The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Oct. 18-22:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Margaret A. Musselman conveyed property on a public road to Margaret A. Musselman, Susan A. Schulze, Paula J. Musselman and Margaret A. Musselman Revocable Trust for $1.

AKRON BOROUGH

Peggy Enck and Lori A. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to David C. Weaver and Mary A. Weaver for $255,000.

BART TWP.

Danny I. Manges and Marcia A. Manges conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Danny I. Manges for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed 1328 Harvest Drive to William A. Nelson, Georgine Nelson and Megan Brey for $309,900.

David Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Rachel Devitry and Thatcher Graham for $275,000.

Justin Dale Johnston and Valeria Johnston conveyed property on Redstone Drive to Justin Dale Johnston for $0.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 137 E. Valley Road to Michael H. May and Melissa A. May for $452,789.

RBDWM Associates LLC, Joseph P. Ranck, Glenn S. Brubaker Jr., Jay R. Denlinger, Kevin Wenger, P. Kevin Wenger, Randy Miller and Randall R. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Harvey W. Zimmerman and Irene S. Zimmerman for $725,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

W. Glenn Weidman and W. Glenn Weidman Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Richard L. Hoover and Martha J. Hoover for $270,000.

CLAY TWP.

Laverne McGallicher conveyed property on Clear View Road to Bryan E. Nolt for $269,000.

Micah L. Martin conveyed 340 Yummerdall Road to Micah L. Martin and Kaylene Ann Martin for $1.

The estate of Deborah L. Dunn conveyed property on a public road to GSP Investment Group LLC for $80,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Timothy J. Mace conveyed 23 Buckwheat Drive to Darrell Ray Kunkle and Holly Ann Kunkle for $275,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Raymond W. Sullivan conveyed 9 Brendan Drive to Craig Charles Mellinger and Nancy Jeanne Mellinger for $135,000.

Stephen S. Stoltzfus and Nancy F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stephen S. Stoltzfus and Nancy F. Stoltzfus for $1.

Stephen S. Stoltzfus and Nancy F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stephen S. Stoltzfus and Nancy F. Stoltzfus for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Anthony E. Ohrel, Donna P. Ohrel and Anthony E. Ohrel Jr. conveyed property on Cherry Street to ARY 786 LLC and Rizwan Ahmed Chaudhry for $185,000.

Michael D. Torchia, Marjorie A. Torchia, Michael D. Guiles Jr. and Benjamin T. Guiles conveyed property on Maple Street to Christopher Ryan Torchia and Yoana E. Orozco Melo for $1.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on a public road to Melvin S. Beiler for $320,000.

Jennifer R. Post conveyed 919 Blunston St. to Deborah Holmes for $170,000.

CONOY TWP.

Wendy M. Nauman conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Steven Shearer for $278,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Evelyn M. Shade conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Troy A. Adair and Diane R. Adair for $250,000.

Steven Mack Jr. conveyed property on Beech Street to Megan M. Mack for $200,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Bruce W. Aston and Donelle K. Aston conveyed 38 Vista Drive to Matthew E. Reed for $315,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

William G. Craddock and Marie G. Craddock conveyed property on Mill Road to Hans Schreiber and Tawnya Schreiber for $325,000.

Roger M. Snyder and Cheryl A. Snyder conveyed property on Foreman Road to Gregory R. Snyder and Jessica A. Snyder for $427,216.

Shari L. Ulrich and Louis J. Ulrich III conveyed Unit 56 to Kristen L. Parys and Andrew Lavery for $297,500.

Jonathan S. Sweigart and Courtney J. Sweigart conveyed 723 Turnpike Road to Alec Kauffman and Amanda Kauffman for $220,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Daniel S. King Jr. and Annie B. King conveyed property on a public road to Daniel F. Beiler Jr. for $240,000.

The estate of William Nicola and the estate of Margaret N. Nicola conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Lapp and Anna L. Lapp for $1,255,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

The estate of Darlene M. Witmer conveyed 68 Shady Lane to Barry S. Lefever for $14,500.

EARL TWP.

Ervin Z. Leid and Mary Jane Leid conveyed 173 Meadow Creek Road to Leonard N. Hoover and Lorrain S. Hoover for $1.

