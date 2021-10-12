The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 20-24:

BART TWP.

Rachel L. Miller, Fannie L. Miller and Fannie L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Bartville Road to Rachel L. Miller for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Dylan Harrison Amoriello conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Leininger and Jennifer Leininger for $220,000.

Arthur L. Zerbe, David L. Zerbe and Sylvia A. Zerbe conveyed property on a public road to David L. Zerbe for $88,832.

Stephen R. Fritz conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Edwin Colon for $100,000.

David A. Kilmer and Lauren E. Kilmer conveyed property on Dry Tavern Road to Daniel Kilmer and Esther Kilmer for $255,000.

Daniel Kilmer and Esther Kilmer conveyed property on Orchard Road to David A. Kilmer and Lauren E. Kilmer for $450,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, Renee M. Fullmer and Michael P. Fullmer Jr. conveyed 220 Pleasant Valley Road to Central Penn Capital Management LLC for $220,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Mervin B. Newswanger and Martha M. Newswanger conveyed property on Edwards Road to Mahlon H. Newswanger and Anna Mary Newswanger for $250,000.

Amos S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Samuel L. King and Katie King for $300,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Melvin K. Zook and Mary F. Zook conveyed property on a public road to High Street Realty LLC for $215,000.

JZ Realty LLCTEA, Jonathan Lapp, Reuben Lapp, Ivan J. Lapp and Reuben Lapp Jr. conveyed property on North Bridge Street to Jessee Bissinger for $210,000.

Melvin K. Zook and Mary K. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Melvin K. Zook and Mary F. Zook for $1.

Melvin K. Zook and Mary F. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Zook for $1.

Michael L. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Melvin K. Zook and Mary F. Zook for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Chad E. Shirk, Kendra R. Stauffer and Chad Shirk conveyed 2068 W. Main St. to Chad E. Shirk for $0.

Aaron Peters and Lovina Peters conveyed property on a public road to Curtis Peachey and Kirsten Peachey for $216,000.

Kevin S. Martin, Kevin S. Martin Jr. and Amy J. Martin conveyed 90 Rock Road to Kevin S. Martin Jr. and Amy J. Martin for $1.

Ray Orlosky and Kathy Orlosky conveyed 6 Harvest Drive to Nancy Schreiber Musser for $346,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Linda M. Shollenberger and Keith R. Shollenberger conveyed property on Sanderling Drive to Gregory E. Distad and Elaine S. Distad for $415,000.

Jeffrey D. Wenger conveyed property on Pacific Boulevard to Imtiaz M. Alam and Kimberly A. Rinaldi for $1.

Nelson M. Martin, Nelson M. Martin Revocable Living Trust, Karla L. Martin and Karla L. Martin Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Royal Horse Way to Walter A. Bednarz and Ruth K. Aaron for $515,000.

The estate of Norman Lavern Lausch and The estate of N. Lavern Lausch conveyed property on a public road to Anna Weaver and John W. Weaver for $380,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Kevin L. Martin conveyed property on Texter Mountain Road to Kevin L. Martin and Lorianne Martin for $1.

Samuel Lee King and Rachel Ann King conveyed 1205 Girl Scout Road to Andrew L. Snader and Naomi C. Snader for $360,000.

Matthew E. Harting and Amber L. Harting conveyed property on Cocalico Road to Bret Brenner and Heidi Brenner for $254,900.

Timothy L. Martin and Lavina S. Martin conveyed property on Reinholds Station to Helena Rose Romero for $176,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Burning Bridge Antiques Market Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Murphy Acquisition Group LLC for $800,000.

RAMA Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 126 S. Second St. to Joshua M. Myers and Justin K. Nuttall for $125,000.

Sophorn Son conveyed 1035 Chestnut St. to Katherine A. Perry for $225,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Joyce R. Michael conveyed property on Stone Hill Road to Drew M. Giberson and Annamaria Giberson for $310,000.

Sally A. McMullen conveyed property on River Road to Nicholas Trent Franck for $240,000.

Linda J. Funk conveyed property on a public road to Amauris Sanchez for $1,212,200.

