The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 28- Oct. 2:

AKRON BOROUGH

Steven B. Stoltzfus and Carla D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Kevin C. Fisher and Charlotte M. Guerin for $240,750.

Ray A. Kline conveyed property on a public road to Ray A. Kline and Sherri L. Line for $1.

Jose Figueroa conveyed 130 S. Tenth St. to Andrew Bennett for $235,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Gregory C. Davidson conveyed property on a public road to Griffin R. Jackson for $196,000.

Fhg 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed Unit 56 to Francesco Marcozzi for $191,000.

Sandra K. Mowery and Curtis R. Mowery conveyed property on a public road to David Barr and Carol Barr for $264,900.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 107 Peregrine Place to Ryan Creal and Jenessa Hosler for $91,500.

CAERNARVON TWP.

John Ivan Zimmerman and Suetta N. Zimmerman conveyed 128 California Road to Caernarvon Township for $1.

Carl Z. Martin and Rose M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Joel Hoover and Sheryl Hoover for $440,000.

Barbara A. Overly and Vickie L. Kahler conveyed property on a public road to John Z. Horst and Anna Mary Horst for $275,000.

E&B Properties Llc, Elvin L. Kurtz and Bret L. Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to Walter Joseph Johnson IV for $184,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Lindsey Lowe, Amber Lowe and Amber Clifford conveyed 11 W. Slokom Ave. to Matthew Jay Beiler for $125,000.

CLAY TWP.

Roclin K. Hambrick and Sharon L. Hambrick conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to Steven Prinzivalli and Britta Prinzivalli for $389,000.

Jason R. Brubacker and Kirsten Nicole Brubacker conveyed property on a public road to Jason R. Brubacker and Kirsten Nicole Brubacker for $0.

Lincoln Land Group Inc., Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 410 Declaration Ave. to Robert D. Galovic and Rita J. Galovic for $473,800.

Javin M. Zeiset, Christine Rutt and Christine M. Zeiset conveyed property on Sun Valley Road to Javin M. Zeiset and Christine M. Zeiset for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Robert E. Hartz and Linda K. Hartz conveyed property on a public road to William J. Darras and Leah R. Darras for $529,900.

Muddy Creek Partners LLC and James W. Alden conveyed property on a public road to NM Pet LLC for $17,900,000.

Anthony Horst, Matthew Slaymaker, Cocalico Christian Brotherhood, Anthony Garman and David E. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Frederick A. Loud III and Andrea C. Loud for $145,000.

Catherine M. Tejada and Catherine M. Zalit conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy R. Lintner and Theresa M. Lintner for $230,000.

Leopoldo P. Legaspi Jr. and Janis N. Legaspi conveyed property on Sandstone Drive to Kyle Scherer and Julie Scherer for $405,000.

Margaret P. Moore and Margaret P. Moore Trust conveyed 130 N. Main St. to Ernest C. Lesher and Betty A. Lesher for $90,000.

Kenneth W. Heinsey and Rochelle E. Heinsey conveyed property on a public road to Kyle J. Dixon and Abbey R. Howe for $177,000.

Phillip Bauman and Cynthia M. Bauman conveyed property on a public road to Harold E. Shanaman Jr., Heather L. Orr Shanaman and Heather L Orr Shanaman for $315,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Joseph D. Py and Anne R. Py conveyed property on a public road to Shawn Rivers and Jessica Winters for $1.

Ronald Roether conveyed 45 Green Court Road to Samuel V. Scicchitano III for $128,900.

A. Scott Fisher, Anthony Scott Fisher and Melissa J. Fisher conveyed 520 Blue Lake Road to John D. Enck and Tonya L. Enck for $265,000.

Lawrence J. Schultz and Elizabeth C. Schultz conveyed 1080 Texter Mountain Road to Lawrence J. Schultz and Nina Schultz for $0.

David A. Barr and Carol Barr conveyed property on Bridle Path Way to Jedd N. Moncavage and Rebecca J. Moncavage for $300,000.

Joseph D. Py and Anne R. Py conveyed property on a public road to Shawn Rivers and Jessica Winter for $127,750.

COLERAIN TWP.

ECA Holdings LP and ECA Associates LLC conveyed property on a public road to Rachel C. Lee and Andrew Walsh for $130,000.

Steven E. Lam and Valerie L. Lam conveyed property on Shady Road to Abner S. Stoltzfus for $300,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Neighborhood Properties Solutions LLC, Neighborhood Property Solutions LLC, Antonio Munoz, Denise Keyser and Denise M. Keyser conveyed 208 Perry St. to Sanjay Adhikari and Ashley C. Adhikari for $179,900.

Charles McClair, Renata Lynn Broome and Geoffrey Broome conveyed 1021 Walnut St. to Charles McClair, Angela McClair, Renata Lynn Broome and Geoffrey Broome for $1.

The estate of Shirley L. Detz conveyed 243 N. Fourth St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $85,000.

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on a public road to Liane Garner for $63,400.

Beverly J. Shank conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Aaron J. McCombie and Chandra Q. McCombie for $180,000.

Cody M. Bennett and Michael J. Elia conveyed 449 Union St. to Beneli Properties LLC for $1.

Jay H. Lutz and Nancy Jo Lutz conveyed 22 S. Fourth St. to Philip E. Martin and Ann Martin for $10,000.

Casey Lynn Thomas conveyed 569 S. 13th St. to Rebecca Boyles for $159,900.

Todd M. Epler conveyed property on South Third Street to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $45,000.

Robert O. Kedney III, Rachael E. Kedney and Rachael E. Smith conveyed 1225 Cloverton Drive to Robert O. Kedney III and Rachael E. Kedney for $1.

Catherine E. Palermo conveyed 730 Plane St. to William L. Meyers III for $177,500.

Jay H. Lutz and Nancy Jo Lutz conveyed 20 S. Fourth St. to Philip E. Martin and Ann Martin for $10,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

John R. Adams and Sandra L. Adams conveyed property on Long Lane to Jonathan C. Lehman and Elizabeth Maryann Harron Lehman for $297,500.

Robert C. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Donald J. Henrich and Sherry A. Henrich for $279,900.

CONOY TWP.

Ronald L. Summers and Grace I. Summers conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey R. Schickling, Angela P. Padulese and Susan L. Luckins for $273,500.

David M. Neidigh conveyed property on a public road to David M. Neidigh for $1.

James T. Brubaker and Donna L. Brubaker conveyed 160 Risser Road to Elvin L. Brown Jr. and Tammy L. Brown for $257,400.

