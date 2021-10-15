The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 27 - Oct. 1:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Brooke C. Ditzler and Brooke Ditzler conveyed property on Rebecca Drive to Jonathan V. Brubaker and Jessica Brubaker for $240,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

David E. Karr III and Candis A. Karr conveyed 329 W. Main St. to Joy M. Stoltzfus for $179,312.

BART TWP.

Kevin M. Frackman conveyed property on a public road to Kevin M. Frackman and Marie L. Frackman for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Klinton G. Auker and Wendy J. Auker conveyed property on Malsnee Road to Kenneth P. Auker for $150,000.

J. David Stoltzfus and Naomi S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Silver Hill Road to Joshua Leon Stoltzfus for $283,000.

David Bonga conveyed Unit 25 to Ray Leininger and Carolyn Antosy for $180,000.

Marcus M. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Matthew H. Hoover and Lucille H. Hoover for $1,300,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Daniel E. Zook Jr. and Naomi P. Zook conveyed property on Locust Grove Drive to Daniel E. Zook Jr. and Naomi P. Zook for $1.

Joseph M. Oestreich, Maryann Oestreich and Joseph M. Oestreich conveyed property on Narvon Road to Joseph M. & Maryann D. Oestreich Irrevocable Trust, Valerie A. Muttik and Erin H. Oestreich for $1.

Ivan K. Fisher and Ruth B. Fisher conveyed property on Division Highway to Daniel E. Zook Jr. and Naomi P. Zook for $1.

Ivan K. Fisher and Ruth B. Fisher conveyed property on Division Highway to Ivan K. Fisher and Ruth B. Fisher for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

The estate of Carolyn F. Walker conveyed property on Bridge Street to Joseph J. Walker Jr. for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Gary R. Landis and Brenda J. Landis conveyed property on Durlach Hill Road to Christian R. Landis and Laura K. Landis for $1.

LOLA LLC and Suzanne E. Doster conveyed 20 Bethlehem Lane to Aaron T. Wilcox and Charlotte Melinda Wilcox for $218,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 19 Coach Drive to Stanton Peyton Wiltshire and Lisa Michelle Wiltshire for $570,000.

Robert D. McCaulou and Grace R. McCaulou conveyed property on a public road to Jay Bange and Charlotte Bange for $110,000.

The estate of Carl L. Sheaffer conveyed property on a public road to Joel L. High and Charlene B. High for $162,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Stephen R. Moyer and Norma J. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Christina L. Ryan for $139,500.

Parke D. Landis and Dorothy J. Landis conveyed property on Netzley Road to Benuel K. Stoltzfus for $500,000.

Stephen R. Moyer and Norma Jean Moyer conveyed 31 Mechanic St. to Thomas Paul Groff and Gladys E. Groff for $155,000.

Barbara M. Nicholas conveyed property on Blue Lake Road to Aiden Lefever and Rachel Lefever for $335,500.

COLERAIN TWP.

Mattie K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Stephen King and Sarah L. King for $1.

William F. Baker conveyed property on a public road to Brendan Filliaux for $162,500.

Elgie J. Grant III and Bernadette M. Grant conveyed property on a public road to Bernadette M. Grant and Andrea E. Murphy for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Joanne M. Ott, Franklin Ott & Joanne M. Ott Revocable Living Trust, Franklin Ott, Frank Ott and Mark D. Ott A conveyed 537 Locust St. to John Ott for $130,000.

The estate of F. Michael Buggy, the estate of Francis Michael Buggy and Quarterphase Investments LLC conveyed property on North Third Street to QP Invest Real Estate Group LLC for $1.

John S. Ferrara conveyed property on South Fifth Street to Invest Pa 2020 LLC for $90,000.

Gerardo J. Ortiz, Latisha Crespo Ortiz, Latisha Crespo Ortiz and Marie Griselda Cespedes Mendez conveyed property on a public road to Maria Griselda Cespedes Mendez for $190,000.

Darlene Marie Brown and Darlene Marie Musser conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Lungelo Bechtel for $209,000.

Curtis L. Wilson and Wesley A. Guidry conveyed 145 S. Eighth St. to Kassandra B. Miller and Stacey Miller for $176,900.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Timothy J. Brown and Megan A. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Brown for $0.

Calvin C. Taylor and Maureen C. Taylor conveyed 38 Natures Way to Ryan E. Mincemoyer and Lori B. Mincemoyer for $535,000.

CONOY TWP.

Paul A. Witmer Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Paul R. Strazzella and Kristen N. Lewis for $185,000.

Richard P. Hess and Deborah S. Hess conveyed 138 Black Swamp Road to Andrew J. Corson and Andrea Corson for $227,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

The estate of Tracey A. Wolf and the Estate of Tracey Wolf conveyed property on Main Street. to Kaleb A. Wentz for $119,900.

Kenneth L. Roth Jr. and Bertha A. Stork conveyed property on a public road to Kathy A. Alexander for $160,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

T. Benjamin May and Margaret A. May conveyed property on Iron Bridge Road to Brett M. Carper and Jamie A. Stauffer for $350,000.

H. Allen Investment LLC, Allen H. Investment LLC and Jared Wotring conveyed 304 Anderson Ferry Road to Neighborhood Properties Solutions LLC for $187,000.