DENVER BOROUGH

Steven T. Moua and Yer Thao Moua conveyed property on a public road to Derrick S. Martin and Jessica C. Martin for $325,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Steven M. Rettew, Kristina L. Rettew and Kristina L. Winders conveyed property on a public road to Steven M. Rettew and Kristina L. Rettew for $1.

Jay H. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Jay H. Kauffman for $1.

Kevin E. Hiestand conveyed property on a public road to Sara Cubano and Anthony Cubano for $207,000.

Dominic Rutt, Lisa E. Rutt and Lisa Horst conveyed 6 Beattys Tollgate Road to Shane Steele and Holly A. Steele for $290,000.

Gary R. Kern and Pamela S. Kern conveyed property on Blossom Train to Craig B. Kegerise and Heather E. Kegerise for $379,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Scott A. Haines and Sarah C. Haines conveyed property on West Ridge Road to Ricardo Caban for $320,000.

Peggy Lee Noreikis, Francis A. Noreikis and Sheila R. Day conveyed property on a public road to Peggy Lee Noreikis and Francis A. Noreikis for $1.

Barbara A. Faust and Diana K. Reigner conveyed property on a public road to James H. Everly III and Karen R. Everly for $349,900.

Albert R. Littlehale conveyed property on a public road to Mark D. Focht, Diana M. Rodriguez Focht and Diana M Rodriguez Focht for $255,000.

Benjamin Lee May and Jessica S. May conveyed property on Hilltop View Way to Ta N. Saw, Mi Saw and Chit Naing for $300,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Gregory S. Sollenberger and Robin L. Sollenberger conveyed property on Windwood Court to Daniel Kraus and Heather Kraus for $415,000.

Thomas S. Smithson conveyed 138 N. Tanglewood Drive to Gregory S. Sollenberger and Robin L. Sollenberger for $615,000.

EARL TWP.

King Court Properties LLC and Daniel L. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Willow Run LLC for $5,200,000.

Elmer W. Martin and Irene M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Duane H. Martin, Delmer H. Martin, Debbie H. Nolt, Dwight H. Martin, Dayna H. Weaver, Daryl H. Martin, Darlene H. Rohrer and NCG Holdings Ltd for $1.

Elizabeth M. Loguidice and Cosmo J. Loguidice conveyed property on Skyline Drive to Elizabeth M. Loguidice for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Steven R. Hershey and Abbey R. Hershey conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Kelly R. Nguyen and Thao H. Nguyen for $725,000.

Shawn L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Rose Avenue to Shawn L. Stoltzfus and Angelina G. Stoltzfus for $1.

The estate of A. Louise Diegel and Tonda L. Adams conveyed 1334 Briertown Road to Daniel B. Smucker and Rebecca P. Smucker for $102,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Chalak Mitra Capital Partners LLC and Mitra Chalak Capital Partners LLC conveyed 4247 Oregon Pike to East 527 Holdings LLC for $2,276,440.

Kathryn Flawn Daniels and Kathryn F. Stark conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn Flawn Daniels and Robert Daniels for $0.

Mabel O. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Amos W. Zimmerman and Lydia N. Zimmerman for $365,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

David T. Rupp, Kaitlyn D. Rupp and Kaitlyn D. Spoo conveyed 3106 Caroline Drive to David T. Rupp and Kaitlyn D. Rupp for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

The estate of James G. Witmyer conveyed property on a public road to James G. Witmyer & Sandra J. Witmyer Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Jeffrey L. Kline and Alvina H. Kline conveyed 304 Farm Del Circle to Carl James Edwards and Ann Marie Edwards for $625,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Jayanti H. Patel and Jayanti Patel conveyed property on a public road to Kayla Marie Pulver for $165,000.

Charles Helman and Laura Taylor conveyed 680 N. Mount Joy St. to Matthew Leicht for $185,900.

Fresh Look Properties LLC and Kenneth Offidani conveyed 6 Briarcliff Road to Caitlin Elizabeth Wiley and Ron Mitchell Wiley for $255,000.

David E. Drobnock, Ann Drobnock and Ann M. Drobnock conveyed 8 S. Market St. to 110 West LLC for $200,000.