DENVER BOROUGH

Michael L. Ely and Meredith Ely conveyed property on Beech Street to Kristopher M. Nolt and Katelynn N. Nolt for $189,000.

William Longacre, Christina Longacre, Wesley Longacre and Laura Longacre conveyed 375 Main St. to William Longacre, Christina Longacre, Wesley Longacre and Laura Longacre for $0.

John D. Enck, Tonya L. Enck and T. Enck conveyed 128 N. Sixth St. to Annina Arthes Griggs and Annina Arthes Griggs for $249,900.

The estate of Elmer Trostle Jr. conveyed property on North Sixth Street to Kathleen Banik for $215,000.

Dennis Payne and Donna Payne conveyed 401 Main St. to Adam N. Swartz for $189,000.

Harold Shanaman Jr., Heather Orr Shanaman and Heather Orr Shanaman conveyed 353 Main St. to Joseph A. Moyer for $167,500.

Keziah R. Summers conveyed 24 N. Sixth St. to Marielle Tomlin and Adam Stuart Tomlin for $217,800.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Troy A. Debruin and Amy B. Debruin conveyed property on a public road to Karl E. Hanson for $550,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on High Street to Tarah N. Aston for $135,000.

George C. Desmond conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Linh Nguyen for $151,000.

Jacob K. Swarey Jr. and Malinda L. Swarey conveyed property on a public road to Omar E. Swarey for $1.

Ronald C. Stoner and Diane L. Stoner conveyed 1336 Janet Drive to Kevin T. McFadden and Ashley M. McFadden for $258,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Pierre A. Matar, Assuntina S. Matar, Assuntina Matar and Pierre Matar conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Santiago Ferrufino and Gabriella Marie Ferrufino for $1.

Shiraz H. Haas conveyed property on a public road to Anthony L. Vera and Shannon C. Culley for $160,000.

Burkholder Builders, RGR Developers LP, Leon Ray Burkholder, Kendra J. Buch, Ronald H. Rohrer LLC and Rohrer Ronald H. LLC conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Brittni O. Shockey for $262,900.

Donald C. Donley and Darla J. Donley conveyed property on a public road to Clayton S. Frey and Heidi A. Frey for $440,000.

Heidi A. Hupp, Heidi A. Frey and Clayton Scott Frey conveyed 735 Hess Road to Travis Allen Good and Janell Renea Good for $269,550.

Donna J. Rambler conveyed 1207 Bossler Road to Brandon E. Rambler for $180,000.

Bruce T. Wolfe and Lisa A. Wolfe conveyed property on a public road to Irving Pena and Karla Torres for $348,000.

Katlin E. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Timothy D. Caldwell and Sarah H. Caldwell for $150,000.

Eric Miller, Alexis Hiotakis and Alexis Miller conveyed 91 Farmington Lane to John A. Jahoda and Kira Jahoda for $345,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Joseph G. Cavanaugh conveyed property on Ridge View Drive to Cody A. Scheid and Emily N. Davis for $230,000.

Zachary T. Dempsey conveyed property on a public road to Jared Victor Toll for $250,000.

Joshua D. Tice conveyed property on a public road to Joshua D. Tice and Lisa J. Tice for $1.

EARL TWP.

Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Richard C. Wallace and Bonnie S. Wallace for $387,645.

R. Gail Blann conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey K. Martin and Tonya M. Martin for $182,400.

Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Vang Yang and Youa Xiong for $350,250.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Kevin N. Greist and Barbara Greist for $309,900.

Horseshoe Auto Sales LLC, Darnel R. Weaver and Vernon W. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Black Creek Holdings Limited Liability Co for $685,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Paul H. Nolt Jr. and Alta H. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Jesse S. Brubacher for $225,000.

Christopher A. Muth and Renee B. Muth conveyed property on a public road to M Txog Ly and Maysee K. Ly for $390,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Robert L. Fisher Jr. conveyed property on a public road to John L. King Jr. for $75,600.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Nicholas M. Lavenice conveyed 5739 Main St. to Nicholas M. Lavenice and Rose Lavenice for $1.

Ronald L. Tschudy conveyed property on a public road to William Nies for $222,400.

Chad Hurst and Eric T. Kronawetter conveyed 2784 Madison Court to 2784 Madison Court LLC for $170,000.

Joshua R. Kershner and Annika Joy Horn conveyed property on East Broad Street to Amanda J. Zauhar for $155,000.

Janice Pack conveyed property on Greystone Road to Derek Ruf and Megan Ruf for $160,000.

EDEN TWP.

Eden Farm LLC conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Morgan and Jessica L. Morgan for $399,900.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Roy H. Weaver and Jane W. Weaver conveyed property on East 28th Division Highway to Cleason S. Martin and M. Kristine Martin for $320,000.

The estate of Kreider W. May conveyed property on Prospect Drive to Dwane M. Weaver and Colleen M. Weaver for $81,000.

The estate of Arlene J. May conveyed property on Prospect Drive to Dwane M. Weaver and Colleen M. Weaver for $60,000.

Adorian Lazar and Cassaundra D. Lazar conveyed property on a public road to Adorian Lazar for $0.

The estate of Arlene J. May conveyed property on Prospect Drive to Dwane M. Weaver and Colleen M. Weaver for $57,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Nicole M. Haverstraw and Nicole Marie Sheaffer conveyed 115 E. Cedar St. to Scott Alan Sheaffer and Nicole Marie Sheaffer for $1.

Matthew Beaver conveyed 432 E. High St. to Michele A. Caputo and Paul R. Caputo for $155,000.

James P. Gray, Donna K. Gray, Brenda Kay Hess and Kenneth L. Hess conveyed 539 Groff Ave. to Adam Gell and Callista J. Holmes for $208,500.

Jacob D. Elliott conveyed property on South Mount Joy Street to Sanna A. Martin for $170,000.

Robert C. Schwartz Jr. conveyed property on a public road to John W. Pagliaro and Shelia Pagliaro for $158,500.

The estate of Vera L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Emily P. Woodson for $160,000.

Myron Stoner, Dale E. Heffley and Nancy A. Heffley conveyed 33 W. Willow St. to Pamelia S. Cook for $125,000.

W&W Partners LLC and Brad Wolf conveyed 311 S. Market St. to HB Restaurant Property LLC for $180,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

David A. Snyder and Tracy L. Snyder conveyed 257 Heatherwood Drive to Heriberto Cruz and Namir Berrios Ortiz for $167,000.

Brandon G. Parmer and Bethany N. Parmer conveyed 127 Bellevue Ave. to RHF Associates LLC for $172,000.