PTV 1102 LLC conveyed property on River Road to Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 50 DST for $2,152,475.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Michael A. Magaro and Tammy J. Magaro conveyed property on a public road to Nathan A. Brown for $250,000.

Troy B. Paulsen conveyed property on Hill Top Way to Jason M. Zellers for $166,000.

Celestino Limas and Melody Limas conveyed 53 Olde Forge Drive to Amanda K. Sprenkle and Andrew Sprenkle for $514,000.

The estate of Harlean R. Nees and Harry Spayd conveyed property on Hickory Drive to Douglas C. Lamb and Faith A. Lamb for $87,000.

Laurel L. Maryott and Jacob L. Bair conveyed property on a public road to Jacob L. Bair and Laurel L. Bair for $1.

Michelle Morales, Michelle Hollister and Adrienne Hollister conveyed property on a public road to Michelle I. Hollister and Adrienne L. Hollister for $1.

Ty L. Eshleman and Colleen L. Eshleman conveyed property on a public road to Robert Solem and Sidonie Solem for $271,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Edward Dipilla and Renee L. Dipilla conveyed property on Hartwicke Drive to John C. Strause and Virginia A. Strause for $340,200.

EARL TWP.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Moheb H. Al Janabi and Duaa Yahya Noori for $337,642.

Emanuel L. Lapp and Rose Ellen Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Leacock Property Management LLC for $750,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

322 Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $0.

322 Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $0.

Alma G. Good and James G. Good conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $0.

Ezra Beiler and Barbie Ann Beiler conveyed property on a public road to 1262 East Earl LLC for $450,000.

Clair S. Horst and Lorene Z. Horst conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $0.

WEST EARL TWP.

Dana Matthew Kauffman, Patricia Madrigal Kauffman and Patricia Madrigal Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Sadat Kucevic for $410,000.

Angela Boettcher conveyed 124 Cornerstone Way to Jordan Snader and Lindsey Snader for $485,000.

Daniel Williams conveyed property on Allen Road to Natalie Williams for $190,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Cameron Pfoutz conveyed 2542 E. Broad St. to Daniel A. Palacios and Gilmarie R. Santiago for $220,000.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Graystone Road to Brian W. Woodfill and Georgia P. Woodfill for $513,200.

Grace M. Phillips and Spencer D. Phillips conveyed 2560 Miller Road to Evan G. Phillips for $213,516.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Carolyn L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Linton and Amber Linton for $320,000.

Dean L. Zimmerman and Kendra J. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Lorraine P. Martin for $305,000.

Robert L. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Brittany E. Werley and Wanda J. Chane for $220,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Cold Spring Rentals LLC conveyed property on East High Street to Kerek Shane Huber for $350,000.

Sheila N. Bonitz and Sheila N. Stotler conveyed 347 E. High St. to Sheila N. Stotler and Michael L. Stotler for $1.

Craig Rothstein conveyed property on South Market Street to Desiday Properties LLC for $240,000.

Barry L. Brubaker, Cheryl Brubaker and Darianne Samples conveyed property on a public road to Darianne Samples for $1.

Austin H. Dissinger conveyed 132 N. Locust St. to Emily A. Sidelinger for $169,900.

Christine M. Yarzabek conveyed 734 S. Hanover St. to Grace E. Painter for $189,900.

Elizabeth J. Nissley, Mitchel C. Anthony and Elizabeth Nissley conveyed 226 N. Market St. to Charles Bell and Kelley Donovan for $250,000.

John G. Solovey conveyed 24 Kenbridge Lane to Lori Jane Vital for $220,000.

Jaclynne K. Sawyer and Jaclynne K. Trout conveyed 307 Highlawn Ave. to Jaclynne K. Trout for $1.

Scott D. Thompson and Julianna M. Thompson conveyed property on North Market Street to Kyle Felpel for $217,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

James M. Stauffer conveyed 351 Duke St. to David M. Knowles and Janina Renee Knowles for $100,000.

Reid Myers conveyed property on a public road to 1300 West Main LLC for $1.

Ted A. Fritz, Cheryl D. Fritz and Cheryl D. Fausnacht conveyed 1209 Marilyn Ave. to Brian M. Brooks and Sandra J. Brooks for $300,000.

Timothy R. Cahill and Corinne L. Cahill conveyed 12 Broad St. to Daniel A. Brubaker and Teresa L. Brubaker for $230,500.

Janine M. Stauffer conveyed 349 Duke St. to David M. Knowles and Janina Renee Knowles for $100,000.

Ronald E. Shupp and Kathleen L. Shupp conveyed 138 Irene Ave. to Opal A. Vartanian for $207,900.

Adam Conahan, Kathryn D. Conahan and Kathryn D. Burns conveyed property on a public road to Darren A. Burkholder for $285,000.

Mervin E. Hill Jr. and Christine L. Remlinger conveyed 905 Martin Ave. to Chad E. Werni and Lori S. Werni for $345,000.

Robert W. Anderson, Stacy R. Anderson and Stacy R. Palmer conveyed 117 Grant St. to Tyler C. Wenger and Karlene B. Wenger for $239,900.

Warren P. Oswald and Wanda F. Oswald conveyed 116 Crescent Ave. to Wayne Szwarc and Michele Szwarc for $356,500.