Diana M. Jones and Maurice W. Jones conveyed 720 Groff Ave. to Diane M. Schultz for $230,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Hans B. Ellenberger conveyed property on Howard Avenue to Megan Ellenberger for $110,000.

Tristan L. Miller, Leah M. Holler, Leah Holler and Tristan Holler conveyed 12 E. Orange St. to Francisco Beltran for $193,000.

The estate of Cynthia A. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Joshua G. Gutierrez for $250,000.

Thomas L. Weaver and Brenda L. Weaver conveyed property on East Main Street to Thomas L. Weaver and Brenda L. Weaver for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

James B. Frisbie, James W. Frisbie and Marcia R. Frisbie conveyed 578 Stevens Road to James B. Frisbie and Marcia R. Frisbie for $1.

Adam J. Shemas and Kristen L. Shemas conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan A. Locke and Sara H. Locke for $375,000.

Warren Burkholder and Esther Mae Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Gerald E. Nolt and Debra A. Nolt for $275,000.

J. Daniel Yohn conveyed 637 N. Farmersville Road to Alexis Roman for $162,000.

Michael A. Dunkelberger conveyed 3 Red Sunset Run to Michael A. Dunkelberger and Patricia Marie Shipe for $1.

Jessica A. Stone conveyed property on Tricia Lane to John W. Wilks and Brenda L. Wilks for $1.

Calvin N. Martin and Delores M. Martin conveyed property on Hahnstown Road to Stephen R. Zook and Lena M. Zook for $308,000.

FULTON TWP.

Ben K. Swarey Jr. and Sadie F. Swarey conveyed property on Little Britain Road to David G. Swarey and Linda S. Swarey for $1.

Martin C. Reed and Connie M. Hannigan conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Mark D. Dull and Danita J. Dull for $310,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

James A. Hilliard and Marilyn R. Thomas conveyed 840 Westminster Drive to Hans F. Moritz and Debra L. Moritz for $470,000.

JPM Stonehenge LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Melanie H. Chud for $417,413.

Eastern Mennonite Board of Missions & Charities conveyed property on a public road to Redwing Ventures LLC for $155,000.

Larry Jeff Strauss conveyed 1936 Marietta Ave. to Celsa M. Alisme and Jose E. Alisme for $225,000.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 845 Founders Way to Keith J. Gallagher and Sharon Lynn Gallagher for $403,448.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 967 Founders Way to Roseann M. Viozzi and Wendy A. Dalpiaz for $543,568.

Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Wheatland Avenue to Iris Y. Alvarado and Kevin M. Johns for $452,445.

The estate of Shirley Way, the estate of Shirley A. Sears and the estate of Shirley A. Way conveyed 2645 Harrisburg Pike to Robert L. Burmeister and Denise M. Burmeister for $266,000.

Arline A. Hulme and William J. Hulme conveyed property on a public road to Brendan N. Hensel and Joanna A. Hensel for $345,000.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 855 Founders Way to Jeffrey W. Carr and Rosaria Carr for $468,244.

Landis Farm Associates LLC and Andy Dula conveyed property on Windemere Lane to East Hempfield Township for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Ralph N. Waltman Jr. conveyed 3942 Marietta Ave. to Ralph N. Waltman Jr. for $1.

Richard J. Trees conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster city for $1.

Matthew W. Mann and Heather A. Mann conveyed 3649 Keen Ave. to Nathan Flowers and Loran Flowers for $335,000.

Michael Ginder and Sara Ginder conveyed property on Stevens Summit to Damian Michael Himpsl and Courtney J. Restemayer for $490,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

C. Bruce Walton and Joyce A. Walton conveyed property on Shetland Drive to Jennifer L. Walton and Vance E. Martin for $1.

Mark A. Fisher conveyed property on Coreopsis Drive to Lane Bishop for $189,000.

Louise Nunan Taylor and Shane D. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Brent Lewis and Melissa Lewis for $560,000.

Sherman & Walton Inc. conveyed property on Fairhill Drive to Justin T. Ashby and Angela Ashby for $689,840.

Juan M. Caceres and Doris C. Caceres conveyed 2065 Millstream Road to Ralph Alexander Muenstermann and Deborah Lyn Muenstermann for $335,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Alan J. Walsh and Marjorie S. Walsh conveyed 117 Chelsea Loop to Andre M. Groff and Caroline L. Groff for $315,000.