Bonita J. Zimmerman conveyed property on Walnut Street to Everence Foundation Unique Assets LLC for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Nathan L. Nolt and Marlene Z. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Samuel L. Nolt and Ada S. Nolt for $1.

David L. Hess conveyed property on Wea Wit Road to Carl Nissley and Judith E. Nissley for $175,000.

Robert S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Wilmer S. Martin and Phyllis M. Martin for $85,000.

Giovanna Diaz conveyed property on a public road to Andrew D. Montgomery and Jamie Hubiak for $310,000.

Patrick J. Beachy conveyed 559 Overlys Grove Road to Robert E. Martin and Lois C. Martin for $1.

Robert E. Martin and Lois C. Martin conveyed 559 Overlys Grove Road to Robert E. Martin, Lois C. Martin and Robert Martin Living Trust for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Thomas I. Moser, Heather M. Kopp and Heather M. Moser conveyed 2875 Graystone Road to Stephen Simonds and Margaret Simonds for $300,000.

Thomas P. Hooley and Elena M. Hooley conveyed property on a public road to Alexis Aubry for $335,000.

Cathy Redington Lyons and Cathy D. Wunsch conveyed 6340 Jackson Drive to Cathy Redington Lyons and Robert E. Lyons for $1.

EDEN TWP.

James D. Pursell and Jessica L. Pursell conveyed 328 Springville Road to Chad Lawrence Clawson, Liliana Stephanie Clawson Zavala and Liliana Stephanie Clawson Zavala for $350,000.

Daniel K. King Sr. and Elizabeth A. King conveyed property on a public road to Abner F. King and Mary S. King for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Donna L. Hoover conveyed property on North Locust Street to Donna L. Hoover for $1.

Melissa G. Gibble and Melissa G Gibble Halterman conveyed 50 N. Poplar St. to Antone Wilson and Tina Wilson for $82,000.

Kenneth M. Plessinger Jr. and Barbara Plessinger conveyed 42 Elm Ave. to Jonathan L. Tyson, Jessica Tyson and Nikolette P. Wilson for $275,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Kenneth G. Birney conveyed 356 Jeff Ave. to Travis T. Zimmerman and Mikayla B. Horst for $200,000.

Blanca N. Cadavid conveyed property on Gregg Circle to Gustavo Adolfo Castaneda Laverde and Gladys E. Tobon Ramirez for $165,000.

Benjamin L. Duffy and Jacqueline M. Wright conveyed 323 Lincoln Ave. to Benjamin L. Duffy for $1.

Nathan G. Peters conveyed 107 W. Sunset Ave. to Adam J. Vanbaak for $180,000.

Lincoln Cemetery Association of Lancaster County conveyed property on a public road to North Market Street LLC for $160,000.

Valley View Capital LLC conveyed 146 E. Main St. to Levi S. Beiler for $164,500.

EPHRATA TWP.

Carl L. Martin and Lena Z. Martin conveyed property on Pleasant View Road to Wilmer R. Martin, Nevin L. Martin, Glenn E. Martin, Galen C. Martin and Carl L. Martin & Lena Z. Martin Revocable Trust for $1.

The estate of Donald L. Weist conveyed property on a public road to Ephrata National Bank, Donald L. Weist, Donald L. Weist Marital Trust and Nancy L. Weist for $1.

Anne E. Harnish, David M. Harnish, Florence R. Harnish and Florence M. Harnish conveyed property on Dogwood Drive to David M. Harnish and Florence R. Harnish for $1.

Anne E. Harnish, David M. Harnish, Florence R. Harnish and Florence M. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to David M. Harnish and Florence R. Harnish for $1.

The estate of Elva Jane Stauffer, the estate of Elva J. Stauffer, J. Ronald Stauffer and Clark R. Stauffer conveyed property on Stevens Road to Reuben J. Stoltzfus and Rachel F. Stoltzfus for $560,000.

Alex V. Babich and Natalie K. Babich conveyed 342 Buchanan Drive to Alex V. Babich for $1.

Darline E. Rolf conveyed property on Blackberry Lane to Coldan Properties LLC for $250,000.

Dale E. Buckwalter conveyed Unit 48 to Richard Wiest and Karen Wiest for $325,000.