Eric V. Hershberger and Krista Lynn Hershberger conveyed 55 Church St. to Melvin L. Beiler and Hannah M. Beiler for $355,000.

Alfred C. Proulx Jr, Monica Proulx and Monica Liin conveyed property on a public road to Alfred C. Proulx Jr. and Monica Proulx for $1.

Foxes Siding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Crawford for $160,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Kyle M. Weaver conveyed property on Rettew Mill Road to Antonio Perrella and Cathy A. Perrella for $220,000.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Bryan Zimmerman and Dwight Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Lindsey Menko and Adam Menko for $531,528.

Nathaniel M. Nolt and Christina D. Nolt conveyed 460 Ridge Ave. to Lloyd Z. Nolt and Mary Jane Nolt for $1.

FULTON TWP.

John W. McSparran and Gail James McSparran conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Kauffman, Malinda B. Kauffman, Elam S. Kauffman and Esther F. Kauffman for $1.

Chad A. Dipilla, Tonya R. Guy and Tonya R. Dipilla conveyed property on Furniss Road to Chad A. Dipilla and Tonya R. Dipilla for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

E. Laverne Eyer conveyed property on Spooky Nook Road to Zachary S. Swope and Brooke Hostetter for $475,000.

Lawrence F. Stengel and Theresa Berger Stengel conveyed Unit 84 to Jennifer E. Hassel for $549,900.

Robert J. Merritts, Susan L. Merritts and Susan L. Kiefer conveyed property on a public road to Robert J. Merritts and Susan L. Merritts for $1.

Nicholas R. Lansberry, Samantha E. Fawber and Samantha E. Lansberry conveyed property on Woodridge Drive to Nicholas R. Lansberry and Samantha E. Lansberry for $1.

Rosemary J. Gianato conveyed 170 Treetops Drive to Judith M. Rettich for $206,000.

Daniel J. Bielawa, Susan Wolf Bielawa and Susan Wolf Bielawa conveyed property on Heathrow Drive to Travis Yoder and Emily Yoder for $280,500.

Holger William Lund and Josephine Lund conveyed property on a public road to Joseph R. Romo Jr. and Loretta F. Romo for $359,160.

Amber Tamang and Dik M. Bhujel conveyed 1704 Wheatland Ave. to Joseph J. Housley for $365,000.

Joung S. Kim and Chung Hee Kim conveyed property on a public road to Victor A. Fissella and Bonnie A. Fissella for $390,000.

Lara Levengood Horst and Lara E. Levengood conveyed 2103 Marietta Ave. to Betty J. Armentrout for $180,000.

Robert P. Paraschos, Kimberly K. Paraschos, Robert Paraschos and Kim Paraschos conveyed property on Brookside Drive to Timothy Earl Shiles and Rena M. Shiles for $390,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to D. Thomas Hershey and Connie L. Hershey for $508,650.

Uzma Naeem and Yasir A. Naeem conveyed 1329 Jasmine Lane to Frank W. Baer III and Juan Hernandez for $647,000.

Creative Types LLC and Alan Giagnocavo conveyed property on Woodridge Drive to Kristy E. Riles for $300,000.

Frederick Meindl and Denise A. Meindl conveyed 2515 Chestnut Ridge Drive to Robert G. Reddick Jr. and Samantha A. Myers for $265,000.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 989 Founders Way to Thomas John Schoenborn and Susan Michelle Byrnes for $551,356.

Gilda T. Hartman conveyed 107 Winding Hill Drive to Hectare Holdings LLC for $195,211.

Brian S. Lehman and Iris J. Lehman conveyed property on Dorsea Road to Brian S. Lehman and Iris J. Lehman for $1.

Brian S. Lehman, Iris J. Lehman, Leroy K. Lehman and Joann F. Lehman conveyed property on Marietta Pike to David M. Skovera and Julia R. Skovera for $429,900.

Brian S. Lehman, Iris J. Lehman, Leroy K. Lehman and Joann F. Lehman conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Brian S. Lehman and Iris J. Lehman for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Steven M. Tucker and Jennifer A. Tucker conveyed property on Archer Lane to Brian C. Jesse and Rachael B. Jesse for $430,125.

June A. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Joanne C. Harnly and Crystal L. Schaeffer for $1.

Eugene Seibel, Daryl Seibel and Harvey H. Seibel conveyed property on a public road to Linford C. Seibel for $177,078.

Harrison J. Laird conveyed 1759 Quarry Drive to Nicholas Ryan Jordan for $205,000.

John L. Benard Jr, Barbara E. Benard and Barbara E. Adams conveyed property on Pine Hill Drive to Brett Rice and Amy Peck for $280,000.

Roger S. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to D&K Marietta LLC for $1.

Rosene M. Brubaker and Roger S. Brubaker A conveyed property on a public road to D&K Marietta LLC for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Adam K. Fry conveyed property on Red Oak Road to Akhmed T. Ahiskali and Aziza Ahiskali for $460,000.

Michele Rutter conveyed property on a public road to Timothy D. Rutter Jr. for $1.

John Dudyak and Ida Jean Dudyak conveyed property on Bonneville Drive to David T. Dreher Jr. for $520,000.