Richard W. Ay conveyed property on Railroad Avenue to Strong Tower LLC for $925,000.

John M. Beiler and Mervin R. Beiler conveyed property on Heather Lane to Leroy H. Shearer and Elva F. Shearer for $162,000.

Luann S. Ditzler, Lew S. Ditzler and Susan Marie Ditzler conveyed property on a public road to Derek Thomas Baker and Alanna Lynn Baker for $270,000.

Daniel Teleguz conveyed property on a public road to Devin S. Donmoyer for $25,000.

Damon Miller conveyed 433 R Washington Ave. to Bryan Jaquez Gonzalez for $214,900.

The estate of William L. Brill conveyed 219 Penn Ave. to Nathan Jones and Matthew R. Jones for $156,200.

Ephrata Borough Authority conveyed 130 S. Academy Drive to Ephrata Borough for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, The estate of Dennis L. Rhoads and Carol A. Thompson conveyed 637 N. Farmersville Road to J. Daniel Yohn for $59,000.

John Perez and Samantha Perez conveyed property on a public road to Maria Ciprian and Jose G. Diaz Camacho for $275,000.

Clydeth N. Weaver and Diane K. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Daryl W. Hursh and Crystal R. Martin for $255,000.

Krista M. Leaf and Derek C. Leininger conveyed property on Creek Lane to Hector Rafael Santiago Jr. and Kevia Santiago for $279,000.

Tina D. Angle, Tina D. Yorgey and Merrill Yorgey conveyed property on a public road to Tina D. Yorgey and Merrill Yorgey for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Gerald M. McCoy and Darlene J. McCoy conveyed property on Cooks Landing Road to Phillip J. Duffy and Laura Duffy for $390,000.

R. Guy Sexton conveyed property on Pilgrims Pathway to Abner Fisher Stoltzfus and Lydia K. Fisher for $650,000.

Gary S. Jackson and Judy L. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Scott Ertel and Gertrude I. Weicksel II for $269,900.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

American Cancer Society Inc., American Cancer Society East Central Division Inc. and American Cancer Society Pennsylvania Division Inc. conveyed property on Good Drive to Homestead Village Inc. for $690,000.

Michael H. Kazmierczak and Mary Ann Kazmierczak conveyed Unit 302 to George C. Soukas and Stephanie A. Soukas for $150,000.

The estate of June E. Ezren conveyed property on Wilson Drive to Diosdado Rosado and Nydia Rosado for $199,900.

Sic Property LLC conveyed 1655 Columbia Ave. to Lancaster Ama Realty Ventures LLC for $10.

Douglas Cornforth, Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust FBO David A. Seavey, Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust FBO Elliott R. Seavey, Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust FBO Madeline R. Seavey and Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust FBO Peter A. Lamb conveyed property on Nolt Road to Richard C. Seavey and Susan L. Seavey for $753,500.

Douglas Cornforth, Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust FBO David A. Seavey, Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust FBO Elliott R. Seavey, Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust FBO Madeline R. Seavey and Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust FBO Peter A. Lamb conveyed 2800 Nolt Road to Richard C. Seavey and Susan L. Seavey for $363,000.

Chad M. Zahm and Christi M. Zahm conveyed 2579 Spring Valley Road to Ethan Hunt and Victoria McQuillen for $360,000.

Charles E. Smith II and Lynne S. Smith conveyed 1405 Chadwyck Lane to Padam K. Monger for $420,000.

Mark H. Rabens, Suzanne M. Boyd and David M. Boyd conveyed 1101 Country Place Drive to Robert David Joseph for $154,900.

Jennifer S. Naymik conveyed 2155 Shaaron Drive to Jennifer S. Naymik and Harold A. Means for $1.

Ganesh Kumar Seeniraj, Madhumitha Rajakittu Pucupatti and Madhumitha Rajakittu Pudupatti conveyed property on North Homestead Drive to Ganesh Kumar Seeniraj and Madhumitha Rajakittu Pudupatti for $1.

Landis Farm Associates LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Michael K. Reinhart conveyed 1717 Wheatland Ave. to Leah Seitz and Stephen Carr for $390,000.

Robert D. Shipley conveyed property on a public road to William M. Eckman Jr. and Heather S. Eckman for $225,000.

Arthur Jing Min Yang and Kitty Chi Ti Yang conveyed property on Dorsea Road to Orlando Montanez Jr. and Amanda L. Montanez for $339,000.

Renewed Properties LLC, Phillip L. Hiestand and Kristen L. Hiestand conveyed 557 S. Chiques Road to HG Holdings LLC for $86,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Zachary S. Farmer conveyed property on Chickies Drive to Robert L. Yellets Jr., Heather Landes Kahl and Heather Landes Kahl for $215,000.

Francine M. Long and Francine M. Ness conveyed 719 S. 18th St. to Francine M. Long for $10.

Kurt A. Gjerde and Anne K. Gjerde conveyed property on Strickler Run Drive to Ryan Fuhrman and Caitlyn Fuhrman for $362,500.

Michael J. Wisler and Lydia M. Wisler conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to Kenneth Gemmill for $326,000.

Matthew P. Sellers conveyed 350 Caraway Drive to Matthew P. Sellers and Christine M. Sellers for $1.

Thomas E. Gander and Disa J. Gander conveyed 335 Barberry Drive to Allison T. Swift for $241,000.

Paul A. Cook and Patricia M. Cook conveyed property on Strickler Run Drive to Gerald L. Martin and Cynthia Martin for $389,000.

Carolyn C. Derstler and Carol A. Manley conveyed property on Ironville Pike to Terry Spangenburg and Ashley Spangenburg for $265,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. conveyed property on Randall Court to Jonathan Naff and Alyssa Naff for $405,000.

Robert T. Taitano and Amy L. Taitano conveyed property on Randall Court to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $405,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

WS Pike Partners LP, WS Pike GP LLC and Nicholas C. Karamanos conveyed property on a public road to Francesco Conigliaro and Maria C. Conigliaro for $525,000.

E. Kenneth Mast, Vera H. Mast and Mast Family Trust conveyed Unit 162 to Eric Frey and Ruth Ann Iehle for $259,900.

Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Stoneway Path to Michael L. Goddard and Lisa L. Goddard for $333,903.

Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc., George C. Desmond and HV Real Estate Group LLC conveyed property on Wendover Way to Nina M. Geraci for $306,000.

Andrew E. Noel and Carissa M. Noel conveyed property on Lightfoot Drive to John D. Perez and Samantha J. Perez for $297,000.

Belva N. McClune and Randal P. McClune conveyed property on Plank Avenue to Frances M. Meyer, Diane Horton Lewis and Diane Horton Lewis for $150,000.

Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc., George C. Desmond and HV Real Estate Group LLC conveyed property on a public road to Danielle Freed for $274,900.

Jacob M. Esh and Ruth Ann Esh conveyed property on a public road to Ryan M. Glackin and Danielle N. McMichael for $272,000.

Robert S. Groff and Louella E. Groff conveyed property on Willow View Boulevard to Kevin M. Tancrell and Heidi Tancrell for $237,000.

The estate of Richard E. Buckwalter and The estate of Richard Edward Buckwalter conveyed 1701 Bridge Road to Kyle D. Canning for $206,900.

Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc., George C. Desmond and HV Real Estate Group LLC conveyed property on a public road to Maureen Dobbs for $299,650.

J. Curtis Stumpf and Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to Michael Oehme and Jane Oehme for $189,000.

Jeffrey W. Brotzman and Cathy J. Brotzman conveyed 2015 Millcreek Road to Brandon L. Kolp for $211,500.

Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc., George C. Desmond and HV Real Estate Group LLC conveyed property on a public road to Godelieve Kalia for $295,250.

LANCASTER CITY

Carson Morris and Suzann Morris conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Bannon and Sarah Cohen for $425,000.

Angel L. Lozano and Carmen M. Lozano conveyed 628 S. Ann St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $49,000.

Donald Hancock McCarty conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Zachary A. Criswell for $320,000.

Wells Fargo Bank NA, Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota NA, First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2003-FFH2, Asset Backed Certificates Series 2003-FFH2 and PHH Mortgage Corp. conveyed 423 Nevin St. to Andrew Benner for $129,000.

Heart To Heart Ministries and Kenneth N. Burkholder conveyed property on Chester Street to Joel H. Hurst and Melanie R. Hurst for $80,000.

Christina L. Santoni, Angela M. Santoni and Brenda Santoni conveyed 546 W. Orange St. to Carlos E. Beltre and Leah Comiskey for $235,000.

The estate of Mildred M. Xakellis conveyed 318 E. Chestnut St. to Gregory Armstrong Jr. for $1.

Autumn K. Obenchain conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin L. Vanasse for $157,500.

Jaylan Martin conveyed 758 Union St. to Mylena Lopez for $68,000.

We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 216 N. Reservoir St. to Brent Eugene Eshelman and Troy A. Dupler for $218,000.

Eric S. Gates and Eric Gates conveyed 823 Fifth St. to Sarah K. Espinosa for $135,000.

Gregory Armstrong Jr. conveyed 318 E. Chestnut St. to Re Create Investments LLC for $95,000.

Nydia Rodriguez, Nydia Rosado, Santos Morales and Santos Morales Fontanez conveyed 603 E. Walnut St. to Maintained Properties LLC for $85,000.

Melvin Jay Beiler and Susan P. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Alvin K. Fisher for $85,000.

Lenus P. McMullen and Mary Ann McMullen conveyed 361 College Ave. to Christian Nelson Burchill and Scott Aylesworth for $260,000.

Richard L. Crill and Reba L. Crill conveyed 936 N. Shippen St. to Josiah D. Slabaugh for $153,500.

Helen M. Page conveyed 49 N. Duke St. to Helen M. Page and Helen M. Page Revocable Trust for $1.

Bill J. Martin conveyed 49 Green St. to K2 Property Group LLC for $83,000.

Delis Y Hernandez Santos and Mayelin D. Hernandez conveyed property on West King Street to Landis Quality Living for $567,500.

Faye G. Forwood conveyed 330 N. Nary St. to Harmony Redesign Co LLC for $165,000.

Roger J. Gaspari and Birgitta I. Gaspari conveyed property on West King Street to Landis Quality Living for $575,000.

454 New Holland Ave. Partnership, 517 North Plum Street LP, 454 Management Co. LLC and S. C. Hibshman conveyed property on a public road to 454 New Holland Avenue Partnership for $1.

Colton K. Smoker, Julianne E. Kuzma Smoker and Julianne E. Kuzma conveyed 801 Highland Ave. to James David Gelok and Helena Marie Gelok for $168,000.

The estate of Patricia R. Bostick conveyed 313 College Ave. to Restored Investments LLC for $205,000.

Hector R. Santiago Jr. and Kevia A. Santiago conveyed 508 E. Ross St. to Tyler James Golden and Mary Katherine A Siu for $185,000.

John C. Klinger Jr. and Deborah H. Klinger conveyed 349 College Ave. to Blackbird In Flight LLC for $222,000.

Juana Rosario Rivera, Juana Rosario Torres and Juana Rosario Torres conveyed 508 Terrace Road to Jose Luis Torres Mendez, Jose Luis Torres Mendez, Juana Rosario Torres and Juana Rosario Torres for $1.

Amy T. Baublitz and Kevin W. Baublitz Jr. conveyed 938 W. Vine St. to Jason Thomas Denlinger for $115,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel J. Zecher conveyed 120 Nevin St. to Claire Elizabeth Conwell for $324,900.

John Hassler conveyed 722 Marietta Ave. to GPSC LLC for $90,000.

Caleb S. Heidebrecht conveyed 443 State St. to Caleb S. Heidebrecht and Elisabeth Ann Heidebrecht for $1.

Linda L. Cranson and Linda L. Cranston conveyed 714 Garnet Ave. to Paul W. Kettering for $1.

Carlos E. Rodriguez Beltre and Carlos E. Rodriguez Beltre conveyed 437 E. Mifflin St. to Hugh S. Smith for $126,900.

Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 512 St. Joseph Street to Johana Reynoso for $25,000.

Niquan Joseph Lee, Aisha Oni Lee, Charles F. Stewart and Mary Jane Stewart conveyed property on Dauphin Street to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $47,500.

Richard Jay McElroy Jr. and Lisa McElroy conveyed 501 W. Orange St. to Louis G. Fiorilla and Jean Fiorilla for $390,000.

Bruce I. Ellner and Cynthia S. Ellner conveyed 614 Chestnut St. to Brentwood Investment Properties for $192,500.

Smucker Holdings LLC, Joshua R. Smucker, Shawn Smucker and Steve Smucker conveyed property on North Prince Street to Disante Property Group LLC for $617,300.

Alexander Schultz conveyed 150 E. Lemon St. to Rebecca M. Beiler for $249,500.

Redgreen 1 LLC, Blaise Conwell and Dean Oberholtzer conveyed property on Unit A + to BD Real Estate LLC for $1.

Elam J. Kauffman conveyed 130 E. James St. to Bryan Janke and Kelly J. Janke for $165,000.