Gary Felpel and Susan Felpel conveyed property on Hoover Drive to Timothy J. Mace and Amy N. Reichwein for $360,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 860 Founders Way to Frances H. Cohen for $422,722.

Stephen T. Beck conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Logan Lower and Kaitlyn Bradway for $325,000.

Norman R. Sawyer conveyed property on Ridgeview Avenue to Lisa R. Brown for $1.

Kay Shanaman and Kay L. Shanaman conveyed 1313 Hyde Park Drive to Sean McColgan and Gabrielle McColgan for $480,000.

Katherine M. Boyter conveyed property on Harrisburg Pike to Juan G. Brito and Bianky Marrero for $325,000.

The estate of Andrew A. Chappory conveyed 1605 Ridgeview Ave. to Elizabeth Martin for $160,000.

Robert W. Muise and Carole N. Muise conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Christian T. Widmann and Lori Ann Capwell Widmann for $425,000.

791 Stony Battery Road LLC and Gabriel L. Clark conveyed 791 Stony Battery Road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Stephen Schlissel and Faith Salvo conveyed 1719 Glenbrook Ave. to Ryan Quindlen and Diana L. Quindlen for $430,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to DJK Bhujel and Amber Tamang for $447,330.

L5 Partnership, TFL LLC and Todd F. Lehman conveyed property on Wohlsen Way to A&A Rental Management LLC for $2,800,000.

Gerald G. Kniss conveyed 146 Parker Drive to Stephen P. Ditsious and Jaenell L. Ditsious for $356,000.

Jeannine M. Albright conveyed 49 Bimini Drive to Christian Ashley Stief and Lily Pearl Stief for $200,000.

Stanley B. Snyder Jr. and Elizabeth M. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Annetta Cracraft for $310,000.

Gina H. Smith and Gina E. Whitmore conveyed property on Fleetwood Drive to Gina E. Whitmore, Lisa M. Miller and Patti Jo Allison for $1.

TOA East Petersburg LLC, TOA Richland LLC and TOA East Petersburg conveyed 118 Knox Manor Lane to Ellen M. Mulqueen and Catherine M. Mulqueen for $583,179.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Leon T. Hoover, Donna L. Loffredo Hoover and Donna L. Loffredo conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Linet Gekara for $275,000.

William C. Schultz conveyed property on Eagles View to Chad G. Berger and Amy B. Berger for $515,000.

Rashad K. Jackson conveyed property on Farmington Place to Stephanie M. Jackson for $1.

Eileen Simone Hess conveyed 735 Ferndale Road to William R. Frick and Emily Elizabeth Norman for $300,000.

Ervin J. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Pacheco and Starlena Wolf for $189,900.

Quang Truong and Huyen Tram Thi Le conveyed property on a public road to Courtney J. Sweigart and Jonathan S. Sweigart for $285,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed 3913 Greystone Drive to Amy J. Devoe and Brian L. Liddick for $405,614.

Patrick Izzo and Mary K. Izzo conveyed 3913 Greystone Drive to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $405,614.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Marie E. Roark and Gary Mellor conveyed 13 Plymouth Ave. to Marie E. Roark and Philip A. Roark for $1.

Jeffrey K. Hackenberger conveyed 2059 Pine Drive to Douglas R. Meise and G. Tracey Meise for $325,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Justin T. Jacobs and Heather L. Jacobs conveyed property on a public road to Frances Dodson Katras and Frances Dodson Katras for $408,000.

Keith R. Kreider and Cynthia W. Kreider conveyed property on Broadmoor Drive to Kathryn A. Kreider for $1.

Linda C. Lee conveyed 14 Rees Drive to David Lee and Crystal Lee for $160,000.

Harry Doutt and Susan Doutt conveyed property on Woodhall Drive to Harry Doutt and Jean Suzanne Doutt for $1.

The estate of Norbert A. Lehman conveyed 305 Clover Ave. to Jeffrey M. Altman and Jillian A. Costarella for $220,000.

Michael A. Lugo conveyed property on Willow Street Pike to Shaun D. Ressler and Kayla M. Ressler for $350,000.