Samuel M. Stoltzfus and Sara Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on Enterprise Drive to Luis E. Quiroz and Elisabeth J. Quiroz for $453,000.

Pratham Re LLC conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Lincoln Highway Estate LP for $500,000.

Brandy M. Lincoln, Brandy M. Keilman and Steven J. Keilman conveyed 1712 Lincoln Highway East to Brandy M. Keilman and Steven J. Keilman for $1.

Lisa M. Porter and Lisa Halsey conveyed 109 Black Oak Drive to Kenneth D. Dickey and Sandra L. Dickey for $175,000.

Stephen M. Krammes and Dana L. Krammes conveyed property on a public road to Graham F. Drew and Tania S. Sebastian for $720,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Emelia DeJesus conveyed 2092 Hollinger Road to Maira Jamely DeJesus, Trey Nowell DeJesus and Tyhir Rodriguez for $277,000.

Jennifer L. Pena conveyed property on Magnolia Avenue to Anjelina Ramirez for $260,000.

Robert C. Hubbs and D. Jean Hubbs conveyed property on Reese Avenue to D. Jean Hubbs for $1.

Joshua L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Cocca and Haley Cocca for $190,000.

David L. Alexander, Suzanne L. Alexander and David L. Alexander Jr. conveyed 115 Locust Lane to Unissa Otto for $226,000.

Donald E. Carter and Nancy A. Carter conveyed 6 Donnelly Drive to Colleen Lee Lefever for $1.

Ronald L. Althouse and Evora B. Althouse conveyed property on a public road to Brandon L. Magras and Carissa L. Magras for $257,000.

Angelica Roman conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Hawley and Marie Nathalie Hawley for $265,000.

The estate of Anna Marie Palmer conveyed 142 Mallard Ave. to Todd R. Stumpf for $186,000.

Mark S. Pedersen and Renee F. Pedersen conveyed property on Nectar Terrace to Oscar Franco and Jodee A. Franco for $473,900.

Ray Kann and June Kann conveyed property on a public road to Raymond Shissler and Sharon Shissler for $275,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Laurie M. Moore conveyed property on a public road to Taylor Mackrell and Jocelyn Snook for $200,000.

The estate of Robert G. Todd conveyed 667 Fremont St. to Mary S. Rivera and Christopher L. Rivera for $1.

M. Suzanne Ahnquist conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Hoshauer and Kjirsten Coleman for $200,000.

Anaely Y. Castro conveyed property on Union Street to Julia Soriano Morla and Julia Soriano Morla for $186,000.

Ubaldo Ortiz conveyed 570 S. Duke St. to Jean M. Irizarry for $80,000.

Jonathan E. Charles and Rhoda R. Charles conveyed 430 Nevin St. to BML Real Estate LLC for $125,000.

Willie L. Bennett conveyed 537 S. Lime St. to Brian Ballard for $1.

John R. Hayward and Heidi L. Hayward conveyed 768 New Holland Ave. to Juana Reyes Delrosario Defrias for $152,000.

Alberto Delvalle conveyed Unit 214 to Kristopher Barndt for $141,900.

Robert K. Bair Jr. and Alisa H. Bair conveyed property on a public road to Douglas T. Williams and Helene L. Williams for $560,000.

Jason Dippner and Shirley Dippner conveyed 41 S. Pearl St. to Carmen L. Torres Olmeda and Carmen L Torres Olmeda for $139,900.

Historic East Side Suites LP, East King GP LLC, Junction Management LLC, J. Gary Langmuir, Wheksek LLC and John T. Meeder conveyed property on a public road to Nancee Bennof for $355,000.

Daniel M. Long and Kirsten Helin conveyed 345 N. West End Ave. to Nathaniel Stamper and Kelsey Stamper for $425,000.

Joshua V. Mangan and Sarah A. Mangan conveyed property on Coral Street to John H. Grant for $150,000.

Daniel B. Beiler conveyed 459 Pershing Ave. to Benjamin P. Novak and Erika S. Novak for $170,000.

Amos B. Fisher and Bena E. Fisher conveyed 90 Landis Drive to Angel L Paz Portelles, Angel L. Pazportelles and Hermes Almaguer for $247,500.

Charles F. Snyder, Charles F. Snyder III and Lee S. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Lawrence F. Stengel and Theresa Berger Stengel for $1.

Kylie A. Brubaker conveyed 242 N. Mulberry St. to Kylie A. Brubaker and Reuben B. Stoltzfus for $1.

Kowain Christian conveyed 115 Old Dorwart St. to Kendal Fletcher for $77,000.

Jessica A. Knoll, Jessica A. Kloepfer and Kyle Kloepfer conveyed 546 Lake St. to Adam R. Hostetter and Anna E. Hostetter for $135,000.

The estate of Mary A. Manno conveyed 725 St. Joseph St. to Heriberto Medina Jr. for $222,900.

Conestoga North LLC and SACA Development Corp conveyed 95 Chesapeake St. to Maritza Pabon for $170,000.

Robert Charles Coldren II conveyed property on Green Street to Esteban Rodriguez Reyes for $100,000.

John C. Huss Jr. and Mary Jo Huss conveyed 835 E. Madison St. to Maria Leyva Abad and Maria Leyva Abad for $183,750.