The estate of Dawn T. Witmer conveyed Unit 85 to John Thomas Fuller for $240,000.

Hunters Glen LP and HV Real Estate Group LLC conveyed property on Wendover Way to Kimberly Ruth Pulliam for $320,000.

Jonathan D. Hackman and Michelle C. Hackman conveyed 313 Broadmoor Drive to Jonathan D. Hackman for $1.

Matthew R. Junkin, Kelly T. Block and Kelly T. Junkin conveyed 273 Steepbank Road to Matthew R. Junkin and Kelly T. Junkin for $1.

Robert L. Grimm Jr. and Jennifer L. Grimm conveyed property on Pebble Run to Jennifer L. Grimm for $1.

Logan Dienner, Erin Madison Rutt and Erin Madison Dienner conveyed 1548 Lampeter Road to Logan Dienner and Erin Madison Dienner for $1.

Juan B. Galarza II and Joshua Wood conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin M. Frick and Alicia E. Derr for $320,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Galen S. Greenly conveyed 748 1/2 Marietta Ave. to Elmer K. Kauffman for $2,000.

Estreet Properties LLC and Kevin Kratzert conveyed property on a public road to Zuheidy Gonzalez Breton and Zuheidy Gonzalez Breton for $175,000.

Homes For Life LLC and David Holm conveyed 538 Chester St. to Darnell T. Martin for $70,000.

Joshua L. Kann, Brittney A. Baum and Brittney A. Kann conveyed 744 E. Madison St. to Mana Ling for $178,000.

Regina Ramos conveyed 636 S. Queen St. to Frankie L. Saez for $78,000.

Danielle M. Nusbaum conveyed 220 E. Lemon St. to Cynda Valle for $205,000.

Nathan S. Roach and Jill C. Roach conveyed 743 St. Joseph St. to Jesse J. Gehris for $150,000.

Rookie Properties LLC and Bart M. Trainer conveyed 540 E. Ross St. to Grant Mcminn and Stuart Anderson for $200,000.

THG Realty Partners LP and THG Realty Partners Gp LLC conveyed property on Harrisburg Avenue to Lancaster General Hospital for $20,300,000.

Clara A. Bomberger conveyed 804 Hager St. to Erika S. Ellis for $151,500.

Mary Kate Rapp, Mary Kate Dideon and Scott Matthew Patrick A conveyed 470 Fremont St. to JXZ Realty LLC for $96,000.

The estate of Joan Murrey Mclcain, the estate of Joan M. Murrey Mcclain, the estate of Joan Murrey Mclcain, the estate of Joan M Murrey Mcclain and the estate of Joan Murrey Mcclain conveyed 143 Prospect St. to Spring Run Development Group LLC for $140,500.

Deborah A. McClune conveyed 1337 S. Duke St. to Patrick Lee Lentz and Jadie Camille Lentz for $180,000.

Jesse Kissinger conveyed 424 New Holland Ave. to Patricia Dailey for $1.

William R. Baumiller and Veronica M. Baumiller conveyed 407 S. Prince St. to Dianishka Rivera and Edwin J. Reyes for $220,000.

Jonathan Lee Stanley, Marsha V. Stanley and Marsha Stanley conveyed 316 E. Clay St. to Jenna Vlassis and Michael J. Rabbitz for $241,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, Pedro Melendez Velez and Alicia Santiago Rosa conveyed 443 S. Christian St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $78,000.

Kowain Christian conveyed 865 N. Prince St. to Orlando Xavier Flores Corujo, Orlando Xavier Flores Corujo, Angelica Leigh Flores Corujo, Angelica Leigh Flores Corujo and Anthony Tejada for $205,000.

Rafael Roman and Rafael A. Roman conveyed 17 Rodney St. to Marcella Kate Schreiber for $186,000.

John C. Krow III and Roseann M. Henry conveyed 421 Hershey Ave. to Htoo Hser and Thin Sar Yin Paw for $160,000.

Invest PA 2020 LLC and Richard D. Tipton conveyed 134 N. Broad St. to Anthony Castro for $200,000.