David Hildebrand and Stephanie B. Hildebrand conveyed 14 Violet Ave. to Danny Garcia and Josefina Nieves for $230,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Tyler Speece conveyed property on West Vine Street to Catherine Schierenbeck and Sjoerd Joseph Kierkels for $219,000.

Anissa L. Servance conveyed 26 E. Ross St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $160,000.

Shadow Lawn City Line LP, Samuel Beiler, Shadow Lawn City Line GP LLC and Melody Beiler conveyed property on a public road to William M. Nies for $1.

David S. Stallings conveyed 110 S. West End Avenue to David S. Stallings and Julianna E. Stallings for $1.

Cynthia Krom conveyed 314 N. Mulberry St. to Wrental Spaces LLC for $172,000.

David S. Stallings, Caitlyn Stallings and David Stallings conveyed 110 S. West End Ave. to David S. Stallings for $1.

Ervin Jay Beiler conveyed property on Manor Street to Hometowne Specialties LLC for $195,000.

Moses James Witherspoon Jr. and Tanya E. Witherspoon conveyed 1043 Wabank St. to Millpond Properties LLC for $130,000.

Penn Square Associates LP, Aaron D. Hollis, Susan E. Grosh and George T. Cook conveyed property on a public road to Penn Square Associates LLC for $1.

Theodore R. Wilson Jr., Jennifer N. Wilson and Jennifer N. Sheirich conveyed 1261 Fremont St. to Theodore R. Wilson Jr. for $1.

Teresa Ernst conveyed property on Fremont Street to City Line Real Estate LLC for $142,500.

Dorothy A. Shockley conveyed 512 Howard Ave. to Rising Son Investment Group LLC for $75,000.

The estate of Walter C. Musselman and the estate of Walter Charles Musselman conveyed 552 W. Vine St. to Vine St. LLC for $122,500.

The estate of Jean M. Romig conveyed 805 Fremont St. to Jame Rojas Alfonso and Jame Rojas Alfonso for $186,000.

Vanessa M. Hofer conveyed 26 N. Plum St. to Robert A. Horst Jr. and Dorothy E. Horst for $280,000.

Eli E. Blank and Anna Blank conveyed 429 Lafayette St. to Amos Y. Smucker and Nancy L. Smucker for $59,900.

Debra L. Ristenbatt conveyed 513 E. Chestnut St. to Sustainable Housing Co. LLC for $158,000.

Jon Slaymaker conveyed 713 Fourth St. to Numa Design LLC for $125,000.

Eric D. Miller and Sarah C. Miller conveyed 608 E. Marion St. to Gentil Kalisa and Kayla Kalisa for $150,000.

Carrie Chanel Smith conveyed property on East New Street to Marcus Lamont Harrison and Jamie Lynne Herr for $290,000.

Cruz A. Rodriguez conveyed property on Union Street to Calvin Lapp for $162,500.

Hart Property Group LLC and Jennifer F. Hart conveyed 107 E. Ross St. to John I. Hursh for $156,900.

Michael Brewer and Joy Brewer conveyed 457 S. Shippen St. to Jonathon S. Beiler for $195,000.

Nathan A. Lewandowski and Daniel K. Potts conveyed 648 Park Ave. to Cassidy Lynn Baker for $230,000.

John D. Taurman conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Estadt and Siobhan Cooney for $440,000.

Monumental Property Endeavors and Joshua S. Weaver conveyed 233 E. New St. to Michael Patrick Bijman and Anne Charette Bijman for $310,000.

The estate of David M. Schwanger Jr. conveyed 818 Buchanan Ave. to Rufus D. Deakin and Emily F. Deakin for $275,000.

Amanta Beausejour conveyed 926 Union St. to Amanta Beausejour and Fleurcy Pierre for $0.

Cesar A. Lopez conveyed 547 S. Lime St. to Cesar A. Lopez and Nohora Bautista Gomez for $1.

Cesar A. Lopez conveyed 545 W. Vine St. to Cesar A. Lopez and Nohora Bautista Gomez for $1.

Cesar A. Lopez conveyed property on a public road to Cesar A. Lopez and Nohora Bautista Gomez for $1.

Team Rentals LLC and Lydia Mae Zook conveyed 418 Poplar St. to Blue Sky Property Group LLC for $95,000.