Elimanuel Garcia conveyed 15 Coral St. to Austin Mountain for $120,000.

Bruce Ellner, Cynthia S. Ellner and Bruce I. Ellner conveyed 708 Race St. to Simplify Home Group LLC for $220,000.

Bradley L. Ziegler conveyed 737 E. Madison St. to Andrae Whitty for $184,900.

The estate of Lawrence M. Berardi conveyed 239 N. Marshall St. to Nicholas M. Berardi for $1.

Robert Hubbs and D. Jean Hubbs conveyed property on a public road to Robert Hubbs for $1.

Ellen D. Eshleman conveyed 615 Hilton Drive to Bartolo Jimenez Parades and Oldalina Richardson Concepcion for $220,000.

Kelly A. Haines conveyed 411 Church St. to Wilfredo Pagan for $145,000.

Robert Hubbs and D. Jean Hubbs conveyed property on Race Avenue to Robert Hubbs for $1.

Robert L. Lockhart conveyed 536 North St. to Justiniano Rivera Sepulveda and Wanda Ivette Rivera Velez for $87,500.

Paul Derek Vriend conveyed 333 W. Grant St. to Paul Derek Vriend, Rachelle Anne Vriend, Benjamin E. Siegrist and Camille Larae Siegrist for $1.

The estate of Bruce Hall conveyed 637 Marietta Ave. to Deco Properties LLC for $57,000.

Margie Jean Opinaldo and Joan E. Tibbetts conveyed property on South Prince Street to Kowain Christian for $114,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Michael D. Darcangelo and Patricia A. Darcangelo conveyed property on a public road to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Commonwealth of for $3,500,000.

Sheldon A. Shetter and Janice M. Shetter conveyed 1244 Elm Ave. to Michael P. Kalata and Adriane M. Kalata for $189,900.

Rachel M. Sellers and Rachel M. Hudak conveyed property on Pickford Drive to Nan Dwi for $210,500.

Michael J. Aument and Sunshine F. Aument conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Marciano and Susan Marciano for $225,000.

Frederic H. Sherman and Beryl R. Sherman conveyed property on Valley Road to Beryl R. Sherman for $1.

Mark A. Waltz and Paisley M. Schuck conveyed 1526 Millersville Pike to Mark A. Waltz for $1.

Francis Lambert conveyed property on a public road to Lisa Arinus and Candace G. Benoit for $1.

Dora C. Zug and Mark J. Zug conveyed 7 Parkside Avenue to Samuel L. Fisher for $110,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Jacob L. Esh and Anna S. Esh conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Community Therapy Barn and Community Care Center for $1.

Willis L. Zimmerman and Joanne S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Winston Thomas for $350,000.

Jacob L. Esh and Anna S. Esh conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Clinic For Special Children for $1.

Jacob L. Esh and Anna S. Esh conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Jacob L. Esh and Anna S. Esh for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Charles E. Gillenwater Jr. and Sharon K. Gillenwater conveyed property on Pleasant Valley Drive to Nicole Kristen Guagliardi and Bonnie Lee Guagliardi for $318,000.

Michael J. McGovern and Michelle A. McGovern conveyed property on Rolling Terrace to Bradley Lloyd Ziegler for $269,500.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Richard P. Zercher Jr. conveyed 704 S. Cedar St. to Richard P. Zercher Jr. for $0.

Kyle A. Martin and Megan Martin conveyed property on a public road to Justin Lynn Droegemueller and Allison Leigh Fund for $300,000.

Samantha Fae Motz and Gregory Motz conveyed 438 Danbury Drive to Samantha Fae Motz for $1.

Todd Rucci and Stacy Rucci conveyed property on a public road to Marisa Conigliaro, Rosa Conigliaro, Pedro Javier Martinez Verdun, Gaspare Gelardi and Pedro Javier Martinez Verdun for $155,000.

The estate of Paul M. Jenkins conveyed 59 N. Broad St. to Pebblerock LLC for $260,000.

Jermaine Lewis conveyed 751 Keller Drive to Daniel J. Fisch for $245,000.

Eugene L. Bracken Jr. and Alice M. Bracken conveyed property on North Cedar Street to September Brothers LLC for $375,000.

Lois J. Buchbaum conveyed property on West Marion Street to Lois J. Buchbaum and Barbara J. McFarland for $1.

Jennifer M. Lantz and Thomas M. Lantz conveyed 24 Amberley Way to Jennifer M. Gingrich and Glenn E. Reeser for $1.

Steven W. Hupkowicz and Lindsey J. Rhodes conveyed property on North Cedar Street to Steven W. Hupkowicz for $169,728.

Ronald Essex Parker, Ronald E. Parker, Marcia Ann Parker, Marcia A. Parker and Robin L. Bucher conveyed property on Fort Ross Avenue to Y. Thi Nguyen for $216,000.

J. Lester Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Kyle B. Wagner for $1.

Roland M. Ketner and Jennifer A. Ketner conveyed 410 W. Sixth Ave. to Jennifer A. Ketner for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Clinton R. Oberholtzer, Dara L. Oberholtzer and Dara M. Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Randy T. Price and Kathryn Mark Price for $395,000.