Joseph L. Peifer and Helen I. Peifer conveyed 1035 Wabank St. to Timothy G. Rezendes, Karin Rezendes and Amy W. Rezendes for $319,000.

Aaron D. Snyder, Lauren M. Snyder and Lauren M. Vazquez conveyed 124 Nevin St. to Michael George Raftery and Susan Elizabeth Cassidy for $408,500.

Dynamic Fund LLC and Kirill Ayzenberg conveyed 523 Woodward St. to Eugenio A. Jumelles for $50,000.

Marshall A. Tellez and Susan C. Zeran conveyed property on a public road to Enterprise Capital Investments LLC for $165,000.

Lester Jay Beiler, Hannah L. Beiler and Hannah L. Smucker conveyed 527 Green St. to Brenton Eric McComsey for $89,500.

Sabrina M Kauffman Gillette and Sabrina Kauffman conveyed 1224 Fremont St. to Samantha Valerie Shaffer for $173,000.

Laura E. Diamantoni conveyed 625 Fourth St. to Red Canna LLC for $1.

Diego Briceno, Jessica S. Briceno and Jessica Briceno conveyed 468 Manor St. to Scott Royal Smith and 468 Manor Street Trust for $1.

Brian L. Williams and Jody L. Williams conveyed 505 E. King St. to Vincent P. Smith for $185,000.

Walter Clark Line III conveyed 23 E. Lemon St. to Melody Investments Limited for $315,000.

Anjelina Ramirez conveyed 52 Fairview Ave.to Manouchka Juene Volel for $190,000.

Wesley R. Deininger, Lindsey G. Deininger, Robert K. Deininger and Wanda E. Deininger conveyed 642 Park Ave. to Carol A. Campbell for $224,900.

LANCASTER TWP.

Samuel M. Perry and Virginia A. Perry conveyed 1304 Valley Road to Chad Harsh and Lucinda Hottenstein for $789,900.

Eric L. Brown conveyed 1635 Colchester Drive to Danny E. Mercer Jr. and Bethany R. Mercer for $210,000.

Victor A. Rose Jr. and Mary C. Whalen conveyed 932 First St. to AJ Home Solution LLC for $185,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, the estate of Richard Gk Williams, the estate of Richard G K Williams and the estate of Richard Williams conveyed 517 Big Bend Road to Central Penn Capital Management LLC for $235,000.

Chad D. Harsh and Chad Harsh conveyed 513 N. School Lane to Samuel R. Massey and Susan L. Massey for $328,200.

Andrew T. Scheid, Joseline Paniagua and Joseline Scheid conveyed 1330 Millersville Pike to Joseline Scheid for $1.

Andrew T. Scheid, Joseline Paniagua and Joseline Scheid conveyed property on a public road to Joseline Scheid for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Steven E. Esh and Lydia B. Esh conveyed property on Field Crest Lane to Melvin S. Esh and Suzanne K. Esh for $400,000.

Steven E. Esh and Lydia B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel S. Esh for $455,000.

John E. Glick, Priscilla Glick and Priscilla L. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Amos G. Stoltzfus Jr. and Kathryn Z. Stoltzfus for $300,000.

Amos K. Petersheim and Sarah K. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Isaac Z. Petersheim for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Ethan Rieker and Brittany Rieker conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Smith and Alyssa Raughley for $255,000.

Michael C. Kapp and Bonnie L. Kapp conveyed property on New Holland Pike to MZN Property Holdings LLC for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Randy D. Miller and Delores A. Miller conveyed 336 N. Broad St. to Caleb E. Mayer and Ashley E. Mayer for $275,000.

Judith J. Schoenberger and John B. Troutman conveyed 26 E. Center St. to Triple L. Real Estate LLC for $290,000.

Penn R. Shelly and Craig Shelly conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Jungkurth and Allison K. Jungkurth for $218,500.

Golden Property Group LLC and Our Town Investments LLC conveyed 422 E. Main St. to Chad A. Moline for $240,000.

Terry F. Favilla and Laura Ann Favilla conveyed property on a public road to Gideon S. King and Ruth E. King for $210,000.