Jason Krady and Jeryl Zimmerman conveyed 536 1/2 E. Chestnut St. to Erin Capozzi for $255,000.

Irma Mujan conveyed 234 N. Franklin St. to Elaine Gambos Hahn for $210,000.

RSM Management LLC and Robert Lawler conveyed 35 N. Mary St. to Victoria R. Kamperman and Charles F. Kamperman for $245,000.

MMAG Developers LP, MMAG Properties LP, KBH Developers LLC and Matthew A. Keasey conveyed property on Hillside Avenue to Larry Lee Sanchez for $20,000.

Joni Suzanne McComsey, E. Douglas McComsey and Laura A. McComsey conveyed 203 Fairview Ave. to Michael L. Wherley and Michael S. Seales for $150,500.

James S. Cunningham Jr. conveyed 117 Coral St. to City Mark LLC for $70,000.

Migdalia Hernandez and Christina Maldonado conveyed 618 Lafayette St. to Migdalia Hernandez for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

North Pine Properties LLC and Judy S. Ware conveyed 1009 Maple Ave. to Clifford M. Bryant Jr., Rita C. Gildea Bryant and Rita C Gildea Bryant for $199,000.

Daniel R. Knarr and Laura R. Knarr conveyed property on Wabank Road to Wabank Road Self Storage LLC for $1.

William G. Hardebeck and Jennifer E. Hardebeck conveyed 30 Bentley Summit to Juliya Fortuna and Mackenzie Hand for $323,000.

Grande Land LP conveyed property on Goldenfield Drive to Jane Cesar for $328,500.

Grande Land LP conveyed property on Pilgrim Drive to Cynthia Y. Stewart for $310,000.

The estate of Joseph T. Breneman II and Louise B. Miller conveyed 1425 Meadowbrook Road to Anne Louise Thayne Kott and Tomasz Maria Kott for $485,000.

Rafael Vazquez and Rafael Rivera Vazquez conveyed Unit F 26 to Julio Ruiz Jr. and Karina M. Mayo for $196,500.

Ryan W. Hicks and Ashley Hicks conveyed 209 Kentshire Drive to Debra Arnold and Sidney J. Arnold III for $230,000.

Eric D. Fletcher and Samantha J. Anastasio conveyed 1607 Colchester Drive to Margaret Mary Weiss and Schott Family Trust for $181,000.

Nicholas C. Karamanos conveyed 307 S. West End Ave. to Denice Velez and Mark Redondo Villegas for $233,000.

Michael P. Snyder and L. Renea Snyder conveyed 34 Riverside Ave. to Douglas K. Frantz for $147,000.

Mary Louise Shenk conveyed 1500 Ridge Road to Suzann L. Morris and Carson B. Morris for $650,000.

Kyle I. Grimes and Corinne L. Grimes conveyed property on a public road to Nathan K. Goldston and Amy E. Goldston for $635,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Marilyn J. Ritter and Marilyn J. Harrison conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Smucker and Rosanna Smucker for $319,000.

J. Samuel King and Anna S. King conveyed property on a public road to Jesse B. Huyard Jr. for $280,000.

Daniel G. Esh and Anna K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Daniel G. Esh Jr. and Malena A. Esh for $483,544.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

John L. Esh and Rachel L. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Enos S. Beiler for $225,000.

Michael A. Schwanger conveyed 160 W. Main St. to Steven Ray Stoltzfus for $205,000.

Daniel S. Allgyer and Ruth A. Allgyer conveyed property on a public road to Sylvan L. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus for $1,199,905.

Ronald L. Mohler and Carol L. Mohler conveyed property on Porter Way to David E. Hungerford and Joy Anne Hungerford for $420,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

David E. Hughes conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Barone and Lauren Barone for $228,000.

Frank S. Grube and Nancy J. Grube conveyed 118 Noble St. to Timothy J. Gageby and Lindsey A. Gageby for $172,000.

Erik M. Schouten and Jacqueline D. Schouten conveyed 435 Linden St. to Clifford T. Lomboy and Marygrace K. Lomboy for $595,000.

Aleksandr Trandasirov and Diana Trandasirov conveyed property on a public road to Gertrude Sandova for $245,000.

Rocky A. Riley, Krista L. Riley and Krista L. Losito conveyed property on a public road to Shannon E. Randall for $225,000.

Kirk R. Toburen and Michele L. Toburen conveyed property on Partridge Drive to Tucker A. Keefer and Mariah N. Hatt for $265,000.

Ruth L. Wunderlich and Ruth Wunderlich conveyed 119 E. New St. to James H. Pietz for $320,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

The estate of Frederick William Kleinz IV and Michael T. Kleinz conveyed property on a public road to Dennis F. Kleinz for $1.

David Carl Eldreth, Faye Ann Eldreth, Dana A. Eldreth, Diana E. Chute and David Eldreth conveyed property on a public road to Dana A. Eldreth and Diana E. Chute for $1.

David Carl Eldreth, Faye Ann Eldreth, Dana A. Eldreth, Diana E. Chute, David Eldreth and Faye Eldreth conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Brooks Jr. and Devan J. Brooks for $704,000.

James C. Murry and Ashley Murry conveyed 125 Heather Circle to Brandon McIntosh for $315,000.

Paul Satterfield, Paul J. Satterfield and Aimee Satterfield conveyed property on Nottingham Road to NBC Rentals LLC for $650,000.

Calvin E. Vansant, Kathy J. Vansant and Calvin Vansant conveyed property on Fairmount Road to Kenneth S. Beedle and Kerry Beedle for $354,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

The estate of Elinor Macdonald Rogers and The estate of Elinor M. Rogers conveyed Unit TI-209 to Daniel Bruce Rogers and Selma A. Rogers for $1.

The estate of Ellen M. Wolf conveyed property on a public road to Stuart D. Roberts and Rebecca N. Roberts for $865,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Kaminder P. Singh and Manjinder Kaur for $385,714.

Bank of America NA and Mortgage Connect LP conveyed 54 Village Drive to Keith Douglas Good and April Christine Good for $171,000.

Steven D. Hoey and Renee P. Hoey conveyed 1515 Eden Road to Liza G. Ladner and Renante L. Dablo for $231,000.

Ashley M. Leibold conveyed property on Duke Street to Mark N. Gates II and Alexandria D. Donor for $179,900.

Andre M. Kalend and Rhoda G. Kalend conveyed 209 Heatherstone Way to Adam C. Hawk and Shannon K. Hawk for $470,100.

Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed property on Unit M to Iris He for $425,000.

