way to Brian Scott Pinzer and Stephanie Rebecca Pinzer for $407,000.

Michael Mikhail conveyed 1540 Eden Road to Kristen Ann Bransby and Matthew Alan Bransby for $486,900.

Elliot Dean Hoops conveyed 716 Integrity Drive to Lorin S. Hirsch and Renae L. Hirsch for $795,000.

Karen J. McKeown conveyed 333 Meetinghouse Lane to Michael F. Tansey and Margaret R. Tansey for $165,150.

Mohani D. Chainani conveyed property on Olympia Street to Karl Dronke and Carol A. Dronke for $325,000.

Jian Ying Chen and Jian Ying Chen Lemper conveyed property on a public road to Aashish A. Ponniah and Rebecca L. Ponniah for $440,000.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Heath Friedman and Elizabeth Marie Friedman for $901,250.

Rollie Broadwater and Andrew Cetwinski conveyed property on Ashford Drive to Rollie Broadwater for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Alexander H. Galbraith and Gisela Galbraith conveyed property on Eby Street to Alexander H. Galbraith, Gisela Galbraith and Stephanie Marie Brown for $1.

MANOR TWP.

The estate of Henry E. Frailey conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer H. Frailey for $1.

Security National Trust Co. and Sally A. Hess Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to The estate of Scott R. Hess for $1.

Jonathan D. Naff conveyed 524 Lexington Road to Robin A. Griffith for $225,000.

Kevin J. Plantz and Debbie R. Plantz conveyed property on Fairway Drive to Pamela J. Donovan for $212,500.

Michael J. Mendez, Yvette Mendez and Michael Mendez conveyed property on Chapel Road to Kyle W. Flory for $218,900.

Luis M. Pagan, Amanda E. Jordan and Amanda Pagan conveyed 137 Hampden Drive to Luis M. Pagan and Amanda Pagan for $1.

John O. Wood Jr. conveyed 219 Hawthorne Drive to John O. Wood Jr. and Stephanie C. Wood for $1.

Matthew K. Houtz, Kristen M. Houtz and Matthew Houtz conveyed 101 Acorn Lane to Joyce Ryan for $205,000.

Kathie Plourde Simmons, Kathie Plourde Simmons, Helen A. Plourde and Raymond A. Plourde conveyed 307 Post Oak Road to Ian N. Rowell and Kayla A. Clawson for $260,000.

Lila Gautam and Hari Gautam conveyed 133 Albright Ave. to Hari P. Thapaliya and Khenna M. Thapaliya for $161,000.

Daniel S. Culton and Daniel Scott Culton conveyed 41 Penn St. to Daniel Scott Culton and Alicia Marie Culton for $0.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Mary Waltman and Coby F. Waltman conveyed 668 E. Market St. to Abiezer Aviles Garriga, Shay Mary Aviles Garriga, Shay Marie Aviles Garriga and Abiezer Aviles Garriga for $150,000.

James William Conatser conveyed property on Front Street to Brantley Lefever for $49,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Robert C. Haschert and Edith S. Haschert conveyed 38 Trolley Road to Jack M. Manotti for $13,000.

Thomas L. Shreffler and Sally I. Wilson conveyed 52 Raven Crest to William C. Green Jr. and Kristin R. Green for $485,000.

Jeffrey C. Lizotte and Kathleen M. Lizotte conveyed property on Den Mar Drive to Steven Lee Strosser and Brooke A. Strosser for $310,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Peter J. Kerekgyarto and Leni Duncan Kerekgyarto conveyed property on a public road to Lee Tyler Kennedy for $450,000.

William P. Eshelman conveyed 121 E. Cottage Ave. to William P. Eshelman, Dawn M. Eshelman and William P. Eshelman & Dawn M. Eshelman Revocable Trust for $1.

Durga P. Adhikari and Tika D. Adhikari conveyed 73 Quaker Hills Road to Yoel Perez Hernandez, Marcia Santana Colomar and Marcia Santana Colomar for $222,500.

Steven L. Strosser and Brooke A. Strosser conveyed 402 Spring Drive to Robert C. Herr and Melanie M. Herr for $300,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 19 to Victor Rodriguez and Silvia L. Rodriguez for $200,900.

Sherill B. Johnson and Amos W. Johnson conveyed 832 Wood St. to Sherill B. Johnson for $1.

Robert G. Byram, Violeta Z. Byram and Robert G. Byram & Violeta Z. Byram Joint Revocable Living Trust conveyed 1055 Reagan St. to Kervins Prophete and Chelsie Lutz for $240,000.