Caleb E. Mayer and Ashley E. Mayer conveyed property on North Broad Street to Michael J. Dellacroce and Rachael M. Dellacroce for $300,000.

John J. Stevenson and Amy Gaio conveyed 127 E Lincoln Avenue to Charles Martin and Catherine Martin for $228,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

The estate of Perry M. Dennison conveyed property on a public road to James Dewey Miller and Stephanie Ann Frackman for $185,000.

Elsworth L. Groff III and Judy A. Wiley conveyed property on Canterbury Court to Sherry Iorillo and Barry Iorillo for $80,000.

Christopher Geibler and Eileen Geibler conveyed property on a public road to John D. McKinney and Alexis R. McKinney for $225,000.

Patrick L. Bowman conveyed property on a public road to Justin K. Rockwell and Brittany V. Rockwell for $419,000.

W. Roger Delp and Mary E. Delp conveyed property on a public road to Christian D. Beiler for $60,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Matthew Ranauro conveyed 928 Bent Creek Drive to Richard A. Bramhall Jr. and Patricia S. Bramhall for $125,000.

Peter J. Velotas and Renee R. Velotas conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Chapman and Elizabeth Ehrlich for $816,000.

Stephanie P. Kager and Christopher D. Kager conveyed property on Eshelman Road to Charles F. Snyder III and Lee S. Snyder for $1,770,000.

Simon Nardo, Brooke W. Gilliford, Brooke G. Nardo and Matthew Ziegler conveyed property on Crooked Oak Drive to Brooke G. Nardo and Simon Nardo for $1.

South Central PA Prop LLC and Joseph Manzella conveyed 1311 Rose Ave. to Sandra Krasnai for $233,000.

Marilyn S. O’Connor conveyed Unit 451 to John L. Benard Jr. and Barbara Benard for $222,000.

Sean B. O’Donnell and Theresa M. O’Donnell conveyed property on Fountain Avenue to Theresa M. O’Donnell for $1.

Debora D. Hunter conveyed property on Hannigan Drive to Gary S. Hunter for $1.

Christine L. Sagrestano and Brian M. Sagrestano conveyed 972 Skyline Drive to Chad E. Sweitzer and Mary Rose Sweitzer for $310,000.

Marcia S. Towers and Ronald M. Towers conveyed property on a public road to Laxmi Pokhrel and Rita Pokhrel for $435,000.

Siu Wan Suen conveyed 254 Kingsbridge Drive to Austin J. Glanzer and Elizabeth R. Glanzer for $430,000.

Karin Rimer conveyed property on Chowning Place to Noah McCrea Miller and Madison Marie Miller for $475,000.

Kristopher J. Huhn and Rebecca A. Huhn conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca A. Huhn for $1.

Wanda Ciesielski Living Trust, Janice Deanne Pack and Wanda Ciesielski conveyed Unit 505 to Janice Deanne Pack for $1.

GRH 3. LLC, Horst & Sons Inc. and Gerald R. Horst conveyed 1098 Whitemarsh Drive to Ian Douglas and Michelle Douglas for $561,038.

Michael K. Schaeffer and Melissa M. Schaeffer conveyed property on Southwick Drive to Ronald H. Shank and Sharon Lynn Shank for $250,000.

Duane J. King conveyed property on a public road to Lynn A. Martin for $229,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Andrew Slater and Fiona Matthews A conveyed 39 N. Penn St. to Sanctuary Reserve LLC for $175,000.

Joel H. Mutschler and Stacy E. Mutschler conveyed 77 S. Grant St. to Samuel A. Rice and Hope A. Spangler for $225,000.

Bouapha Chanthongthip, Khamphong Chanthongthip and Phouthong Chanthongthip conveyed property on Crescent Drive to Bouapha Chanthongthip for $1.

Joshua D. Witmer conveyed 115 Mill St. to Breanne Danielle Kelley Barnes for $152,000.

Choice Books Pennsylvania conveyed property on South Main Street to Choice Books of Northern Virginia for $434,688.

MANOR TWP.

Robert J. Hammerschmidt and Shirl Hammerschmidt conveyed 108 Kilgannon Lane to Yuqi Wang and Shui Ho Chan for $480,000.