Edward Pelton and Nancy McGlamery conveyed 413 N. Queen St. to Thomas Carter Grant and Erin Marie Brady for $300,000.

Broken Compass Real Estate LLC conveyed 551 S. Lime St. to Stuckman Properties LLC for $105,000.

Nathalie Jackson conveyed 876 Hilton Drive to Sal Duprey Vazquez and Olga N. Rivas Garcia for $190,000.

Hall Communications Inc. conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Forever Media Inc. for $228,000.

Virginia M. Stoeckl conveyed 640 Union St. to Maria V. Tricoche, Asnaldo I Santiago Figueroa and Asnaldo I. Santiago Figueroa for $170,000.

Houng Kee conveyed 638 Third St. to Jenifer A. Nunez Romero and Jenifer A Nunez Romero for $138,000.

John R. Stockdale conveyed 664 New Holland Ave. to Kalina Costello for $195,000.

Steven R. Cochran and Mary K. Cochran conveyed Unit 244 to John M. Garic and Elyse Dnn Lovell for $200,000.

Peter Fritz conveyed 803 Highland Ave. to John A. Nieves and Katherine Nieves for $208,000.

Vincent Giannini, Naida Ramos and Naida Rosa Ramos Fuste conveyed 54 Locust St. to Naida Rosa Ramos Fuste for $1.

Elam K. Lapp conveyed 525 East End Ave. to Jonathan King for $137,500.

John T. Skrabak and Jennifer L. Skrabak conveyed 238 W. Walnut St. to Elizabeth Richner and Douglas Richner for $170,000.

Eugene L. Aleci and Linda S. Aleci conveyed 351 W. Orange St. to Orange St. Ventures LLC for $420,000.

Kimberly A. Lutz conveyed 338 Lancaster Ave. to Deco Properties LLC for $211,000.

Andrew T. Benner conveyed 822 Fifth St. to Stefanie I. Kasparek and Dennis Yuen for $265,000.

Cody Hurst conveyed 528 Howard Ave. to Karin Maria Wengenroth for $186,500.

Daniel M. Stoltzfus and Rachel L. Stoltzfus conveyed 344 Hand Ave. to Shiv Shakti II LLC and Shakti Shiv II LLC for $135,000.

Ryan Gearhart conveyed 111 Green St. to David E. Leon for $90,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Rosmery Agosto, Rosmery Rodriguez and Juan Agosto III conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Hong V. Vo and My Van T Ma for $285,000.

Kelsey E. Scott conveyed 144 Nassau Road to Steven Guzman and Kristen M. Guzman for $217,000.

Jennifer E. Sauder, David R. Sauder, Ashley P. Sauder and Cynthia G. Branson conveyed 139 Montrose Ave. to Ricardo Montalvo for $140,400.

Robert D. Vitale, Angela Q. Vitale and Vitale Revocable Living Trust Agreement conveyed property on Wilson Drive to Anne Marie Derrico for $1.

Amy Elizabeth Hermanns and Amy Elizabeth Wright conveyed 102 S. President Ave. to Kelley A. Fitzgerald for $245,000.

Lok B. Subedi and Tila R. Bhattarai conveyed 1916 Barton Drive to Bhim B. Dahal and Harka M. Dahal for $260,000.

Maxwell C. Adams and Audrey Leigh B. Adams conveyed property on Valley Road to Maxwell C. Adams for $1.

Gloria A. Kilpatrick conveyed property on a public road to Eric Masyk and Peter Kemmer for $925,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

David L. Beiler, Andrew K. Beiler and Martha K. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to David L. Beiler, Linda Mae Beiler, Andrew K. Beiler and Martha K. Beiler for $1.

Christopher J. Donovan and Holly R. Donovan conveyed property on a public road to John David Esh and Sadie Lynn Esh for $130,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Jack H. Ries Sr. and Tonya D. Ries conveyed property on a public road to Sean Miller and Erin Elisabeth Miller for $310,000.

Rebecca S. Wise conveyed property on Lemon Lane to Caitlin Shultz for $260,000.

George W. Lefever and Martha L. Lefever conveyed property on Horseshoe Road to George W. Lefever for $1.