Christopher G. Lapes, Danielle N. Lapes and Danielle N. Gionet conveyed property on a public road to Christopher G. Lapes and Danielle N. Lapes for $1.

Zahra Nadia Sharifi, Hamid Reza Sharifi Hosseini, Negar Farzammehr, Siavash Golposhan and Leila Zarei conveyed property on a public road to Juan Fernandez and Lori Fernandez for $240,000.

Quarry Run Farms Holdings LP and Quarry Run Farms Co. conveyed property on Honey Farm Road to Matthew Thierolf and Bethany Thierolf for $196,000.

Lauren Kushner, Troy Schlegel, Troy W. Schlegel and Brenda K. Grose conveyed 505 Thornberry Lane to Richard S. Perry for $305,000.

Cumhur AK and Oyku AK conveyed property on Northbrook Drive to Matthew Cerracchio and Kirsten Cerracchio for $350,000.

Edward C. Poorman and Tawn M. Crowther conveyed 1720 Lititz Pike to Edward C. Poorman for $1.

Yoselyn A. Batista conveyed 302 E. Roseville Road to Hafije Sekiraqa and Fetah Sekiraqa for $165,000.

The estate of Joan P. Mason conveyed 1925 Robindale Road to Wallace W. Rutecki III and Katherine E. Rutecki for $350,000.

Melissa B. Eberly conveyed Unit 402 to Caitlin Hoover for $200,000.

Sara Ann Gable conveyed 2141 Kentwood Drive to Tesfaye K. Dabsu and Abebech W. Tolossa for $255,000.

Michael G. Hartman and Danielle S. Hartman conveyed property on Valley Road to Danielle S. Hartman for $1.

Joseph D. Reeves and E. Diana Reeves conveyed property on Buch Avenue to Marshall D. Dosch and Madison H. Dosch for $375,000.

Timothy E. Barley Sr. and Eugenia L. Barley conveyed Unit 622 to Christina M. Hoffman and Robert M. Hoffman for $160,000.

Niraj Parikh and Anal Parikh conveyed Unit 1040 to Krishna Thapa and Prabha Thapa for $179,900.

Daniel J. Mellott and Shelby M. Dill conveyed 1751 Eden Road to Matthew D. Deibler for $219,900.

Gail J. Palovcsik conveyed 624 Fountain Ave. to Geordann Weik for $196,000.

Richard R. Reincke Jr. and Wanda J. Reincke conveyed property on New Holland Turnpike Road to Robert Wilbur for $310,000.

Matthew J. Luciani conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Kershner and Annika Kershner for $260,250.

Gregory A. Greenawalt and Cynthia L. Greenawalt conveyed property on a public road to Thu B. Nguyen for $505,000.

John D. Huber conveyed property on a public road to Ben W. Huber and Jennifer A. Huber for $226,000.

William S. Greiner and Kelley W. Greiner conveyed property on Farmstead Lane to Constantinos Papazekos and Lemonia Papazekos for $699,900.

Phillip Chapman and Phillip K. Chapman conveyed property on Lititz Pike to Eric D. Stapler and Jodi Lynn Stapler for $325,000.

Robert C. Gish and Melissa J. Gish conveyed 2120 Kentwood Drive to Dennis D. Herr for $238,000.

Gopi Sundaram and Pooja Chopra conveyed property on Royal Hunt Way to John M. Mullin and Trista E. Mullin for $375,000.

Samper LLC and Nicholas D. Stoltzfus conveyed 22E E. Roseville Road to ATS Property Solutions LLC for $239,000.

Steven W. Schaufert and Karen A. Schaufert conveyed 102 Suncrest Road to Thomas L. Poulos for $327,000.

Adam C. Hawk, Shannon K. Loberg and Shannon K. Hawk conveyed 1633 Brookhaven Drive to Hung Hoang Luu and Dung Thi My Tran for $252,500.

Jeffrey A. Nadu Sr. and Leah C. Nadu conveyed 1232 Cobblestone Lane to Jeffrey A. Nadu Sr. for $1.

Kurt J. Stark conveyed property on a public road to B. Schrack Zynn Jr. and Sheri L. Zynn for $143,000.

John R. Beaumont Jr. and Patricia L. Beaumont conveyed property on a public road to Steven Spencer Jr. and Marlucy Fbaracho Depaul Braga Spencer for $340,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Saysana Inthavongsa, Jennifer Boone and Jennifer Inthavongsa conveyed property on Dover Street to Quinten Cordel Weaver for $175,000.

Kevin Graver conveyed property on a public road to Ayelet Firstenberg for $180,000.

Bradley K. Schulz, Kellie A. Schulz and Kellie A. Williams conveyed property on Dover Street to Bradley K. Schulz and Kellie A. Schulz for $1.

Michael G. Leitzel and Lauren N. Leitzel conveyed property on a public road to Kevin J. Graver and Danielle C. Graver for $212,000.

Michael A. Love conveyed 618 W. High St. to Spencer N. McDonald and Brittany L. McDonald for $225,500.

Tracey E. Heblow and Tracey E. Zerphey conveyed property on North Charlotte Street to Justin E. Jeffries and Melissa B. Fraver for $149,000.

Shawn Reppert conveyed property on South Pitt Street to Zeiset Homes & Renovations LLC for $25,000.

Jesse W. Hill and Kim M. Hill conveyed 8 S. Charlotte St. to Krista Lynn Cassidy for $169,000.

MANOR TWP.

Marianne Baka conveyed property on Carol Drive to Jennifer S. Callis and Eric A. Callis for $275,000.

Kimberly B. Szczesny and Kimberly B. Shoffeitt conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to James A. White and Jane L. White for $166,000.

Coreen M Pflumm Overmeyer, Coreen M. Pflumm Overmeyer, Disclaimer Trust Under Will of Louise K. Pflumm, Louise K. Pflumm Disclaimer Trust and Pflumm Louise K. Disclaimer Trust conveyed property on a public road to Gordon Overmeyer, Coreen M. Pflum Overmeyer and Coreen M Pflum Overmeyer for $1.

John D. Cowan and Sandra A. Cowan conveyed 270 Whitechapel Road to Austin D. Grill for $235,000.

Doris M. Robb conveyed 1719 Manor Ridge Drive to Beverly J. Shank for $220,000.

Brandon McComsey, Tawny McComsey and Tawny L. McComsey conveyed property on Banyan Circle to Rosemberg Vazquez Garcia for $172,900.

Gina P. Baron conveyed property on Tracy Berg Road to Kimberly B. Shoffeitt for $239,900.

Brandon W. Danz and Megan C. Danz conveyed property on Shultz Road to Carissa Singer and Brian Singer for $252,500.