Frank Rizzo and Jacqueline B. Rizzo conveyed property on a public road to Jacqueline B. Marin Norman and Jacqueline B Marin Norman for $1.

Shane A. Rottier and Kerry Glover conveyed property on Monticello Lane to Beiler Stoltzfus Holdings LLC for $165,217.

Laxmi Dhungana, Laxmi N. Mishra and Durga Mishra conveyed 428 Hawthorne Drive to Laxmi N. Mishra and Durga Mishra for $1.

Durbin E. Fisher and Sharon L. Fisher conveyed property on Monticello Lane to Androus Acevedo Pumarejo and Heather Ashley Acevedo for $203,000.

Margaret R. Tassia conveyed 112 Nursery Lane to Gerardo Juan Ortiz, Latisha Crespo Ortiz and Latisha Crespo Ortiz for $235,000.

Jessica L. Springer conveyed 207 Cartledge Lane to Samuel Cruz and Cheyenne G. Eddins for $200,000.

Mark A. Heald and Megan J. Heald conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Heald for $1.

Melanie A. Capanelli and Vincent J. Capanelli conveyed property on a public road to Robert B. Tobiason and Cindy M. Tobiason for $430,000.

Philip A. Mitchell conveyed property on a public road to Todd Micheal Kitson and Karen Beth Kennedy for $235,000.

Antoinette M. Hoopes and Antoinette M. Smith conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Antoinette M. Hoopes and Dean J. Hoopes Sr. for $1.

Devon E. Liddell conveyed property on a public road to Robert M. Sebastian and Alina Sebastian for $432,000.

Nigum Neupaney and Yam Maya Guragai conveyed property on Blue Rock Road to Graham Capobianco and Michele Capobianco for $299,000.

MARTIC TWP.

The estate of Nancy A. Rowland and David C. Rowland conveyed property on Drytown Road to David C. Rowland for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Lynn M. Miller conveyed 10 Pilgrim Drive to Saami M. Muya and Alpha S. Muya for $279,900.

William J. Cranney conveyed 346 N. George St. to James D. Englert for $201,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Karen L. Delgado conveyed 116 David St. to Luis A. Delgado for $10.

Matthew W. Roethemeier, Eunhee Byeon and Matthew Roethemeier conveyed Unit 145 to Bernd Berger for $280,000.

Cristhian Cedeno conveyed 502 W. Donegal Springs Road to Beth Ann Sweigert and Matthew S. Mulligan for $212,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Richard N. Clark and Susan E. Clark conveyed property on Ironstone Drive to Devan C. Yesavage for $182,500.

Anthony S. Martin and Rhonda L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Scott Martin for $1.

Dale Byrd and Dale Alan Byrd conveyed property on a public road to Dale Alan Byrd and Donna Marie Byrd for $1.

Andrew D. Shelly conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Katrina J. Shelly and Mackensey T. Thomas for $205,000.

Kathy L. Andreatti conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Jose A. Berrios and Eva J. Bankus for $205,200.

The estate of Barry G. Rothweiler conveyed property on Sheri Lane to BML Real Estate LLC for $268,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

John Yurejefcic and Diane M. Schultz conveyed 150 E. New St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $162,000.

Artennis G. Gohn and William E. Gohn Jr. A conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Smith and Connie E. Smith for $260,000.

Allison M. Long conveyed 252 Huntington Drive to Dawn Marie Eichin for $260,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Justin Allgyer, Danielle Allgyer and Danielle Martin conveyed property on a public road to Justin Allgyer and Danielle Allgyer for $0.

101 Properties LLC and Edward M. Itkowitz conveyed property on West Main Street to Service Group Properties LLC for $511,033.

PARADISE TWP.

Levi S. Zook and Linda Zook conveyed 362 S. Belmont Road to Samuel S. Zook for $425,000.

Sylvan J. Stoltzfus, Sylvia Stoltzfus, Ivan E. Stoltzfus and Ivan Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Lee Fisher and Linda Rose Esh for $160,000.

PENN TWP.

Lisa Payne conveyed property on a public road to National Christian Foundation Real Property Inc. for $0.