Jennifer Lynn Crawford, John W. Crawford and Jennifer Foster conveyed 2412 New Holland Pike to Jennifer Lynn Crawford and John W. Crawford for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Aarin K. Seprinski conveyed property on Sixth Street to Ozziejeanpierre O. Torres and Stephanie M. Torres for $385,000.

M. Lynn Krushinski and Donald L. Krushinski & M. Lynn Krushinski Revocable Living Trust conveyed 47 S. Broad St. to BBVQ Properties LLC for $765,000.

David A. Gast conveyed 329 Partridge Drive to David A. Gast and Heather C. Gast for $1.

Melisa L. Starkey conveyed 78 E. Front St. to Lindy Jene Fackler for $170,000.

Shane M. Englehart and Jennifer M. Englehart conveyed 137 E. New St. to Jared M. Esh for $153,000.

Timothy D. Stoner and Jessica M. Stoner conveyed 506 Front St. to Cody Ryan Wise and Rachael Kaye Wise for $245,000.

Kristin E. Reifsnyder and Keith E. Reifsnyder conveyed 434 W. Marion St. to Keith E. Reifsnyder for $1.

Barry L. Michael and Linda M. Michael conveyed property on North Cedar Street to Decalz38 LLC for $400,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Devin A. Hogan conveyed property on a public road to Devin A. Hogan and Samantha Hogan for $1.

The estate of Aquilina F. Diolosa conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Seal for $240,500.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Allyssa Kelley Brown, Heather Kelley Brown, Allyssa Kelley Brown and Heather Kelley Brown for $120,000.

Adam Cahoon, Stephanie Cahoon and Michael P. Eckhart conveyed 1609 Lambeth Road to Patricia Richardson for $300,000.

William Nies conveyed Unit G5 to Creek Hill Properties LLC for $80,000.

Jennifer E. Hassel and Mark H. Hassel conveyed property on Cotswold Court to Christopher D. Kager and Stephanie Paige Kager for $1,100,000.

Thomas J. Sposito, Kathleen A. Prime and Thomas J. Sposito II conveyed 794 Wallingford Road to Nicholas R. Neverman and Margaret A. Westwood for $290,000.

William Nies conveyed Unit C8 to Shreiner Investments LLC and RLB1 LLC for $168,000.

William M. Nies and Evelyn Nies conveyed Unit R6 to Shreiner Investments LLC and RLB1 LLC for $168,000.

Emily E. Hofferth, Emily E. Norman, Burt F. Hofferth and Rebecca J. Hofferth conveyed 726 Skyline Drive to Sonya R. Morton for $205,900.

William M. Nies and Evelyn E. Nies conveyed Unit B1 to Shreiner Investments LLC and RLB1 LLC for $168,000.

John M. Dorofee and Melanie A. Dorofee conveyed property on Gardenia Court to Andrew M. Groft and Megan M. Groft for $435,000.

William Nies conveyed Unit L6 to Shreiner Investments LLC and RLB1 LLC for $168,000.

William M. Nies and Evelyn E. Nies conveyed Unit M3 to Shreiner Investments LLC and RLB1 LLC for $168,000.

Bandhu Paudyal and Srijana Parajuli conveyed Unit 70 to Jeremy Wells for $540,000.

Michael Zimmerman and Kendra Zimmerman conveyed property on Beaconfield Lane to Brent Dannen and Kelly Dannen for $750,000.

Douglas L. Rohrer and Carol A. Rohrer conveyed property on Bowyer Lane to Gregory M. Singer and Ann Catherine Rauscher for $590,000.

Michelle L. Wiley conveyed property on Parkwynne Road to M. Jeannie Wittman and Linda B. Hahn for $326,000.

Deborah Tzerefos and Deborah J. Tzerefos conveyed 45 Petersburg Road to Thomas M. Snyder for $110,000.

Ronald J. Dahl and Allison Bates conveyed 202 Meadow Lane to Allison Bates for $1.

Andrew M. Groft and Megan Miller conveyed property on a public road to Aashika Sathya Moorthy and Jason Samuel Pollack for $333,000.

The estate of Edward C. Dorwart conveyed 339 Meetinghouse Lane to Benjamin J. Ash and Tara P. Ash for $177,000.

Anthony F. Perrella and Cathy A. Perrella conveyed 1636 Santa Barbara Drive to Marco A. Vinasco for $325,000.