Monte Maurer and Monte C. Maurer conveyed property on a public road to Randy Velez for $175,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Kumarappan Subramanian and Sarojini Annamalai conveyed property on a public road to Philip P. Orzechowski and Elizabeth M. Orzechowski for $251,000.

The estate of Lori A. Landis and The estate of Lori A. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Hess for $1.

Philip E. Fullerton and Sharon L. Fullerton conveyed property on a public road to Philip E. Fullerton and Sharon L. Fullerton for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of Kenneth L. Myers and Lorraine K. Good conveyed property on a public road to Lorraine K. Good for $1.

George W. Stoltzfus and Lydia J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Brubaker Avenue to RGH Realty LLC for $300,000.

Stanley C. Graybill, Jennifer L. Graybill and Jennifer Graybill conveyed property on Warren Street to Stanley C. Graybill for $1.

David E. Hungerford and Joy A. Hungerford conveyed 636 Spring Hollow Drive to Jennifer J. Hanley and Michael J. Hanley for $354,900.

PARADISE TWP.

David F. Stoltzfus and Susie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Bethany Avenue to Henry S. Fisher for $220,000.

PENN TWP.

Charles Investments LP, Charles Investments LLC, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Habib Y. Nasser and Sandra Nasser for $380,240.

Kreider Horst LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mark V. Hospitality LLC for $1.

Amy S. Glase and Amy S. Muller conveyed property on a public road to Amy S. Muller for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Claude E. Shenberger, Maureen and Claude Shenberger conveyed property on Carol Lynn Drive to Anilkumar P. Jivani for $200,000.

Daniel E. Kepner and Margaret F. Kepner conveyed property on Brenemann Road to Daniel E. Kepner and Margaret F. Kepner for $1.

Deborah A. Lau conveyed property on Erb Avenue to Deborah Ann Young for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Elmer S. Kauffman, Wanette M. Kauffman and Elmer Kauffman conveyed 582 Lancaster Pike to Stephen F. Beiler for $127,000.

Truce Road LLC and George B. Mann conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Benuel K. King and Malinda S. King for $425,000.

Phillip B. Kreider and Suzanne K. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Stephen P. Orzech and Tara Ann Orzech for $295,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Ellen N. Wolgemuth, Peggy Ann Sowers and Gregory H. Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to Elmer B. Beiler for $270,000.

James C. Keener conveyed property on Meadow View Road to Donald T. Lawrence and David C. Lampo for $1.

Donald T. Lawrence and David C. Lampo conveyed property on Meadow View Road to Donald T. Lawrence and David C. Lampo for $1.

Leon S. Musser and Anna W. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Kevyn L. Musser and Anna Marie Musser for $1.

Nestor M Rivera Vega and Mixaida Segundo Mendez conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to Robert R. Peters and Constance L. Peters for $285,000.

Kevin S. Wagner conveyed 2094 Weeping Willow Lane to Emma L. Miller for $250,000.

The estate of Anita A. Mohler conveyed property on a public road to John Wolgemuth for $125,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Nancy Lake conveyed property on a public road to Edward Block and Nancy Block for $272,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Houston Run Properties LLC and Philip E. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Wyebrook Real Estate LLC for $2,500,000.

Scott W. Schrader and Diane C. Schrader conveyed 738 Farmview Lane to Elvis C. Sanguinetti for $330,000.

Samuel K. Beiler and Marianna Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Samuel K. Beiler and Marianna Beiler for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Robert O. Lauver III conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Playground Pilot Ltd for $1.

Susan M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Shea Victoria Eckert and Jordan Daniel Kopp for $170,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

David G. Zook and Barbara S. Zook conveyed property on White Oak Road to David F. King for $220,000.

Jay Crist Beiler and Kristen J. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Daryl W. Supplee Jr. for $260,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Jeremy L. Goshert conveyed property on Center Avenue to Trey M. Copenhaver for $108,500.

Edward I. Clark Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Vincent Russo and Dana M. Russo for $164,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Pamela G. Lauris conveyed property on a public road to Jesse M. Rhodeside and Erika J. Rhodeside for $225,000.

Christopher A. Lutz, Britney L. Mclean and Britney L. Lutz conveyed property on Church Street to Warut Jangyodsuk for $150,000.

Thomas K. Reilly and Thomas Reilly conveyed 466 Allegiance Drive to Jack A. Pettersen and Barbara A. Pettersen for $450,000.

Kyle D. Wenger and Korina Wenger conveyed 2144 E. Main St. to Lauren Elise Huey for $280,000.