Ronald R. Price and Margaret S. Price conveyed 909 Cambridge Drive to Gerald R. Reese and Gayle A. Reese for $289,900.

PEQUEA TWP.

James A. Still Jr. and Carol A. Still conveyed property on Long Lane to Nicholas Wolf and Lauren Tyson for $320,000.

Cecil H. Neff III and Cecil Neff conveyed property on a public road to Hannah S. King for $115,000.

Lisa Payne and Lisa L. Aukamp conveyed property on a public road to National Christian Foundation Real Property Inc. for $0.

Sean P. Moon and Julie C. Moon conveyed 295 W. Penn Grant Road to Kevin M. Lance and Shelby M. Lance for $350,000.

Joshua D. Smith conveyed 10 Cobblestone Drive to Jeffrey G. Erisman and Emily Sahrhage for $300,000.

Sally S. Stoltzfus conveyed 2278 New Danville Pike to Samuel S. Fisher and Fannie Fisher for $250,000.

Jeffery A. Miller, Jeffrey A. Miller and Julie M. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Jeffery A. Miller and Julie M. Miller for $0.

Dennis Mylin A and Mary E. Mylin conveyed property on a public road to Bobeth LLC for $147,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Claude E. Shenberger and Maureen M. Shenberger conveyed property on a public road to Madison N. Smith and Morgan J. Neff for $285,000.

TJC Partners III LLC, Joshua T. Welk and Jennifer R. Welk conveyed property on a public road to Joshua T. Welk and Jennifer R. Welk for $1.

Michael J. Koenig conveyed property on a public road to Adam B. Stiteler for $194,000.

Kimberly A. Foster conveyed property on a public road to David Walter Jr. for $240,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builder conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Garcia, Carlos J. Garcia Ortiz and Carlos J Garcia Ortiz for $319,278.

The estate of Frank B. Leed conveyed 642 Sawmill Road to David E. King and Mary C. King for $925,000.

David C. Urey conveyed 7 Woods Drive to David C. Urey and Carol Mae Urey for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Gen 2. 3. LLC conveyed 329 W. State St. to Ronald Edison Taylor Jr. and Kimberly Ayne Doyle for $295,000.

Ronald E. Behrend conveyed property on West State Street to Zachary Michael Conner for $234,900.

Eric M. Hinkley and Barbara Hinkley conveyed property on Hess Street to Howard J. Brenner Jr. and Elizabeth C. Boettcher for $325,000.

Ashley E. Cavallo conveyed 111 S. Church St. to Sean D. Lefever for $244,000.

RAPHO TWP.

John D. Carter and Kristel M. Carter conveyed property on a public road to Allen Smucker and Rachel Smucker for $540,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 273 to Macy E. Bui and Brian Bui for $410,769.

SADSBURY TWP.

Gerald L. Engel conveyed property on a public road to Juan Carlos Arroyo for $236,500.

SALISBURY TWP.

RSM Management LLC and Robert Lawler conveyed property on a public road to Eduardo Pereira for $329,500.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Barbara J. Rathbone, Barbara Rathbone Frank and Barbara Rathbone Frank conveyed property on Mindy Avenue to Ryan James Malia for $262,000.

Jodee A. Franco, Oscar Franco and Jodee Franco conveyed property on Hampden Drive to Elite Home Investments LLC for $216,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Jeffrey A. Witmer and Shiyann L. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Shiyann L. Witmer for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Gerald Raymond Reese and Gayle A. Reese conveyed 10 Farm Lane to Cameron Pfoutz and Ashley Pfoutz for $275,000.

H. Wayne Martin and Jenelyn Q. Martin conveyed property on Sylvia Drive to H. Wayne Martin and Jenelyn Q. Martin for $1.

Charles J. Strain and TOA Lititz LP conveyed 587 Allegiance Drive to Julie Augugliaro for $417,900.

Leon J. Youmans conveyed property on Lincoln Road to Anthony D. Martin for $600,000.

Matthew B. Ruch, Rachel L. Ruch and Matthew Ruch conveyed property on a public road to Amy Gaio for $385,000.

Robert E. Burkholder and Audrey L. Burkholder conveyed property on Apple Hill Drive to Robert E. Burkholder for $1.