William M. Nies conveyed Unit B3 to Robert L. Brubaker Jr. and Andrea R. Brubaker for $80,000.

Lunda P. Shaub conveyed 185 Valleybrook Drive to Karen Galiano for $260,000.

NEP LLC conveyed property on a public road to Sparky 1415 LLC for $1,419,219.

The estate of David E. Kauffman conveyed 1733 Zarker Road to House Cash LLC for $195,000.

William D. Maurer and Elizabeth A. Maurer conveyed 455 Teddy Ave. to Vanessa M. Diaz and Virgil L. Nelson for $400,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Dale S. Boyer and Patricia A. Boyer conveyed property on a public road to Angela M. Fox for $170,000.

Jessica T. Fasnacht conveyed 137 W. Ferdinand St. to Toni A. Tallarico for $152,000.

MANOR TWP.

Anastyce M. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Anastyce M. Miller and Cody J. Frusetta for $1.

Lois Nancy Kelso and Carla Kelso Harting conveyed property on Oak Leaf Lane to Awakened Properties LLC for $152,200.

Mark C. Mummert conveyed property on Townhouse Lane to Wayne A. Zoll and Jennifer L. Townsley for $221,000.

Lloyd I. Lefever and Margo A. Lefever conveyed 123 Nicholas Road to Clayton Stutler and Samantha Raihl for $245,000.

Kevin E. Shaiebly and Holly F. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to Holly F. Nissley for $1.

Kevin E. Shaeibly and Holly F. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to Holly F. Nissley for $1.

Michael D. Glasser and Patricia A. Glasser conveyed property on a public road to Jose E. Pagan for $178,000.

Laura Beth Rohrer and Clayton Mark Murin conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia Ann Schlosser for $225,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Mervin R. Smoker and Mary E. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Swarey and Emma G. Swarey for $600,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Richard L. Mehrenberg conveyed property on a public road to Ronald J. Greener, Jane Breneman and Pamela Greener for $268,000.

Joyce A. Hamer conveyed 52 Oak Ridge Drive to Moses J. Witherspoon Jr. and Tanya E. Witherspoon for $255,500.

Nancy K. Jester conveyed 206 N. George St. to Nancy K. Jester and Jennifer Jester for $1.

Joshua L. Murray and Nicole A. Truitt conveyed property on Pilgrim Drive to Nicole A. Truitt for $10.

Laurie Heagy Molkenthin and Terry T. Molkenthin conveyed property on Valley Road to Audrey Adams for $300,000.

Christopher Kelley conveyed 60 Oak Ridge Drive to Michael P. Karpouzis and Asimina C. Karpouzis for $200,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

The estate of Thomas W. Edwards conveyed 310 S. Market St. to Elizabeth A. Turner for $1.

Harold W. Brandt, Ruby J. Brandt and Dennis C. Brandt conveyed property on Ella Drive to Samuel W. Hanmer and Carley M. Hanmer for $325,000.

Keven Cruz, Kiarybeth Hernandez Vazquez and Kiarybeth Hernandez Vazquez conveyed 142 N. Market St. to Gavin C. Stark for $185,000.

Ethel A. Esianor Mitchual, Ethel Esianor Mitchual and Kenneth Mitchual conveyed property on a public road to Hiral J. Patel and Jaimeen B. Patel for $400,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

John M. Caldwell and Judith A. Caldwell conveyed property on Pheasant Court to James A. Hammer and Rachelle E. Hammer for $425,000.

Bonita R. Madara conveyed 2237 Snyder Drive to Hamilton J. Horst and Lauren M. Horst for $285,000.

Lance B. Eckert, Jodie M. Eckert and L. B. Eckert conveyed property on a public road to Sandy William Griffith and Walter Scott Griffith for $199,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Bruce D. Cressley conveyed 411 E. New St. to Tracey L. Betancourt and Jose H Betancourt Pacheco for $210,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Calvin L. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Christopher J. Passio and Allisen M. Jones for $264,224.

Timothy E. Mimm and Colleen M. Mimm conveyed property on a public road to Timothy E. Mimm and Colleen M. Mimm for $1.