Amanda Rhinier conveyed 1041 Williamsburg Road to JJ Bean Holdings LLC for $135,101.

Lance G. Herr conveyed 504 Bermuda Road to Anibal Vargas Ofarrill, Anibal Vargas Ofarrill and Emily Reyes for $175,000.

Adele E. Francis and Judith Reynolds conveyed 2724 Royal Road to Judith Reynolds for $1.

Ashlin R. Hollinger, Abigail R. Schoener and Abigail R. Hollinger conveyed 2356 Franklin Road to Ashlin R. Hollinger and Abigail R. Hollinger for $1.

Nathan L. Hoffer conveyed 1938 Water St. to Nathan L. Hoffer and Robert Ewing for $1.

R. Larry Miller, The estate of Erma W. Miller, R. Leon Miller, Carolyn L. Brubaker and R. Laverne Miller conveyed 2035 Franklin Road to R. Larry Miller for $1.

Teresa K. Sigman and Donald E. Gamber conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Teresa K. Sigman for $1.

Scott D. Wall and Teresa M. Wall conveyed property on Chapel Road to Bradley Mohler and Danielle Mohler for $199,900.

MARTIC TWP.

Sandra J. Shenk conveyed 1287 Pennsy Road to Andrew R. Graybill and Elise J. Graybill for $439,250.

Robert L. Beck Jr. and Brandon L. Reddington conveyed property on Bridge Valley Road to Elvin A. Stoltzfus for $15,000.

Steven D. Shelly, Tammi L. Shelly and T. L. Shelly conveyed property on Covered Bridge Road to Steven D. Shelly and Tammi L. Shelly for $1.

The estate of John McFalls Jr. and The estate of John H. McFalls Jr. conveyed property on Susquehannock Drive to Kyle William Null for $210,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Justin Goe and Katie Goe conveyed property on a public road to Nanette J. Sherrard for $165,000.

Ryan M. Bachman and Alexandria E. Bachman conveyed property on Timber Point Lane to Thomas Thorwart and Margaret Thorwart for $179,900.

The estate of Matthew C. Brandt Jr. conveyed 425 Penn View Drive to Carroll Douglas Properties LLC and Douglas Carroll Properties LLC for $135,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Thomas E. Kaizar conveyed property on a public road to Cam Elane Lindholm and Jennifer S. Mraz for $244,700.

Benjamin A. Beats conveyed property on East Main Street to Andriana L. Morelock for $154,000.

Stefan F. Striffler and Lisa F. Striffler conveyed 19 W. Donegal St. to David M. Bloom and Andrea Bloom for $185,000.

Derrick S. Miller and Jana M. Miller conveyed 219 Mount Joy St. to Jana Miller for $1.

Elliot E. Hine and Allison M. Hine conveyed property on Taylor Avenue to Mark B. Haffly and Kelly S. Haffly for $350,000.

Charlan Group LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc. and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Patrick E. West and Susan A. West for $415,300.

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP

Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Wigeon Way to Thomas J. Dombroski and Neva L. Dombroski for $315,243.

Kelly Lynn Nale and Kelly Lynn Nye conveyed property on a public road to Joanne M. Ochiuto for $167,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on Hampden Road to Todd M. Trostle for $210,000.

L. Eugene Hoover and Marilyn K. Hoover conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Kasey O’Connell for $164,000.

David A. Stern and Kerri J. Stern conveyed property on a public road to Steven E. Maenza and Emily A. Child for $310,000.

Christopher P. Hoffman and Elisha M. Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Glenn A. Stefanowicz and Julie A. Stefanowicz for $255,000.

Jay W. Gainer and Beth A. Gainer conveyed property on South Milton Grove Road to Zachary S. Kindrew and Courtney L. Kindrew for $102,500.

Laura M. Becker, Ryan Andrew Becker and Laura M. Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Laura M. Becker and Ryan Andrew Becker for $0.

Thomas M. Gingrich, Alison L. Gingrich and Alison L. Brandt conveyed property on a public road to Mujedin Kurshumliu and Adrian Kurshumliu for $157,000.

Joshua R. Foulds and Rebekah A. Foulds conveyed property on a public road to Emily M. Jilka for $155,000.

Cody B. McMullen and Amanda G. Stanford conveyed property on a public road to Teeana Lynn Gonzalez for $160,000.

Jay W. Gainer and Beth A. Gainer conveyed property on a public road to Trevor J. Ammon and Casey L. Ammon for $115,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Lloyd L. Ruth Jr. and The estate of Lloyd Ruth conveyed 405 E. New St. to Craig Friedman for $126,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Clair R. Gehman, Carol J. Gehman and Lee David Gehman conveyed 520 Westfield Drive to Ferlin D. Custer and Gloria R. Custer for $150,000.

Michelle Lynn Howe and Michelle Howe conveyed property on Stoever Drive to Timothy S. Howe and Michelle Lynn Howe for $1.

The estate of Lois J. Honeywell conveyed property on Pine Lane to Duane C. Lapp for $215,000.

The estate of Kenneth Lee Myers conveyed property on Broad Street to Coldan Properties LLC for $169,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Noah Jay Fisher and Anna B. Fisher conveyed 220 Paradise Lane to Elmer E. Fisher and Amanda S. Fisher for $500,000.

C. Melvin Neff and Dorothy J. Neff conveyed property on Iva Road to Nathan Esh and Martha Esh for $275,000.

Anthony Steglik Jr., Stephanie L. Soto and Stephanie L. Steglik conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Steglik Jr. and Stephanie L. Steglik for $1.

Loretta J. Keller conveyed property on a public road to Norman B. Stoltzfus and Sadie Z. Stoltzfus for $155,000.

PENN TWP.

Robin A. Knight Snyder and Robin Knight Snyder conveyed property on Newport Road to Robin A. Knight Snyder, Robin Knight Snyder and Jerry G. Snyder for $1.

Dan Parson Team LLC, Parson Dan Team LLC, A. Plus Home Work LLC, Daniel F. Parson and Gabriel E. Laurence conveyed property on a public road to Richard Andrew Heisey for $275,000.

David L. Truesdale and Peggy A. Truesdale conveyed property on Hamaker Road to Matthew R. Wise and Kori M. Wise for $355,000.

DDP Development Co. LLC, HQ Homes LLC, John R. Hess and Aaron R. Hess conveyed 547 Madison Way to Daniel J. Myers and Amanda K. Myers for $333,200.