Jacob G. Fisher, Lena B. Fisher and Lena M. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Jacob G. Fisher and Lena B. Fisher for $1.

The estate of Claude B. Fuller conveyed property on a public road to Aaron L. Fisher and Katie F. Fisher for $1.

Jeffrey Migala and Danyel Danenza conveyed property on a public road to Todd Allen Tran and Kayla Le for $380,000.

Daniel Robert Lynch and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Lynch conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Young and Brigette Young for $399,900.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Joseph J. Galascione conveyed property on South Penn Street to Jean Michel Chery and Lalande Virgile for $249,900.

The estate of Robert A. Rothermel conveyed 67 Snyder St. to Paul D. Leonard for $299,900.

Kim M. Lehman and Karen A. Lehman conveyed 41 S. Heintzelman St. to RE&CJ Properties LLC for $270,000.

Douglas L. Hasselbach and Judith A. Hasselbach conveyed property on a public road to Josiah Brenton Nauman for $130,000.

James E. Smith II, Kelsey L. Smith and Kelsey Fishburn conveyed 127 E. High St. to James E. Smith II and Kelsey L. Smith for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Roy R. Mellott conveyed 149 W. Oregon Road to Troy A. Lefever and Skyler R. Jones for $260,000.

Janice L. Ruhl conveyed property on Northfield Road to Eric C. Eshbach and Kathleen A. Eshbach for $360,000.

Sandra H. Richter, Scott L. Richter and Jane E. Richter conveyed 306 Valleybrook Drive to Joshua S. Ruth for $180,000.

Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Neil F. Perate, Jeb Family Ltd Partnership and Peter C. Alecxih Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Joy L. Scott for $350,000.

Anthony Milanowski, Jean Demuzio and Jean De Muzio conveyed property on a public road to Amanda L. Price and Adam W. Reynolds for $350,000.

Stella M. Guion conveyed 1884 New Holland Pike to Pamela Y. English for $195,000.

Norman Ka Hoffer and Darrin C. Dinello A conveyed property on Settlers Bend to Karen A. Hoffer for $1.

Jeremy M. Linton and Amber R. Linton conveyed 67 Valley Road to Jared Carnes for $220,000.

Michael P. Monteiro and Lauren Vp Monteiro conveyed property on Spring Haven Drive to Beth E. Melamed for $650,000.

Joan Y. Pyott conveyed 94 Savo Ave. to Paul K. Tan, Peik Ye Wu Tan and Peik Ye Wu Tan for $267,000.

Carol A. Gleiberman and Carol A. Gleiberman Amended &. Restated Trust conveyed 1367 Country Club Drive to Abraham S. Gomez and Kathryn M. Gomez for $494,000.

Cristina Parveris and Christina Parveris conveyed 611 Janet Ave. to Kristina Crippen and Robert J. Denman for $170,000.

Ryan C. Lefever and Kristin A. Lefever conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Juliana Bernard and Jonathan Bernard for $320,000.

Richard D. Kauffman and Gwendolyn L. Kauffman conveyed property on Oregon Boulevard to Troy D. Kauffman for $173,000.

Istvan Muller and Tina McFalls conveyed property on Camellia Court to Albert Sheaffer and Beatrix Bartha for $540,000.

MANOR TWP.

David Bonigut, Diane Bonigut, Diane L. Bonigut and David A. Bonigut conveyed 1736 Valley Forge Road to Arick Alston and Michelle Alston for $200,000.

John M. Patterson and Debra L. Patterson conveyed property on a public road to Boyd Barley for $213,000.

Le G. Ngo and Cuong Q. Ngo conveyed 145 Knollwood Road to Le G. Ngo for $1.

Maria R. Ross conveyed property on Eagle Path to Janine T. Hollinger and Maria R. Ross Family Trust for $1.

The estate of Rosemary Bucy and John W. Metzger conveyed 116 Langley Square to Frank Maldonado and Sylvia Maldonado for $228,000.

Albert Sheaffer Jr. conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Daniel P. Oswald for $210,000.

Lillian M. Sheckart conveyed 508 Millersville Road to Patricia A. Kofalt for $1.

Stephen J. Rollo and Celeste C. Rollo conveyed property on Windon Avenue to Stephen J. Rollo, Celeste C. Rollo and Lindsay B. Volker for $1.

Robert D. Simpson and Linda J. Simpson conveyed 2107 Clover Hill Road to Linda J. Simpson for $1.

Joseph P. Mcdonough and Gina M. Mcdonough conveyed property on Acorn Lane to Lisa Pacera for $199,900.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Alfred C. Proulx Jr. and Monica Proulx conveyed 32 N. Gay St. to Alfred C. Proulx Jr, Monica Proulx and Monica Liin for $1.

Teresa J. Brinkman and Teresa J. Crawford conveyed property on a public road to Cierra Ann Kercher for $214,000.

Stuart K. Radanovic, W. Steven Sload Jr. and Ryan W. Sload conveyed property on a public road to Mlf Properties LLC for $680,000.

Alfred C. Proulx Jr. and Monica Proulx conveyed property on a public road to Alfred C. Proulx Jr, Monica Proulx and Monica Liin for $1.

Bernard R. McDevitt Jr. and Charlene H. McDevitt conveyed 203 W. Market St. to Cynthia W. Mohr for $105,000.