Melvin &. Susie Stoltzfus Revocable Trust, Melvin F. Stoltzfus and Susie J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stoltzfus Holdings LLC for $1.

Craig A. Lowry and Gene A. Lowry conveyed property on East Franklin Street to Craig A. Lowry and Gene A. Lowry for $1.

Craig A. Lowry and Gene A. Lowry conveyed property on East Main Street to Craig A. Lowry and Gene A. Lowry for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Jude G. Fetter and Jude G. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $196,200.

Amos Lee Esh and Lydia Renee Esh conveyed property on a public road to Jason L. Esh and Martha S. Esh for $550,000.

Julian K. Lorah, Stephanie R. Lorah and Stephanie R. Peterka conveyed property on Lapark Avenue to Lyndon M. Stoltzfus for $190,000.

Dominick J. Lopez and Evelyn Lopez conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to 5K Property Management LLC for $190,000.

PENN TWP.

Mildred E. Shank and Traci Lynn Carter conveyed property on Doe Run Road to Troy Hoffman and Linzy Hoffman for $246,100.

Evan Freeman conveyed property on Circle Drive to Evan Freeman and Elizabeth Kerns for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Thomas J. Wenger and Alycia Wenger conveyed 2997 Shiprock Road to Amos Stoltzfus for $190,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Jason M. Boyd and Mandy L. Boyd conveyed property on Dennis Drive to Dakota A. Aldinger and Megan L. Aldinger for $270,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Randall G. Bruckhart and Julie A. Bruckhart conveyed property on Rife Run Road to Richard L. Bruckhart and Denise M. Bruckhart for $1.

Matthew Kachonik and Lauren Kachonik conveyed property on Field View Drive to Abigail A. Brestensky and Robert J. Brestensky for $295,000.

Margaret M. Abrahamson conveyed property on Meadowfield Drive to Yuliya V. Weber and Lanny E. Weber for $414,500.

Stephen L. Patrick and Sharon L. Patrick conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Jeffrey Heinaman and Sharon B. Heinaman for $320,000.

John R. Barto conveyed property on Bricker Road to Brandon J. Fasnacht and Jessica T. Fasnacht for $300,000.

Jie Hong and Yan Qin Zhang conveyed 1415 Willow Grove Drive to Jie Hong and Yan Qin Zhang for $1.

The estate of Thomas W. Edwards conveyed property on a public road to Thomas W. Edwards II for $1.

Ryan C. Murphy and Leann M. Murphy conveyed property on a public road to Ryan C. Weck and Georgia L. Perry for $425,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Ivan B. Riehl and Mary E. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to John M. Beiler for $337,000.

Robert H. Hodge, Robert Hodge, Elizabeth W. Hodge and Elizabeth Hodge conveyed property on a public road to Stoneyhill Community LLC for $1.

Aaron F. Stoltzfus Jr. and Sadie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Abner Wayne King and Susanne L. King for $1.

Amos K. Stoltzfus and Rachel K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elam S. Beiler and Lavina Sue Beiler for $800,000.

Allen J. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Paes Road LLC for $380,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Christopher P. Weichler conveyed 214 Miller St. to Christian Pasto and Erin G. Pasto for $442,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Marian L. Groff and William P. Groff conveyed property on Reservoir Road to Jason Andrew Hoover and Lindsay Nestor Hoover for $299,900.

George B. Murray, Ella Mae Murray and Mark L. Murray conveyed property on Reservoir Road to George B. Murray, Ella Mae Murray and Mark L. Murray for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Justin R. Lausch conveyed 12 Woodland Ave. to Justin R. Lausch and Elizabeth P. Sternby for $1.

Benjamin D. Parker and Kathryn E. Parker conveyed property on Green Acre Road to Adrienne Stauffer for $407,500.

JMS Partners, Jeffrey M. Stauffer, Jay M. Stauffer, Jere M. Stauffer and Joann M. Mellinger conveyed 2 Brookview Drive to Andrew A. Hannis, Zainab H. Abdul Rahman and Zainab H Abdul Rahman for $245,000.

Geoffrey McVey and Elena McVey conveyed property on Iron Horse Drive to Michael R. Amabile and Lauren Amabile for $454,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to John M. Dorofee and Melanie A. Dorofee for $483,035.