Mark J. Fahnestock, Jessica M. Fahnestock, Jessica M. Stiffler, Mark Fahnestock, Jessica Fahnestock and Jessica Stiffler conveyed property on a public road to Sanman Chhetri and Lanka Chhetri for $305,000.

Edgar E. Hoffman, Barbara Hoffman, Barbara A. Hoffman and Peggy H. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Daniel W. Knor and Alyssa A. Knor for $194,000.

David L. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Timothy A. Hamilton and Marcia L. Hamilton for $595,000.

Jennifer L. Heisey, Jennifer L. Lancaster and David Lancaster conveyed 421 Zachary Drive to Padam Karki and Cheena Karki for $345,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Darlene M. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Wagler and Amy Gingerich for $198,000.

Fernando Vaughn, Timothy E. Weaver and Patricia A. Weaver conveyed 722 Baumgardner Road to Conner Martin for $165,000.

Diana T. Margoline Zebley, Diana T Margoline Zebley, Robert T. Kester and Audra Kester conveyed property on a public road to Steven B. Stoltzfus and Carla D. Stoltzfus for $406,000.

Oak Hill Partners, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Randall Hess and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Shane H. Symonds and Lauren N. Hickey for $216,990.

Brittany T. Breen and Brandi E. Shaler conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Wolfe and Lisa K. Wolfe for $245,000.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Dominique Heffernan for $234,238.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 12 to Stephanie E. Sowers and Jeffrey S. Sowers for $202,850.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Kenneth A. Morrison and Alice R. Morrison conveyed property on Elk Circle to Kenneth A. Morrison, Alice R. Morrison, Clint Kenneth Herr and Megan Alice Herr for $1.

Truce Road LLC and George B. Mann conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Truce Road LLC for $1.

Barry H. Smith and Janet M. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Steven E. Glick and Lydia Ann Glick for $1.

Robert Brady and Jody M. Brady conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to John Paul Stumpf III for $450,000.

Lancaster Pike LP, Lancaster Pike LLC and Frank L. Nolt conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Lancaster Pike LP for $1.

Truce Road LLC and George B. Mann conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Lancaster Pike LP for $1.

Caroline M. Habecker conveyed property on Birch Interval to Eric Mathew Weaver and Heather C. Weaver for $312,280.

Belinda G. Herman conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Craig H. Stanley for $480,000.

Ernest F. Plastino Jr. and Kathy L. Plastino conveyed property on Rawlinsville Road to Jamie E. Platt for $5,000.

Ernest F. Plastino Jr. and Kathy L. Plastino conveyed property on Rawlinsville Road to Ernest F. Plastino Jr. and Kathy L. Plastino for $1.

Jamie E. Platt conveyed property on Rawlinsville Road to Jamie E. Platt for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Andrew J. Morgan, Jessica L. Morgan and Jessica Cheyney conveyed property on Wheatfield Court to Devin M. McFalls and Katherine M. McFalls for $253,000.

The estate of Yvonne Wood and The estate of Yvonne B. Wood conveyed property on a public road to Robert R. Herr for $324,900.

RAPHO TWP.

Steve Schultz Painting LLC, Schultz Steve Painting LLC and Steven T. Schultz conveyed property on Pine Tree Drive to John S. Dickerman and Kristin L. Dickerman for $264,000.

Chiques Church of The Brethren conveyed property on a public road to Chiques Church for $1.

Chiques Church of The Brethren conveyed property on a public road to Chiques Church for $1.

Nevin J. Groff and Kaitlyn M. Groff conveyed property on Mastersonville Road to Josiah Deiter for $210,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Christy L. Bradley conveyed 3003 Pinch Road to Jordan Funk, Michael Ressler and Brian Ressler for $1,894.

Dennis L. Obetz conveyed property on Worthington Drive to Dennis L. Obetz and Gail S. Obetz for $1.

Darryl L. Rock and Sandra K. Rock conveyed 1267 Willow Creek Drive to David W. Nicholson and Susan K. Nicholson for $260,000.

Jacqueline C. Eshbach, Jacqueline C Eshbach Clauser, Jacqueline C. Eschbach and Jacqueline C Eschbach Clauser conveyed property on a public road to Shelly B. Krauss for $279,900.

Jeffrey L. Longenecker and Jessica L. Longenecker conveyed property on a public road to Saysana Inthavongsa and Jennifer Inthavongsa for $355,000.

Chiques Cemetery Association of The Church of The Brethren Inc. and Chiques Hill Cemetery conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Chiques Church Cemetery, Chiques Cemetery Association of The Church of The Brethren Inc. and Chiques Hill Cemetery for $1.

Bradley A. Nankerville conveyed Unit 20 to Glenn Allen Nankerville and Lizanne Marie Nankerville for $269,000.

Bradley E. Powers, Jamie L. Powers and Jaime L. Powers conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Alan Herr and Emily May Herr for $310,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

The estate of James M. Kauffman Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Hollister and Kayli Ann Hollister for $304,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Robert H. Hodge and Elizabeth W. Hodge conveyed property on Burkey Road to John A. Sigda and Patricia A. Sigda for $284,500.

Marcus S. King and Ida B. King conveyed property on Cains Road to Ephraim J. Esch and Rachel S. Esch for $520,000.

Joshua R. Burkholder and Lori A. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Joseph R. Burkholder for $230,000.

Eli S. Esh and Anna Ruth Esh conveyed property on a public road to Richard J. Fachet Jr. and Beth A. Fachet for $205,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Jonathan M. Welch conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin John Riehl and Wilma Riehl for $160,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

William L. Davis and Phyllis K. Davis conveyed property on a public road to LS Realty LLC for $206,000.

Mark L. Murray, Kent D. Henry and Patricia A. Henry conveyed property on Reservoir Road to Mark L. Murray for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Patricia J. Romantic and Patricia Romantic conveyed property on Robinhill Drive to Michelle L. Wiley for $169,900.

Scott L. Redpath and Charlaine N. Redpath conveyed property on Rabbit Hill Road to Scott L. Redpath for $0.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Chad M. Zahm and Christi M. Zahm for $587,690.

Michael P. Bellows and Heather L. Bellows conveyed 523 Garnet Lane to Rocky A. Riley and Krista L. Riley for $459,900.

David G. Heckel and Edith S. Heckel conveyed 249 Landis Valley Road to David G. Heckel and Edith S. Heckel for $1.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Dale L. McLean and Norine A. McLean for $402,815.

Courtney N. Cislo and Courtney N. Murphy conveyed property on a public road to Courtney N. Murphy and Brian T. Murphy for $1.

Beinda J. George, Belinda J. George and Belinda George conveyed property on a public road to Tracy L. George for $1.