Monika Gindy conveyed 181 Elk Ave. to Hany Boshra Botros Gendy and Triza Basta Mhres Gendy for $1.

James C. Baker and Barbara Baker conveyed 23 S. Waterford Ave. to Rebecca C. Baltozer for $155,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Robert B. Clark conveyed property on a public road to Kevin L. Wimer for $15,000.

Peter Mahlon Shirk, Elizabeth Jean Shirk, Maynard Ray Shirk and Alice H. Shirk conveyed 315 Douts Hill Road to Peter Mahlon Shirk and Elizabeth Jean Shirk for $0.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Wayne H. Townsend and Gina M. Townsend conveyed 7 Circle Road to Alan H. Cherkin for $151,500.

Terry L. Angstadt and Carol E. Angstadt conveyed 37 Chamberlain Lane to Barry R. Hammacher and Ellen K. Hammacher for $387,000.

Leroy G. Emel and Margaret E. Emel conveyed 12 S. Duke St. to Leroy C. Emel for $190,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Dustin J. Dreyfuss and Ashley E. Dreyfuss conveyed 410 S. Delta St. to Danny S. Lewis and Melissa A. Lewis for $291,000.

John David Day, Mildred R. Day Irrevocable Trust and Declaration of Mildred R. Day Irrevocable Trust conveyed property on Park Avenue to Timothy R. McLean for $235,600.

Chad M. Winters and Chad Winters conveyed 674 Wood St. to Chad Winters and Tanya M. Winters for $1.

Richard D. Bridgman conveyed 386 Farmview Lane to John Gebhart Parson Jr. and Eileen S. Parson for $236,900.

Christopher A. Sheppard and Erin K. Sheppard conveyed 216 S. Barbara St. to Deborah F. Keefer and Ronald E. Keefer Jr. for $136,300.

Charlan Group, Metzler Home Builders Inc. and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Musser Avenue to Scott Adams and Mackenzie Adams for $473,085.

Donald G. Benedict III, Jaime L. Benedict, Jaime Lyn Benedict and Jaime Benedict conveyed property on Charlan Boulevard to Scott Rownd and Krista Hollingsworth Rownd for $381,000.

Carol E. Colvin conveyed 414 S. Delta St. to Carol E. Colvin, Carol E. Capp and Michael J. Capp for $1.

Rising Creek Enterprises LLC and Dustin D. Potteiger conveyed 42 E. Main St. to Bradley T. Nielson II and Alexis Nielson for $189,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Andy L. Breault and Corinna K. Breault conveyed property on a public road to Teresa J. Crawford and Christopher Crawford for $420,000.

Tammy L. Keith conveyed property on Old Hershey Road to Lititz Spring Chase LP for $160,000.

Troy Orville Mcbride and Jeanne W. McBride conveyed property on Meadowbrook Lane to Mark J. Collin and Erin M. Grosh for $260,000.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Nigum Neupaney and Ani Neupaney for $359,900.

Edward S. Cromwell and Janet L. Cromwell conveyed property on a public road to Douglas L. Rohrer and Carol A. Rohrer for $450,000.

David S. Krenkel and Lynn A. Krenkel conveyed 307 Terrace Road to Stephen Atherholt and Jessica M. Atherholt for $338,650.

Kenneth E. Betz and Carol Ann Betz conveyed property on Risser Mill Road to Brandon J. Longenecker and Emily Joy Longenecker for $305,000.

David L. Longenecker and Karen S. Longenecker conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin C. Hall, Melissa A. Hall, Jeremy M. Clark and Karissa M. Clark for $599,900.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Corey A. Martzall, Rebekah L. Martzall and Rebekah L. Willis conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $290,000.

Tawni M. Boltz, Tawni M. Furr, Joshua R. Furr and Josh R. Furr conveyed property on a public road to Betty Bingham and Nicole Bingham for $267,000.

Paul B. Chin, Yew N. Chin and Petrina L. Chin conveyed 69 Rockford Road to Paul B. Chin for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Jeffrey G. Good and Patricia A. Good conveyed property on a public road to Kristopher Frits Vanbeever and Rebecca Jean Vanbeever for $480,000.

Jeffrey W. Christman and Cynthia A. Christman conveyed property on Fulton Street to William Lee Collingwood Foehling and William Lee Collingwood Foehling for $220,000.

Warren M. Bender and Mary F. Bender conveyed 211 Orlon St. to Warren M. Bender for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Jonas E. Beiler and Barbara S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Stephen S. Beiler and Linda J. Beiler for $1.

PENN TWP.

Perry D. Good and Carol L. Good conveyed property on Hi View Drive to Anthony J. Fischer for $320,500.

Sharon L. Bruckhart and Sharon L. Rentzel conveyed property on Cool Spring Road to Jared R. Bruckhart and Mindi N. Bruckhart for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

David E. Kalin and Judy L. Kalin conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Walt Krahenbuhl and Maureen Krahenbuhl for $460,000.

Richard L. Hackman conveyed property on a public road to Jared A. Miller, Ashley L. Herr Miller and Ashley L Herr Miller for $265,000.

Mary Ann Pensabene and Dominic Pensabene conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly A. Olchewsky and Kevin J. Olchewsky for $400,013.

Anthony R. Marinucci conveyed 31 Wyndmere Way to Shaun M. Harrington and Elizabeth M. Harrington for $408,000.

Lisa D. Gingrich and Vernon L. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Tyler R. Beck and Caitlin M. Hummel for $349,900.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

David L. Fite and Carol L. Fite conveyed Unit 312 to Roy L. Slaymaker and Nancy G. Slaymaker for $95,000.

Eric S. Waller and Lori L. Waller conveyed 426 Fairview Road to Ethan Adams and Erin Adams for $365,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Levi S. Kauffman and Kristina R. Kauffman conveyed property on South Church Street. to Christopher Davis and Shannon Duane for $258,000.

The estate of Dorothy M. Shreiner and the Estate of Dorothy Mae Shreiner conveyed 219 Circle Drive to Derek K. Shreiner for $130,000.

Toby J. Cullen Allison and Toby J Cullen Allison conveyed 202 Meadow Lane to Denisse Ruiz for $285,000.

Amy Lynn Hart and Richard A. Frutchey conveyed property on Stanton Road to Amy Lynn Hart and Richard A. Frutchey for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

The estate of Jean W. Adams conveyed property on a public road to George L. Reed and Christine M. Reed for $275,000.

Ray D. Ruhl and Cynthia M. Ruhl conveyed property on a public road to Strickler Road Associates LLC for $250,000.

John Tramontana Jr. and Marie Tramontana conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Corinne Hengst and Tanner Hengst for $230,000.

Nevin H. Dull Sr. and Penny L. Dull conveyed property on a public road to JKL Estates LLC for $740,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 364 to Joseph Galascione and Terra Jean Galascione for $440,327.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed 1314 Heatherwood Drive to Jennifer L. Pena for $365,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 285 to Shain Thomas Bourassa and Danielle Jasmine Bourassa for $378,950.

Victor Owen Rivera and Cristy M. Rivera conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Carmax Auto Superstores Inc. for $360,000.

Jeffrey L. Buckwalter and Peggy J. Buckwalter conveyed property on Buckwalter Road to Eric P. Smith and Susan Baronowski Smith for $200,000.

Carmax Auto Superstores Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Jack Chan and Emma Chau for $360,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Welsh Mountain Enterprises LLC, Robert M. Johnson and Christian M. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Robert M. Johnson and Christian M. Johnson for $121,435.

The estate of William R. Pellman conveyed property on Diem Road to Mark A. Zook and Barbara Ann Zook for $500,000.

Jacob B. King, Elmer Lee King, Esther Lynn King and Lillian J. King conveyed property on Seldomridge Road to Elmer Lee King and Esther Lynn King for $1.

Amos E. Beiler and Mary Ellen Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Z. Beiler for $1.

Tiffany Marie Samuels and Leroy Wesley Smale conveyed property on a public road to Tiffany Marie Samuels and Leroy Wesley Smale for $1.

Amos S. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Gregory J. Tappin for $185,000.

David T. Dreher Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Thomas H. Taylor and Lois A. Taylor for $405,000.

Melvin Allgyer conveyed property on Meeting House Road to Samuel L. King for $296,000.

Robert C. McElrath and Phyllis M. McElrath conveyed property on a public road to Samuel A. Smucker and Roselyn S. Smucker for $330,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Zion United Church of Christ of New Providence and Zions Reformed Church of New Providence conveyed property on a public road to Zion UCC of New Providence Cemetery Association for $1.

USA Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on Beaver Valley Pike to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for $1.

Zion United Church of Christ of New Providence conveyed property on a public road to Dove Rivers of Life Fellowship for $420,000.

Michael Lee Fisher and Lovina Rose King conveyed property on a public road to Michael Lee Fisher and Lovina Rose Fisher for $1.

Zion United Church of Christ of New Providence conveyed property on Winter Hill Road to Duane E. Rockensock and Lisa A. Rockensock for $295,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Daniel K. Newswanger conveyed property on Center Avenue to Paul R. Rissler and Marian H. Rissler for $100,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Christopher A. Watkins conveyed property on Snyder Hill Road to Derek Watkins and Denise R. Purdy for $225,000.

Sharon E. Bollinger, Glen M. Billinger and Glen M. Bollinger conveyed property on Rothsville Road to Thomas W. Henry Jr. and Alisha D. Henry for $228,000.

Nazir M. Kassam, Shamim Jiwa Kassam and Shamim Jiwa Kassam conveyed 58 Buttonwood Drive to David E. Kosowsky and Brianna Scott for $300,000.

Abraham S. Gomez conveyed 531 Lincoln Road to John P. Petti and Mary P. Petti for $355,000.

The estate of Kenneth C. Mikolic conveyed property on Farm Lane to Theodore J. Kleinsasser and Ellen Kleinsasser for $280,000.

Carly E. Herr and Daniel Cieniewicz conveyed 335 Cardinal Road to Daniel Cieniewicz and Carly E. Herr for $0.

Kimberly Weaver conveyed property on a public road to James C. McFrederick and Cate L. McFrederick for $400,000.

John M. Lorenz Jr. conveyed 64 Browning Road to John M. Lorenz and Deborah H. Lorenz for $1.